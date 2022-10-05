Princess Kate wore a £220 mustard Karen Millen: not bad, actually kind of nice?

The Princess of Wales stepped out today for a solo event at the Royal Surrey County Hospital. Her focus, for this visit, was visiting the maternity and neonatal wards and hearing about the hospital’s work to support babies and mothers. Judging from People Magazine’s piece, which was basically published straight from the Kensington Palace press release, it sounds like this hospital’s maternity and baby programs are incredibly supportive, with a focus on allowing new parents to bond with their babies while also giving moms some mental health support.
Kate wore a new-to-us dress by Karen Millen. The dress retails for £220, which sounds about right for this kind of piece. I’m always sort of surprised by how good Kate looks in shades of yellow and mustard. She doesn’t wear the color that often, but she really should. Even this somewhat dull mustard shade really pops with Kate’s coloring. In general, I don’t hate the dress either – it’s far from the worst thing she’s ever worn. Do I find the style a bit dated and vintage-y? Yes. I’m not going to look it up, but I feel certain that Diana probably wore a dress very similar to this.
Meanwhile, during the mourning period, I mentioned a few times that Kate’s mourning wiglet was looking a bit obvious and unblended. It’s happening again in these photos too. I think it’s a combination of factors – Kate is clearly going for honey-blonde highlights for autumn, plus she’s got a lighter mourning wiglet which she refuses to blend, plus she really needs some kind of deep-conditioning treatment for her dry-ass hair. All in all, since she’s become Princess of Wales, her hair has definitely been going through some things.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The area around her hairline and eyes are off. Something is going on there. Her mourning wiglet is mourning alright. She looks a damn mess but I suppose the mustard color isn’t too awful…just slight gross.
The hair volume around the winglet don’t match the crown. She needs to use fewer hair pieces in winglet. I think tape in are a better bet with her job sched And $$$
The wiglet looks like it has a life of its own and is slowly crawling up the back of her head. I have visions of it running after her like Cousin It when she’s leaving and jumping on her like a loyal pet that doesn’t want to be left behind.
And personally I don’t like the mustard on her at all. I think it washes her skin tone out and her hair colour looks very flat alongside it but I seem to be in the minority on that view. I will accept that I know vanishingly little about fashion though….
I agree, mustard is not her colour and doesn’t flatter her at all. Also the sleeves are puffed to give her frail frame some bulk. It’s also padded in the bust, big-time. Or the bra is, because all Kate has left there are bones.
Ditto, The Hench. I think it is a colour tragedy on her. If you can wear yellow well, and know how it matches your tone and how it can sing, you are in a minority. And Kate’s hair is wrong, colour-wise, for her at the moment. Her hair and dress bring out the worse things in each other. Someone down thread owns this dress but I suspect they know how it works on them and how it syncs with their tone. Kate must have a stylist who doesn’t get her, or she directs her stylist and goes for things that look good on other women but not her. I also think she hasn’t been photoshopped so intensely in these pictures, and we’re just not used to it.
I think a little stronger makeup would have helped – not her mad contouring, but a bit of color and a slightly brighter lip. Also (I can’t believe I’m saying this about Kate), the dress could use a bit of jewelry – just a delicate bracelet maybe. I get that she wants to be low key when visiting a hospital, but those few changes wouldn’t be glaring.
Same Eurydice. I like the color on her but she needed a brighter lip to not wash her out. Otherwise fine.
I got the se vibe that something was off with the photo. She’s not aging well. She looks 50. She’s so BORING….uh
I don’t mind this dress. I don’t think its anything amazing, but its exactly the kind of dress she should be buying if she doesn’t want to wear separates (which are more functional IMO, but I like a good dress now and then lol) – its fairly simple, it fits her well, its a good color (she was totally like “bring me a fall colored dress!” wasn’t she lol), and she can get a fair amount of use out for the next few years, and its a reasonable price.
She even toned down her accessories for the day.
Part of me thinks it feels like Charles really said “you’ve gotta work now that you have the title” and part of me thinks that this is just the normal pickup in royal work for the end of the year numbers. (and its not like she’s working that much, it just feels like a lot since she’s basically disappeared since June-ish, Wimbledon notwithstanding.)
But with separates, you have to choose two things! For me, a dress is easy because then all I need is tights, heels, and pearls. Of course, all my dresses have elastic waistbands, so that makes it comfier than a Kate dress.
oh I know, so sometimes I like that in a dress, I can feel put together with minimal effort (I’m still in my robe though….so take me with a grain of salt lol) but with separates you can mix and match and get a lot of “looks” out of a few key pieces and Kate has someone to choose the things for her.
But regardless Kate has always needed a more classic functional wardrobe, whether separates or dresses, and it feels like she’s starting to key into that.
She hasn’t increased her workload. During the school year, Kate tends to come out one day per week, usually Wednesday, and then go back into hiding. Now that the period of mourning is over and she made her inaugural trip to Wales, we’ll see if she adds any more events to her week, or if she sticks with her dream of being a country mummy.
That’s what I think is going on here, its just easy to assume that its related to the PoW title, but I think this is just her normal “one event per week” pattern that she’ll do for….two weeks, maybe? And then the kids will get a school break and they’ll jet off somewhere, and then in November she’ll do all the Remembrance stuff, and then in December the normal end of year round of events, and that will be it.
I think the real test will be what we see from her starting in January.
Actually, I expect that she will want to cash in her credits for attending those extras during the mourning period–the diplomatic receptions and the trip to Sandringham to meet the weeping–for some extended time off soon. So we’ll probably get one or two weeks of weekly appearances then she’ll be off to Mustique by the end of the month to deal with her exhaustion.
@Harper don’t forget she has Earthshot in Boston, would not be surprised if there was some extended trip around then bc you know the poor sausage will be so tired.
I also bet there will be a post christmas trip somewhere. Again, she’ll be so tired.
Do we think there will still be the whole Sandringham christmas this year? Or do you think someone like Jack Brooksbank is finally like, good I can see my family at christmas, finally?
@Becks1 I bet KC will make Christmas (wherever he spends it) about him and the direct heirs and maybe “working” royals. The rest will be free to have a decent holiday with their children.
(Shrug) It looks like all her other dresses to me. She’s definitely spent some Benjamins on a new wardrobe though, because this looks exactly like the black dress she wore to the Queen’s funeral, only in mustard.
I think the deep ‘V’ cut will be a new theme for Kate in her quest to copy Meghan’s allure. Hair ‘check’, smiling more ‘check’, charisma ‘noottt so fast … Meghan doesn’t manufacture her appeal, she just has it and doesn’t have to use visual cues like a deep ‘V’ neck to achieve it.’
It will be interesting to see how many color variations of this dress style there are as Kate’s rolls out her new wardrobe.
? this dress is really nothing like the coatdress she wore for the queen’s funeral, minus the neckline, and even that neckline had a bigger collar/lapels.
@Becks1 … I’m looking at the deep ‘V’ style of the dress(s) and the cinched ? waistlines. Sorry! I’m sure I’ve gotten that ‘waistline’ thing wrong. 🙂
Uggggh! I hate how much I love and want and need this dress!
She looks good here. I like the look.
I really loathe puffy shoulders and they are everywhere. To me, they make any outfit look less sophisticated and like a child’s outfit. Why can’t women’s clothes have normal, fitted shoulders? Everything has a dropped shoulder, or a puffy shoulder, or a dolman sleeve.
The color is nice. Really don’t like anything else about that dress.
Agree about the puffy shoulders along with the belt/waist is too high. She often does this to dresses and it looks odd to me.
As the saying goes,I have nothing nice to say about this woman, soooooooo I best be moving along.
Right? Like who gives a shit? She’s a mean, trash racist.
I need somebody to teach me how to spot wiglets. I know her hair is too absurdly full to be all-natural, but what are these signs of not being blended?
See side shot with other lady ..4th pic
I think her hair looks very un full here and flat but you can still see a wiglet. I was like you until recently – a wiglet virgin who could never see them, but once you do there’s no going back! Like you, I asked for celebitchy advice.
Exactly, Over It
@Genevieve, you are not alone! I also have wiglet blindness (#findacure)
I think the hair and dress look good, I would have put her in a little brighter lip color though.
I’m not seeing it with the wiglet. As far as i can see that is her own hair. She’s always had thick hair.
And as for the color, personally i think that peach and pink colours suit her better. To me yellow makes her look a bit washed out in general. Although with this dress that is less so.
All in all not a bad look. But not really outstanding either. The dress is something i would personally never wear.
Lol she doesnt have thick hair. You can check her hair from dating time. Her wiglet are obvious even her own stan admit. Plus willy sidepiece must be blonde or she is going after diana look. This is not her usual color of choice. She Always goes for dark coco brown.
This is typical kate dress, she has the ability to make modern dress boring. Her skin doesnt look great for this look to pull off.
Tinna. Thank you! I agree. She doesn’t have thick hair, never did. She had long hair when she was younger. There is a persistent dual narrative for Kate: That she has always had great big hair, which she hasn’t and now has to supplement with clip ins; & that she is beautiful, which she isn’t. She is an attractive woman with poor skin. But no more or less than that. Her work should count for more than her appearance, anyway, but it seems to be the only focus for her because she has no real work. I feel sorry for her – she has to keep to this narrative, and it means she must be damaging her hair with continual treatments and wiglets, and that photoshop is her ally.
Yes @Chloe, the texture of Kate’s hair used to be thick. Her hair was nicer and fuller in her youth. She supplements with wiglets a lot these days, which I don’t think do much for her. In a recent thread it was mentioned that Kate suffered some hair loss during her pregnancies, possibly related to faulty eating habits, exacerbated by pregnancy demands.
IMO, Kate should completely overhaul her look, and especially cut and style her hair differently. But she is who she is, which means copy-keening for days and unable to discover and master a unique style that suits her.
The utter hypocrisy and vileness of HER of all people doing this visit. I can’t.
Also, her godawful posture ruins the dress, as does whatever she’s doing to her face (seriously how does her face look tight but haggard at the same time???)
^^ Exactly! Her terrible posture is so noticeable. I meant to mention that too, sadly.
Beach Dreams. Agree. See my comment below. Her posture is awful. I am beginning to think it is related to her heels. Look at the DM video of her walking today and it isn’t natural. Re her skin. Her face muscles have never been overly strong even when she was younger; she was cursed with the Middleton jowls. Her skin has had treatments to correct it, hence the tightness, but it can’t compete with genetics or factors such as weight loss and sun damage. We don’t often see it. This isn’t photoshopped as much as usual. We saw it most during the funeral walkabouts where the photos were rushed out.
It’s a good look. And it’s appropriate. I don’t think we’ll know until the New Year if the work load is really being increased or she’s just padding her numbers now like they always do at the end of the year.
But the hair. Come on, Kate, even a few minutes of deep conditioning would be a good thing. My hair looks healthier and I use drug store products lol.
Nice dress and the colour suits her but what is up with her face, its puffy looking – maybe she’s had a tox topup.
And yeah agree with everyone on the hair – its needs a good cut more than anything.
Gotta say, I deeply disagree that this colour looks good on her but I would like this dress in black or navy, or even plum maybe?
As ever, terrible accessorising. But congrats on a good cause.
I absolutely died at “her hair is going through some things”. TOO TRUE!!
I’ll come sit by you, if I may. I don’t think this color flatters or is flattered by KKKHate. She looks pasty to me. Her hair is TOO EFFING LONG!
C-Shell, come sit with me!
It is truly, an absurd and hilarious amount of hair.
Ummm….I own this dress and have similar shoes. 😁
Can’t believe she wore it today though, it’s cold/windy/rainy down South today!
I liked the dress until I saw the close-up of those sleeves & darts. Ugh. And keep talking to babies, Kate.
I don’t really get how there is any benefit to the hospital in entertaining and educating Kate on what they do. Seems like busywork.
Ghastly like it’s wearer.
More listening and learning, no doubt. No substance, no depth just there and blah!
It’s not her colour at all and doesn’t suit her. The old-fashioned style is still there … from the 1950s? Nope, mustard is definitely not her colour.
I totally agree with you both. She is a bad advert for this dress because the colour doesn’t suit her. This shouldn’t be a surprise, because yellow/mustard doesn’t match her tones. I applaud those women who can wear it and make it work. They are few and far between. Isn’t complete yellow meant to be one of the most difficult sells for fashion companies? Not sure where I heard that.
I’m not saying Meghan would wear this, but some aspects of this (the belt especially, also it’s a solid interesting color, there are some interesting minimalist kind of details around the neckline etc) looks MORE like something Meghan would wear than anything else I’ve seen Kate in recently. Make of that what you will!
oh god i just noticed the poofy shoulders oh NO i take back everything I said asdfkjasfdkj
I prefer it when she dresses like this rather than she tries to dress like Meghan. And yes she has several dresses that are similar this new one.
Love that dress. Would like it more with out the shoulder thing, but otherwise it’s great.
I am so bored by the shoes.
I am so bored by the shoes, too! I think they affect her posture badly. She is tall already and this height of heel throws her balance badly. I watched the brief DM video of her getting out of the car and walking in, and her walk is not good. She needs lower heels. Why go so tall, anyway? I am 5’11 and am aware that in certain heels I tower over people. She is shorter, but still tall and her heel height brings her up a lot. I know that my height in heels can affect my interaction with people, particularly other women who are on average shorter to begin with. Should I care? Not really. But then I’m not meeting new people all the time where eye to eye contact is nice. It may affect her posture too, bending to talk etc. I feel for her back!
I really don’t like this dress. Yellow is such a difficult colour; few can wear it without looking like they’ve been awake for a week. It washes her out and it brings out the blonde tones in her hair that she has tried recently and don’t suit her. To me, she looks a bit ill generally. The photoshop is a tad less rigid and you can see that her hair looks flat and greasy, and her skin isn’t the best. Also, the skin on her arms shows how thin she is, particularly at the elbows where it has bunched. She kind of looks dehydrated. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone said she was ill. I get the feeling she doesn’t really care in this outfit, which is odd for her. It’s quite nice in a way: a bit more “take me as I am”. Also, it’s a warm autumn over here but still autumn. The dress feels a bit off season – it actually looks more spring-like than most of the stuff she wears in spring! All in all, one of the least put together looks I’ve seen her in. This may be because the photoshop is at a lower voltage than usual and this is nearer to what she is like, which I suspect. She isn’t amazingly beautiful or shiny. This look seems to say, I know it and I am not worried. Can this be a new Kate attitude? Or is her photographer not feeling up to touching up so creatively.
OMG, I just bought this same dress in black a couple of days ago. KHATE IS COPYING ME NOW.🤯🤯🤯
I think she has the same thing going on my sister does. My sister is mostly gray now and needs constant coloring to cover it up (her choice/preference at this time). The hair is coarse now that it is gray and coloring over it just makes it look extra dry somehow. It doesn’t hold pigment as easily as it once did. I really think that is a big part of this.
Not my favourite dress on her but I really wish she would tie her hair back or cut it at least it looks so impractical
It’s a nice outfit, yes. The design and fit of the dress are great, and I love the color. But I don’t think this color works that well against Kate’s skin tone. The color of her bag and shoes works well. Her hair, unfortunately, is an all-over mess. She’s constantly changing the color, and veering from one style aesthetic to another because she doesn’t appear to have any strong sense of self, or understanding of who she is as a person, much less what works for her stylistically.
Again, Khate is copying Meg’s hair over one shoulder look. It doesn’t ring true for Kate because she’s always copy-keening other women. It’s always the outer accoutrements, royal perks, new titles, etc., that Kate seems to latch onto to feel good about herself. She truly needs some deep self-reflection, a full makeover, and a styling overhaul with less copy-keening. But I doubt that will ever happen.
One of her more better looks. I just think that maybe a darker belt and navy jewellery to match the navy accessories would look better (and maybe at a small navy necklace) but hey that’s just me.
Also lolling at the audacity. But also I promised myself that I wouldn’t get mad at the hypocrisy anymore cuz these people won’t stop
But definitely not lolling at the fact that apparently (according to a video on Twitter) a LOT of the hospital staff have just paused in the corridors for this visit and are waiting for her to leave. Like wth?
Hey!!! Everybody it is me Kate 🙄🙄🙄
Well, at least there are no buttons.
I wish she would cut that mop & ditch the ratty wiglets
^^ Yep, Khate really does need to ditch those wiglets, and get her hair cut and styled in a way that’s more suitable for her! I doubt it will happen though, unless she lets a professional expert with a better sense of styling actually help her do a personal, workable overhaul.
The best part of the articles like this about Kkkate in the dm is the commenters who rage because they call her Kate Middleton. They are so offended on her behalf ‘do better!’. LOL these derangers are too dense to know the df will never stop calling her KM, she was KM for a decade during the Waity period so that is what gets the most clicks. Same with Meghan, they may use titles but they will always use the maiden name that both women were long known by. The derangers do not understand it’s not shade just search engine optimization. Anyway, it’s funny to see one after the other DEMAND she be called nothing but Catherine.
Not suggesting that you or anyone else has to thing the same but to be perfectly honest, it doesn’t matter what she wears even if she was the best dressed. She has proven herself to be such spiteful, jealous, cold hearted, bigoted woman that I can never compliment her. At least not out loud even if I like what she’s wearing (which I don’t…).
Melania Trump dressed well on occasion, I will also never give her proverbial flowers for that.
Doing so just distracts and softens the blow of their mean images.
Why must she approach all of her engagements mouth agape???
I like to call it the ‘fly catcher pose’. Answer; this is 100% photo op and she’s been coached to do this.
It does not fit well especially around the bustline the color looks drab
Bloody hypocrite! I just can’t with this woman. After what her and that ‘family’ put Meghan through when she was pregnant just makes me so angry! Racist b!#ch.
It’s hard to care or comment on what she wears anymore, considering she’s an ugly racist and an, at best, ignorant Tory stooge along with her husband. She’s increasingly left a bad taste in my mouth for a while now, to say nothing of Baldy.
The news out of the UK right now is that Liz Truss’s govt is looking at cutting up to 47 BILLION pounds from the budget to fund their tax cuts for the wealthy, impacting everything from benefits for the poor, infrastructure projects (much like this hospital and its maternity ward), jobs in the public sector, etc.
It’s very difficult in light of that, and with the knowledge of how Keen is an ignorant dolt, to give a sh-t abt an overly pampered racist b-tch going around and shoving her complete ignorance and utter lack of compassion in the faces of people who will work hard every day of their lives to make the world a better place, but will neither get the sort of wealth nor the unearned rewards that Weasel Wife gets for the negativity she’s injected and encouraged in this world for her own gain.
I love Karen Milllen! Have a few dresses and coats from the brand. Brand has amazing and good quality shoes as well. All I can say about the brand.
Don’t care for Kate Middleton at all.