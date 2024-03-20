BBC sports reporter questioned the authenticity of TMZ’s Princess Kate video

As someone who does not have a strong belief in one particular Princess of Wales conspiracy, I’m just sort of hedging my bets on what’s really going on in The Sun/TMZ video. Allegedly, Prince William and Kate were seen by a random guy on Saturday, at the Windsor Farm Store, and the guy took a blurry video of W&K practically sprinting out of the store. Kate wore leggings, walked briskly and without aid, and she carried a heavy-looking bag. My initial thought was “that’s Kate but she’s had a hell of a lot of plastic surgery since Christmas.” After several viewings, I’m now questioning that – the gait was off, the woman in the video seems too tall and her proportions didn’t seem like Kate’s proportions. I could apparently never say any of this is I worked for any British media outlet, where a strict code of royal-sycophancy must be maintained at all time. Pity this poor BBC sports reporter, who questioned the royal-party line:
A BBC sports reporter appeared to promote conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales by suggesting it was a “lookalike’ who was photographed over the weekend. The Princess, whose absence from public life while she has been recovering from surgery has sparked a flurry of bizarre conspiracy theories, was pictured visiting the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday.
Sonja McLaughlan, the BBC’s rugby specialist, echoed this theory online, suggesting the individual seen shopping alongside Prince William was not his wife, but a double. She also suggested Prince William could have been replaced by an actor.
Commenting on a video which compares the individual in the latest footage against past pictures of the Princess, Ms McLaughlan wrote: “It’s so obviously not Kate. Some newspapers are reporting it as fact. But it’s not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd.”
She added to her post on Twitter: “Disturbing that newspapers like The Times are reporting this as fact. Headline ‘Kate seen in public for the first time’ when it’s clearly not her. As someone has said. Could be a couple of lookalikes making mischief.”
[From The Telegraph & MSN]
Not only is the video extremely odd, but the reaction to the video is odd and the reaction to people questioning the authenticity of the video is just bonkers. Like, the Windsors have zero credibility now. The Mother’s Day frankenphoto changed everything. William’s refusal to explain why he skipped his godfather’s memorial changed everything. The weirdness around which candid photos and videos are “allowed” to be published has added an extra layer of bullsh-t too – what is palace-approved or not, what is a set-up, why did the Sun run a story with no photos or video about the Windsor Farm Store visit for 24 hours? And on and on. I applaud this woman for at least having legitimate doubts and questioning the wisdom of every British outlet putting THEIR credibility on the line for what could conceivably be another Kensington Palace manipulation.
Speaking of, TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere has already started walking back the authenticity of the video:
— Tina V (@tinavan33) March 19, 2024
I watched several videos of Kate in heels and flats walking and then the clip of Windsor Farm Kate walking. Whoever paid for that video got played.
— Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) March 19, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, covers courtesy of the Mail & The Sun.
“Could be a couple of lookalikes making mischief.” So setting the stage for KP to have not been involved, it was just the idea of some lookalikes.
Exactly.
I think this was a test… testing the gullibility of the public to see what they could get away with.
Like… maybe using a Kate stand-in for Easter?
yea at this point I think there’s a lot of testing the fences going on. they got called out hard on the frankenphoto and decided to revert to an old classic (body doubles) and that didn’t work either. next up maybe they’ll try the home alone shadows on the curtains technique.
Well, that would be hilarious, but the whole family would have to be in on it. Maybe Kate’s Easter hat will come with a long veil?
I said it yesterday: those are BOTH “doubles” that do that impersonating gig for The Fail and/or the ones outside of BP. If you google it, you will find quite a few of these lookalikes.
Going down the rabbit hole yesterday, I found a LOT of pictures that are now being questioned as “shopped”, incl the one with the Wails with little George and baby Char standing with Liz and Phil at Balmoral.
I never believed it was Can’t or Peg. Why they allowed this fiction video out is them continuing to deceive. Peg thinks he is really good at PR and once again the little putz is proven wrong. He makes the whole situation worse. Yesterday there was a very clear photo of the King arriving in a car at Clarence House. That’s Chuckles showing him how it’s done again.
That is not Kate. Either the Sun and TMZ got played, or they were in on the fix. Both entities are owned by Rupert Murdoch, who has an agreement with William. (Is it not fishy at all that only the Sun has access to the videographer?) The question is, will TMZ exercise any independence at all, once they come to realize that they’re being used to promote propaganda. I think too many US media entities are only now coming to grips with the level to which zero journalism exists on that island, especially when it comes to covering the royals.
What I don’t understand, TMZ paid this guy 200K pounds for the video. So, why don’t they just interview the guy live on their show? If I paid some guy that much money for a grainy video, I would make him sing for it in front of everyone live in the studio.
That dude is not anwering TMZ’s calls. He’s probably already left town with his 200K. But kudos to him for making bank off of this circus.
Although the idea that Murdoch set it up with look-alikes is intriguing as now there are a lot of people who believe it was her. Propaganda’s goal is to confuse the masses.
Agree. Too many publications in the U.S. just regurgitated for years BM wire reporting with no questions regarding authenticity or contradictions. That’s why so many casual observers thought Kate was just some sweetheart who (ugh) never put a foot wrong. It appears that while there’s still some, just leave her alone articles ( that Meghan didn’t and doesn’t get), a good portion are realizing the BRF aren’t truthful.
Yeah, that is what I thought when US outlets just adopted some BM talking points about the royals and H&M. That they just don’t know how far the BM has gone in colluding with the royals. And now they are realizing it. Some will even get some credibility hits if they don’t start looking into facts rather than accepting things the BM says.
PS: that is not Peg’s nose and chin either.
It would be nice to see all the rats turn on each other. Even TMZ is laughing about the authenticity of that fake Kate video. Why are they going out of their ways to prove that was her? I am so happy H&M and their kids are out of that family.
Wow, it takes guts to go against protocol. I wonder if Sonja McLaughlan was speaking just for herself or if she voiced the collective behind-the-scenes opinion? I could see a rugby reporter having more leeway than a royal reporter or even a news reporter.
The chin is different, she walks funnily, the socks: kkkhan’t would never wear it that way-not traditional enough. She needs to come out, hug people with the day’s newpaper in her hand, live streamed no filters by many people at the same time!! lol what they have created is their own doing!
…and the ears; video-Kate has pointy ears, real-Kate does not
The fact that not a single supporting witness from the Market has come out to support the W and K outing is a huge tell. Just the documentary film maker with his crappy video lol. Nothing suspicious here.
None of this continues to mesh well. Ma Middleton has not been seen since the car photo and have her staffers seen or talked to her since? Where are the kids? And now the video is being scrutinized (as well it should be). That’s a whole lotta trouble to go through for a princess wo is going though a lengthy plastic surgery recovery.
I don’t think it’s her, but the real mystery is why is KP so desperate to promote this image of super healthy Kate, while simultaneously claiming she’s so unwell that she needs six months of total quiet and isn’t even able to do 1 Zoom call or 1 minor event where she doesn’t even need to do anything.
If she’s able to prance around shopping in leggings and skinny jeans then she’s capable of standing on a balcony to wave for 2 minutes.
Are they promoting the video? Or is the press promoting it? It seems that KP are letting the press do the dirty work and if/when the video is proven false, KP can say they didn’t know anything about it.
Peter Hunt has spoken really well about this. He says the fact that the papers have even run the photos without a fuss from KP is practically a tacit endorsement. And it’s in contrast to how the papers were pressured to not run the Carole/Kate photo. But yeah, if it turns out to be fake then KP has plausible deniability but they are playing games in letting the papers run it with no pushback.
It’s not lining up with her medical diagnosis and until they either explain a bit as to what is ailing her or change the images to reflect what the public knows about her condition, this cannot work.
In a normal world situation, even if she were still recovering, she would be gently forced to reintegrate into work. They would have already started zoom calls, having her come in one or two days a week building up to about 10 hours so that she’d be ready to work a 40-hour week 3 – 6 months after her operation. Clearly, this woman is super privileged and that isn’t happening, but this is what she’d be faced with in Europe. For all I know in other countries reintegration would be swifter. The messaging is an absolute disaster.
Yeah, agree with @kaiser, that after the Mother’s Day photo, it makes sense that people will doubt random videos. The way people are rolling their eyes or scolding people for not believing the video is pretty gross. They literally just faked a photo and won’t show the original. They play games with tabloids. Why should anything be believed?
Didn’t realize how invested I was in the conspiracy vortex around Kate until this video came out. It immediately seemed off kilter (why would she look happy and free around that bullying ass Egg NOW when she never has before?) but if it IS her? That possibility pointed out how much I’ve been looking forward to reading about another total mess from WanK on this blog and Twitter every morning. It’s addictive! Is KP trying to be the gossip equivalent of crack cocaine?
to The Sun: were you trolled, or were you trollling?
Initially I thought it was Kate with a facelift but now I’m more and more convinced that it’s Gabriella Munro Douglas. She’s lanky, leggy, young and a much closer resemblance to the woman in the video. The jawline, her hair , the chin… it’s very very close.
Nelson Silva probably has ‘untrained eyes’ and easily duped, or he’s in on the hoax. It’s no coincidence that a Kate lookalike is walking with a Will lookalike.
Ooh thanks for the tip. Just googled her and yep that tracks. Ears and all.
Yikes I agree with the guy in the video from tmz. At first I thought it was her but now I don’t. That woman is too tall and the gait is all wrong.
Let’s not forget that there are people that make a living off being royal impersonators. They are specifically hired for appearances etc.