The Sussexes flew to and from Germany using a German government plane

I have no idea what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s actual movements were in the UK and Germany, and I find it completely bizarre that there is so much British media interest in it. Like, you know that it’s actually pretty gross to track the Sussexes’ security, their flights, their car rides and train rides, right? This is not like some Taylor Swift fan tracking the path of her private jet (although it could be well argued that Swift faces her own creepy stalkers too). But the British media’s compulsive need to provide details on the Sussexes’ travels and security has only one objective: to put Harry and Meghan in danger. To provide information to violent people targeting the Sussexes. I also believe that the Mail is trying to “gin up” anger towards the Sussexes because Harry and Meghan dare to believe there are significant threats against them. In any case, it looks like the German government doesn’t feel the same way. The Sussexes were able to get a ride on a government plane – a German government plane.
Harry and Meghan borrowed a $50million German taxpayer-owned Luftwaffe jet to take them to and from Dusseldorf yesterday, MailOnline can reveal today. The couple are back at Frogmore Cottage, their grace-and-favour UK home, where they are expected to spend the day together before their next engagement on their pseudo-royal tour of Europe in London tomorrow.
The Sussexes profess to hate the stifling formality and archaic traditions of royal life. But everything about Harry and Meghan’s visit to Germany yesterday to promote Invictus Games 2023 screamed of a royal tour-lite. And MailOnline can reveal this extended to the way they travelled to Dusseldorf, because a $50million German Air Force jet with ‘Luftwaffe’ on the tail was sent to London to collect them. At around the same time, Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, was photographed for the first time since July meeting her new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.
The German military – known as the Bundeswehr – and the city of Dusseldorf are jointly hosting next year’s Invictus Games. As part of the agreement, the Bundeswehr offered the use of their private jet, also used by high-ranking politicians and officials, to Harry and Meghan.
The German Air Force plane used by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a Bombardier Global 5000 usually reserved for senior members of the German government or armed forces. But yesterday it was lent to the Sussexes who then didn’t need to fly commercial. It landed in the UK yesterday morning and took the couple from RAF Northolt at 11.34am, landing at Dusseldorf Airport at 1.23pm – 15 minutes behind schedule. After being met on the Tarmac they were then swept into the city in a black Porsche Cayenne.
After the Invictus engagements, the plane left Dusseldorf at 8.51pm, landing back at Northolt under an hour later. They were then driven the 20 miles to Windsor. The plane left Northolt at 9.24pm, returning to Cologne at 11.16pm local time, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.
A source said: ‘The Bundeswehr have a fleet of transport jets and this was most suitable for the short trip from England. It has the smallest capacity for passengers. There isn’t a military base in Dusseldorf so the plane flew from Cologne and picked up the guests at RAF Northolt. It flew the party back to the same place and returned to Cologne. The Bundeswehr are proud to be associated with the games to help with wounded war veterans and the offer was made when we were awarded the games. The same offer will apply next year when the games start.’
Does the Mail understand how creepy they sound? Omid Scobie tagged a DM front page with “It’s giving Fatal Attraction,” and he’s dead right. The purpose of this is: how dare the German government treat Harry and Meghan like visiting dignitaries! How dare H&M use German taxpayer Euros! Get a life, my God. Oh, and Frogmore Cottage isn’t really “grace and favor” considering that the Sussexes repaid the renovation costs AND they paid a lease on the cottage. The Sussexes are literally just sitting in their house, working, making calls, inviting friends over and the Mail is SEETHING.
The British Press was left with a couple of duds in the Cambridges and the true super stars left in the Sussex’s. All they do is use lies, faux outrage and criticism to hold on them. Pathetic.
This. These people have buyers remorse and bitterness. They can’t do anything about it or hold anything over the Sussexes head to blackmail them into submission. The attacks are old and stale. It’s boring now and they need to move on.
This is too funny😂and too true😂
The duds that remain go on months-long vacations and then when the vacation is over take a few weeks to return to work. They do nothing, so they are giving them nothing to write about. The British Press are in fact, actually quite delighted that Harry and Meghan are working.
For people who continually snarl how unimportant the Sussexes are, and how *no one cares* about them and what they do, they are sure obsessed writing about their every move.
Like the Police song: “Every move you make, every breath you take… I’ll be watching you…” It’s beyond creepy!
Shame there can’t be a restraining order on the Rota Rats.
That mind-numbing detail in that article was creepy. And overall made for some really clunky sentences; but then again, it’s the Mail.
Mind-numbing details is right. I’ve never seen someone actually give the (reported) price of a plane unless it was a political story about, you know, buying planes from another country and listing the cost. They mention $50-million begrudgingly, like the plane should cost $2.00 or something. And fancy their mentioning “government” and “taxpayer-funded” when they are silent on those points when it comes to W & K’s fourth(!) residence. Anyway, I’m still waiting for the BM to start focusing on W & K and Charles, or their own queen.
The Sussexes are dynamic, fashionable, interesting people. The UK tabloids WANT to report on them. But to do so would be a betrayal to their racist readers who were told to hate them, and to the royal family with whom they share an unwritten pact. So the tabloids continue to report on Harry and Meghan because they sell, but fill the articles with criticism to appease the royals and racists.
I heard a pair of the world’s most powerful binoculars were sold to an anonymous buyer and delivered to Windsor yesterday….
…and they were delivered directly to Adelaide Cottage 😂
Thiiisssssss.
And turned around and made a ‘anonymous’ call to the Fail. Or to Mommy to do it.
Wow. They are giving the EXACT times the plane took off and landed. These people are INSANE. (In Cardi B voice) “What was the reason!? What was the reason!?”
You know, I’m a big KPop fan and that world is rife with “saesangs” who stalk their favorites and know every detail of their favorites lives, but even they don’t go this far.
This is not an MI-6 mission. Their readers don’t need to know this information. Nor would they care.
I dont think you can be invited to your own party……..
FYI as head of Invictus, Prince Harry and, by extension, his wife, Meghan are always involved with/have fore-knowledge of every Invictus program.
ETA: This is for @SAS below.
You are exactly right, Snuffles. All of this is gross.
No shit, they were invited to an Invictus event, what a surprise their hosts arranged military transport.
And can Frogmore really be called a “grace and favour” home when they paid millions for structural renovations and only have a yearly lease?
Unhinged.
Right? Heaven forbid an air force plane provide transportation to a VETERAN who is doing fundraising work FOR VETERANS.
The horror
Omid for the win.
Agreed!! I went to read his Yahoo article and stayed for a bit. He is such a breathe of fresh air..
I adore his digs! He is quite spot on with them as well! Fatal Attraction x 100, to be certain.
Hell hath no fury like a royal rota scorned…..damn, people, move on!
You nailed it on the weird tone of these articles, Kaiser – it’s not only the stalkerish level of detail in the Sussex security arrangements, but the sort of mocking tone, like how dare they think they are important enough to deserve security!
Meanwhile, all of this hate they are generating towards the Sussexes all but guarantees they will get hateful racists wishing them harm.
It’s truly unhinged.
Wow. this is so creepy and quite sinister. they are mad something did not happen to them when they escaped. just wow.
Wait until devil Levin finds out that Germany sent a plane for them, if the red carpet had her going bonkers, what will this do to her
They were a lot of young women in the crowd, this is what the BRF should be trying to reach, but they rather attack the Sussexes.
Well! I guess I know which software to use to track the DoLittle’s travels from now on. Gonna blast that all over the net too. Just like Bulliam’s favorite gutter-rag.
I know the press was heated when the Sussexes paid off Frogmore. You can tell they wish they still had that to use over them. These people are obsessed with control. They always bring it up but they know they can’t use it anymore. You can feel the rage every time.
Yes @ Brit! It was in record time as well. That certainly shook all of their heartless bodies and for that, they take this disgusting dig, “grace and favour”. Please, they paid for it, unlike the constant grifters who do nothing for their keep.
This woman currently paying the majority of her taxes in Germany is happy to provide her share of a fraction of a cent to make sure H&M were secure from unhinged people like those working for the Fail, and the 2 or 3 racists who were probably paid to go to Manchester to boo them.
BTW, € 50 million is not expensive for a specially secured airforce plane, and Brigadier General Marstaller, the CEO of Invictus Germany, is an Airforce general.
(the guy in the dark blue uniform in the Düsseldorf photos)
I wonder if the Heil made a noise about *two* 14-seater luxury private jets going to Balmoral and back to London at more or less the same time yesterday, one for the outgoing PM, the other carrying the incoming PM…
The Invictus Games are one of the best PR opportunities for militaries around the world. Veterans, sport, mental health, families, visibility, purpose, etc. Basically a slam dunk of good things.
So yeah, the German military rolled out the literal red carpet and gave them a comfy ride. It’s a BFD to get the games and get Harry and Meghan to promote and celebrate it. That’s how this whole Foundation thing works!
Why wouldn’t the British government give the same level of support to the Invictus Games? It’s gross that it doesn’t, and speaks volumes about its regard for veterans vs. the B(a)RF.
@ QuiteContrary, I am certain that many Veterans are quite disgusted by their own Queen not acknowledging them.
They are serving her homeland that she has reigned for most of her life but she can’t make one mention of support? You know that many resent her inactions, and the same goes for Charles as well.
They’re not talking to the Brits here, they’re trying to piss off Germans. We’re in the middle of a really bad energy crisis, people don’t know how to get through the coming winter, everyone is trading tips on how to conserve energy on a daily basis. We’re in deep shit thanks to our previous government(s) deciding it’s a grand idea to be dependent on a crazy dictator. Thanks, Merkel.
So describing how this plane flew from Cologne to the UK to Düsseldorf and back to Cologne for 2 people? We know it’s not just 2 people but that’s the message. And it’s not a great one.
To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone here. This event is a wonderful thing and it’s lovely that it’ll happen in Düsseldorf. Frankly, H&M are probably the first “celebrities” to shine a light on wounded veterans in Germany. We have a really awful relationship with our Bundeswehr and don’t pay attention to our soldiers at all. So I’m not mad at this. Especially since German airports are a mess right now. AND we just commemorated the 50 year anniversary of the 1972 terror attacks in Munich. Where we didn’t take security seriously at ALL.
ETA: And making it sound like this plane was bought just for them is just unhinged.
@ Emmi, I understand your pain. All of those that were consulted and no one acted upon their pleas. It was a very dark day, an event marked at the fifty year event just a few days ago, and I am certain that the families affected are still wounded and grieving as well, in addition to your entire country as well.
Compounded by Putin cutting off gas for European countries as well. A pissed off little psychotic dictator flexing his anger to expand his criminality to millions as well.
Fatal Attraction vibes is right. this is just unhinged. I know we say that all the time, but its unhinged.
Of course the German government sent a plane for them. and I love that the source clarified that they’re going to do it again next year. Like “of course we’re doing this, duh.”
You know you come from a family of pure evil when another country military cares more about you and your wife safety, than the family who you were born into and has all this power at their fingertips to do the same for you if they wish , but won’t because to them Marrying a black woman is a sin worst than murder.
Creepiness aside, the Sussexes were treated as Prince William, Prince Charles or the Queen would, if they were invited to Canada,
William would not be pleased, which explains why the fail printed this item.
The other sinister reason is unprintable.
It’s really something to see how manipulative the Fail is in their writing. How is Frogmore grace and favor housing when the Sussexes pay rent and paid for the renovations? Also, how they keep throwing in Luftwaffe, in case you forgot about the Blitz. Then they have to mention they got picked up in a Porsche. Then have to throw in the Queen just in case you don’t know she’s being snubbed. Also calling it a quasi-royal tour for three overseas events. The German and Düsseldorf government and officials treated the Sussexes and Invictus foundation with the respect they should be accorded for brining such a prestigious international event to their city. Maybe the German’s were flexing a little as well. It really is an obsession.
I could NOT figure out the specificity of the Luftwaffe reference! Feeling like an idiot now!
L4Frimaire, how like the Brits–not just annoying Americans, but now let’s piss off the Germans. What is wrong with them? Are they that determined to become complete isolationists? Oh, wait, they’ll still have good relations with the middle east. The Brits will continue to sell weapons to them and with luck the brf will get more bags of cash! A win win.
No, I don’t think all Brits are doing this, or think this way. Unfortunately, what your media is showing to the rest of the world paints everyone with the same paintbrush.
I’m sure Mr. Incandescent is currently demanding that he is flown into NYC on Air Force One. Rock on, Sussexes!
He will demand his own, titled Heir Force One.
Well said @ Lady D!! Peggintons brain is on fire right now as he places his little green army men on his desk to calculate his next “attack”! Yet he can’t discern the generals from the privates as he never served for his country one minute of his life….”now which one is this, no he must be the general, not him..he doesn’t have enough generals”. Maybe George is helping him, as he could certainly use it. Unless they are with CopyKeen tonight?
Though Peggington probably demands Ken soldiers for their luxurious locks of hair as he brushes their thick waves, whispering, if only I had hair like this again, women would throw themselves at me like they used to….could I superglue their hair to my head, would anyone notice….nah!!!”
According to the Fail “Brexit means Brexit” so why are they now telling the German taxpayers how to spend their money? The UK gave away their influence on the decision making process of the countries in the European Union and the Fail repeatedly told us this was the right thing to do.
Strange paper with an even stranger readership if they really believe they can tell other countries how to treat their high profile guests.
Laura D, just because it’s become apparent that there is a certain segment in the UK, brf and bm who want to see harm befall the Sussexes, they cannot tell other countries to do the same things to make that happen. I guess it didn’t occur to this author that other countries actually take security quite seriously.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if H&M are offering to pay for security when they go to other countries.
The bitterness is real for these folks. But good for Germany for sticking a thumb in their eye with the “The same offer will apply next year when the games start.’ How do you say ” fck off” in German? Lol.
As I said earlier in the week, the British media stalking Harry and Meghan’s every move reminded me of how the press stalked Diana. It’s really off-putting and only confirms that what Meghan said would happen to Archie went to school in the UK was true.
German intelligence is also aware of any possible threat to the Sussexes, this might be their way of making sure nothing happens on their watch. The BRF and the people making decisions on H&M’s security should be embarrassed at this point but they’ll most likely double down on their position. I’ll be relieved when Harry and Meghan are back on U.S. soil.
On point.
Well, I didn’t like it when the Trump spawn were hitching rides on Air Force One, so I can’t like the optics of this either. Yes, H&M need enhanced security, but they are fabulously wealthy in their own right and should have paid for a private jet if they didn’t want to go commercial (and we’re gonna have to hear about ALL of this again every time they try to express any climate concerns). Think about what we would be saying if W&K had Germany send a plane to pick them up. (Yes I can read the part about the “source” saying the German government offered and would do it again, but that’s a weird thing to say and not want your name on it if it’s true, and “gracefully no” is always an option.)
This is nowhere near the same thing and you know it. Ridiculous analogy. Meanwhile the Germans basically said” and I’ll do it again” by offering to pick them up again next year. Also, these are the only people in the world whose mode of transportation is this scrutinized by the press, but that same press objects to any policy changes that would result in more carbon neutral transport. They most likely will fly commercial from LAX to Germany next year. As we have seen, they take a variety of planes, trains and automobiles, no different from anyone else. They were on a tight schedule so they were flown directly there for the event. Are they supposed to take a two week solar powered sail ship across the Atlantic like Greta Thunberg did? Honestly if they did, they’d just be accused of preaching and shaming us normals. All this constant complaining about how they travel is another way of telling them to stay home and shut up.
The way I see it, non-government officials using government resources for non-government perks are exactly the same, regardless of whether I am a personal fan of them or not. And “the Germans” did not say that- a “source” said that, and as I said before, if this was so legitimate and they were so proud of it, why wouldn’t that “source” put their name or title or department on it as an official statement? H&M supposedly do not have their people leak to the press. I am (still!) exactly as likely to not believe an unnamed source from people I support as people I dislike. Nobody is immune to criticism just because I favor their public persona.
Also I think you should google the Kylie Jenner/Taylor Swift/etc. private plane drama from last month, H&M are certainly NOT the only celebrities whose travel has ever been scrutinized.
What? You don’t like that they sometimes take private flights so this time they should have….taken a private flight? Hm.
So complain to the German government? This is not the same as a private jet at all. And it’s absolutely not the same as celebrities taking private flights hundreds of times a year for 30 minute driving distances or what have you. You can not like it, but saying it’s the same is not accurate.
They flew commercial the longest leg of their trip at the very least.
I have to say of all William and Kate’s nonsense I don’t think I would care as much if the German government decided their official business was worthy enough to fly them in on. But since you mentioned, they already have their private planes, so the point is moot.
Trump spawn wasn’t on official business though. German military is involved in this, the German secretary of state was at the ceremony. So no, not a joy ride. British press and the BRF are just jealous that Prince Harry and Invictus Games are respected like that.
Do you mean the Mayor of Düsseldorf? I cannot imagine our Minister for Foreign Affairs showed up and I saw no photos of her.
The Secretary of State Moller was there and photographed with them. This was not a perk or a joyride. The are honoring the organization that the city will be hosting and drumming up interest. Basically boils down to convention and visitors bureau and chamber of commerce type stuff. It’s not like cities don’t honor non- governmental notables. Look at Venice. I seriously had to look up Düsseldorf on the map because had no idea where it was in Germany before this event.
Möller is not our Secretary of State, that is Annalena Baerbock. Möller is a “parlamentarischer Staatssekretär” which is something like a deputy minister according to Wiki. No idea if this position exists in the UK or US. They’re more like chiefs of staff or deputy chiefs or staff.
I’m not trying to make this event less than it was but no, our Secretary of State was not there.
Sure … Ivanka and Junior riding AF1 is the same as a British veteran traveling to promote an event for wounded veterans — an event supported by the same government offering transport.
(snark)
Britain is not popular in Europe since Brexit and even before. The Germans, always the butt of British jokes, were definitely going to give the Sussexes a warm welcome, they have seen the treatment they get in Britain.
Amazing how a Euro country protects and provides for Harry better than his own country. The royal family and UK government should be ashamed of themselves.
All the British media is doing is proving that Harry and Meghan were right to leave. No one in their right mind could possibly think the UK is a safe place for them to live or to raise their children. Their hatred of Meghan defies logic. It’s making the UK look terrible in the eyes of the world–they are actively targeting them to be harmed. I for one will be relieved when they return to the US.
How on earth does the royal family think all of this benefits them? Who is running the show over there, and who’s in charge of managing the brand. The people who have done actual harm and damage to the royal family haven’t got a fraction of the vitriol Meghan has got. Being black and beautiful and talented in the royal family is worse than taking cash bribes from murderers, paying off sexual assault accusers, selling access to to shady people, using charitable foundations to launder money, cheating on your spouse. Got it.
Well said, lanne.
Because of their treatment of Meghan, they won’t get one dime of my tourist dollars and I doubt that I’m the only one who feels that way.
You aren’t.
HARLA A BRAZEN HUSSY, same here. Never been and won’t be going. Been to Europe several times and would have gone to the UK if H&M had stayed.
I just wanna know how to wear a shirt like that without bra straps showing.
Racerback or strapless bra, or good gravity.
Clean living?
I think meghan tends to wear the bustier or corset style (sorry don’t know the modern words) of undergarment.. The lines of the garments under many of her clothes appear like that to me. Not sure about this halter but I’ve noticed it with other outfits.
Going opposite again. Adelaide Cottage is the one that is a grace-and-favour home and has been for some time.
My god! The tone of the article made me imagine a rabid creature foaming at the mouth with a pen in hand. The bitterness just jumped out, didn’t it?
Well, as a person who pays taxes in Germany, I find this enfuriating. Instead of investing money in schools and kindergartens we pay a private plane for two people who have nothing to do with Germany. They could have taken any of the numerous flights from London to Cologne.
And this is from a person who actually likes H&M.
Well, it’s your prerogative to be upset if you want but this event is being held in Germany where German vets will be honored and supported, so no, they don’t have “nothing to do with Germany”. Feel free to write to your government.
The event will also bring in a lot of tourists and participants spending money locally. There’s a reason countries angle to get these events.
The German government cares more about the safety of the Sussexes than the UK or royal family do. Pathetic.
When did the Sussexes say that they hated royal the traditions of royal life? I thought they left because of relentless bullying. They wanted to work part time but the Queen said no.
JCallas, perhaps traditions of royal life and bullying are one and the same.
I love this part, “Everything about Harry and Meghan’s visit to Germany to promote Invictus 2023 screamed of a royal tour-lite.” What in fresh hell does that mean? That they didn’t insult their host country, didn’t demand to be carried on anyone’s shoulders?
The only people creating a controversy is the RR. It will be interesting to see if William takes a commercial flight to New York and Boston. A small military plane was sent to ferry the Sussexes to promote an international event that is supported by the German government and benefits military men and women. You may or may not approve the spending, but it is reasonable spending. It should be clear to everyone that Harry is very instrumental in making the Invictus Game the successful support for veterans that in promoting its international profile. I think the Germans by their actions show that this is an important event for their military and to their country. This whole controversy over Harry’s security is an absolute disgrace and makes neither the royal family nor the government look good, but just plain petty with a reckless lack of concern for lives.
Germany had many throw downs with Boris Johnson over Brexit-I am not surprised how warmly the Sussexes were treated-Meghan and Harry respected the host country and they in turn did the same-They wanted them to feel safe while in their country-plain and simple-the UK is making an ass of themselves over the charity work of Harry and Meghan-they need to ask themselves why do the Sussexes feel more comfortable in other countries that in Harry’s home country-Prince Charles could make all this stupidity stop but he won’t -The UK is becoming such an evil mean-spirited place-God be with Harry and Meghan on their journeys.
DM : ‘The couple are back at Frogmore Cottage, their grace-and-favour UK home…’
Here again the BRF and the wise courtiers read the public reaction wrongly when they gave a broken down property which is already slated for structural renovation to Prince Harry using The Sovereign Fund. They should have anticipated that the tabloids and media would slate the Sussexes for using taxpayers money but would not say anything if the property was renovated and then rent out or given to other royals.
Just how many people have the DM been using to track every aspect of H&M’s Dusseldorf trip? If this isn’t stalking I don’t know what is, it is beyond reasonable. So Harry called up the German government and said “can I borrow one of your planes to get to Dusseldorf?” The reaction of the DM and a certain ‘expert’ to how H&M were treated by the German government is hilarious it’s as if the DM believes that Germany should have asked their permission. A grace and favour home is given rent free and the tenants would not be expected to pay for the renovations.
This unhinged fatal attraction, obsession has to end and soon before it becomes too late. The tabloids are literally putting a bulls eye on Harry and Meghan back. Tracking private citizens is another f- ing level of stalking. Why are they allowed to print all these details? Especially considering the tax funded royals they do pay for get absolutely nothing about their travels and whereabouts printed. Harry was absolutely correct when he said they won’t stop until she is dead. He saw history about to repeat itself.
I pray hard for Harry and Meghan because they don’t deserve this kind of stomach turning vile intrusive behavior Into their lives. And the fact that Charles, Harry own father, would sit by and let his own son, and the mother of his grandchildren be put in harms way and do or say absolutely nothing about it, tells you all you will ever need to know about him. Charles is the world’s worst father. This man is utter shit.