“Nicolas Cage & his wife Riko welcomed a daughter named August” links
  • September 09, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nicolas Cage & his wife Riko welcomed a daughter named August. [Dlisted]
Lainey brings up a good point, which is we’ve never had a major coronation in the digital age, the age of social media. [LaineyGossip]
Photos from the Venice amfAR gala. [RCFA]
Michigan is putting abortion rights on the ballot. [Jezebel]
Brad Pitt headed out of Venice. [Just Jared]
What’s been happening in Telluride & Deauville? [Go Fug Yourself]
More photos of Queen Elizabeth and her corgis. [Buzzfeed]
Review of Blonde: beautiful and contemptuous. [Gawker]
The trailer for AMC’s Interview with a Vampire series. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump boosts QAnon content when he’s under stress. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber & Charlotte Lawrence eat pizza in the bathroom. [Egotastic]
I cannot believe how many seasons they’ve gotten out of The Handmaid’s Tale. [Seriously OMG]

16 Responses to ““Nicolas Cage & his wife Riko welcomed a daughter named August” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    September 9, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Congrats I guess but these men with wives who are young enough to be their daughters is just a really tired cliché at this point.

    Reply
  2. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 9, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    That photo disturbs me.

    Reply
  3. Noki says:
    September 9, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    Charles just dead ass refered to the keens as the new P/PoWs. But he also said he wishes the Sussexes well with their new life.

    Reply
  4. Notafan says:
    September 9, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    So William is now prince of wales and has the duchy of Cornwall. Did he say anything about Harry? I missed some of the talk

    Reply
    • Hannah says:
      September 9, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      Um. I’m utterly speechless and eating my own hat. I was so so certain there wouldn’t be another P&P of Wales! Charles did say something about “ I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas” I may have got a bit wrong cause my mouth was doing the goldfish, but that’s the gist of it 😳

      Reply
      • JanetDR says:
        September 9, 2022 at 2:02 pm

        I think a lot of us were guessing the same @Hannah! Because I honestly couldn’t come up with another reason for the move to Adelaide Cottage.

    • Laughysaphy says:
      September 9, 2022 at 1:48 pm

      Yes that was shocking! And he did say exactly that about Harry and Meghan.

      Reply
  5. SpankyB says:
    September 9, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    Interview with the Vampire looks interesting. Much better than the movie, I’m still not over Tom Cruise as Lestat, he was horrible. When I first read the books in the 80’s I kept picturing Brad Pitt as Lestat and Johnny Depp as Louis, I still think that would have been better than what they did.

    I will definitely be watching the new series.

    Reply
  6. Hannah says:
    September 9, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    The Handmaid’s Tale … oh yes, you mean the Elizabeth Moss show. Just started watching Mad Men for the 1st time. She’s pretty insufferable there too. In all fairness, that whole show is making me ill. I’m looking forward to Interview With a Vampire. Should I watch the OG film first?

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      September 9, 2022 at 2:01 pm

      As a former goth kid who was obsessed with the Vampire Chronicles, I would recommend skipping the film. Do begin reading the books if you never have, though. The TV series looks much more interesting than the movie, imo.

      Reply
  7. Concern Fae says:
    September 9, 2022 at 2:55 pm

    Strange to see the photos from Telluride. They have always had a no paparazzi, what happens in Telluride stays in Telluride vibe, which was a big part of them getting so many non commercial films there. I wonder if this is an official change, or just someone breaking the rules.

    Reply
  8. The Recluse says:
    September 9, 2022 at 3:51 pm

    Since the post about Brie Larson loving her character’s inclusion in the new Disney ride has already closed comments, I’ll make my comment here.
    I’m like her. I would be geeking out at being included in such a ride.
    I’m just shocked that the Disney Parks haven’t used Antman to bring back the old Journey Into Inner Space ride, which was meant to be vaguely educational. That would be a no-brainer.
    And If I could become part of a ride…Haunted Mansion all the way!

    Reply
  9. laurie says:
    September 9, 2022 at 5:33 pm

    I have a soft spot for Nic Cage and loved his latest movie.

    Reply

