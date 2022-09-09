Is Prince Harry being treated as ‘an outsider, a second-tier royal’ now?

Here are photos of Prince Harry leaving Scotland this morning. He was the first member of the Windsor clan to leave Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and he caught a private plane out of town. Prince William, Prince Andrew and the Wessexes all flew up together on Thursday and Harry, it seems, was not invited to travel alongside them. Which likely says something about the “new rules” under King Charles III. Those new rules being…William and Harry can keep fighting, I guess.
While there has been some wishful thinking amongst commentators that the death of their beloved grandmother might knock some sense into the feuding brothers, the fact that they couldn’t even get it together to take the same plane suggests that insiders who doubt a reconciliation will happen any time soon are unfortunately correct.
As one former royal staffer who used to work with the brothers told The Royalist: “I’m sure they will all put on a good show for the funeral, just as they did for Philip’s. But that occasion very much failed to bring the brothers together in any meaningful way. This won’t be any different.”
I mean, I halfway agree that the Queen’s death won’t change William and Harry’s relationship for the better. If anything, I bet it becomes much worse now that William is free to become even more rageholic and power-mad. Speaking of, British outlets and British commentators like the Daily Beast’s Royalist are definitely “gloating” about how Harry has been noticeably snubbed:
Harry’s solitary pilgrimage to and from his grandmother’s deathbed is no accident. The choreography represents a clear message from King Charles: Harry is an outsider, a second-tier royal now. The Daily Mail reported the plane he used was “owned by the commercial jet leasing company Luxeaviation UK.”
His ruthless treatment will only serve to reinforce speculation of ongoing bad blood between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the family.
Yeah… I don’t know. I think King Charles III has his hands full with a lot of different things and he’s likely not going out of his way to make a big public show of snubbing his younger son. At least I hope that’s not the case. Now, William? This has William written all over it. As for Harry being a “second-tier royal now” – he’s literally the son of the king and fifth in line to the throne. If anything, it should be much more worrying to King Charles III that the bulk of British headlines are not about QEII, nor the new king and queen, but Harry and Meghan.
I don’t think Harry gives a fig about his place in the royal “family.” It’s hilarious that they keep trying to snub someone who doesn’t even notice them. It’s also tellingly cruel that this is a narrative they would pursue IMMEDIATELY upon the queen’s death. Trash.
Exactly this. And what Kaiser said exactly, like, what a bunch of morons the UK media are, and I include the daily beast in this bunch. This is not the time to write pieces after pieces about Harry and Meghan. This time should be devoted to their QEII, the woman that just died after ruling over their moronic a$$es for 7 friggin’ years. This is not time to focus on their new king Charles III. But instead of that everyone of them is doing is obsessing about the Sussexes and/or who’s snubbing them and who isn’t? Who is second class in whatthefuckever and who isn’t? Like, what difference does that make at this point anyway? Harry is now the 5th in line to their freaking throne and Archie the 6th in line so what the f-ck does any of this foolishness matter? And do the Sussexes even care about all that nonsense? The Sussexes have repeatedly said all they care about is the queen period, they don’t care about the titles etc. So whether they’re snubbed or not don’t matter to them at all. Its just so bizarre to me that the BM can’t even show a little respect for their queen Liz to focus on her even just for a day? God Lord, I can’t believe this.
They pulled this same thing with the Jubilee and said he and Meghan were snubbed from events and it turns out they didn’t want to go. Someone said it could have been a security issue since Harry has his own. Plus, he seems to avoid William at all costs. He was the last to arrive and the first to leave, if that tells you anything. He doesn’t care for these people.
@Merricat I so agree with you. These folks would rather state Harry is being snubbed rather then tell the truth. Based on Harry’s actions I would venture to say it was his choice how he departed from I seeing his deceased grandmother and he would rather not be in the company of William.
Merricat you are 100% on point. Trash either way you look at it. Either they are actively using the death of a beloved national figure to snub their family member which makes them (probably William especially) trash. Or Harry paid his private respects and left and they want to use the death of their national figurehead to pretend that they snubbed him. Just yikes trash either way. I’m sure QEII is happy to be beyond having to watch this mess.
My advice to Harry/Meghan: Stay with a low profile. Morn and bury your grandmother but please know this, the minute the PETTY Brits have buried their beloved Queen and wake up to the realization that their country is a shithole (heating cost, food supplies, failed Brexit, failed leadership etc.) they will be looking for someone to blame. So, keep your profile low and comeback home to America. We may have our problems, but we will move forward and upward. The Brits are moving in ONE DIRECTION and that’s DOWN. Because they are a PETTY Salty Island, they will not look within and try to better themselves instead they will look to blame someone and their number one target with be the one they praise today….”KING CHARLES”
Couldn’t have said this better myself! Spot on @MakeEverydayCount
Perfect!
I hope they do exactly this 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I disagree. They should keep doing what they’re doing. H&M are supportive of social justice and anti-racism, so deifying a woman who was ok with the Kenyan concentration camps, supported apartheid by continuing to go to South Africa during it and who was a pedophile enabler will damage their brand. Harry’s gran is dead, he and M don’t have to act like they’re ashamed. If they don’t continue to come out it will look like they’re guilty of causing the problem. The RR are going to continue their shitshow for clicks, H&M should continue to be unbothered.
They pursued it IMO because now they CANNOT deny the bi-racial babies- PRINCE ARCHIE AND PRINCESS LILIBET of England!!! Their rightful places are official as the grandchildren of the monarch. It’s reality now. Long live the only black Prince and Princess of the commonwealth!
If that’s what Charles wants let him… it would be in his interest to be kind but if you want to be petty then let the petty reign begin 🤣
So how is this different from how he’s been treated for the past several years?
Someone commented on another story that Harry was leaving from London and that’s why he took a separate plane. Is this true?
The DM said William and the others flew out of Berkshire. I believe Harry flew out of London because all the stories said Meghan was “staying in London.” They said he landed at Heathrow today and then went to Windsor.
I just saw they specifically said Harry flew to Scotland on a private jet out of Luton Airport
The others flew from an RAF base while I think Harry flew from a commercial airport.
You are right Unicorn. I don’t think there was any slight intended it was just being in different places. I know this will be hugely unpopular opinion, but I have always thought that once Charles was King Harry and his family would return to England. I guess I won’t have to wait long to see if I am right. I would think that Harry’s children will now receive titles and they would return to the UK and resume using their HRH and return to working royals. Maybe King Charles would be more amenable to the half in and half out proposal that was originally suggested by Harry. I also think the new King will quickly confer the title of Prince of Wales on William, even though I think any investiture would be years in the future. (the Cornwall title conferred upon the Queen’s passing with out need for the monarch conferring it).
I wish the family well.
I don’t think there’s any way they return to being working royals in any way shape or form, but time will tell.
UPDATE: King Charles just named William Prince of Wales. So, I think I might be right about the the rest. fingers crossed.
I agree, Becks1. No way they become working royals. Aside from the rota rats and the incandescent penis with teeth, how would any arrangement the Sussexes could make with the BRF or courtiers work with their existing obligations? It’s harder to shut down a going charity than it looks; what would happen to Archewell? Harry has a job with Better Up as chief impact officer; does that go away in a flash? What of Meghan’s charities and initiatives, including Archetypes?
The only way the Sussexes can become working royals is by first disentangling themselves from their existing commitments, and I just don’t see that happening — largely because they don’t WANT to disentangle themselves. Besides, remaining apart is just about the only way they can protect their existing commitments and initiatives. I can just see Bulliam trying to fold Invictus and Sentebale into the Royal Foundation, and ordering his brother to quit his job and give up the Netflix and Spotify contracts. Hell to tha NO.
@Snappyfish I don’t think there’s any chance of them returning to the UK while their children are young. None at all. Negative chances even. They want them to know normalcy. After especially not after all the has occurred and without the Queen in Harry’s corner any longer.
This is wishful thinking by Baldemort and his minions. William is not the king yet. I think King Charles is looking to pull Harry closer, not push him away. Even if there is no genuine affection between them, Charles knows that he needs the Sussex PR. Charles also knows he has only a short time to reign compared to his mother, he doesn’t want it to be dominated by feud-gate.
I agree. Charles has always been painfully aware and has to realize how popular H&M are, despite what Will thinks. I think he’ll attempt to bring them closer. In a few months he’ll be desperate to get some photo ops with the grandkids.
I’m with you two. I think Charles makes a duck ton of mistakes and frequently wrong foots a lot, but I also think he’s an intelligent person who does try, who does admit in some capacities when he’s wrong. He understands Harry’s popularity and William’s laziness (and arrogance and all the rest). We’ll see.
Given the longevity of this family, King Charles III is likely to be around for 20-25 years. A short time compared to The Queen, but long enough. His father was 99, mother 96, grandmother 102, when they died. King Charles will reign for a goodly amount of time.
You can tell what kind of person Harry is by the way he treats others. I saw the video of his walk to the jet and he was actually rubbing/patting that woman, as if comforting her. Willy would never.
Agree. He’s definitely a person you’d want to be around.
I was also struck by that when I saw that photo elsewhere. My guess is that the woman likely expressed her condolences and became emotional herself, and despite his own grief, Harry wanted to comfort her. We say it so often around here, but again: his mother’s son.
Now William? I wouldn’t even say he’s his father’s son. Did you just see all the time Charles spent greeting the public when he arrived in London? William doesn’t have that sort of graciousness or sense of duty, either.
I work near Buckingham Palace and a few of us went down at lunchtime – the people heading there was crazy and the queue to lay flowers at the gate was massive (about 45min wait so I heard the police say). More as we were leaving more and more people were turning up, esp as word got out that the King was on his way back to London.
I watched the video and both he and Cams were very moved and both spent time shaking hands and speaking to people. Charles has mellowed a lot over the years and he’s become better at engaging with people – that showed through today where he greeted the crowd.
I agree that William lacks that warmth and openness – so does Khate. They are a couple of cold fish – they can’t even be bothered fake graciousness.
Some may not like the Monarchy or the new King but I think Charles may prove his doubters wrong and be a good King. Time will tell.
In fact Khate has already started turning this into a fashion pap stroll – this is the 2nd day in a row she’s been papped glammed up doing the school run in Windsor – today she has big ass sunglasses on.
@DU – she has to be papped doing the school run; if she’s not people will start asking where she is and why shes not working lol.
I saw some videos of Charles greeting people at BP and he did seem to be doing well engaging with the people and the people seemed happy to see him.
Has William been seen in public yet? I know he’s not the king but now he’s the Future King (man i’m so used to adding that second Future, its going to take a while lol) and it seems there would be an expectation for him to greet mourners as well, but maybe not?
The woman Harry was seen engaging with appears to be ground crew. I can’t imagine William talking sincerely with a ground crew member, let alone touching her to comfort her. These two brothers couldn’t be more different.
@ Brassy Rebel, Harry is everything that Bullyiam isn’t. Of course Harry would offer his arm around someone, a commoner no less, an arm of support and empathy.
The only time we will see Bullyiam will be when he wants to participate in the coronation, otherwise he will be MIA along with his Stick Figure wife. What a sorry excuse for these two grifters.
All Will has is envy, hate and jealousy to hold onto. How participated in the abuse of his sister-in-law and expected Harry to just sit back an take it cause they are royals and this is what one does. Fuck that guy and his loser wife.
Harry don’t a fuck! He’s literally already the most popular royal now!
When news of the Queens death broke, I hoped for a split second that these people would focus on their Queen and let Harry mourn his grandmother in peace but the minute I saw the speed at which kant and kannot were eager to grab the new titles I knew it was wishful thinking. They have reached the lowest of lows
Those two are so cold even ice would shiver around them.
The speed with which the Cambridges changed titles on social media was especially odd given how reluctant they, and their crew, are to act or do any work. I mean, mere hours on the same day your granny died? Charles better get a food taster.
@ Zee, that’s quite insightful and on point for them. The Lambrigdes are a useless pair and of course they are thinking of no one but themselves. As for grandstanding his own grandmother, of course he is going to focus on himself.
Yet, we see the glaring differences with regards to how Harry and Meghan who have changed Archewell homepage. They are honouring and showing their respect and admiration for his grandmother. Harry and Meghan are always the epitome of grace, empathy and compassion.
I hope that Bullyiam is given his comeuppance sooner rather than later.
While I still believe Charles and William are trash, I also think this is the BM trying to drum up click bait articles. Why isn’t anyone discussing how the Queen’s other grandchildren were “snubbed” as they were not in attendance and they did not wait for them to arrive before making the announcement.
Maybe I’m wrong, but IMO the timing of the announcement was per the plans already laid out in London Bridge/Unicorn and timing it for the evening news.
Same. I don’t think Charles is freezing Harry out or sending a message here, I think Harry chose to not join the others yesterday for a variety of reasons (logistics, not wanting to be around his brother), and chose to take this flight back himself today. And I think he knew the official announcement about Elizabeth’s death would be made while he was in transit, and he was fine with it.
This is what I think. I think the press is trying to make up drama here when the reason is probably a matter of logistics or planning (maybe he wanted to record a message for Wellchild or something, IDK), but for whatever reason, it worked out for him to fly separately. I don’t think it was a snub just bc I think Charles would have shut that down if it was bc he doesn’t want this messiness at the start of his reign.
That’s the way I see it, too. I think he had arranged his own transportation and preferred to travel alone. However, it is amusing and telling that the coverage/speculation of what Harry and Meghan are or are not doing is so prevalent in the British tabloids.
@ Becks1, I agree as well. And we must include that Harry wanted to be with Meghan at this time. Harry was looking for his much needed support and that is and has always been Meghan.
Harry did what he needed to do and has now lost his beloved grandmother. Harry, as well as Meghan, will need time to mourn her loss.
As well as it’s blatantly obvious that Harry was making certain that his mental health was his top priority. An insight as well as a priority in his life, unlike his emotionally stunted brother and SIL.
We’ll soon see as the next days and public funeral occur whether anything’s change and Harry’s being embraced by Charles or not. I hope he realizes the error of his ways and the importance of true family bonds, not transactional family bonds within the firm. It does scare you as a person when your family tree starts being pruned.
We will see. Charles is shrewder than William and he has been making overtures to show public support even if it isn’t true. Charles needs the younger generation and diverse population on his side. He also needs to stop listening to the media and William because clearly they don’t understand optics either considering both of them are helping to ruin the monarchy by continuing to other their biracial in law. Charles needs to nip this in the bud immediately.
Harry and Meghan are building another life for themselves and I think Charles knows this. They just want to be left in peace and hopefully Charles can help but getting a daily Mail editor to work for you doesn’t really help either.
If anyone from charles’ team was tracking twitter yesterday, they would have figured it out REALLY fast about how they need the younger generation and they need to patch things up publicly with Meghan, fast. It’s not like if Charles is nice to Meghan in public people will forget about colonialism and imperialism and stolen diamonds etc, I’m not saying that. But, it would help with some of the criticism about the racist royal family I think.
I think Charles knows that he cannot count on William. William is selfish and stupid. His wife is the literal rib from his body and cut from the same cloth. If he wants a dynamic reign, he needs fresh, engaging ideas. Harry and Meghan have them. William and everyone at KP do not.
Even if it’s just a bi-weekly call to chat and share ideas, Charles would know that his words with Harry are exchanged in confidence. With William, you know they will leak. (Now Charles may leak his convos but that’s another unfortunate story).
Speaking of younger royals, interesting to see Beatrice added to Counsellors of State list. I know it’s legally the next four in line, but once the dust settles, I can see Charles moving Edward and Anne onto the list in place of Harry and Andrew.
Harry don’t give a fuck! He’s literally already the most popular royal now! Just this morning, the aircraft carrying him was the most tracked flight in the world…crazy and obsessive, yes, but it tells you just how popular the guy is!
Kaiser Agree with you that Chas was probably busy with a million other matters. Harry being in UK was not part of London bridge planning.
I believe that it was Harry’s choice not to be on that plane. On BBC they must have said 20 times that “7members of the Royal Household” were on the plane. That suggests a last minute change. Also per Scobie that it went from H and M going up to just H. So H made one change of plans think he probably made both.
I’m glad for his sake it worked out as it did. Good man.
I agree as well. Charles is both mourning his mother and having to take on her responsibilities immediately. It’s a lot I imagine. He is not micromanaging the rest of his family’s travel plans.
Personally, I think it was weird that Sophie showed up. None of the other in-laws were there, I don’t think.
Camilla was there. I think Sophie and Camilla being there made sense as they were the daughters in law. Anyone else (Kate, Meghan, Edo, etc) would have been a grandchild-in-law.
How are you going to keep Sophie down on the farm now that there’s a chance to “advance”?
I honestly think it’s too early to tell. Charles has just lost his mother and is probably trying to hold it all together. Pop may want Harry to be obliterated off the face of the earth but, Charles (imho) may have different plans for his son. I think we’ll know more once the dust has settled. Knowing how lazy Pop and the “Peacemaker” are Charles, may just look again at the “half in half out” proposal by H&M. We’ll know for certain Charles wants more from Harry if the daily hit pieces are reduced to a trickle coming only from KP.
I know it’s wishful thinking but, I would love Charles to give Harry the DoE title and return at least one of his military patronages.
Why wouldn’t he leave? He left Meghan in London, they probably have to figure out what to do with their kids. Will Meghan go back and get them, will they stay where they are , will Doria bring them. They have stuff to do and he doesn’t have to sit around with them. H
I haven’t been paying too much attention, but is it possible Meghan flew back to the states while everyone was focused on Balmoral and other family? She’ll check in on the kids and then rejoin her husband for the funeral.
If he leased a plane it was likely for a two-way trip. The plane would obviously have to return to its starting point. Some actual news outlets reported that he traveled from London to Scotland, so he wouldn’t have been traveling with those who left from Windsor anyway. The true story doesn’t create enough drama and hate though.
He flew private to Scotland, but took a British Airways flight from Aberdeen to Heathrow back
I have read in all the news reports that be flew commercial airlines, not private, both ways.
I don’t know, the Daily Mail article is pretty detailed. I know they’re not reliable for some things, but I think they tracked his plane. The article said:
“The Duke of Sussex’s flight had been due to land at 6.29pm, a minute before the statement. But it was 20 minutes late taking off from London’s Luton Airport – with flight data showing it departed at 5.35pm. It took one hour and 11 minutes to reach Aberdeen.”
They also said it was a Cessna, I think the largest Cessna holds like 18 people.
Charles is too busy running through the steps of London Bridge to deal with either Harry or William right now.
Give it a month before we see how Charles will handle the Sussex’s and the Cambridges. I’m certain Charles will be more welcoming to the Sussex’s and will crack down on the Cambridges. The press has already been telegraphing that William is the problem.
@Snuffles: You have a lot of faith in King Charles. I don’t believe he would change a thing. He has all that he wanted – Camilla as Queen Consort, the press and William on his side. Making amends with Harry would jeopardise all of that.
@Amy: Yes, Charles has what he wanted but the press and William are not on his side. Up until a few a weeks ago they were dragging him for his scandals and William and The press were openly wanting William to take the crown. Not to mention the endless Kate will be Queen stories that practically ignored Camilla. Will things change? not really but I think Charles will be shrewder.
@Amy Bee
William is on no-one’s side except his own. Now he’s next in-line he will step up his campaign to be king. The man child is lower than a snake’s belly. Charles needs to watch his back because William and the court of Middleton will be relentless in their attacks on him and his wife.
@Brit: That was CH clearing house before he ascends the throne and the press knows that. Any criticism he got for those revelations has been tepid at best. It’s been reported in the press that William and Charles have grown closer since Harry decided to leave. I have seen no evidence that disproved this. Charles acquiesced to all William’s demands in the Sandringham Summit which included the taking away of Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account. Charles’ new PR guy is an editor with the Daily Mail.
@ Snuffles, I would love for you to provide a link if you have one, as I deplore looking at the Daily Fail of The Satan (Sun) as they are all horrible and vile people. I have difficulty calling them people. Anyway, William is certainly the problem but I didn’t know that they are already calling him out on that.
I tried to Google Prince W, but the only articles that are popping up have to do with Harry and Meghan and NOT Incandescent!!! My gawd, these people need to leave Harry and Meghan alone. FFS!!
Yet not a peep about Incandescent.
It may take a few years, but between Charles shady business dealings and William’s rumored temper, they’re going to end up wildly unpopular, even among their current supporters. It seems like most of the popularity they have now is based on goodwill by proxy for the Queen. I’d rather spend my days in my beautiful home with a loving family doing work that actually has a meaningful impact.
It could’ve been Harry wasn’t able to make the first flight and they didn’t want to wait and that’s reasonable. It could be Harry wanted to return to London quickly and that’s reasonable too.
What signals business as usual is for the trip back to London, no one accompanied him. It’s a bad look leaving him absolutely alone — because it’s shameful to let family mourn alone. So, a Firm decision, and that’s the family they are
Why would Harry want to travel with Will, Andy, Ed & Sophie? Sophie has publicly snubbed Meghan, Andy is a snobby racist toad, & Will drove the Range Rover. No way would Harry be part of that travel group. Anne, Chuck & Cam were already there
While I think Harry is probably beyond caring at this point — it’s wasted energy, surely — it is well past time for Charles to tell William to knock this shit off. Especially at a time like this. Harry clearly adored his grandmother, and he deserves a chance to properly mourn the woman who may have been his last real connection to his royal past. It’s in the RF’s interest to allow this, anyway. After the funeral and his father’s Coronation, Harry isn’t likely to want to spend any significant time in the UK outside of charity work or possibly taking his own kids to see where he grew up. William can finally have all the attention he’d like, and Harry will probably just say “take it and be damned”.
The head of state is dead and it’s “look how they snubbing Harry!!!” It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the news broke and the papers have already started catty remarks.
The British media is really making the royals that they supposedly support look absolutely petty and terrible.
They can’t seem to help themselves, can they. They don’t seem to realize that they are actually disrespecting and demeaning the queen they seem to love so much by still focusing on the Sussexes. This is the perfect time for the royals to course-correct, and re-establish their brand. They have a short window where everyone will be feeling nostalgia for the queen, and that can reflect positively on the family going forward. If they keep up the We Hate Meghan nonsense even now, then we’ll all see that hating Meghan is even more important to them than honoring the queen they claim to love.
I think he knew that his situation would change once the Queen died. She was the one thing that was keeping tied to the Royal Family and now that she gone, I don’t think he will be attending royal events in the future. He will still visit the UK but unless the Royal Family makes amends for what they did to him and Meghan, I don’t think he will have much to do with. After the coronation, I believe Charles is going to issue the LP to strip Archie and Lili of the their titles of Prince and Princess.
Harry waa called to Balmoral. Not the York sisters. Not Annes children or Edwards. Harry and William. If William is dumb enough to be filmed with Andrew that’s his problem
I tend to agree with Amy Bee.
As do I. I honestly believe that Harry will now only visit Britain for their charities as well as their children to show them where their father grew up.
Harry no longer has any deep love respect/connections to the RF. Unless Charles offers a private apology, a fully genuine one no less, Harry and Meghan are done with all things royal on Salty Island. But they refuse to acknowledge nor accept it was due to their own actions. And for that I hope that they reap what they have sowed.
Family tragedies are a time to come together and set aside grievances. This is such a bad look for the future Head of the Church of England. It makes William look (even more) cruel and petty.
Well said. Grieving family members also need to be in a safe space psychologically to deal with their emotions. This seemed lost on him.
TBH in my experience, a family death/funeral is usually where all the worst comes out. sibling rivalries to the forefront with a vengeance.
@ Chaine, you are absolutely right!! You see your loved ones in a different light. As they lay bare their true selves, ugliness and all without an ounce of care, nor compassion or empathy. It’s an ugly, ugly sight to behold.
Harry is made of strong stuff, so I’m sure he doesn’t give a damn about what that family does anymore. His Grandmother has just died and they still cut off their own noses to try and spite them, but nevertheless, he will rise because he has a loving wife and two wonderful children. I’m glad Meghan stayed in London and Harry has now returned to be with her. These Windsor’s won’t know what’ll hit them when the dust settles and the UK finally realises that they’re stuck with a Tampon King and an Incandescent Heir. I’m so thankful Harry & Meghan will be far away from this clown show of a country.
@ The Duchess, well said!! Harry and Meghan are fortunate to now have their lives exactly as they want. They have no need nor desire to care about the rest of the BRF, but most importantly the RR’s and their nonsense.
Harry and Meghan live free from the chains that once bound them.
If Charles was smart (or has smart advisors), he would know that the only way to ensure the future of the monarchy would be to make amends with Harry & Meghan…openly and publicly. And he would need to put William in line, as well.
This “rift” (for want of a better work to describe it all) has been extremely damaging to the image of the BRF. The saving grace, in the world of public opinion, has been The Queen. Charles can’t use mummy to shield him anymore.
The success of the monarchy relies solely on public perception…so this really needs to be a critical line of business, going forward.
So…. the media has been criticizing those critical of QEII’s colonialism and other problematic issues of her reign. But it’s okay to crap all over her grandson? Eye. Roll. These people are absurd.
H&M are the face of change and progress in an institution that doesn’t want either. M had all the flowers of the Commonwealth on her wedding veil. One of the points of the Oprah interview where M spontaneously took H’s hand to give him support was when he was talking was when he expressed his disappointment that the firm/family couldn’t see what a great asset M would bring to the CW countries -she took his hand as he lamented this, he was incredulous that it should be so. Add their popularity which only got boosted by the Sussexes leaving and that makes a huge problem for the firm. Harry has “King Energy” and Meghan is a powerhouse of a consort, the institution did not want what H&M intended to try to accomplish. They are happier to stick W&K in that Land Rover in the Caribbean and revel in the monarchy’s “golden days”. Building healing, taking responsibility for past abuses and working towards progress to evolve from the past, even taking figleaf baby steps towards that is 100% want the firm doesn’t want.
Some BBC person suggested that M didn’t accompany H to Scotland because she probably knew she wasn’t wanted. That’s disgusting in a time of mourning and the quiet part out loud. H&M should be left alone by the BM to live their lives and do their work but the firm, the conservative media owners and William persist on making everything about castigating H&M. Now even the queen dying becomes an opportunity to rubbish them. The queen didn’t give Harry and Meghan public support but she didn’t play ball with the institution either. They couldn’t spin H&M being personally invited to the Jubbly by Liz or that tea that gobsmacked the press, proving that they didn’t bully M into never coming back to the UK and they had no way to track their movents. Every “they slapped the queen” narrative kept getting undermined by Liz herself. Now that she’s out of the picture the BM aren’t even focusing of celebrating her reign, they are gleeful that Harry is deprived of his last ally. SMH…
King Charles needs Harry, despite talk of the slimmed down monarchy. The Queen did carry a huge workload in terms of appearances.
(Despite humouring William for his loose lips, the monstrous tabloids really want Harry, they want Meghan to leave so whomever can work on Harry to “king” for free.)
William on the other hand works 5 days per month. That includes taking phone calls for estate purposes.
William has done nothing but wait for his grandmother to die, to inherit titles.
(On that note I wish Prince Charles a long and healthy life).
The silver lining from William becoming intolerable and unbearable, was it was inherent for the Sussexes to have an alternative to royal life.
They did just that with much success, and is being lauded for it, hence the envy and jealousy, not just from Bill.
I suspect that Harry being free his rages, has developed a low tolerance for anything to do with William’s anti-social behaviour, chose to travel alone to Balmoral and spend the minimum time in his presence.
Harry has just lost his beloved grandmother and want a safe space to grieve.
I don’t think Harry going back alone means anything at all. The press already said that Charles and Camilla will accompany the queen’s body back to London, I think today. I’m sure that will take time to arrange. And since all of her other children are there, they probably want to accompany their mother’s body back too. Plus Baldemort is the heir and presumably the next PoW so it makes sense for him to be on the plane. Harry wants to be with his wife and make arrangements for his family. So that is probably why he left early and let the others finish the transport arrangements.
They were never going to accompany the body back
They are operating Unicorn rather than London Bridge
So the Queen will lie In State at Holyrood over the weekend and then head south on Monday .
Charles had to come back as he had to meet Liz Truss ,give his speach today and then he meets the Accession Council tomorrow
I was wondering if perhaps Meghan stayed behind to make arrangements for Doria to bring the children to them? And also to give harry some time w just his family, not because she is a “problem” but because she is thoughtful. Or if someone decided in a hurry, hey, Kate needs to be w kids, we will be back in London tomorrow leave both wives behind.
@ EllenOlenska, I agree!! Meghan would have been welcomed with open arms by QEII, but she has other issues to take care of. Meghan may be setting up Doria and the children to come out or she is making arrangements with Well Child as well making arrangements for her and Harry to fly back home. If the funeral is on the 17th, why would she and Harry stay at Frogmore? That isn’t their home, their home is in California.
Oh sweet Harry. Even in this massive moment of personal grief, he’s comforting OTHERS. He’s thinking of other people who are grieving the queen! Not himself. He’s too goddamn good for the whole institution/family.
Interesting, I thought I read somewhere else that he took a BA flight out of Aberdeen home this morning.
I think him flying back this morning says less than him not flying with the other senior royals on the same flight yesterday – though we don’t know why that was and maybe we’ll never know. Maybe he wasn’t invited, maybe he was invited but didn’t want to travel with them, and maybe he simply couldn’t make the same plane on time due to wherever he was located ahead of the flight. It may also be that he and Meghan were still trying to figure out if she would accompany him or not so he wasn’t ready to travel yet.
An additional 10 days in the UK before the funeral is a long time when they’ve already been away from their kids for almost a week – I would guess that Meghan would go back to CA and just come back to the UK for the funeral, and/or they are making arrangements for their nanny to bring the kids over to them now.
That was my thought too. Harry will have some responsibilities in the next 10 days, but I imagine Meghan will go back. In a world without lunatics, a nanny would bring the kids to the UK to they could all be together in support of Harry, but I don’t see him wanting that AT ALL, no matter how much he may want a hug. No way those kids are coming back to the viper’s nest anytime soon.
Charles was already at Balmoral and with reports that the queen passed as early as 2 pm Uk time, it’s likely that William was the issue with the plane heading there without Harry. After all he didn’t bring Kate there either and that looks odd too.
Yeah I’d Charles were smart he would lay down the law with all the rota rats right now that the focus should all be on his mother, and they can lay off with the Harry speculation. And to tell William that if he wants that PoW title sooner than five years from now he needs to shut his yap and stop leaking. He needs Harry more than Harry needs him, he’s already unpopular, and dissing his son and his wife is a shitty move that won’t help him. But while he can be shrewd, I don’t know if he’s smart. And grief can make people act stupid.
Some of you still acting like William did the smear campaign alone like Charles hands are clean lol ok. The same man who wouldn’t return his son’s calls at the beginning of a pandemic wouldn’t do that? The same man who stripped his son of security then leaked his whereabouts to the press wouldn’t snub his son? The man who used his still grieving sons to help his side chick PR wouldn’t do this?
Good thing for Harry is that after the funeral he can go back home and not deal with these people until wants to. No longer can they dangle Liz over his head. Doesn’t mean they won’t try but with her being physically gone there the hold isn’t there anymore.
Exactly.
No one thinks that Charles’ hands are “clean.”
What we think is that Harry said he wanted to work on his relationship with his father, we think Harry has seen Charles at least twice when in England (while not seeing William beyond the public church service and Trooping, if there was any interaction there), and we think that Harry has introduced Lili to his father (again, no sign that William or Kate have met Lili.)
Does that make Charles innocent or a saint? No. But if we go by HARRY’S words and HARRY’S actions, its clear there is some progress with Charles while there is none with William.
@Becks: A lot of things have changed since Harry said that on the Oprah interview. I’m sure Harry feels that way.
Sure, of course things have changed, but we still have Harry meeting charles this past April and Charles meeting Lili this past June (events from which William was excluded.) And those comments WERE after Charles yanked his security, after the discussions about Archie being HRH, etc.
So again I’m sure things have changed and there may be added tensions in the relationship, but I still think harry is MORE willing to have a relationship with Charles (even a strained one) than one with William. That does not mean I think Harry’s breaking down Charles’ door for that relationship, you know? Just that I think he’s not closed off to the possibility.
@ Becks1, agree fully!! Harry is willing to take small steps in repairing the relationship with his father but Bullyiam is not even a thought as he has betrayed him to a much deeper and malicious manner from day one.
But it will be up to Charles and how he treats, speaks as well as acts regarding Harry and Meghan. If Charles is smart, he will know that he needs Harry much more than Harry needs him. But I think for any attempts for a positive reconciliation, it will require for Charles to be genuine/sincere, as well as accepting full responsibility for what he has done, otherwise Charles should just leave Harry to live his life as he chooses, with his wife and children by his side. In addition to forcing RAVEC to grant Harry and Meghan, along with Archie and Lili full security protection.
What the royal reporter and the British media and William and Kate don’t Understand their attacking Harry . Is not winning them any points right now the royal reporter are making The royals look bad the queen is dead yet the British media can’t help but attack Meghan and Harry with gleefulness and spread rumors that Meghan wasn’t welcome in Scotland . The British media is looking really stupid right now I’m sure william is leading the charger against Harry with the leaks .
Poor Harry, I feel like it’s going to get worse for them before it gets better. Even The Guardian is taking unnecessary swipes at Harry and Meghan and it’s like it’s turned into a monarchist publication overnight with wall to wall queen/Charles flattery. They’re also inaccurately reporting what Meghan said about their children’s titles. Her issue was the plan for the titles to be removed when Charles became king, which has nothing to do with the automatic conveyance of the titles when the queen died. Everyone’s purposely interpreting every single thing about both of them in bad faith right now.
Also not to threadjack, but if anyone hasn’t watched the HBO found footage documentary ‘The Princess’ recently, it’s pretty brutal to see in crystal clarity just how cruelly the boys were treated before after Diana died. After watching that little bit of their lives, it made me even more sympathetic to Harry and even more disgusted by the British press and their devil’s deal with the royals.
According the newly updated succession on the royal website, Archie and Lili remain Master and Miss, not Prince and Princess
You mean the website that took a month or two to actually even include Lili run by people who are petty toward H&M? Or did TQ somehow secretly change the convention before she died? The truth will have to come out sooner or later.
Charles needs formal recognition as King before titles can change for Archie and Lily.
@Carrot @Julia I’m glad you both mentioned this because I had to go back and re-read it. It makes The Guardian’s writing look even more manipulative and purposely misleading. They’re making it sound like it was always going to happen and implying it was automatic, and then immediately saying ‘Meghan suggested they wouldn’t receive titles because of racism’ as if it’s somehow a gotcha moment.
Again, very surprised/disappointed at The Guardian suddenly fawning all over the royal family and jumping on the H&M bullshit train.
So Harry’s kids wait for the coronation while the day of death Bully & Kit got the upgraded titles? Interesting…
And we probably remain that way if Charles goes through with his intention to issue a LP to not give them the titles of Prince and Princess.
It hasn’t been properly updated because William is still being called the Duke of Cambridge when he’s now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. And his kids are of Cambridge instead of “of Cornwall and Cambridge”.
@Bananarama Was it Quinn who wrote that? Yesterday right? I remember really feeling shock and dismay at how mean-spirited that was on the day the Queen passed.
It bothers me for the Sussex family to be treated with so much disregard not only for them personally, but because making Archie and Lili appear to be less valued than their cousins, literally on the world stage, literally before every monarch and world leader to behold, is basically a big “Whites Only” sign
I think someone literally just went through the website, deleted charles as Prince of Wales (since he becomes “sovereign” on that list) and just moved everyone else up one rank. Like Pumpkin said, William’s title isn’t updated either (although I’m sure he’s disappointed by that.)
So, if at coronation, Archie and Lili are not changed to prince and princess on this website, we are to assume that Charles did indeed write a LP? And fuck the guardian for insinuating that Meghan misrepresented that. She spoke about that! But the papers are relying on the majority of people not understanding the whole letters partner thing. This is dark stuff to witness. If they are prince and princess though would they get security. I’m assuming as long as their parents aren’t working royals and living in Cali that’s a no?
Since Charles only just now referred to Harry and Meghan as Harry and Meghan and not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, I think that will be that. However and whenever they are removed officially, it seems now in reality.
And it matters. Now is when the world is paying close attention. Now is when people who will look to Charles as an example will see what he’s putting out. His superiority is all that is important to him. Equality is for the little people, but only in small, quaint doses until it irritates too much. It matters
I think any care Harry had about being a royal is gone now, especially with the UK media’s potshots this morning. I got the sense Harry was only associated out of respect for his grandmother. Now that she’s gone, I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t give a fig what happens. It’s simply not his life anymore and never will be again. I think this just turned into Harry’s royal swan song. I’m not saying he’ll give up titles or anything. Just that from this point on, he’ll do his own thing. I think he would rather distance himself and his children from all of this. I don’t see him or Meghan returning to Britain and assuming duties under King Charles. So what good will them having titles be in the USA?
K8erade this analysis seems spot on. Out of respect he will be here for the funeral, grit his teeth while he puts up with his family one last time and the he and his beautiful wife will jet out of this drama. He isn’t there as a Royal despite what the gross Rota want to pretend. He could care less about being seen as one. He is there to show his respects to his grandmother and then he will go HOME to his family in CA
How will this be any different from how the BRF has treated Harry his whole life?
Not one iota of difference. He has a lifetime of force fields built up to deal with them.
I just hope that we don’t have to relive that whole “Who gets to wear a military uniform” nonsense that happened at Philip’s funeral. It was so unseemly that I think the BM would love to revive it.
The Sussex Grandchildren look more like Charles compared to the Cambridge Grands! The Cambridge kids all look Middleton to me. LOL. Hilarious that it turned out that way.
It is in Charles’s best interest to bring the Sussex crew back into the fold. I hope he has a plan for this. Not sure Harry will go along with any of it. Giving them security back would sure help.
The King bringing Harry back into the fold would suggest Harry would be a willing participant in that plan. I don’t think that is the case. Harry is mourning his grandmother but I don’t see him giving a fig-all about anything else related to royalty today and his travel plans seem like he is willingly keeping his distance. I think Harry’s last tie to royalty has been severed.
And then be around when good King William takes the throne to suffer his direct abuse? Good luck with that.
And l find it so interesting that as of now, Camilla is referred to as queen consort, not Queen Camilla as all other QCs have been addressed with the title of queen preceding their name. It may change but l find it interesting how the consort is emphasized.
I just want to clarify that when I said “bringing back into the fold” I didn’t mean H and M being working royals but having a better relationship with Charles. I’m not sure it is even possible. I don’t know who the bigger problems are with (Charles/Camilla or William/Kate).
The true test to me will be if/when Charles goes to California. Charles is the boss now. He can take PTO and the fanciest jets and go anywhere he wants. Talking to Harry for 10 minutes in the UK, and then leaking it to the press when it benefits you the most, isn’t a game Harry will play anymore.
Charles’ lifelong goal of outliving his mother and forcing people to call Camilla “Queen” have finally been fulfilled. He has shown over and over that he doesn’t care about Harry. What will it take for everyone to get it?
Charles does not need the goodwill of the people. His is not an elected position and there is no mood to cast off the monarchy. Even the Scottish people who support independence wanted to retain the Queen as their head of state. People like the stability of the throne no matter who sits in it. People who disliked Charles last week are now saying, “Long live the King.” It is what it is.
I read an article from Sky News that would disagree with you and I tend to believe this article: With Republicanism rising fast in the UK since the pandemic and only 23% of those 18-35 supporting the monarchy, King Charles absolutely needs the goodwill of the people. He can get away with naming Camilla consort but he cannot afford to abuse the people of the UK or else he will be the second Charles that allowed the UK to form a republic under him.
People tend to rally round the flag in times of national crisis or great mourning. I wouldn’t assume that bc people are singing God Save the King this morning that Charles’ reign is going to be rosy and happy.
If Charles did not care about the goodwill of the people, he wouldn’t be crying and whining about Netflix and The Crown. He wouldn’t be trying to erase Diana either. Charles wants what his mother had, its not enough to just have the position.
These people would love that. I do think Harry is sad and affected by his grandma’s passing and that’s it. He doesn’t give a shit about the RF and has expressed that. He quit them, move miles away and they still obsessed with him. He would just honor his grandma like he did his grandpa and go back to his family and life.
I have to laugh that anyone on this site thinks they know the inner thoughts of the various members of the BRF.
I have to laugh that you aren’t reading the comments and making silly statements.
Aw, we do it with all celebs, not just the royals! glad to make you laugh!
It’s really creepy how they are literally tracking Harry’s movements, from Balmoral to the airport tarmac. They are assuming that Harry wants back into royal life. It isn’t really up to him, the press is still using him for clicks, and now that the Queen is dead, what shield are they gonna use? Charles and Camilla? Kate? I don’t think so. Once the funeral takes place and mourning is over, things will change and Harry knows his future was always going to be different. If they were still part of the Firm, the press would still be focusing on them and crowing about how William controls the purse strings.
Shouldn’t they (William) be nice to Harry especially now that the Queen is dead? I thought consensus was that Harry (and Meghan) weren’t being fully open about what really happened/weren’t dragging people they way they aught to because the Queen was alive and they didn’t want to upset her? Now that she’s gone, aren’t they afraid Harry’s going to add a postscript to his book? The publisher would happily send a few thousands of the original version to print knowing that a new one with two more “honest” chapters was on the way!
When at any point has William shown any foresight like that? But you are right. There is no reason to hold back once they return to America.
BTW, Harry took a British Airways commercial flight home. His was just driven onto the tarmac.
If he were being treated as “second-tier” he wouldn’t have traveled to Balmoral at all. None of his cousins did.
Technically speaking, Harry and Andrew are still Councillors of State along with Charles, Anne, Edward, and William. That is why Harry was needed.
But wouldn’t Bea also be one now? And she wasn’t included. And, if that is the reason, why did they announce before he even arrived? And is being a “councillor of state” being “second tier”?
My theory of what happens comes from a friend who writes news for KTLA and he was told when he walked in that morning at 7am to prep and update the Queen’s obit and that the US had to wait until the BBC made the announcement. The Queen died in her sleep and did not wake up in the morning so they were all scrambling to make this look orderly and that everyone was at her bedside when it happened even though she was already gone. The announcement and Harry entering Scottish airspace happened at the same time. It was 16 minutes before Harry landed but they decided that Harry being in Scottish airspace was being there enough. The family already had 10-12 hours to mourn privately. I think that was as good as it was going to get. They couldn’t hold back the news any longer.
And no, Bea is not a councillor of state. Andrew would have to be dead as Andrew is still officially Duke of York despite being a non-working royal, just like Harry. This has roiled everyone in the UK for the past year that both Harry and Andrew were still Councillors of State.
I believe Bea is going to be made counsellor of state because they need a certain amount of people and there’s a spot opened up now since Charles is now King. Harry, William and Andrew are all already counsellors anyway.
Bea is now a counsellor of state. It’s the spouse of the monarch and the next four in line above the age of 18. So now its William, Harry, Andrew, Bea.
ETA I don’t know if it has to be approved or whatever, but there are 4 after the spouse, and Bea is next in line.
@K8erade that is a good scoop. I suspected that she died in her sleep as the end seemed to have come suddenly as opposed to an obvious decline of someone gradually fading in and out of consciousness or their vital stats decling yet giving everyone enough time to gather and try and say goodbye.
I do not think Andrew and Edward would have been away if they suspected she was in her last hours. The way everyone was summoned immediately en masse indicated to me she was already dead. Plus I also don’t think, if she were alive, that there would be the same immediacy to get William there as there would be to get her sons, Andrew and Edward. She didn’t seem that close to Burger King, personally.
Once she was dead, William was included due to transition of monarchy optics.
Lol… more pap pics of Kate, this time cosplaying rich mourner while driving through Windsor.
If anyone is gonna get second tier treatment now, it’s her pap happy ass.
She’s gonna try and out do herself this time – the pap strolling is only going to get worse over the next few weeks as all the attention is focused on the King and Queen Consort. Apart from Harry she’s the only family member that is being papped and she is making the effort to make herself available for that.
As I said on another thread Khate and the Meds are going to start upping the narrative of her as QC effectively writing Camilla out of the role. Will be interesting to see how Charles or even Camilla reacts to that.
Considering how smug she’s looking – the new title has gone to her head. The stans are going around saying she’s now Princess of Wales, forgetting that it needs to be bestowed on William and based from what I’ve been reading about how Welsh people feel about that title (they hate it) – there is a chance that it might end up being retired.
In his speech, Charles officially named William Prince of Wales so you know that Kate and the Midds will be extra insufferable with her new glossy title.
Can someone familiar with the protocol explain what exactly the mourning period entails? Does this apply to all the citizens/subjects, government workers or just royal family and their staff. What exactly does it mean. Does it mean government offices are closed so you can’t go to the DMV or post office?
You Americans are nuts! Why would you put all senior members of Royal family, especially both future king’s sons on the same flight? What if something happened, e.g. plane crash or so. Who would then take care of the heirs to the crown?
The British Crown is a serious organization that has a tradition of over a thousand years.
That was exactly my own thought. William and Harry are the only adults in first and fifth line for the throne. Makes sense for them to travel separately. Same as some parents do.
I also suspect The Queen died much earlier, probably in her sleep. So it wasn’t actually rushing to make changes in web sites etc.
I also doubt that Archie and Lili will care whether or not they have any titles at all. Nor will their parents. Really. They are likely to grow up amongst the rebellious former colonists in the US. Don’t they have dual citizenship?
I have a question that is a bit off topic.
Not that I would ever want to see anything bad ever happen to anyone, not the type of person I am. If you are evil, karma will get you.
But, if something were to happen to both Charles and William right now (I was thinking about this even before the current events came to life), what would happen?
With George being underage, would Kate become a sort of “regent/ruler” as George’s parent/guardian, or would Harry be expected to step in and reign until George came of age? And what would happen if he refused? Does it just keep going down the adult line?
Are there any people who understand this whole system that could answer this?
Harry would be regent, not Kate unless they specifically make her one. Which I believe they can do since IIRC, they made Philip regent for Charles instead of Margaret in case the queen died while he was underage. And if he refuses (which I don’t think he would do nor he *can* do but I am not sure. But this is a highly theoretical example that has a very, very slim chance of happening anyway), it would go to the next adult in line which is Andrew.
Harry will become regent and Kate will be legal guardian. If Harry refuses to be regent (e.g. don’t want to move back to Britain), Andrew is next and Princess Beatrice is the last.
Thank you for the replies. That’s what I figured would happen, but I wasn’t sure.
My theory is that they all got the call early in the day that she was on the way out so they needed to get to balmoral to say their goodbyes, which is probably why Meghan was originally going to go with harry. But before the left, she died, hence why Meghan stayed in London, there was no point going if she was already gone. Plus none of the family were going to stay in balmoral for longer than 24hrs. William didn’t ask Kate to go because he didn’t want to include her in the queens passing and didn’t care about her saying goodbye to her. Plus kate would have made it about herself and probably leaked to camilla Tominey about “holding the queens hand” as she passed.
It Look bad that Kate wasn’t not there the excuse of she was staying behind for kids to me was bull crap. It’s clearly that Kate was benched William didn’t not want her there at all .
KKKHate has nannies, grandma mid and grandpa mid…….someone there to pick the children up…..but…..that is the norm. KKKHate/Builliam do not do the pick ups……
My friend at KTLA heard from one of his international colleagues in Ireland that Queen Elizabeth didn’t wake up in the morning. She was already dead when they put up the call for doctor’s concerns but that gave every outlet time to prep and buy the family time to mourn her death in private. The call to the PM was the okay to announce, and likely the letter in Parliament was telling her the Queen was gone and requesting time. Anne was already at Balmoral and Charles was nearby. Everyone else was in England and they wanted all Councillors of State in Scotland before they made the official announcement.
As for Kate, I think you are right. I think William didn’t want her there to make it all about her. I think Meghan requested to stay behind.
I think harry wanted meghan to go with him, but with Kate getting benched by William, the firm may have persuaded harry to go by himself. It would have looked weird for Kate to not be there when Meghan was.
I don’t think they would have resisted because meghan would not have cared about going once the queen was already gone, especially as the trip was only less than 24hrs.
Also if the queen died in her sleep, I wonder if the Keens knew when they did their school photo op?
Charles needs Harry more than ever. When the King is estranged from his son, it’s an even worse look.
I think that the gossip press is making up drama when there is none.
The emphasis on senior royals has been years in the making. Harry isn’t a senior royal and leads a a private life now and seems happy with that. There were only senior royals at Balmoral, so he probably went to support his father. His leaving early likely coincides with Charles leaving imo.
Is not being a senior royal being second tier? Idk… The other grandkids are going at a later moment, that is the second tier in my opinion.
Kaiser we need a new post!!!
Unfortunately for Charles & Willie, the more they demonise Harry the more the world loves him.
I think we’re getting a post about that soon, LOL. Poor Kaiser. And on a Friday too!
My bet is William (and Kate) will become more and more of an albatross around Chuck’s neck. Their lack of work ethic, arrogance, entitlement and estrangement from each other will be more and more evident, but they simply don’t have the wherewithal to become proper public servants and do anything more than the barest of performative *work*. It could very well create a bigger rift between Charles and the CC’s over the next few years as the BRF settles into their new roles, which means Charles could withhold the PoW titles as long as he wants. He’s now dealing with serious issues, i.e. the ballooning cost of living, Brexit, an inexperienced and not very well liked or trusted PM, commonwealth countries bailing out, and many other challenges. He needs William and Kate to FINALLY step up to the plate and help him in his new role. But I’m sure he’s very aware of the antipathy most people, except for the more lunatic and/or paid stans, have against a mostly useless royal family, and William and Kate exemplify that to the nth degree.
This did not age well 🤣 (but I would have agreed with 100% 10 minutes ago.)
“…the plane he used was “owned by the commercial jet leasing company Luxeaviation UK.”
Question: are private plane companies ranked, or something? I’m not getting how this is a downgrade…
At least the press can stop saying that Meghan was lying about the titles.
Since Charles has declared William as Prince of Wales, will Harry become Harry Sussex now, and his children Archie and Lili Sussex?
Harry is now HRH The Prince Henry. His kids are HRH Prince/Princess Archie/Lili of Sussex. Unless there’s something in the letters patent that says Charles has to say or do something but I believe the titles are automatic.
Charles just named William Prince of Wales, and Kate Princess of Wales, so much for letting him wait.