DM: Prince William is ‘bereaved’ about his brother’s ‘devastating defection’

There’s been a palpable sense of panic among Prince William and Kate’s political base, the sycophantic royal reporters who feel their only job is propping up an angry egg and his bewigleted wife. Maybe I’m being generous, but I do believe that there are some royal reporters who genuinely understand that the events of the past month have irreparably altered the Windsors’ standing and public trust. But as we’ve seen time and time again, these people are short-sighted and unimaginative – they can’t see that there’s money to be made from doing honest coverage of the monarchy’s death rattle. So instead, they trudge along, writing their sympathetic “Poor Prince Huevo” pieces. Becky English had a doozy, published on Wednesday: “What William really thinks about the Kate conspiracy theories. And why it’s been so heartbreaking for him to see her reputation trashed in the same way as Diana’s.” Can someone tell William that his own mismanagement and tone-deaf messaging has done the most damage to his wife’s reputation?
William has had such a difficult four years: All this against the backdrop of a series of devastating losses, beginning with the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in 2021 (always a tower of strength for the princess, to whom he frequently wrote fond letters, as well as William) and then his irreplaceable grandmother and sounding board, Queen Elizabeth, the following year.
The grief of exiling a brother who refused to divorce his wife on William’s orders: There has been grief, too – well, at least a form of it – at the devastating defection of Prince Harry, whose almost primeval need to snipe, strike and rile his brother and sister-in-law, to whom he was once so close, has been one of the most devastating sucker punches of them all. Sure, William’s heart has been hardened and his resolve reaffirmed when it comes to his sibling, particularly after his disloyalty to Catherine in his bile-fest of a memoir, Spare. But it is important not to underestimate, friends tell me, just how much of a form of bereavement it has been.
The weight of the world on his hunched shoulders: But having covered the Royal Family for so long you do get to pick up the signs, and it was clear that William was also a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders. I know he is angry, frustrated and, yes, deeply disappointed, at what has transpired over recent weeks. ‘When will it all stop?’ he is said to have asked. William has worked hard over the years to ring-fence his family and protect them from the worst excesses of public scrutiny. While he doesn’t have an easy relationship with the British media, he has learnt to work with us professionally – and has, rightly, been afforded unprecedented privacy for a publicly funded national figure.
William always hoped to control all of the media: William has now learnt the hard way that this degree of control does not extend to the sump of social media – let alone foreign publications and even prime-time US television – which are simply not subject to a fraction of the same regulation as news outlets here. Most worrying for the prince and his team is the way that the worst sniggering excesses of internet trollism have broken through the barrier and appear to now be controlling a particularly spiteful form of public discourse.
William’s own-goals: Of course, there have been a few own-goals on the way. I’ve been clear in my view that Kensington Palace were desperately naive in thinking one of the most famous – and, let us not forget, much-loved – women in the world could disappear from public view for three months and people not talk about it. Do we have a right to know what’s been wrong with the Princess of Wales? Absolutely not. But might it not have been prudent to consider a slightly more informative approach in order to fill the vacuum that is now, inevitably, overflowing with rumour, conspiracy and bile?
An even more insular Huevo: The trouble is that approach doesn’t come naturally to William – who, insiders fear, will become ‘even more insular’ as a result of his wife’s experience. And after events of recent days, you can honestly sympathise. It’s also worth noting that while everyone hopes and prays for the King’s successful recovery (and from what I hear, currently, his spirits are excellent), Charles’s cancer diagnosis is a gnawing reminder for his son and heir of what is coming down the line, possibly faster than he ever feared. That’s a huge burden for William not just as a man, but also a husband and father of three young children, to bear.
Allow their actions to do the talking: For now the prince and his team are not minded to publicly react to what they describe as ‘the madness’, and feel their actions should do the talking. That said, I’m told they have not entirely ruled out making some kind of public statement in the coming weeks, ahead of Catherine’s return to public duties. There is much William would like to say. It has been tough for him to stand by and see his wife’s reputation shredded by the court of public opinion in the way his late mother’s once was.
Stop for a second and really think about how f–king bizarre all of this is. William is not a one-man royal office. He has a staff of dozens, if not hundreds at his disposal. He has a brand new private secretary from the diplomatic corps and access to the top Tory spinmasters. He also has an eager, sycophantic press corps openly telling him what they want from him and what he should do to simply change the narrative. He’s either too stupid, too stubborn or hidden option C to actually do the things he needs to do to get through this. Release the original Mother’s Day photos, release a clear, unedited photo or video of Kate, have Kate release a real message of thanks for all of the care and support she’s gotten, actually respect the British public enough to communicate with them directly in some way. Instead, he wants to whine, dither and throw a tantrum about how he still hates his brother and he’s mad that people actually want to know if his wife is alive. BTW, hidden option C is that William can’t do any of the things the media wants him to do because Kate is refusing or she’s incapacitated. Who even knows?
I’m sure I’d be upset too if my fall guy decided to exit stage left! Grow up, Willy. 🙄
And what about Kate?
“… they have not entirely ruled out making some kind of public statement in the coming weeks, ahead of Catherine’s return to public duties.”
Coming weeks? Plural? Easter is in ten days. It sure sounds like they are saying Kate will be out of commission way past Easter. It’s interesting that not a single royal has either confirmed or denied those photos; it’s as if the photos don’t exist. I’m calling it now: she’s is really bad shape ( f she’s still alive) and William’s hands are far from clean.
I’ve been saying… since the London Clinic dramarama… she never left Sandringham after xmas, unless it was in that supposed ambulance convoy that scrambled from there at the end of December. If she left for an A&E, I reckon stabilized, they would have moved her back to Sandringham.
Why would Cluck lodge at Sandringham, when CH is his cozy bolthole in London, right near the treatment hospital, and no one bothers him there?
Because they have to *hide* Huesa’s condition, and Sandringham is the closest not-Crown property of any size to hide her in. And he keeps going there, to keep an eye on things. To keep an eye on her, whatever her stage of convalescence is truly at.
When KP was doing their nut, BP offered London Clinic “prostate” distraction. Cluck was probably in there for a workup and more cancer treatment. They didn’t disclose that until the crisis happened with Huesa (the day media, C&C, and H wore black), and then they announced Cluck’s dx to explain away the royal protocol “gaffe”. He went straight back to Sandringham – probably for an update on Huesa’s condition and oversee arrangements should she fail.
After things stabilized Cluck’s BP comms took over the narrative, redirecting it to Sandringham “for the holiday with the kids” – I suspect the kids were allowed to see her? And they set this up in case anyone papped them arriving or leaving.
KP (Huevo) went rogue again from about the time of Constantine’s memorial, and the press was saying she was in Windsor again. Now they’re talking about Easter at Sandringham. I think this is BP’s work as well, because they know they need to steer the narrative back to Sandringham, where she’s been all this time. Easter is usually observed by the family at Windsor. She’s probably too weak for that journey if they’re switching the location up.
I agree with you completely, Carmen. Everything that’s gone on—all these fake photos/videos of Kate, William’s bizarre behavior, him being on the outs with his family, Kensington Palace’s obvious lies and changing stories, their failure to just simply post a real new photo/video of Kate (which they WOULD if they could, to stop all this gossiping)…. It all points towards something very dark & sinster going on. I honestly can’t believe there are still people out there who believe Kensington Palace’s lies & bullshit. There was no “abdominal surgery”! Where the hell is Kate and what did William do to her?
William is bereaved for a past life when Harry was his scapegoat and people considered him attractive.
“When will it all stop?” When you stop stepping on the rakes you put in your own garden.
100%. This mess is all of HIS own making: he’s the baldy consumed with competitive hatred, he’s the baldy who threw his own wife under the bus, he’s the baldy in love only with his own slippers. It’s so nauseating how their (KP, RR) fallback position is always to WHINE about how tough Baldy has it. What a weak POS.
William: When will it all stop?
The World: When you stop being an ass.
😂😂😂
Oh spare me the crocodile tears. Where he was for the last seven years when his brother and sil in law and his nephew and niece get slender in the press. Thet are not even getting what Sussex got in their prime. This is rota way of threatening William and palace to act because they cant control the social media. I’m a conspiracy theorist, I believe late queen killed diana, even for me that Kingston theory is so wild . Many tiktok influencers openly taking about willi killed him and Kate had abortion and Kate is refusing to cooperate because William forced kate into abortion of her love child. Many people believe this theory which is wild and some says that William made kate tie up her uterus from farther embarrassed and she is bedridden because of it and what’s why palace and William is lying etc. Its wild wild west on social media and all these rota are crying on x and begging people to be sympathetic lol. Karma is a bitch.
Becky English to the rest of the world: we are really salty here on Salt Isle that free speech exists and people are exercising their right to criticize this royal dumpster 🔥.
Right??? she’s like, damn that free press over in the US, they might break the story before we can properly control it!!!
Exactly! It’s rich that they are describing the invisible contract as stringent press regulations.
Wasn’t it revealed through one of the court cases that Becky English paid a private investigator to obtain private information about Harry? Her holier than thou judgments are laughable
I read somewhere yesterday the RR want to shut down Twitter for talking smack about Huevo.
Some people might say that PH “emigrated” or “resigned” or “came to a mutual decision to end employment”. It’s certainly a choice to use Soviet-style words like “defection” and a cult-like narrative about someone getting married and leaving a country and job. This article is all over PW about his poor PR and they are contributing to it. They are all control freaks and morons. Saying “foreign publications and even prime-time US television – which are simply not subject to a fraction of the same regulation as news outlets here” really sounds stupid when you seem to be running dictator style media where you are committed to someone’s propaganda and not to truth.
All of this! An accurate characterization would be that Harry and Meghan had no choice but to resign after negotiations failed. (That’s still a generous way to put it, but it’s not strictly false.)
I would argue that both were constructively dismissed because they were lives were made such a misery that to save the marriage and their mental health that they were obliged to leave UK and seek a safe home elsewhere.
“The foreign media keeps telling the truth – why won’t they lie for us?” Every single Rota rat and courtier in the UK…
They’re starting to realize I think, finally, how shrunken, salty, and small their “empire” now is.
Congrats, UK media bilge rats – this is what comes of slagging off the Commonwealth and Europe and every other foreign country. No one outside of their immediate borders cares about the Rota’s pwecious feelings, or the BRF’s feelings. They’re just a telenovela to us. So them whining about it is an absolute non-starter.
I wonder how much this will ramp up – the ranting and crying of the press – now that H and Hugh Grant’s case is now progressing in the courts again. Murdoch was named yesterday; so was Rebecca Brooks, and several other top henchmen. I wonder about how their feeling the pinch will manifest itself in royal coverage going forward. More attacks on Montecito, no doubt… but it would be interesting if the invisible contract succumbed to the dual pressures of Hazza’s suit on the one hand and Huevos’ unchecked rages and displays of inconsistent behaviour on the other.
I can imagine going from the Duke of Cambridge, with a degree of autonomy & someday be King, to Prince of Wales & one day to be King, to the King has cancer & is 76 & suddenly it’s soon to be King, could be quite dizzying.
If only he knew all this was coming & could have prepared for it, then maybe he wouldn’t be blundering about making an ass of himself, a mockery of the monarchy.
The only thing Willy misses is the lack of accountability he used to enjoy.
This. But all he has been doing is pushing back on responsibility and stepping up while expecting ALL of the perks and recognition and privilege. He is rejecting the standard and replacing it with entitled AH.
Not sure if you’re being sarcastic about “If only he knew…” He was born knowing what was coming. The only reason he’s unprepared is because he doesn’t like to prepare for anything. He’d be a blunderer no matter what level of society he was born into.
Yes, it is sarcasm.
He’s the epitome of mediocre white man failing up, way way way up.
FAFO, Willy. 🤷♀️
If Evil Egg is “bereaved” about his brother’s “devastating defection”, perhaps he should’ve treated said brother a damn sight better than he did. Generally when you have a history of physically assaulting someone and have an active campaign against them and their spouse to split them up, deny them much needed security and destroy their lives — folks don’t take to kindly to that kind of abuse. Funny how that works, eh?
I’m sorry but is Harry supposed to have been more loyal to his sister in law than his own wife and children??? Are they forgetting the crying lie unleashed a wave of racial hostility towards Meghan while she was pregnant?? A lie that Kate acknowledged was a lie?! He’s supposed to do and say nothing for Kate’s sake?? And as for spare they conveniently forget all the books and articles that came out years before it was ever written. William spoke to an editor at the Times about his own brother for goodness sake. Battle of the brothers cited William’s own friends! That was before Spare, which was not a “bile-fest”. Bile is sending your friends to the daily beast to talk about how much you hate your brother and his wife.
Bereaved you say. Well he sure does have an evil racist way of showing his bereavement. He hates his brother and is incredibly jealous of his brother. He smears his brother every chance he gets.
Oh yes nothing like showing love for harry by assaulting him trying to keep him from marrying Meghan. Not going to birthday parties of Lily and Archie and authorizing knauf to file a fake report against Meghan. And he feels bereaved. Hypocrisy knows no bounds with peg.
So many of William’s wounds are self-inflicted.
Mr.& Mrs Idle wanted the Sussex out of the way for the spotlight.
Yes! They also wanted to be the center of attention while doing nothing. They got exactly what they wanted.
They got exactly what they wanted, and they hate it.
This schadenfreude pie is delicious, btw.
🎻
Exactly
Spare was a “bile fest”?? Those people are hysterical.
Do it, William, do it! Do an interview to get everything you would like to say off your chest. Explain how angry you are about how ill-used and poorly treated you are. How the overwhelming expectations of showing up once a week to shake hands is so unfair. How nobody should have the right to ask or question how you are spending the $24 million from the Duchy and your share of hundreds of millions of taxpayer funds from the Royal grant every year.
This would be even better than Andrew’s Woking Pizza Express interview.
That would be fantastic!
While he’s talking, he can spout off about how “disloyal” it is to tell the truth about his wife being a racist liar and see how well that goes over.
So she starts off her piece insulting and name-calling Harry, and then she conveniently forgets how every single rota rat has contributed to the current atmosphere – with their own words and by retweeting and engaging with the very worst of the trolls and bots, and then she wants to whinge about how mean and nasty discourse has become online?
You and your fellow rota rats ARE the problem. All of those years of sacrificing Harry to protect the misdeeds of the heir? YOU created this problem. All of those years of amplifying the racist, nasty, violent online harassment of Meghan? YOU created this atmosphere. It’s too late to put the cat back in the bag just because Huevo Pegs the III cries and stomps his eggcup. It’s too late to blame Harry and Meghan when they’ve been gone for years and your golden egg can no longer keep up the pretense of being competent or even sane and can’t keep straight the reason his lazy Button has gone missing.
Becky English and her fellow rota rats have helped to create the very thing they now cry and throw up about. They all knew how incompetent, lazy, and rage-filled the heir is and they lied and harassed the Sussexes almost to death. So, oh well, too bad so sad. Sorrows, sorrows, prayers.
👏👏👏
QEII had to know her father was dying or at the least seriously ill. At 26 she was a parent of two children even younger than Baldemort’s yet somehow she managed to cope. Peg, at nearly 42, sounds like he’s on the verge of collapse. And wow once again throwing his wife (and mother) under the bus, talking about the damage to her reputation like he’s above it all and not involved. People were accusing you, William, of DV. Kate is not the only one with the damaged reputation. Time to leave your pity party and clean up the mess. And fire Becky English as your PR spokesperson, she’s making you look really, really bad.
bereaved sure is a strange, pointed word for the daily faily to use here…
Noticed that, too.
That was a very deliberate word choice. What do they know that they’re sitting on?
Am I supposed to feel sorry for William? This is Karma for smearing and bullying Harry and Meghan.
The weight of the world on his shoulders? Yeah right. What a joke. The guy works from 10 to 4 with probably 3 hour lunches. He’s just mad he needs to step up and needs to own his fckups now
And only from Tuesday to Thursday because you know ….kids. You don’t realize how much time is needed to organize so many holidays. And there’s one in the corner so please don’t disturb the Wales.
Well she’s correct when she says that William has enjoyed unprecedented privacy from the BM. Especially in comparison to Harry and Meghan. This is a man who got angry bc Harry and Meghan didn’t update the media on Archie’s birth quick enough. Who wasn’t upset in the least at the moon baby conspiracies surrounding Meghan’s babies or that her kids are to this day called faked dolls. So whatever.
Kate’s reputation is being shredded because…..she significantly altered a picture before releasing it to the international press. Now we can discuss whether it was actually her or whether someone else did it, but according to KP it was her. that’s why her reputation is in tatters, that’s why people are making so many “where is Kate” memes – not just because she is “recovering”, but because of that specific photo. couple that with the two car pics and the weird farm house video…….
and yeah its been one KP own-goal after another. And sorry William, no matter how many bots you buy, you cannot control social media the way you can control the british press.
This!
Also note to William, just because you’re stupid doesn’t mean we are….
They truly believe no one has actually read the record breaking book, Spare, do they? I was just waiting for the poor Peggy articles about how hard it is because Prince Harry isn’t his scandal scapegoat anymore.
I also remember that when Spare was released they were relieved because they expected worse. What are they hiding?
Am I supposed to give a f*ck? cause I don’t! You ALL wanted H&M gone. W&K wanted the spotlight. Everyone got they wanted. Nut up and deal with it.
Have you guys read the Tatler’s new article on Huevo? Tatler stated the article with how great his height is, like how his height is a huge accomplishment 🤣🤣🤣. It’s reads like a Tatler wrote a whole article to make fun of him. But maybe I am wrong.
There is something I do not understand about what I’m reading about how much more strongly regulated the UK media is vs foreign media, particularly the US.
If that is true, and if they’re restrained by strict libel laws, and are able to be gagged so powerfully they can’t even report on things they know to be true…then how the hell did we get the shit storm of outright lies, innuendo, etc. that nearly drove our girl Meghan to seriously contemplate suicide?
As manipulative and manipulating as US media can sometimes be, it is rare that we see our paparazzi hound an individual to the degree Meghan was hounded. That poor woman was under siege in her own house and it was so bad it traumatized her dog!
Wasn’t it UK media that had the parents of a murder victim thinking she was still alive because they hacked one of her phone or social media accounts? That’s wild!
I think we can see now in real time this recently lauded legal restraint of the UK media just works for a monarch and his/her heir these days. And even so, William is pushing it, big time.
William: I stabbed myself in the chest, won’t somebody please feel sorry for meeeee!!
Harry, please come back so I can ease my “grief” and “bereavement” by kicking you around some more!!!!
This reads like William is living in a different reality than the rest of us. Like all of this was a direct result of his own actions. He got everything he wanted and he’s still complaining. Grow up!
In Opposite Land terms, I’m going to guess that if the late duke was “frequently exchanging letters” with any of the duchesses, it was with Meghan. Becky has apparently just found this out, so she slipped it in there as some sort of new “oh by the way” discovery and ascribed it to KKKHate, just in case the truth comes out later down the line. Then she will say with a straight face that it happened with both of them.
Typical trumpian thin-skinned bully who can’t take what he dishes out.
He believes he’s entitled to not only love and affection, but being worshipped and definitely better than Harry and Meghan in every way because he is the Heir.
What he’s telegraphing here is how utterly miserable he is, amidst all the privilege, wealth, and a local compliant media. For narcissists, one of the worst things that can happen is to feel overlooked, or to be made fun of. The memes must be driving him crazy. He has no idea how to roll with the punches, and the fact that Harry’s living a better life than he is is eating this guy alive.
Becky English gives herself away. Back in the early days of this circus she went on record saying she saw Willy at the London Clinic when she was there for her own procedure. We laughed at that obvious lie then. Now, however, she admits he has learned the hard way that he can’t control the foreign publications (he’s talking about you, Concha), social media or US prime time television like he does the British media. It sucks that they won’t lie for him, doesn’t it? Hence, his current state of bereavement.