Someone tried to convince Getty that Prince Archie’s christening pics were edited

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace really don’t want to talk about how they’ve been posting manipulated photos for years. It’s especially notable when the photos are supposedly taken by the Princess of Wales, a keen “amateur photographer” and equally keen photo editor, it turns out. Kate has been cobbling together Frankenphotos for years and it all blew up with the Mother’s Day photo fiasco. Currently, several photo agencies are going through their archives and looking at what other palace-issued photos were manipulated. Because the palace is desperate to deflect, I would imagine that this new claim comes straight from them:

Another day, another doctored photo from the royal family? Photo agency Getty has labeled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s christening portrait “digitally enhanced” on the heels of two other pictures making headlines for manipulation. The July 2019 shot, which features Harry, 39, Markle, 42, and their baby boy on a couch surrounded by Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Doria Ragland was taken by Chris Allerton. It is unclear where, if anywhere, the photo was edited — and the palace has yet to return Page Six’s request for comment. The photographer, however, has denied the assertion and called it a “load of cobblers,” the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

[From Page Six]

Chris Allerton was the photographer for Archie’s christening photos – Allerton is a respected portrait and fashion photographer, and he’s not sitting around, cobbling together frankenphotos at the palace’s request. Allerton has been interviewed several times in the past few days, and he has no idea what Getty is talking about:

Mr Allerton has vehemently denied having manipulated the picture “in any way”. He subsequently told the Daily Mail his picture had only required “the very minimal tuning” to its tone and exposure, with him having prepared his camera and lighting settings in advance, leaving him free to capture “a relaxed and pleasing moment, quickly and efficiently for them”. In a statement sent to Express.co.uk Mr Allerton said the image “has not been manipulated and was distributed to the best of my knowledge in adherence with the submission guidelines required by Getty Images, via the Palace Press office”. He also emphasied he had been unaware of the note in question until it was brought to his attention by the media. He added: “I have since contacted the Getty Editorial Team to request clarification. I have subsequently received a reply from a senior Getty Images director stating, ‘we have confirmed that no manipulation has been done to this image and the note has been removed’.”

[From The Daily Express]

So, I actually went to Getty Images’ archives to see if they really did put an editor’s note. As of March 20, there’s no note, nothing suggesting that the photo is manipulated. It absolutely feels like someone (WHOMST?) called up Getty and claimed that the Archie photo was edited and Getty was like “oh, we’ll put a note on it.” No one expected Allerton to come out and defend his work so vocally. They were just desperate to deflect and bring the Sussexes into the mess. I’ve noticed that from Derangers too – they’re in my timelines, crying about how Time Magazine “edited” this photo or that photo. These dumbasses really don’t get that Kate has been hacking together photos for years and it’s all coming to a head.