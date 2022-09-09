Is Prince Harry being treated as ‘an outsider, a second-tier royal’ now?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are photos of Prince Harry leaving Scotland this morning. He was the first member of the Windsor clan to leave Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and he caught a private plane out of town. Prince William, Prince Andrew and the Wessexes all flew up together on Thursday and Harry, it seems, was not invited to travel alongside them. Which likely says something about the “new rules” under King Charles III. Those new rules being…William and Harry can keep fighting, I guess.

While there has been some wishful thinking amongst commentators that the death of their beloved grandmother might knock some sense into the feuding brothers, the fact that they couldn’t even get it together to take the same plane suggests that insiders who doubt a reconciliation will happen any time soon are unfortunately correct. As one former royal staffer who used to work with the brothers told The Royalist: “I’m sure they will all put on a good show for the funeral, just as they did for Philip’s. But that occasion very much failed to bring the brothers together in any meaningful way. This won’t be any different.”

I mean, I halfway agree that the Queen’s death won’t change William and Harry’s relationship for the better. If anything, I bet it becomes much worse now that William is free to become even more rageholic and power-mad. Speaking of, British outlets and British commentators like the Daily Beast’s Royalist are definitely “gloating” about how Harry has been noticeably snubbed:

Harry’s solitary pilgrimage to and from his grandmother’s deathbed is no accident. The choreography represents a clear message from King Charles: Harry is an outsider, a second-tier royal now. The Daily Mail reported the plane he used was “owned by the commercial jet leasing company Luxeaviation UK.” His ruthless treatment will only serve to reinforce speculation of ongoing bad blood between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the family.

Yeah… I don’t know. I think King Charles III has his hands full with a lot of different things and he’s likely not going out of his way to make a big public show of snubbing his younger son. At least I hope that’s not the case. Now, William? This has William written all over it. As for Harry being a “second-tier royal now” – he’s literally the son of the king and fifth in line to the throne. If anything, it should be much more worrying to King Charles III that the bulk of British headlines are not about QEII, nor the new king and queen, but Harry and Meghan.

