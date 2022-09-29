Are the Sussexes trying to shelve or edit their Netflix docu-series?

Again: all of the crap the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went through for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral just solidified the fact that they were right to leave and that they don’t owe anyone anything. They would not even allow Prince Harry to salute his fallen commander-in-chief. They told Harry that his wife isn’t family and that she was unwelcome at Balmoral. They made a point of publicly disinviting the Sussexes from a pre-funeral reception. Harry and Meghan got treated terribly and the whole world saw it. So please excuse me if I do not believe for one moment that suddenly Harry & Meghan want to go easier on Charles and the rest of the family. If anything, QEII’s death represents the cut of the last tie to Salt Island and now the Sussexes can burn it all down. Still, Page Six’s “industry sources” insist that the Sussexes are going to cancel or edit their future projects?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a dramatic u-turn on their upcoming projects in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, multiple sources told Page Six. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on a docuseries as part of their multi-million dollar Netflix deal for more than a year. Netflix chiefs — who have not even officially announced the Sussex project yet — had hoped to air the docuseries in December after the fifth season of “The Crown”on Nov. 9. Now, we’re told the couple want to make more edits to the hotly anticipated show, which would potentially push back its release till later in 2023. Harry’s memoir, originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, has already been pushed back until sometime next year. Many royal experts have said that Harry’s father, King Charles, will hold off giving the title of prince and princess to the Sussex children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, until the couple’s various media projects are out. While the Sussexes were part of the usual editing process on both the show and the book well before the monarch’s death, sources said the couple is keen to take out or downplay much of what they have said about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, the new Princess of Wales. One Hollywood industry source told us: “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?” One highly-placed Netflix insider revealed: “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

This reminds me of the British papers desperately trying to make “Harry and Meghan’s popularity is waning in America” into a thing just before QEII’s death. The exact same people are trying to make “Harry and Meghan are desperate to edit all of their sh-t talking” happen. And again, why would the Sussexes feel that way, especially after the funeral-shambles? My prediction – and I’m talking out of my ass, same as these “sources” – is that Harry’s memoir will come out as planned and on schedule. My prediction is that whatever the Sussexes had cooking at Netflix will probably come out on schedule and with some updates.