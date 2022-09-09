Prince William & Kate were very eager to grab those Cornwall titles

Everyone knows that Prince Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died. The other title switches will take longer though – Prince William won’t become Prince of Wales until he has the investiture ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in Wales. William won’t be “invested” as PoW until King Charles III says so. While Charles was the “presumptive” PoW as a child, his investiture didn’t happen until he was 19 years old. My guess/theory is that Charles will make William wait for the PoW investiture until after Charles’s coronation. Like coronations, an investiture of that magnitude involves months of planning. Plus, Charles might want to make William squirm a bit.
So while William is not automatically Prince of Wales, he did automatically become Duke of Cornwall, and Kate automatically became Duchess of Cornwall. This title transfer happened the second the Queen passed, just like Charles’ kingship. The thing is, Kensington Palace was way too eager to add William and Kate’s new titles to their social media. Queen Elizabeth II had just passed only hours beforehand and this was Kensington Royal’s new header:
Before everyone yells at me, again, I know that Will and Kate are already the Cornwalls (and the Cambridges). It’s just tacky (to me) that they couldn’t wait until, like, after the funeral to claim these new titles on their social media profiles? Case in point: this is what Clarence House’s profile looked like at the very same time:
Camilla is not still the Duchess of Cornwall, but thankfully the Clarence House social media team were not concerned enough or tacky enough to immediately make the change to “King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla” within a few hours of the Queen’s passing.
As for why William and Kate are so grabby and “MINE” about the Cornwall titles… that’s where the money is. The Duchy of Cornwall is the largest land-holder in the UK. The Duchy makes tens of millions of pounds a year in farm profits, rents and investments. William and Kate can’t wait to get access to all of that money.
Meanwhile, I haven’t seen anything about William’s big, keen trip to New York? He was scheduled to be in New York on September 21. I think he’ll cancel, right?
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Grand Bahama, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke of Cambridge observes the guard of honour during a departure ceremony at Lynden Pindling International Airport as they depart the Bahamas, at the end of their tour of the Caribbean taken on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -20220210-
The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during his visit to Abu Dhabi’s wetlands at the Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect the regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges, particularly as the country’s urban centres continue to grow and develop, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only, London, UK – 20220603-
British royals leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen as part of her platinum jubilee celebrations at Saint Paul Cathedral in London.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17352448
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220614- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Remembrance Ceremony
The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2018.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Peter Nicholls/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
-67429988
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67559203
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220602-Royal Family On Balcony During Platinum Jubilee Trooping The Colour Parade
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_fhWL73kM7.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-
-
North America Rights Only – Ascot, UK -20220617-
Day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: David Davies/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220503-
Prince William unveils a plaque during a visit to the new London centre of James’ Place to learn more about the charity’s work to save the lives of men experiencing a suicidal crisis.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
They’re so embarassing.
Someone joked that KKhate stayed home in order to update the social media pages. The queen wasn’t even cold yet. Damn. What a family eh?
I think she was measuring curtains in the castle.
Can we please talk about him not letting Harry on the Plane to Balmoral so he could see his granny before she passes. Poor Harry didn’t get there till 8 in the evening. That is just so dickish. Even when the queen is dieing william has to be an ass. He even gave Andrew a ride.
Only Anne and Charles made it. She was dead when they made the trip, they just hadn’t announced it. The fact that her courtiers didn’t have everyone come up the night before indicates how isolated she probably was. I wonder if she died in her sleep.
Lol. William doesn’t have the power to “not let” Harry on the plane! Harry most likely made the decision to travel separately. Besides, William and the others had already left before Harry…so how could they have denied him a spot? Please let’s leave conspiracy theories to the Daily Fail!
Agree, the optics are really awful of Harry arriving alone, after the in-favor group and leaving alone before the in-favor group.
Though it could be Harry didn’t want to be anywhere near them?
Why are they both *always* photographed making those stupidly excessive hand gestures? Are they incapable of verbal responses without them? Do they think they appear more invested and thoughtful with them? Just ridiculous.
ugh…they are so trifling…that’s all I got
That’s all I’ve got too🤢OMG this family sounds so exhausting🤢poor Meghan, she has it on both sides🤢
Unsurprising, even though yes it’s accurate that they got the title automatically. Just kinda… fast and tacky?
The tacky title grab on W&K’s social may have happened “hours” after the Queen’s passing, but it was only a few minutes after the public announcement of her death. Those optics make it look *even tackier* b/c the dunces at KP updated it SO quickly after the public declaration. If they had any sense or decorum, they would have waited for the King and/or Clarence House to go first b/c of hierarchy and, you know, mourning.
It really makes it seem like they were sitting there, laptops or ipads open to the account, waiting for the official announcement to make the change.
Greedy little piggies. William is going to be more insufferable now that he has his own source of money.
+1 to both your statements. Soooo greedy! And yes, Peggington will be even more out of control now! He’ll be publicly lobbying for the Prince of Wales title any second now. I really hope Chuckie makes him wait years!
The only thing is, doesn’t the Cornwall Duchy money have to be publicly reported? I saw someone on Twitter implying that now he’ll be under more scrutiny because those books are open. Not that he won’t find a way to still do and spend whatever he wants but I wasn’t sure about that open books comment. Should be interesting come annual report time.
yeah its not a free for all. Its not like the Duchy of Lancaster money, which is the monarch’s private income and AFAIK, there is no public account of that. (there may be internal reviews and audits though?) for Cornwall, I think all spending is public, even if its listed as something like “wardrobe costs” – BUT I am not sure of the specifics on that, there are others here who know more.
Charles won’t wait years to invest William as PoW. The plans for both the coronation and investiture have long been in place.
Just very grateful that the Sussex’s do not have to rely on them for an income, that would have been a nightmare. Now that he has the title and accounts you would think he might get over some of his incandescent rage but it looks like he gave the orders to attack the Sussex’s every breath.
Will can breathe a sigh of relief now. He can finally claim to be richer than his brother again.
The move to Windsor is making even less sense given that he knew this was imminent.
I begin to wonder if Lambrook insisted on the Cambs being in the catchment area hence 4 Bed ‘cottage’ in Windsor.
UK private schools don’t have a catchment area, so I doubt it
Now that William has his own money, will he stop this one sided competition with Harry. He SHOULD be FAR too busy now to care what Harry is up to. Hopefully his massive ego will be assuaged.
Yeah I kinda wonder what’s going to happen with W&K’s home situation. Do the kids stay in Lambrook but move to Windsor castle now that they’ve gone up in line? Or will they move back to London/KP and go back to Thomas’/attend a new London school? They’ve got access to the Duchy of Cornwall profile/properties so they’re no longer dependent on Charles for cash and if they don’t like the houses the Duchy has, they can buy a new one.
I think them moving into windsor at this point would be SUCH a bad look…..if they do it, I think it won’t be for a year or so. Kate is stuck in Adelaide.
They are no longer dependent on Charles for cash but I don’t think they can just go and buy a new home. I think they have access to Highgrove now if they want it, wonder if they will get rid of Anmer as a result?
@Flower, on paper it’s over a billion in assets, but those assets aren’t fungible, ever. The actual disposable funds the duchy has per year are only about 25 million in US dollars. Still less than. So sad
Amended to say, unless the CCs decide not to pay taxes. I think the duchy isn’t required to pay taxes but Charles has historically
I think Will and Kate expected the queen to pass sooner and that’s why they delayed “finding” a new house in Windsor for so long and then delayed moving in (or however much they actually did) until right before school started. I think they were hoping she would pass and they could move into Windsor Castle or whatever Duchy of Cornwall property they wanted. Adelaide Cottage was never meant to be a home for any of them. It was a bluff, but QEII held on long enough to call them on it.
@ClaireB With you. Also saw the move as a bluff. There is gossip Charles will move his court to Windsor. Will leases be re-written? They will have to like what they get
Remember that the initial scoop about William and Kate moving came several months before the queen started suffering clear health issues. I *think* the first stories came out in May or June of last year, and then the queen started having issues and skipping events in October.
Because of that *and* their initial search for a private home, I maintain that moving to Windsor had nothing to do with the queen or her health. It has everything to do with whatever the hell is happening with their marriage.
I said yesterday that I’m sure some minion at KP was just following the checklist for when the queen passed, and I think that’s true. BUT, its still an awful look and just makes William and Kate look cold. They could have told the minion to hold off for a day or two, or they could have rewritten said checklist. It really makes it seem like William and Kate are HAPPY about their promotion, which only happened because the Queen died.
And to clarify, Charles was not the presumptive Prince of Wales as a child. He was named Prince of Wales at age 10. So he was the prince of Wales from 1958 until yesterday. the investiture was later, but he was the Prince of Wales before that.
Does the PoW go to the heir? Or can Chaz bestow it on someone else?
Charles became heir apparent once his mother became Queen which meant he was then heir presumptive to become Prince of Wales. William is now heir apparent to the monarch so he is the only one who can be given the prince of Wales title. But as said by others it is not automatic and it is at the discretion of the monarch.
I do not buy that the social media person competed this checklist on their own as this was done after UK business hours because the Queen was not confirmed dead until 6:30 Uk time. The social media person was told to do this by William. And seeing as how the social media for the actual king was not changed (and still isn’t as of 8 am eastern time) it is clear the CCs will be the grasping classless people they have shown themselves to be for a while.
Right, but I’m saying charles was specifically named Prince of Wales in 1958. There was nothing presumptive about it from that point on.
omg are we going to call them the CCs now, because I kind of love that for some reason lol.
you’re probably right that this person was told specifically by William (or Kate?) to do this…..but damn this where having people work for you who will stand up to you comes in handy. Someone should have pointed out the optics of this.
@Becks1 – You are correct. Charles was named PoW at the age of 9 and invested with the title at the age of 21.
“omg are we going to call them the CCs now, because I kind of love that for some reason lol.”
Nah…….Baldy and Wiglet will still do nicely! LOL!
This is where discernment comes in when you work in a position like this, and why is not just automated data entry. A reasonable human would have said this is a bad look, even if its automatic to change it this fast, and would have either held off, or tried to get the go ahead and express their concerns to their boss about why they should hold off. Like I said yesterday, this is social media its not some long-standing protocol (whatever that is when they need it) issue, its for something they’ve had for a decade. It’s gross.
I agree that there were “protocols” in place to make sure things like this were done. But clearly that wasn’t on Charles’ checklist of immediate to-dos….so it shouldn’t have been #1 on William’s either. It’s a bad, tacky look no matter how you look at it. They’re not wasting any time to get their mitts on that Duchy money….let the games begin, I guess!
This is why collaboration with the social media teams of the different royal houses should have happened. “When do we update our social media accounts after the Queens death?” And “when do we go back to our normal content?” should have been discussed with the various houses.
They should have done it AFTER the current Monarch changed theirs but they are too greedy, tacky and embarrassing. And the press has said nothing about this at all. I would think this would break some sort of protocol since Charles hasn’t changed his yet.
Lipstick Alley posted a screenshot of the updated handle twenty minutes after it was publicly announced she was gone. TWENTY MINUTES. Which means it was probably changed sooner. William also charged off the plane first in Aberdeen–who pulls rank on two men who have just lost their mother? He’s so gross.
So gross all around. As usual, Kensington Palace gets it all wrong and cannot read the room.
William getting more power won’t be a good thing.
Someone on twitter said it happened 10-15 minutes after the announcement, which is just gross. I’m starting to come around from my “it was probably just protocol but what a bad look” position to “ew these people.” Yesterday I had some sympathy for the Cambridges (cough Cornwalls) and today I just don’t have that same grace.
And you’re right Harper, William did charge off the plane. He had to pull rank even then. Meanwhile Edward let Sophie exit before him.
Maybe if it was 1522 we would rush to change titles because securing it quickly would be in their best interests because – who knows who may vie for King. But it’s 2022 and they are guaranteed the titles. So yes, I agree it was tacky. They sure do move quickly when it’s in their best interests.
As far as canceling his next trip, they may claim to be in mourning until the holiday season and continue to do nothing.
I hope KC makes FK Willy squirm.
I had a thought yesterday, wouldn’t it have been crazy if the Queen states in her will that it was her wish to abolish the monarchy and have her family be regular citizens. Not sure if that could happen, probably not, but that would be CRAZY. HAHAHA.
Someone commented on Kaiser’s twitter about this yesterday that this move was necessary to secure titles etc and I was like….no one is coming for William’s Duke of Cornwall title, LOL.
Wow this a hilarious stretch. This was tacky and unneeded. Billy is going to get the duchy money regardless of what his Twitter account says.
Right because we all know the titles must be secured through social media immediately. What a bunch of BS. I know I’m petty so if I were King Chuck, I would make them very uncomfortable for that
They keep showing the world who they are. Both Wills and Kate.
Nic919 – No this is a hilarious stench! Charles got it right. I think we are all going be very surprised at how well Charles does as King. I am not saying he will be “great” just better than most (especially the British expert talking heads I heard yesterday on MSNBC) have predicted and anticipate.
This to me is the interesting thing: Camilla will be Queen (consort) and Charles will use the fact that his mother publicly expressed she wanted Camilla to be styled Queen (consort). QEII also publicly expressed that SHE wanted Prince Edward to be titled The Duke of Edinburgh. Charles cannot respect his mother’s public wishes in one instance with Camilla and not respect his mother’s other public wish with regards to Edward without facing a load of backlash.
Seeing Camilla being called Queen Consort may have ignited a fire in Kate, if she had agreed to a life in a little cottage and a separation I bet she claws her way back and finally uses some power agains Bulliam, the i am not going away quietly type of power.
The style-title for the spouse of the British King is actually “Queen” as in Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth. “Queen Consort” may be used for/by Camilla to diminish backlash from the commentariat of the Daily Fail.
Footnote: QEII was “The Queen” in the same manner that Anne is “The Princess Royal”. Camilla will just be Queen Camilla. The “The” is important and is part if the title and/or Style.
I thought you were going somewhere else with this. IDK why but I expected Camilla to simply be called queen instead of the official title of queen consort (was consort in Phillip’s official title?). I thought you were going to say that Kate is mad bc she’ll be called consort as well instead of queen.
ooh! the Cambridges will not have to go thru Charles to get money now! This could get interesting.
I love this for them as they are not prudent and are spendthrifts. How long till they run through the income?
OMG we are going to see some U-gly ass outfits from Kate now she’s got carte blanche to go wild….lmao
Kate’s going to be on an allowance. It will be a generous allowance, but she’s not getting carte blanche. Billy’s current mistress, on the other hand . . . .
I think since its William writing the checks, she may get even less to spend. He’s done with her, let her wear the zillion outfits she already has.
@MsIam – I agree with you in theory but William cares about what the Daily Fail commentariat thinks and the Daily Fail commentariat wants to see Kate in a new outfit for each appearance because she is going to be “Queen”.
IMAO, William will give Kate (and the Middletons) whatever they want so as not to have deal with them much or, if he gets his true wish, not have to deal with them AT ALL. Now that William is Duke of Cornwall, he can spend 99% of his time in London and/or the West country with no questions ask.
Whooaaa so tacky.
It will be yours willie, calm down ..
Anyway I curious how other BRF members really think about W&K behind the scene. Did they really respect them or silently hate them
Definitely the latter.
100% silently hate them. They only cozy up to them bc they have to. Zara might get along with William IMO bc they were always close growing up (and Mike Tindall certainly wants to stay on William’s good side) but I cant see Zara having any use for Kate.
The family has long given me the impression that they dislike W&K but tolerate them because of their place in the hierarchy. There was actually an interesting comment made by an RR back in 2019, when Harry and Meghan switched to BP. I forgot who it was, but they were making a big deal of the fact that KP and its heads would now be very isolated.
Sorry to be petty but I so hope Baldemort’s NYC trip is cancelled. I bet after seeing Harry’s reception in Germany he was itching to get what he hoped would be a similar reception ( not a chance). I believe the mourning period is supposed to be a month right?
When I heard the Queen passed, my first thoughts were of Kate planning her funeral wardrobe and now I guess, a move into Windsor Castle. Plus Kate standing in front of the mirror saying Princess of Wales, Princess of Wales.
The Dookie of Corny is who he is. Might invest in better pants.
Oh I am dying!! Dookie of Corny…Corny Dookie…this is going to be fun. Childish of course, but fun! 😀
“Dookie of Corny…Corny Dookie”, LOVE IT!
And I believe Dookie was the name of the late QEII’s first corgi. I read that in article about what may happen to the doggies. Someone stated two may go to Angela Kelly. Which is hilarious, even in death the late QEII will ensure Angela picks up shit!
Are Kate and william going to start really working will already announced he would be doing those school runs
This will be an interesting discussion won’t it. Are the plebs going to tolerate these two barely cracking 100 engagements a year? Especially with the duchy money.
Shopping sprees for Kate are in the near future, that’s for sure.
All of their children are in school now (so no aren’t home during the day) and they’ve just had a huge promotion.
If they don’t start working full time I can’t WAIT to hear their new excuse.
Belli – the excuses write themselves (Kkkeen was probably drafting them last night!): as the new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, we need to take 1,672 “listening and learning” tours around the Cornwall countryside, we need to sample Cornish pasties, create all new pie charts, count our newly acquired stacks of cash, and research which new Cornwall property we’ll add as our fifth home. Kate will also have to start her copykeening moodboard for her funeral and coronation outfits. That could take weeks!
The Cornybridges are about to be sooooo busy “behind the scenes” we probably won’t see them for a year after the funeral and coronation.
I actually think this might be the excuse William needs to get rid of her. increased workload as Duchess of Cornwall, with young kids this is too much for her to handle, she and William still care a great deal for each other and intend to raise their children together but a separation (divorce?) is the best thing for all involved, so Catherine (bc you know it will say Catherine) can focus on the children and not on working.
This is one of the tackiest things they’ve done in a while. Taaaaaacky. They couldn’t even wait 24 hours? They couldn’t even wait for THE KING to update his? Also, isn’t it redundant to have “of Cambridge”? Cornwall outranks Cambridge, so why bother keep that overly long header? Charles isn’t going to have “King of England and Duke of Lancaster” as his header. Anyway, I hope the PoW investiture isn’t for at least five years, depending on Charles’ health maybe even 10. Were I Charles (but I’m petty), I’d never give it to him. Ever.
They could have at least waited until the body was cold! God, these two are just the worst.
I agree.. unfortunately, I’m afraid that they aren’t the recipients of any criticism for this by the media… I’m pretty sure that apart from this site the majority of people ignores this tacky movement… they couldn’t wait…. I can’t with these people….😔😔😔
Yes to the overly long, inappropriately grabby and inaccurate title. It’s not like the media is going to call them The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
It’s very much giving a feudal “expanding their holdings” vibes. They are truly bad at this on every level.
It was super tacky. They are double barrelling the duchies for now because when Victoria died, George V was Duke of Cornwall and York for a time until he was made Prince of Wales.
I understand that this is how monarchies work (things move quickly and there’s protocols etc) and that these are their titles now but it’s *social media*. Not legal documents or whatever. The royal family website hasn’t even been properly updated (they’ve got a section for King Charles but his PoW section is still there last I checked). The titles are theirs no matter what, it’s not something they have to call dibs on or whatever. Waiting a day or two wouldn’t have made a difference.
Oh there were some trying to defend this by saying it was part of social media protocol. Of course they couldn’t explain why Charles hadn’t updated his social media yet, but it’s clear some are out there defending these tacky folks.
I call BS, the world would understand if they waited – and showed class and dignity while doing so.
The last thing I’d be doing if my beloved granny died would be too worry about a social media account or what the world thinks of me in my time of grief.
Classless. As other said, they cannot read the room. It will be interesting to see what the next year brings.
These two are tacky as hell. But this is what we can expect from these two. How sick are you to get pap drive while the queen is dead? This is peak white privilege.
Check out the latest aphrodite of king Charles’s prediction. It has some juice tea. I don’t usually watch his reading on Sussex because, like most gay men, he is jealous of Meghan. But in his latest video, he spills teas aka how king chuck will out William being bisexual. Our petty king chuck is coming for all the leaks Middleton and Cambridge did.
Also, the king of the UK never had a good reign like the queen. Maybe except for henry 8 , the UK is mostly known for its queen and their reign and the evolution of the world during their reign.
Personally I dislike Prince William. I have no knowledge of his sexuality beyond the fact that he’s married to Kate, but he should not be outed by anyone if he’s in the closet.
I don’t know about his sexuality too. But a few weeks back there was a rumor that William goes both ways. There was also an article about how royal men like his mistress strap on. I might have to feel sorry for him if he doesn’t bully his brother and sister-in-law and how to let Middleton openly wish for king chuck’s death. He deserves kate and his doom marriage.
Okay, the schadenfreude in me appreciated the Duke of Peggington gossip. However, given how some countries (like the Supreme Court in the US) is anti LGBTQ+, I feel like it’s wrong to slather William as being a closeted member of that community. He’s a jerk, but not because of his sexuality. LGBTQ+ should themselves decide if and when to come out. Adding William to their community does them no favors.
Clarence House still have not updated their twitter profile, so the Cambridges’ speed looks even more obvious right now.
I wouldn’t expect anything less from that greedy, vile selfish couple. Best thing I read today was (believe it or not in) the Fail’s comments section. A couple of “commenters” were pushing for William to be the next King and both received over 1k red arrows. This really isn’t the time. A lot of us are grieving and really don’t need to see these pathetic power games from those two entitled brats.
I’m surprised at how upset I am at TQ passing. I was (and still am) angry at how she protected Andrew and left Harry out to dry. Nonetheless she’s been my Queen since I can remember and I will miss her just being there. RIP M’am. Thank you for your service. 🙁
Charles should tread very lightly when it comes to creating William Prince of Wales. The Welsh already hate that the title exists. They know that they barely register as an afterthought in Westminster, and in the rest of the Union. Wales is treated like some backwater no one cares about at all and they feel that very acutely.
The resentment they felt over Charles being created Prince of Wales will be even worse now. At least Charles did the bare minimum to ingratiate himself with the people by learning (some) Welsh well enough to read out his investiture speech, he spent about a year there, and made some friends. William has done NONE of these things. Foisting him upon them when he has no connection to the people, the language, the culture, or the land would be extremely unwise because it could spark a new independence movement.
Charles will already have to contend with Scotland leaving or a persistent independence movement because the UK no longer has the glue of Queen Elizabeth to barely hold it together. There is no love for a King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. If Charles creates William as Prince of Wales, he would be unnecessarily triggering a second independence movement. His reign will be defined by Scotland leaving, the mass exodus of commonwealth nations, and Wales trying to leave because he conferred upon William a title he doesn’t need. Charles won’t be the last king of England, but he could very well be the last king of the United Kingdom. I don’t think that’s what he meant by a “slimmed down” monarchy.
Wills and Kkkhate lived in Anglesey. William flew helicopters there when he felt bored. I bet that counts for him as putting in the work to be POW. I hope Chuck puts that title in abeyance just because- he can.
Torn between wanting PC to retire the title out of respect for the Welsh and wanting him to make a big deal out of giving it to PW and leading to Welsh independence.
I think the NY trip will be canceled. Will doesn’t need the embiggening anymore – there’s no way Harry can compete with him taking a step closer to the throne. At the same time, it’s “Charles in Charge” now. Charles may have additional duties for him to perform.
Charles has been POW for most of his life and still can’t compete with Harry, or Diana.
Willy Peg will still try to infiltrate the US.
Harry is not competing with William, its the other way around. For insecure people like Charles, Trump and William, there is never enough. Plus outside of the UK, Duke of Cornwall doesn’t mean as much, at least not to the public. William doesn’t have that yet. So look for the embiggening to continue by William.
Yes, I know that it’s the other way around. My point is that becoming Duke of Cornwall and, presumably, Prince of Wales is an embiggening that Harry could never achieve, no matter how many speeches to the UN. Harry doesn’t care, but Will does, and I can see him canceling this trip because he feels more important now.
@Eurydice, I think in the long run, no one will GAF if William becomes PoW. He still won’t draw crowds like H&M, create anything like Invictus, or generate any of the buzz that Harry does every time he enters a room. And that will drive William nuts no matter how many titles he holds. Charles is STILL competing with Diana’s memory, and he’s king now.
I do think William will cancel the trip, because for now, his current circumstances embiggen him more. Longer term, he’s going to keep chasing Harry and will always be desperate to embiggen himself, even when (if) he’s king.
I think a worldwide televised funeral announcing that Burger King is now the heir to the throne will be just enough spotlight to soothe his fragile ego this month. So no, I can’t see him flying to NYC and setting up a card table outside the UN and shaking hands and being really optimistic about climate change happening as scheduled. Plus, it’s a bad look for him to leave the country unnecessarily when his kingdom is in mourning.
“card table outside the UN” 🤣🤣
“I think the NY trip will be canceled. Will doesn’t need the embiggening anymore”
@Eurydice – The NY trip will now be canceled because Willian has an excuse to cancel it and not go as he really did not want to go to NY in the first place.
I think the whole problem is that Charles and Camilla’s page WASN’T updated, whereas William’s and Kate’s was. Do I personally suspect that they’re a bit too covetous? Yes, I do. However, given the instant rollover from Prince to King Charles, if Charles’ website had been updated and Camilla no longer was referred to as the Duchess of Cornwall, this would have been okay. Now, due to a massive communications snafu at best, William and Kate look look like grifters.
Are there some protocol issues? Like, can everything be updated before he’s officially proclaimed King?
Good question? Even if William and Kate followed protocol it just looks terrible. You would assume that given how far in advance the RF planned for QE’s death, this should not have happened.
Yeah I think this is the issue. If Charles’ had been updated before theirs were, then it wouldn’t have looked so cold. Charles became king the instant his mother died, so he certainly could have updated it, and did not.
“William and Kate look look like grifters”
William and Kate are grifters: There I fixed it for you!
Don’t ducal titles pass only upon the death of the erstwhile Duke? Like how Chuck became Duke of Edinburg after Phil died. I think the Cornwall title merges with the Crown and needs to be awarded to Will. Some KP intern jumped the gun. If it is just a bump up then George will be Duke of Cambridge now, no?
Not how it works with the Cornwall title. It goes automatically to the (male) heir. No need to bestow it.
Ah, I see. No wonder Wills couldn’t wait a minute to claim what is “rightfully his”.
What about the Cambridge title? How does that move? Will William hold it until George gets to a certain age and/or gets married? Or what happens to it now?
So tacky. Couldn’t even wait a day. Now, I guess they will move to Windsor Castle. I expected a divorce before the Queen passed so William wouldn’t have to increase Kate’s alimony, but now he’s too rich and still too stingy to part with more money.
As for the Prince of Wales title, I think Charles will make him wait. Fine by me.
I’m interested to see if Edward becomes Duke of Edinburgh or not.
I’m sure this may sound wacky, but I wonder if he gives it to Harry. As a bribe because Harry was close to his grandfather. Charles knows he needs Meghan and Harry and Omid made it clear that William is the blockade to the Sussexes ever coming back even part time. If Charles threatens to withhold the PoW from William until he reconciles with Harry, maybe he offers DoE to Harry to come back part time.
There’s only a small handful of Dukedoms and Harry already has one so I don’t see Charles “wasting” one on Harry. If Charles doesn’t give it to Edward, I imagine it’ll go to Louis. Or Charlotte but considering the 2 previous daughters of the monarch were either a countess or could have been a countess, I’m not thinking it’s highly likely.
It never occurred to me that Charles might give it to Harry. Hmm, that would be a very interesting plot twist. The question is, would Harry accept it?
@Pumpkin, Louis can have Cambridge. George will get Cornwall once Charles dies and William becomes king.
It all depends on when Charles dies, right? (and to the point above about it being a horrible thing to say/talk about…..that’s the nature of the monarchy and this dysfunctional family.) If George gets married when Charles is king (which is likely, he’s 9, if he gets married in the next 20-25 years Charles could still be alive and king), then Charles will grant him a title and it would be interesting to see which he chooses. He may choose not to, figuring that Cornwall would be coming his way soon enough if Charles is in his 90s.
That’s a very interesting proposition. I could see Harry accepting it if it came with the renewal of his royal security. If I were Harry, I would negotiate that. That way he and Meghan can return to the UK more frequently to visit friends, family and UK based charities. It would be a brilliant move for Charles.
@Amy Too
I’ve often wondered if Charles wanted the title to go to Harry.
I don’t think chuck will give that title to Edward. He doesn’t like his siblings other than Anne. I have a question king Charles can the prince of wales title to harry? Is there any rule only the heir to the throne gets that title? if so rules can be changed for time being? I mean other are many rules that get reformed according to the times that’s why. If there are loopholes for this title I can see Charles giving it to harry and being petty to William and Middletons.
Emma – no, the PoW title is only for the heir apparent so it can’t go to Harry. But hopefully Chuck will make W wait and wait and wait for it. And I wonder, if the Cornybridges are going to divorce, if Chuck (and even Willy) would want to wait until after so Keen doesn’t get the Princess of Wales title.
I am 99.9% certain we will not see William and Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales. I think Charles was the last PoW.
The people of Wales have made it abundantly clear they do not want it. The people of The UK are not going to cough up for an Investiture and William has shown absolutely zero interest in Wales, the people, the culture or even learning to speak Welsh.
In Charles’ *slimmed* down monarchy and our current and ongoing cost of living crisis, Charles would be wise to read the room and see that making W&K P&P of Wales would not sit well with the British people.
I’ll come back and apologise if I’m wrong but chatting to family and friends last night, this seems to be the general consensus from my 78 y/o Nan to my Gen Z 23 y/o cousin
Chuck might want to erase people’s association of Princess of Wales with Diana. Project Airbrush Diana is underway. For this petty reason alone Chuck might create KkkHate as “PoW”.
I don’t think Chuck likes Kate or her family, especially after the “skip Charles and Camilla” campaign. He knows that b.s. was coming from somewhere. Plus Charles doesn’t want Camilla to have to compete with another Princess of Wales, even one that’s a lazy nothing-burger like Kate.
I don’t think so. Making kate as pow will make things worst for chuck. Tabloids will troll king chuck with Diana comparison and such and such. King chuck doesn’t want people to remember the horrible ways he treats Diana. Plus Charles is still salty about Camilla not getting that title. Trust me he hates kate and her family.
I’m so glad we can look at all of these monarchist happenings with humour and sarcasm. Colonialism is very real and present though out the ongoing commonwealth and imperialism. Black Twitter and Irish Twitter were a lifesaver yesterday for those of us still experiencing real harm from all the institutions attached to this group of grifters.
There should be some kind of reformation of the Ducal of Cornwall. These people are public servants, who live off the generosity of the people. How can the Ducal be the largest landowner, bring in so much funds, yet still get money through the sovereign grant? Does it pay taxes? Just the thought of William having all of that irritates me to no end.
So what happens with the charities that Charles funded with Duchy money? Does he have to make them independent and fund them elsewhere? Is that why PW didn’t want to head the Prince’s Trust so he wouldn’t have to use Duchy money for it? Can PW just spend whatever funds from the Duchy however he wishes? There is an accounting every year for how funds are spent. Is that just for show and to slag off on certain members of the family?
Duchy Originals is a private partnership. Doesn’t make as much money as it used to, I think? Not sure. Peggington will indeed get the Duchy’s share in it now. Most of the money will come from the land holdings tho.
The Duchy money is not a free bank account for the Keens – its managed by a board of trustee’s and while they get an allowance from it (amongst other things), its not theirs to spend as they see fit.
Much of the money the estate makes goes back into the estate – Chuck made it very sell sufficient during his management of it.
All I can see in my mind is that image of the two of them in that Jeep on the Caribbean Disaster Tour. This is so on-brand for them. He’s going to be a terrible king. Whatever else KCIII is (and I haven’t forgotten the suitcase of cash), he has a firmly ingrained sense of duty.
This is why the will never split up. They are lazy, greedy and entitled. All they had to do was barely tolerate each other and wait for those titles and money to fall to them.
It shows William’s mindset that the first thing he had to do was to tell his social media guy to change his title on his Twitter page.
How do we know it was William who ordered it?
Right, it could have been Keen but somehow I don’t think she pulls much weight anymore. I still think William would have to be ok with it.
@Digital Unicorn: I don’t think it was BP who ordered it changed, given that the Clarence House twitter page is still the PoW and Duchess of Cornwall. If it was coordinated CH would have changed as well.
Tacky and not a good look at all for them but its very on brand so no surprise there.
I agree I think Chuck 3.0 will make them wait for the PoW titles, esp if they are separated. I still think there will be a divorce or at least an official separation announcement as its becoming more obvs that they don’t live together any more. Time will tell but Keen and her family should watch their backs – the King has made it known he doesn’t really like them much.
Interesting headline on the Fail this morning:
“How the Royal Family’s titles will change: Kate Middleton will be the new Princess of Wales, Prince Edward is set to be made Duke of Edinburgh – and Archie and Lilibet become Prince and Princess”
Notice: no mention of William being Prince of Wales. It’s Kate, the married in, non-blood royal instead. Methinks someone from Camp Middleton is anxious to get that title before any divorce.
D@mn, if that’s true then the Meddletons are really stupid. Kate should be laying extra low right now. Charles is already mad about them pushing ahead. And I think he’s still salty that Camilla never got to be called PoW, even though she probably didn’t want the title anyway.
It was very tacky and tasteless to update the titles so quickly on social media. As others have correctly said, William automatically became Duke of Cornwall as soon as the Queen died but it was indecently hasty to change things straight away.
I fear for the future of the Duchy of Cornwall, it’s lands and most importantly the tenants who live on the land under William. I don’t think he will be as interested in the running of it as Charles was. He will only be interested in how much money he can get from it.
I hope he is kept waiting a while for the PoW title. I read somewhere that the monarch does not have to give the title to the heir. Apparently they can give it to another member of the royal family or not issue it at all but I don’t know if that information is correct.
How long before W runs the duchy to the ground? He definitely doesn’t have the smarts to make changes for it to be more profitable and he also lacks the sense to leave well enough alone and let it run the way Charles set it up.
Well, it’s time for them to make good on all those embiggening pieces and step up their work. You know that won’t happen though.