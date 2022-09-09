King Charles III addresses nation, confirms William & Kate will get Wales titles

King Charles III made his first public statement just moments ago, a national address about 24 hours exactly after his mother’s death was announced publicly. Charles returned to London from Balmoral this afternoon, and he and Queen Camilla greeted mourners and supporters outside of Buckingham Palace, then recorded his address in the Blue Drawing Room of BP. Charles’s national address can be seen below.
King Charles pledged “lifelong service” to the nation and the Crown, he paid tribute to his mother and, notably, he announced that William and Kate would be getting the Wales titles. King Charles said: “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.” I genuinely wonder when the investiture will be held? Will they do it before Charles’s coronation? I’m sure William feels like he’s already PoW. And Kate… well, what a payoff, at long last. Celebratory buttons for everyone!
Oh My God, they already changed their social media profile!!! Jesus H.
And this:
A royal source says William and Kate are “focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”. They’ll approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously.” #TheKing
— Emily Nash (@emynash) September 9, 2022
Incidentally, when the king and queen were greeting mourners outside of BP, someone shouted “guillotine, guillotine” at Camilla. You can hear it around the 30-second mark below, it also sounds like someone shouted for security.
King Charles isn’t playing around, damn.
They still can’t read a room. The Welsh have lobbied for the end to the PofW title. They’ll be leaving the UK bc of this. Lol chuck will destroy the commonwealth with peggs help. Lolll God they’re so dumb
They should leave. It’s a disgrace to the Welsh people to have these two as their Prince and Princess.
I appreciate this bit of perspective, thank you.
Before that nuance, I just thought this was Charles signaling that he’s not going to be as passive a monarch as his mother was.
Seriously can’t read a room. And this part, “They’ll approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously.” will be their doom.
That’s good info to know @KFG. I’m guessing Charles quickly announced this to distance himself from the Prince title. He just wants to be considered King. I’ll just refer to him as Charles. And the others, W & K/Will & Kate or other fun names.
Charles and William are like dogs on a bone. They haven’t buried The Queen yet and Charles has already castoff his brothers/sister and William’s ONLY concern is the duchy. Once the petty Brits wake up out of their daze it’s going to be UGLY
“… our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”
😳 🤮 Seriously Charles?? 👎
Chuck has to know that neither Will nor Kate are worthy to hold the title he held for much of his life. Does Chuck think immediately throwing the Wales titles to Can’t and Won’t will somehow change their uselessness and their aversion to real work?? Is he trying to appease incandescent rage monster, and hoping that by bestowing the titles, W&K will be propped-up and motivated to do more?
In no universe have Cain and Mumbles ever ‘lead national conversations’! Forget about international conversations. Neither have they ever, ever been inspiring! Ya got the wrong son and daughter-in-law, in mind Chucky!!! FFS 🙄
Willileaks and Khate have always been nothing but boring. In recent years, they’ve thoroughly exposed their petty, insecure, grifting, selfish, bullying, mean-spirited sides too! Having and flaunting the P&PoW titles will not change the emptiness of who W&K have shown themselves to be. They are also cringey, grasping, and embarrassing. Let’s see how the f*ckery continues to play out after the state funeral and mourning are over.
Now, now @aftershocks, let’s be fair. W&K have manage to lead national and international conversations. Just not in the way some may want to infer.
I mean, think about all the people globally/in the UK learned about pegging and the lack of wars in Europe. Thanks to Will. We can test the smell of things by smelling them and give tools to babies to raise their babies. Thanks to Kate.
We learned that to get rid of negative headlines for being work shy and other things, slam a hard working WOC by placing false stories and don’t correct them.
Neither are inspirational in a good way.
@AGreatReckoning my son once informed his uncle that everyone falls into 2 categories. The ones who teach you how you want to be and the ones who teach you how not to be.
Sadly there are many who don’t know the difference between the two.
^^ 🤣🤣🤣😂 Bwha ha ha! Ya got me @Agreatreckoning, dead center! 🎯 ROFLMAO 😜 LOL for days! I have nothing to counter your logical accuracy with. Tee hee!
The Dookie Corny Waleses will be Lamebridging their way along their gilded mine-trapped path for some time to come. A horrid prospect, but the world of crowns and tiaras has never been the friendly, fluffy, fairytale place of our commoner fantasies. 🤪
Very interesting. Wonder what this means for W&K’s marriage? I see they’ve already updated their Instagram account.
they did it within 15 minutes of the announcement 🤣🤣
Yikes…if only they were as anxious to do work as they are to update their titles 🤭🤭
They are so pathetic. I couldn’t help my petty self but I respond to @emynash with not so kind words and comments. W&K are not kind or selfless people. If they think that W, of K for that matter, are going to step up, I have a bridge to sell them.
I just couldn’t help myself…
The urgency with which they’re making these changes borders is mind-boggling. Are they afraid that Charles will change his mind? Do they not realize that they’re not YET “of Wales” and there has to be a monarch’s funeral and then a monarch’s coronation before anyone can even think of the Wales investiture? Willy is pathetic.
Not that it matters now but the haste with which they changed their titles on SM yesterday and then *again* today makes me wonder if W&K didn’t actually KNOW that Charles was going to name them PoW? If that were so then it would support the case that this was a power move by Charles to take a W&K divorce off the table.
It just seems like why bother with the C&C update if they knew that PoW titles were 24 hours away. Regardless… what a grabby mess.
Word, Liz. The Do Nothings can’t be bothered to do any sort of actual work, but they are at the head of the class when it comes to utter bs like social media account names. It boggles the mind.
So now she has the cursed Title to go along with the cursed engagement ring, certainly never brought Princess Diana any happiness and they certainly look like a miserable couple maybe now they can call off the media attacks on the Sussex family. That is all I care about.
That is so bad and grotesque. How much are they paying their new PR guy? That is like a royal version of a thirst trap.
I’ve long thought they won’t divorce. They’re probably living separate lives, but I just don’t see a divorce happening any time soon. I think their current situation (Mutton Buttons gets her title, Dookie Peg lives his own life) suits them just fine.
The PA quote of the new PoW “forging her own path” can be read in a few ways. Also it will means she does little but we already knew that.
They will not divorce. Ever. To be clear, I’m not commenting on their marital bliss or misery, just on their union itself. Why the hell does anyone think he dated her for 10 years–because he *wanted* to? No. It’s because the BRF has been less and less relevant as time has marched on, and the Charles and Di drama nearly did it in. Their relationship had to be put through every test–including their breakup, to see how she’d handle it–to ensure that another divorce would.not.happen.
This is part of the plan to erase the history of the previous Princess of Wales and to give more “legitimacy” to W&K as they now officially next in line. They won’t ever officially divorce. I suspect they knew TQ time was coming to an end. That’s why they accepted the cottage and were waiting to move in. Now they will move in to Windsor Castle within a year if not less.
To all those who still believe they will “officially divorce” the answer is no. They are married in name only but will have separate wings of that castle (if that). For those who think Kate still won’t be Queen Consort I point to Camilla. The fact W&K said they will continue their “modest work” tells you each party is content with the system as is. They ain’t changing anything except perhaps adding more residences at the expense of the taxpayer.
I agree with you, JMidwinter, Chuck has been DESPERATE for a new Princess of Wales. It’s hilarious that he has any hope that Cannot will ever eclipse Diana.
@Emily: “Why the hell does anyone think he dated her for 10 years–because he *wanted* to? No… Their relationship had to be put through every test–including their breakup, to see how she’d handle it–to ensure that another divorce would.not.happen.”
It’s entirely possible that W&K will never divorce. However, the rest of your comments don’t add up at all. Isn’t it obvious by now that CarolE and Khate stalked Will until they finally secured the ring? Will settled for Khate due to no other aristo lady he fancied wanting to marry him. Plus, he’d been groomed and embiggened by the Midds for years, and had swallowed all their ‘happy, stable family’ kool-aid.
If anything, the royals were lukewarm toward Waity Katie. But neither Charles nor the Queen had ever been able to give Will any advice he would listen to. W has reportedly always been a thin-skinned rage-a-holic, which only got worse as he grew due to being coddled and fawned over by palace operatives, coupled with Chuck’s own self-preoccupation and neglect toward his sons in areas of their lives where they needed his attention, caring, and counsel the most.
The 10 years off-and-on courtship is simply because W&K met in college. No way would any British royal heir to the throne be expected to commit to a casual girlfriend right out of college. No matter if their relationship was close or not! Will always signalled he had little intention of settling down in his twenties. It was never in any way about ‘testing’ Kate, no matter that Will tried to say he was giving her time to decide if royal life was something she could handle. Whether or not she could handle it, she wanted the status and perks.
I suspect the phrase “with Catherine by his side” is meant to convey to Chucky Jr that now is not the time for his rose trimming proclivities nor is it the time to consider divorce.
I wonder if that was Charles way of telling William he can forget about a divorce.
Ah, probably. At this point I think the best William can hope to do is the Elizabeth/Philip route. I know more posters will claim “he won’t divorce, he can do whatever he wants already”, but that’s exactly the point. He can and DOES do whatever he wants, so why does he need a new property where it sounds like he won’t be spending much time at all? Why has his attitude towards Kate, already not great at best, dipped so much since 2021? I think he wants out in *some* way, and this unofficial separation is as much as he can do for the foreseeable future (probably for life, unfortunately for him).
Charles got what he wanted: a divorce. It’s cost him popularity and credibility. He will be feeling the consequences of that decision all throughout his reign. Diana has and will continue to haunt him for the rest of his life. He will not allow William to make the same mistake. They will live separately and discreetly but they never divorce.
I can imagine William rubbing his hand together to get his hands on that 25 million/year. So glad Mehan/Harry left. Can you imagine Harry/Meghan depending on the Cambridges for financial support for EVERYTHING!
I have always said there would be no divorce, why would they? Willy can peg whoever he wants whenever he wants and Kate will continue to take it because she was always in this for her and her mom to get the titles and Crown Jewels.she will continue to do nothing but get everything in return. Charles is a cold fish. Harry and Meghan? Like you could have added, I asked that the media and public allow them to live their lives away from the monarchy in peace with their children. Willy, katie, Carole, Camilla and Chucky all deserve each other.
Charles is a snake……notice he didn’t mention his brothers and sister. It’s him and William…LOL what a disaster.
It shows you how much Charles and W&K are being too eager. No official divorce not now not ever. Kate like Camilla will get everything she wanted. One tough life lesson is most of the “winners” in life aren’t good ppl.
@MakeEverydayCount, excellent pickup on your part. It’s as if in order to protect (or not get him more angry) Andrew, he forsake the work Anne & Edward have done. Especially in speech about his ‘mama’. Sounds a lot like Will’s statement after Philip passed away.
I’ve been a defender of Charles at different times. Truly believe a lot of BM stories were/are created (h$ll they’re basically tabloids) like Harry has said. The cash for access story back in Dec. 2021 throwing Harry under the bus and Harry put out a statement about-at that moment in time-I was probably sure it came from Will (still believe he’s guilty of a multitude of things). Not so sure now.
I came across this older story from People magazine last month. An article that came out a few days after Will & Harry were doing the BBC story about Diana was announce in 2017. There is zero chance this story/letter wasn’t run by Charles first. Why was Charles writing to Nancy Reagan about his relationship with Diana in June of 1992? I have my theories. Charles knew the Squidgytape was going to come out 2 months later and that the Camilla/Tampon gate phone call was going to come out at some point-January 1993 (C & C’s phone call took place prior to Diana’s actually).
https://people.com/royals/prince-charles-called-his-marriage-to-princess-diana-a-greek-tragedy-in-letter-to-nancy-reagan/
D@mn, Charles wrote a letter/letters to a former FLOTUS, yet refers to H & M building ‘their life overseas’. We get the BM has problems with geography and that California doesn’t encompass a one mile radius. Has Charles forgotten that H & M live in the USA and in the same state where he first met Nancy Reagan? fyi, he met the Reagan’s unofficially when Reagan was governor of California.
W & K are going to become even more insufferable, especially Kate and her mother. Ugh.
Such extreme ‘Haves’ they are at a time when everyone is suffering from being ‘have nots’. This could very well be their last hurrah as entitled titled heads.
Kate was really reading the mood of the country today while driving about in her taxpayer funded range rover with her shades and fancy pearl earrings on. Regular moms totally do that.
Lol…Charles is telling everyone “ you will call me KING on day one bit#*” and Kate is telling everyone “I will need time to understand my new role (another 10 years please)….yeah, it’s a train wreck
Perhaps Charles and William have a deal. William kept up his end to support Charles’ reign by undermining Diana’s words and her interview. And as compensation, William gets the POW title immediately. William wants the title because the title is what he will have over Harry. We know he cares about the title from how quickly they changed their titles after the Queen’s death. Charles needs support during his reign and the biggest thorn in his side remains to be Diana. Support from Diana’s sons would be the most help in bolstering his reputation.
I think this further shows that William and Kate are intending to not divorce. I’ve long thought that this was the intention because of the overkill of William mentioning Kate as his wife in speeches and also in that weird bit he wrote after Phillip’s death where he really made a point to mention her. It’s all been heavy handed. He’s gone out of his way to keep them linked. I just don’t think we can rule out divorce yet because of the clear contempt on both sides. I don’t think they can take it for a long time. I think the intention is to stay together publicly but separate privately. It seems that this will not be enough for William in the long term because he’s going to want a more impressive wife than Harry. The other part of this deal is that Kate will get the Princess of Wales title BUT will fade more into the background or at least do her “work” separate from William. That way, everyone gets what they want. Charles gets his United family front and his undermining of Diana. William gets his big boy title and appearance of happy marriage (so that he at least APPEARS to be as successful as Harry on that front). And Kate gets her fancy title without having to deal with her horrid husband. This is their deal.
I’d also like to add that I think William and Kate changed their titles to Cornwall because they probably didn’t expect the POW title THIS early. I think they knew it was coming sooner rather than later. But not so soon. My question is why did Charles do it so so early? He wouldn’t just choose this time without thinking about it. The reason remains to be seen.
Excellent point, Toots! Further proof that this is a “you scratch my back” situation.
They really look like morons, switching their titles on social media twice since the queen died…yesterday.
Christine, what I realized over time is that these people are self serving. They are a bunch of people who are simply surviving until the next generation. This makes them desperate. Desperate people do things that are in the long term illogical and usually not helpful to their actual goal. If you could just follow each of their clear motives and then look at their actions, I do think there is a trail.
Charles wants to be a popular king with Camilla by his side and with Diana erased from his life. Diana won’t go quietly though. Also she’s been canonized due to her death, which he cannot undo. The only way out is for those who love her most, her sons, to forgive him and embrace Camilla. All of Charles’ big moves will trace back to his need to be approved as a king, but it doesn’t include actually being a good human being. He just wants the facade of goodness but actually does shady things.
Kate wants the title and prestige of being in the aristocracy. She deeply wants to be seen as valuable and this is how she measures her value, in addition to using her beauty as a way to measure her value too. She also wants to be the center of attention and admired. We see this in how obnoxious she gets when she feels overshadowed or when she feels insecure in her marriage. Over the top outfits, exaggerated gestures, constant posing, and hyena grins…. At one point she may have also wanted William but she doesn’t want him now. But I do think she values APPEARING like she still has him.
William wants control… control over his narrative and reputation, over other members of the family (mostly Harry), and over what the press does regarding anything that is connected to him. He also wants admiration and to remain on top of the food chain, socially speaking. He wants to win. Anything Harry has or gets, he wants that or better…. Better titles, more money, more fans, more clout, and I think ultimately , a “better” wife.
That’s why I think my theory may hold water. It kind of checks all the boxes.
Indecent haste making the update.
WOW.
The thirst of these people. SMDH.
This is going to be so interesting. Kate’s first act as POW…uh, I’m not Diana (LOL). Charles outreach to his brothers and sister…..uh, you keep dreaming! Edward/Andrew and Anne better hope The Queen left them lots of money because if they are depending on Charles and William, good luck. The backstabbing in 5, 4, 3, 2
I think Anne is safe, by virtue of being the only workhorse Charles has in his stable who doesn’t leak to the press, but yeah. Eddie and Pedo are screwed.
Thirst indeed!
Its a pity….the only thing, or rather, person keeping these people relevant is Meghan Markle. If they had not stirred up such irrational hatred for her by those nutjob rota rats and supremacists no-one would give a fig about these grifting royals
Alright I know we’ve all been threadjacking the other threads with this, hopefully this is the end for today and you can take a break Kaiser 🤣
I am SHOCKED by this. Not because it happened in general – I figured William would be made PoW at some point – but I am shocked it was today. I thought Charles would dangle it over William’s head for a while.
Wonder if it was part of a deal made between them? You call your mother paranoid, I’ll make you PoW? Or if this is a move to prevent William from divorcing Kate?
Or if its as simple as Charles trying to get all the changes done at the outset and then move on?
Well giving it to them now when many of the Welsh think that it shouldn’t be given at all will certainly create some work for William. Can he even speak any welsh?
Meanwhile kate will “forge her own path” by not doing much of anything and dress like Diana.
Yes, both William & Catherine have given brief comments in Welsh. I wouldn’t say they are fluent but they spent the beginning of their marriage in Wales and speak of how happy they were while living there.
I was very surprised to hear Charles grant the title of Prince of Wales to William so quickly. Perhaps he has felt the burden of carrying that title for much of his life. Granting it to William may be a way to put a firm line under that portion of his life.
What I thought was more interesting is that he made no mention of the other title he shed when his mother breathed her last breath; he is no longer Duke of Edinburgh. When Prince Edward married it was announced he was forgoing the tradition gift of a Dukedom since it was his parent’s wish that he be created the Duke of Edinburgh “in the fullness of time”. That time is finally here. Is Charles going to honor that promise or is he going to trim the collateral branches of his family tree.
I believe that a dedicated home in Wales may come with the title of Prince of Wales. Charles has a home there where he most recently ran to in order to avoid Harry during, I believe, the days after Prince Phillips funeral.
So add another home to their growing list if that’s true, what does it make, five now? What’s one more in the face of economic hardship.
Oh let’s not pretend they were at Anglesey 24/7. Some of us are old enough to recall the paps catching kate in London almost every weekend. Kate also refused to join the RAF wives club because she was not in Wales as often as they claimed.
If their Welsh is anything like their French, it’s bad. William tried to speak French in canada and it was barely comprehensible. A Canadian child in elementary school had a better grasp.
Word, Nic.
I dont know what hold William has on Charles but he seems to blindly get whatever he wants. William must emotionally manipulate him a lot.
I think it’s merely a tactic to keep from having to endure another screaming temper tantrum that only dogs can hear….
We saw how William behaved towards his own grandmother as she was making the funeral arrangements for her beloved husband of 73 years. Why would William change now???
He is such a pathetic useless PoW for all that is expected of him, as well as Stick Figure wife, SWF. The poor Welsh have been given two duds and useless as it will not improve, in fact the state of Wales will now be ignored and set to take matters into their own hands simply because of a matter of birth.
Why hasn’t Charles made Edward the Duke of Edinburgh yet? Edward was promised once his father passed?
“Why hasn’t Charles made Edward the Duke of Edinburgh yet?”
Which is exactly what QEII (and the DoE) wanted. Camilla will only be “Queen Consort” as QEII stated it was her wish for Camilla to be styled in that manner. I wonder if Chucky III will try and pick and choose over his “mother’s” wishes?
My guess is some kind of deal, and also a leg up for W&K ahead of their U.S. trip? Maybe they’re hoping a new prince and princess of Wales can enchant the U.S/ break the U.S. media power of the Sussexes and whatever is in Harry’s memoirs? Maybe they see those memoirs and Archetypes as a bigger threat than William snapping at his heels? And/or this is an attempt to give William and Kate power and watch them hurt themselves by being lazy with it too?
Oh @ Nancy!!!! You got jokes for days…..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Nancy – that makes a lot of sense. It was telling that Charles made a point of saying “their life overseas” when the whole world and her uncle know H&M live in America (FGS we even know how much their house is worth and how many bathrooms they have). It didn’t cross my mind that the BRF wanted to push H&M out of the US market. Has he forgotten that the Americans fought a war to get rid of the monarchy? There is a commonwealth that needs his attention, and even closer to home the Scots and the Welsh are looking to break away. Yet, it’s the Americans who need the honour of a visit from the Wales MkII
@Becks: It proves that William and Charles are on the same side.
Oh I’ve always thought they were. Well at least recently. Well. I think Charles is on Charles’ side and William is on William’s side, but they are both firmly on the side of the monarchy/Firm because they are the two that benefit the most from the system. So they are both going to do whatever it takes to uphold the system.
But i’m sure there is plenty of sniping and backstabbing behind closed doors.
I agree @Amybee. They are on the same side..they are both interested in the continuity of the monarchy and in presenting a united front to any discussions regarding its abolishment. Charles needs them (Kate and William) and they need him. They deserve each other
Yes they are on the same side to put up a front that the Monarchy as well the Crown are taking the necessary steps, but I still think that Charles should watch his back.
Or as the brilliant old saying goes, “keep your friends close but your enemies closer…”
Charles was never going to take H&M’s side. What Charles and TQ love most in this world is the monarchy and their place in it. It’s literally what kept them going. Charles may not like William as a person or a son but if Charles is to be King he needs W as his heir and Charles will never go against the heir just as TQ never went against Charles. TQ may have loved H&M as grandchildren but she loved the monarchy more.
Those two have the same goals, to be king, that is all. Keep watching, things will never run smoothly, you see willy has not met his goal, he wants it all.
I think this is Charles setting the ground rules. Continuity, everything progressing smoothly from one generation to the other, no speculation of any friction, including the addition of his love for Harry and Meghan. If the media want to go off on tangents, that’s not his problem – he’s set the official BP line.
I’ll be interested to see what happened now between Charles and William. William now has his own money and isn’t really obliged to do anything but wait 20 years for Charles to die. At the same time, he’s a servant to the King – we’ll see.
I think you’re probably right and this is about setting the ground rules establishing continuity. Nothing to see here folks, move along, we have a King, new Prince/ss of Wales, Harry and Meghan are still in the US, lets just move along here.
I’m with on that Eurydice, continuity and keeping their beloved Queen’s tranquil and stoic approach.
Just beyond me how he gave the title to Wills so quickly.
They are like dogs trying to get to the scraps left on the table. No offense to dogs.
This whole speech felt coded in many ways, but I personally appreciated that he even mentioned H&M at all, he certainly didn’t have to since they’re not technically working members any longer. To me that was a quiet but firm sign that even if he’s not thrilled with how it worked out, he’s not stupid. It’s better to set a neutrally positive tone immediately regarding the two of them than to let the absence of a statement feed negative press regarding the family.
Also I know I mentioned this on another thread and it’s so silly to speculate about their inner feelings, but ‘The Princess’ on HBO really seems to emphasize how Charles married Diana out of a (misguided though it was) sense of duty and practicality, rather than love like he felt for Camilla. Part of me wonders if he doesn’t respect Harry to some degree for choosing love over expectation after doing the opposite brought Charles so many years of mess. Not that I’m defending him or his treatment of Diana, but I do wonder what lessons he’s learned in his 70 years and how he might apply that to H&M going forward.
@Becks1 – Lol at “let’s move along.” He wishes. Because all these changes are cosmetic and ceremonial. William is still a lazy, arrogant rage monster, Kate is still a lazy, shallow idiot, Andrew is still a lazy, criminal embarrassment. Harry and Meghan will still be out there doing their thing. The BM are still salivating hell hounds. And the world doesn’t need monarchies anymore.
If you think willy will wait 20 years to be king, you didn’t watch game of thornes. Charles and cammie better watch their backs.
The delay for Charles becoming prince of wales was because he was a child when he was in a position to get it and they waited until he was old enough to do royal work. William is 40 and can start right away. Charles probably wanted his ducks in a row and just get on with kingship. The chances he was going to hold it over William for a lengthy period of time were always unlikely.
Will W and K actually do any work? Likely no. Let’s not forget Charles also mentioned in his speech that he would have to drop his charities and he didn’t mention anything about William taking them over.
But as others mentioned, it really makes the move to Windsor look like a huge waste. Charles is going to stay in that castle and William gets Highgrove because it is linked to the duchy.
Yeah I was thinking about Highgrove. Hmmm.
I wonder if what some were speculating the other day is true – William will get rooms in Windsor Castle (so he can get papped doing the school run lol), Kate stays at Adelaide. William also gets Highgrove for his country home.
Oh wait! Kate gets Adelaide and Highgrove, William gets Anmer. So Kate has her country estate and her windsor house, William gets Anmer and KP (and maybe rooms at WC) and they continue on with their separate lives.
Edward VII waited almost a year (dec 1901) after Victoria died to named the Duke of york (George V) POW. I thought there’d be some lapse, not 11 months, never saw it happening this fast.
I bet Kate would LOVE having Highgrove, it’s certainly grander than AC. The problem is whether William would even let her stay there. Somehow I doubt he’d be that generous to her.
Queen Elizabeth named Charles Prince of Wales in 1958, he was about 9 years old, he had the investiture in 1969.
@ Courtney B, yes but remember how bitter and nasty Bertie was? He puts William to shame!
Willie will certainly make certain that KKKHate pays for her treacherous and vile actions, in addition to the scheme of CarolE as well. He is done with her. I am still not convinced he will not divorce her. If he finds a replacement, which if rumors are to be taken seriously, he will divorce K without a second thought of his father’s reign. Charles is also a divorced man as well. Why shouldn’t Bullyiam have his own Camilla??
@Nic919: ” Charles also mentioned in his speech that he would have to drop his charities and he didn’t mention anything about William taking them over.”
Charles said in his speech that his charities would be in ‘capable hands.’ It was announced awhile ago that his cousin, David, 2nd Earl Snowden, would be heading The Prince’s Trust.
Kaiser does deserve a rest. Keeping up with the Royals has been a wild ride today.
She does!! Everyone @ Celebitchy could and do deserve a good long rest after we have been pummeling them all for the entire week!!
Yes. Take a rest, CB’ers. There’s a lot that will happen but we can recap in Monday. Take a break!
I’m also a bit shocked that they were given the Welsh titles so quickly, I wonder if there will be an investiture? I suspect it’s part of a deal to stop them announcing a seperation or divorce during Charles first few years of his reign but I agree Cain has a way with getting what he wants from his father.
Khate (and the Middletons) will become even more unbearable – this is why she’s been looking smug over the past few days, her Diana cosplay is complete, she has her title.
We know these 2 will do no more work in terms of supporting the King.
I think Big Blue will make a return in the next days. Ugh.
I think he’s just trying to assure people that he’s in control and they will move forward. What would be the point of dangling the Prince of Wales title of William’s head. He’s the heir, he gets the title, let’s move on.
There are many possible motives, but one charitable read of this move would be that Charles knew that his country (and the rest of the world, or at least its media) simply needs clarity on what to call everyone now, or what they will be called and when. Even the BBC presenters yesterday afternoon (US eastern time) sounded quite uncertain about how to refer to him until his name choice was confirmed. He also knows there will be debate and strong feelings about some of these titles. So it could simply be a choice to clarify all of this stuff right off the bat so that it doesn’t engender confusion or distraction amidst all the other more important business of the coming days…but of course there might also be other angles at play such as those outlined in these comments! 🙂
I think it’s also to push past and disassociate the Princess of Wales title with its past. Charles has one goal: being/staying king and Camilla as his Queen consort. I think he is aware of criticism of W/K but I think he still thinks, to some extent, people care enough about Kate for her to become the PoW in a way that she makes it her own and it’s no longer as associated with Diana (frankly, I think he’s wrong, especially in the global media/audience, but the royals seem to be pretty out of touch imo). I also think that’s why the H/W drama serves his interests. He wants no one to talk about his failings, drama, past relationships with Diana/Camilla and wants to be seen as the steady king. Moving on, quickly and throwing Kate and Will further into the spotlight with those specific titles seems to me to be a play to hopefully leave Diana in the past. He wants Camilla to be Queen consort without the nasty history.
Or it may simply be that Charles realizes he’s an older monarch & he doesn’t have as much time as his mother had at the beginning of her reign; plus, William will be an older POW than he himself was at the start.
Within ten minutes after the end of the speech the Twitter account was changed. And PA already has a story that she will “forge her own path”. She’s been driving around in Pearl earrings today for the paps so it’s clear her own path will be getting her hair done and wearing jewelry.
Thanks for the laugh.
They’re really trying to erase Diana with how quickly all this happened, aren’t they
Wow, I hadn’t realized that William could be made Prince of Wales without an investiture ceremony first. Was the investiture only required first for Charles because he had just turned 21? And/or it’s just a formal ceremony and not a prerequisite for using the title? I have to say, I think Charles was rather brilliant in his speech. While I didn’t realize it was possible to give the POW title right off the bat, doing so immediately probably lessens the public chatter about his relationship with William, and also public chatter about Wales wanting another Prince of Wales or not. It also might lessen chatter about Will and Kate’s relationship – I think it’s unlikely Charles would have given the titles immediately of he thought William would have been wanting a formal separation anytime soon. There’s also the possibility that others have mentioned that he’s trying to keep them from separating by giving the title now, but I tend to doubt he of all people would try to force them to stay together or manipulate circumstances to try to make them stay together if it wasn’t what William wanted.
@KASalvy, that’s a really good point, wow. It makes sense because Charles and Camilla would love nothing more than to put the memory of Diana as far behind them as possible. The recent 25th anniversary of her death, the drama with her BBC interview, and The Crown have pushed her even more to the forefront of the BRF’s story. The media will do its thing and writing glowing articles about what a perfect POW Kate will be.
Charles was Prince of Wales for some years before the Investiture (he was still a child when he was given the title). William could be named and wait for some time before the actual ceremony. So the proclamation was already done and it just was a formality to declare it. It was probably planned this way for some time. He should have done the same for Prince Edward but it does not surprise me that he didn’t.
I doubt they will succeed to erase Diana. Kate is no Diana and she won’t change despite the title, she might get worse and actually put on more airs. Diana had a warmth lacking in Kate.
This is what I find so galling, especially that William would happily be complicit in this erasure of his mother.
Kate will never be Diana’s equal; she lacks the empathy, compassion and drive to make a real difference in the world. She’ll be the PoW in name only.
The modern “Investiture of the Prince of Wales” didn’t begin until 1911. Only Edward VIII and King Charles III were invested in this kind of big ceremony.
Whether you like Charles or not, he gave Diana the respect she deserved by agreeing that Camilla would never be known as Princess of Wales, so I don’t think this was rushed as an attempt to forget Diana. Maybe to mollify William.
@Rhonda, maybe it was respect to Diana but there was also the fear of the populace’s reaction to Camilla becoming Princess of Wales. The public hated her at the time, blamed her for the breakup of the marriage and didn’t want her to get a title that they felt belonged to Diana. It was just too incendiary. Charles invested a lot of PR turning Camilla’s image around, but people didn’t want to see Camilla with that title.
Adding, legally Camilla was the Princess of Wales but never used it because it was a minefield.
@feeshalori
“Adding, legally Camilla was the Princess of Wales but never used it because it was a minefield.”
Yes, that’s my point. She was entitled to be called the Princess of Wales, but Charles agreed to her never being called that, because it would upset people. Announcing William is the POW is not rushing things, nor trying to erase Diana. It has been 25 years.
@Rhonda, I see but your post had only mentioned that Charles gave Diana the respect she deserved by agreeing that Camilla would never be known as the Princess of Wales. I just clarified about the public being upset if she had used PssOW because it was a major reason she never did. Most likely it was a mixture of the two because it would have been a very unpopular decision at the time. But as you indicated, 25 years is time enough to dust off the title and allow another Princess of Wales to use it.
Next pap shot will be Kate behind the wheel wearing a tiara and a copy of the blue dress Diana wore when she spoke in Welsh during her trip to Wales.
The giant pearl and diamond earrings for a school run sort of already said it right?
Just trying to imagine Kate speaking Welsh, when she can barely mumble out coherent English 🤣
If Harry hadnt stepped back would he have been updated to anything else?
Second sons are usually given the York ducal title. I have no idea if that would have happened with Harry though, esp. given that Andrew is still alive.
Nah, he’s the Duke of Sussex for life. I’m not sure there is anything else to upgrade him to? I mean he could get a different dukedom I guess but there’s not really any point to that.
With Andrew still alive no there was no new title to give to Harry. It is more likely that Louis gets it.
Specifically mentioning Harry and Meghan will hopefully mean a sign of more support against the haters. But I’m likely being too naive.
Poor Louis.
Didn’t watch, no mention of his other son? Guess not.
He expressed his love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.
Maybe it’s finally gotten through his head that there is NO WAY they will be coming back. They don’t want to come back so , let’s get on with it. Reality has set in.
He mentioned Harry and Meghan and their ‘lives overseas.’
He didn’t even mention that their life was in America, just “overseas.” What was that all about? I thought the UK and the US had a “special” relationship and he would have been proud for them to live there. Is trying to hint that he’s going to move them elsewhere?
@Laura, Charles has no say in where the Sussexes live, he doesn’t get to move them anywhere they don’t want to go. His reference was ridiculously vague, and maybe he’s hoping to come back to a half-in, half-out, deal, but that ship has long sailed. The Sussexes are done with Salt Island, and who can blame them – their kids will never be safe there.
Maybe they didn’t give him their new mailing address. 😉
Investiture is not necessary for the official creation of the Prince of Wales. The former Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, was created Prince of Wales in 1958; his investiture was in 1969. Created is the key word.
I doubt we’ll see one. George v had an investiture for his son David in 1911 at the behest of the PM David Lloyd George who was welsh. It hadn’t been done for centuries prior. Then Charles. Times are different now so I don’t think it’ll happen.
After watching the speech, I left it with a feeling that Harry and Meghan should leave the door closed on that chapter of their lives. There is no peaceful living amongst them. Harry left and they feel wronged. What I saw was a man, whose sole priority is and will always be, the longevity of the institution. He is NOW the institution and he will slit Harry’s throat before he allows it to be destroyed. Meaning, his priority his himself and his heir. Harry is a threat to his heir. He called them “Harry” and “Meghan”. That was LOUD. They are not a part of the institution and will never be again. This institution does not value family. Sometimes you just have to close the door for good on family.
Also, I think the POW title was handed down so quickly because of who held the title before. Its Chuck’s way of trying to erase Diana, Princess of Wales with Catherine, who is way too small for those shoes.
@KAP: I think this is a sign that Harry’s finished with the Royal Family. His last connection with the family is gone, that was the Queen. I don’t think he will attend the coronation or any other royal event.
I’m confused because the BBC quoted him as saying “Prince Harry and Meghan.”
People hear what they want to hear…..
@Eurydice:
The Beeb must’ve added that in. I watched live and he definitely said ” to Harry and Meghan”.
What I’ve learned about the BBC and other “serious news” in England through all of this is they really take a lot of liberties in their accuracy even when reporting things we all saw and heard with our own eyes and ears lol.
The Sky News transcript of the speech shows, “Harry and Meghan”:
“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”
I was looking at a BBC article and it has the updated titles for the Cambridge children (George of Wales), but not for Archie and Lillibet…
I watched it and he said Harry and Meghan. He also said William and Catherine so it was all first names outside of naming the specific new title they would get.
@Anastasia – that’s because neither Lillibet nor Archie will be allowed to use the HRH Princes/Princess titles. This is what Meghan told Oprah Prince Charles told them – except that the press began nitpicking about the grandchildren of a reigning monarch, to make it look like she was lying. Granted Meghan got a little confused.
Obviously, H&M were told after Archie’s birth that Charles would not honor those Letters of Patent issued by George V. I wonder if he needs to issue separate Letters of Patent or if he is just counting on the goodwill of Sussexes to just not mention it and continue styling their children w/out titles.
I guess the Sussexes know that if they make an issue of it, they’ll lose their titles as well.
I honestly believe as well that Charles will not want to create a firestorm by issuing new LPs to revoke Archie and Lili’s titles, but won’t do anything either to formally acknowledge that they are prince/ss. Most likely he’s relying on Harry and Meghan not to rock the boat over that. It’ll be interesting to see if they remained as master and miss in the line of succession. But I wouldn’t be surprised if someday there will be enough questions and outcry that he’ll have to formally resolve that issue once and for all.
This👆🏻 is a perfect summation of the speech and how Charles views Harry and Meghan.
I literally gasped out loud at the statement about H and M. It was so patronizing and dismissive.
👆👆👆this!!!
I think we’ll see some different rules such as any royal living overseas can’t use their titles. I think we’ll see Andrew exiled but it will be something like that to prevent Harry and Meghan using any titles too (not that I think they care about any of that). I think that will be the excuse to not give Archie and Lilibet titles. “They live overseas they don’t need them.”
Wow, that is really sad. BRF where the “F” comes after the “B”, emphasis on the B
I thought it was nice that he acknowledged Harry and Meghan but said in such a way supporters and anti’s can view it as a win. Supporter can say it was nice of him to bring them up even though they continue to be estranged and they are no longer working royals. Anti’s will delight that Charles did not use their titles and pointed out that saying they will live their lives overseas is a signal they are no longer welcome in the UK.
As for the Prince and Princess of Wales. I’m sure they are super gloaty right now, but they do realize they’re actually going to have to WORK now, right?
Especially since he preceded it by announcing that other people would have to take up the work he is leaving behind as Prince of Wales. Work that William refused to take on himself, despite doing little else.
Charles left big shoes to fill as POW. It might be his way of kicking William and Kate into start mode and making them work without any delay.
Are you serious about them actually doing more work?
I doubt William is capable.
He is incurious, does not read etc.
If Kate is able, she cannot outshine him.
Honestly I don’t think Burger Wales (formerly Burger King–title change was immediate!) is capable of doing more work no matter what his Twitter handle and he will continue on as lazy as ever. Kate’s statement basically said she won’t do things like Diana. What a waste of space these two are.
They don’t know how to work. Nobody has ever expected it of them before, and Charles is intelligent enough to realize they’re not going to change a whit.
@Snuffles: I think Charles has made his intention clear, Archie and Lili will not be titled. However, I do believe Harry told Charles he’s not returning to fold hence his comment about them making their lives overseas.
Sorry I’m clarifying to make sure I have this right. If Charles’ intention is for them not to be titled then he must write a letters patent or has already written one?
Archie & Lili received their titles the second QEII died. It happened automatically according to UK Law. Their titles were not bestowed by the monarch.
They are now TRH Prince Archie of Sussex & Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
If Charles doesn’t want them keep their titles, he would have to write a new Letters Patent & have it approved by the UK Parliament and the 14 other realms where he is king. This includes the Caribbean nations.
Good luck getting them to approve a LP stripping the titles of only mix raced members of the British Royal Family.
They are titled. The question is whether they–the only POC in the family–will be stripped of them….
@Lola right? How will it go over trying to claw back titles from the rest of the relatives?
The first [acknowledged] children of color in that family made de facto not welcomed as equally deserving of their birthright. Nice work for a first day as King
I believe Charles is going to issue LP to strip them of their titles. If he wasn’t he would have announced that today.
FWIW, Princess Margaret was a huge help and support to her sister, even as she railed against her role. Whatever KCIII meant by addressing Harry & Meghan by their first names even as he talked about the newly-created Waleses (is that even how you’d spell it?), he made it quite clear that H&M are far and away removed of any kind of responsibility in the performance of royal or royal-adjacent duties.
Their days of Munchkinland-style work hours (“we get up at 12 and start to work at 1/take an hour for lunch and then at 2 we’re done/jolly good fun!”) are about to be behind them.
Realize? Since when do they show any awareness? They won’t work because they will be fine. They will ask their assistant to log in and handle their emails. They will ask said assistant to click on that forward button in their emails and ask the relevant person to “pls handle/arrange”. Then they will show up, read something and mumble or do jazz hands or clenched fists. Then go home and get another house, another order, another military honour.
He looks like nothing happened… As if he’s touring an attraction or something. I’m put off completely.
When I first read the Operation London Bridge plan, I actually thought that the cycle of events did not sound healthy — it allowed the family no time to grieve. Everything was focused on the public and necessary ceremonies with no consideration at all for the queen’s survivors to process their emotions.
Emotions? LOL.
(Not a clapback to you Fredegunda, just to this ridiculous family. Their most accurate name for themselves is the Firm, because they operate more like a company than a family.)
I can’t understand why Charles announces this today, l know it was in William’s future but today , the lady only died yesterday . Did William threaten to leave again ?.I feel sick to my stomach, l can’t put into words how l feel about this weasel and his doormat. They do f…k all !!!!.
“Did William threaten to leave again?”
W/out Harry, that’s a real threat now. No way would Charles allow neither Beatrice nor Eugenie to be heirs, least of all Andrew.
I think Charles saw the benefit of making William POW because Kate becomes Princess of Wales. I suppose that a little of Diana’s shine as THE Princess of Wales fades by naming Kate to the title.
Except, it’s going to be: Diana, Princess of Wales….and kate-something.
Charles didn’t appear all that bereaved to me either. Camilla actually giggled a few times outside
Camilla behaves very inappropriately like the time she giggled at those singers who were entertaining her and Charles during a royal tour. Despite all her “mentoring” by Bolland and others.
Yes, she too, exactly my point. I don’t see much grief at all… How telling.
We forget that Charles has probably known how sick QEII was for a long time and was not surprised by her passing. The woman was ill and was 96 years old.
True but she was his mother. Even people who watched cancer ill parents decline for years look broken and obviously had cried after the death, etc. I can’t go over the fact these two are just marching ahead as if it’s exhibition of flowers day or something. I think they’re just selfish and heartless self interested pigs.
Yeah, but she was a mother who never showed any love to Charles when he was a child. That does have long-term effects. I’m surprised he’s not dancing on her grave.
When my grandma passed, my mom, who had been spending hours a day at her bedside for years, didn’t show any grief at the funeral. She is a very private person and I know she grieved, but she’s very much always been private and very much a get on with it person. I imagine he’s had years to come to terms with his mother, and he spent the past summer visiting her everyday, which was noted as unusual. I think he’s had several months to come to peace with her and what was happening.
@Lucy, l expect he experienced the “long goodbye” since he saw her decline over a long period of time, grieved then and accepted it. But when her death came, it had to be a mixture of relief that she’s no longer in pain and sorrow that she’s gone. The woman was 96 after all and the day inevitably would come that she’d die. That’s much the same spectrum of emotions I experienced like your mom with my elderly mother too. It wasn’t wild grief when she died, but more controlled with tears in private that she was gone. But even after nearly 3 years, it will still hit me suddenly that she’s not here anymore and I’ll tear up.
For what it’s worth, I didn’t cry at all when I eulogized my mom, and I was in my 20s when she died. I cried privately (and A LOT).
I also didn’t cry when my mother died (and still haven’t). I think it was because I burst into tears (in the middle of a supermarket run) a few weeks before when it hit me she wasn’t going to be around much longer. Grief is strange and it affects everyone differently so, I for one won’t criticise anyone for how they react to a loved one’s passing.
@Laura D, I did the same thing, burst into tears at the checkout when the cashier asked me for the store points card that I didn’t have. I was on my way home from the hospital, because I was out of…something, can’t remember. It’s weird how you have to carry on with your regular life when you’ve just received devastating news.
As I was saying, for those who believe that William and Charles are not on the same side, this action proves that they are. It should be noted that since Charles was giving out titles, he made no announcement about Lili and Archie and didn’t not even refer to Harry and Meghan by their titles. Once again, Meghan was telling the truth in the Oprah interview.
Eh, regarding Archie and Lili, I believe the titles are automatic for them. Charles would have to actually take action to remove the prince and princess titles from them…which we should probably keep an eye out for anyway.
I believe that he issues LP to remove them. Today was an excellent time to squash any speculation about it.
He also mentions that William inherits the Duchy or Cornwall , then just gave his love to Harry and Meghan (no titles mentioned) as they continue to build their lives overseas.
He’s clearly sending a message there.
See, I interpreted the line about the Duchy differently, I thought that was more like “I was in charge for 50 years, don’t mess it up now.”
He also called his mother “mama” and talked about her joining “papa” (no title for the DoE), and first mentioned William by name (without title) so I am not reading too much into the lack of titles for Harry and Meghan. I mean its a possibility, but I don’t think he’s going to make that move his first year.
of course, yesterday I was saying it would be years before William was made PoW, so just assume the opposite of what I say is what will happen lol.
I’m not saying he’s stripping them of their titles but by mentioning their lives abroad as non Royals, like Jane says below he’s basically saying they are out of the Firm.
Re Mama and papa, he spent most of the speech referring to her as Her Majesty. That last sentence was a more personal thought about his parents being finally reunited.
I’m not reading too much in the title thing either. I think Harry’s made it clear to his dad that his decision to leave his role as a senior working royal is a permanent one. This isn’t a case of Harry wanting back in and Charles sending a message that it won’t happen. This is Charles simply stating the truth. He loves Harry (in his own way) and wishes him well in his new life.
Charles specifically mentioned new titles, he referenced Camilla by name and then said Queen consort. He also said William and Catherine and then the new titles.
Harry and Meghan weren’t going to get a new title so I did not read this as him doing anything more than showing public support for them to work overseas.
(Harry and Meghan were not going to move back so this is nothing new either).
Harry and Meghan are royals. The announcement about them in 2020 was that they would step down as working royals. There was no announcement that they are “no longer royals.”
@Becks1 I too interpreted Charles’ reference to his POW work as kind of melancholy. He did so much with what he was given and he knows that William will run it to the ground.
Charles got all his family ducks lined up, and he acknowledged H&M with love. I think he did the minimum he was prepared to do in his first address to the people. Meanwhile he knows that Harry’s memoir is locked and loaded and very rocky times are ahead. It’s going to get CRAZY.
@HandforthParish – but Harry is out of the Firm and has been from the moment H&M stepped away. It’s only been the media and royal experts who’ve been fantasizing about Harry coming back. And all this talk about how the monarchy needs Harry and Meghan was also fantasy – the monarchy needs only a breathing person to take over when the previous one dies.
@HandforthParish: I agree
Charles also spoke about H&M – building their life overseas – as in, we support you being halfway around the world. I think it solidifies the attitude that they’re not welcome in Charles’ kingdom. But Andrew is still paid for and protected and invited to come along in the private jet and the range Rover etc. Sickening.
But Harry and Meghan have left the RF and are doing well! Don’t think Charles said anything particularly wrong.
I have funny feeling Andrew won’t be in the UK much longer.
If they’re smart they’ll keep Andrew in England and with enough funds annually for living. If not he becomes as crazy for money as duchess, his ex wife.
I am very happy for them
I can’t imagine having your mother just die and then have to right away start a new position. It seems like everything is moving so fast but I’m sure this is something they have all prepared for which is why their titles have changed so quickly on the website.
Yes, plus his speech was pre-recorded — it wasn’t “live” when it aired. So everything digital was ready-to-go once the speech finished airing.
Kate’s statement on becoming Princess of Wales is about how she respects the history of the role but will forge her own future. The LAZY one already signaling not to expect much from her with the new upgraded title.
I mean in a way it’s impressive that she signalled the laziness from the very first moment.
I have to admit, part of me kind of respects how Kate is just like, nope, not going to work, and nope, you can’t make me. She’s just lazy and she doesnt care who knows it LOL.
Seriously. She’s absolutely shameless, but then again it’s not like the monarchy has done that much to force her to do more work. She knows what she can get away with at this point. I’m going back and forth with how much scrutiny they’ll actually get as PPOW.
She only respects the $$, clothing and power it brings her. She’ll continue, along with William, to do basically eff-all. Let’s see how the Welsh people treat her the next time they travel there.
She has been papped in her car the last two days made up and today with pearls likely from Diana or the queen. This is how she envisions her work. Primping and not actual charity.
“and power it brings her”
Which is really funny because she has no friends, no set and barely a spouse.. The Turnip Toffs do not like her, the London set does not want her, she does not ride or hunt so has nothing to with Gloucestershire-Badminton set, her husband does not seem to be the least bit interested in her so she only has the Household Staff at KP, where she no longer lives, to Lord over with this new power. I see this power as bringing her nothing.
Footnote: No live-in staff at Adelaide Cottage.
@Harper: She’s basically saying don’t expect me to be like Diana.
Nothing to worry about there. I don’t think anyone expected her to be like Diana.
Where is this statement? I haven’t seen anything.
On BBC, they showed that quote in an excerpt from the Sun. (?!)
Honestly a bit surprised. I didn’t think Charles would never do it or wait 5+ years like some people thought but I thought 2, max 3 years. Probably after Charles’ coronation.
And just makes their titles change a bit silly in hindsight lol. They obviously knew they were going to get the title 24 hours later so why do the change to Cornwall? Should have just kept it Cambridge and done it once Charles announced.
It really does make the social media thing look grasping. Had they waited a day they could have changed it to this one.
Because upon the Queens death they automatically became Dukes of Cornwall. Charles III had to appoint them Princes of Wales which he decided to do today. Duh.
Yes, we know William became the Duke of Cornwall. If they knew they were going to be made PoW today (which I think is likely) then why change for 24 hours?
Also Charles still hasn’t changed his social media LOL.
He’s not using the CH Twitter anymore. It won’t change because it’ll likely be archived or merge into the main.
Seeing as how Twitter didn’t exist the last time there was a death of a monarch and Charles became Duke of Cornwall, there was no need to make sure the Twitter account for W and K had the proper title for the account within minutes of the announcement of the Queen’s death. It was crass and seeing as how they got another title in less than a day, it looks unprofessional and lacks grace.
It’s social media. Not legal documents. Waiting a day or two until the PoW announcement wouldn’t have done anything.
Oh they changed the titles in their pages yesterday just hours after the queens death was announced if even that long. 🙁 So disrespectful.
It was fifteen minutes after her death was announced. Basically the same amount of time they changed it to Wales after Charles finished his speech.
I thought charles would have just changed to posting on the royal family/buckingham page, and the cambridges would just start posting under clarence house/cornwall page and leave the cambridge page remain dormant as the sussexes have done.
Another thing, the move to Windsor by the Cambridges makes no sense now that the Queen has died and they’ve become PPoW.
Nothing about it has ever made sense besides the one theory we’ve all discussed. I said it on the other (closed) post, but the timing of the initial rumors of their plans to move doesn’t mesh up with this new “eventual move to Windsor Castle” claim. They started looking at schools and properties at least 3-4 months before Elizabeth fell ill in October.
Yeah, it doesn’t make sense unless its separate lives. Like BeachDreams said, they started looking well over a year ago, before the Queen’s health issues. Now maybe they figured, she’s 95, we should be prepared, but I don’t think so.
I think as the Queen declined over the past 10 months they thought they had more leverage, and maybe that’s why there was such back and forth over it, but I think the fact that they moved into Adelaide two weeks ago says that this is Kate’s separation home. maybe no divorce, but separation. but its a lot easier to hide that in Windsor than London I think.
The “forging her own path” comment linked only to Kate can be read a lot of ways.
@Becks1 – I wonder if this is Charles’ way of saying OK, you get the title and the cottage but you and your crass mother have to STFU and stop leaking, and we’ll let you live your life quietly separated with a minimum of work obligations. Of course that means William has to pick up the slack and start doing some *real* work.
Yep. And now they are in a much more powerful position (together and separately) to request a larger home. I bet their story of “downsizing” and “modestly cozy” is about to do a screeching 180.
I laughed at how clearly they stated their intention to do really nothing more than the bare minimum as they’ve been doing all along. If their fans think that they’ll start working as hard as Charles and Diana did then they’re in for a big surprise.
The bare minimum is all that was required for sustainability, why change?
You know…I was always on the more skeptical end of the “Charles can and will handle Will and Kate’s nonsense” spectrum because he’s gone pretty easy on them for the most part in these past several years. But even *I’m* surprised at how quickly he’s conferring the PPOW titles to them. I think he wants as smooth of a transition as possible, especially because the amount of grief for Elizabeth is NOT what he/the monarchy or the British media hoped for or expected. People are tired of them.
It’s funny that he also confirmed that Harry and Meghan will in fact continue their independent lives. I never believed he would want them back or try too much to get them back. I’d like to see whether his professed “love” for them will actually tamp down the appalling hatred they’ve gotten, or whether it will be as meaningless as Elizabeth’s “much loved members of the family” drivel post-Oprah.
Hopefully this will kill the “Charles is desperate to have them back at all costs” narratives, and they can stop begging Harry to dump Meghan and return.
The media wants them back, for revenue. No one sells as good as them.
I don’t think he cares if the media lets up on H&M or not. The King has proclaimed that he loves Harry and Meghan! (cue trumpet fanfare) He doesn’t need to explain or do anything to prove it – it’s enough that the King said it.
Wow! He made Will and Kate PPoW right out of the gate. They knew the Queen’s death was coming down the pipe quickly (this year). The Adelaide Cottage was a ruse ALL along. I wonder which one of the palaces they will officially move into now?
Ugh, these people are so gross.
Here’s where I am right now about the move to Windsor and the quickness of bestowing the PoW titles….perhaps the deal with Charles was they stay married in exchange for the PoW titles and to help them with that William will actually live in Windsor Castle while Kate and the kids will live in the cottage.
ETA: I agree with other posters that what Charles gets from this is an attempt to erase Diana. They all win with this one move
Charles can never erase Diana. He would be very clueless if he thought so there will always be those documentaries and Crown episodes. And Kate is very inadequate when compared to DIANA, imo.
It is impossible to erase Diana.
Or William and the children live in Windsor castle and Kate lives in Adelaide cottage by herself. Then she can see them as often as she likes without having to get them all ready for school and fix their breakfast by herself.
Kate is never going to have to get them all ready for school or fix breakfast unless she wants to! just because the staff don’t sleep under the same roof doesn’t mean there aren’t people nearby and on call 24/7/365
Ole Chuck better buck up and do what he can to get that nasty royal rota and British press in line as far as Harry and Meghan are in control. He could have said more about them when he mentioned them in his statement. I know he thinks that he has been treated like shit his whole life by the BRP so his kids have to deal with it too but fuck that. Meghan nor Harry deserve this.
I agree..he could have said more than the “love ” thing… he could have asked the press to respect the family loss for the time of mourning and to avoid comments about a wedge between members of the family… but he didn’t…as long as the RR are occupied with Harry and Meghan, they can do whatever they want without any criticism …
Here’s what I, a woman with a mixed-race heritage and centuries-old family in England, heard Charles meaning: Everything I ever said about anything up until now doesn’t count. But especially equality. Do over! Also, we tried inclusivity, but for us, it just didn’t work at all and I can’t recommend it. We’re only going to concentrate on White is right from now on. Everyone who isn’t white, hard luck. I got mine! You all have to accept this meekly because my mummy just died and even though I don’t have the grace to wait until mourning is over to start making odious speeches and decrees, you have to do what I say because I’m King wheeeee!
Yes, royalty is noted for prioritizing equality. There is literally nothing equal or fair about royalty—its entire concept is based on the idea that some people are better than everyone else based on their family and their god. It—royalty and monarchy— is totally ridiculous. It’s also ridiculous to complain about royalty/a monarchy not being fair and making speeches.
Not gonna lie – bummed w&k are getting the PoW titles.
Positives
– Glad he mentioned love for Harry and Meghan
– Was a nice speech, especially the ending line.
Would have been nice if Charles had asked the press and public to back off Harry and Meghan in his speech.
He can’t do that cos there will be another suitcase article. They are just not honorable people.
Was there ever any doubt they would get them? I’m still in suspense about Edward and Archie and Lili’s titles, though.
I think it’s an attempt to change people’s references. So now when you hear Princes of Wales, you will think of Kate and not Diana. Charles wants to remove the ghost of Diana from his reign. This announcement may explain why some thought Kate looked smug in her pap picture yesterday.
This might also be a way to get them to step it up and do more work.
@Athena
I think that’s a very good point. It’s another attempt to erase Diana, and start the era of King Charles and Queen Camilla. However, it also sets up a scenario where Kate is compared to Diana constantly.
That’s not a good thing for Kate who comes out inadequate being compared to Diana. Diana had a work ethic, MUCH better speech, an interest in charities, being proactive and not limiting work to sports. She has her stans but a lot of people remember Diana.
Agreed. Like all poorly thought out moves they make, this just sets her up for constant side by side shots on social media. Diana with people who were in AIDS hospice care, Kate sticking her fingers through the gates in Jamaica. It’s going to be an interesting end to this year. Once the shock of the queen’s death wears off, and people are turning out their pockets after paying bills, I think we’ll see some pretty open protests.
But all that is on Kate now, Charles has moved the conversation away from his treatment of Diana to how well Kate is doing in that role
Both Diana and Meghan knew the art of making friends and keeping friends. There’s no celebrity singers and actors or even ordinary people who seem interested in hanging with the new POW couple.
Problem is, that title will never *be* Kate’s, decreed or not. The Princess of Wales is and will be Diana in people’s hearts and minds, forever and ever. It’s just going to be glaringly obvious that Kate can never fill her shoes. William can’t and never will be able to fill his father’s POW shoes either, for that matter. Maybe Charles realizes this and it’s payback for all that chatter for skipping over him and going straight to William.
I’m actually surprised that he’s given them the prince and princess of wales titles already. He didn’t do this out of the goodness of his heart, there is obviously a reason and Charles has clearly gotten something from William in return. I wonder what? Maybe William will do some more gaslighting towards his late mother?
As for Kate, we’ll she’s happy she will be a princess forever, even when William threatens her with divorce. Ma middleton must be delighted.
Honestly, I think he did it quickly to get everything in line for his reign, especially because Will and Kate ARE more popular than he and Camilla are. Even though they don’t inspire any enthusiasm or real interest, the average Brit would likely have a more favorable view of them than of him. Withholding the PPOW titles might have backfired on him.
Charles might have thought by doing it now when so much is going on, it would limit the attention they would get from it. If he gave it to them in a year from now when not much is going on, it would get them way more attention. I guess this way it slips more under the radar.
Times are a-changing, that speech made it all feel real. It was interesting and of course delivered well, Charles has had decades of public speaking after all. Also very interesting that in his first speech he made it very clear that things will remain the same in terms of how the monarchy will operate and what it stands for. But you can also tell he will rule that household and family with an iron fist, for lack of a better phrasing.
Sigh. Now we’re going to get all the keening and preening of her new titles. So will we get Diana cosplay, Meghan or her very own original style, the frumpy?
Also now she gets to pull rank over Meghan again 😭. Double sigh 😔.
On a positive note, I hope they make that trip to Wales and then get fired just like that disastour.
Pull rank? That’s important for someone who cares and is besotted about useless titles bequeathed to him/her. I believe than in 2022 the titles won on merit are much more appreciated. Therefore, I can’t imagine Meghan feeling lacking in front of Kate…
Yeah, some idiots on twitter wanted to go on about how Meghan would have to curtsey to Cam and Kate now. I had to remind them that American citizens don’t have to bow to any monarchy unless they choose to out of courtesy.
Yep, in their royalist dreams.
Meghan and Harry will never be close enough, physically or emotionally, to William and Kate to have to do anything other than to attend the bare minimum of royal events (brief appearances at the Queen’s funeral and Chuck’s investiture), smile politely then depart back to Montecito. No bowing, curtseying or scraping. The Sussexes are far more successful and better human beings than the CCs/PoWs will ever be despite their silly, anachronistic and useless titles.
Was I the only one that got an impression Charles is uneasy from his broadcast? Not in a “my mother just died” way that would have been expected. I just felt an ominous and panicked aura all around him.
You are too used to the Queen’s confident Taurus energy. Charles is a Scorpio and all the Scorpios I love dearly are nervous in taking on new jobs/roles/positions.
I got a bit of that vibe too but more like he’s sad to leave essentially his life work in terms of the Duchy of Cornwall and his charities. 73 isn’t old if you’re in good health like he is but it’s also not an age when most are looking for a promotion. Some US president’s are that age but they’re looking at 8 years MAX not the rest of their natural lives.
Yes. I think that explains it.
Not having listened to Charles speak much before I’m a bit shocked at how much Josh O’Connor nailed his voice in The Crown. Speech came on while I was driving home and I was impressed.
Welsh folks on twitter yesterday wanted the POW to end with Charles, they really don’t like an English Prince given the title POW. Let’s see if William and Keen can charm Wales just like they did the Caribbean.
I’m one of those who think the Cambridges will not divorce. They are in a good arrangement and Pegs is LAZY AF. I don’t know why people would be irritated they’re made PPoW. It’s your royal family and this is how it’s likely going to be without much input since the trifecta of establishment, media and royalty pretty much direct everything. I do see more Commonwealth republics but I do not see monarchy abolished, at least in England. Yeah maybe Gen Z are not enthusiastic about Chucks or Pegs but they’re white. They’ll be fine and non accountable as usual and chug along while being lauded for their service and whatever Khate is wearing. My theory is she’s made PoW to erase Diana. It’s what her fans want her to be anyway so that will help Chuck.
Agree completely
Has anyone seen or heard of “King Charles III”? It was a play from 2014 and released as a TV series in 2017. It basically outlines the Royal Family and its relationship with the media right after the Queen passes. It’s very interesting as it also “foretells” Harry’s relationship with a commoner (who is also black) and their desire to live a life outside the royal family.
Just seeing all of this unfold in the last couple of days made me think about this play.
My hubby just mentioned it today at lunch!
Is that the one where the royals all speak in blank verse except for Harry who speaks in prose? But by the end even he ends up in iambic pentameter, having rejected a life outside? So glad it didn’t turn out like that in real life.
I saw the version on *Masterpiece*, and I have an MP3 of the BBC Radio 3 version (which is longer and has the original cast, I believe).
I thought its portrayal of Charles — a man who wants to do the right thing, but everything he does only makes things worse and ultimately costs him the thing he waited his whole life for — was quite sympathetic.
Not mentioned, it portrays William as a dimbulb and Kate as a manipulative schemer.
I saw a movie version of this a few years ago. Didn’t William convince Charles to abdicate and he and Kate bccame the Sovereign/Consort? Oh, please let us be years away from that!
@Denise, pretty much.
Kate is determined that George will sit on the throne — she has a big speech about this — and sees Charles’ actions as destroying the monarchy and leading to a republic. She obviously can’t let that happen, so when riots in the streets begin after Charles prorogues Parliament she convinces William that the way to save things is if the royal family puts on a united front, but she’s actually working with the PM to force Charles to abdicate in favor of William by playing on Charles’ love of the country and the people. She’s sort of the Lady Macbeth of the piece.
It was an interesting play. Charles ended up being a wreck in it, oy. I am amused at the Harry foreshadowing, though the girl in the play was…rather rude and annoying and I was all “seriously, who talks to anyone like that?!”
This is not going to end well for any of them except H&M. Chuck is universally disliked. Cams is a side chick turned QC. Peggs and Jeggs are lazy af. Lolol i can’t wait for the absolute bs shenanigans at her funeral. Kkkate will wear ostentatious jewelry and try to make it about her being princess of Wales. 🥚 will behave like a psycho. H&M will only stay for 3 days max and will overshadow chuck and cam and the new waleses. Lolol can’t wait.
I’m amazed at all the inside knowledge here
This is, after all, a gossip site and people can speculate as well on here as anywhere else.
There is as much knowledge here as the rota who actually get paid to talk out of their ass and throw in some racism and sexism for no extra cost.
Why did I think they had kind of “retired” the Princess of Wales title after Diana? I thought Kate would just stay Duchess of C/C, kind of like a Chuck (PoW) and Cam (DoC) situation. The thought of that woman getting it… just ugh. Well, congrats to Carole.
I can help noticing your nod to Carole.
Kudos.
Cams has the title Princess of Wales — she COULD have styled herself as PoW but was smart enough to avoid that mine field. She used Duchess of Cornwall specifically to avoid the conversation.
Chaz knows he needs all the help he can get and William will continue to do his bidding if he is given new toys.
I suspect William demanded the immediate handing of the title to have it over his brother- Now they are definetly no longer in the same level as both sons of the King.
KKKate must be in heaven. William has to think five times now before divorcing her, and since William does not think five times, then their agreement has been definetly signed. She get to be Princess of Wales AND not work!
Maybe Charles will get some gumption and make it a requirement for her to work. Charles should not formally give them the title until they complete work he assigns, That would be fair.
Does it really matter in the end?
No. It would’ve been nice if Charles had done differently, but he didn’t. Who knows what he thinks really? All we have is perception. Charles makes himself and his ridiculous monarchy even more irrelevant to most of the world. Charles is limiting his own potential by rewarding William and Kate at this time. As if to say, “You did such a good job doing so little, being so openly racist, cosplaying the way you have. Here is your big piece of pie.”
It was very kind of Chuck E. Three to give the Keens the very Keen PPOW titles.
It allows the press to reuse “War of the Wales” when W&K eventually separate/divorce. Very considerate.
Princess of Wales is a cursed title. I suspect a separation/divorce is coming. An astrologer predicted it in 2010 that it would happen in their 40’s!
I love your sly wit.
The War of the Wales Part ll…whoa that is diabolical.
LOL, that’s actually an intriguing and definitely diabolical angle.
I am just glad we haven’t seen The Middletons at all
Coming soon…
Ma Meddlesome is just sitting back like a spider in a web, rubbing her hands with glee and plotting the next Kate embiggening stories.
Oh, yes, they’re really going to crank it up full throttle now. I think the Midds feel they have Charles and William backed in a corner now that Kate’s got her POW title, but I’d still watch their backs if I were them.
Good speech about continuity. As painful as it seem, Harry has a clear vision of his place in his father’s kingdom.
He can rest easy that he had already made the best decision for his future, when he chose to leave.
As the black folks in the southern US intuited freedom is not free.
Harry can now follow in Beatrice footsteps and proceed to look for property away from the Crown Estates, should he continue to have a base in the UK.
Not has changed in terms of his stature, in fact, it has grown in my estimation. We continue to look forward to his selfless contribution in terms of community service.
I hope Harry and Meghan find solace in the memories as they mourn the death of his beloved grandmother, in the end it is about faith and family.
All the best to King Charles 111, for my purely selfish reasons.
William and Kate will continue to do the same thing over and over continue to be lazy use their kids as PR shield for criticism. While being a drained on the tax player it seem like the royals are refusing to listen to the public because Welsh don’t want them yet William and Kate are being forced on them hopefully welsh people take a page from the commonwealth and fired them both .
William and Kate will continue to give f*ck-all despite these new titles. Their reputations precede them and people won’t forget. She’ll continue to hide out from real work at AC with the kids, and William will make a fool of himself trying to set into his father’s shoes. What a sh*t show.
He sat there and said he values and respects the teachings and values of the church with a straight face. While then proceeding to marry his mistress. Does he not understand that’s adultery goes against everything the lord and the church stands for? I cannot with these hypocrites.
Henry VIII created the Church of England because he wanted a divorce and ultimately killed two of his wives. Charles is really on the low end of sinners when it comes to past defenders of the faith.
Continuing the tradition of the grab. Henry VIII, as founder of the Church of England, also dissolved the monasteries and convents, confiscated and sold off their assets, and expropriated their income.
@Nic919: Which made it ridiculous that some royalists were up in arms that Meghan was divorced.
Umm….the Church of England was LITERALLY founded so a King could marry his mistress. Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn ring a bell?
Don’t forget the reason why there’s Church of England is because Henry VIII wanted to marry his mistresses. The Church is whatever the Crown wishes it to be. Which is especially worrying for anyone of colour when Pop and the “Peacemaker” eventually ascend to the throne. 🙁
I thought there needed to be an investiture before PoW titles could be used. Obviously they’re getting them, but I didn’t think he could bestow them just by saying it. And damn are they tacky.
I thought so as well. You’re right, tacky.
Personally, I think it would be hilarious if he gives H&M what they wanted, a half in, half out, arrangement and in exchange, makes Harry the Duke of Edinburgh.
That’s what I was hoping for but, after tonight’s statement I doubt very much it will happen. If it does I’ll be over the moon for them but, I’m not going to hold my breath. :'(
I don’t think they want to be half in half out now. I think they want their pain from the racism and bullying to be acknowledged so that the family can heal and just be a family. They want the press to be called out. They want to be safe like any high profile royal. They’re still royals, just not working royals. But there is none of that. In fact Pegs seems to be getting even more obsessed and tyrannical than from the time HM left, especially with his strange US obsession. I won’t be over the moon if they choose to do half in half out but the caveat is the family and firm do not change. There is no point. In fact that’s threatening Meghan’s, Archie’s and Lili’s wellbeing and literally their lives.
The half in half out ship sailed a long time ago. Harry and Meghan are thriving the US, why would they want back in? IMO, Harry’s made it clear to his dad that when he walked out, he walked out for good.
And I doubt Harry would accept the title Duke of Edinburgh. He loved his granny, and his granny wanted Edward to have that title…Harry might not be Edward’s biggest fan, but he’s decent enough to want to respect his granny’s wishes.
The anxiety, desperation, and insecurity are on full display with the title grabs. These are people who are acting, and on some level know, they are about to be pink slipped.
Spot on. How many titles does one need to feel good about oneself?
There is a a lack of fulfillment along with an emotional abyss.
I think the title giving was to make sure it happened before there were calls from the Welsh to not have it happen. My guess is that the investiture will happen as a part of the coronation festivities.
Any bets on W&K learning Welsh? LMAO. If Diana could do it, why can’t they?
I agree, Welsh twitter was up in arms that the POW title should end with Charles. He gave it Will quickly before the movement built up steam.
Kate is smoke and mirrors she may learn a few words which won’t be understandable in her posh accent
Her English is not understood now.
I agree this is the key. He’s doing it now at the point of maximum public sympathy in the hopes it will be seen as a done deal when the dust of the public mourning period settles, as well as to put a new face on the “Princess of Wales” identity. Also assuming they will play up their time living “humbly” in Anglesey in the run up to the investiture, which will itself probably be low-key.
This was a totally tactical part by Charles to circumvent increasing push-back at the PoW titles that are nothing more than performative. He’s using public sympathy to push the continuation of these totally useless entities. This will eventually backfire on him and the newly minted PoWs/Cornwalls. You can’t make silk purses out of sow’s ears.
At the end of the day, King Charles was more afraid of William’s dirt on him over Harry’s upcoming book.
I wonder if W insisted on the PoW title now so that H&M will have to curtsey to him and K, especially with all the official services coming up in the next 10 days. Most likely the last time they will have to be together in a while. The ultimate one-upmanship.
Harry and Meghan only have curtsey to the monarch.
I wouldn’t put anything past the new Prince of Wails.
I was thinking early today that Prince of Wails was going to be my favourite version of his undeserved title!
Meghan, a US citizen, has to curtsey to nobody unless she chooses.
Nothing would surprise me. William is ice cold. He better enjoy it now, because after the next 10 days there will be a whole lot of space.
If I was H&M, the first time I see W&K, instead of a curtsy I would look at them and say, “Bitch, please.”
H&M don’t need to do that anymore and they shouldn’t.
Muna, IIRC the Fales said that they would not be requiring bowing and scraping, oh I mean curtsying. If I were H&M, I would hold them to that.
I have a much more important question: Should Harry change to Harry Sussex all across the board, so that he is known as Captain Sussex instead of Captain Wales?
Harry is no longer Prince Henry of Wales but The Prince Henry so technically he shouldn’t be using Wales as a last name.
Sussex or Windsor would be options.
His and his children’s official surname is Mountbatten-Windsor.
@Muna : should H&M even go to the funeral? Think tampons little speech made it clear they were no longer considered part of the ‘royal’ family. Harry bent over backwards for the Queen only to get “recollections may vary” and what appears to have been very little support over her Jubby. She allowed baldy to bully when a simple statement could have stopped a majority of it.
Harry paid his respects time and again. Its time for him to turn his back.
They will go to QEII’s funeral but this may be their last event with the BRF. I expect Harry will not attend King Charles’ coronation and may not attend his funeral if there is no reconcilation, although I expect they will. He won’t have anything to do with the reign of William & Catherine by all indications.
Interesting seeing how primogeniture works in real time. William gets most of Charles’ titles and the access to the money. I can’t imagine H&M being dependent on him. As noted, they will continue to build their life abroad.
If they were still in the system, Harry and Meghan would become dependent on the Duchy of Lancaster which is run by the monarch instead of the Duchy of Cornwall. The bigger question is how does the Queen’s death affect the lives of her other children and cousins who she looked after financially.
Charles loves Alexandra of Kent, so she’s fine. Overall I think most of the Queen’s cousins will be okay. Anne, fine. They really are siblings.
Andrew is SOL. He doesn’t much care for Edward, but he honestly might need Edward and Sophie since Pegs and Jegs don’t do much.
HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales . . . just gettin’ a feel for it.
That is the title she would use if she was divorced. She’s going to be known as The Princess of Wales but I’m sure people will be calling Princess Catherine for short.
Amy Bee, I’m very interested to see what social media calls her. You want to bet that Kate Middleton will continue?
Not sure if you meant to use the divorced version or not. (Sans HRH of course). Kate doesn’t get a first name in a title unless she divorces or makes it to Queen consort.
No I screwed that up. I know Diana lost the HRH but Kate wouldn’t be guaranteed a title at all in a divorce, would she? That was just good lawyers? I thought because it was a given title vs a birth title the spouses first name was used. She’s always been Princess William, so this promotion I thought made her Catherine, Princess of. My mistake I guess.
I think the typical convention for women who divorce their titled husbands (and it’s always only women to whom this would apply to when it comes to titles) is to refer to them as [Name], Duchess/Marchioness/Countess/Baroness of [Title]. That applies to everyone in the realm who marries and divorces someone with a title, so I can’t see how using that convention would have been a matter of something to decide during a divorce settlement.
It’s only if the divorced wife were to remarry that they lose the right to use even the divorced version of that style to refer to themselves. So if [Name], D/M/C/B of [Title] were to hypothetically get remarried to a Mr. [FirstName] [LastName], she would stop being able to refer to herself even as [Name], D/M/C/B of [Title], and would instead have to refer to herself officially as Mrs. [FirstName] [LastName] instead.
Women who remain married to their titled husbands are usually referred to as THE Duchess/Marchioness/Countess/Baroness of [Title], bc they are the present holders of the title, as opposed to being the former holders of it.
And of course, at the end of the day, all of this is a matter of the particular individual’s personal preference. As we know from Camilla’s case, you can choose which title you want when it comes to these things. Making that choice doesn’t mean you officially aren’t the holder of any other title, it’s just a matter of how you like to be addressed.
Another example of this would be Harry and Meghan. Just bc they made the active choice to not use the style of HRH doesn’t mean that they’ve been stripped of it. They haven’t. They are still technically HRH the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they are just making a choice to not use that style, for reasons. In the same way, both Archie and Lilibet are now officially HRH Prince Archie of Sussex, and HRH Princess Lilibet of Sussex. That’s just facts. But whether Harry and Meghan will opt for their children to be referred to as such is probably not yet certain.
Yet another relevant example–Edward and Sophie’s children, Louise and James, are addressed using the official style used for the children of earls. So they are Lady Louise Windsor, and James, the Viscount Severn. And in the case of James, technically speaking, the title Viscount Severn is a courtesy title that he is allowed to use, as the son of an earl. The actual title is held by Prince Edward, in addition to his other title as Earl of Wessex.
There are also instances where women who remain married to their titled husbands have expressed a preference for being referred to using the divorced versions of their titles, even though they remain married. For example, the Duchess of Kent has apparently asked to be referred to as Katherine, Duchess of Kent, even though she’s not actually divorced, bc the rumours are that their marriage had fallen apart years ago and they basically live separate lives.
A – Thanks for the thorough explanation. So, married-in women by convention aren’t referred to by their first names at all? That figures, I guess. American media refer to the Sussexes as “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” but based on your explanation, that’s wrong. It’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or “Prince and Princess Harry”??
There’s no styling in which a married woman’s first name would be used along with title?
ETA: In some documentary or other, they make it seem like Diana fought hard to keep PoW even though she gave up HRH. I didn’t realize that was the standard. Wow, so Kate is a princess for life at this point. Unless she remarries, but in divorce she’d be a princess with a hefty purse, so probably no need to remarry. Huh. Kudos are in order for the hard fought and won title.
Bettyrose, l believe the proper address for the married Sussexes is Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. Or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. To include Meghan‘s name at all indicates that she’s divorced but using another style of title. Because she wasn’t born royal, she doesn’t get to use her proper name just her title.
The Fail is already shrieking about how she’s the first Princess of Wales since Diana – completely ignoring that Camilla WAS Princess of Wales but chose NOT TO use the title. This is the Mids showing that they intend to undermine the new Queen Consort to embiggen Khate and stans will lap it up.
Carole and Khate must be ecstatic at this.
The Monarchy will end after Chuck – the Keens already have a bad rep which will only get worse as they will both continue to do nothing and when do the work they will eff it up. That Caribbean tour was just the beginning of how bad they are going to be.
Agree @ Digital Unicorn. I think this is a combination of Chuck thinking this will help erase Diana’s legacy, and sitting back watching as Keen and Peen self-destruct. Their uselessness cannot be lost on Charles, and the withdrawal from the Commonwealth will continue unabated now that the Queen is gone. A few more flop tours and their utter redundancy will only grow. No amount of lofty titles will change those two, it’s all lipstick on a pig and polishing a turd.
I don’t disagree with you entirely, but I’m also not holding my breath on that either, purely bc the sheer inertia when it comes to the monarchy in the UK (and in Canada as well, I have to say) makes me very unsure on whether any politician would actually want to do the work to make their country a republic. Things would have to REALLY break down in a big way in terms of the system itself before there’s a real impetus for change, I think.
With that being said though, unless something actually changes in Baldy in the years that Charles is king, I’m really starting to get the feeling that he is going to wind up doing a whole lot of damage to that system when he does become monarch. The current state of his politics, from what we can glean, just do not point to a person who is actually committed to preserving democracy or pluralism in Britain, let alone someone who cares about being a representative for any society except the lily white imaginings of English reactionaries.
Unless that changes somehow, and William actually stops being a reactionary right winger who pals around with Tories and has exclusive relationships with the Tory leaning political editorial staff of broadsheet newspapers, I cannot see how he’s going to be an adequate constitutional monarch. The right wing contingent in Britain, for their part, see in William an incredibly useful, potentially powerful figurehead that they can have on their side who’s favourable to their agenda. William reciprocates that from the Tories because they have a vested interest in blowing smoke up his butt and undermining Charles for being too “soft” and “liberal”. That is a potentially disastrous combination, tbh.
I can honestly see a situation in the future, when William is king, where there is a major constitutional crisis of some kind that takes place in Britain because of something he does. That’s when I think the scales are going to fall from a lot of people’s eyes. When they have to contend with the real, material consequences of how a constitutional monarchy can fail to uphold democracy and protect the interests of the people.
Charles was POW when he and Di divorced. And, it could be, that Kate was just holding out for the POW title before she would agree to leave quietly. He won’t erase Di by letting K be POW. Most of the world incorrectly calls her “Princess Diana” without even noting the Wales part. It will be interesting to see what Ed and Sophie do if the DoE title is withheld from him. I guess, they are too deep in the hole of depending on the monarchy for financing to do much. Maybe QE left them some “mad” money.
Realistically, what can Edward and Sophie really do about the Duke of Edinburgh title if it is withheld from them, y’know? There really isn’t much recourse for these sorts of things. Titles are inherited according to very strict rules. Monarchs give them out at their discretion. Charles was always going to become Duke of Edinburgh once Philip passed away, that’s how these things work.
Now he’s king, and the title has become reabsorbed with the crown, so technically Charles could hand it out to Edward now, which is what the Queen had wanted. But everyone in this situation placed their faith in Charles to carry out those wishes, and did not anticipate that Charles wouldn’t want to. Sucks to suck, but at least Edward and Sophie have something like 50 rooms in their mansion to cry about it in if they wanted to.
Edward and Sophie are in a position that Harry and Meghan would face had they not left. Beholden to an older brother who can do whatever he wants. Right now maybe Charles would have been helpful (not that we have seen much of that yet) but once William has the throne, it would be a nightmare. Harry and Meghan are saving themselves a whole lot of hassle and stress by having gotten out now.
I just watched Charles’ speech and all I could think as he was talking about William was: “Has he actually met William?”
“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”
Continue to inspire and lead? Okey-dokey.
I think Charles was being sarcastic.
He knows William is lazy and uninterested and Catherine is weak and inept.
It will be very interesting watching these two dullards struggle over the next decade.
So the lazy, do-nothing petulant son and his lazy, grasping wife finally ascend to the next level. He will reveal who he really is now that he has more money and “power.”
More rope, more rope!
Well, this should stop the vultures from circling.
I doubt it
Now they will circle Charles.
Let me put on my tinfoil tiara for a moment.
I wonder if the Wales titles were bestowed so quickly is because chuckles is dealing with long term complications from his two bouts of the rona?
Unrelated, if the musically inclined bootlickers are going to continue busting out god save the king every half hour I’m really going to need them to learn Al the words. Once they get to parts that aren’t god (verb) our (adjective) king they lose it entirely.
that may not be too far fetched at all — he does not look well and has not for awhile now. In his heart he likely knows his reign will be short.
Having said that, he has the genes to draw it out for a very long time.
I just realised that Charles said Scottish titles, plural. Is baldermort also duke of edinburgh?
I’m just thinking about all those hating royal reporters and that Bowel book guy who were trying to sell that nonsense that Harry and Meghan were trying to destroy the monarchy or set up an alternative court. They seem utterly ridiculous. The Queen has passed,Charles is now King, there’s a new Prince and Princess of a Wales, and so far the Sussex babies have their Prince/princess titles. Everything seems to be going smoothly and we’ll just have to see once the funeral is over. These people will have to stand on their own and hopefully have more scrutiny and accountability. No one is storming the palaces or talking about dismantling the system. Are we still gonna be hearing about bathrooms in Montecito now that William has that heavy purse of the Duchy of Cornwall or whatever? Why did they even bother with that “ modest cottage”in Windsor? Also, Charles now owns all the swans in the UK. This all came down to click bait and profit.
The Middletons and the fat uncle have hit the jackpot. All the checks written, the social climbing, the behind the scenes drama, all have paid off. Congrats. To Harry and Meghan “here’s your hat, what’s the hurry”.
I was looking into that “Royal Family Channel” youtube channel today… I thought it was the official Royal Family channel, but their titles are super click-baity and anti-Meghan. Turns out it’s partially owned by ITV and Daily Mail. I’m trying to avoid that YouTube channel from now on.
You can click on “Don’t recommend channel”.
Skull and bones may be now be the Prince and Princess of Wales but I cannot wait for this period of morning ends and those two (2) clowns have to start working!
They will do bare minimum. It has served them well.
For a decade everyone and their dog’s hairdresser’s uncle has been INSISTING that it’s perfectly alright for Kate to not take up royal duties, to stay home and care for her family on the tax payer dime, to be a part time royal and do very little work etc., bc there would be time for her and William to do real work when they become Prince and Princess of Wales. That it wasn’t fair to compare her work ethic with that of Diana’s because Diana was in a much closer position to becoming Queen. That these two slackers had time to really just settle in and be a “””normal””” family until they really had to pick up the pace.
Welp, the time is now here, f-ckos. So let’s see what these two have got, aside from wiglets and whatnot.
I don’t think there are any actual official duties are work associated with the title- it’s just one the British crown gave itself. Charles created the work with which he is now associated. I doubt this couple will do more “royal work” but there is probably work, or at least meetings associated with being Duke of Cornwall- although I think the Duchy is certainly not personally run by the Duke. If William could make EarthShot impactful, he could claim that as his chief accomplishment as Prince of Wales.
Willie woodpegger and KKKate didnt know they were gonna get their wales titles right away. They are going to be pegging tonight to celebrate this. The Duchy!!!! The reason is that this was probably the queen’s wish and they didnt know? The Q wanted to again, attempt to erase Diana with a new PoW. How sad. Madame buttons doesnt deserve such a title. But darling mama wanted charles to have the best chess pieces.
I really feel for Harry. It just felt that the only person left in the family who treated him and meghan well was the queen. And, now, it’s clear, charles moving on and purely caring about him finally being king. And, making william the prince of wales this quickly. It just feels like Harry knew how he was going to treated. I wish diana was here, everything would have been so much different. He doesn’t have any supportive people in that horrible family. I wish him so much happiness in the future and looking back at his decisions and how quickly Charles and William moved on, it was certainly the best decision made. As for the rest of that family, could not give a rat’s arse. It’s like they just lack empathy on a alarming level.
Betty’s right hand man Edward Young is supposedly the one stopping Harry from paying for his own security.
Harry needs to open his eyes and accept his family do not like him.
I know that titles mean little unless there is some money/property hooked up to them. What I am saying is this: they’d better let Archie and his sister Lilibet have those Prince and Princess titles and Royal Highness addresses. Prince Archie of Sussex, Princess Lilibet of Sussex. Just let it lie. William and Kate have got all the moolah and titles. They should be assuaged now. But I will bet they won’t be.
Congratulations to Baldy and his Weird Wife, especially his Weird Wife, on becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, officially. I’m sure for Kate, achieving yet another milestone in her ultimate life’s work has got to come with more than a little bit of satisfaction at the very least. Her husband might not love her, and her mother might only see her as a glorified cash-and-status cow, but she’s getting that cash and status one bit at a time, so it’s all got to be worth it for her at the end.
Ultimately, the reason why Charles is getting a move on in terms of handing over the Prince of Wales title is because things are particularly tenuous for him and the future of the monarchy at this particular juncture. Everyone predicted that the moment the Queen passes away, the debate on whether to continue with the monarchy as an institution would be reignited, and many many people predicted that Charles and the monarchy won’t survive into the future.
It’s in Charles’ best interests to project an image of brisk, business-like continuity as much as he can. Recognizing that William is officially now the Prince of Wales is less of a signal in Charles’ faith in William, and more of a signal in Charles’ faith and earnest desire for the institution that he is now the head of. I imagine that he fully thinks that these things are just much larger than him, or William, or any one person, and this is much more of a recognition of that. Whether or not people like it, Baldy is his heir. He is next in line to be monarch. Any faltering on keeping rank and status from being inherited smoothly is going to be a signal that all is not well with the monarchy, and that would be the last thing Charles would want, especially now.
So as much as I would have LOVED a repeat of the whole thing when the Prince of Wales title was officially withheld from the future King George V and Queen Mary (Queen Mary in particular was incensed at the fact that they had to be styled as just the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and York for a year), I’m not surprised that it didn’t happen. I wish it had. But not surprised that it didn’t.
Anyway. Looks like everyone here is getting exactly what they all wanted. Charles wanted to be king. He wanted Camilla to be Queen Consort. Baldy and Weasel wanted the $$$$, the rank, and the titles. Let’s see how things go from here on out.
@A- lol at calling her his Weird Wife. She truly is weird. Your posts have been really interesting.
Kate’s probably so happy to finally be a princess just like her daughter.
Same here regarding my stepfather of 40+ years. I was determined the eulogy I wrote and delivered about him would elicit smiles and laughter from attendees. Mission accomplished.
My take on the King’s (Charles) Speech: At Balmoral Charles wanted the Sussexes back in the fold. Harry said no. Because of the no Charles accelerated the PPoW titles. W&K will now have to sing for their suppers. William now has more responsibilities, so no time for Earthshot. Kate has to compete with her late mother in law. It looks like they know the Welsh don’t want them so they stay away. They are ridiculous.
As much as many of us wanted Charles to withhold the title, his behavior never indicated he would actually do it.
Tf happened to my comment, I see how it is.
It appears as though welsh Twitter is taking over from Irish Twitter and black twitter this evening.
was a nice speech. I think people reading shade into any of it are reaching, but ymmv.
I’m always struck by his voice on the rare occasions I’ve actually heard Charles speak. I never expect it to sound like it does for some reason, even though I have no preconceived notions. Josh O’Connell got it down pat on The Crown. Maybe that’s why it’s so eerie to me? I’m so familiar with Josh O’Connell’s Charles voice that hearing the real Charles gives uncanny valley vibes because they’re so similar but something is just slightly different, lol. Dominic West will have an uphill battle, in any case.
Kate and William have always said Kate is not comparing herself to his mother. To pit Kate against William’s deceased mom is sick.
Actions speak louder than words.
Then presumably she will not wear clothes or styles that evoke his mother as that would certainly draw comparisons.
Princess catherine of wales! What a news! Stay mad CB loons😂
I just watched the linked video, and I was struck by the commentary at the beginning, that this is the first monarch since pre-WWII that has known he was one day going to be king, from his first memories. This is going to be sink or swim, for Charles, and he does seem to be up for it. Willnot, however, is not, and he won’t ever be.
IMO, The BRF has the worst game plan in the world when it comes to a death in the family.
OMG, 25 years later I can still see Will & Harry walking behind Dianas casket.
Brutal.
I know it’s tradition but holy cow, no time to grieve, the press, the worldwide coverage for days at a time, etc., etc.,
Not passed 24 hours and the worldwide press is gearing up to turn this into a real circus.
How do they hold up?
When my Mom passed, I begged to be lightly sedated and I was for a few weeks, I simply could not function.
As Ringo Starr said “Peace and Love to all” Amen, Ringo. More kindness too.
One often hears shouts of “guillotine” from the peasants as one inspects the tributes they have left for you to examine.
That was real, that was not some paid Meghan protester, nor someone hired to hold a sign outside of the UN.
That was chilling.
Re: PoW title: what is he thinking.
I will be amazed if that empty headed, lazy, Stepford wife has the gall to use Diana’s title. Even the brass necked concubine didn’t do it. All titles cheapened in one fell swoop. They are in for a big surprise.
A new Prince of Wales… could this be another tone deaf move by the courtiers and BRF without consultation with what Welsh people actually want.
I’m glad Harry’s book is a bit delayed. It’s gonna be FIRE!!