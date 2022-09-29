Why does Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband need a divorce before the midterms?

I’ve covered Insurrectionist Nutjob Marjorie Taylor Greene before and writing about her makes me feel ill. She’s a nasty piece of work – she’s a homophobe, a transphobe, a white supremacist, an anti-Semite, a traitor and she should be in f–king jail. That being said, I get her mixed up with Lauren Boebert, who is a lot like Greene only Boebert is a brunette and she’s younger. Both of those nutjobs are sitting congresswomen, btw. Anyway, fun story: Greene’s husband of 27 years has filed for divorce. They’ve apparently been separated for a while and he… just decided to pull the plug formally on their marriage five weeks before the midterms. Something’s hinky.
Perry Greene, the husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), filed for divorce on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast. The petition stated that the Greenes’ 27-year marriage was “irretrievably broken” and indicated that the couple, who wed in college, had been separated for some time.
Perry Greene motioned to have the divorce filed under seal, arguing “that the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests.”
In a statement through a spokesperson, Rep. Greene told The Daily Beast, “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”
Perry Greene said in a statement: “Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”
In case you’re wondering about how they “wed in college,” MTG was only 18 years old when they got married. As for the rest of it… “I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time” – yeah, no. She literally facilitated the insurrection, called for Speaker Pelosi to be executed and she’s harassed Parkland kids and families. She thinks every school shooting is a false flag operation. She can go to hell, you don’t have to respect her privacy. She’s a huge QAnoner too, and I wonder if that’s part of this, or whether her now-estranged husband has the same incendiary beliefs.
One has to wonder why @RepMTG’s husband of 27 years needed to divorce her suddenly right now, 6 weeks before the election.
— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) September 29, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Trying to get away/get his cash before she’s indicted for Jan 6? Pretty please?
I fully agree!
I am confident that she was the one on the phone during January 6. She’s about to get arrested…right?
My fingers are crossed!!
And outed as the bomb planter??????
She looks like a Neanderthal.
Sitting here with my fingers crossed! Looking forward to the final House committee hearing.
They’ve been married for a long time so he knows just how vile she is and has apparently supported that for years. So what a loser to be bailing now, but it wouldn’t surprise me if this is their way of moving the money around if she’s sued civilly. Zero sympathy for anyone who has supported her hatred and vitriol and racism for so long.
This is my take, too. Divorce on the Right seems to be OK if it’s in aid of preserving (or concealing) wealth & assets. I wonder what legal basis they are/he is using to accomplish it.
she looks like a cross between the night king and a gnocchi.
This is 100% accurate and so hilarious that I almost swallowed my tongue laughing.
Insult to gnocchi!
I had to share this comment with friends. Hilarious
I don’t know what the night king is, but 🎯
@Bisynatic
The night king is arguably the biggest villain in Game of Thrones, and UGLY AF lol!
Just Google it, you get the idea. MTG fits perfectly with this analogy 🙂
Yeah, this is about him hiding the money for them by pretending not to want the marriage.
What transparent weirdos they are.
It definitely sounds like *someone’s* assets are about to be frozen.
She looks like a neanderthal
Your right, she does!
I will not stand by and see Neanderthals disrespected in this fashion!
I’m with HoofRat on this one. I have always had a soft spot for Neanderthals (plus my family has a higher than normal percentage of Neanderthal DNA, lol). She looks like a deformed potato. She’s bad ugly, mostly because her outsides match her insides.
Yes, I have always thought she looked like a potato.
I’ve always thought she looked like an English bulldog.
English bulldogs are much cuter and have better skin. (I have had several and they have awful skin so that’s saying something)
Is! She is a Neanderthal. Yes, disrespectful. Sorry!
Neanderthal libel!!!! They had art, burial rituals and a functional society! This one would have been expelled!
Just commenting to assist in not “respecting her privacy” as this piece of garbage deserves NO sort of respect with the harm she’s caused others. I hope her husband has a 23 year old side piece and goes public tomorrow.
HER RIGHT TO PRIVACY?! After the way she stalked AOC and the Parkland survivor, on camera?? She is mentally sick, it’s very disturbing. She looked like she was going to Tanya Harding someone’s knees.
As far as I’m concerned she no longer is allowed to privacy. She keeps putting herself out there say and doing these god awful things. Once she did that, in my eyes, she is fair game.
Maggie Three Names needs to be constantly exposed for what she is. That wench has harassed too many people to get any privacy.
It is ingesting, especially since its generally accepted she had at least two affairs before she was in Congress. He rode those out, maybe a third affair?
Yeah, that’s what I thought, too… why isn’t that shouted from the rooftops every time she tries to climb up on her morality horse?
“ She has been my best friend for the last 29 years… And that’s why I can’t wait to extricate myself and my finances from her immediately!”
Trying to think through the plethora of possible types of scandals here. The most fun (given that she is a homophobe) would be that her husband discovered a cache of flowerly love letters to another woman..
Naw it’s probably just that she is getting indicted for trying to overthrow Democracy.
I would love a huge scandal that ends with her complete destruction. She is a menace to the country
There is credible evidence that MTG is the Jan 5 pipe bomber. She definitely belongs in jail. Traitorous scum.
I can’t imagine what kind of surveillance she’s (quietly) under to make sure she doesn’t do anything else like that.
C-Shell it’s so funny, 6 years ago I would laugh at theories like this. But after Trump, Roger Stone and MTG I would be hard-pressed not to at least consider any theory. She could totally have been the bomber. These people are insane.
And forensic footprints would show a wear pattern of someone who is genetically missing the same toe on both feet 😆😂☠️- a unique identifier, if you will!
Legitimately did not know she was still married and had 3 kids. Feel like I’ve read articles about her with other men. Something about CrossFit. Idk. Idc except she is a trash person and I want karma to come for her. I live in ga and am hoping that Hershel Walker does not become our senator and replace warnock. And I want Stacey in as governor. I try not to look at polls bc it always freaks me out.
She had a couple of affairs, including at least one with a crossfit coach from her gym…was still elected to Congress by the so-called party of “family values” though.
Oh she wants people to respect her right to privacy, does she????
I have no words. I hope her life falls apart and her sleeves are ALWAYS wet when she does dishes.
Apt “curse,” Emmi!
Love it!!!
A story came out about her cheating with a couple of men about two or so years ago.
A quote from the Daily Fail:
“Embattled QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘openly cheated’ on her husband of 25 years withpolyamorous tantric sex guru and then moved on to another affair with the manager at her gym.”
She’s probably still cheating and he’s over it. She is one of the most hideous creatures I have ever seen. Wow. So gross.
My understanding is Georgia is a 50/50 split. I have heard she’s worth some serious bucks (IDK if it’s true) so…
Someone on Twitter said that if her husband (paraphrasing here) gets the property they live on, she can no longer be their representative? I will have to check for accuracy
Also. Maybe she’s losing, or is certain to lose and he is getting out now?
I mean I wish she would lose. A lovely man named Marcus Flowers is running against her. Attractive veteran that wears a cowboy hat. Money is being poured into that race. Considering the district though…its unlikely.
I’ve donated to his campaign a few times, I hope he wins. I hope she goes down in glorious flames. I’ve also read that her fundraising power is gone. She’s spending more on fundraising expenses than she’s bringing in in donations.
I hope Abbott goes down too, my $ and vote is going to Beto here in Texas. (I know it’s a little unrelated, just putting thoughts and prayers out there).
🙏🙏🙏
Dear god – it never occurred to me that it had children!! Terrifying.
Didn’t she cheat on her husband with a guy at the gym?
It’s got to be exhausting to be married to a full-time troll. MTG seems to spend ALL her time attempting to provoke outrage and kissing up to Trump & company. I can imagine that her husband would feel abandoned, even if he shares her politics (which I agree are reprehensible). Don’t know what to think about the timing issue — I guess we’ll see.
I bet he suspects she’s going to be charged and wants to limit his financial exposure.
This is the winning answer – there’s no new outrageous behavior he’s suddenly unable to stomach from her, they’re just trying to protect their money before she gets indicted.
Yup. They are both in this together and just trying to protect the $. She suddenly sees real trouble coming her way and they are scrambling.
Those friendly statements are complete and orchestrated BS. She’s such a putrid husk of a human whose soul is so rotten and foul, that if her husband were truly divorcing her because he wanted to leave the marriage, she’d have absolutely nothing nice to say about him.
Agreed.
It’s all about the money and grift with these people.
Yep. Not just January 6 (though I’m sure she was all up in that mess), but I’d be surprised if she wasn’t also involved in the attempt to overturn the GA election results. THAT is the case that has many in the GOP spooked. After all, state convictions aren’t subject to presidential pardons.
I’m gonna go ahead and speculate that the FBI may have interviewed one Perry Greene.
@SomeChick
I agree; he is trying to preserve what financial assets he can. I believe George Floyd’s murderer Derek Chauvin’s wife literally filed for divorce quickly after he was charged. I’m sure it’s about greed for sure (and maybe he can’t stand her troll ass either).
Isn’t divorce against her Christian beliefs?
Isn’t hatred against Christian beliefs?
When did morals or ethics ever get in her way?
She has ZERO Christian beliefs.
Is lying against her Christian beliefs? I mean, it’s literally in the ninth commandment.
She’s no Christian. For starters…
She earned that face
… but we don’t deserve it.
So it’s too bad he didn’t do what the ex wife of maggot’s oponent did in 2020 and have her removed from the house and move out of the state.
She needs to get the punishment sent forth by the founding fathers for treason.
Is it bad that what I find most surprising is that MTG ever went to a gym?
I know, she doesnt look particularly fit and she’s a weird color , for someone with money she looks like she put herself together with random bits at a Green Drop
No LMAO
I was floored when I read something about her having an affair with a Cross Fit trainer. I am like that bitch does Cross Fit? Haha!
Yes. That is bad. People of all shapes and sizes can and do go to the gym. Comments like this also keep people from going for fear of being mocked and having pictures snapped and put online for more mocking.
I find all the attacks on her looks to be sad. There are so many awful things about her. The way she looks isn’t an issue. But that’ is way more comments than yours.
@AngelaH
MTG is not being mocked for going to the gym or having pics out of her working out. She is being mocked for being the atrocious troll and horrible person SHE IS!! And to me, when someone is as awful as she is, it clouds the way they look.
When she, and other GOP/MAGA cultists have no issue trashing other people’s looks, I don’t give AF if she gets the same treatment. Her character (or lack thereof) is much more concern to me.
Karma is a bitch, and what you put out, you get back in spades. And that is what she is getting.
She’s protecting her assets from possible seizure in legal cases not involving her divorce proceedings.
Geeeezz, I thought our Pauline Hanson was bad… 🇦🇺
It bet it’s cheating. MTG looks like she has a sordid and filthy life.
Privacy. 😆😭🤣😂😆😭🤣😂
Sounds like an invitation to break down her front door and trash the place.
Mmm… I’m going to actively DISRESPECT her privacy. I hope her kids are okay. And I hope MTG never has a moment of happiness or peace again.
MTG had several affairs with men she met at her gym. One of them is allegedly Justin Tway, who was the manager of the CrossFit gym where Greene was on staff and worked out. The other was allegedly Craig Ivey, a “polyamorous tantric-sex guru”. These affairs were years ago but maybe she got caught in another one and her husband threw in the towel. But I agree with others, he’s likely trying to preserve what financial assets he can before the legal brown matter hits the spinning blades.