Angelina Jolie reveals, in a cross-complaint, that Brad Pitt choked one of the kids

Back in February, Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over her sale of Nouvel, her 50% stake in the Chateau Miraval estate and winery. Jolie sold Nouvel in 2021, after doing all of her legal due diligence and clearing everything with the courts. Brad’s lawsuit is nothing but lies and pettiness, and he’s attempting to keep financially abusing her. Stoli and Tenute del Mondo (who now own Nouvel) have her back – they’ve said quite clearly that the sale was above-board and that they only bought Nouvel after Pitt tried to force Jolie to sign a non-disclosure agreement about how he abused her. Well, Angelina has now filed a cross-complaint and it’s peak “f–k around and find out.” She cites the sustained abuse and trauma she and her children sustained on that plane in September 2016. She provides more details about the assault, details which were not included in the heavily redacted FBI report. Some highlights from the NYT:
Brad Pitt choked one of the children: Jolie’s filing goes on to describe an extended physical and verbal outburst in September 2016 as Mr. Pitt, Ms. Jolie and their six children flew from France to California. “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” the filing states, adding that at one point “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”
Why & when Jolie sold Nouvel: Ms. Jolie’s cross complaint said she only sold her stake elsewhere after talks broke down over his demand for a nondisclosure agreement. Her filing states that the F.B.I. agent who investigated allegations that Mr. Pitt physically assaulted Ms. Jolie and their children on the plane in 2016 had “concluded that the government had probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day.”
She’s been trying to protect her children: “She has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day,” Ms. Jolie’s lawyers wrote in the cross complaint. “But when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time.”
More details about the plane assault: According to Ms. Jolie’s account of the 2016 flight in the court papers, the dispute began when Mr. Pitt accused Ms. Jolie of being “too deferential” to their children and then began yelling at her in the bathroom. “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” the filing states. “Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.” When one of the children came to Ms. Jolie’s defense, the court papers said, Mr. Pitt lunged at the child, prompting her to grab him from behind. Amid the altercation, Mr. Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the suit said.
Jolie says they never had any kind of formal or informal understanding about what to do about Miraval if one of them wanted to sell: Her filing said there was no written or verbal understanding like the one Mr. Pitt described, claiming that Mr. Pitt had, in fact, rejected the idea that there needed to be a plan in case the relationship ended.
[From The NY Times]
Just so we’re clear, Angelina and the children all told the FBI that Brad had physically assaulted them, choked one child, punched another child and terrorized all of them in a confined space for hours, and the FBI was like “gee, that doesn’t sound so serious, no charges!” It’s also insane that one big talking point immediately following the plane assault was “Brad didn’t punch a child in the face.” No, apparently he CHOKED a child. Anyway, Angelina’s argument makes perfect sense and Brad’s lawsuit was always giving “nuisance suit” anyway. Brad’s truly going to sue himself into owning zero percent of Miraval and having zero relationships with his children.
Hollywood, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt going to trial in custody case. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are taking their fight for custody of their children to court. A trial is set to begin on December 4, 2018 according to court documents obtained by CNN. Jolie and Pitt separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and filed for divorce shortly after. The pair have six children together, ranging from ages 10 to 17.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie is seen attending The Eternals – UK film premiere afterparty at Maison Estelle in London, England.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
I am not sure why he was not charged with a crime.
For the same reason they like to excuse white male mass shooters “He was just having a bad day. No need to destroy his life for what is possibly a one off incident.”
Isn’t that often the case when police deal with domestic abuse or stalkers. They let them off with a warning or tell the victim that it must get worse before they do anything about it.
Domestic violence is rarely taken seriously.
Yep. It’s devastating how true this is. Blame the woman until he kills her and then blame her some more.
Didn’t the fbi give the report to someone in LA? The us attorney in LA or something? And that person decided not to press charges. Which is ridiculous that that person chose not to press charges. When Angelina filed the freedom of information act it was to find out why charges were not pressed. I’m not sure the idea that Angelina didn’t want to press charges was ever true. Sounds like it was out of her hands.
The law of the land does not apply equally to all people.
Because he’s white, rich and famous, cool and has cool jokes: let’s give him a pass, but wait, an autograph first
Domestic violence is horrifically undercharged and under prosecuted. Even when prosecuted they rarely do any serious time. Now add that BP is a rich white who is famous…..Angelina and the kids were lucky to get out when they did. It could have ended tragically
The FBI recommended charges; the DOJ claimed they were not certain if Jolie would cooperate. It is hard to move things forward without a complaining witness, and even though he did these things it could have worked against AJ in custody hearings. Family court is a hellhole no one can understand until you are there- MOST judges view “parental alienation” as the worst thing a parent can do and regard abuse claims, no matter how serious, no matter how many times police are involved, as abusing the system in attempts to alienate a parent.
We don’t know if Jolie decided not to move forward to protect the children from reliving trauma in an effort that would likely be moot in custody hearings, or to try to appease her abusive punitive ex but it is likely a combination of both, esp because Lara Wasser was involved on her side for so long. This is how the system works- protect the men and it will be less painful for you.
THIS
yeah I think the kids being involved was both the trigger for Jolie and the…I don’t know, the sticking point too, I guess. Like I think if he had “just” pushed HER and spilled beer on HER she might have still left him, but maybe not the instant the plane touched down etc. I also think she would have 100% supported pressing charges if it was just her involved. But I think with the kids being involved and being victims, she got the eff out of dodge as fast as she could. Likewise, she might have had concerns about involving them in the process, having them testify against their father, etc. She might have thought that if she could just get custody and protect them that way, it would be “easier” for them.
But my theory doesn’t work really bc it doesn’t explain why Jolie then filed the FOIA request to learn why charges weren’t filed. If she was hesitant about cooperating, wouldn’t she know that and know that was the reason charges weren’t filed?
The truth has come out. And Brad will try to Depp his way into the hearts and minds of the dumbest online. He’s horrible in that he hasn’t accepted any responsibility, made any amends, and continues to terrorize his ex-wife and children through his financial control
It comes out because Brad was trying to get away with another crime again.. silencing and intimidating Jolie and kids. Abusers don’t stop, they have to be stopped. I think the plane was not a one time thing.
This I have already seen people making the comparison between the two cases, and defending Pitt.
I’m also seeing Depp invoked now that this is making its way to more outlets and it’s split between people using it to cast aspersions on Jolie and others just fucking salivating over the idea of a spectacle. It’s gross.
He has the same representation as Depp, so…
I thought a slap was “barely assault” though @thatsnotokay? Please understand how triggering this comment on the Smith thread is for folks who have been abused.
You don’t seem to understand that legally, yes, a slap is barely considered assault. Sorry if that triggers you, but that’s the freakin’ law. It’s usually considered harassment, maybe a misdemeanor, if that. Choking someone, well, that’s a whole different thing. Your intent is to kill, bar none. In most states, it’s a FELONY. You also have to take into consideration who is slapping whom. Two men, both sort of strong? No one is getting charged. Sorry. A man against a woman? He’s still probably not getting charged because cops beat their wives all day anyway. But it’s less defensible and may be prosecuted as a misdemeanor. A parent slapping a kid? It’s kind of allowed in this country. Not even CPS is gonna intervene. Sorry again. I’m not defending the laws, I’m stating them. You don’t like them, change them, or elect people who will.
Thank you so much for the explaner – I do understand the laws quite well as a survivor of DV. Your “well actually…” lack of empathy here is truly stunning, but sadly unsurprising in our society.
@Lucy I think all that needs to be said has been said. Have a good day.
Yes, I understand your position loud and clear.
The internet is already doing that for him. So many comments on Twitter about how Angelina is lying otherwise the FBI would have pressed charges, or that she’s just trying to ruin Brad’s life. And it’s not just men. It’s scary the mental gymnastics some women will go through to protect an abusive man they admire.
But Will Smith slaps a man and gets banned and shamed for 10 years yet this guy has gone on to make movie after movie and accolade after accolade. Where is the f***ing outrage Hollywood?!?!
Well, yeah, but Pitt is white. I mean, you can’t ruin his life over one incident. He might get a little sad.
/s
Also Pitt attacked (and is still attacking) a woman, rather than defending her.
Have the FBI made a statement about their obvious incompetence yet? Anyone?
The FBI is a joke – incidents like this, and how they ‘investigated’ the abuse going on in the US gymnastics team, I don’t think they’re competent enough to even issue a statement about how incompetent they are.
Almost forgot how they mishandled the US Gymnastics team crimes….yes, in that case I shouldn’t be surprised!
Also, the FBI “investigation” of the numerous tips about Brett Kavanaugh.
It sounds like the FBI agent reached the correct conclusion. The US Attorney’s office is the one that dropped the ball.
Reached the correct conclusion? They didn’t follow up, and any crimes that happen in airspace are handled by the FBI?
Follow up with what? They investigated and recommended prosecution. Prosecution is up to the AG office.
@jessie I don’t think the FBI charges anyone. They do the investigating and then hand their findings over to the court. The court then decides whether or not to press charges. According to the excerpt the FBI found probable cause.
We all knew whatever happened on the plane was horrific, because of how fast and how completely Angie left him. But this is still so, so hard to read. I hate that the kids have to suffer further from it being made public. Fuck Brad forever. He’s pathetic.
In a nutshell. 🙌🏼
💯 this! He can’t stand not having access to his victims so he is trying to financially force them back. He is a vile disgusting man
It’s worth to read the whole cross complaint – it’s not long, the language is clear and easy to understand. The detail that really touched me is that, after Brad finally fell asleep in the plane, Angelina asked kids to please not respond to any of his attacks, whatever happens. Then he continued to abuse them on the tarmac.
Thanks for this assessment — tough as it will be to read it, I think we need to.
Do you have a link, bergamot?
Cross-complaint:
https://www.scribd.com/document/598575381/AJ-Cross-Complaint
Thank you!
Yikes that filing…. Brad looks like a total a”*
Very compelling. I don’t see how this can continue for much longer. It clear that from the purchase to negotiations to this, Chateau Mirval has been subject to thorough legal procedures
I finally got a chance to read the entire cross-complaint. My god. Pitt is vile. I hope the court rules swiftly, decisively and completely in AJ’s favor. AND GIVES HER THE DAMNED PERMANENT INJUNCTION.
To put his hands on the throat of a child….
We always knew the reason was bad, but this is so much worse …
We thought the reason was he said the kids are not his or adopted. Or that maybe he pushed the oldest kid when he defended AJ. (I’m remembering the comments on this site). This is so much worse. Brad is crazy and this makes me surprised that Alia from aressted development would want to be his pal. Did she know? Also, Jennifer Anniston and their gang.
There are people who are incredibly good at seeming to be just the best guys on the planet — until they get home to their families. None of my father’s friends know how he treated me, and I doubt they’d believe it.
To be fair, I doubt any of them knew exactly what happened on the plane. They probably bought Brad’s spin just like most people did, especially if they never saw him drunk and violent.
I can’t look at him
It was the LA prosecutor who chose not to press charges. NOT the FBI. The FBI investigated and gave the info to the proper prosecutor, and the prosecutor was the one who made the decision. From what I’m reading, it looks like the FBI recommended pursuing the case, and the LA prosecutor binned it.
I wonder if this is the same LA prosecutor who gave Hollywood rapists a pass for many, many years.
Correction: still giving passes on Hollywood rapists and abusers
This man has some serious issues and violent thoughts. He has a tattoo of a tank pointing towards the “A” on his arm which stands for Angelina, then one of the sculptures from his exhibit in Finland was of 8 people all pointing guns at eachother, apparently representing the family. His behaviour is still wildly dangerous, I hope the kids are supervised around him.
The kids are all over 14 and by California family law they no longer have to see him if they don’t want to.
When there is domestic violence, choking is THE red flag of ALL red flags.
Victims who have been choked by a family member have an enormously increased chance of being murdered by that abuser later.
AJ was right to get her kids away from him.
YES. this stat is SO important. and super scary. not to excuse other types of DV bc pouring alcohol on sleeping kids is effed up too. Brad Pitt should be in prison.
Definitely agree North of Boston. Additionally, someone doesn’t suddenly become this level of abusive out-of-the-blue later in life, and sadly, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that he has a pattern of abuse. I don’t want to imagine what her and the kids probably endured for far too long.
The risk of homicide is increases 750% for victims of DV following a choking incident.
To choke a child is abhorrent on a level I can’t describe.
I’m betting Jolie has done enough work with women’s causes to know the statistics too. That’s probably part of why she got herself and the kids out of dodge so fast.
Yes. Though victims/survivors advocates really prefer that we call it strangling- chocking is what you do when a piece of food goes down the wrong way. Strangling is what an abusive pos does to you.
This.
@North of Boston you are absolutely correct. She was wise to get away and get her kids away. This explains why the plane made an emergency landing! He didn’t just go apeshit and destroy property – he strangled his child!
Thank God his visitations are supervised. My guess is none of those children will have anything to do with him beyond the age of 14 which is the best course of action for them.
He is a monster.
I want to know the name of the LA prosecutor who decided not to press charges. Unfortunately Angelina is already getting abuse about this with people referring to her as ‘doing an Amber Heard’ on social media. The Entertainment Tonight Instagram post covering the story has the most vile comments.
Yes I noticed this. The comments from people on the HuffPost WOMEN Facebook page are disgusting. Defending Brad and slandering Angelina. It’s so gross.
I noticed there are far more women attacking her. So disheartening.
Oh my God, this is so much worse than what I thought happened. I thought maybe he got in a shouting match with Angie or one of the older kids, and maybe shoved them — something bad and hurtful, but unfortunately rather common with teenagers, especially boys. I didn’t think it would be something so traumatizing as this. (To be clear, I DO believe those minor conflicts are wrong, and even relatively minor things like that are reason enough for Angie and the kids to GTFO.)
And you know what? This will probably have little to no impact on Pitt’s career. Which, in a way, is perpetuating the abuse. Just imagine how hurtful it is for Angie and their children to see that their tormentor is still beloved by movie-goers and Hollywood at large.
Exactly. It must have been heart wrenching for kids to see all the adoration, standing ovations and general goodwill he received during his Oscar campaign and after, while they kept quiet and their mother was attacked daily by his pr.
Miranda, when the previous post about the redacted report was up, I commented how, as someone who grew up in a home with a violent abusive father, my initial response is that it didn’t sound that bad – because violent outbursts at family were a regular part of my childhood, so there’s deep down baked in piece of me that sees that as normal – yet another lasting impact of domestic violence around children that lasts for decades (immediately after that initial response, grown-up me was horrified and disgusted at Pitt.)
But this report? This was straight up horrible… even the part of me that reflexively accepts DV as “normal” was like Oh Hell No he did not do that! And get away with it?!?!?
Bet he’ll still be welcomed at the Oscars by the academy. It’s not like he slapped a misogynist comedian with a grudge. He just choked out one of his kids in a drunken got after years of domestic violence.
the sad thing is, after all this, Angelina was still trying to protect Brad through her children – meaning, I think she wanted to protect her children and their privacy and so as a result was trying to protect Brad. the reason so much of this has become public is because Brad just couldn’t leave her alone and has been using the courts to keep punishing her and controlling her.
something I’m circling back to is how relatively fast she gave the kids Pitt’s name, I think it was before Shiloh was born. At the time I just thought they were moving WAY too fast, but now I wonder if it was a demand by Pitt and he was beginning to control her even then.
I believe Brad’s specific denial at the time was that he didn’t strike Maddox in the face. From this I infer that he choked Maddox and struck another one of the children (probably Pax) in the face.
god. what a monster.
Brad should have been arrested for domestic abuse.
His children are now old enough to read the current press coverage about these lawsuits and understand that he is still denying that he *attacked them* and continues to publicly call their mother a liar. Wow.
My god, the fact that he would attack his own children… I feel for Angelina, having to go through that and still finding the strength to stand up for herself and her children.
To choke a child and to actively withhold air from your child is such a violent act. Then for your young children to ask you not to hurt their mother.
Hell is not hot enough.
I bet everything in the FOIA’d FBI report that was redacted related to the children and their injuries. Pictures too. Now that they are older, nearly half are adults, Angelina can speak publicly about this. Now we know why CPS was called, now we know why she was resolute in keeping the details about the attack out of public view.
Brad Pitt can keep his career, he just needs to drop this lawsuit. Jolie has a great legal team and the unwavering support of her children. He will not win this battle because he’s lost this one-sided war.
When’s that pap walk with Emrata, Bradley? The interview with Goop? At least he has solace with Emily and vodka.
I hope someday the pics of him posing with whoever at events are viewed like we view photos of people with HW.
I remember reading about how Gweneth Paltrow and Angelina both told him about HW and he still worked with him. He’s been showing us who he is for years
I don’t believe she wanted the kids affected by all of the publicity. Her children come first. The reason it is out now is his fault. It’s unbelievable to me that he was not charged.Sickening, but unfortunately not surprising.
Let’s take away rights from people who love and protect white violence at all costs.
Just so heartbroken for AJ and the kids. It shouldn’t be this hard for abuse survivors to find justice or peace.
Never mind the F.B.I. How could the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services have investigated these charges, interviewed all of the Jolie children, and still not remove them permanently from Pitt and file criminal charges in court? What good were all those child psychologists to have this fall through the cracks like this?
Because they rarely completely remove children from contact with a parent. But, that’s why he had (still has?) supervised visitations.
Im really not interested in what a bunch of miserable idiot jealous women think on social Media comments. We have women who defend Trump. Who watched a Jeffery Dahmer movie and posted sympathy for him. Wrote Ted Bundy in prison. That’s ur society.
If Brad and his lawyers think that his image in the eyes of the public is more important than healing and reconnecting with his children then that speaks volumes to me! He is absolutely a sad man who should have never made any children.
How is Brad’s team going to spin this violent mess? He tried to kill one of his kids by choking them. How do you spin that?
They already did: Angelina lied, it’s not true.
MsLove
Run to his go to gossip
Rags like TMZ and Radar and tell the same wow is me story about how the evil Angie has turned the kids against him and is trying to hurt him by fake alllegations.
Every single person who bad mouthed AJ is trash.
She tried to protect her kids. Period.
Brad Pitt is garbage.
Reading this made me sick to my stomach.
I hope he loses everything he has.
His children have the complete right to shun him for the rest of their lives.
And I hope they do. He has NOTHING to bring to their lives.
This is pure speculation on my part, I wonder if it was Pax that was at the center of the dispute. He has been largely absent from the spot light and I can see that as protective measures both literally and psychologically