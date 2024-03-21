Buckingham Palace is reportedly ‘quite enjoying’ Kensington Palace’s mess

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla out and about on Wednesday, March 20th. She traveled to the Isle of Man and she seemingly did about a half-dozen events in a steady clip, including giving a speech at the Douglas Borough Council and doing a short walkabout. While Camilla has been out and about consistently since her week-long holiday to Spain, this was a special kind of day trip and one which she did on behalf of her husband. She actually seemed fine. Happy, even.
Camilla wore a giant, 40-carat sapphire brooch worth $10 million. It once belonged to Queen Victoria and it’s now part of the Royal Collection jewel vault, which Camilla has full access to. Page Six bizarrely claimed that the brooch is “a subtle show of support for her conspiracy-theory-stricken daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.” Because the brooch looks like a bigger version of Kate’s cursed engagement ring, get it? I don’t think that’s a show of support, especially since Kate wasn’t even wearing her rings in that Mother’s Day frankenphoto.
Meanwhile, Camilla made an offhand comment about her grandson and people thought she was referring to Prince Louis of Wales. She was not!
Queen Camilla met her grandson’s name twin during her latest royal outing. The Queen, 76, traveled to the Isle of Man on Wednesday to confer city status on the Borough of Douglas, where she delivered a speech on behalf of King Charles and presented a letters patent to make it official.
Queen Camilla chatted with well-wishers during a mini walkabout on her way out of Douglas Borough Council, where she met Rachael Hughes and her 15-week-old twins, Louie and Oliver.
“I have a Louis grandson… quite a handful,” the Queen said, according to Sky News.
Some royal reports speculated that Queen Camilla was referring to Prince Louis, the 5-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton who is known to have a spunky side, but Buckingham Palace corrected the record.
“Buckingham Palace has since clarified that the Queen was referring to grandson Louis Lopes,” Hello! magazine wrote in a footnote to their original story.
I actually forgot that Camilla also has a grandson named Louis. We usually only hear about her granddaughters – Camilla is reportedly pretty close to her granddaughters. It would have rubbed people the wrong way if she referred to her step-grandson as a handful, so I’m glad Buckingham Palace clarified that.
Last thing, this clip is making the rounds. I believe this, that Buckingham Palace (Camilla especially) is sitting back and watching Kensington Palace’s implosion with glee. The thing is, Buckingham Palace’s credibility is also shot, because most casual observers don’t understand that BP and KP exist as rival courts.
The two palaces are fighting: we been knew🤣 pic.twitter.com/t43K8hrODJ
— Let’s reset and reimagine (@SharonAndrea) March 20, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It is creepy that Camilla allegedly wants to match the ring that first belonged to Diana. Diana told Morton that Camilla left a note for Diana she wanted them to meet for lunch and wanted to see the ring.
I can’t even see the jewellery…..can’t get past old leather-face.
Show of support? More like “my big blue is way bigger than your big blue, and by the way – where is your big blue right now? I hear it’s missing.”
Reading yesterday’s comment threads when I couldn’t sleep, it occurred to me: what if Kate heard about Charles’s illness and tried to upstage him, just like the flower show? And the doubled illness reports aren’t Charles supporting Kate by pulling focus (shielding her privacy by following news about her with his own, disclosing his illness, supposedly visiting her at the London Clinic) but him trying to pull the limelight back from Kitty Keen? Charles not fixing William’s mess is revenge for the attempt to steal the spotlight. And here is Camilla’s contribution to the big FU Charles is sending.
The KP mess has overtaken questions about Charles’ lack of transparency about his cancer.
Which is very convenient for Charles!
“ Show of support? More like “my big blue is way bigger than your big blue, and by the way – where is your big blue right now? I hear it’s missing.”
This. Also, y’all correct me if I’m wrong but I think that brooch was the inspiration for the design of the ring. If it was then I wouldn’t put it past Camilla to wear that brooch as a way of saying “I’m the queen and you are a small imitation.”
LOL! This is totally it.
Lol, wearing that brooch isn’t support for Kate, it’s “My Big Blue is bigger than your Big Blue.”
I don’t doubt Camilla is enjoying herself. What does she care about credibility – her future is set.
Totally agree with the brooch theory. This broad isn’t the ‘let’s support another woman’ type.
Yes I agree she is trolling Cant with her version of big blue. I do think BP is kinda happy KP is f**king up on a grand scale but I really wonder how BP feels about looking like a side show these days.
As my friend Jules would say, Brooch Warfare.
I agree, Eurydice. And I’d add (I’ve thought since the beginning of all this) that maybe the Wailses divorce is coming and Keen’s Big Blue has been returned to the royal vaults (hence the naked finger in the Frankenphoto). So this brooch is some kind of pointed dig at Keen. Maybe Camzilla will be wearing more sapphires in the coming days and weeks.
That was an absolute troll by Camilla. Natural for her, she’s the queen of them.
And her spin is that she wanted none of this she looks happiest when she flaunts expensive jewels from the royal collection and grinning for the cameras.
My question has always been but WHY does it have to be ugly? Why cant they all just get enough positive reporting and engagement like other European Royals. Sure if they want more attention for the senior royals that can be worked out and everyone should know their ‘place.’ I dont get why it has to be a soap opera,I dont think the public cares for the drama as much as the BM thinks. It’s just sad.
Wouldn’t the natural thing be to say, “I have two grandsons named Louis”? Did she think that would be a problem with the palace or did she only think of the one?
I am sure she does not think of Charles’ grandchildren as hers.
They of course are also Diana s grandchildren.
But she had to know her comment was inviting “misinterpretation.” So not only where’s Kate’s big blue but also where are her children?
Brf has one of the ugliest collection of diamonds and jewelry. Only thing I liked in their collection is bangles from india and russian looted jewelry. Rest of it just meh.
Really? I’ve been obsessing over the earrings they’ve been wearing. And the pearls.
Check out other royal houses they have excellent designs than brf.
Yes, their pearl game is tight!
They also wear the same jewelry over and over again. They have a huge vault – wear some different pieces!!
I think majority of it was looted illegally that’s why. Plus victoria tiaras might be very fragile. Also I want to see their stolen russian ones. Many fleeing aristocrats of russian illegally sold their collection to queen mary which is kept hidden from the government. I’m also curious if late queen and her people made some clauses for these royal jewelry with government. Only certian pieces to be used and rest to be kept in crown vault. Because so far keen and camilla only had the tiara and jewelry they used to wear before late queen. They dont seems to wear any new pieces.
Louis of wales is Diana s grandchild. Camilla has one grandchild called Louis. And is stepgrandmother of Louis of wales. She can’t claim gransmotherhood of Diana’s grandchildren.
I know you loathe Camilla with the fire of a thousand suns, but a lot of stepgrandmothers do just call the step grandkids their grandkids. It’s all about the particular family dynamics.
Exactly. Especially if they are married to the grandparent at the time of the child’s birth.
It is my choice and my prerogative not to care for Camilla. Perhaps you stated things a bit strongly about my feelings for her. You don’t know exactly how I feel. I freely admit i dont like her.William and Kate made it clear they consider Diana the grandmother
Like Charles knows Andrew is camillas children’s granddad and the Parker Bowles kids don’t call Charles grandpa. It also makes things more complicated considering Camilla disliked diana.
Equality. Diana and charles are parents of harry and william that is the legacy of future generations. I dont think even camilla would tell them to call her grandma under the circumstances. Harry and Meghan are also telling their children about diana. I would hope that all the grandchildren would feel great pride in being part of diana legacy.
I think we all know exactly how you feel about her Tessa, LOLOL.
you just always hammer on about her being the stepgrandmother and I don’t think you realize there are a lot of people (maybe on here) who could find your insistence on the “step” to be hurtful and/or insulting.
I am talking Camilla here. Nobody else. And no other family situations
Camilla is enjoying the shiz kp is in 💯. The brooch is reminder of “i’m out! Where’s Kate” of course it’s a nod to stir in more shizz in the kp pan. I love mean cam these days.
I think Charles and Camilla are partly enjoying another Princess of Wales media firestorm because in their deluded minds it helps erase their own crimes. I think the other part of it is punishing Will for the lackluster yet treasonous campaign to skip his father and be crowned instead. But mostly it just smacks of not interrupting your enemy while they’re making a mistake.
It is a bad reflection on Charles how his direct heir turned out. Charles coddled William and enabled his lazy ways for decades
ITA – and that’s why they added the link to sussex.com, so he could claim credit for how Harry turned out.
It’s also diminishing the value of the Princess of Wales title. I’ve seen over and over people saying that the Princess of Wales title is cursed. That would bring a smile to a horse with an ass for a face.
I agree with you that this is about getting out of the way of your enemy when they’re making a mistake – but its a bad look for the monarchy that the heir is considered the enemy. This isn’t the 13th century.
But mostly I’m just sitting back and laughing. Charles’ PR game has been off in recent years but in the past few months he has been on point. And its not like he’s out there waving his medical file or dancing the night away or whatever. He’s just doing exactly what a competent PR person would advise someone like him to do in this situation.
By that logic, his team has good reason to let Charles continue sitting back while KP burns. Meaning he has good reason to do so! Intriguing.
Buckingham Palace should realize that KP’s disasters are their own if they like it or not, or if they have anything to do with those disasters or not. William is screwing the monarchy, not just his little corner of it.
I think Charles should put his foot down and just bring the two royal courts under one umbrella already.
I’m not sure he even wants to share an umbrella with William😂. While it might make logistical sense, he’s prob good with William being far away doing his own thing. It does make him look bad though. Most Americans don’t distinguish the two palaces.
I’m going to make one nice comment about Camilla, I appreciate that this brooch got out of the vault and she’s wearing it. Jewelry is meant to be worn and the public should get to view the jewels and enjoy them. I always read the articles about QEII’s “brooch diplomacy” and the background on the jewelry she was wearing at various events. I’m a magpie.
Also, this gives all the pillaged countries an opportunity to speak up and demand the return of items that the royals have stolen over the years, so keep wearing those ill-gotten jewels Camilla so everyone can be reminded that many should be returned.
The NYTimes today had an article highlighting all the brooches that men wore at the Oscars. This winter, after re-organizing my jewelry box, I decided that I was going to WEAR the gorgeous brooches I had inherited, grandmother-stigma be damned. Because, like you, I believe that jewelry should be worn and enjoyed. Bring back the brooch!!
I agree with you. I was looking through my jewelry box yesterday, and saw several brooches that were my mother’s as well as some nice pieces I have too. I used to wear them when I wore suits to my job in the city. Even if I wear them now on my coats and jackets, at least I’ll be making use of them. And I love Camilla’s brooch, though not the wearer. It was given to Victoria by Albert as an engagement gift and she wore it on her wedding day. The late queen used to wear it quite frequently.
Just want to say how ridiculous it would be for tabloids like the DM to cost Camilla’s outfit and include the £10m brooch in that cost. They don’t do that for Kate’s jewellery, either. But they do for Meghan.
I bet those 2 dingbats are stupid enough to be gleeful. As if kategate lasting almost a month isn’t a failure of leadership on both Charles and William’s part. Additionally if you don’t pay close attention to the royals (which most people don’t) you don’t know there are 2 courts. This is royal family credibility and scandal not just KP.
In short new day same shit as Charles and Camilla continue to be publicly awful.
That’s a lot of brooch for daytime, yikes. Better worn at a state banquet.
Her hair looks better than usual here. I’ll say it again, she’d be a handsome woman were it not for that hideous rictus of a mouth.
Charles has been able to hide behind KP’s mess so of course BP loves it but the terrible management of the entire Royal Household has been exposed by this debacle and it also confirms what Harry and Meghan have said about the Royal Family.
I bet the Spider-Horse and her donkey are happy about KP imploding. I think Camilla has some more bombs to drop, I don’t think she is ever not plotting something. I bet Putin calls her for advice.
Any thoughts who are the winners and losers in this omnishambles? Top winners : Meg and Harry for getting away from this nest of vipers. Controversial I know but KC and QC must fancy themselves as winners because they have both kept calm and carried on. They have also had the satisfaction of the prat who would be king wet his pants in fright, hide, run around in circles, show up belatedly woozy for work, drop out at last minute, through own wife under the bus and blame everything else twice for his own inadequacy at a time of crisis. Kate also “wins” the sympathy and support of the BRM. Willy cant withstand the heat in the kitchen there will be no divorce as recent events have given him a taste of the tsusamni of bad press he’ll accrue if he dumps delikate Kate. A divorce is an admission of failure and always allows people to conclude that the perfect marriage PR was BS: so what else has he been lying about? Biggest loser in this is Will because he has been tried and found wanting. Okay he still gets to be king and many will still continue to cover for him out of vested interest but Willy has shown and will continue to show who he really is by both his actions (blaming other) and inactions ( laziness.)
Dear Queen Mutley. She’s been at the sauce, surely, for most of these engagements. She really doesn’t care.
Imagine walking around with $10 million on your lapel while Britons are struggling to buy food and heat their homes. It’s obscene.
The royals seem to be living back in time to the age of marie Antoinette
Isn’t Charles worried about how William is squandering duch y money. That is one of Charles legacies