Seward: The Sussexes ‘need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a pre-Christmas vacation in Costa Rica, then they reportedly spent the Christmas and NYE holidays in Montecito with their children. Meghan has not said one word publicly since she was interviewed at Variety’s Power of Women event. Harry has not said one word publicly since he won his court case against the Mirror Group in December (and it was just a written statement). Harry and Meghan continue to mind their business and they refuse to engage with the psychodramas playing out in the British media and within the royal family. It’s been four years – it’s clear that the Windsors and the royalists are the ones who need to move on. And yet, there’s a cottage industry for royal experts to create an alternate timeline in which the Sussexes are desperately seeking attention from the Windsors. I honestly don’t know how Ingrid C-Word can say any of this with a straight face, but here we go:

Prince Harry’s relationship with big brother Prince William remains seriously strained — but he and wife Meghan Markle are looking to make amends with King Charles, one royal author asserts. According to Ingrid Seward, the Sussexes are making a resolution to reunite with the monarch in the New Year. “Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down,” Seward — who has written more than a dozen books on the royal family — told GB News, per The Mirror. However, the scribe believes Harry and Markle will make a more concerted effort with the King in 2024. “They need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them,” she stated. Indeed, the Sussexes need to make moves in 2024 in order to ensure their future relevancy, experts have declared. They were recently warned that they must “deliver” next year as Hollywood has “probably had enough of them.” “Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry,” PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

When reading through Omid Scobie’s Endgame, it really struck me how untenable King Charles’s position has become. I’ve said this so many times now, but any good manager or CEO would have found a way to simply cauterize the Sussex PR bleed, if not come to a more substantive peace agreement with the Sussexes. Even if Charles is still mad at Harry, he should be more than capable of simply figuring out a way to defang the Sussex issue so it’s not hanging over his head for his entire reign. The problem is, Charles is just… profoundly incapable. He can’t problem-solve his way out of a wet paper bag, and he’s surrounded by sycophants and his consort of doom, so there’s this dysfunctional stasis. Which leads to people like Ingrid C-Word to write sh-t like “the Sussexes need the king more than he needs them!” Please.

Some photos of Charles and Camilla in Norfolk on New Year’s Eve.