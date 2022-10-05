Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘having second thoughts’ on their Netflix series?

In a crazy, dystopian way, it’s fascinating to watch the royal establishment try to coordinate their smears on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, specifically by lying about the Sussexes’ work projects. For weeks now, there’s been a palace-led narrative that Prince Harry is trying to shelve his memoir or edit it to be more obsequious towards his father and brother. This is all wishful thinking on the part of Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, but it’s being reported as if this information is coming from sources close to Harry. It’s the same thing with Harry and Meghan’s Netflix projects – all we know is that they’ve been working on a docu-series (or something like that) about their marriage and their work. The royal establishment is trying to force a counter-narrative that Harry and Meghan also want to re-edit their Netflix series in the wake of QEII’s death. I guess I never realized how Charles and William’s wishful thinking would somehow become mainstream reporting in the Murdoch press. But here we are, an “exclusive” from Page Six:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with Netflix and even their own production team, sources told Page Six, as they backtrack on what they want to show the public in their upcoming docuseries. The couple allegedly wants to cut chunks from the doc — which they have been filming for more than a year now — but Netflix chiefs are standing by the Sussexes’ filmmakers who want to keep the content, according to insiders. “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project,” a Netflix source told Page Six this week.

According to another industry source, “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.” Page Six previously revealed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to edit the show in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month, as it’s believed to include a number of truth bombs involving King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. Sources now say the couple actually started rethinking the show — which is being produced by their own company, Archewell — before the monarch died on Sept. 8 at age 96. “They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” the Netflix source said. “Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.” While Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, want the show to launch next year, the streaming service — which has paid the couple millions of dollars — has long wanted it to debut it right after season 5 of “The Crown,” which drops on Nov. 9. “Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward,” said the industry source. Netflix and a representative for the duke and duchess did not respond to requests for comment. The filmmakers are not believed to have the final edit; that rests with the Sussexes and Netflix, sources said.

[From Page Six]

Let me get this straight – Harry and Meghan have their own production company, through which they’re executive producing a docuseries about themselves, over which they have final edit. And in the wake of QEII’s death, according to Page Six’s sources, Harry and Meghan want to constrain their narrative and re-edit the series and… the filmmakers aren’t happy, and Netflix is standing with the filmmakers? Do these palace sources – and make no mistake, this is ALL coming from Salt Island – understand the basics of production companies, final edits and how any of this works? Besides all of that, this is all part and parcel of the palace-specific narrative that Harry feels in any way conciliatory towards his father and brother now that QEII has passed. As opposed to Harry feeling like his last emotional tie with that family has been released and now he’s more than ready to burn it all down.