Princess Kate ‘has been working from home’ on the Early Years, you guys

There’s a lot being done this week by people with one particular agenda. That agenda? That the Princess of Wales is absolutely the woman who carried a heavy bag and walked briskly out of the Windsor Farm Store last Saturday. A lot of people have a lot of doubts about it, including at least one BBC reporter and one TMZ executive. Someone who doesn’t have any doubts? People Magazine’s royal editor Simon Perry, who insisted: “No, it wasn’t fabricated or featuring a body double (the photo would surely have been better if that were the case!). And yes, it was indeed Kate. Did their handlers mind that they’d been spotted looking happy as they ran their errands? I suspect not.” The Sun also ran an interview with Nelson Silva, the man who took the video, who insists that it’s Kate and that people questioning it are “delusional.”
So, sure. For argument’s sake, let’s say that Kate really is up and about and feeling well enough to walk briskly at a Windsor farmer’s market and carry heavy grocery bags. Let’s say that her abdominal issues have healed and she magically came out of the procedure looking fifteen years younger, with a radically different face. It begs the question: why then has Kensington Palace insisted that Kate take such a lengthy recovery time, and why wasn’t she capable of simply recording a video of thanks for all the support, and why did “she” hack together a frankenphoto for Mother’s Day? Not only that, if she’s feeling well enough for these kinds of outings, surely she can do some work? Like, a Zoom meeting or a work briefing at Windsor Castle? Apparently, Kensington Palace staff just figured out that their silence-is-confirmation on the TMZ video means that people are curious why Kate is still not working. Like magic, this story appeared:
The Princess of Wales has been working from home on her early years project to improve the lives of babies, as she eases back into normal life after her abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace confirmed that she had been kept up to date with her campaign and the “overwhelmingly positive” results of a study she inspired.
The Princess’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has funded a trial of a baby observation tool, which is to be used by health visitors to improve how they spot signs of social and emotional development in young children, with the results being published on Thursday. Having personally suggested that the tool could be used in Britain after seeing a similar system during a royal visit to Denmark, the Princess has been particularly invested in the four-month trial.
A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: “The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process.” The comment from Kensington Palace is the first official update on the Princess’s early years work since her recovery from surgery in January, during which she has been taken off public duties.
Ordinarily, she would have been expected to undertake engagements relating to the study’s publication. Instead, she has been at home recovering and is just starting to get back on her feet for small outings, including to a Windsor Farm Shop at the weekend.
The Princess of Wales’s Centre for Early Childhood will on Thursday report the results of a study conducted in two NHS trusts by the Institute of Health Visiting and the University of Oxford. It asked health visitors to use a version of a tool known as the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB), which focuses on a baby’s social behaviours such as eye contact, facial expression, vocalisation and activity levels, to help experts and families better understand the ways babies express their feelings.
I forgot that Kate took credit for “funding a study” after all of last year’s nonsense about her latest rebranded Early Years crap. Last year, it was Shaping Us, with a creepy claymation video and an “awareness raising” campaign. As in, Kate raised awareness that the early years are important. That’s it. Now she’s funding a landmark study into whether you can tell a baby is upset when they cry. Anyway, Keen is back to work! Back to busy-work.
She did not even major in this and the real experts are not mentioned. Kate ignored her then infant nephew Archie before the cameras. She is fake.
This is all a lot of hooey and the longer her absence goes on, the more I think ‘girl’s in a coma’ isn’t such a long shot.
See also: Just LAST WEEK there was an article about how her staff is not in communication with her and they don’t know what is going on with her.
But suddenly it’s “they’ve been keeping her updated and she’s been working so hard”.
Can I sue the rota and KP to pay for my doctor bills for this bad case of whiplash I have?
This. She hasn’t been communicating with her staff, so at best, someone at KP was bored enough to come up with something they could release as breaking news, in case of emergency.
Hello, Emergency!
Guess who *did* major in this?
HER SISTER, PIPPA.
Huesa copies the Late Queen, Queen Mary of Denmark, Meghan, Diana… and her own sister.
For years it’s been like watching a new AI robot trying to learn how to person.
So TRUE. She looks nice, but seems to be severely cognitively impaired.
I want to see a claymation of pie charts!
Huevo y Huesa — ¡perfecto!
Ah, so someone sent a report to KP. Apparently that equals Kate working.
Hey guys, I have a lot of email in my inbox right now. I’m tired from all this work and won’t be able to answer them!
Of course she has! Most desperately sick people recovering from major surgery have the strength to do so. Lazy, manipulative grifter, I swear she’s malingering. Ma Midd taught her well.
I swear it’s cosmetic surgery, which is why I now think they didn’t publicly thank people for their cards; even they didn’t have the gall to address the public when it was really getting a new face rather than emergency abdo surgery. I believed it all – that it was something major, but then the big bang crap, like it’s going to be an unveiling, has changed my mind completely. She could’ve had complications following the facial surgery, I suppose. But, like you say, I imagine she added a couple of weeks in for a break.
Home girl heard over Christmas Charles might kick it soon and bought a new face just in case. Now KP is stuck because when she rises from the non-grave at Easter looking like her own body double, they’re going to have to keep up this gaslighting campaign. Kate’s probably freaking out that everyone is going to be drawing tiny circles on her before and after faces just like the Frankenphoto. Congratulations girl, you played yourself.
The palace spin machine is trapped by its own lies. If the woman in the video is Kate, she should not only be working, she could easily be running marathons. Otoh, if it’s not Kate, people are right to be so concerned. What have they done with her that they now have a need to fake Kate?
Exactly this. And if she is well enough to be working, as this propaganda piece states, then why can’t she send some emails or tweet more than the photoshop apology that didn’t even say she photoshopped that specific picture?
Not that I’m surprised but nothing she/they do makes any sense. Nothing adds up and everyday they dig themselves a new and deeper hole.
YES, exactly. KP backed themselves into a corner here. If that’s Kate, then she should be able to work, she should definitely be at Easter service, and she should definitely be at Trooping. If its not Kate, then why has KP let the lie linger like this? And where is she?
Exactly. William’s brilliant PR has lead them back into this loop.
You realize that’s why KP has made sure the UK and American press labeled any doubter or questioner as a conspiracy nutter for criticizing its utter failure.
I counted at least 20 articles in the last 2 days in various big and little news outlets in both countries either outright calling interested people nutters or causing a misinformation loop. No where do these articles fault Kate or William directly or the press like TMZ for creating the firestorm. Instead they coyly blame the public for mass hysteria and blowing things out of proportion.
After careful deliberation, I have concluded that Kate has recovered from whatever. She is simply an ill mannered woman who cannot figure out how to say, ” Thank you for your good wishes”. She instead prefers to play games to further the ” where is Kate” concern. Any feelings of sympathy I had for her have vanished.
Kate’s lack of manners is well known – she’s known for not bothering to RSVP to events is just one example.
As for this “groundbreaking new tool”…I have been a parent for nearly 27 years. All of this stuff has been known for a long time, hasn’t it? Importance of eye contact, vocalizations, etc? It’s not like she has reinvented the wheel or proven something people didn’t already know. What am i missing here?
It looks like it is now being used for autism screening. That can be really useful because early detection is crucial to getting the help that parents may need.
It may be a good tool and study but there’s no way of telling from this article. Bc it’s not the purpose of this article. The purpose is about making Kate look good and not about the people actually conducting the study.
Does anybody care about shaping us? What a joke, a soup of nonsense alphabet noodles. But anyway, let see what she’s working on and it’s gonna be her KIDS working on a collage for a new logo for shaping us… Cuz Wille said they were arty. lol gang of BS lazy azz bums
Lol!
They gave her a bunch of Sharpies so she can color in the pie charts herself.
This early year childhood is bs . Many people had horrible childhood and turn out to be decent people. Kate on the other hand had wonderful childhood turned out to be racist and bully.
That picture of her standing in front of the image that looks exactly like Meghan’s podcast promotion is so despicable. She truly has no shame, copying a woman she hates. They really need to stop with this nonsense and produce the wench already.
I’m not buying what they are selling with Can’t. If she was well enough to “ be seen at the farm market” then why isn’t she seen doing zoom meetings for her project? This is just more deflection from that fake video.
I wonder if Kate’s lookalike (I think it’s Gabriella Munro) is now in a position where she dares not tell the truth for fear of being attacked by all the press and royalists. Or perhaps she’s been paid to keep quiet.
Oh I’m sure she’s been paid quite well. In case people have wondered what William has been doing with the Duchy income.
Could this be a gig gone horribly out of control for her? It was all fun and games being an impersonator until this? I think the silence from KP and from her is quite telling. Heidi, the other lookalike, has already denied it was her.
I’m still wrapping my head around the fact that she has a photo of the Windsor Farm Shop tote bag on her Instagram page. I wonder if that recent TMZ footage could be an old test run to see how convincing she is. An audition tape taken by security? It’s too bizarre.
Well spotted Harper
The truth is she and her husband have never got beyond the early years. Neither is a mature, insightful, well rounded adult.
They’re both emotionally stunted, she by having a narcissistic controlling mother.
And him by being spoilt since birth.
Nannies have probably had far more involvement and input in their own kids early years too.
If someone in the real press had the guts to connect these dots of lies from KP I wonder if they would come up with a picture of a monster with an egg shaped head? And while I too, don’t believe the video was of “Kate” and “William” at least not the 2024 models, KP has to lean in to it because otherwise we are back to “Where’s Kate?”
So she is able to work from home, but she’s too incapacitated to stick her wig out the window and wave at her fans? I call bullshit.
(Note to self: Kate doesn’t have any fans; all she’s got is Meghan-haters. Not exactly the same thing.)
I love the quote from Simon Perry that if the farm video were faked it would have looked better. This whole kerfuffle is about a faked photo that looked fake.
Simon Perry thinks people are stupid. The fact that KP didn’t object to this photo being published is proof that it was a set up. They made the photo grainy to make people believe that it wasn’t a set up.
She’s been “kept updated” – that doesn’t really scream “working from her sickbed” to me. More like, someone sent her an email once over the past few months and her assistant deleted it from her inbox before anyone could read it.
I just feel so bad when I look at those symposium pics and see a room full of professionals who are trying to make a difference and then see Kate in her purple suit with her stupid “notebook” notebook that she has never written a word in. What a waste.
Just my theory: W & K had an argument and it became physical. Any plastic surgery she may have had was to repair the damage. That’s why I think her face is a problem, and why KP can’t be honest about the situation.
What I don’t understand is why KP wouldn’t just say there were post-op complications–which I believe there were, leading to the “everyone is wearing black” moment. Post-op issues are not uncommon, and it would’ve helped explain the looooong recovery time.
Someone on Buzzfeed posted that if Kris Jenner was their PR person, this mess would have never happened!
Kris Jenner would have called Gloria Allred and hung William out to dry. Then she would have hooked Kate up with her own reality show and her own line of kids clothes. No way she would be caping for Peg and KP.
Ocean girl – I think it’s because they’ve been blindsided by whatever happened. Then, because they’re basically inept buffoons, they’ve been running around like headless chickens.
Also the 2 palaces don’t liaise and you have the Middletons on top of that too. All with conflicting interests.
And the woman at the centre of it who apparently can’t make an appearance and speak up for herself.
@Ocean Girl that scenario is the most logical explanation for why the real Kate is missing, why William has been MIA, bruised, and swaying, why the children haven’t been hauled out for cute photo ops, and why the Middletons have gone radio silent. It’s puzzling why KP can’t produce the real Kate a full two months after successful planned abdominal surgery but CarolE could.
So much hinges on whether that was Kate in the video over the weekend, and whether it was Kate in the car. Like what I consider to be the most likely scenario here changes based on whether I think it was Kate in that video. and I change my mind on that almost hourly, LOL.
Has anybody else noticed that the press has changed from saying Palace sources to a spokesperson said? Anyway this is KP being reactionary as ever.
Im not sure but I think they do that for American publications to make it seem less sketchy.
I would agree they’re doing now after people pointed that the NYT identified Lee Thompson by name and occupation while the Telegraph said a Palace source.
Deeply reassuring to see that KP has returned to its regularly scheduled programming.
Sure Jane.
I’d be so insulted if I’d spent my years getting a degree, further postgrad studies, research placements and work experience in early years. This woman knows nothing about it. I get the feeling her team said, you know what, you’re a mum, you’d be good at early years. Loads of us are mums. Millions. Motherhood knowhow doesn’t leapfrog over formal qualifications and expertise. She gives child psychology etc a bad name – like it’s an easy option and free for all.
I think Kate ‘stole’ Pippa’s identity, her areas of interest and her athletic qualities, the way she’s copying Meghan’s style and Diana’s piano skills. She just keeps passing other people’s achievements and qualities as her own because she has none. She’s obviously very comfortable with the lies and deceit.
Let’s see a live press conference with Kate appearing in real time, with closeups. Until then, as far as I’m concerned, she is incapacitated or dead, and William is responsible. 🤷
ITA plus with Kate speaking…..in that ‘posh’ accent of hers. No one could ever mock that.
Here’s a suggestion for your Arly Yahs Kate………actually get a hot nutritious meal for every child in this country during their school lunch break (that’s not what those on free school meals get, they only get a pre paid capped amount for a cheap instant pasta pot, or a dry, cheap disgusting burger).
Not have children eating sand out of the sandbox through hunger when they arrive at school(as per the Guardian article written by a teacher). Not have teachers buying spare clothes out of their pay so that children who turn up with dirty, urine stained clothes that their parents haven’t washed (lack of laundry powder, no money to run the electricity, or machine broken down and can’t afford to fix) don’t sit there ashamed through no fault of their own, make sure EVERY child learns to swim ( councils cutting budgets as they can’t afford to keep public pools running) so that EVERY child in this country can have a guaranteed hot meal, clean clothes and a life saving ability to save themselves if they fall into water and not then drown. DO IT, and have a timeline that it gets done immediately. Go on, I dare you.
Seconded!
Ok, I’m not even going to read this post.
What the fraganackle does Kate do while “working” from home???
I thought her staff hadn’t heard from her at all? But she’s working?
They are obviously reading CB and taking note of our comments. There have been many remarks in the last few days about Kate’s absence not making any difference to her so-called work especially Aarly Yars. And oh, what a coincidence, an article on that very subject turns up.. sure …