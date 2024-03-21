Buckingham Palace is reportedly ‘quite enjoying’ Kensington Palace’s mess

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla out and about on Wednesday, March 20th. She traveled to the Isle of Man and she seemingly did about a half-dozen events in a steady clip, including giving a speech at the Douglas Borough Council and doing a short walkabout. While Camilla has been out and about consistently since her week-long holiday to Spain, this was a special kind of day trip and one which she did on behalf of her husband. She actually seemed fine. Happy, even.

Camilla wore a giant, 40-carat sapphire brooch worth $10 million. It once belonged to Queen Victoria and it’s now part of the Royal Collection jewel vault, which Camilla has full access to. Page Six bizarrely claimed that the brooch is “a subtle show of support for her conspiracy-theory-stricken daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.” Because the brooch looks like a bigger version of Kate’s cursed engagement ring, get it? I don’t think that’s a show of support, especially since Kate wasn’t even wearing her rings in that Mother’s Day frankenphoto.

Meanwhile, Camilla made an offhand comment about her grandson and people thought she was referring to Prince Louis of Wales. She was not!

Queen Camilla met her grandson’s name twin during her latest royal outing. The Queen, 76, traveled to the Isle of Man on Wednesday to confer city status on the Borough of Douglas, where she delivered a speech on behalf of King Charles and presented a letters patent to make it official. Queen Camilla chatted with well-wishers during a mini walkabout on her way out of Douglas Borough Council, where she met Rachael Hughes and her 15-week-old twins, Louie and Oliver. “I have a Louis grandson… quite a handful,” the Queen said, according to Sky News. Some royal reports speculated that Queen Camilla was referring to Prince Louis, the 5-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton who is known to have a spunky side, but Buckingham Palace corrected the record. “Buckingham Palace has since clarified that the Queen was referring to grandson Louis Lopes,” Hello! magazine wrote in a footnote to their original story.

I actually forgot that Camilla also has a grandson named Louis. We usually only hear about her granddaughters – Camilla is reportedly pretty close to her granddaughters. It would have rubbed people the wrong way if she referred to her step-grandson as a handful, so I’m glad Buckingham Palace clarified that.

Last thing, this clip is making the rounds. I believe this, that Buckingham Palace (Camilla especially) is sitting back and watching Kensington Palace’s implosion with glee. The thing is, Buckingham Palace’s credibility is also shot, because most casual observers don’t understand that BP and KP exist as rival courts.

The two palaces are fighting: we been knew🤣 pic.twitter.com/t43K8hrODJ — Let’s reset and reimagine (@SharonAndrea) March 20, 2024