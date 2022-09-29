Why does Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband need a divorce before the midterms?

I’ve covered Insurrectionist Nutjob Marjorie Taylor Greene before and writing about her makes me feel ill. She’s a nasty piece of work – she’s a homophobe, a transphobe, a white supremacist, an anti-Semite, a traitor and she should be in f–king jail. That being said, I get her mixed up with Lauren Boebert, who is a lot like Greene only Boebert is a brunette and she’s younger. Both of those nutjobs are sitting congresswomen, btw. Anyway, fun story: Greene’s husband of 27 years has filed for divorce. They’ve apparently been separated for a while and he… just decided to pull the plug formally on their marriage five weeks before the midterms. Something’s hinky.

Perry Greene, the husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), filed for divorce on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast. The petition stated that the Greenes’ 27-year marriage was “irretrievably broken” and indicated that the couple, who wed in college, had been separated for some time. Perry Greene motioned to have the divorce filed under seal, arguing “that the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests.” In a statement through a spokesperson, Rep. Greene told The Daily Beast, “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.” Perry Greene said in a statement: “Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”

In case you’re wondering about how they “wed in college,” MTG was only 18 years old when they got married. As for the rest of it… “I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time” – yeah, no. She literally facilitated the insurrection, called for Speaker Pelosi to be executed and she’s harassed Parkland kids and families. She thinks every school shooting is a false flag operation. She can go to hell, you don’t have to respect her privacy. She’s a huge QAnoner too, and I wonder if that’s part of this, or whether her now-estranged husband has the same incendiary beliefs.

