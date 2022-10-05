“Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years” links

Tia Mowry filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. [Seriously OMG]

I’m so happy that Cate Blanchett is Oscar-campaigning through fashion! [LaineyGossip]

Rest in peace, Loretta Lynn. [Dlisted]

This story about an LAPD officer’s in-training death is extremely disturbing. [Jezebel]

Doja Cat in Paris. [Go Fug Yourself]

A possible RHOOC cheating scandal? [Gawker]

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & Ana de Armas check out the LV show. [Just Jared]

We’re going to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice soon. [Pajiba]

People react to the Try Guys’ “What Happened” video. [Buzzfeed]

Bling Empire’s Season 3 returns today. [Starcasm]

The correspondence between Donald Trump & Kim Jong Un is also missing from the National Archives, weird! [Towleroad]

Salma Hayek shows off her closet. [Egotastic]