King Charles III addresses nation, confirms William & Kate will get Wales titles

King Charles III made his first public statement just moments ago, a national address about 24 hours exactly after his mother’s death was announced publicly. Charles returned to London from Balmoral this afternoon, and he and Queen Camilla greeted mourners and supporters outside of Buckingham Palace, then recorded his address in the Blue Drawing Room of BP. Charles’s national address can be seen below.

King Charles pledged “lifelong service” to the nation and the Crown, he paid tribute to his mother and, notably, he announced that William and Kate would be getting the Wales titles. King Charles said: “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.” I genuinely wonder when the investiture will be held? Will they do it before Charles’s coronation? I’m sure William feels like he’s already PoW. And Kate… well, what a payoff, at long last. Celebratory buttons for everyone!

Oh My God, they already changed their social media profile!!! Jesus H.

And this:

A royal source says William and Kate are “focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”. They’ll approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously.” #TheKing — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 9, 2022

Incidentally, when the king and queen were greeting mourners outside of BP, someone shouted “guillotine, guillotine” at Camilla. You can hear it around the 30-second mark below, it also sounds like someone shouted for security.