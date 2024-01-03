Seward: The Sussexes ‘need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a pre-Christmas vacation in Costa Rica, then they reportedly spent the Christmas and NYE holidays in Montecito with their children. Meghan has not said one word publicly since she was interviewed at Variety’s Power of Women event. Harry has not said one word publicly since he won his court case against the Mirror Group in December (and it was just a written statement). Harry and Meghan continue to mind their business and they refuse to engage with the psychodramas playing out in the British media and within the royal family. It’s been four years – it’s clear that the Windsors and the royalists are the ones who need to move on. And yet, there’s a cottage industry for royal experts to create an alternate timeline in which the Sussexes are desperately seeking attention from the Windsors. I honestly don’t know how Ingrid C-Word can say any of this with a straight face, but here we go:
Prince Harry’s relationship with big brother Prince William remains seriously strained — but he and wife Meghan Markle are looking to make amends with King Charles, one royal author asserts. According to Ingrid Seward, the Sussexes are making a resolution to reunite with the monarch in the New Year.
“Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down,” Seward — who has written more than a dozen books on the royal family — told GB News, per The Mirror. However, the scribe believes Harry and Markle will make a more concerted effort with the King in 2024.
“They need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them,” she stated.
Indeed, the Sussexes need to make moves in 2024 in order to ensure their future relevancy, experts have declared. They were recently warned that they must “deliver” next year as Hollywood has “probably had enough of them.”
“Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry,” PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail earlier this month.
When reading through Omid Scobie’s Endgame, it really struck me how untenable King Charles’s position has become. I’ve said this so many times now, but any good manager or CEO would have found a way to simply cauterize the Sussex PR bleed, if not come to a more substantive peace agreement with the Sussexes. Even if Charles is still mad at Harry, he should be more than capable of simply figuring out a way to defang the Sussex issue so it’s not hanging over his head for his entire reign. The problem is, Charles is just… profoundly incapable. He can’t problem-solve his way out of a wet paper bag, and he’s surrounded by sycophants and his consort of doom, so there’s this dysfunctional stasis. Which leads to people like Ingrid C-Word to write sh-t like “the Sussexes need the king more than he needs them!” Please.
This actually made me chuckle (pun not intended, but it stands), so thanks for that!
Me too, and I like your pun, NotSoSocialB. *chuckles*
I wonder how on earth IS believes that H&M need KC in order to deliver work for Hollywood?
This is nothing but sleight of hand. If they scream loudly enough that Meghan and Harry need Chuck, no one will notice that nobody needs Chuck, or the rest of that family. The desperation is real.
The smartest thing Charles could do is drop a hint that the royal media stop covering, talking about Harry. Out of sight, out of mind would (almost) make him irrelevant. But he and his staff cannot imagine walking away from Royal Privilege.
That ship sailed 4 years ago.
At this point, even Camila does not need Charles, as she’s already made sure her own biological children are financially set (with housing or otherwise), she has her own British media people she runs to regularly, and she hold her own “hen” parties where she snorts inelegantly with Piss Morgan at his feverish dreams about Meghan, so I think she’s all set.
Yep. That’s Chuck’s “Consort of Doom”.
They didn’t need him to get book deals. He wasn’t around to get them a netflix or spotify deal. None of the royals supported the successful IG, not even to wish their own teams good luck. Clevr Blends is increasing in success without KC’s endorsement. He had nothing to do with PH’s CIO job with BetterUp. Did KC get them on Time’s influential people list? Did they need him to win lawsuits? This is a fantasy piece.
The queen gave her blessing unfortunately Charles and William over rode her wishes. Seward is such a sycophant I recall her Diana bashing books which came out after Diana died.
#IngridSewer is an evil b*tch, and she has been for decades. I remember her trying to attack Diana’s beauty, saying she had “great cow eyes”, while she played enabler to Chuck and Horsemilla’s tawdry affair.
She had no problem trying to tear Diana down and now she thinks she’s entitled to do it to Harry & Meghan too. She’s evil, plain and simple.
Wow the fairytale just keeps on being spun. They got nothing better so let’s go with Harry and Meg need Chuckles blessing. Harry and Meg are doing very well without Chuckles or anyone else’s blessing. They are living the life want and they are doing the work they want. Chuckles and his fairytale writers need to stop the nonsense because it just makes Chuckles look like the weak mess that he has always been. So Chuckles you just keep hiring those yes men and everything will be status quo.
Seward forgets the queen gave her blessing. Charles pulled their security while the sussexes were in Canada.
The bitter desperation is palpable. Instead of demanding the Sussexes give them more content and make more appearances to write about (because that’s what RRs really want), the media should consider focusing on the Faded Four, because they are clearly not delivering on their end, especially the younger half. Makes me wonder if the press genuinely believed that becoming PPOW would make the lazy duo work more. Terribly naive of them if that’s the case.
It’s sad, actually, that these people – C III and Bulliam the Incandescent who own billions of unearned $£€ – don’t have *anyone* in their circles of courtiers, Men in Grey, gold-plated advisers and CEOs who are pros in handling these things.
Not even a (distant) family member who could pull them aside and tell them this is not a good look.
Actually someone should have told them the minute H went public with M and we got that “Straight outta Compton” headline. They deny botox’n’ things and censor articles like Kate the Great till kingdom (!) come, but can’t stop their private secretaries from leaking lies and stabbing H&M in the back?
Sorry not sorry, but the Sussexes don’t need the RF, they do very well on their own, but the RF needs an ounce of street smarts per senior royals, a modicum of (emotional) intelligence *and* people who can do what their job title says they do.
Charles must be massively frustrated. I don’t believe for one minute that he wants a genuine reconciliation with Harry. I don’t even believe that he wants to spend time with Lili and Archie. Those grandchildren aren’t as important to him as the snow white grandchildren. And we all know he wants Meghan to stay away from Salt Island.
But his handlers and puppeteers (the media) are yanking his chain now that it’s apparent that the superstar cash cows will never come back to the viper pit. The media is demanding Dogshit’s action, insisting that somehow he do what’s necessary to bring the Sussexes to heel. Unfortunately for him, there’s no path to do so, short of a sincere apology to Harry AND Meghan…which the king would probably rather die than cross Queen Jump Off and the Incandescent Marvel.
Charles is weak, indecisive, arrogant, and not terribly intelligent. He won’t ever find a way to fix this rift with Harry. It’s exactly what Charles and the Leftovers deserve.
Cripes on a crutch, if they are digging this deep for content to put M&H in a headline, how boring are their stories going to be in a year or two? Yawn.
I wonder if M&H actually have any pressing need to work other than they have projects they would like to do? I’m sure they have investments earning money. To me, they are so much like the Obamas who pop up now and again with a prestige project and then go back to their private, unbothered lives. The Obamas don’t need constant projects to keep Hollywood interested and I don’t think M&H do either. There will be huge interest and coverage whenever they choose to surface.
It’s only the press desperate for hate clicks that needs them to work constantly, so they can criticize and call them thirsty and desperate.
This exactly! I can see them having a couple projects on the go regularly with their production company but many projects take years so we might only get something from them every 18 months or so. Then Invictus every 18 months or so. The rest of the time we won’t see them and that’s normal. Maybe pop up at an event or something. This idea that they will be kicked out of ‘Hollywood’ (where they don’t live) is so dumb. Most producers live pretty anonymously. Most celebrities live pretty anonymously when you think about it.
I firmly believe that Spare was such a global bestseller that the financial pressure is off them a bit. I’m sure Harry was able to negotiate very good royalty rates.
The comment about the Obamas got me thinking. I wonder how different the narrative would be if the Sussexes lived in a place like NYC or DC rather than California. The BM already showed they think Montecito is right next door to LA/Hollywood. The Obamas have work in California with Netflix but aren’t based there. Would the Sussex storyline be less “Hollywood “ if they didn’t live in the state? IE be seen through the lens of their foundation and philanthropy rather than their entertainment endeavors and their hiccups and successes both?
@BQM, if they lived in DC, they would write about how Meghan wants to be the president and her political ambitions. There is no scenario where they won’t be criticized because the british media needs them to drop the lawsuits for years. Also, LA is one state with strong press legislation regarding children of celebrities. In NYC, DC, the tabloids, freelance press would take pics of their children freely. That’s why celebrities are moving to LA especially after having children.
Also, Hollywood is considered bad only when they talk about H&M, not when W&K walk red carpet with Tom Cruise. They have production contracts, of course they need to live in LA and they are close Meghan’s mom in this way.
If they lived in DC, it would be all “Meghan running for president!” BS. Glad they’re happy and healthy in CA. And if they want anything entertainment adjacent, better to be there than here.
BMQ, I think when it comes to Harry and Meghan and the British press (and the royal family), people have to stop saying, “if Harry and Meghan did this, then that would happen.” As long as Harry and Meghan are living and breathing, the assault will continue. Harry and Meghan have not always lived in Cali, remember? They were in London as working royals, when the abuse was at a high octane. People same to forget that the grandson of the then monarch fled for his and his wife and child’s life to a foreign country. THAT’S WHY THEY ARE IN CALIFORNIA. Please stop falling for the okey-doke. The same people responsible for driving the couple out of the country, seem to realize they made a mistake. But they just won’t admit it. Instead, let’s pretend like it’s Harry and Meghan’s fault. No, Harry and Meghan are doing just fine by ignoring the rats.
100% agree with Proud Mary. Doesn’t matter where they live or what they do, these people will attack them and spin these false narratives. They keep saying the Sussexes need Charles, but what for? We haven’t seen nor heard from them for weeks now.
Bahahahahahaha*breathes*hahahhahaha
I see it’s Opposite Day again in the UK.
Funny, I had that same thought and then: “it’s always Opposite Day for the tabloids (and probably Aaron Rogers).”
Not this sick, tired narrative again. So exhausting. 😴
“They need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them,” she stated.
Indeed, the Sussexes need to make moves in 2024 in order to ensure their future relevancy, experts have declared. They were recently warned that they must “deliver” next year as Hollywood has “probably had enough of them.”
It’s giving delusion. It’s giving obsession. It’s giving envy and sadness.
They need to move on.
They need Charles’ blessing to do what exactly ? Ingrid is making less and less sense.
Meghan hasn’t spoken about the Royal Family in over a year and Harry’s last word on them was when he was promoting his book last January. However, the British press keeps pretending that Harry and Meghan are constantly talking about the Royal Family when it’s the press and the Royal Family are the ones who can’t seem to move on. I think the press has finally realised that Harry and Meghan have no interest in spending Christmas with the Windsors but they will continue to talk about them because the left-overs give them nothing.
Exactly
And this is why every time Meghan steps outside of her house it’s front page news on Salty Isle, because she “needs” Charles’ blessing? I’m confused 🫤
Agreed. I will always go back to the photo of Meghan taking an actual hike being front page “news” on Salty Isle on the weekend of Chuck’s coronation. His fucking coronation!!! You can’t make this shit any funnier.
Every time I read this type of hateful nonsense, I am shocked at the open stupidity of it. H&M need the royals, specifically Chuckles, like a dog needs fleas. H&M are happy, in love, have beloved children, financial freedom, and fulfilling work. They both also have lousy fathers and that is an incredible shame. I can’t imagine a couple who have given their parents more reasons to be proud. I imagine that Doria positively glows with pride and love.
I imagine a wet paper bag is f-ing hard to navigate; at least give him a dry one! He still won’t be able, but it won’t leave a mess.
What?! You say that about Charles, a man who was bested by a humble pen? How dare you, sir or madam?
I think it’s generally true that Chuck doesn’t need them. There are plenty of other family members who can do the “work” (insert eyeroll here) of the royal family.
But what the English* media really means is that _they_ need the Sussexes. They need the manufactured drama. Every little one of their articles/screeds tells on themselves some more.
*I say English rather than British because when do we ever get this kind of breathless f**kery from the Scottish, Welsh, or Irish press?
Yeah, as if King Sausage Hands will ever apologise to the Sussexes! As if the leaks against them will ever stop! As if Incandescent will stop being a rage monster with an energy that can eclipse light bulbs all over the UK! And as a matter of fact, it’s more the case that they need H&M rather than the opposite!
It would be interesting to consider what H&M actually need from Charles. They don’t need Charles for celebrity status, they don’t need him for money, they don’t need him as a family member, or for business connections – the only thing I can think of is the security issues if/when Harry or the rest of the Sussexes want to travel to the UK. Charles could definitely help with that, if he wanted to.
Eurydice, well since the UK government wrote into one of their legal documents to the court that Harry was wrong when he said there was no risk assessment done and that they had done one and determined that not many people would care if Harry died, I don’t see KFC helping with security anytime soon.
Thus, the uselessness they are mired in. Things are looking bleak, for all of Salty Isle.
I watched the Wagatha Christie doc on Hulu about Coleen Rooney this past week, and MAH GAWD the amount of collusion between would-be power brokers and the tabloids in the UK is nearly incomprehensible to me (and I vividly remember the heyday of Perez Hilton in the early aughts!).
Blessing for what and why is it needed four years later?
Charles is king of a small island. He doesn’t have a clue that his sense of self importance is limited to that small space. If he is indeed a global statesman then he needs to think globally. He carries no weight in Montecito.
Ingrid, I warned you to stay of the gin!! And you ignored my advice and all you’ve done is make yourself and GB news look stupid, ah sorry, you didn’t need to be sober to accomplish that.
Don’t you realise that the same rubbish written year on year just proves how ineffective the left behind Royals and you are!
Anyone who can read or use the Internet watched, read and laughed their socks off at the Royals trying to attach themselves to Harry and meghan during the last invictus games, and oh dear, what are they going to do while whistler is taking place, no dear, it’s not a music recital, it’s a beautiful place where Harry’s next invictus is being held. So grab a nice BIG bottle of gin, go sit with your buddies at GB news and drool at the articles and interviews you could have had if you had been honest in your writing! When you have finished your nice bottle of gin, go and look at your dour fusty Royals, then go look at the vibrant happy successful Sussexes, and cry you old crow, cry long and hard
Ummmm…Chuck is king of the UK and the Commonwealth which comprises 54 countries. He has clout, whether you like him or not.
Um, actually Charles is king of 15 countries. The commonwealth as an association is different from commonwealth realms that retain the monarchy. And a good many of those that are still realms are looking to drop the monarchy and become republics. I think you will find KC has less clout than you think.
Don’t you need to be respected to wield that clout? I doubt he could use fear as a motivator.
Okay, what clout does he have. Please state exactly, what he can do to anyone outside of his own family that still pays him attention. What little clout he has Americans don’t care about. You do know that their role is basically ceremonial, they don’t control the government and can’t interfere in government matters. They don’t make law and if they were really into charitable acts, they’d get up off of some of those billions they have and stop bleeding the taxpayers( He should have paid for his coronation and kept it small). He is NOT his Mother, a reality that I’m sure he’s finding very harsh right about now.
I’ve just read another DM commentator with a ‘strip their titles’ post. It gets very bloody with fur flying . I just want to know why they care about it. Nothing will affect them. It’s just a deflection from the horrible problems really out there.
2024 and the British media is still writing and talking horse-sh—t . B-atch please, Meghan and Harry stay winning while these left behind Windsors and their media staying throwing up crying and whining
He’s starting to look more and more like his counterpart on Spitting Image. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbaJ2h6cuTc
Can we discuss how all the billions in the world, all the fine tailors on Saville road…… and he looks like a muppet wearing a two sizes too large coat with humongous pockets and lapels competing with his ears?
Seward is such an appalling little troll. She’s always been in Cowmilla’s hip pocket. I’m guessing they chain smoke together over drinks.
“Indeed, the Sussexes need to make moves in 2024 in order to ensure their future relevancy, experts have declared.”
Ingrid, are those experts in the room with you now? Can anyone else them?
Ingrid should seek help with the voices in her head.
“They were recently warned that they must “deliver” next year as Hollywood has “probably had enough of them.” Does she know how ridiculous she sounds?
And Charles, if your Shakespeare-phobic son can clearly relate his situation to Hamlet’s, how come you can’t learn something from King Lear? How well do you understand Shakespeare, Charles? I’m imagining a production of Hamlet starring Camilla as the usurper and a production of King Lear starring Charles as the mad king.
Chuck needs to read King Lear and reflect on driving away a loving son and DIL only to be at the mercy of the older son who wants the crown and wants it now!! I do wonder if Chuck despairs over WK’s laziness and ineptitude both now and in the future? Or has he had a decade to adjust his expectations of WK being, shall we say ,”minimalist” in their approach to royal engagements?
“They were recently warned that they must “deliver” next year as Hollywood has “probably had enough of them.”
What does this even mean? Who is Hollywood?
Neither are currently actors, and they’ve done two limited series with Netflix, hardly “Hollywood”. I guess they think Hollywood and Los Angelas/California are interchangeable? Or something? Twonks.
They’ve done two successful series and one of the biggest selling books of the year. They sound so stupid like there’s some board of people in CA, called Hollywood who issues orders and tells people what they can and can’t do in order to stay in town. This is what happens when you allow people who don’t know how something actually works, to speak like they do.
@Teel Three limited series with Netflix, IIRC. Their personal doc, Live to Lead, and Heart of Invictus. Plus the series with Apple (The Me You Can’t See) had Harry co-producing right? I agree with you that the English press is idiotic and can’t figure out the difference between “Hollywood” and the entirety of the rest of California.
I have a feeling IF they are trying to be “Hollywood” at all (whatever that means to Ingrid and the rest of the English press) it’s going to be them producing uplifting and inspiring content.
NEVER FORGET that Ingrid Seward is one of the RRs who was caught out making comments about an interview she hadn’t seen. Why she continues to get work is beyond me. The woman is a proven liar and yet she’s still in a job. The fact this article was even printed tells everyone what dire straits the UK is in. Our PM and his government lies, the King and his heir lies and the right wing media happily prints the trash they spout without any of it being fact checked. This is 21st century Great Britain Folks the country where 1984 is no longer a work in progress.
Who are all these randos giving “warnings” to the Sussexes every 6 weeks or so? I thought nobody was talking to them.
I’ve just been reading that the new Danish king and queen will NOT be having a coronation. Instead, they will just have a proclamation read, and VOILA! it is done!
Wonder how much money this would have saved the UK had Charles done this instead of all the marching military and bands, and the ridiculous, cartoonish outfits he and Camilla, plus the POW and his family wore? Maybe they could have spent a few millions on housing for the homeless and to increase the pay for medical personnel????
I do have to admit, however, that both the UK and the US need to do a LOT more in educating its citizenry on a lot of things, considering the millions of people in both countries that believe these articles and are clueless when it comes to electing certain politicians to office. Believing the ramblings of people just because they have titles or supposed money shows a lack of something serious in both countries.
Harry and Meghan are doing projects that they enjoy doing and are happy to be apart of-someone recently made a bet to see if the UK media can stop talking about the Sussexes for one year-they feel that that media in the UK cannot do it-so far since 2024 has arrived -how many articles has been written with Harry and Meghan’s names attached to it and the article having nothing to do with them-I don’t know how many but the UK media has already lost that bet-if everyone is moving forward on both sides of the Atlantic-why can’t the UK media-they have enough problems to solve in their own country-these problems need to be discussed and fixed-the royal family in the UK that are working for the British people should be shown constantly for they are the ones working the their country and their subjects-as long everybody move along with their interests peace will prevail -and maybe peace talks overtime can prevail too.