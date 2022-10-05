“Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years” links
  • October 05, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tia Mowry filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. [Seriously OMG]
I’m so happy that Cate Blanchett is Oscar-campaigning through fashion! [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Loretta Lynn. [Dlisted]
This story about an LAPD officer’s in-training death is extremely disturbing. [Jezebel]
Doja Cat in Paris. [Go Fug Yourself]
A possible RHOOC cheating scandal? [Gawker]
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & Ana de Armas check out the LV show. [Just Jared]
We’re going to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice soon. [Pajiba]
People react to the Try Guys’ “What Happened” video. [Buzzfeed]
Bling Empire’s Season 3 returns today. [Starcasm]
The correspondence between Donald Trump & Kim Jong Un is also missing from the National Archives, weird! [Towleroad]
Salma Hayek shows off her closet. [Egotastic]

14 Responses to ““Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years” links”

  1. Matilda says:
    October 5, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    For all her money and fashion you would think Salma can get a bra that fits. I don’t think your bra is supposed to smash your breasts so that they are right under your neck. Good closet though.

    • Dillesca says:
      October 5, 2022 at 2:14 pm

      When in the slide show do we actually start to see her closet (not behind her in the background)? I clicked through to the link, and looked through the first 6 or 7 pictures. It felt like “Selma Hayek shows us Selma Hayek” so I stopped looking.

    • Sue E Generis says:
      October 5, 2022 at 4:57 pm

      I’m sure her bra is fine. This happens when you have ginormous breasts on a pretty small frame.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    October 5, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    This week has been absolutely dizzying with all of the news happening. From political, to entertainment it has been non-stop. Tia getting a divorce, Gisele and Tom it has been intense.

    The fact that the correspondence between Donald Trump & Kim Jong Un is also missing from the National Archives is horrific. And it makes me angry all over again that they let a racist game show host con this country.

    LAPD officer’s in-training death is horrific and was absolutely MURDER.

    It’s the end of days right you guys. Right?!?!

  3. jferber says:
    October 5, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    I feel bad for Tia. On another site, she said something about not being able to believe in an illusion. I wonder what he did. At least she has her two beautiful children and her sister and family at this time.

  4. Alexa says:
    October 5, 2022 at 1:05 pm

    I’m so sorry about Tia and Cory’s divorce. Twenty-two years! They were cute. Don’t know what is best for them, but I sorta hope they can work it out. Totally irrelevant, but I hate her sister’s husband and I think less of her as a person for marrying him. Am I judgmental? Yeah. Hate Tom Brady, but sorry about the divorce. I hope the kids are okay. Maybe they’ll call it off. No one has filed there, but Tia filed. On the plus side maybe I won’t hear about any more of their stupid diets. No fruit? Morons!

    • tealily says:
      October 5, 2022 at 1:29 pm

      Ha! The no fruit thing is a pet peeve of mine too. Imagine thinking fruit is junk food!

    • AnneL says:
      October 5, 2022 at 6:20 pm

      I didn’t know who her sister’s husband was, so I looked it up. That’s……not who I would have expected for her. Also there was that part about her staying celibate until she was 29, then finally sleeping with him but regretting it because they weren’t engaged yet, I guess? That also surprised me.

      To be fair, that wasn’t his fault. I mean, it was her choice not to have sex and then her choice to have it. They were in a committed relationship at that point, so I am not sure why she felt regret or shame and I hate to think of any grown woman feeling that way for choosing to sleep with her boyfriend.

      Anyway, that’s a rather surprising couple but I don’t know her so whose to say? His family has a vineyard in Napa or Sonoma or something, which is nice for them anyway.

      I’m sorry to read about Tia divorcing. Wishing her the best, and her kids.

  5. Beach Dreams says:
    October 5, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    It really was Divorce Tuesday yesterday. Tia divorcing, Gisele getting divorce lawyers, Miguel divorcing (and he and his wife Nazanin got back together after recently separating too), and a couple from that Love Is Blind show…sheesh.

  6. MsIam says:
    October 5, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    So sad about Tia and Cory. On another site I saw where she posted on their anniversary that she hoped their love would last a million years or something like that. And that post was in July. Something went way left pretty quickly.

  7. HelloDannie says:
    October 5, 2022 at 2:47 pm

    Shocking and so sad about Tia and Corey. They were so cute together but I guess they’ve outgrown one another and decided to move on.

  8. Stacey Dresden says:
    October 5, 2022 at 3:23 pm

    If you’ve been crying a lot, that eyeshadow would be a good color

  9. RoyalBlue says:
    October 5, 2022 at 3:31 pm

    Cory always looked like a hostage in her Insta posts.

  10. JRenee says:
    October 5, 2022 at 6:00 pm

    RiP Loretta Lynn!
    Missing correspondence, I’m so surprised said no one, absolutely unbelievable!

    I hope Tia and Cory move forward with no scandals leaked from this divorce. . I’m really surprised…

