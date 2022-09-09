King Charles III will appear on camera today for a national statement

As soon as Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last breath, Charles became king. While he has, in the past, considered styling himself with another name for his reign, at the end of the day his personal brand is built around the name Charles, so he is now King Charles III. His first act as king was to announce his mother’s passing and release a simple statement of mourning.
King Charles III stayed in Balmoral Thursday night with Queen Consort Camilla, and they are already on their way back to London. There will be much to do today and in the coming days, weeks and months. The new king will be following Operation London Bridge down to the letter, which means a national (and international) television broadcast today (Friday) on camera. Also happening
today tomorrow: King Charles III will meet with the Privy Council for what’s known as the Ascension Council. For the first time in history, the Ascension Council will be televised. It’s more than likely that Queen Consort Camilla will be with her husband at the Privy Council and that she will be declared Queen Consort at the same time. The next eight days will be full of grieving tours, meetings, appearances and more for the new king and queen.
If my calculations are correct and Operation London Bridge is followed precisely, that means QEII’s funeral will be held on Saturday, September 17th. There will be so much gothic pageantry, we won’t even believe it. On the podcast, CB asked me how soon the coronation would be – there’s no date set yet, and Charles won’t set the date until after QEII’s funeral. Coronations take TONS of planning, even though Charles has often said he wants a more lowkey coronation. The coronation will be months away – my guess is that the new king will aim for something in spring 2023. He won’t want to do it in winter, especially with the soaring energy costs.
He finally got what he’s been waiting for his whole life: his mother’s death. Took her long enough.
Really, he has everything he’s ever wanted now. Camilla is QC, all the money he could possibly want so no more “Money bags,” lordship over his siblings and the entire realm, and the title of “king.”
Doesn’t come with love or adoration though. That still eludes him. But all his scandals will be swept under the rug. He’s king! Who cares who he traded cash for honors to!
What a horrible thing to say.
It is a horrible institution where you only get the job you were born to do when your parent dies, since said parent won’t abdicate. It is why it is a dysfunctional cesspool of backstabbing and backbiting warring siblings. It is why everyone inside it is psychologically unhealthy and tortured mentally. It is what it is.
It is a horrible thing to say and I don’t think its entirely accurate, but this is a very dysfunctional institution where Charles has been treading water for most of his life. He has done a lot as Prince of Wales but there’s no denying that becoming king has been a constant in his life. It’s just part of the messed up business that is the BRF. (monarchy in general, but since other royal households tend to favor abdication, its not the same sense of waiting around for someone to die.)
Why is it a horrible thing to say? That’s pretty much how the monarchy works, he can only become king upon the death of the reining monarch. So Charles HAS been waiting ALL HIS LIFE for his mother to die so he can become king. If the queen had wanted him to become king before her death, she would have abdicated at 80, but she didn’t so, he waited for her death so he can become king and now what he has been waiting for for so long, something that he has wanted all this life has happened, the queen is dead!! Now Charles can become king, simple. I think royalists are taking this thing way too personal but at the end of the day, you can’t change this archaic institution which makes people wait with baited breath for their parents to die so they can become the monarch. At this point, William himself is waiting with baited breath for his father to die so he can become king, and so on and so forth. That’s pretty much how this whole machine is wired and operates, no?
He treated his first wife and Harry horribly, so why are people expected to believe that Charles had any affection for his mother and that he couldn’t wait to be King.
@ Amy Bee, well said!!! And let’s not forget that he has been kvetching about his “horrible” treatment by his Mum, the Queen no less, for 50+ years. Charles needs to get over it.
As for Harry, I did hear he arrived 15 minutes too late and it is a shame that the others didn’t wait to give him a lift.
@ ThatsNotOkay, it is a horrible institution and he has been waiting for his entire life. Charles has been biting the bullet for decades and hasn’t been a kind man most of his life. He may have loved her for its natural to love your mother but I think that he resented her as well. He wanted her support to marry Camilla and she was never a fan of Camilla. And now that she is QC, I hope leaders around the world are careful with what they share.
And as those have mentioned, we all know that Incandescent has been frothing at the mouth for years so Charles had better watch his back. And he had better put in place an iron clad series of protections should Camilla pass before him as Incandescent will boot her into Siberia as well.
I realize that King Charles comes from a very dysfunctional family, however, I don’t think he wished his mother dead. Wished to be king much younger, yes, but not in a murderous way as far as I’m aware of.
As to the scandals, here in Holland they had long news coverage of Queen Elizabeth. They referred to her strengths as her sense of duty and her “blankness,” by which they meant nobody knew her and could imagine whatever they wanted her to be. She wielded this power of “blankness” until it started to develop cracks. Princess Diana, gifts of jewelry and horses from shady dictators, Commonwealth problems, Prince Andrew… King Charles doesn’t possess her popularity, but he’s not that dissimilar in behavior to his mother.
Good luck, Charles, you’re not exactly popular and your wife isn’t either. One son has been ostracized and driven out and another has been trying to undermine you as well. The younger generations and diverse population don’t care for the monarchy. The commonwealth countries are leaving one by one and want apologies for colonialism and slavery. There’s a living, sewage and energy crisis in the UK. I wish you an ounce of luck, good king 👑.
It’s not even been 24 hours since her death, and already I am so tired.
You can’t escape it ANYWHERE. As if we weren’t already depressed enough with the state of things in the UK, they’re now FORCING us to mourn.
Tina Brown is on tv praising Charles to the skies
Tina Brown is an establishment hack. She is a pro establishment so why the surprise?
Tina Brownnose uses everyone to her advantage, especially Princess Diana so I don’t take stock into her nonsense and neither should anyone else!
I’m sorry. I know the press there are going to milk this dry especially since all the family is in the country including Sussexes. These next few weeks will be a mess.
It’s not even that. We’re in a cost of living crisis. People are lining up for miles to get into overpriced housing, and if they do manage to get accommodation can’t afford to pay their utilities. Prices have gone up astronomically for everything, whilst wages remain stagnant. The NHS is at it’s knees. We’re up to our fourth useless Prime Minister in 15 years — the newest one only being sworn in the day before the Queen died.
But now they’re forcing us all into mourning. Organizations that were to strike for better wages have had to postpone. Events cancelled with no compensation to attendees, venues or employees. People’s mental health was already shot from the last few years of political/pandemic trauma, and now, forgive my rudeness, they’re forcing all of us to be collectively sad for days on end for a woman who was not even a close family member and lived basically off the meagre fat of the plebs.
It is depressing, exhausting, and ridiculous. Yes, it’s sad she died. My condolences to her family and those who loved her. But all of us are trying to survive, not go down on the sinking ship with her.
Jessie, what you describe is exactly what’s going on in Argentina, only with a non existent currency. It’s as if TQ’s passing will be used to DISTRACT, DISTRACT, DISTRACT while people suffer.
@Jessie Quinton, one of the things that struck me from a story about all the planning going into her funeral was the assessment that “potentially hundreds of thousands of people try to make their way there — with accommodation, roads, public transport, food, policing, healthcare and basic services stretched to breaking point.” I think it’s obvious that assessment was done years ago.
While I do think a ton of people are mourning her, I don’t think the mood of the country is such that hundreds of thousands are going to flood London. Brexit, the pandemic, the current government, etc. has shifted a lot of opinions. I know a lot of people who are saying, “Why are we spending so much time and money on this when the country is in crisis? Just bury her FFS.”
I feel you Jessie Quinton, I was tired of the wall-to-wall coverage here in the States about an hour after it started.
I only watched small bits but did watch the portion of her admiration for the Obamas as that was lovely. As for the rest of her reign, I am old enough as a boomer to know what she has and has not done. I don’t need to watch endless repeats of her years on the throne as an American. Yes it’s sad that she passed but she was 96 and lived a long and fulfilling life. I am sorry for those that loved her but Britain is in a sorry state of affairs today, just as they have been for the last 2+ years. Poor NHS has been mistreated, abused and has not the money to pay their staff a living wage.
It’s time that Charles acknowledge the suffering that his people are dealing with on a daily basis. Nothing has to stop from him doing the right thing. Yes, QEII passed, it’s a part of life but now that he is king, he needs to step up and do right by his people.
Whatever else anyone thinks about the guy, what a weird thing to spend the first 73 years of your life waiting for the job you were born to do, which you only get after your mother dies.
I dont think he was gagging for it ALL his life to be fair, he still had other roles and titles to fulfil. But i am sure as time went on and on (especially becoming and old mand himself)he may have then been eager to get to it. I dont imagine when he was crowned Prince of Wales at 19 he set his sights on being King then.
And on top of that, he’s only getting started when most people are at least thinking about retirement (if they haven’t already done so).
Charles must be proactive he cannot imo afford not to be Charles needs to to rein in William and speak up for harry and Meghan harry and Meghan may not return but he should show support
Something has got to give especially when concerning Harry and Meghan. It’s enough now. I don’t understand how this family doesn’t understand that. It’s costing them by allowing the racism, abuse and bullying to continue against this couple. Like, enough is enough.
I agree. The media has been out of control with their racism and open support is needed. Charles has to try to reach out to the non white people and he’s not going to have any chance if he keeps letting his daughter in law being abused by the press.
@ Nic919, Charles needs to reach out to ALL of those haters, including the courtier’s in BP and CH. Charles must speak to everyone as well as make a public statement. And especially those RR’s that he has in his pocket. Charles isn’t starting out with a stellar reputation as it is. If Charles is smart, he will take action now, not later.
I agree he needs to sort out the feuding and division in the family, same goes for the leaking.
He needs to banish Andrew, do more to show support to the Sussex’s and deal with the Keens and the Meddletons. Khate and her family will only ramp up the narrative of good Queen Khate and Camilla who that they’ve been pushing for the last few years. That family of hers needs to be shut down permanently.
Once the funeral is over things will get very interesting.
Banishment used to be a thing. Don’t know why it isn’t anymore. I can totally see Charles dumping Andrew. Dubai or one of the other Arab states would take him in, seizing his passport when he gets there.
Probably what Charles wants, but sadly not realistic.
@Tessa: If he doesn’t want Harry’s absence to overshadow his coronation, he would do something to rectify the issue but I suspect that he won’t do anything as he has the press and William on his side now.
I was hoping that with the passing of his mother he would realize how important it was for him to have her unending and unapologetic support and it would shed light to show him that what he has done to Harry, and especially Meghan, he will see how fortunate he was with his parents support and it will be his wake up call, so to speak. Though, I don’t hold out hope. He is still that same Charles yesterday as he is today.
We’ve talked in great depth about what would happen when the queen dies, what will it be like etc and now the day has come. A new monarch during a time of a lot political and social unrest in the UK. The next few years are going to be very interesting to witness indeed.
Oh, how I wish Anne had been born first. Anne would make a proper Queen, unlike her other siblings. Anne doesn’t pull any punches and is certainly up to the task. She would not take any shit from Andrew and wouldn’t hesitate to banish him to Siberia!! Anne has the balls that Charles doesn’t.
It wouldn’t matter if Anne were born first, Charles would still have been the heir as soon as he popped out.
I’m saving energy so I regretfully will not be tuning in to see King Charles the Turd whose rivers, waterways, seas and oceans overflowed with excrement pay lip service to whatever lies in what us 💁🏾♀️
I am not a big Charles fan, but I can’t help but empathize that here is a man who just lost his mother, she has just died and he has to immediately snap back in to things and with no rest or time to reflect or breathe. He also has to do it in front of a nation, a government, an entire world. And any missteps will be recorded, reported and analyzed.
Then again, he has literally been preparing for this his entire life, which, that alone does something to a person.
Also his mother made it very clear that in every way being a mom came second to the Crown. Charles himself even dragged his parents on national television.
What would we as a society say about a woman who was emotionally and physically unavailable to her kids because she put her job first? She’d get torn to pieces. But because this one has a crown, tiaras, a vault full of jewelry and castles it’s “different”.
Charles siblings did.not complain about their parents Charles was pampered. By the queen mother which imo enabled his being so self centered
@ Tessa, that’s an excellent point and we should also mention that she did the same with Peggington as well. Look at how that turned out!!
It was lovely to see a short video of QEII that was titled with her favorite grandson!! I will try to find the link but it clearly shows their special relationship. I do believe that QEII favored Harry to a greater degree than Peggington. Harry did have a very special bond and relationship with her. It’s apparent in the few seconds of how her face lightens up as he is near.
Here it is!! You can’t help but smile!!!
https://youtu.be/cabAEuKkzdI
“Today we mourn our beloved Queen – whatever love is…”
Thanks for that, it gave me a lol!
The whole thing is a terrible institution, hidden by a pale-mafia front of egoistic yet simpering classist, racist propagandists. Long live the ‘king’ – what what…not! The answer is we cannot support the monarchy.
Ditto!!!
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Best Comment Ever!
Exactly.
Pro Republican here but if we must put up with this family I actually prefer Charles to William and I am the daughter of a woman who saw Diana as her bestie and still has a lot of Diana’s fashion in her wardrobe.
I really hope Charles starts with dismantling the language surrounding the Royals and Royal convention. It’s 2022 FFS.
I pray Charles can make it 20 years. He is a Scorpio, so it will be a much different reign from the Queen who was Taurus. I am dreading William and his selfish vibes.
I’m sympathetic to anyone who’s suffering from the loss of a dearly beloved relative.
However, I’m nauseated by the wall to wall eulogies of a woman who’s led a pampered and luxurious life and whose main achievement seems to have been to outlive anyone else in this role.
The traditions and customs surrounding a monarch’s death are positively medieval, at she breathes her last, they proclaim the next king, there’s an immediate land and titles grab, with the new monarch immediately travelling around the realms so that everyone can swear an oath of allegiance.
There’s a thread on Twitter which I thoroughly recommend by US Berkeley historian James Vernon, which so summed up some of the frustrations I’m feeling.
‘ Her reign, like the crown….took it’s wealth from centuries of colonial subjugation…more effective holding on to her enormous personal wealth than the church,….but she neither restored faith in the sanctity of the family or the authority of the church…Ultimately her reign was one in which royalty was reduced to becoming part of the new culture of celebrity.’
He is insightful and truthful here!!! Bravo for speaking the truth James Vernon!! Hopefully more people will acknowledge his truth as he is spot on! Charles should start thinking about reparations in his near future as well. But first he must protect his son, DIL and his 2 beautiful grandchildren. Charles needs to repair his relationships with Harry and Meghan first as well.
How shitty do you have to be to leave your brother to find his own way to Balmoral??? They could have all gone together but alas, Pegginton is a shit brother.
It’s lame enough that we keep carrying on with royalty in Europe in 2022. Now on top of it we are stuck with kings. There’s nothing remotely interesting about those modern kings. No fashion, no style, no story of their own except for being waities. Bleh.
Charles has been very involved in the smear campaign against Harry & Meghan and does not give a crap about them or their kids. His ego and sense of entitlement are arguably larger than William’s, as is his jealous nature. I’m baffled that people think he will extend an olive branch to the Sussexes when now more than ever he would not want in any way to be overshadowed by them.
One phone call by Charles to the media could have stopped the negative articles about the sussexes
I can’t believe that old raggedy witch gets what she wanted after all that she and that toad did to Diana. Deplorable.
Ironic too that the spin for Camilla was that she never wanted anything
I firmly believe Camilla would have been fine as a mistress and occasionally play house and beds with Andrew Parker Bowles. He was the one humiliated when it became known she was Charles’s mistress and hastened the divorce.
I saw a bunch of what appeared to be younginsh looking people singing God Save the King outside the palace. Is the anti RF sentiment in the UK as strong it appears to be? I mean I only read royal news here so I thought they were high key hated by everyone. Is it only a certain demographic of young people who support the RF or are the anti royalists the ones in the minority? Is this just a momentary rally around the flag type thing? Would a British reader comment neutrally on the general vibes on the ground in your country?
@ aang, from what I watched yesterday, the younger generation didn’t hold much love for QEII nor the Monarchy. I believe that there are many, many people ready for Britain to become a republic. Charles is too old to understand that the world has changed all these years and his reign will not be looked at as as favorably as he thinks. Those that grew up with QEII had some love for her but certainly not Charles, as that admiration and respect is not happening.
Its going to be a long few weeks ahead. I just pity the British Taxpayer.
So the Bully is Prince of Wales
Oh wow….has Charles given them the PoW titles already? Crap.
Charles just said W&K are the new Prince and Princess of Wales. I know it’s a process, investiture, etc, but wow.
I don’t think Kaiser can keep up with this 🤣
Wow, I am SHOCKED. I thought this would be a few years down the road.
Do not know why you are shocked
Charles became POW the day his grandfather died as a 6 year old and had to wait until he was in University till he got the took the cermony
What? No, that’s not true. Charles’ grandfather died when he was 3 (Charles born in November 48, grandfather died in February 52). Charles was not named PoW until 1958. And his grandfather was the king, NOT the Prince of Wales (there was no Prince of Wales title in use at that point.) So I am shocked because I thought Charles would hold onto the title for a bit before giving it to William.
Dayum! I’ve just listened to the address and it’s not what I wanted to hear. Charles announced that William and Catherine are to be PoWs. All he offered Harry was his “love” and good luck (owtte) as they continue their work overseas.
Harry if you’re reading this. Let loose the Hounds of Hell and blast the whole frigging lot of them to smithereens.
The monarchy is about continuity and right now is not the time to be changing things. There will be plenty of changes forced upon them in the future.
Why bother, William will continue to *uckaround without apparent consequences and bring every thing down.
Charles is afraid of William, the only person who ever stood up to him was Harry.
Harry probably refused to be his doormat, so there. It is probably about his new found financial independence. He refused to give it up.
Good on him.
The fascists media get their guy, all is well if the population go along, if not divide and conquer.
The monarchy is winding down, for a minute I thought Charles will keep it going.
I am not sure. The heads of government can no longer confide with the head of state due to the weak link and loose lips – William.
Prince Charles just confirmed that William and Kate will be Prince and Princess of Wales . I think it would be interesting
So much for Charles putting the Cambridges and Middletons in their places. He is taking the easy way out. He just cares about getting ready for the Coronation and titles and crowns for himself and Camilla. He sold out. He is not going to be the “hope” of the future of the Monarchy. I guess Charles did not mention Edward getting Duke of Edinburgh title.
Edward may come under the umbrella of “changes within the family” but, apart from William taking over his titles no other title changes were mentioned.
I expect to see the Mids out greeting folks in front of the Palace by the end of the day. Kate the Princess of Wales may get out of her She Shed sooner than she thought
Just my opinion, but Charles needs to bring the family together. A public showing of Family mending fences and then go PR quiet after the funeral for at least 2 months.
Poor Harry, to miss saying goodbye and the press will have their knives out for him.
He has had so much loss in his life and now to be at odds/not speaking to his Dad or Brother.
It’s all sad.
It’s not sad that Harry is not going back. He sees what his father and big brother and sister in law are really Like. I can only imagine if they did not leave. And William now has the purse strings and he would want to have his brother under his control financially. Harry has his own family, his wife and children and that’s what matters. Eugenie and her husband moved away and she is more independent and she and Jack are friends to the Sussexes.
I agree as well. If Charles made a grand gesture to Harry to bring him back into the fold, I think it would look so favorably ion the public’s eyes(especially since Harry is the public’s favorite). Charles has a lot of shadows to overcome (Diana’s and mama’s).
Unbelievable. Charles has actually named those two Prince and Princess of Wales. This is gonna be interesting.
I am not totally surprised at this. Charles sold out when he let William call the shots about Harry.
So true. I guess the continuity of the monarchy is his and the courtiers primary concern.
Did anyone else feel like Kate was a mere footnote and he didn’t want to mention her?
But William is his Heir Apparent, which the PoW title is traditionally given to. I don’t understand why that’s surprising?
Because many of us thought he would hold off on it, since its basically the only thing he had left to use to control William and get him and Kate to work more.
Charles III: “And I’d also like to express my love to Harry and Meghan, as they build their lives overseas…”
Fuuuuck, Chuck. That’s harsh.
Harry and Meghan are clearly out for good. Whether that is on their terms or Charles’s…
I think it is on their terms. Good for them. Charles is not worth the trouble and William is not either. what a family!
@Tessa: you’re likely right. I can picture the scene at Balmoral last night as, “Granny’s dead – I don’t have to take your BS anymore. So long MFs.” Let this be the headcannon for Harry henceforth.
Yep they are being polite for grandma but no way H&M want part of this drama.
I was just happy he mentioned them!
I think its on their terms. They were never going to come back as PT royals or whatever, not at this point. I think its actually good and surprising that he even mentioned them and said he loved them.
Yeah…unfortunately, actions speak louder than words…
Yes, he actually said “Prince Harry and Meghan” and I agree that it’s good and surprising. It’s like Charles is setting down the ground rules for BP and the media. H&M are not coming back, they’re building their lives and he loves them.
Well of course actions speak louder, but words are a start, and up until n ow we’ve gotten very few words from Charles in support of them, so this is something.
Now what will be interesting to see is how Harry is treated during the funeral and coronation etc (if he attends the latter.)
He actually said, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”
Well William DID cooperate with his father by announcing he wanted Bashir interview censored. So it was a “reward” perhaps by his father. Ironically, excerpts of Diana’s Bashir interview were shown in “specials” about the QUeen’s life. So William could not stop it.
Apologies for more posts, but I am so shocked about the POW titles. Although I know Harry has chosen well and will be happy with his wife and kids in the US, this marks the end for him and the BRF. The door is closed. I’m sure H&M will be welcome back while Charles is King for occasional family moments, but with W&K’s new positions, their opinions and preferences will always win from here on out.
William and Kate won nothing. IT’s all smoke and mirrors and they had those disastrous Caribbean tours. They are both way out of touch and there has been criticism of the 4 homes and lavish lifestyle and less work. Charles will have big trouble trying to get Kate and William to work more and that would be a sort of Karma for him. I doubt Kate and William are eager to work and William already said he’d put fatherhood and the school runs ahead of work. William’s “incandescence” and his working against his brother will not have positive consequences IMO.
I am shocked as well, but I wonder if its just about getting all the changes out of the way at the get-go – new monarch, new prince of wales, lets move forward now.
I don’t think W&K knew this was coming yesterday bc why change their SM handle? If you’re wondering if its already prince and princess of wales, you’re right 😂😂
They knew it…the speed in which they changed their name on social accounts shows this…simply put, yesterday, they just changed it to the immediate hereditary title…
I wonder if this was part of a deal William made with Charles? Give me the PoW title immediately and……and what? no divorce? I’ll work more? I won’t leave?
Like I said maybe this is just about getting the changes out of the way and moving forward, but its surprising to me bc this is basically the last thing Charles had to control William and get him to work more. Maybe he’s just hoping the work ethic will come with the title?
And let the Kate as the “new Diana” comparisons begin on social media and the media.
I think that the point is to erase Diana and have the Princess of Wales title associated with someone else.
They have already updated their social accounts…to prince and princess of Wales…!!
LOL. People were saying that it wasn’t William ordering the change when it happened yesterday.
You have GOT to be kidding me.
yeah hold on, I can tell you bc I was tweeting….it was within 15 minutes of Charles’ speech. I logged onto twitter pretty much just as he announced the titles, and tweeted about it, and checked their SM a few times, and nothing, and then 15 minutes after my first tweet it had been changed. They moved FAST.
This is comical. This gives you a good idea what their tenure will be like. The next 10 days can not move soon enough.
Can Wales seek independence from this mess? Those two imbeciles at PPofW is atrocious. The only Princess of Wales I recognize is Diana.
Can William even speak Welsh? Charles worked hard in learning it. They actually might have a referendum if Scotland’s in 2023 is successful.
In the Commonwealth, Wales and Scotland are viewed as separate states.
The debate against an English Prince of Wales was ongoing among some of the Welsh.
I am unsure if there is group for total independence from the UK as among the Scots.
Kate will never be the person everyone thinks of when they hear “Princess of Wales” and she knows it.
Wow this is shocking. I did think he would let the Keens dangle a bit. Oh well. If Harry and Meghan are officially no longer part of that mess, then the rest hold no interest for me.
I was expecting it. The only really important thing about the monarchy is to project a certain and continuous line of succession. Charles was never going to show even the tiniest deviation from keep calm and carry on. And if Charles lasts as long as his mother, William will have another 23 years to get his act together.
I’m not shocked he announced them as the Prince and Princess of Wales; after all, isn’t it the first son’s traditional role once they become heir? Unless Wales declares independence, it was always a foregone conclusion. I feel for the Welsh citizens, I’ve been there and it’s a lovely country and generous kind people, and they don’t deserve having this charade of a “prince” that cares nothing for them as their nominal ruler.