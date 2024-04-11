“Margot Robbie will produce a film based on the Monopoly board game” links

Margot Robbie will produce a movie based on the board game Monopoly. I’m trying to figure out what the plot could be. [Pajiba]

Robert Pattinson & Bong Joon-ho promote Mickey 17. [LaineyGossip]

OMG, we could get a Melrose Place revival?? [Seriously OMG]

The catfight between Donald Trump & Mike Pence continues. [Jezebel]

I love the backstories on how & why celebrities got their stage names. These days, it’s often because there’s already someone else in the union with that name. [Buzzfeed]

Tom Cruise still sends that coconut cake to Kirsten Dunst. [JustJared]

Henry Cavill looks cute here. [Socialite Life]

I totally forgot that Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant. [Hollywood Life]

Janelle Monae is back to wearing conservative styles. [RCFA]

Lady Gaga’s fans are so mad that she’s getting that Big Pharma money. [OMG Blog]