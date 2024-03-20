Someone tried to convince Getty that Prince Archie’s christening pics were edited

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace really don’t want to talk about how they’ve been posting manipulated photos for years. It’s especially notable when the photos are supposedly taken by the Princess of Wales, a keen “amateur photographer” and equally keen photo editor, it turns out. Kate has been cobbling together Frankenphotos for years and it all blew up with the Mother’s Day photo fiasco. Currently, several photo agencies are going through their archives and looking at what other palace-issued photos were manipulated. Because the palace is desperate to deflect, I would imagine that this new claim comes straight from them:
Another day, another doctored photo from the royal family? Photo agency Getty has labeled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s christening portrait “digitally enhanced” on the heels of two other pictures making headlines for manipulation.
The July 2019 shot, which features Harry, 39, Markle, 42, and their baby boy on a couch surrounded by Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Doria Ragland was taken by Chris Allerton.
It is unclear where, if anywhere, the photo was edited — and the palace has yet to return Page Six’s request for comment. The photographer, however, has denied the assertion and called it a “load of cobblers,” the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.
Chris Allerton was the photographer for Archie’s christening photos – Allerton is a respected portrait and fashion photographer, and he’s not sitting around, cobbling together frankenphotos at the palace’s request. Allerton has been interviewed several times in the past few days, and he has no idea what Getty is talking about:
Mr Allerton has vehemently denied having manipulated the picture “in any way”. He subsequently told the Daily Mail his picture had only required “the very minimal tuning” to its tone and exposure, with him having prepared his camera and lighting settings in advance, leaving him free to capture “a relaxed and pleasing moment, quickly and efficiently for them”.
In a statement sent to Express.co.uk Mr Allerton said the image “has not been manipulated and was distributed to the best of my knowledge in adherence with the submission guidelines required by Getty Images, via the Palace Press office”.
He also emphasied he had been unaware of the note in question until it was brought to his attention by the media. He added: “I have since contacted the Getty Editorial Team to request clarification. I have subsequently received a reply from a senior Getty Images director stating, ‘we have confirmed that no manipulation has been done to this image and the note has been removed’.”
So, I actually went to Getty Images’ archives to see if they really did put an editor’s note. As of March 20, there’s no note, nothing suggesting that the photo is manipulated. It absolutely feels like someone (WHOMST?) called up Getty and claimed that the Archie photo was edited and Getty was like “oh, we’ll put a note on it.” No one expected Allerton to come out and defend his work so vocally. They were just desperate to deflect and bring the Sussexes into the mess. I’ve noticed that from Derangers too – they’re in my timelines, crying about how Time Magazine “edited” this photo or that photo. These dumbasses really don’t get that Kate has been hacking together photos for years and it’s all coming to a head.
Photos courtesy of Sussex Royal IG, Chris Allerton/Buckingham Palace.
It is things like this that scare me the most about the BM. They simply just make things up out of thin air, publish stories about these completely made up things and regardless of whether or not the story gets legitimately proven to be false with FACTS, the story was still out there. People read it, digested it, tucked it away in their minds. It already added to the narrative they wanted to feed. The damage is done.
This is a way for them to muddy the waters on not only Kate’s fake photos but the whole PR mess they’ve created this year. I cannot with these people.
It should bother us, just straight up propaganda.
Royalty are the OGs of propaganda.
Exactly right. On the flip side, it’s the combination of arrogance and sloppiness that makes them vulnerable to foreign agents. People can laugh and sneer at the suggestion, but it’s already happened to the RF once (the Blunt affair) and current members of Parliament.
@SunnyDays … Yes, this feeds right into the completely insane and unfounded ‘the Sussex children don’t exist’ conspiracy theory. By suggesting an edit, if nothing looks edited, the only edited inference is Archie. The British media just can’t stop pulling Harry and Meghan in as deflectors and buffers for William and Kate. It’s like a sickness and explains, at least to me, why the British media has obsessively and negatively kept Harry and Meghan in the press years after they’ve left Salt Island.
I don’t know how anyone can think that dragging the Sussexes into Kate and William’s fake photo manipulations indicates that the Sussex children aren’t real. For one thing, all the other Windsors, including the queen and Phillip on down and Diana’s sisters would all have to be in on the story, and protecting the Sussexes — which we know would never happen in one million years.
They are also messing with the livelihood of professional photographers—that is really unacceptable behavior.
Exactly this! I hope that Getty investigates where this claim came from. This is a big deal and impacts on so.many people’s lives.
That black and white photo of the Sussex Family is so incredibly sweet.
It is although for years I haven’t paid much attention to the setting and just thought ‘racecourse’. Now, looking more closely it’s obviously Windsor but something about the stripes and curve on the lawn in the background makes my brain think they’re at the races!
I first thought racecourse, too! And I thought, wow, that’s an interesting choice! Ha!
If I reminder correctly, the black and white Archie’s christening pic was taken in the queen’s rose garden at Windsor castle. Reminder, the christening took place at her small private Windsor chapel. That’s why Harry and Meghan were able to not disclose who the godparents of Archie are (despite the tabloid being mad about it, and guessing and naming a dozed of people’s names till this day).
Keep it up, Will and Kate. Everyone is watching and Americans are starting to see exactly what Harry and Meghan have been talking about.
This is just another example.
The only thing disingenuous and copied in that photo was Kate wearing the earrings Diana wore to Harry’s christening. She was trying to make that baby’s day all about her. Once a poser mean girl always a poser mean girl.
She wore white to another woman’s wedding (Meghan) then decided to not only wear Diana’s earrings to Archie’s christening but also wore a short skirt with red heals and a headband. She continues to try and make everything about her.
Don’t forget that extremely tall hat at Meghan’s first trooping of the color balcony and the way William literally had to nudge her to move and make space for others.
I dont think there was ever a note on this Getty picture. Hello Magazine just ran the quote Allerton mentioned to the Daily Express but got it DIRECTLY from Getty; “Getty Images can confirm the image in question does not have an editor’s note placed on it.”
The daily fail likely just made this whole thing up and then the others just quoted without checking because journalistic integrity doesn’t exist on Murdoch island or Brexit island.
Just checked: the DF said that there was a notice. I think they lie, but that would be difficult if there were no note. And Allerton said that he “…subsequently received a reply from a senior Getty Images director stating, ‘we have confirmed that no manipulation has been done to this image and the note has been removed’.”
Daily Mail said a notice had been put on the picture but on twitter, BOTH DAILY MAIL & EXPRESS stated that the picture had been WITHDRAWN
I had to point out to some haters on twitter the lies of DM & Express
Hours later, Hello put out a post on twitter to say that Getty had not put any note on the Archie’s Christening pics.
It’s rather sad that these haters just want to desecrate any good thing linked to The Sussexxe’s . Sometimes I wonder when will all this vitriol end?
If it is KP, it’s not making them look better since they were the ones who sent the photo out. I’m glad the photographer is making it clear that he did nothing. They need to stop dragging down others in their big mess, but I guess that’s what they do best.
It’s infuriating to watch them throw professional photographers under the bus to make Kate’s Frankenphoto somehow look better. These are people’s livelihoods.
Exactly this. It’s one thing to constantly drag your estranged family, it’s another to besmirch honest photographers who have done good work for your family. Why would any professional photographer want to work with this family after that?
All professional photos are edited, but there’s a big difference between tweaking tone and adjusting brightness and contrast, and photoshopping someone in or cobbling together an image from multiple photos. They’re trying to deflect by equating normal photo editing that every single photographer does with what they did, and they are not the same thing at all. But of course they have to try to bring the Sussexes in to try to take the heat off them.
The main issue, to me, is that Getty’s editorial note speaks to digital enhancement which is true for tuning…Kate’s frankenphotos are not in any way enhancing original images…they are collages and should be called out for it in more clear terms! “This photo have been heavily edited and certain elements may not have been present in the original photo.” Something along those lines needs to be put as the note.
Pete Souza’s post on IG about this was really good – basically saying yes, professionals “photoshop” all the time but that’s to do things like maybe adjust brightness (or like how Misan made the color photo black and white); its not about actually altering the picture, adding someone who isn’t there, etc. That’s alteration.
and there is also just a misunderstanding of the difference between a photo being issued as part of the historical record, or for news/journalistic purposes (so Pete Souza’s WH pictures are all part of the historical record, etc) and photos as part of a photoshoot for a different purpose. No one is going after Vogue because their cover photos are edited, touched up significantly, etc. Or when Vogue sometimes splices a few different photoshoots into one picture.
There’s a really big difference between the cover of the September issue and KP releasing a photo of Kate attributed to William as a “health update” that was completely altered.
Okay, I have no idea who called up Getty, but it must have been someone they believed to have viable information about that photo, right? Presumably , not just anyone can alert them that a puc has been altered and Getty will change the status without verifying it first. So if it was, for instance, Kensington Palace, they have just made themselves even more untrustworthy to Getty.
To me, this should be the legitimate news story: who told Getty the image was photshopped heavily enough to warrant a note?
Was Getty taking the word of any random calling up and saying it tweaked? If so, that is newsworthy. And weird. And unlikely.
The much more likely scenario is a trusted (eyeroll) source like KP gave them a “tip” that was an obvious lie in an attempt to deflect from their own f*ck up. And THAT should be a bombshell, especially in the wake of the Frankenphoto.
If Getty was contacted by KP, they should have been suspicious about that call because since when has KP volunteered any information about photos? After all, KP is still the same body that refused calls from the photo agencies, causing them to issue the rare “kill notices” about Kate’s Frankenphoto. Also, KP refuses — to this day — to furnish the original picture used to build that Mother’s Day monster. So, if KP is calling Getty saying “Guess what?” then view that message with suspicion and turn on your recording devices because they are charlatans.
That’s why everyone should use professional photographer for important events. This guy would never let it go and cause his work to get blacklisted. People are posting everywhere DM links that say this photo is also killed by the agencies. They are trying to blur the lines between professional acceptable work and what “Kate” did.
What professional photographers are going to want to work with them? They’re throwing photographers under the bus left and right. But oh wait. Only the ones that worked with Meghan. Chris Jackson is no doubt looking forward to more work.
Since KP seems to be going after the Sussexes’ professional photographers, could that mean that their own fave, Chris Jackson, has altered his photos? Is this why they might believe that other photographers do the same?
Chris Jackson definitely touches up pictures of Kate. Maybe it falls under minor editing, maybe not. I doubt KP wants anyone looking too closely.
There was a really good thread from Obama’s photographer talked about the difference between “photoshopping,” when you tweak color or contrast and “editing” where you create elements that were not present when the photo was taken. That’s why the agencies asked for the original. If there was an actual picture of Kate with the kids in that basic configuration, it wouldn’t have been an issue, just embarrassing.
I think you may have those terms reversed.
No, she does not. That’s exactly what Souza said. Photoshop is the program that most photographers use to tweak their photos in accordance with agency rules. Editing/altering is what Kate did.
Souza specifically asked people to use the term editing/altering and to stop saying photoshopped.
And he used a picture of Obama with Prince George for the post, lol.
Here’s a Buzzfeed article that has his full and very interesting comment: https://www.buzzfeed.com/mjs538/pete-souza-kate-middleton-comments
Here’s the key bits: “Every publication like the New York Times, and every news organization like the Associated Press, have strict policies on using Photoshop to process images. Basically, the accepted practices allow a news photograph to be tweaked by adjusting the color balance; the density (make the raw file lighter or darker); and shadows and highlights.”
“What’s not acceptable is to remove, add, or change elements in the photograph. That would be altering the content. For example, if there’s a telephone pole sticking out of a person’s head, you wouldn’t be allowed to remove it. Or if someone mashes multiple family pictures together into one, that wouldn’t be acceptable.”
Pete Souza was Obama’s official White House photographer for both of Obama’s terms. He took some photos that are now iconic, like Obama bending over so a little boy could touch his hair. He’d be infuriated if anyone claimed that his photos were manipulated in any but the most basic ways (lighting, color tone, etc.).
Pete had some choice words for Trump’s photographers, too, although he noted that Trump was unwilling to be seen in casual pics. They all had to be staged and posed; candids like the many pics in which Obama appeared simply weren’t possible with Cheeto Mussolini. Kate and Huevo should take note; candids — clear, in-focus, and unscripted candids, that is — like the ones in which H&M frequently appear go a long way to humanizing the subjects of the photos, making them relatable and approachable. Out-of-focus, distance shots and Frankenphotos just aren’t doing it.
Even if the photo had been manipulated, that would have been while they were under Kensington Palace at the time. And as we know, H&M had no agency under KP.
KP is desperately trying to link (H&)M to altering pictures. There must be a treasure trove of royal pictures that are no longer acceptable to news sites now that everyone is aware that they may be altered. My guess is that after they realized that they couldn’t go after Misan Harrison, they believed that H&M would have done what everyone else in the BRF does with photos. After all, we suspect that the Frankenphoto has elements culled from professional photos. William and Kate must be going nuts right about now.
I’m curious – how does the payment side of things work? Does Kate make money for photos sold that are credited to her? That would have been a nice little income stream…
Kate has the copyright on photos taken by her – at least that’s my understanding from other articles I’ve read on the subject. Sounds like it was a sore point at one time for britmedia, but they’ve adjusted to it since she started doing it early and often, especially with “the children.” So she’s been getting the money, and the praise, for her wonderfully natural kid and family pix.
@ ML Yes look at the 2023 Wails’ family Christmas photo that looked like Wills was added after the photo was taken. It was a terrible holiday pic in black and white with a horrible backdrop. I assumed at the time that it was done that way to make it easier to alter/edit and add William.
It’s still odd hat Kate not Doria is sitting down, on the other hand you can now cut off others and remain with Doria and Harry’s aunts standing behind Harry, Meghan and Archie.
I think they put the closest family members into the center of the pic. It is a smart way of composing a family pic. You would say the work of a professional.
Projecting at work here. Well if they say we did it then the Sussexes must have too. This is the work of Peg for sure. Always pointing his finger of rage at others for his screw ups.
They think by “both sidesing” it the Palaces can spread blame and then they can ramp up their Rota hounds, to amplify “well THEY did THIS” and tone down scrutiny of what KP did.
Except the clapback is almost instantaneous now, and coming from all corners; from the photographers they’re maligning, and their colleagues in the industry. It’s coming from the News aggregate agencies that depend on the integrity of those photos. It’s coming from John and Joan Q. Public. Everybody got mad about the Frankenphoto and they’re staying mad.
The Palaces and the Rota got away with this batcrap in the Diana era pre-social media. But now everyone has the power to be a fact checker. The plebs are not allowing the lies to amplify anymore.
This validates everything H&M said and the reasons behind everything they’ve done to get free of the abusive palace system.
Sorry, KP, BM rats and derangers: Meghan only works with true professionals. First it’s Misan spoke out denied BM’s false reports and now Chris Allerton. If they keep this (lying) up, no one respects his/her own work & integrity will want to work with WanK.
And I love that for them! These are real professionals & this is how it’s done! Ha!
Wow “someone” is trying really hard to involve H&M in their sordid mess. First they tried to malign Misan and now this guy. The problem for whoever is being told to discredit H&M’s photos is that they were taken by professional photographer who know what they’re doing, and they can produce the ORIGINAL copies. Little Ms Photoshop and Mr Angry really should tell their advisors to stop this nonsense and figuring out a way to plant stories (and untouched photos) which make them look royal.
All of this because Kate couldn’t be bother to use some of the money from her mountain of cash to pay for some photoshop classes.
It is literally cheaper to pay a pro to simply to the photo editing on an image. I could get a quality image for $50-100. She had thousands of dollars to throw at it.
I don’t think she’s very good at delegating tasks like this one (it makes her feel in control for sure) or learning lessons from her mistakes.
Glad that the photographer got clarification and the note removed, its obvs who asked for it to be added. Also the space in the photo between the Sussex’s and the Wails – it was just sooo obvious even then.
Kensington palace is desperate to change the narrative everyone know that Meghan and Harry work with professional photographers. They are definitely scary about the association press reviewing all of their pictures and they are trying to pull Meghan and Harry into the mess of their own doing . The British media is doing Kensington palace bidding by trying to muddy they are willing to lie and damage professionally photographers livelihood . Just so the white princess can look like victim of of her behavior.
I’m no fan of Kate’s but it sucks that she’s getting all the blame for the picture when we all know that her idiot husband was behind it and he effectively threw her under the bus.
Mel, actually we don’t know that he was behind it. If she’s been doing the photo manipulation for years, then I believe it was her that did that mother’s day photo. She thought she’d get away with it again, and she was found out.
Their scheme seems to have worked. We still have no proof that Kate is even okay. The blurry videos and faked photos haven’t proven that. Yet everyone on here is saying she is the one who faked the photo.
Can I just say what a pretty woman Doria is? I love seeing her sweet face in photos.
You can shout it from the roof tops! The rota tried their best (or worst) to paint her in the worst light before the wedding, and in came this beautiful, classy, veldressed woman.
How far could Kate get away from Meghan in that photo, or vice versa. I hate it that she’s wearing bright red and pink, a classic blue based combo that draws the eyes away from centre.
Well, that woman knows her colors and their effect. As was amply proven with choosing very light yellow to a wedding when everyone knows that it will photograph as (nearly) white.
Plus, had the nerve to wear the earrings that Diana wore at Harry’s christening. Any decent, kind sister in law would have offered them to Meghan that day. Even if Meghan declined (they really aren’t her style), the offer should still have been made. More of Kate’s passive aggressive behavior towards Meghan, and during a religious service, too. But then, Kate has always exhibited some of her worst behavior in church – the CW service, wearing a dress that photographed as white to Meghan and Harry’s wedding (the wedding where she and Camilla behaved atrociously during the sermon, along with most of the family), turning around during the Jubilee service to look for Meghan, and then mouthing “wow” with a disgusted look on her face. It’s obvious she never set foot in church except for big things like weddings, funerals, and big services attended by the royals, and “social” occasions. Of course, with the exception of QEII and PP, and occasionally Charles, most of the family doesn’t, but she stands out.
I also note that 2 professional photographers that took images of the Sussexes – Misan Harriman and Chris Allerton have spoken publicly to defend their work from the BM’s allegations. KP is really butt-hurt about all this.
This is what I’m loving. KP is soooo used to their propaganda being accepted that having people fight back & correct the record is just knocking them for a loop.
There was an accusation made years ago that Archie’s christening photo was altered. Kate looks bigger – not in proportion with the rest. (It was on one of the Meghan hate-channels – I used to try to defend her, but it became overwhelming.) But if you look at the picture a second time, the proportions do look off. Also, it was mentioned that it seemed strange that Diana’s sisters were in the picture, because they detested Camilla so much that it was hard to imagine their being in the same zip code as the rottweiler. I’m glad to hear that that photo is legit.
That’s the funniest thing about all of this: if anybody is photoshopped into this photo, it’s Will and Kate! They’re clearly the outliers, off to the edge, wearing those sour looks on their faces. But, and I know I keep beating this dead horse, there are so many photos of William from the past ten or so years that seem photoshopped. I just keep thinking about those extremely underwhelming coronation photos with Will/George/Charles. Something wasn’t right about those.
Maybe it’s the stiff way that Kate is sitting and that she is actually sitting up straight that makes her appear larger. They are posed in such a way that the aunts don’t have to be right next to C&C.
Except they’re not larger. Kate’s chair is higher than the sofa Meghan & Harry & baby Archie on are, plus William is a tall guy so of course he towers over his aunties & Charles & Doria.
Kate, the amateur photographer, is the only cobbling photos together. Professional photographers are not doing this.
Karma D, do you honestly believe that these professional photographers would do ANYTHING that would hurt their reputations? Their reputations are all they have in that business. It’s clear that people will believe what they want to believe. Getty contacted Chris Allerton and stated that the note would be removed because he probably sent them the original photo for comparison purposes. Getty CONFIRMED that the photo was not manipulated.
If you want to believe something else, you are free to do so. I’ll believe the photographers and Getty before I will ever believe online trolls.
Kate just keeps accidently showing us how much more sophisticated Megan is than she.
Dirty tricks or “ratfucking.” Read about ratfucking in All the President’s Men about Watergate. Smh.
The Christening photo is in exactly the same place as the wedding photo. It is the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. In the wedding photo the backs of heads can be seen reflected in the mirror. In the Christening photo the reflection of the clock has been enlarged and there are possibly other tweeks with the flowers to remove any reflection of the heads. Doria and the Spencer aunts are standing directly in front of the mirror.
The Christening photo has a smaller group of people than the wedding photo and is taken from a closer point. The reflections could have been distracting. This kind of tweeking is slight alteration of background elements and not the insertion of people or objects.
Based on this and the erroneous claims about the photo with the tree, I’m starting to think that someone in KP thinks that making a photo black and white is considered “manipulation” and really has a fundamental misunderstanding of how Photoshop in particular and photo editing in general works.
Oh, editing to say that I thought they were talking about the one of Harry and Meghan holding the baby. I see now they were talking about the group shot.
But, it definitely is still in KP’s wheelhouse of projection because everything they accuse the Sussexes of doing, they actually have done (like adding extra folks to a group photo).
But, of course, editing a photo to add people is totally fine so long as you’re doing it to make a capital-P Point about how you are excluding two of your nieces/nephews/grandkids (the non-white ones).
The current Court Case with NGN (started today … BYline Investigates are live tweeting events) is a huge reminder of just how unscrupulous and toxic the BM really is/are. Making up a story is just nothing to them … grist to the mill, their daily bread.
The desperation to get Harry and Meghan in this mess is overwhelming. But try as they may the press and the derangers are going to fail every time. They have to accept that their perfect Kate is dishonest and has been putting out fake photos for years.
Dear KP, there is NO string or rope attached to Harry and Megan, you cannot keep trying to yank them back into messes of Billy and bones making! Sort yourselves out and leave them the hell alone!
I have a very good idea who’s causing all this sht for Harry and meghan and he’s hiding away in plain sight! Who is back in the fold, and who tried to stitch Megan up over the letter, yep, knaph!, the slimy, two faced evil little bsd!! I was fuming to see them disrespect Megan in this article by saying Harry and markle!? WTAF. Now I have also noticed that no matter what they have tried, the lies they planted about people mentioned in spare, the lies about Tyler’s staff, the lies about Harry’s pilot trainer, the lies about harry and meghan’s photos, THEY ALWAYS slap right back. That’s the sort of loyalty the left behind Royals can only dream of
They’re trying to use their propaganda machine in the US–I think that’s really the goal. They’re going to find out that we don’t worship the tabloids here. The fact that the brf has done such a spectacularly bad pr/media job since January has also given people everywhere a good look at how they operate. People are going to be skeptical.
But what did Meghan ever do to knaph, I’d like to know.
I just looked at the christening photo again before closing the article. I just want to bitch slap that smug smirk off of William’s face. He and Kate both knew everything that was being said and done to Harry’s little family – likely at their instigation – and they weren’t and still aren’t one bit sorry. That smirk on him and Kate’s “must pose prettily for the picture” empty smile are infuriating.
I still can’t believe they made Doria stand in her grandchild’s Christening photo. She should have been sitting next to her daughter.
@jess; I believe this is the photographer’s call. For all family pics we were placed according to where she wanted us.
@Jess, check out the center of the photo. The close family members are centered around H&M. Doria and Diana’s sisters are at the center of the pic, it isn’t some random placement or unthoughtful act towards Doria.
What they cant photoshop? The love and adoration in H&M’s eyes in that bw photo. How can someone hate that much beauty..I just dont get it. People always want to throw dirt on things that shine.
there’s a difference between edited and fake. EVERY photographer, professional or amateur, edits their pictures with photoshop to change light, contrast etc. what Kate’s pic was is not edited….it’s just a fake picture with a mash of different images. i have no doubt a lot of the sussex pictures are edited and photoshoped…that’s completely normal.
These dementors need to give it a break and stop making fetch happen. Your Barbie got caught Frankenstein family photo just accept Barbie as a fraud.
The Express has issued a retraction.
ArtFossil, did anyone issue a retrction to Misan Harriman and what they said about his photo?
He asked for a retraction but I never saw it.
It’s funny that after all the smoke and mirrors coming from KP about photos recently, The Express still took their claims to heart without investigating them, without asking KP questions, investigating KP’s motives, or more importantly asking for a response from the photographer first before running to press with KP’s last-minute lies. Just shows that the BM still hasn’t learned its lesson and will keep on caping for WanK and all the Windsors.
Poor Archie in those scratchy old clothes … it makes me happy to see him dressed like a normal American kid, running around his huge backyard.
Anyone ever notice that this is the only picture of Kate with Princess Diana’s sisters or family in general? It is apparent that Harry & Meghan have the stronger bond with her family. Which I think is why her brother is fighting against the comparisons to Kate and Princess Diana.
I checked the Getty Press Website on 19 March and there was no editor’s note in relation to the Christening photo. There was an editor’s note in relation to the photo of QEII with the grandchildren. This attempt to drag in the Sussexes as a distraction from KP’s mess just proves that Harry was telling the truth about his family being happy for the BM to attack H&M so that the other royals escape scrutiny.
I’m so glad this photographer and Misan Harriman spoke up and pushed back immediately, calling these tabloids and their lies immediately. KP is so desperate to link the Sussexes to their deception that they’re resorting to slander now. These are respected established photographers and the fact that the UK press is trying to associate them with KPs amateurish f*ck up shows what an absolute clown show they are. Going from bad to worse.
This all originated in the Daily Fail.
This is their second attempt (first is was with Misan Harriman) to blatantly attack highly regarded Harry and Meghan photographer friends, to discredit their work and reputations, in order to cover-up for the mediocrity of, and the mess that the British royal family has digged themselves into.
And look who’s talking about distorting and corrupting images.
So, I just read People’s article about this. Apparently, they flagged the pics alerted by the source as “enhanced by the source”. So, KP gave the Getty to go ahead and flag the photo. That’s why they did it before review. After review, they found no issue and removed the flag. This isn’t DM or other tabloids’ work. KP purposefully tried to divert the attention to H&M’s photos.
Unbelievable, there is just no end to the evil.
Flooding the zone with shit.
Flooding the zone with sh-t.