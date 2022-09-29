King Charles III thinks the Sussexes will come back when they need money?

In his first address to the nation, King Charles III made a surprising amount of news and almost all of it was about his sons. Charles notably announced that William and Kate would be getting the Prince of Wales/Princess of Wales titles, which means that George, Charlotte and Louis are all now “of Wales” rather than “of Cambridge” or “of Cornwall.” Prince George of Wales, etc. Wales will be what they use as surnames (i.e. George Wales) for school and what have you. Interestingly, King Charles III did not use any titles in reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He said: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

That one sentence launched a thousand thinkpieces about what’s really going on and what Harry said to his father and what Charles wants, etc. My interpretation: Harry has made it clear that regardless of what happens next, he and Meghan consider Montecito their home. I also think Charles probably prefers that, but I also believe that Charles knows that there can’t be this constant transatlantic beef between them. Other people had different theories about what the new king meant. Like this guy.

The King, 73, spoke of both of his children in the address, saying he wished to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”. The Sussexes’ decision to step back as senior royals and move to the US caused a rift in the Firm – but a royal expert says Charles’ comments showed he was trying to heal old wounds.

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne said the words showed he wanted the couple back “in the fold”.

He told The Sun: “That was rather interesting. [King Charles] is obviously trying to paper over the cracks there and try and draw them back into the fold. And when you think about it, Harry and Meghan may be getting a Netflix contract in the US, but they’ve played their trump card of being royal. In 20 or 30 years times how will they make their money? If they come back that’s a job for life. It was an olive branch. I think he wants them back in the fold. Because he won’t be able to visit them and his grandchildren in California without palaver.”

[From The Sun]

Literally no one considers the idea that Harry and Meghan are creating generational wealth with their business deals and contracts? It’s not like “whoops, we used up $120 million in a couple of years, we better beg the king to take us back!” Besides, as I said, I don’t even think Charles wants them back, nor do the Sussexes want to go back. Charles just wants to stop the bleeding, he wants the Montecito royals to not be his biggest liability. The problem is, he’s still treating them like complete sh-t and even if they never spoke again, they would still be a huge liability.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

111 Responses to “King Charles III thinks the Sussexes will come back when they need money?”

  1. Lady Luna says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:22 am

    He is so gross! I hope his reign is short and they get rid of the monarchy.

    Reply
  2. Snuffles says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:25 am

    “ In 20 or 30 years times how will they make their money?”

    They will adapt and adjust just like every other human on this earth. By then they could very well be billionaires with thriving business ventures. Their children will be grown making their own money and living independent lives.

    They’re not like royals who can’t conceive of an existence beyond royal walls. Plus, at the rate they are going, the royals themselves are going to have to figure out how to live a non-royal life. The clock is ticking on ALL of them.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:00 am

      The Sussex’s would have been written out of the rf picture in 20 or 30 years as the Wales children grow up and have their own children, they become the center of the rf.

      Reply
      • clarissa says:
        September 29, 2022 at 11:51 am

        This. By branching out monetarily they will have set themselves up and their children for life. If they had stayed FT royals, they would have been scrambling like the Wessexes

    • Becks1 says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:07 am

      also, in 30 years time, Meghan will be 70. It’s entirely possible at that point she may want to retire and enjoy her last decades of life without working, which would not be that crazy.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        September 29, 2022 at 12:09 pm

        That was my thought! Twenty or thirty years from now, they’ll be retired! Criminy, that’s what we normal people do!! I’m still laughing over that, what will they do for money? Follow the royal model & accept bags of cash?

      • Louise says:
        September 29, 2022 at 2:58 pm

        How will they make money in 30 years? I swear the mentality the ROTA has concerning the royals is embarrassing. The fact that they think grown ass people aren’t capable of being financially responsible to plan for their future is telling. This is why Andrew is such a big ass baby who always needs to be taken care of financially. If Harry didn’t know how to handle finances, rest assured, Meghan does. Sheesh!

    • Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:28 am

      In 30 years time, Archie Harrison will be running his mother’s chain of integrative health and yoga studios and Lil’ Di, after a brief but successful career as a music producer, will be the chief creative officer of Archewell Productions and partnering with Moroccan “The Roc” Cannon on a capsule clothing collection with Adidas.
      Meghan and Harry will be good.

      Reply
      • ChillinginDC says:
        September 29, 2022 at 2:56 pm

        Aim higher. I can see Archie taking over Archwell with his hot Black wife or husband. And I can see Lil working as our next Secretary of State. Dreams I know.

    • Eurydice says:
      September 29, 2022 at 4:54 pm

      Lol, they don’t need to use the royal card in 20-30 years. They’re using it now, while it’s still worth something, and then they’ll invest their money just like anyone else. And, if anyone is going to be begging for money, it will be Charles, the king of beggars – when he needs money, there won’t be a lot of palaver in getting to Montecito.

      Reply
    • Dee says:
      September 29, 2022 at 6:55 pm

      Celebrity net worth gives a combined worth of 60 million for M&H. That website has been around for a long time and generally is in the ballpark when it comes to worth, although sometimes it takes them a while for them to catch up with recent developments.

      Given that H&M have charitable entities set up, all of their travel and events, etc., can be paid for through those, so it is not like they are tearing through their fortune for any reason.

      M was listed as having her own fortune of 8 million before her marriage. That shows that she has never been a Depp-like celebrity who indulges in any ridiculous thing she desires. Even if H is a complete idiot with money, M will, it appears, be good with money.

      So yeah, what are these journos smoking?

      Reply
    • Vet says:
      September 29, 2022 at 9:38 pm

      From my understanding, Harry was given the majority of Dianna’s estate because William will be king and would inherit that wealth. They are not hurting for money.

      Reply
  3. SomeChick says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:26 am

    LOLOLOL, this is the “strategy.” it goes along with the big push for them to cancel their projects. hahahahahahaha

    Reply
    • Flowerlake says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:32 am

      My god, I think you’re right!

      I hope everyone here has listened to and rated Meghan’s podcast 5 stars.

      Got my family to do the same.
      Support!

      Reply
    • Just me says:
      September 29, 2022 at 6:20 pm

      @somechick – you nailed it this is their only strategy and wow are they scared. They literally have no leverage to control Harry & Megan and given how successful they’ve been in the short amount of time they’ve been married and in a pandemic too, King Turd and Co are freaking out . The BRF has never been less relevant and becoming more so daily. Combine that with the brexit and common wealth issues and changing age demographics and well King Turd knows there’s no winning. The family will always have money- but respect, power or influence will be long gone. I don’t see Charles ending the Monarchy voluntarily, he waited way too long to fake rule and fight with pens. ( we know pens are hard charley) 🙄.
      It’s the beginning of the glorious end as everyone here has said and I believe they know it.

      Reply
  4. Eyeroll says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:27 am

    That statement makes no sense. Everyone, even those who hate Harry and/or Meghan know they left due to the way they were being treated and not being able to have some distance from the negative press. People might disagree about whether they were right to leave or what really happened, but most people get the gist of their grievances with the BRF and RR, and it wasn’t the money. They would’ve left regardless and they definitely won’t return due to money that they probably won’t get or have to scrap and serve as gossip fodder for.

    Reply
    • Terri says:
      September 29, 2022 at 10:42 am

      @eyeroll, on crazy days the viritrol against Megan is terrible. They are completely team wails. You point out facts and they say none of it’s true, m is a narcissist and an attention whore and has Harry completely trapped, and divorce is imminite as soon as he can get away. You can’t argue w stupid.

      Reply
    • Surly Gale says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:37 am

      Harry may have to fight for his inheritance from his Grannie. I can definitely see the RF withholding everything left for him by his Gran or trying to use the inheritance as a bribe. If they go down that road, I’ll lead the protest. Loudly.

      Reply
  5. Noki says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:27 am

    I find the title changes interesting in terms of the names, so George Wales now what goes on these peoples original birth certificates or passports( do they have passports)? And why was it not Windsor Mountbatten?

    Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:29 am

    They have made it so they don’t every have to crawl back for more money. They are booked and busy and don’t need his money. That’s what these fools don’t get. They are not Will and Kate who are lazy do nothings. They take care of themselves and their family.

    Charles is so desperate and gross.

    Reply
  7. Snuffles says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:32 am

    “ Because he won’t be able to visit them and his grandchildren in California without palaver.”

    Well, Chuck, if you REALLY wanted to see what Harry’s new life is like in America, you can make a plan to do so. Or maybe you are making excuses because you know you will never be invited.

    Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      September 29, 2022 at 10:45 am

      Not like he visited before when he had ample opportunity.

      Reply
    • The Hench says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:06 am

      Yes, because it wasn’t as though the Queen didn’t travel extensively throughout her reign or that those grandchildren aren’t worth a little ‘palaver’ is it? Besides, it’s not palaver for Chuck. He’s not the one phoning Thomas Cook and enquiring about the difference in leg room between Premium Economy and Economy and whether it’s cheaper to go direct or via JFK.

      Give me strength.

      Reply
    • Aiglentine says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:26 am

      Chuck, just hop on a plane. It ain’t that hard.

      Reply
      • Snuffles says:
        September 29, 2022 at 11:35 am

        They literally take the entire summer off EVERY YEAR. And a month off at Christmas time. Surely pops can squeeze in a visit to the states if her really wanted to. Or when they say “palaver”, do they mean it would be too difficult to ship his mattress and set up a room to his liking. 🙄

    • Dot Gingell says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:30 am

      Is ‘palaver’ the nickname for his new sidepiece?

      Reply
    • equality says:
      September 29, 2022 at 4:39 pm

      He can’t do that because his fanbase wants him to punish PH and shun him. Hard to shun him in his own home.

      Reply
  8. equality says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:33 am

    In 20-30 years time they will have built up their reputation as producers with #1 podcasts, award-winning documentaries and best-seller books. The investment company they are working with is doing well and Better Up is doing well. The royals don’t understand working for a living but you would think that the commenters would.

    Reply
  9. thaisajs says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Presumably, they are investing some of the money they’ve made and will be financially secure for the rest of their lives. It’s not like they’re going to become less interesting and marketable with time, especially when William becomes king. Oh, the drama then…

    Reply
  10. Liz Version 700k says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:37 am

    In one way this makes a twisted mind is sense. Charles the Turd (he will be that forever to me) treats everyone in his life like 💩💩because he can, because they are all dependent on his prissy fickle generosity for financial survival. It would be natural for the RR to conclude that H&M will be back to ask for their share. No one else has ever made it out of this horribly dysfunctional family because of the miney. But H&M are not following that path. They have deep contacts and long term contracts. Charles already tried to force them back by putting their family in mortal danger. He was willing to risk their lives to enforce his petty tyrannical will. With all of their emphasis on mental health why would any mentally healthy person put their family back in an abusive situylike that ever again? It’s an absurd premise. Wishful thinking that the rebel don and his upstart biracial wife will be brought to heel. It ain’t happening.

    Reply
    • Liz Version 700k says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:02 am

      Oh heavens please pardon my typing

      Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:05 am

      Harry was also left money by his mother, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Prince Philip and the Queen Mother left money as well. Meghan has the money that she made during her 7 years on SUITS, plus the residuals. So they left with some money, and I’m pretty sure they are going to be smart enough to invest so they don’t have to be in the position to ask King Charles III or the future William V for money.

      Reply
      • Liz Version 700k says:
        September 29, 2022 at 11:26 am

        Elizabeth (nice name:) exactly. Anyone who believes this is really grasping at far fetched straws.

      • Snuffles says:
        September 29, 2022 at 11:40 am

        We already know they are investing (Clevr Blends for example). And if Meghan gets back on Instagram, forget about it! She’ll be making that Kardashian money. I could easily see beauty, clothing lines or home goods lines in the future.

      • Amy Bee says:
        September 29, 2022 at 12:26 pm

        @Elizebeth: Harry’s team told Forbes some years ago that he didn’t inherit any money from the Queen Mother.

      • Katya says:
        September 29, 2022 at 4:53 pm

        Harry said through a representative that he had zero from The Queen Mother’ will.

    • QuiteContrary says:
      September 29, 2022 at 9:17 pm

      These people are used to royals like Pedrew tearing through heaps of money … H&M are much more sensible.
      Heck, Serena Williams can manage their money for them now.
      Not everyone is paid in shopping bags of cash, Chaz.
      Relationships in the RF are so transactional.

      Reply
  11. lanne says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:39 am

    What’s really dumb about this story is that Harry and Meghan have an really easy way to make a hundred million dollars: tell the world exactly what happened to them in the UK. Meghan is sitting on the most explosive memoir that could possibly be written. In fact, the fact that they could write a very damaging memoir is grounds for making money from the royals–the royals would likely pay a lot for the Sussexes silence (think of what they paid to Virginia Guiffre).

    They could do a reality show. They could do all the things the royals fear. I don’t think they’ll do any of that. But their story will never go stale–they could talk now, or 30 years from now, and their story will be a global best seller. What they will not do is return to the royal fold to beg for scraps from Charles or William.

    This is just the ratchets showing their utter lack of imagination and utter mediocrity. Just because most royals can’t survive outside the bubble (ex: the Wales) doesn’t mean the Sussexes cant. Meghan has lived all but 2 years of her life outside the royal bubble. She knows how to make a living

    Reply
    • W says:
      September 29, 2022 at 10:46 am

      Also Meghan still receives residuals from the shows and movies she’s done. Harry most likely gets residuals from his apple documentary that he was the executive producer of. Meghan was a self-made millionaire before meeting Harry, they’ll be just fine

      Reply
      • Liz Version 700k says:
        September 29, 2022 at 11:04 am

        Thank you…they are “getting by.” Maybe the Royals should worry about their own citizens who won’t be able to pay from heat this winter? Maybe sell one of the castles and pay to funds to help feed people?

    • The Hench says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:10 am

      I LOVE the idea of the Sussexes blackmailing the royal Family to get money. Hahaha. I mean, obviously they won’t but yes, they are sitting on a goldmine of gossip.

      Reply
  12. KAP says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:40 am

    “In 20 or 30 years times how will they make their money? “

    That statement really gets to the heart of why, the people involved in the monarchy, cannot function in a modern society. They still believe that people sit on their butts and expenses get paid. That households have to have dozens of footmen, scullery maids, and cooks. Harry and Meghan aren’t the Duke and Duchess of York, living all over on handouts. Our the Queen Mother, who spent so lavishly, she died in debt. Harry and Meghan have deals, investments, and jobs. I mean, Harry is a C-Suite level executive. Meghan gets residuals from Suits. They’re alright and their children’s children will be alright. Only people who’ve never had to work in their lives would think the money those two have made for themselves, would run out in 20-30 years.

    Reply
    • Aiglentine says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:41 am

      The Sussexes understand the attention economy: interest in them is high now, hence the book and interview. As they age and all the royal kids grow up, attention will shift, but by then they’ll be established as producers, philanthropists, executives and other more behind-the-scenes players. They’re pacing themselves appropriately.

      Reply
    • booboocita says:
      September 29, 2022 at 2:48 pm

      It’s also easier to live large when you have ONE home, as opposed to FOUR.

      While I’m sure that Harry knew a bit about how to manage money before he met Meghan (you don’t found successful nonprofits like Invictus and Sentebale without knowing something about how to manage funds), I like to think of them sitting together at the kitchen table with their checkbooks, with Meghan gently saying, “No, dear … we can’t pay for a personal chef, see? But if we buy eggs in bulk, and I teach you how to hard-boil them and make toast with day-old bread, we’ll be quite all right!”

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 29, 2022 at 3:38 pm

        I read somewhere once that the christmas conversations at Sandringham are all investments investments investments and financial dealings etc. I think the issue with the royals’ spending is that they are very good with “their” money but less good with the public money (i.e. repairs for Buckingham Palace, Kate buying the same coatdress in 10 different colors, etc.) And they don’t like to use “their” money for anything if they can help it.

      • QuiteContrary says:
        September 29, 2022 at 9:19 pm

        But how do H&M afford all that toilet paper for all their bathrooms? (snark)

  13. Well Wisher says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:43 am

    King Charles wants them back ‘in the fold’ to limit their success and visibility.

    Based on the leaks he does not really care for them as such and is hoping that they will fail, but more worried that they’ll succeed on their own terms.

    Here’s hoping he will desist from actively pursuing their destruction.
    If the concern is about money, they managed so far. So there.
    Why not shift the news from the Sussexes?
    What is he doing with his time?

    The liabilities are already in the fold as it may,in the front row seats to be seen. They would never outshine him by no stretch of the imagination.

    They lack a proper work ethic.

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:44 am

    They’ll be fine. Some people in the UK are so worried about their money and counting their coins, but they’re fine LOL. They’re making money, establishing themselves, etc. They’re fine.

    However, that said, I do think that this is part of Charles’ thinking – that they’ll come back when they need money and oh Charles is such a forgiving and magnanimous father and king that he’ll forgive them and welcome them back with open arms and let them live rent-free in Clarence House, oh he’s just so generous, what a glorious king, etc etc etc.

    That’s not going to happen, but I do think that charles thinks it will.

    As an aside though, I read Nigel Cawthorne’s book on Andrew and Epstein (and it was really good, although obviously rushed to the printer, there were some editing mistakes etc). He didn’t strike me as super pro monarchy or pro Charles and was very anti-Andrew.

    Reply
  15. Heather says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:45 am

    Did you all see the Nostrodamus prediction in the news yesterdat? It says Charles reign will be short, he will abdicate and the one who did not think he would be king will be king (Harry). Now would that not be something else?!

    Reply
    • Lucky Charm says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:34 am

      I would pay anything to see Kate have to curtsy to Queen Consort Meghan lol! And forced to give up all her other homes and just live in Adelaide cottage with William.

      Reply
    • LynnInTx says:
      September 29, 2022 at 12:32 pm

      The only way the second part would happen is if – God forbid – something fatal happened to PW and all three kids. While that’s not completely out of the question, considering his penchant for hauling the entire family in a helicopter with him, it would be a tragedy.

      Reply
      • Blithe says:
        September 29, 2022 at 2:04 pm

        Well, William could abdicate or step back —once he realized how much work there is. Then perhaps Good King Harry could end up as Regent?

        I’m not suggesting that this is in any way likely to happen — just noting that it could happen without a tragedy.

  16. Rapunzel says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:47 am

    “In 20 or 30 years times how will they make their money? “

    Well, for starters, they could rent out 16 of their 17 bathrooms in Montecito. In CA, they could probably get $1500 a month for each one. 😄

    Reply
  17. Emmi says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:47 am

    I don’t see how that one sentence could be interpreted that way. I think a lot can be said about Charles but I do believe he loves his sons and that was all he was trying to get across. Parents often have a funny (shitty) way of showing their kids their love and clearly, Chuck f*cked up. But he knows they left, that’s a fact, and aside from the PR angle, he probably knew if he left them out of his speech, his relationship with Harry and his family would suffer even more. Everything else seems like wild speculation.

    The money aspect … people need to get a grip. They have money. And if you have money and fame and aren’t completely incompetent, you can make more money. They will work, network, plan carefully, invest, and be FINE.

    Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      September 29, 2022 at 2:59 pm

      I honestly think most of this mess may be former courtiers and others who he gave the boot to. Do I think KC has messed up? Yep. But I do think in his way he’s proud of Harry for being able to do what he didn’t think he could do. Harry was and is the best of them. Next to TQ he’s the most popular Royal in the RF. KC has to worry about will William ever take the throne with the UK about to go through some austerity measures, the people are not going to be keen on supporting them. He needs Harry. I doubt Harry is coming back.

      Also these people are loons, of course they will have money.

      Reply
  18. sparrow says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:49 am

    Charles hasn’t shut up about them since he became king. It’s only been a few days. Someone give him some pens to play with.

    Reply
  19. Mel says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:53 am

    They’re not maintaining 5 or 6 homes, they have multi million dollar deals. Harry does not look like he spends tons of money on clothes and neither does she. They don’t have ridiculous jewels and they’re not living some jet set life like Edward and Wallis. Their kids will go to school and get jobs. In the end they are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he is STILL Prince Harry. They’re not fools, they won’t need their money and they won’t be back.

    Reply
  20. Quincytoo says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Reality check here Chucks

    Your youngest son is actually making his own money unlike the other brother living off of the British and Commonwealth taxes

    Reply
  21. molly says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:56 am

    For every reader who reads this story and believes it, I want to follow up with the clip of Harry talking about why he left in The Me You Can’t See interview. (And if Charles himself believes it, he needs to watch the clip most of all.)

    That is not a man EVER going back to that situation. N-E-V-E-R. That is decades of resentment coming out. That was a man, speaking with his whole chest about his anger at the press, the firm, and his father.

    Harry’d sleep on Daria’s floor before he ever went back to that life.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:43 am

      Yep! I think they’re investing that money also. They are NOT fools, they ‘re going to make sure that they NEVER have to ask those folks for anything every again. I think his book is going to make a boatload of money, they’ll be alright.

      Reply
    • Aiglentine says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:46 am

      I know you meant Doria, but I really like the image of Harry and Meghan crashing with Daria Morgendorffer.

      Reply
  22. The Duchess says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:58 am

    May this pathetic excuse of a man’s reign be long and painful. It’s clear the Sussexes live rent free in his mind. What a sick excuse for a father.

    Reply
  23. Cel2495 says:
    September 29, 2022 at 11:05 am

    Lol, 20 to 30 yrs? Lol… Charles will be alive ? He is planning on being king until he is 103 ? I guess the other brother will have to wait as long as Charles did to be king 😂

    Harry and Megs are good. They building their empire and very good at it so they children will be taken care of and also be adults and have their own careers and occupations.

    These people are clowns 🤡

    Reply
  24. Millennial says:
    September 29, 2022 at 11:08 am

    I have to assume the Queen left all of her grandchild some money as well. She was still fond of Harry when she died. I will be curious if we get leaks in coming years of how much was given to each set of grandchildren.

    Reply
    • Surly Gale says:
      September 29, 2022 at 11:50 am

      If Harry wants his inheritance (which he ‘should’ receive with NO problem), I think they are going to make him fight tooth and nail for it. Which he shouldn’t have to do; it’s part of his and his children’s inheritance. I think he’ll be lucky to see any jewels, any money, any anything. I think they will say you rejected being royal so you don’t get a royal inheritance. I don’t believe they will give him what is his due willingly. I hope the Queen foresaw this and made arrangements.

      Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      September 29, 2022 at 12:08 pm

      I’m no expert, but I believe that if anyone wants to receive an inheritance without having to pay inheritance tax, it would have had to be put in a trust long before Meghan was in the picture.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 29, 2022 at 3:42 pm

        Yeah, this is what I’ve read. So either Harry has to pay inheritance tax (same with all the grandchildren) or the queen would have had to set up trusts a while ago.

        Supposedly that’s what the QM did, she set up trusts for the great-grandchildren long enough before her death that there was no tax on those trusts. And also supposedly she left more to Harry than William since W would be king.

        but again, that is all “supposedly” and what people have thought happened – Harry’s team told Forbes a few years ago that he did not receive an inheritance from his grandmother. Maybe the story was put out there to make it look like there was more wealth-spreading going on than there actually was?

  25. Lizzie says:
    September 29, 2022 at 11:09 am

    A generous trust should be set up for the spares, using the monarchs’ PRIVATE MONEY of which there is a millions/billions.
    Harry’s life after the army would have been different if he the opportunity to walk away confident he had the means to survive on his own. Charlotte and Louis should have the same opportunity. Then if they wish to be working royals it’s their decision, not something forced on them lest the be cut off financially and ostracized.

    Reply
  26. lanne says:
    September 29, 2022 at 11:20 am

    The royals have always used money as a means of control. They can’t do that with the Sussexes and it’s absolutely killing them. They want to sussexes to be broke and needy, but I’ll bet Harry and Meghan would work at In and Out Burger before they went back to the royal family. If the royals are sitting around waiting for Harry and Meghan to come back, I hope they’re sitting in comfortable chairs. Abuse victims need never go back to their abusers.

    Reply
  27. JCallas says:
    September 29, 2022 at 11:21 am

    If they had stayed in the BRF, in 20-30 years, H&M would be minor royals relying on William for money. A & L would be used as tabloid fodder to embiggen their HRH cousins.

    Reply
  28. Z says:
    September 29, 2022 at 11:38 am

    When they were “working royals” money was an issue, the public scrutinized them for their house, Megan’s clothes, jewelery…now that they are gone and making their own money, the strategy is “but what if that money runs out” LOL how stupid are these people? Even if H&M ran out of money, which is highly unlikely considering how intelligent the two of them are, the last thing they would do is crawl back to Charles, AND most certainly not William

    Reply
    • Beana says:
      September 29, 2022 at 6:56 pm

      Exactly!! “Meghan should keep acting, we can’t afford her.” “Even though you’re working royals, your son won’t get security…or your wife, for that matter.”
      But oooh, now they can offer Harry everything he needs, huh?

      Reply
  29. Amy Bee says:
    September 29, 2022 at 11:51 am

    I’ve always believed that Charles’ comment about Harry and Meghan in his speech was to acknowledge that they won’t be coming back to serve him as King. I think Harry told him the night the Queen died that he and Meghan weren’t returning to the fold. The press just refuses to accept that.

    Reply
    • Izzy says:
      September 29, 2022 at 12:21 pm

      That’s how I heard it – they are never going back. Whether it was Harry making that clear, or Charles telling them in his own pathetic way that they weren’t welcome back, I don’t know, but to me it’s clear as day – the real seat of power in this monarchy is in Montecito.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 29, 2022 at 3:44 pm

      That’s how I heard it. I actually don’t think it was meant to be petty or mean spirited, I think Charles actually meant what he said – he loves them, and wishes them well, and they’re going to keep on doing what they’re doing in the US.

      (for Charles obviously though “love” means something different than it means for other people….)

      Reply
  30. Emmitt says:
    September 29, 2022 at 12:21 pm

    Meghan wasn’t even getting paid or any stipends for her work as a royal. She could literally get a job at Burger King and make more money than she was getting as a royal.

    Reply
  31. Christine says:
    September 29, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    Oh whatever. They would literally be offered millions to give an exclusive on who exactly the racist royal is from the Oprah interview and would receive subsequent money for more even more dirt. The fact that they’ve kept as respectfully quiet as they can be over this whole ordeal says a lot.

    Reply
    • Ckb says:
      September 29, 2022 at 1:54 pm

      H and M are taking the high ground, which is smart. Unlike the emotionally stunted RF, the Sussexes understand PR. They know that the RF, when left to their own devices, will continue to make fools of themselves with the UK media. Why engage when you can just sit back and watch Daddy and brother slit their own proverbial throats.

      Reply
  32. lucy2 says:
    September 29, 2022 at 1:19 pm

    LOL he was trying to heal old wounds? Couldn’t tell by the way they treated Harry at the funeral and all.
    H&M are set for life. They both have deals in the works, and are well established and have excellent contacts. They could even just do a few public speaking engagements a year and be fine. They are the only ones in the family who actually work for what they have. LOL at Charles thinking they will come crawling back for money!

    Reply
  33. Ckb says:
    September 29, 2022 at 1:50 pm

    Amazing how delusional Charles is. I guess when you’ve spent your life living off of public money and/or money handed to you (Duchy of Cornwall), it’s hard to understand that people can actually work for money. Charles doesn’t understand that concept.

    Reply
  34. Jay says:
    September 29, 2022 at 1:56 pm

    “In 20 or 30 years times how will they make their money? If they come back that’s a job for life.”

    First of all, you *hope* it’s gonna be a job for life, Chuck. But I’m not sure your heirs can count on the same guaranteed free ride for showing up and waving while draped in stolen jewels.

    IF the monarchy still exists in 30 years time, we can expect that 1. Kate will, now, finally be “coming into her own” and getting comfortable in her role and 2. There will be endless whinging from both Keens about how they can only dream of the freedom that Meghan and Harry have and how hard it has been for them to shoulder the burden of the monarchy all on their own.

    Reply
  35. FeatherDuk says:
    September 29, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    The older Harry gets, the more and more his face looks like Charles’ face. Which, to be fair, Harry also very closely resembled his paternal grandpa.

    Reply
  36. Mooney says:
    September 29, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    Meghan would go back to acting (don’t mean this in a negative way) before begging for scraps from Chuck the Turd.

    Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      September 29, 2022 at 2:34 pm

      I’d love to see her in something fun and big like a Marvel movie or Star Wars franchise, playing a super villain. Just a cameo or something. Meghan make it happen please.

      Reply
  37. Renae says:
    September 29, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    @Emmi I disagree. Chuckie loves Chuckie. He doesn’t even seem “in love” ,(whatever that means) with his ‘dear darling Cowzilla’. Seems shortly after he married her the excitement wore off. (So much for living in her knickers). Chuckie is fickle and feckless. He has waited and wanted to be king for so long……and soon it won’t be enough. Just like Cam isn’t anymore. I highly doubt he loves his sons.

    Reply
  38. tamsin says:
    September 29, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    The press will simply have to accept that there never was a Fab Four and what they have are The Four Deplorables.

    Reply
  39. Shawna says:
    September 29, 2022 at 4:26 pm

    Oh no, not palaver!

    Reply
  40. Lola S says:
    September 29, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    I’ve been doing ancestry trees from DNA and turns out all these landed mofos are in my English and Scottish history

    I saw none of that money or title and work for a living and knew nothing about any of it in any of the 48 years prior to now

    Someday that will be H&Ms great grandkids’ story – and It’s fine their kids and lines will move on like we all do and find a way to exist – and happily I wager

    They act like all there is in this life is their BS

    Reply
  41. Bisynaptic says:
    September 29, 2022 at 7:18 pm

    In 20 or 30 years’ time how will they make their money?
    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

    Reply
  42. blunt talker says:
    September 30, 2022 at 12:07 am

    King Charles needs to cut a deal with the Sussexes in exchange for their silence -he must silence the UK media using negative sourceless data and then reporting things as fact on the Sussex family-I truly believe that’s all they want-to be left alone to do their thing the way they want to without interference from the royal family-since they don’t represent the royal family let them alone to work and thrive in their own way. the royal family and the UK media need to stop lying and meddling in Harry and Meghan’s personal and business lives.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment