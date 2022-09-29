Nicholl: ‘There’s no real warmth’ between the Sussexes & Waleses

When Prince William invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to go on a brief walkabout outside of Windsor Castle on September 10th, it was a big deal. It was such a big deal that both William and King Charles III wanted credit for it – Charles’s people were briefing the media that he “ordered” William to call Harry and invite him. Meanwhile, William’s people were briefing the media that William alone decided to make the call. For a brief moment, it made William seem diplomatic and conciliatory. It was all for show, of course. It was just a performance for an hour. Nothing substantial changed, but at least we knew that William and Harry could be in the same space briefly without killing each other. Well, Katie Nicholl has some thoughts about that walkabout, what didn’t come next and what it all means.
Queen Elizabeth II’s death was “a missed opportunity” for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry to make peace, says a royal expert.
“I think it’s very sad [that] in the days Harry was here, there was an opportunity given they were just a couple of hundred yards away from each other for a meeting or dinner or gathering of some sort where they could actually just try to thrash things out,” “The New Royals” author Katie Nicholl exclusively tells Page Six.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK for 11 days after the Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96. During that time, the couple stayed at Frogmore Cottage, not far from Adelaide Cottage where the Prince and Princess of Wales are located.
Nicholl notes that although William “extended the olive branch” by inviting his estranged brother and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, to join him and wife Kate Middleton on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle, it was not the ice-breaker royal watchers were hoping for.
“When you look closely back on it there’s no real warmth there,” Nicholl opines. “There’s no real coming together, it’s very clear the ‘Fab Four’ are not fab anymore, they were going through the motions. I’ve had it on very good sources that there was no meeting done privately and so yes [there was] a missed opportunity but reflective of how intensely both brothers feel about things.”
Nicholl explains that a détente appears dim as both brothers are digging in their heels.
“William can be very stubborn and hold a grudge,” she says. “Harry is emotional and hotheaded and they’re both very passionate and there’s a lack of understanding on both parts and resentment on both parts and anger on both parts, that hasn’t been able to be placated and worked through.”
I actually appreciate the fact that Nicholl says “there’s no real warmth there.” Too many people were like “wow, relations are thawing, maybe something will happen now!” I actually thought William put on a good performance of someone trying to make nice. Harry also made an effort. Meghan seemed terrified that at any moment, William was going to scream at her. And Kate just seemed over it and contemptuous of the whole stunt. Once again, I go back to what Omid Scobie wrote about them just before QEII’s death – Harry wants accountability, William wants an apology. I think it’s more like Harry wants justice and William wants capitulation.
No justice, no peace.
No justice, no peace!
The Wicked Waity of Wales is the sticking point. Meghan called her lies to the carpet and William cannot forgive that—but he also cannot forgive the Waitress because she lied to him too. So he got bent out of shape over a falsehood and has never been man enough to admit his mistakes. So he’s got to go to bat for and die on a hill he knows is made of lies simply because he cannot ever be wrong. A fatal personality flaw.
Do we really think William suddenly shifted his opinion of Meghan based solely on what Kate said? I doubt that.
Now, I can believe he’s frustrated that Camp Middleton went rogue and started their own smear campaign and took shit to such ridiculous proportions that it drove Harry out as well as Meghan.
Nope, I don’t think he did. I think he IS mad that Kate lied to the press about something that could so easily be refuted, and finally was. Like it was a big miscalculation on the part of the Middletons and I do think that annoys him. but I don’t think that he has changed his opinion on Meghan really at all.
But I do think he’s mad that Camp Middleton was so obvious in their smear campaign. Uncle Gary, Carole, etc – they were far from subtle.
William gets no absolution. He went to the editors and gave them the all clear to smear Harry and Meghan.
He absolutely did, but I think in his mind he was being all crafty and subtle about it, LOL.
No shit, Nichols. Now tell me something that ISNT plain as day.
I really think that she wanted to say there’s no real warmth between the Cambridges 😮💨😯😮
I’m just amazed that she’s both-siding it instead of blaming PH and that she’s not on about it being Meghan’s fault somehow. Is she reluctant to mention Meghan since she appeared afraid and Kate seemed threatening? So she leaves the women out of it for once. She claims it was PW who called but her narrative makes it seem more as if it was KC’s idea.
Lurker here. I’ve never thought Meghan looked scared on the walkabout. I thought she looked apprehensive of what was ahead. I find people project their own emotions on this woman at every turn and it’s quite annoying. I find her to be very sweet, funny, a good friend and all around nice person. And this was emphasized even more watching her promote her spotify show.
There will never be warmth there because some things are unforgivable.
But also, W&K are singularly incapable of personal growth. Maybe they have been brainwashed by years in the institution. Maybe they consciously don’t want to rethink their status. Maybe it’s a mental health self-preservation issue. Who knows. In any case, they will not, ever, give up the worldview that they are better than. That they deserve what they want because it’s their birthright. That being royal is the best thing ever, certainly better than LA. That Harry owes them because he’s the spare. That Meg should be doing anything they ask for the privilege of being in the family. Etc.
It is fundamental to their identity. And Harry is done with that.
This! Because if they admit that they were wrong about any of it, their entire existence comes tumbling down. A modern woman (or man) has no place in that institution. It leads to too many questions about why things are the way they are. And what’s the purpose of it all.
Look at the picture of Catherine. Look at her skin compared to Meg. They Photoshop her that much. Look at her neck and hands. She’s forty for goodness sake and can get the best skincare specialists in Britain but her skin looks like leather
Omg these peoples and same BS stories,its giving me fatigue at this point.
@Noki, I’ve been avoiding most of the Nicholl excerpt posts because I’ve reached saturation point on this bullshit fanfic. I just can’t take much more of that. In THIS case, Nicholl’s comments to Page Six are just a statement of the obvious. We all saw it — not just the walkabout, which made me terrified for Meghan, but KKKHate’s behavior throughout the whole ordeal. We saw the way Harry froze her out. Nope. There is no thaw going on and unlikely to ever be one.
Jeez, some people love to go on and on about “making peace.”
When a person repeatedly sets out to harm you, knows that they are hurting you and refuses to take accountability and stop hurting you … there is no “peace.”
All you can do at that point is remove yourself from the toxic situation and move on (as difficult as that often is).
I hope that H&M simply stay away from all of it. Not that this would stop people from attacking them, but behind the scenes, without the resident scapegoats around, those snakes will turn on each other and eat each other alive.
Over in the Raised by Borderlines support group that I visit, we call these people who continually push for you to reconcile with your abuser “flying monkeys.” Usually, the flying monkeys are just your aunts and uncles and friends of your parents who say things like “but your mom really misses you, she’s not doing well without you, she just loves you so much and maybe she has a hard time showing that love for you, but she’s so sad….” and that’s hard enough to deal with and can make you feeling guilty and angry all at once. To have an entire frickin country’s tabloid and breakfast news show media acting as the flying monkeys for your estranged abusive relatives seems absolutely hellish. But at the same time, because it’s so over the top, and it’s so obvious that these people don’t actually “know” your relatives or the truth of the situation, and because you don’t have the guilt of having had a previously loving and familial relationship with these flying monkeys, I imagine they’re also easier to write off, scoff at, and ignore. They’re just so LOUD and constant though. Ugh.
“Meghan seemed terrified that at any moment, William was going to scream at her. ”
I disagree. Meghan looked nervous and fearful that KKKate was gonna attack her. Will was acting but he was doing alright with the fake nice. Both Will and KKKate are horrible but KKKate is the vicious one to Meghan. Kate is lucky that Meghan is not my kin, cause she would have gotten her ass beat.
I also think a lot of people saw Meghan as terrified people in the crowd would boo or abuse her which I think was really illuminating for a lot of people to finally recognise, wait, why does she look terrified? Oh yea, maybe because the media has been actively trying to whip us into a hateful frenzy over this woman to the point she is scared to be in public here. Quite a realisation for some imo.
Shiiiii……..Kate got away with too much for too long, thats why Kate grew horns and is fearless even with the world watching. Meghan should have told her she was gonna stomp her ass the minute she began bullying her ,hierarchy or no hierarchy. Thats all a bully needs to know, that you can stand up to them, because most bullies are cowards.
Considering William’s rumored temper, I’d imagine Meghan was also scared of him flipping a switch and yelling at her. Only William was professional enough not to do that during the walkabout. She was also scared of the crowds and Kate. Kate though is the one that showed herself in the moment to lack grace.
I also think she was scared because she was doing a walk about where the people there knew Will and Kate were showing up. We all know that people that like Will and Kate really hate Harry and Meghan. I don’t blame her for being scared of these people.
Also, to me Harry seemed over it. William looked like he was trying to talk to Harry and Harry ignored him. H&M clung to each other and pretty much ignored W&K
I think Meghan was truly afraid that she would be harmed by some hater. I know that in England people don’t have guns like in the US, but knife or acid attacks are typically what people do.
I don’t blame her a bit. the innate racism of ordinary Brits have been whipped to a frenzy and aimed at her for years.
the only consolation is that come January or so, these people are gonna come to the realization that Meghan Markle isn’t the reason they’re hungry and freezing in their bedsit.
FFS, it’s not a “missed opportunity” when neither party wants to reconcile! William is never going to think he did anything remotely wrong, and Harry is not going to break and be the first to apologize or whatever.
Exactly. IMHO a “missed opportunity” would be KCIII getting everyone in a room and thrashing out their differences face to face. None of this “he said, she said” through unnamed sources or royal “experts.” Just a straight forward no-holds barred truth telling session between the family. If after a brutal truth session the family are unable to find some sort of common ground then sobeit.
This daily one-sided barrage of lies and misinformation towards family members who are supposed to be “loved” are actions of the demented. Fewer and fewer people are buying into the crape and unless a proper solution is found the RF will find themselves with very few allies on the world stage.
If Billy and Harry had truly reconciled it there would be news about it everywhere. They will never truly reconcile bc they can’t even agree about what they are angry/upset about with each other. Billy is following “tradition” to a tee. I have no doubt Charles leaked on Andy and Fergie constantly esp when his marriage blew up. Therefore Harry not following “tradition” (i.e. being exploited and his personal life use for fodder to cover Billy’s sins) is something Billy will never forgive. But Billy forgets that Harry was already on the journey to self-awareness years before Meghan but it really took off once she was a part of his life. The fact the RF and RR blame Meghan for Harry’s actions is lazy. Even if H&M do divorce one day, I can’t see Harry willingly go back to the RF as a working royal (he would have to be broke in every sense of the word to do so). Those days are truly past him.
PH did follow “tradition” for years and was the scapegoat while PW got no reporting for doing the same things. He supported W&K publicly when they married and supported Will in asking the press to back off her. He supported Camilla publicly with statements. He was happy for W&K when they had children and congratulated them publicly with a smile. He expected that to go both ways and to get support for his wife and children and did not. Neither Charles nor Will supported him publicly in asking the media to back off Meghan or Archie. When W&K were asked about Archie, PW said he was “already an uncle” and then they made some stupid speech about being kept up at night by babies.
There was video of the walkabout that Khate stepped toward Meghan and M backed up and seemed flustered. Khate is menacing in full view of the public and Harry put an arm on M to bolster her. It was terrifying to see. Khate is feeling very threatened.
Someone on here a few days ago raised a good point – for better or for worse, it seems that William has figured out what Charles figured out about 6 months ago* – that playing nice with the Sussexes looks better than being at war with them. Whatever is happening behind closed doors, William seems to have figured out that being civil to Harry AND Meghan in public looks better than icing them out. And he’s not straining himself, lol – making Kate hold back so H&M can enter the pew first, reaching out to Meghan to introduce her to someone – its not like he’s bending over backwards here. But, its more than we saw at the Commonwealth service and its more than I think some of us expected. So William has figured out on SOME level that playing nice for the cameras beats being at war for the cameras.
Kate has not figured this out yet.
*Charles has since forgotten this obviously, but he did seem to have it figured out for a hot minute, when his spokesperson commented on him meeting Lili and being proud of H&M for being independent etc.
“*Charles has since forgotten this obviously, but he did seem to have it figured out for a hot minute, when his spokesperson commented on him meeting Lili and being proud of H&M for being independent etc.”
Charles hasn’t forgotten, he doesn’t think he has to do that now that he is king.
And therein lies the rub for these ignorant and foolish people.
Which is stupid, because good PR is still good PR and he’s starting off with a lower reserve of standing goodwill than his mother had for most of her reign (if that makes sense.) Like she didn’t need that much active good PR because people loved her anyway. Charles does need the active good PR. Being king isn’t enough.
Agreed, Becks1. But when has Charles the Turd ever shown any intelligence in that regard? Look what happened over QEII’s funeral period. It was a giant clusterf*ck of bad PR. And it got worse every day.
He is arrogant and foolish, just like his equally arrogant and foolish parents feared he would be.
From the walkabout and from Philip’s funeral when William and Harry seemed to walk and talk a little bit afterwards, I get the sense that when William is actually around Harry, he’s sort of like “oh yeah, this guy’s not that bad, he’s still Harry, my brother, I like him better than Kate and some of the other royals at least.” But then when Harry is gone and he’s not actually physically seeing him and speaking to him, he lets his anger fester and blows little things way out of proportion, and probably allows Kate, and all of their courtiers, and Edward Young, and whomever else to rile him up massively until he’s constantly incandescent and hateful towards Harry. It’s just something I’ve noticed. For the amount of absolute shit throwing that William and KP does regarding Harry, I’m always surprised to see him even be able to act nicely (or at least not obviously hatefully) towards Harry when they’re together in person. I always feel like it’s easier to hold a grudge and attribute malicious intent to people that you don’t see or speak to regularly.
I think this is probably also why that entire family is FU’d—because they never just see or speak to each other naturally, everything has to go between courtiers and secretaries and be scheduled, and when you’re dealing with your father’s secretary, for example, it’s easier to believe your dad is being an ass who doesn’t want to make time for you because he doesn’t care for you, whereas maybe if you spoke directly to your dad he might say something like “I’m sorry, I can’t meet with you at that exact time because I have XYZ, but what’s going on? Are you okay? Do you want to talk on the phone instead? Or are you free on ABC day?” Whereas the secretary is going to be like “Prince Charles is unavailable to see you on the day your proposed.” But then of course, maybe your Dad really is just being an ass.
And I’d also say if William is so easily swayed by the people around him that he forgets who Harry really and instead attributes all sorts of hateful motives to him, than William is very stupid and his world is very small and self centered.
I agree. I think William seems more relaxed around Harry than Kate.
These book grifters and so called royalist do not have an ounce of shame nor an ounce of integrity, speculation upon speculation about a couple who has chosen their own path to follow. The problem to me is they cannot accept this couple leaving and thriving. All of the nonsense about being moved to the bottom of a succession diagram is just nonsense and are just talking points for gossips. This couple probably could careless about this. The concern I have is Harry accepting the loss of his family because they are gone whether he accepts it or not. He is of no value to them other than pure fodder, since it seems apparent he will not be returning to work for that organization. Harry appears to still be at the grieving stage for a family that sees his value only if he does as they want him to and they are taking advantage of this. He can still love his family at a distance without dealing with them. I just wish he has the strength to wrap his head around living at piece with this reality and not subject his family (wife and kids) to the mental anguish of dealing with those folks in the future.
In The Me You Can’t See, Harry spoke of knowing he would never get what he needed from his family and in The Cut interview, Meghan spoke of Harry not having to lose his father like she did hers. I though the cut interview meant Harry’s relationship with his father was gone.
Just my opinion but other than his grandparents and some cousins like Eugenie, I got the sense that the rest of his family never made any effort to be part of his children’s lives.
Thrash out peace when Harry’s memoir is on the horizon? I don’t think so. If by some chance, William is able to breathe a sigh of relief after the memoir drops, then I could possibly see him calling up Harry and trying to wrangle some agreement where Meghan doesn’t ever allude to what she went through, and in exchange William will work with the rota to start an H&M embiggening campaign emphasizing familial love and forgiveness and the fact that mistakes were made on both sides. Not that Harry would sign on to that or come back into the fold, but I could see it being offered and discussed.
But William’s whole aim in such a process would be to protect his reputation. He will never relax or admit fault or lay off demonizing Meghan while she is free to give a full accounting of the abuse she endured under William’s direction.
What does William have to be upset about? He initiated the smear campaign and the result was Harry and Meghan left.
Also Harry has no intention of warming up with people who clearly terrify his wife. That was my overall takeaway from that little stunt, the look of sheer terror on Meghan’s face most of the time unless she was interacting with someone in the crowd who was friendly.
Exactly this. I said upthread that Meghan looked in fear of her life. People don’t have guns in the UK, but knife and acid attacks happen not infrequently. I did see that moment on the video when Kate moved into her space and Meghan backed away. that was awful.
A wise observation from a media user reminded me of Harry’s shared concerns about safety.
Harry recognised the similarity in the conditions that eventually contributed to his mother’s demise faced by his wife.
All the conditions that made them leave are ever present, the leaking from KP now BP are open, no proper security especially as they continue to live on palace grounds and the voracious and loud braying.
The british tabloids to not ever refer to the Apple series where he was candid and Dax Shepherd podcast.
The Met was leaking how unsafe it is for him and family to attend the jubilee, to be on the balcony.
Harry has made it clear, that he should’ve left earlier and is happy with his new circumstances.
Yet another piece about “making peace” and cold relations. Harry concerns about his wife’s and children have not changed nor the deliberate insulting manner that his brother and father continue to show in his direction.
One is more concerned about fictional a depiction inspired by real events as if it were a documentary, than his son’s concerns.
It is unbelievable.
I wish Kate could have tried to act sad during the mourning period for the queen, I mean jfc, your in public, pretend to feel sorrow and not like you just hit the jackpot.
There will never be reconciliation as long as Kate is in the picture. Unlike William, she doesn’t even try to hide her contempt for Meghan in public.