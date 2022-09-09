“Nicolas Cage & his wife Riko welcomed a daughter named August” links

Nicolas Cage & his wife Riko welcomed a daughter named August. [Dlisted]
Lainey brings up a good point, which is we’ve never had a major coronation in the digital age, the age of social media. [LaineyGossip]
Photos from the Venice amfAR gala. [RCFA]
Michigan is putting abortion rights on the ballot. [Jezebel]
Brad Pitt headed out of Venice. [Just Jared]
What’s been happening in Telluride & Deauville? [Go Fug Yourself]
More photos of Queen Elizabeth and her corgis. [Buzzfeed]
Review of Blonde: beautiful and contemptuous. [Gawker]
The trailer for AMC’s Interview with a Vampire series. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump boosts QAnon content when he’s under stress. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber & Charlotte Lawrence eat pizza in the bathroom. [Egotastic]
I cannot believe how many seasons they’ve gotten out of The Handmaid’s Tale. [Seriously OMG]
Congrats I guess but these men with wives who are young enough to be their daughters is just a really tired cliché at this point.
That photo disturbs me.
@mabs – white guy in his 50s with fifth wife who is asian and in her 20s makes me wary.
Charles just dead ass refered to the keens as the new P/PoWs. But he also said he wishes the Sussexes well with their new life.
So William is now prince of wales and has the duchy of Cornwall. Did he say anything about Harry? I missed some of the talk
Um. I’m utterly speechless and eating my own hat. I was so so certain there wouldn’t be another P&P of Wales! Charles did say something about “ I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas” I may have got a bit wrong cause my mouth was doing the goldfish, but that’s the gist of it 😳
I think a lot of us were guessing the same @Hannah! Because I honestly couldn’t come up with another reason for the move to Adelaide Cottage.
Yes that was shocking! And he did say exactly that about Harry and Meghan.
Interview with the Vampire looks interesting. Much better than the movie, I’m still not over Tom Cruise as Lestat, he was horrible. When I first read the books in the 80’s I kept picturing Brad Pitt as Lestat and Johnny Depp as Louis, I still think that would have been better than what they did.
I will definitely be watching the new series.
The Handmaid’s Tale … oh yes, you mean the Elizabeth Moss show. Just started watching Mad Men for the 1st time. She’s pretty insufferable there too. In all fairness, that whole show is making me ill. I’m looking forward to Interview With a Vampire. Should I watch the OG film first?
As a former goth kid who was obsessed with the Vampire Chronicles, I would recommend skipping the film. Do begin reading the books if you never have, though. The TV series looks much more interesting than the movie, imo.
Thank you very much Amy. Oooh, books sound good. Thanks for that heads-up
You’ll love the books. Anne was such a great writer.
Strange to see the photos from Telluride. They have always had a no paparazzi, what happens in Telluride stays in Telluride vibe, which was a big part of them getting so many non commercial films there. I wonder if this is an official change, or just someone breaking the rules.
Since the post about Brie Larson loving her character’s inclusion in the new Disney ride has already closed comments, I’ll make my comment here.
I’m like her. I would be geeking out at being included in such a ride.
I’m just shocked that the Disney Parks haven’t used Antman to bring back the old Journey Into Inner Space ride, which was meant to be vaguely educational. That would be a no-brainer.
And If I could become part of a ride…Haunted Mansion all the way!
I have a soft spot for Nic Cage and loved his latest movie.