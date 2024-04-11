“Margot Robbie will produce a film based on the Monopoly board game” links

Margot Robbie will produce a movie based on the board game Monopoly. I’m trying to figure out what the plot could be. [Pajiba]
Robert Pattinson & Bong Joon-ho promote Mickey 17. [LaineyGossip]
OMG, we could get a Melrose Place revival?? [Seriously OMG]
The catfight between Donald Trump & Mike Pence continues. [Jezebel]
I love the backstories on how & why celebrities got their stage names. These days, it’s often because there’s already someone else in the union with that name. [Buzzfeed]
Tom Cruise still sends that coconut cake to Kirsten Dunst. [JustJared]
Henry Cavill looks cute here. [Socialite Life]
I totally forgot that Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant. [Hollywood Life]
Janelle Monae is back to wearing conservative styles. [RCFA]
Lady Gaga’s fans are so mad that she’s getting that Big Pharma money. [OMG Blog]
Not sure we need a movie based on Monopoly when we’re all living it right now 🙁
I’m excited for this, because I have all the faith this movie will be a scorching late-stage-capitalism skewering.
I hope so but Barbie was presented as a subversive commentary on feminism but it was feminism 101 so, we’ll see!
So upon first hearing this, I thought – a Monopoly movie sounds stupid.
But damn if Clue isn’t one of my favorite movies of all time, and damn if I didn’t say “a Barbie movie, really?” 2 years ago or whenever it was announced…..so maybe this will be another good one.
@Becks I just came here to say that lol. I would love an updated version of Clue. It would be hard to outdo the Tim Curry/Madeline Khan classic but I would love to see it tried.
Clue was a masterpiece, but didn’t they make a Battleship movie a few years ago that tanked? (No pun intended)
@Steph, I love that Battleship movie! I kind of forgot that it was based on the game. My favorite bit is when none of the modern ships work and the WWII vets step up to help run the USS Missouri 😄
I get chocked up on that scene. I, too, love that movie. It’s one of our go-to’s when we don’t know what to watch (I don’t have TV only movies & TV series on DVDs).
I’m a rewatching Queen…I like having something on for company. At the moment, it’s Rizzoli and Isles. Battleship could be tonight’s viewing…haven’t seen it for awhile. But that scene when the vets step up to run the USS Missouri is a classic. Gets me every time!
Her production company is involved with a Sims movie too. If she gets both off the ground, would be interesting to see if we end in the era of game/toy-based movie franchises.
I’m sorry, but the Melrose Place people all ending up at the same assisted living facility would be hilarious.
Someone suggested that all the empty malls could be turned into old folk’s homes. The old folks could all hang out at the food court together. Maybe
with celebrity sightings from Melrose Place.
I would totally watch that!!!!
A monopoly movie could be good, trains, hat tops, wheel barrows. I’m in. Hopefully someone, wink wink, will finally go to jail for his crimes.
Good for her. I hope she makes billions! Fuck Hollywood and their jealous snubs. She was never interesting for me until Barbie and now I’m a huge fan. Get that money honey!
I’d definitely watch the melrose place reboot. According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS has already picked it up. I wonder if they will reach out to some of the 90210 alums as well since they’re in the same world. That would be a dream. Brandon Walsh owning the fancy restaurant they go to brunch? Steve Sanders as the serious yet lovable real estate developer in the area who has plans which may impact Melrose Place? Gabriel Carteris plays the editor of the newspaper? The women of Melrose Place at the forefront not letting anyone tell them what to do.
I would see it – she makes interesting choices to produce (just discovered that she produced Saltburn) , I just loved I Tonya, she was sooo good in it.
Regarding the Lady Gaga commercials for Nurtec: that drug has been a lifesaver for me. While I’m not a big fan of big pharma and strongly feel that health care should not be for-profit, if it’s helped her, like it has me, and she wants to put that out there, seems like a good thing. Of course, she could just be doing it for the bucks, in which case, that’s pretty greedy, but we’ll never know.
I agree. I’ve known people with migraine, and it is so debilitating for them. If she found something that works for her, and she wants other people to know about it and get paid, I can’t fault her for that.
Maybe the plot will involve the story of the woman who invented the game.
I have a lot of confidence in Margot and her production company. Hopefully they center Lizzie Magie, and her anti capitalist intentions with the game.
Janelle Monae—always stunning. My #1 celebrity crush, forever and ever.
Trying to picture Margot’s red carpet looks for Monopoly 🙂
Margot is gonna de-construct capitalism now?! Doubtful, but WOULD be cool!
@Kaiser I have to admit I’m disappointed to not see anything about Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren’s outfit to the White House State Dinner last night. 💃
my state dinner coverage is literally just a few posts down from the links post.
https://www.celebitchy.com/866627/first_lady_jill_biden_wore_oscar_de_la_renta_to_the_white_house_state_dinner_for_japan/
What exactly did Pitt do to Jolie?
This in link below and years abuse with BS lawsuits.
https://www.celebitchy.com/787055/angelina_jolie_reveals_in_a_cross-complaint_that_brad_pitt_choked_one_of_the_kids/