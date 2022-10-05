“Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years” links

Tia Mowry filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. [Seriously OMG]
For all her money and fashion you would think Salma can get a bra that fits. I don’t think your bra is supposed to smash your breasts so that they are right under your neck. Good closet though.
When in the slide show do we actually start to see her closet (not behind her in the background)? I clicked through to the link, and looked through the first 6 or 7 pictures. It felt like “Selma Hayek shows us Selma Hayek” so I stopped looking.
I’m sure her bra is fine. This happens when you have ginormous breasts on a pretty small frame.
This week has been absolutely dizzying with all of the news happening. From political, to entertainment it has been non-stop. Tia getting a divorce, Gisele and Tom it has been intense.
The fact that the correspondence between Donald Trump & Kim Jong Un is also missing from the National Archives is horrific. And it makes me angry all over again that they let a racist game show host con this country.
LAPD officer’s in-training death is horrific and was absolutely MURDER.
It’s the end of days right you guys. Right?!?!
I feel bad for Tia. On another site, she said something about not being able to believe in an illusion. I wonder what he did. At least she has her two beautiful children and her sister and family at this time.
I’m so sorry about Tia and Cory’s divorce. Twenty-two years! They were cute. Don’t know what is best for them, but I sorta hope they can work it out. Totally irrelevant, but I hate her sister’s husband and I think less of her as a person for marrying him. Am I judgmental? Yeah. Hate Tom Brady, but sorry about the divorce. I hope the kids are okay. Maybe they’ll call it off. No one has filed there, but Tia filed. On the plus side maybe I won’t hear about any more of their stupid diets. No fruit? Morons!
Ha! The no fruit thing is a pet peeve of mine too. Imagine thinking fruit is junk food!
I didn’t know who her sister’s husband was, so I looked it up. That’s……not who I would have expected for her. Also there was that part about her staying celibate until she was 29, then finally sleeping with him but regretting it because they weren’t engaged yet, I guess? That also surprised me.
To be fair, that wasn’t his fault. I mean, it was her choice not to have sex and then her choice to have it. They were in a committed relationship at that point, so I am not sure why she felt regret or shame and I hate to think of any grown woman feeling that way for choosing to sleep with her boyfriend.
Anyway, that’s a rather surprising couple but I don’t know her so whose to say? His family has a vineyard in Napa or Sonoma or something, which is nice for them anyway.
I’m sorry to read about Tia divorcing. Wishing her the best, and her kids.
It really was Divorce Tuesday yesterday. Tia divorcing, Gisele getting divorce lawyers, Miguel divorcing (and he and his wife Nazanin got back together after recently separating too), and a couple from that Love Is Blind show…sheesh.
So sad about Tia and Cory. On another site I saw where she posted on their anniversary that she hoped their love would last a million years or something like that. And that post was in July. Something went way left pretty quickly.
Shocking and so sad about Tia and Corey. They were so cute together but I guess they’ve outgrown one another and decided to move on.
If you’ve been crying a lot, that eyeshadow would be a good color
Cory always looked like a hostage in her Insta posts.
RiP Loretta Lynn!
Missing correspondence, I’m so surprised said no one, absolutely unbelievable!
I hope Tia and Cory move forward with no scandals leaked from this divorce. . I’m really surprised…