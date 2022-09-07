The Sussexes flew to and from Germany using a German government plane

I have no idea what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s actual movements were in the UK and Germany, and I find it completely bizarre that there is so much British media interest in it. Like, you know that it’s actually pretty gross to track the Sussexes’ security, their flights, their car rides and train rides, right? This is not like some Taylor Swift fan tracking the path of her private jet (although it could be well argued that Swift faces her own creepy stalkers too). But the British media’s compulsive need to provide details on the Sussexes’ travels and security has only one objective: to put Harry and Meghan in danger. To provide information to violent people targeting the Sussexes. I also believe that the Mail is trying to “gin up” anger towards the Sussexes because Harry and Meghan dare to believe there are significant threats against them. In any case, it looks like the German government doesn’t feel the same way. The Sussexes were able to get a ride on a government plane – a German government plane.

Harry and Meghan borrowed a $50million German taxpayer-owned Luftwaffe jet to take them to and from Dusseldorf yesterday, MailOnline can reveal today. The couple are back at Frogmore Cottage, their grace-and-favour UK home, where they are expected to spend the day together before their next engagement on their pseudo-royal tour of Europe in London tomorrow.

MailOnline can reveal this extended to the way they travelled to Dusseldorf, because a $50million German Air Force jet with 'Luftwaffe' on the tail was sent to London to collect them. At around the same time, Harry's grandmother, the Queen, was photographed for the first time since July meeting her new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.

The German military – known as the Bundeswehr – and the city of Dusseldorf are jointly hosting next year’s Invictus Games. As part of the agreement, the Bundeswehr offered the use of their private jet, also used by high-ranking politicians and officials, to Harry and Meghan.

The German Air Force plane used by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a Bombardier Global 5000 usually reserved for senior members of the German government or armed forces. But yesterday it was lent to the Sussexes who then didn’t need to fly commercial. It landed in the UK yesterday morning and took the couple from RAF Northolt at 11.34am, landing at Dusseldorf Airport at 1.23pm – 15 minutes behind schedule. After being met on the Tarmac they were then swept into the city in a black Porsche Cayenne.

After the Invictus engagements, the plane left Dusseldorf at 8.51pm, landing back at Northolt under an hour later. They were then driven the 20 miles to Windsor. The plane left Northolt at 9.24pm, returning to Cologne at 11.16pm local time, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

A source said: ‘The Bundeswehr have a fleet of transport jets and this was most suitable for the short trip from England. It has the smallest capacity for passengers. There isn’t a military base in Dusseldorf so the plane flew from Cologne and picked up the guests at RAF Northolt. It flew the party back to the same place and returned to Cologne. The Bundeswehr are proud to be associated with the games to help with wounded war veterans and the offer was made when we were awarded the games. The same offer will apply next year when the games start.’