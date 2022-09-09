Prince Harry stayed overnight in Balmoral, he’s on his way back to Windsor

Prince Harry made arrangements to travel to Balmoral yesterday soon after the Palace released an honest assessment of Queen Elizabeth’s failing health. For hours, it was believed that Harry and Meghan would be traveling up to Balmoral together, then we learned that no, Harry was traveling alone. We don’t know why that change happened – my theory is that it was a simple security issue, and Harry felt (correctly, I think) that Meghan would be safer and more secure if she stayed in Windsor. I’ve seen the theories that Meghan was “forced” to stay in Windsor because Kate was left behind too. I don’t think that was a factor (but I could be wrong). The thing which has piqued my curiosity is that Prince William, the Wessexes and the Duke of York all traveled up to Scotland together, and arguably they would have flown out of an airport close to Windsor. Did they refuse to invite Harry, who was also in Windsor, to travel with them?
Harry ended up arriving at Balmoral hours after his grandmother had passed away and after the Palace announced her death. He arrived around 8 pm GMT, and he’s reportedly already left Balmoral – he was the first member of the family to leave, at around 8 am GMT. The Windsors had gathered at Balmoral and all of them stayed overnight. Harry is headed back to Windsor and he will reportedly stay in the UK for the time being, according to Omid Scobie. I would imagine he will stay through the funeral.
There has (so far) been no mention of Meghan’s plans, and whether she’ll fly back to California to be with their children, whether she too will attend the funeral. BBC correspondent Nicholas Witchell suggested on air that Meghan didn’t go to Balmoral because she “might not be terribly warmly welcomed.” Because even on a somber day, these people had to get their jabs in. I would imagine that Harry and Meghan will figure out the logistics of what they’ll both do when they see each other in person.
Now that Harry’s father is King Charles III, that means Harry’s two children are now Princess Lilibet Diana and Prince Archie Harrison, as all grandchildren of the monarch are automatically princes and princesses. Meghan spoke about this issue in the Oprah interview – during her pregnancy with Archie, there were conversations about how Charles wanted to change the rules to strip the Sussex children of their titles when he was king. It might still happen eventually, but I can’t see King Charles III concerning himself with that issue right now, or even before his coronation.
Last thing: the Sussexes changed the Archewell main page to an all-black image in memory of Harry’s grandmother.
Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. https://t.co/gqdtoLeT1p
— TMZ (@TMZ) September 8, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Archewell.
Poor Harry, this loss will have hit him hard. Perhaps even more so when his family didn’t even wait for him to arrive in Balmoral before releasing the public announcement.
I feel like Harry could have joined the rest of the family on the first flight but they denied him and made him wait. Very cruel. But in the end, none of them were there in time. Only Charles and Anne who happened to already be there.
I doubt any if them were by her
side before she passed I understand Andrew, Edward and William were not there. They can try to ice out Harry but on Twitter people were openly celebrating the monarch’s death. The firm hasn’t had time to digest the mood of the country and the world. Scottish, Welsh and Irish are openly discussing forming their own sovereign gi
govts and rejoining the EU. Going off on Harry will only hurt Charles. Excluding his American grandchildren will not endear him to America and many Blacks in the US or the Commonwealth or other allied nations. Harry and Meghan have their hard one independence. The Sussexes just need to chill and let the family dynamic happen. They’re insulated.
Harry has his own security. I assume they made the decision about the safest way for him to travel.
I agree Megac. I don’t think Harry was snubbed, he probably just decided to take his own flight since she had already passed. It was probably safest that way for him.
From a safety standpoint, it’s a good thing that Harry wasnt on the same plane as W, Anne, and Pedo. Accidents happen and wiping out so many heirs would be bad.
Same vein, I assume those helicopter flights of W and all the kids are going to stop. One bad flight and Harry becomes the heir.
To be fair, it sounds like they told Liz Truss before William et al arrived at Balmoral. And once No. 10 knows something, it’s only a matter of time before it leaks, that place is like a sieve.
This! Not waiting until he arrived is super petty. The early announcements were sure to include the footer that her children and Prince William were by her side when she passed.
I hope their cruelty empowers Prince Harry to tell the truth about their behavior. If William wanted a better narrative, he should have behaved better.
Harry’s flight was delayed due to bad weather. The BBC said they were suspending regular news programs until 6 and that is when it was announced. I’m sure Harry knew they were going to do it anyway. They do everything to the T on operation London Bridge. I’m sure Harry knows this. This isn’t a regular family, it’s an institution.
We will never know. I tend to believe (with his therapy) that he knew she would go soon and the arrangements would exclude him mostly. Priority would always be Liz’s children. And he lives overseas so even if he wasn’t nearby there was always the risk he wouldn’t get to say goodbye before she passed. As for what happens next, doubt he can rely on the so called family to be decent. Sorry not sorry I really can’t stand the whole lot. My prayers are only for Harry n Meghan’s family.
The British Royal Family, The British Press and the majority of the British People are PETTY. Their obsession with Harry/Meghan will turn people off from supporting them during this sad time in their history. I think that once The Queen is laid to rest there will be very little interest in Salty Island.
It’s only a matter of time until the commonwealth is just England.
Witchell also spent time discussing rumours that the queen had cancer. And saying that the corgis were unaware of what was going on. Such an odious man and it’s ridiculous that he’s taken seriously at all. There was no reason to speculate about why Meghan did not go, especially when kate did not attend and it also seems like none of the other grandchildren attended.
The UK media really is shameful and finds new depths don’t they.
They’re absolute scum. Even if there is no actual news, they get loads of mileage out of commentaries on stupid things like the size of a soap star’s ankle.
BBC also said that the plane carrying William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie took off from RAF Norfolk.
And Lady Colin Campbell released a YouTube video saying the Queen was dead from bone cancer before the official announcement, then took it down.
Norfolk or Northolt? The latter is the name of the base.
Also “Lady” Colin Campbell is a shameless self-promoter who, while she’s lived an interesting life, doesn’t seem to actually have much current insider knowledge of the BRF.
Ah, could have been Northolt! My mind heard Nor-something connected to Burger King and automatically thought Norfolk.
I’m so curious what role Harry will play from now up until the funeral. I’m sure plans have been in place for a while and Harry will stay to honor the Queen. He’s still a counselor of state. Does he have royal business to tend to? Will he be by King Charles side for his Ascension?
Will Meghan stick around with Harry or return to Montecito until the funeral? Will they bring Archie and Lili for the funeral?
SO many questions!!
I doubt very much that babies and toddlers will be on display at the Queen’s state funeral, no matter who their parents are. After the way Louis behaved at the Jubilee and the amount of attention that pulled, I doubt any of the younger great grandchildren will be there. And nor should they be. It’s not the place for them.
Right. Why subject any of the young children to that?
My guess is George will be there, but he may be the only great-grandchild in attendance.
I agree I would be surprised if Louis, Archie or Lilibet were there due to age. But kids over a certain age often do go to funerals – I remember going to my grandfather’s funeral when I was 8, even though my younger siblings and cousins didn’t go.
I would guess that we’ll see George and Charlotte at the funeral, same as we did for Philip’s memorial service.
Certainly not at the funeral itself but it will be at least two weeks of ceremony until both Harry and Meghan can return to their children. Meghan might return on her own but that would be seen as a snub by the people who are always looking for Meghan snubs. One option would be to have Meghan’s mom fly over with the kids. It’s an opportunity for Charles. He could offer to make the arrangements to bring them to their parents because he wants his whole family nearby at this difficult time. Certainly he would want all his grandchildren there.
As prince Harry’s wife, is she required to attend? Is Charles going to send an invitation (even if is verbal through Harry) to attend the funeral and burial services. Meghan can’t just show up can she? She must be invited by Charles.
Of course Charles is going to invite his daughter in law to the funeral. And she will attend as a final show of support for the Queen.
I would be VERY surprised if Charles didn’t invite Meghan, even if (and it’s a big if) he dislikes her the optics would be absolutely terrible. I think his biggest headache will be if Pop insists on the full Court of Middleton being in attendance.
The funeral is likely to be around the 19th of September, and the BRF are officially in mourning until a week after that. It’s a long time for both parents to be away from their very small children. They do have Frogmore so it’s possible someone could bring the kids over, of course. Otherwise it’s a lot of travelling for someone who is already probably exhausted by grief.
I don’t think any of the children will be at the funeral, including the Cambridge kids. Firstly, they’re great-grandchildren; secondly, both Harry and William have first-hand experience of what it’s like to be front and centre at a massive public spectacle and I don’t think they’d want to subject their kids to that, even George who is younger than even Harry was when Diana died. The funeral is more of an institutional/constitutional event; there will be family remembrances and likely services where the kids can be involved in saying goodbye, if that’s what they/their parents want.
I hope they’re doing okay because the looney tunes and stalkers are starting with the BS but thankfully it’s still an echo chamber. Yesterday, it only confirmed by feelings that the monarchy is done for especially where the commonwealth is concerned. These people are not liked, respected or admired. Charles better do something and throwing Harry, Meghan and their children to the wolves isn’t sustainable anymore but at the same time the Royals aren’t that smart either.
Apparently Black, Irish and Indian Twitter was popping off yesterday. I must admit, a lot of it did make me laugh.
Twitter was brutal especially Irish Twitter. I hope the tabloids, sycophants and royalists weren’t looking at the tweets because there was nothing remotely revering or celebrating the Queen and that family from many parts of the globe. I was almost uncomfortable but I was hollering and cackling.
On behalf of Irish Twitter:
1) I am sorry if anyone was offended
Or
2) I hope you enjoyed the craic.
🙂
Woo boy was Twitter brutal. I saw one saying,”The seasoned food diasporas are really cutting up on here today” and then someone replied “& Ireland”. We were literally LOLing at work, because as it’s said, it’s funny because it’s true.
And speaking of how the current family is not liked, that’s so true too. I’ve seen more than one white woman of a certain age post on Facebook about their sadness over the Queen and then immediately get into how much they don’t like Charles or Camilla because of their treatment of Diana.
If Charles is smart, he’s going to bend over backwards to look like he’s including H&M in everything. Poor Harry, though, to have to deal with that family.
I agree with you. After witnessing the global response on Twitter toward the Queen’s passing, I realized the tabloids, RR, and the royal family are all in their own echo chambers. What they wished for Meghan happened last night toward the Queen.
The RR reporters and royalists were shocked. They weren’t prepared for all the negative responses. It shows that tabloids have no real effect on the global world. They were defeated last night.
The Queen got booed at the rams game, in Dublin they chanted the song Lizzy in a box, and Scotland was lighting fireworks. Charles has a long road ahead of him.
There were fireworks in Scotland? Huh. I mean, I’ll admit that in my office our initial response to the news was, “Wait, does this mean we’ll get a day off work?” but I haven’t heard of any celebrations.
Most of the people I know are republicans (small r), but we all feel a slight sense of … dislocation, I guess, because the Queen was such a part of the fabric of the country.
My heart goes out to Harry. His grandmother and possibly the only ally in his family has transitioned. Couldn’t TOB show grace to Harry even at this time? The capacity for cruelty this family has- even in such somber moments- is astounding.
He still has Eug.
My heart goes out to him also and Meghan they are literally under attack by the media and it is sick. What I care about is their security and the security of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, I assume that they now qualify for Royal security no matter what?
I am going to stick to my theory that once the queen is dead, the royal family is now less compelled to keep up appearances and show Meghan any civility much less graciousness. Poor Meghan. She is now going to really know what is like to get the cold shoulder from the royals. Thank God she has her handsome husband prince, two beautiful children, a mansion by the sea in Montecito and a budding career to go back to.
They were like that with Harry and Meghan before the Queen died. It would be in their best interest to stop the nastiness, leaking and abuse towards the Sussexes especially Meghan because it’s costing them more than they know. Charles is aware of this. There’s a reason all of a sudden Charles was suddenly proud of them becoming independent and making money. He wanted to be seen as supportive. I also noticed some shift after one world and Germany. That family needs the Sussexes and Charles knows that. The next question is, what is going to do about it? Because the abuse can’t continue. It’s not benefiting anyone and people are tired of the Meghan bashing.
I agree Brit. It would be in Charles’s best interest to side with Harry and Meghan and to stop the smear campaign. Charles is very aware of his image and doesn’t like that he is not well liked by the public. This sudden shift from him could be a nice change with the Sussex’s. I hope so.
Meghan gave up on the remainders a long time ago. The notion that she might expect grace and favor from this lot is a media delusion that writes asinine stories.
Yes. I think Harry will be frozen out as well. It’s already started. It wouldn’t surprise me if Meghan skips the funeral.
The lack of civility doesn’t make Meghan look bad.
I doubt Charles will publicly act a fool. In fact, I think he will go out of his way to be nice if only for appearances. I’m sure William will continue to be awful. Especially now that he has his own source of money know.
It will be fascinating how things will shake out. Especially now that the Queen’s courtiers are now out of a job.
As my niece said yesterday, William has all those poison darts and flying monkeys at his disposal so he will be worse, not better.
I seriously doubt Meghan expects anything from this family, kindness or indifference. The time for reconciliation died with their Queen. What I do hope is Meghan one day in the future shares her experience with this racists family. I am also happy the Sussexes have created a life for themselves and their children far away from that clown show. Charles reign will be a bumpy ride. Just looking at Twitter alone shows globally while heads of state honors the longevity of their Queen, no accomplishments of note can be attributed to her under her reign. I refreshed my history of her reign and was again startled by the amount of brutality African countries suffered under her reign. I think this institution is on shaky ground. Will they survive? Do not know. But what I am grateful for is the Sussexes have each other and their children and are far away. Britain is falling apart economically and ostentatiousness offered up to the public by this institution does not bode well for a successful reign in this day and age.
Jesus! Even in the queens death these people can’t stop being vindictive ass holes for two minutes, at this point if I were Harry after the funeral I would never speak to these idiots again if just for the sake of my mental health! I have a feeling the reign of King Charles is the beginning of the end anyway!
Stop threadjacking.
Kaiser – this is your wonderful site and you’re the boss, and I’m so thankful every morning you’re out here. I ask this out of truly not knowing – what part of today’s responses are threadjacking? I only comment occasionally but want to be respectful of the space you’ve created.
Yikes, imagine how awkward that whole interaction must have been?! After all the BS press in the days before his visit, Harry gets thrown together with all of them for the worst possible reason. And the assholes can’t even give him a fucking ride to Scotland! JFC. No wonder he was out of there first thing, it must have been awful, not only are your mourning your grandmother, you’re having to negotiate a minefield of family drama.
I hope Meghan goes to the funeral, the queen liked her and she’s Harry’s wife, and that’s all that matters. I would hope Charles would finally stand up for him, but who the hell knows any more.
I’ve buried my FIL in similar family circumstances. Can’t imagine not being there for my husband who had to mourn his father and face hostile relatives at once. I think Meg will come but it will be her last time she’s in the same space with this bunch.
I will be really surprised if we don’t see some movement from Charles on ending the feud, for PR purposes if nothing else. He’s not a stupid man. He knows that the monarchy is hemorrhaging support from younger and more diverse demographics, and that something needs to be done, or at least be seen to be done. It has been roundly demonstrated to him that denying Archie and Lilibet their titles looks racist, even if that wasn’t what he originally intended by it.
I would love it if he denied William the Prince of Wales title until he makes amends with Harry. I doubt that will happen, but a girl can dream.
Can Charles rein in William and urge him to work to end the rift or will he just ostrich and does nothing he could delay conferring prince of Wales title he needs to pay attention to Harry and his family
This. Charles leaking that he saw Lilli and that he was proud the Sussexes were financially independent didnt come from now where. One thing I’ll give Charles is that he’s smarter and shrewder than William. He sees the benefits of being team Sussex at least publicly. He knows the young, diverse generations relates to Harry and Meghan. If anything, William is going to be a problem.
I honestly think Invictus changed a lot for Charles in terms of the PR – and the Jubbly. Invictus showed him that Harry and Meghan are both hugely popular and respected on a global stage, and they bring the kind of star power the Firm really needs right now. And the Jubbly showed him that the only member of the BRF who could even somewhat outshine them was the Queen (who is now gone) and….Louis.
@becks. This. The podcast, One world and IG all did it. I noticed when the BM reported on Germany, it wasn’t as much snark either.There’s a reason for that. Those behind the scenes know that the Cambridge’s are not it especially after that horrible tour. Even Charles wasn’t that terrible.
I agree about Chuck – he’ll try to repair things with the Sussexes purely to help his own reputation. I don’t think he actually cares, but I do think he’s conscious of his public image.
I think it’s too far gone with him being able to rein Peggington in at all, especially now that he’s got the Cornwall Duchy money at his disposal. The time to rein in a spoiled rage monster was when he was a child. He’s not suddenly going to become more magnanimous or open now that he’s one step closer to the crown.
Charles is King. William is a servant of the crown. Charles can’t make William a better person, but he can make him jump through hoops.
Charles can also brief against William. I would not be surprised if some of the rota rat coverage of the Peggingtons takes a more critical tone soon.
Oh, I don’t think they’ll go all out attack mode on them, but just enough to remind William and Kate that they’re not in charge yet.
I feel badly he can’t even sit in a car & mourn, his pictures are everywhere.
This is awful for him, & Meghan, because I agree that y have no reason to even be civil anymore with the queen gone.
Charles can call for giving his family time and space to grieve without cameras on them all the time
she died in the early afternoon before most people got there, apparently, so I’m wondering if he knew she was gone before he even left Windsor, and if that’s the case, I don’t see why he would want to or had to travel up at all outside of public expectation? If Harry wasn’t already coincidentally in the UK, I don’t think anyone would have expected him to fly to Scotland over from California, imo, and it’s like he was only expected to go up since he was already there. But I don’t think anyone cares that none of her other grandchildren or great grandchildren besides William, who is now the heir, didn’t go up to Balmoral, so why did Harry have to show up? He was there for 12 hours. Just seems like a whirlwind for no good reason, imo.
I think he definitely knew before he left Windsor, he didn’t get there until almost 8pm Balmoral time, and if we figure that the PM was told at 430 UK time, then he definitely would have known before leaving. the other royals (William et al) arrived around 4 or 5 UK time in Balmoral so I think she died before they even got there.
honestly part of me wonders if she passed in her sleep.
Yes. I think she was dead when even the first announcement of “concern” and “get your assets over here” came out. I think that’s why Meghan didn’t go—the Queen was gone. (I will be retiring the capital Q for queen now.)
As some have pointed out he is still a counsellor of state and is the son of the now King Charles. Maybe there were business matters that he actually had a say in?
Harry should have made the trip and he should have gone there imo
He did go to Balmoral but he along with William, Andrew, Sophie and Edward just didn’t get there on time to see the queen’s final moment’s alive.
He genuinely loved her – I imagine he just wanted to be alone with her for a minute or two and talk to her before the preparations of the body begin. That’s normal when someone you love dearly passes. You want to be in the space where they just were – hoping that some part of them lingers and can hear you – that they can hear one last time how much you loved them. I think Harry was doing something for himself, and that’s healthy. Maybe they DID invite him and he set a healthy boundary and declined because who wants to be in the BS when you’re sad?
this is a very lovely thought, and I hope it’s the case and not some procedural BS that “required” his physical presence.
I’m not surprised Harry peaced out of there. He doesn’t like Balmoral under the best of circumstances.
I wonder if the other royals’ travel plans were coordinated by their respective offices and Harry was excluded as a result? But it just seems so weird that he went separately a few hours later. I wonder if he was wrapping things up with Wellchild and he and Meghan were taking care of a few things so he couldn’t leave when the others left? Because initially BBC was saying that plane had 7 royal members on it, so it seems H&M were supposed to be on it?
Balmoral has to be akin to hell on earth for him now. That was where he found out his mother had died, and now where he had to go be among hostile relatives to pay tribute to his beloved grandmother.
They are of course trying to frame it like the others froze him out and left without him, but he just as easily could have made the choice on his own to go separately because now TQ is gone, he doesn’t need to play nice with these people, especially when they’re going out of their way to treat him like dirt.
You’re right. They kept saying 7 members of the Royal household were on the plane. Must have said that 20x, and then only 5 members walked out, plus 3 crew.
I Read Harry went to Heathrow for the flight because they were in London for the WellChild awards.
Well, that’s a perfectly rational explanation.
If I’m Charles, I’m offering whatever plane meghan wants to go fly in to go get her kids and bring them to England. More importantly I’m telling William to shut it. Charles needs Meghan and Harry more than William and Kate now. Based on the plane flights however, it seems as though William is incandescent.
Kate’s Windsor she-shed separation shack and the timing of the move makes more sense. William probably has his room in the big house already ready!
Kensington is going to be a retirement community of royals until becoming a museum of sorts. Charles already hinted that Buckingham is going that route too.
And if I’m Meghan, there is a zero percent chance I’m getting on a plane arranged by anyone involved with the BRF and I’m certainly not putting my children on it. While Charles might not have malicious intent, there are plenty of racist, royalist cogs in the firm who might.
For real!!! If I’m the Sussexes, I’d be reaching out to Elton John again for use of his plane. (Or hopefully, Elton has already offered!) No way would I trust a royally provided anything – not a plane or a cup of coffee!
That would be the best PR move he could make. I thought they might charter a plane and maybe have Doria bring the children over with a nanny or friend.
The Queen had died. No one was there in time. She died alone. But the family waited for the FFK to arrive to announce and kiss Charles’s hand. Meghan didn’t come because it wasn’t about saying goodbye. Queen had passed already. And although they could’ve waited for Harry to announce, it really didn’t matter and they needed it out for the news cycle. I’m pretty certain that’s the truth. I could be wrong though! Lol!
From the reports it sounds like Anne, Charles and Camilla were with her. The others all arrived too late.
The UK news is reporting that Liz Truss was informed that TQ died at 4.30 – so only Charles and Anne could have been at her bedside. It’s absolutely disgusting how mainstream news are using this opportunity to make digs about Meghan- I wouldn’t be surprised is she’s already flown back to California
The moment I heard Meghan didn’t go with Harry, I wondered if she was making arrangements to return to the U.S. to get the children and rejoin Harry in England this weekend. I guess we’ll know soon enough, given King Charles tends to leak info, and the media is stalking Meghan and Harry.
I thought she might be making arrangements for Doria to fly over with the kids. Making that flight and turning around and making it again isn’t something I’d want to do, even to get young kids. Not if I had their resources, including a mom who could get the kids on a plane asap.
I think both Meghan and Kate will attend the funeral. And maybe some of the older great grandchildren like Peter’s kids and George and Charlotte. I don’t think any of the younger ones will be there though.
The queen’s death is completely different to Phil’s, IMO, so I think Meghan will definitely be there. I also think, later down the line, both she and Harry will be there for Chuck’s coronation. She just said in that interview that she didn’t want Harry to lose her father like she had so it seems there is still some desire for some type of relationship on the Sussex side. And I do think – for his own reputation – that King Prince Charles (tm the other thread) will want to appear to embrace Harry and his family so I think they’ll be invited to the future events. I also don’t think Chuck will file new letters patent to strip the new HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet of their rightful titles as the grandchildren on the monarch. But I’ve been so wrong before about this messed up family so he’s probably drafting the LP as I type lol.
Meghan was also 7-8 months pregnant too when Philip died so obviously that’s not the case here, so no impediments to her being at the funeral. Plus I think Charles’ butt still hurts from the backlash of him guest editing The Voice so if he stripped his biracial grandchildren of their titles too? Woo boy, I would hate to see the smoke from that dumpster fire!
I am confused. The reports are that Will, Edward his spouse and Andrew did not make it to Balmoral before the Queen passed away. Can someone please clarify?
Yes the reports are right. Except charles, camilla and probably anne, the others including william, andrew, edward and harry arrived after she had passed away.
That’s correct. The Prime Minister was informed that the Queen had passed at 4.30pm, so even though we don’t know what exactly what time it happened, it was definitely before William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie arrived at Balmoral at 5pm.
Am convinced QEII had already passed when the first announcement was made, which was to buy time to tell everyone what had happened. I think the media already knew that as all BBC presenters suddenly changed into black clothes soon after the announcement and suspended all normal programming which is part of the London Bridge protocols. Final approval on when the actual death announcement was made would have come from the King – you could tell some of the BBC newscasters struggling all afternoon in the lead up, they knew but couldn’t say anything.
It would be wonderful if Archie and Lili receive Prince and Princess titles! But didn’t Meghan say in the Oprah interview that it had been explained to them that Archie (the only child born at the time) would ‘not’ receive a Prince title even after Charles became King as part of Charles’ slimmed down Monarchy plan? I thought the issue was that Buckingham Palace leaked a story stating Harry and Meghan had decided not to give Archie any titles, when the decision had been made for them.
Under the current letters patent, their new titles are automatic, as soon as Chuck became king. What Meghan was saying was that they (either Chuck and/or courtiers etc) wanted to change it, strictly for Archie and Lili. However, unless it’s been kept completely secret – which, I don’t think is possible as it’s a public legal document – that did not happen (new letters patent), so the old ones are still in effect which means Archie and Lili automatically become HRH Prince A/Princess L of Sussex.
So now, Charles would have to create new letters patent to remove their automatically granted titles…and this would look really bad. So my guess is he will not do that.
So Meghan said there was talk of changing the George V (VI?) convention – under which Archie and Lili became Prince/ss when Charles became king. but it was never finalized according to the interview. The convention was changed when Kate was pregnant, or else Charlotte and Louis would be Lady and Lord and not HRH. The queen changed it bc under the old and updated rules (bear with me lol), if Charlotte had been born first and George second, Charlotte would have been the heir (since they changed from male primogeniture) but would have been Lady and George would have been HRH Prince George, since the rules clarified that the oldest son of the oldest son of the PoW was still HRH. So they changed it so all William’s kids were HRH.
they still could have had Archie use a title, he would be Lord Dumbarton (taking one of Harry’s lesser titles) but they decided not to do that. At the time I thought it was bc they were going to refuse the HRH/Prince when Charles became king (I was one who thought if they were going to use Prince when Charles was king, the Queen would have changed it like she did for the Cambridges so that Archie was prince all along), but that was what Meghan clarified….they never offered to give Archie the title “early” and in fact were discussing taking it away.
Archie and Lili received those titles as soon as QEII passed. Charles will have to change the letters patent to take them away.
Basically, the family told Harry and Meghan, Archie will not get a title like William’s kids and some changes would be made on the rules, so he will not receive any title when PC becomes the King either. Then, they leaked the story of Harry and Meghan rejecting title for Archie to prevent any future criticism for not giving title to Harry’s kids (first non-white family members). Obviously, Oprah interview ruined this very nicely crafted plan. Now, if Archie and Lily don’t get any titles, no one can say it is the Sussexes’ decision.
By the way, Meghan said they were given no explanation why this was happening. So, “as part of Charles’ slimmed down Monarchy plan” is the royal rota’s speculation on the situation. Before Meghan, this ‘slimmed down Monarchy plan’ also included Harry and his future family. When he married Meghan, everything changed.
I reckon Harry might stay till the funeral but Meghan goes back, spends some time with the kids, comes back a day before the funeral and the leaves after. Now Charles is going to want a show of unity so it could be he asks them both to stay and even do public appearances but whether they will is up to H&M themselves.
I sort of thought that at first (Meghan would leave and return for the funeral) but now lean more toward she will stay to support Harry and the children will be brought to them in England (maybe by Doria and the nanny?). Or maybe Meghan will fly to pick them up and come straight back. I just can’t see Harry and Meghan wanting to be apart at this time (for 10 days until the funeral) when Harry will be so grief stricken.
Yeah that’s a really good point. I can imagine Meghan not really wanting to leave Harry alone during this time but also not wanting to leave the kids alone for so long so I imagine she’ll either fly over and get them or someone will fly over from CA instead.
I don’t think anyone expected her to die yesterday. They all know she wasn’t long for this world but I don’t think any of them suspected her death was as imminent as it was. I think H&M took a bit longer bc they had to arrange childcare and had to figure out what was going on with WellChild. Especially if they knew she had passed already. I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan bounced back to Montecito to get the kids ready to come back. How long before the funeral?
Even in death, the Royal Family can’t act like normal people. It’s clear that Harry was excluded from the flight on the private jet with the rest of the family. He’s getting attacked for leaving first too. Whatever he and Meghan do they will be bashed for it. But I think Meghan will go back to US to be with the children and then go back for the furneral.
I think Harry just didn’t want to be stuck on a plane with William. Things are bad between them, to the point where they can’t stand to be around each other.
You could be right. Maybe Harry preferred to fly up on his own.
I am being petty but I’m glad William didn’t make it before the queen passed. Some karma first his treachery towards the Sussexes. If Meghan is not at the funeral it’s a bad look for the Firm.
I think the priority was always going to get her children and the heirs there before anyone else – I think that as he would have known she had already passed and maybe he wasn’t that bothered whether the made the announcement before he got there or not.
It will be interesting to see if he is part of the virgil of Princes as she lays in state at Westminster.
As for the private flight – he should have been on that but I suspect a certain person kicked off about it. Same goes for Meghan originally going up with him – I think when it got out she was and Khate wasn’t she was probably asked not to join him and/or decided not to as she’d get hate for it.
As for Khate’s pap stroll – am disgusted by that even thou its on brand for her. She made sure she was seen trying to insert herself into the story with her ‘What about MEEEEEEEE’ BS. And don’t get me started on that smug look on her face.
Wait, pap stroll? What did I miss?
She was pap’d driving around Windsor mid afternoon yesterday, the press said she was going to pick the kids up from school.
@Digital Unicorn – I’m glad someone-else has commented on that smug look in the car. IMHO she knew and was counting the “tiaras.” Please Charles if you do one thing, make that pompous cow and her spoilt brat of a husband wait for the POW title.
Poor Harry. From where I sit, it sure seemed like the family iced him out of their travel arrangements to Scotland. They also knowingly made the public declaration just before Harry’s flight was scheduled to land (just 15 minutes before he touched down!). Between his grief and knowing that his family so coldly left him out, no wonder he looked beyond upset on they way to Balmoral. It’s also no wonder that he was the first to get the hell out of there this morning and why Meghan did not join him at such an intense family gathering. He wanted to spare her.
I agree. I thought it was quite despicable not to take Harry with them on the plane.
I know people are upset Harry didn’t arrive before the announcement and wasn’t given a ride to Scotland with the rest, but I’m not. Why subject himself to people who despise him when he is genuinely mourning his Granny? Why subject Meghan to that? The Queen is gone. He showed up to be respectful to her and his father. That’s all that’s required of him. I don’t blame him for leaving early. Get back to his wife and their home, and away from the pit of vipers.
I think Charles will increase his efforts with reconciling with the Sussexes. It’s the best course of action for the new King. William will continue to try to undermine him & take shots at Harry, but as was seen yesterday, the majority of folks don’t care about the monarchy. Harry & Meghan have transcended their titles. They don’t need the trappings of royalty to be wildly successful and popular. The monarchy needs Harry & Meghan. Not the other way around.
Oh—ITA! I am relieved for Harry that he wasn’t traveling with that awful group for hours yesterday. It just hurts my heart that they acted like such petty a-holes towards him on such a sad occasion. That’s gotta sting.
@Mrs. Smith
Personally I don’t think H was assuming things would be any different than they have been, so maybe it didn’t sting?
He was there to honor not only his Queen, but to mourn the grandmother he cherished.
He’s always known how petty they are and I’m sure nothing surprises him anymore
My take anyway
@The Original Mia, I agree with your Harry and Meghan assessment.
As to Charles, he’s sort of caught between a rock and a hard place. Up to now, he’s joined forces with William, and potentially Charles might need to be worried about scandals the RR might drop on him. On the other hand, Charles is unpopular and bleeding support, which is where he could really use some of Harry and Meghan’s starshine. I think he’ll have to make a choice between the two down the line.
I was watching coverage on MSNBC and I will say that there was a gentleman (don’t remember the name) who tried to start with the bullshit about H&M and the host (Katy Tur, maybe?) shut that down faster than a speeding bullet.
Ok my Brit friends, I know there’s all kinds of protocol here, but am I correct in saying that before the announcement of her passing was made public, isn’t the Prime Minister the first to know? (outside the immediate family) then they have to let others know in a certain order? I thought I read that somewhere?