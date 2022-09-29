Are the Sussexes trying to shelve or edit their Netflix docu-series?

Again: all of the crap the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went through for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral just solidified the fact that they were right to leave and that they don’t owe anyone anything. They would not even allow Prince Harry to salute his fallen commander-in-chief. They told Harry that his wife isn’t family and that she was unwelcome at Balmoral. They made a point of publicly disinviting the Sussexes from a pre-funeral reception. Harry and Meghan got treated terribly and the whole world saw it. So please excuse me if I do not believe for one moment that suddenly Harry & Meghan want to go easier on Charles and the rest of the family. If anything, QEII’s death represents the cut of the last tie to Salt Island and now the Sussexes can burn it all down. Still, Page Six’s “industry sources” insist that the Sussexes are going to cancel or edit their future projects?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a dramatic u-turn on their upcoming projects in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, multiple sources told Page Six.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on a docuseries as part of their multi-million dollar Netflix deal for more than a year. Netflix chiefs — who have not even officially announced the Sussex project yet — had hoped to air the docuseries in December after the fifth season of “The Crown”on Nov. 9. Now, we’re told the couple want to make more edits to the hotly anticipated show, which would potentially push back its release till later in 2023.
Harry’s memoir, originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, has already been pushed back until sometime next year.
Many royal experts have said that Harry’s father, King Charles, will hold off giving the title of prince and princess to the Sussex children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, until the couple’s various media projects are out.
While the Sussexes were part of the usual editing process on both the show and the book well before the monarch’s death, sources said the couple is keen to take out or downplay much of what they have said about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, the new Princess of Wales.
One Hollywood industry source told us: “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”
One highly-placed Netflix insider revealed: “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”
[From Page Six]
This reminds me of the British papers desperately trying to make “Harry and Meghan’s popularity is waning in America” into a thing just before QEII’s death. The exact same people are trying to make “Harry and Meghan are desperate to edit all of their sh-t talking” happen. And again, why would the Sussexes feel that way, especially after the funeral-shambles? My prediction – and I’m talking out of my ass, same as these “sources” – is that Harry’s memoir will come out as planned and on schedule. My prediction is that whatever the Sussexes had cooking at Netflix will probably come out on schedule and with some updates.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
What are these people smoking? No one with any kind of authoritative knowledge has said anything about the memoir being delayed, yet it’s reported as fact. And I thought the Netflix docuseries was about Invictus or something, not the ratchet royals.
I remember all the whinging about Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. The press, the haters and the derangers all said she was being dumped only for the first episode to drop with minimal pre release marketing or hype. Then it went to number one and has stayed in the top 10 in many countries. When will people learn?
And she hasn’t said boo about the RF. Which, come to think of it, probably pissed them off even more, like “how dare she not make her podcast about US?!”
@Izzy it definitely pisses them off even more. They can’t say she’s profiting off the royal family (although they still try) and they also HATE that she is popular and successful without ever mentioning the royals.
It’s so weird and obviously not true. I think the RR are just ticked they can’t get info out of anyone so they make up rumors. I think Harry and Meghan have a do not engage with these morons clause.
I DO think they are editing a lot of stuff, but I don’t think they’ll be taking anything out. I think there’s a lot they couldn’t say out of consideration for the ailing queen that they have absolutely no problem saying now, especially after all that happened. I’m pretty sure we’re about to find out who exactly made those comments about Archie’s skin, as well as some intimate details on what POSs these people are. I can’t wait.
If H+M really are ready to go to war with thr Windsors, they’re going to end up RICH AS HELL, bc there is so much tea to be spilled its crazy
Yes, that’s my take too. The Queen was the only member of the family they seemed to have good relations with still so her removal from the picture means she can’t be offended or hurt any more by what they say. As such, far from editing their books/documentaries/podcasts to pull punches “out of respect for the Queen” I would have thought that any edits would be turning the blast dial up to 11.
I find it weird that the media narrative is that they will edit to be kinder. Where’s the story about “Royal Family Need to Be shaking in Their Boots. With Queen Dead the Gloves are Off!”?
Haha. If I were a RR journalist that’s the headline I would be writing.
Agreed. Harry made it clear during the pandemic that he was only regularly Zooming with QE and Philip. They are both dead, the gloves are way more off than on.
Totally agree. In hindsight HMQ was perhaps preventing FK and FFK from unleashing their hatred full force. Seems the gloves came off as soon as she passed. I believe Meg and H were more careful with their wording in deference to HMQ, but now what’s the point? C3 has sicked all British media on them and I’m thinking they no longer have to practice restraint when speaking on their experiences with those horrible people
For heavens sake! Enough with the pussy-footing around. The queen is DEAD. The abusers are in charge. Do the kids titles mean so much that they will tiptoe thru the next year? They have already been down-listed on the royal website. (Right above Andrew…ugh). How much are these titles really worth? They need to request their names be removed from the royal website and renounce their titles. Then they can go scorched earth. Time it out so it explodes right before or during coronation.
I am so tired of watching these two loving people being put down by a “family” that doesn’t love them. It might just show Wails that whatever he thought he ‘won’ is only a pyretic victory.
@Renae, I think I’m at the point where you are by now. I was one of the people saying, “they’re entitled to their birthrights” about A + L — and I still think they are — but after the past few weeks, I think H&M should just fck right off and do or say whatever they want. Drop all of the dirt on these disgusting people. Let the world know what that family is really like.
Harry hung in there for a LONG time. He went to Philip’s funeral. Then to Diana’s statue unveiling. Then he and M obviously both went to the Queen’s funeral and all of the absolute nonsense surrounding it, behaving respectfully and impeccably the entire time. Doing everything asked of them. Yet they continue to be abused on a daily basis. Enough is enough.
Harry did right by his grandmother until the very end (in fact I think he treated her far better than she deserved), and imo he can walk away proud of how he handled himself.
ETA I’m sitting here trying to figure out what your profile picture is 😂
@Lorelei that’s what I want. I want them to do something – a tell-all, another interview, SOMETHING, where they spill everything. Rip off the band-aid. Just do it. Tell us why Kate is such a bitch. Tell us what happened between you and Camilla.
Tell us who the royal racist is (spoiler: its all of them.) Tell us everything, drop your receipts, and then the Firm can just deal with the consequences.
I know they won’t, but I would love it. Just drop it all, say “we’re done, we’re out, you all are messy and here is why” and let the chips fall where they may.
OMG, I.Want.This.So.Much. They may as well do it, let ‘er rip and really give the RF and RR something to blow their gasket over. Enough is enough already.
This was my first thought. If there is a delay, it’s because all of the stuff they left out so long as the Queen was alive, they now want to put in.
After the way they were treated during funeral month, I am now sure that the royal racist was Chucky the inbred.
Mamma T wasn’t even in the ground 3 days when he had the media floating his talking points, how the taking away of his grandchildren’s titles were really “giving them some titles not others”.
I mean seriously, apparently the period of morning can include canning your entire staff publicly to save on paying them for another month, AND making sure that the only biracial grandchildren in the family are “lessened”. Those two things were high on his agenda.
With the shit going down, and out into the ocean over there can you even believe how petty it will look when he introduces something that parliament has to take the time to deliberate and pass, that is SOLEY to strip titles from his partly black grandbabies.
The man is a monster, and it became really apparent once he became king.
@HamsterJam, LOLOLOL Best TikTok ever! Quickly and efficiently explains the royal family.
I honestly don’t think anything is being edited. I also don’t think Harry would even think of including the Queen in anything he or Meghan is doing. They had an agreement to not trade on the Royal name or whatever nonsense that is, which is why Harry said after his public foray I am Just Harry, Global Citizen.
Unless Netflix needs to release the show simultaneously in different regions and with subtitles or translations, a few more edits won’t take long. But if they need to do translations, that could push it back months.
Edits would likely be contractually under Netflix’s control. Why would they edit? If there’s hot stuff in the doc, Netflix isn’t pulling that out.
I don’t mean taking out, I mean adding.
Weren’t the same sort of things said about Spotify before Meghan’s podcast dropped and went to #1? What has been actually officially announced about Netflix is the Invictus documentary which has nothing to do with the RF. There own announcement was that their content would be uplifting. Nothing about the RF would be that. So, no, they aren’t editing anything to take out bits about any royal.
Does KP and CH really think they can dictate H&M via page 6? Like this is so amateur. They have no idea what they’re talking about. Just like how M wasn’t doing a podcast etc.
They, and the brit tabloids, put these reports out so that when the book/documentary do come out and are not harmful to the royal family (because it most likely is not the focus of either), they can say SEE – we made them remove allllllll the harmful information they intended to include.
@GuestWho, and in doing so, they’ll admit to the world that there IS in fact a ton of harmful sh!t about their behavior, it just wasn’t published. Yet. These people are so stupid it’s funny sometimes.
Probably. At the same time, H&M have zero reason to be kind to these people any more, particularly those four specific individuals–C&C, K&W. These tabloid writers exist in their own little world.
Had it occurred to the RF that any editing of Sussex projects in the wake of the Queen’s death could be in order to take the gloves off? With the Queen dead, they don’t have to bite their tongues anymore.
The RF are not the sharpest knives in the block. You can rest assured that they are not planning for this eventuality.
But they are the most arrogant.
so no one even knows what this docuseries is about (or if its a real thing) – we know about the Invictus one, but that’s it. So Page Six is just assuming that there is a docuseries that focuses on the royal family and that H&M now need to edit it? I think if they’re going to edit it, its going to be to be harsher to the royals, not kinder. And I think if anything its going to be a docuseries about the first few years of their charitable work, with barely any focus on the royals.
My current big theory is that Harry’s book is coming out “on time” AND that he’s going to be on Colbert to promote it, because Colbert has had a few jokes/tidbits about the royals over the past few weeks and he has never even mentioned Harry’s name as he’s poking fun at the BRF. I know, that’s a lame reason for a theory, LOL, but I think its bc he has Harry booked to come on in a month or whatever.
This is the only sensible take. Final edit is likely contractually under Netflix’s control. They won’t cut the juicy bits. But they might allow them to be added.
But I’m doubtful. Holiday time will soon be here. These are the prime market times for TV and Books. Winter means people indoors watching Netflix and reading books. Buying books for holiday gifts and recommending shows at parties. Delays might improve product but ultimately lose viewers/ profits. Netflix and Random House will do what’s best for their bottom line; Harry and Meghan can’t stop that.
Meghan said in her Cut interview there is a documentary on their love story. Maybe this is what they are talking about?
I knew this story was bs when they mentioned Lilli and Archie won’t get their titles until the memoir and Netflix content drops. Really? Who on earth would believe that?
@Becks, I hope you’re right. If, according to his contract, Harry has to do some sort of promotion for the book (imo he doesn’t need to do any; it’s going to be a bestseller regardless), I hope it’s with Colbert. I like him a lot and imo he’s the most tolerable of all of the talk show hosts who celebrities generally do the rounds with.
I hope I’m right too lol. Colbert can actually be a good interviewer IMO, and Harry has already done the sillier late night appearance with Corden (I don’t love Fallon for Harry, and the fact that Meghan was scheduled for him makes me think Harry won’t be on that one.) I’m thinking we’ll get one morning show interview, one late night interview, and that will probably be it.
and the book will be a runaway bestseller.
Saying this again, slowly, for the dumb Royal Rota:
They. Have. Contracts.
It. Is. Not. Up. To. Them.
The lack of basic business sense by these idiots is astounding. It’s gotta be deliberate obtuseness. My new theory is that sources are telling them the Netflix doc and memoir don’t say anything juicy and they’re putting out these stories so when the releases happen, they can spin it as “the Sussexes backed down”
The article boldly states that, “Harry’s memoir…, has already been pushed back until sometime next year.”
Has it been pushed to next year? I thought tabloids were guessing/hoping it would, but I hadn’t read someone declare it without wiggle room. (Guess we’ll see who’s dead wrong in a couple months.)
Exactly. The mourning period is over. These companies want to make back their money and want the content delivered and that’s going to happen.
There has NEVER been an official word on the memoir being pushed back, it’s wishful thinking on the British press part. It could still come out this year because it’s been completed. The publishing house will not want to wait until next fall. They want their money and Harry is under contract.
I’m sure the RR know the Sussexes have contracts but they’re rabble rousers writing this for their dense minions who have no critical thinking skills and believe everything they read. And they’re spinning this in so many convoluted ways to manipulate the story and further lead their readers down the path to La La Land where they can further pile on the hate for Harry and Meghan.
ITA with everything that all of you guys said, and I just want to add I think it’s cute that they think ginormous American (well, international, but based in the US? whatever) companies would alter their schedules because of the UK’s extended “mourning period.” It is insane to me how much they think everything in the world revolves around them.
@Rapunzel, I’m saying this for the second time, too, but if that is in fact what’s going on, and that’s their plan, LMFAOOOOO forever because that would be the greatest unforced error ever. They’d be taking it upon themselves to admit that they behaved terribly toward the Sussexes, just to brag about how they scared them out of releasing it.
Go for it— yell to the world about how they “forced” the Sussexes to remove all of the “really bad” stuff.
Idiots
The royal family is so shortsighted, they fail to realize they just made Harry’s book even more likely to be a huge bestseller with the way they have treated him since the queen died. No one is postponing any content coming from Harry and Meghan, out of respect for a dead queen.
Except that the book & series will come out on time, as originally scheduled. How would they manage to spin that? Eh, why do I ask, of course they will! They’re not tied to logic or reason!
Exactly. When a company hires you and/or enters a contract with you to produce a product for them, that does not give you the power to tell them what to exhibit on their network! You don’t get control over any promotional materials, you don’t get control over anything really, except the production if you’re an EP and the material included in your project. It amazes me anyone thinks that talent has final cut and promotional input or CEO decisions about projects that cost multiple millions of dollars to produce and distribute.
It may very well be true, the Sussexes arent vengeful people lets not forget. And If Charles really is dangling things concerning their kids its plausable.
If they start giving into Charles regarding the kids it will never end. The children are Harry and Meghan’s responsibility not Charles so let them make the decisions they feel are best.
@Msiam, you’re exactly right. If they capitulate even once, it will never end. Ever. It’s like when someone is blackmailing you for money— if you give it to them once, they’ll keep coming back for more over and over again.
Right now it might be the memoir/Netflix/children’s titles, but going forward, whenever the Sussexes announce a new project (and IIRC Harry already has a three-book deal?), they will pull the same bullsh!t. There’s ALWAYS going to be some reason they can pull out of their asses to try and guilt Harry and/or Meghan into not doing whatever it is they’re planning.
Next time, Charles might try to use the coronation to try and manipulate them somehow (personally I don’t even think they should go, but feel like Harry might think it’s his duty or something), then maybe one of the older royals will be sick, so it would sure be inappropriate to do a single thing then! (🙄), next, they’d be accused of “overshadowing” something the royals are doing…the list is endless. It will always be ‘bad timing’ for one reason or another.
And for what? Titles they aren’t going to use and “forgiveness” (lmfao) from William and Kate? Please.
IMO the Sussexes need to just live their lives, fulfill their contracts, and not give a single fck what anyone in that family and their media cronies thinks or says.
Harry is a softie, and I’m lucky enough to not be in the position of needing to cut off an abusive family, so I know it’s easy for me to say stuff like this and have no idea how much harder it must be for Harry to actually live through.
He’s already lost his mother and both of his grandparents, and clearly he’s reluctant to completely write off his father and brother, but they are just too abusive to him and his little family. It’s so hard to watch. I hope that Liz’s death marks the end of it, psychologically, for Harry.
Sigh.
None of it up to the Sussexes. These aren’t freelance projects. They’re work for major corporations who would be in charge of these decisions.
No, it’s not plausible. What on earth makes you think that, given that Charles dangled other things (security, money being cut off) in front of them before they left the RF and they STILL walked away?
This is their livelihood and won’t risk current and future ventures for the sake of titles. Corporations may not want to work with them in the future if they feel they’d back out of their projects any time daddy monarch is dangling a carrot before them to renege on their contracts.
Nope
I bet these are the same “sources” who said Meghan’s podcast would be shelved for six weeks. They got nothing, nothing!
TBH I was shocked that Spotify allowed her to delay that many episodes. The first one set to air after Liz died, MAYBE. But after that? Please. Meghan is so much better than anyone in that family and consistently takes the high road no matter how poorly they treat her. IDK how she does it.
Doing so and publicly announcing it probably pumped up even more interest in the podcast. It didn’t hurt it or Spotify any, I bet. Not bad power for “irrelevant people that the US and Hollywood is over”.
I was a little surprised when it didn’t return this past Tuesday, but then again that was literally the DAY after the official mourning period ended. We all know the rats would’ve had a field day ripping into her about how she couldn’t even wait 24 hours to get back to business. Also, I bet they took this extra week to lay low with the kids, completely decompress and unplug…they probably didn’t want to have to deal with all the chatter and noise that the returning podcast would and will inevitably cause.
This is the dead giveaway that I think it’s BS “ One highly-placed Netflix insider revealed: “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”
“Keen” hmm, I don’t think a lot of Americans use that word but I could be wrong.
I only use it as much as I do (which isn’t a lot) because of this site and how keen kate always is LOL.
@Bluesky, I didn’t even catch that but you’re totally right! lmao
I’ve literally only ever heard “keen” used in the U.S. as part of the phrase “keen eyesight.”
The only Brit who has a say in this Netflix docuseries is Harry. All these reporters and royal “experts” don’t know shit and ain’t shit. I cannot wait for Harry’s book and that docuseries.
This is all part of the media scramble to keep ahead of the narrative. We know that it’s unlikely H&M have much to say about the rest of the BRF in these upcoming projects – eg Archetypes, there’s a focus on the bigger picture rather than petty rehashing of old insults. Harry’s memoir is probably going to be focused on his own journey and reflections. This was always going to be the case. But the British media have hyped the “truth bombs” and “emotional hand grenades” line so hard that it will backfire in spectacular fashion when those don’t materialise. So with this “edits and backtracking” claim, they shift it onto H&M as though they’ve backed down from something. The tabloids can claim a victory when Harry’s book is love and light.
The problem with that claim is if Harry goes on the record and says there were no re writes and it went to print before the queen’s death the BM looks more stupid.
Yeah, this is being put out to get a response from Netflix or Harry and Meghan. I think nothing is being changed and the book will be out on schedule. It would be so good if Random House Penguin announced when the book in the coming days. Let’s remember that Camilla Tominey said that Meghan was putting off her podcast for 6 weeks. Turns out that was a lie.
And also Bryony Gordon ( who is friendly with them) said the same thing about Meghan’s podcast and guessed Harry’s book would be delayed. These people don’t know Harry and Meghan’s work life now. They keep a very tight team around them with no leaks.
I need to check in with my friend who’s a buyer for Barnes & Noble. The last time I asked her, she said they didn’t know anything about it, but it’s been a couple of months since I’ve harassed her for an update! If I learn anything, will report back. 🫡
Suppose the Sussexes planned projects are devoid of depiction of royalty in any form?
The rota needs material for fake outrage.
It is a real thing. I am trying to find out why it is necessary to propagate this tripe and am reminded of the upcoming case for Murdoch’s NewsUK.
My last update, the numbers were drastically reduced to 5 or less with Harry and Johnny Depp among them in that collective lawsuit against NewUK.
It is about not keeping the already well known atrocities that masqueraded as journalism.
This tactic did not work for the fail, if it constantly trotted out, it is the only tool in the kit.
The Sussexes need to produce interesting material, it is about the profit margin not popularity.
“Industry sources”, “Netflix insiders”. This is just Page Six speak for, “We’re just making 💩 up.”
These gutter gossipers are creating a narrative to handle any scenarios. 1. If the documentaries are benign towards that family they were edited. 2. If the documentaries are scorched earth,
they are being disrespectful. None of them know anything and this is exactly why they are making this much noise. What was done to the Sussexes while being a member of that firm had to be merciless for these gossipers to be so concerned.
Applaud the Sussexes silence but at some point hopefully through Harry’s book, many of their mouths will be closed. Otherwise, to me periodically they need to resend their statement out which announced no one speaks for them except their representatives.
I struggle to beleive they were not prepared for this eventuality. Liz was clearly on the way out for a year or more.
I thought she would make it past 100yo myself. Maybe the RF was banking on that too?
“One highly-placed Netflix insider revealed: “Netflix has been KEEN to have the show ready to stream for December.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Will these idiots ever realize that Americans RARELY use the word ‘keen’????
It’s the new four-letter word here! BTW, as a retired librarian l love your user ID.
What gets me is that all these “sources” come from the perspective of Harry and Meghan wanting to rejoin the firm which leaves me confused. What part of anything that Harry and Meghan have done since they left make them believe that. I feel like the firm is trying to speak it into existence.
I think it covers all sides. Since it was doubtful there was ever going to be a gossip focus, they can say Prince Harry did edit it when it was never there in the first place.
These are the same people who think Netflix is a movie studio and is the one sending its cameras when things are filmed.
The Invictus games documentary is likely only going to air when the next games start in 2023. But any other docu series is one of the fever dreams the rota seem to always bring up based on nothing.
The fact that the word keen was used about 3 times tells me this is all made up bullshit from salty isle carnival of clowns.
The simple answer is, if information doesn’t come directly from H&M or their organization the the claims have no validity. H&M have never made reference to a docuseries, this has been tabloid fodder.
I remember Meghan said in the Cut-they are shooting a documentary about her and Harry-their dating, marriage, and children-nothing about the royal shitstains there-as for as Harry’s book I don’t know -but someone said Harry wants to add a few chapters about the queen-I don’t know for sure.