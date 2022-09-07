Brad Pitt tried to make Angelina Jolie sign an NDA during the sale of Miraval

A year ago, the court finally cleared Angelina Jolie’s sale of her half of Chateau Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli. Angelina and Brad Pitt fought about the sale of “Nouvel” (her company) for months in 2021, and Jolie had to go to court repeatedly to remove the freeze on their largest jointly-held asset, Miraval. The sale went through and all hell broke loose. Brad is trying to drag Angelina into court over the sale, all while he’s actively cutting Tenute del Mondo (his new business partner) out of the Miraval wine business. Tenute del Mondo – which now owns Jolie’s Nouval company – has not been playing any of Pitt’s stupid games. They’ve sued him, they’ve gotten the French authorities involved, and they’re still trying to get their hands on all of Pitt’s business records. During that time, Pitt is (obvs) trying to make this all about Angelina, all while his new business partner is dragging him to court. So, that’s how you should read this new Page Six exclusive – every time they reference a lawsuit by “Jolie” or “Jolie’s company,” know that it means Nouvel and Tenute del Mondo. That being said, the new owners of Nouvel now understand what Pitt was doing to Jolie for years. And it’s financial abuse.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s battle over a French winery has gone from nasty to nuclear. A company founded by Jolie has filed a jaw-dropping $250 million lawsuit against her ex-husband claiming that he and a gang of cronies launched a devious campaign to “seize control” of the French winery that they bought as a couple “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” and to “ensure… Jolie would never see a dime” of its vast profits.
The court papers filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles claimed that after the pair bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008, they jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it. The suit says that that Jolie and Pitt each owned 50% via a complicated web of holding companies, and that “much of Jolie’s personal wealth” was tied up in the winery. It says the pair had an agreement that the “Malificent” actress would oversee their humanitarian projects, including the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, while “oversight of the couple’s investment in Chateau Miraval was left in the hands of Pitt.”
Stingingly, the papers claim that while the winery won prizes and became an extremely valuable asset under their ownership “all was not well,” adding, “Pitt developed a publicly acknowledged alcohol abuse problem.” It also dredges up the infamous fight on a private flight in 2016, saying that “after a serious and internationally publicized incident between Pitt, Jolie, and the couple’s children, Jolie filed for divorce.”
It adds, “In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends. Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval.”
The papers claim that after the divorce filing, Pitt simply operated the winery without consulting Jolie, that when she tried to get information and more control, he “rebuffed” her, and that he improperly tried to “block Jolie and Nouvel from obtaining information about or managing Chateau Miraval.” It also claims he “hatched and executed a plan to secretly move assets from Chateau Miraval… to companies owned by him and his friends, thereby devaluing Jolie’s interest.”
The suit also alleges that since the divorce, Pitt and Chateau Miraval’s directors have “squandered tens of millions of Chateau Miraval’s money on vanity projects that have little, if any, business justification” including more than a million dollars on a swimming pool, and that, “at Pitt’s direction, Chateau Miraval also commissioned a single staircase at the chateau to be built and rebuilt a total of four times after he was unhappy with the first three attempts.”
It claims Pitt also “caused Chateau Miraval to spend [several million dollars] on reconstructing stone walls using stone masons from Croatia. These funds were spent over Jolie’s and Nouvel’s objection,” it says. The suit claims Pitt was aided in the alleged chicanery “by his allies, including Chateau Miraval directors Gary Bradbury, Roland Venturini, and Warren Grant, and his business partners, Marc Perrin, Familles Perrin and Miraval Provence.” Nouvel is also suing them.
“Although Jolie was not obligated to sell [her stake] to Pitt, she nevertheless offered to sell her interest to him and negotiated with him for months. Nearing a deal,” the suit claims, “Pitt’s hubris got the better of him: he made an eleventh-hour demand for onerous and irrelevant conditions, including a provision designed to prohibit Jolie from publicly speaking about the events that had led to the breakdown of their marriage. Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and liquidity were tied up in [her stake in the winery] and used that fact to try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms.”
The papers say that in October 2021 “after Pitt ignored Jolie’s final offer to sell her interest in the winery on the same terms Pitt had proposed but without the hush-clause” she sold it to Stoli instead. The suit says that Stoli was ready to put its experience and distribution network to work for Chateau Miraval, but that “unwilling to share control, Pitt refused to work with [Stoli] as an equal partner.”
Brad Pitt is f–king trash. He is abusive garbage. We had some idea that this was happening behind the scenes, but to see how manipulative and abusive he was about money is really f–king stark. It’s not enough that he terrorized and abused Jolie and their children, he also had to “punish” Jolie for leaving him by mismanaging her investment in Miraval and cutting her out of the business. Then when she tried to negotiate with him in good faith, he tried to silence her. Brad Pitt is completely f–king pathetic.
