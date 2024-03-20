Kensington Palace is ‘working around the clock’ to plan for Princess Kate’s return

One of the craziest parts of this whole Kate Middleton fiasco is being told by patronizing British reporters that all of Kensington Palace’s clownish catastrophes are no big deal and that it’s only gauche, impertinent Americans who are concerned with any of it. There’s been a real effort to downplay both the Princess of Wales’s medical condition while also downplaying the palace’s shambolic messaging and haphazard ass-covering and damage-control. All of which to say, I don’t feel bad in the least for talking about all of this – these are not my clowns and it’s not my circus, but I have my popcorn and I’m still enjoying the show.
So, what’s on the agenda now? A lot of talk about what will happen if and when Kate eventually comes back to work. Considering the way RepliKate was practically sprinting out of the Windsor Farm Store over the weekend, you’d think she would be eager to plop on a Spring Equinox Wiglet™ and shimmy into another pair of jeggings and get to work. Not so fast! First, Kate’s staffers have to do multiple briefings about how they’re making plans for Wiglet Christ Superstar’s resurrection. Sources insisted to Chris Ship at ITV that Kate still doesn’t know if she’ll make it to church on Easter, or if she’ll wait until mid to late April (or even later). Staffers are signaling that Kate will discuss her medical situation “during one of her chats with the public or with someone from a charity that she’s come to support, what it has been like being sick and knowing the rampant clamour online for people to see a photograph or some kind of ‘proof of life.’” A friend of Kate’s insists that if and when Kate does reveal all, “a lot of people are going to feel a lot of regret about the pressure Kate was put under to appear in public during her recovery.” Literally, we just wanted one unedited photo and a real update. That was it. KP f–ked up and now they’re acting like it’s our fault. Anyway, the Mirror also got a similar briefing:
Kensington Palace is working around the clock with publicity big guns on the plan for the Princess of Wales’s return to public life. A team featuring Kate and Prince Willliam’s closest aides, their communications team and former palace staff members are being consulted as part of the top secret project. Royal sources said courtiers had asked for help and advice after a tumultuous period surrounding the princess’s absence from royal life, following abdominal surgery in January.
The Mirror understands two former aides, known for being “well-established public relations experts” have been consulted by the team tasked with devising Kate’s new schedule after weeks of heightened scrutiny. One of them is her new private secretary, Lt Col Tom White, who joined the royal team in January. He previously served as an equerry to the late Queen Elizabeth II from November 2020 until her death in September 2022. Prince William ’s new private secretary, former diplomat Ian Patrick, who previously worked for former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown, is also part of the senior team.
One source said: “The teams are working round the clock to devise the Princess of Wales’s back-to-work plan after weeks of immense pressure. They all know that the world will be watching after weeks of heightened speculation and often outlandish commentary on social media.”
The decision, sanctioned by both the Prince and Princess of Wales, follows weeks of chaos at Kensington Palace as it struggled to deal with an outbreak of outlandish conspiracy theories over Kate’s condition and whereabouts. While Kensington Palace last night reiterated that the princess would not return to royal duties until after Easter, conversations have taken place for her to join her family and other senior royals at church on Easter Sunday.
Conversations among members of the senior team are understood to have involved scenarios where the princess might discuss her condition and recovery. Sources said if the princess decides to be more open, she could decide to address it in an interview or podcast, such as when she appeared in 2020 on Giovanna Fletcher ’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.
A palace source said: “The team has been very consistent in any updates. When there is something more to say or announce, we will do so.” At the time the palace announced Kate’s hospital stay, sources suggested she may speak about her health battle, but only when she returned to work and felt comfortable in doing so. Charities and organisations the princess is already aligned to are also in the process of being contacted as her schedule is devised, sources said.
A palace source said: “There are ongoing conversations that involve the senior team at Kensington Palace and the communications team. Naturally, conversations are had with former staffers as part of our continued operations.” The prince and princess are also understood to be close to their former communications chief Jason Knauf, who later became CEO of their charitable Royal Foundation.
They’re in such a giant self-created catastrophe that they went running to Jason Knauf for help. That speaks volumes, that Knauf represents stability to them, that when Knauf was one of their senior staffers, things were “under control.” Knauf is such a weasel, but even I have to admit that the new KP team is making Knauf look like Olivia Pope. And again with “weeks of chaos at Kensington Palace as it struggled to deal with an outbreak of outlandish conspiracy theories over Kate’s condition and whereabouts.” The “chaos” was coming from inside the palace! They are the agents of chaos! The secrecy and squirreliness, the Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco, the weirdness over which paparazzi photos are “allowed” to be published in the British media, the highly suspicious shopping trip in Windsor. None of these palace staffers have ever done real crisis management and we can tell.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I believe only that they are crying in closets around the clock, panicking, throwing up and terrified of incandescent William.
Reeks of desperation if consulting JK is the only option they have. What a shambles!
Well he did lead a successful bullying campaign against Meghan so they must really see him as their saviour.
I think anyone who has been seeing the absolute mindboggling clusterfvck of a shambolic excuse of a PR response to this whole mess by the royals in general and KP in particular, had expected them, eventually, to call for help from some of the oldsters who worked for donkey years in the palace and are now retired.
In fact, I thought the retirees themselves would have come forward to volunteer their services even before they were called, because the heartburn they must have been suffering when they survey it all got to be too much.
I think of the absolutely ruthless Snr Courtier, “Tommy” who ruled (because thats what these old courtiers did and do) the roost from at least the time of betty’s daddy’s reign. Remember him in the Crown? He’s dead, right?
Because they would come out smelling like roses if he were in charge. Altho…..on 2nd thought: he was a quintessential 21st century entitled pr!ck. Dont think his tactics would work on the tiktok generation.
Knaupf is back? No wonder the anti-Harry briefings are coming back full force.
Fake news – KP only works a quarter around the clock if we’re lucky. Straight out lie. Only Meg was working starting at 5am and wondered where the fck everybody went after 4pm when they were just back from lunch at 3.
How are they working around the clock when they were going to fire everybody just last week?
I don’t know what’s funnier the statement about them working around the ⏰ clock, or the statement on how the public is going to feel bad when they learn the truth, not this public member 🧘🏻♀️I’m perfectly at peace except for the side ache from laughing so hard at the mess that is growing like a blob movie.
Oh, that’s right, I forgot about that! But I do recall, they said they were going to fire everybody later in the year, something like that. Can’t remember the wording. I remember thinking how strange, you want to fire people why not do it right now? What’s the hold up?
Working round the clock? What? At this point, all she needs to do is show up on Easter morning on the walk into church with her refreshed face and big hat and that’s that. What is there to plan for? At this point, less is more. They are incapable of doing anything else. Great job, William-this all should be laid at his feet.
Lol, I just posted the same thing.
Yeah, the working round the clock made this immediately unbelievable.
LOL!! Word.
In fact, she could return right now if she wanted as well. This isn’t kindergarten. Not much planning needed.
This.
@Mary Contrary, they’re obviously working on pie charts!
@Kaiser I shriek-laughed at “making Knauf look like Olivia Pope.” I badly needed the laugh today, so thank you.
They didn’t put this much “planning and working around the clock” into the D-Day invasion, and that was slightly more consequential.
Maybe with the principals off work–remember, William said he’d be out as long as Kate was–maybe all the staff did skive off work as well. They didn’t even bother to do their planning for the year, not even the bare minimum they usually do. They are pretty much last-minute people.
What in the world do they have to plan for? All she has to do is buy a new coatdress and giant hat and show up for church. Then she’s got school vacation until the middle of April. After that, buy some more outfits and show up to a couple of patronages.
Wiglets must be washed and blown dry!
RIGHT? Why are they working around the clock to prepare for Kate to…….attend church?
Maybe working around the clock on the divorce rollout….
A divorce rollout I can believe, especially if they’re bringing in a proven hatchet man like JK. Will &Co have been so diligent with the baby steps – William on his own, being all globally statesmanlike and virile in his rubber hip waders. And Kate had to spoil it all by going on strike.
“They’re working around the clock” ???
I don’t understand. If she’s going to show up at Easter service, she just shows up. What’s to plan? If she’s going to be available on Day X, then you call up a charity and schedule an event for 10 a.m. on Day X. Takes what? 5 minutes?
DOH! I see we all have the same thoughts.
Jason Knauf was a snake but I do think he worked well with both William and Kate. He united them and their office in strategic lies and smear campaigns. KP has been falling apart since he’s been gone. Was he the unholy glue? I mean they’d prob be falling apart either way. Is he about to make a return or will William wait until he’s king to bring him back into the fold?
Jason was good because he had the full permission to throw 2 senior members of the family under the bus. They don’t have that now. They have the full stage to themselves. That is why they are crumbling.
@Sevenglue, you’re probably right, but I also think that Knauf is sleazy enough to come up with other ways to constantly trash the Sussexes in a much worse way than how they’re currently being treated, and/or find someone new to throw under the bus. (William’s only options are only really C+C.) Knauf doesn’t care who takes the fall as long as W&K come out smelling like roses.
And they probably think that the peasants have already “forgotten” all of the awful things Knauf did, necessitating his resignation in the first place.
Maybe he’s one of the few people that William will listen to? However, without the Sussexes to constantly throw under the bus, not sure he’d be able to get William to do anything productive.
@MaryContrary, no, I agree with you, but I feel like together, William and Jason would cook up some ill-planned idea, and since neither Kate nor William give him anything to work with, it would somehow involve throwing someone else under the bus (along with the usual desperate embiggening). Because I agree with you that he’s probably the only person W&K trust completely.
I only mentioned the Sussexes because Knauf knows allllll of the backstory there, and I feel like his and William’s default go-to strategy would automatically be something related to trying to make them look bad (and in their twisted minds, make William look good in comparison).
I have no idea what they’d do, and I for sure don’t think their BS would work too well, but Knauf is so smarmy enough that any plan he came up with would need to involve screwing with someone else. Seems to be his specialty. I would love to see William try it with Camilla, because he would regret that badly).
Although I can’t see ANYONE sane wanting to drop back into this mess, with the way things are going now.
Wondering if Knauf is looking at Andrew? That would be great. Let William and Andrew fight it out. To see who can sling the most mud. That way Charles and Camilla could get rid of both of them. And wouldn’t even have to lift a finger.
They were united in their hate for the Sussexes. Knauf never worked in an environment without them there as scapegoats and so he won’t be able to fix this. He will try to add more attacks against Harry and Meghan but it won’t work at this point.
Jason was not at all effective in his role and utterly failed at the diabolical brief he was given. When the PR guy’s name actually becomes the key focus of the news, and he is no longer working from the shadows, then he has failed in the most fundamental requirement of the job.
Tom White and Ian Patrick might want to update their CVs just in case.
Personally, the best thing KP could do right now is simply state what it is that Kate has in a similar manner as Charles did. They absolutely do not want her to mention it during her interactions with the public at this point. Also, saying that everyone will be sorry for essentially bullying K after they find out…why let K essentially be bullied?! That’s a dumb-a** way of communicating.
This should have been solved by now—they should not still be working on K’s return.
They are so dumb. How is she gonna disclose it on an outing? “Oh hello, early years are so important, but did you know I had a perforated apendicitis that needed surgery?! Crazy right? Ok let’s go take some photos with those brown kids.”
@Smart Sadly, yes. They probably do think this would be an acceptable scenario.
Lmfao! I actually think that there are people in the RF (Meghan, I’m talking about Meghan— or Harry) who could pull off playing it this way, and would be savvy enough to fit it into the appropriate conversation and in a way that seemed natural.
Kate is not that person.
Considering she never talked about her HG, or even morning sickness, I doubt she’ll ever bring any of this up in public. This is the woman who freaked out over her SIL vaguely hinting at hormones.
I think they aren’t stating what Kate has because it’s a facelift and not something serious.
This is what I think. I said in another post that about 99% of this makes sense if it was just a facelift (or some other cosmetic procedure) and Kate just didn’t want to work for a few months.
There are a few things that don’t fit, but a lot does.
The facelift theory has never made sense to me for a few reasons: why would Pegs also need so much time off (and show up in public rattled and probably drunk)? Why wouldn’t they have scheduled it at a time she was already scheduled to be off for months (summer)? And related to the last point, if it was a scheduled facelift and they knew she’d be unavailable for months while it settled, why would they have scheduled those international work outings?
I mean, I know their staff is full of incompetent bozos but they could do better that that if she needed time off for a facelift.
Fake photos and videos that’s what they are doing. They have no idea if she is coming back or not. They continue to deceive. Who knows if she is ever coming back. I will believe it when the real Can’t comes out but who knows who the real Can’t is anymore.
Hahah they are frantically working on making Not Kate more like the original or a hologram projector that would project old Kate in front of the masses.
Guys, more and more I think this was all a fake out, as in they exagerated her recovery period to make out for her not wanting to work ( for whatever reason)
They will use the time to think about a suitable explanation that would explain the secrecy and absolve them from guilt.
As for divorce: I think it was in the cards at some point, but now Kate will likely use the attention as a ” See? You are nothing without me, Will!” – which has been the MiddletOn PR counterpart f Will´s ” I am a single dad and hot AF” PR gamble.
What a dreadful gambit. I’d have more respect for them if they divorced.
Will is a terrible person as we all know, so I think it tracks.
No real self-respect or pride, only trying to keep the money and the status.
At this point they can say whatever they want they won’t be believed.
They’re “working” around the clock to find a suitable reason. Since they have no shame or dignity I wouldn’t be surprised they try the ectopic pregnancy card. That still doesn’t explain a younger face for “Kate”…
The craziest thing is they only had to post every now and then a thank you for your kind wishes message and everybody would have been happy. They are so bad at this.
I have never trusted them to begin with, so this whole thing has only been a confirmation to me.
BINGO BABY! 👏👏👏
The thing is, if they go with ectopic pregnancy or something scary around Kate´s reproductive organs that even now , after all of this, I doubt ANYBODY would try to investigate it because it is so personal…
They are horrible people, but I bet they would not see anything wrong with lying about it at this point.
@ModeratelyWeathy, this does seem to make the most sense by now. If so, they’re fcked. And I sincerely hope they don’t lie about something like an ectopic— because there are lots of people who would eat that up and refuse to think about any of this further (and who would sanctimoniously chastise anyone challenging their explanation because they lie constantly).
Except now, there WAY are more people who don’t trust a word out of KP. It will be interesting to see how long into April (or June) they keep dragging this out in an attempt to buy time and think up a lie that they think would end all speculation.
This whole situation is just insulting, and how could anyone have respect for any of them after this? If she is too sick, then say so – tell people she is not up to talking/being seen. People can certainly relate to those feelings. BUT!!! If she really is up and about, shopping and laughing, ignoring the public’s concerns regarding her health??? Then she is just a w(b)itch. It is a self-centered, petty, childish move. Leaning into the, “we told you she wouldn’t be back until after Easter”, as an excuse for why she won’t address concerns is stubborn, cruel, and speaks of a a person/people who feel they answer to NO ONE. This is a fiasco, but it paints a stark picture of how they feel about the people who pay for their lavish lifestyle.
My rant is now on pause….
Arrogant, work shy and petulant. That pretty much shapes up their MO for everything including this self inflicted fiasco. But you know William has learned nothing from this except to complain that they’re “bullying” Kate like his mother was hounded. It’s same old.
@ElleKay I agree with every single thing in your comment. As well as @Mary’s reply. W&K barely even try to hide their disdain for the peasants. And up until now, they’ve basically gotten away with it. Considering how arrogant they are, particularly William, who seems to be driving all of this, they probably think they can just move past this little bump in the road and go right back to their usual BS— and that the public would allow it.
But I think they’ve gone too far this time. Their credibility is decimated, and no amount of Bill’s arrogant posturing will be enough to repair it. Especially since he’s pulled his own stunts during Kate’s “convalescence” (skipping out on the memorial service at the last minute with a sketchy “personal reasons” excuse).
I think the only thing they can do is only plan engagements for Kate with super royal-friendly people, where they know for sure she will be allowed to ramble on about the early years, with no one so much as even mentioning…all of this (waves hand around).
Kate is going to go forward (if she ever comes back..) as if it’s business as usual, as if none of this even happened, and I hope it backfires on her. I hope the British public is pissed off enough people, so that somehow, she gets put on the spot with a video camera rolling or something like that. But I don’t have high hopes for this ever happening.
Spring Equinox Wiglet!!!!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This whole entry into the canon wins some kind of comedy gossip award. Jason Knauf as Olivia Pope, stawp, my sides hurt.
At this point, if she does speak about whatever she supposedly went through, will people feel bad or will they wonder if it is even the truth? She doesn’t have to speak of it and didn’t have to do pix, etc. but a little thought to thanking all the people who have supposedly been calling, sending cards, etc. like Charles did would have gone a long way.
@Equality, I think there’s probably a decent number of hardcore royalists out there who will believe anything they’re told, because they WANT to believe it. They want to keep their idyllic image of the BRF intact.
But I also think the number of those people have shrunk significantly after this sh!show. Time will tell.
She might do a podcast 🤔
One of her nicknames is Mumbles. Maybe not a podcast?
☠️
Oh for goodness sake, plunk a hat on her head and shove her out the door. There, problem solved and I don’t even have a crisis team or communication experts here on my couch with me.
You’re hired!
That’s what KC told them, I believe.
Kate is planning to center herself at a charity? Sounds about right.
It’s so ‘top secret’ that they are already briefing about it.
Will they never realise that the more they big something up the more of a disappointment it becomes when it, once again, is nothing like they predicted.
Everthing is huge, world changing, biggest ever… and then… nothing.
Like ALL the time we hear that no really now they are finally stepping up. Right…
@Inge, no, apparently they will never realize how much worse they make things for themselves with nonsense like this. They’re utter morons, with more arrogance than brain cells.
Lorelei, those brain cells flatlined some time ago.
They were previously on life support.
I keep thinking back to Harry saying that if a royal plan leaked, the palace would abandon it (as happened w/their plan to move to S Africa).
I think that’s what happened here. I think Kate pulled the Hail Mary of all-time and managed to delay an impending separation/divorce announcement via her “surgery,” after which divorce rumors pretty immediately went mainstream, so by Harry’s version of palace logic, they would be forced to abandon the divorce playbook. I think somewhere in all of this Kate and the children hightailed it out of there and they’ve been holed up ever since. That would account for the suspicious dearth of fluffy ‘G,C&L help K recover’ stories – Will didn’t want to abandon the plan and so wasn’t ready to throw in the towel and start up the kate embiggening pr machine again.
But, Will f*cked up so consistently and incredibly that Kate was able to get someone (Page 6/TMZ/Tominey) to start running her side. Since she’s hiding out somewhere they had to give TMZ an edited pic with Carole. (That pic was 100% from team Kate because it exposed that Will had been lying about doing the school run.)
I think it was Will’s genius idea to release the frankenphoto credited to his wife – his way of saying that if she could release fake photos of herself like all is well, then so can he. IIRC, the idea that “Will took the photo” was only offered after it was released because the internet was questioning why he wasn’t in it with his family. And when that immediately blew up in his face, he did what he does best and threw his wife under the bus.
And now, whether by design or just luck, Kate’s reputation is really on the line because frankenphoto was just the beginning. If KP were competent at all, they could really lean into Kate lying and manipulating the public (did QEII even know she was being photoshopped into those pics, most of which were used to one-up or straight up abuse Meghan and the Sussex children?) and even stretch that into whether the public can trust her as queen. They’ve stretched less further for Meghan. And there Will goes knocking on Jason Knauf’s door…
I do wonder if Harry’s impression of plans being abandoned once they’re public is a lie he was told. Yet another example of “palace protocol” that never existed until H&M became rockstars.
With the Frankenphoto, copyright was attributed to William from day one. It wouldn’t have been distributed before ownership was established.
When I saw this headline, all I could do was laugh and think, “I bet they are.”
I guess they’ve scuppered the divorce plans for now.
Normal Bill is no doubt incandescent at the moment
I agree that if they had come out with a cohesive and transparent story from the beginning, this wouldn’t be the mess that it is today. We saw that with Charles. He disclosed his condition and everyone moved on, and he didn’t go totally dark, thanked supporters and then began treatment. I do think everyone has a right to privacy, but the rules ARE a little different for major figureheads. Just look at our secretary of defense. Same thing.
The issue with W&K is that there is clearly a cover up of some sort and now they’ve woven a tangled web.
“The teams are working round the clock…”
This statement is brought to you by the makers of “we freaked out when Meghan sent an email at 5:30 am.” Ask your doctor if Hypocrisytus is right for you!
Right?! And I do believe that William has been rage texting them for the last several weeks at all hours. So that’s probably what they mean.
@BlueNailsBetty, excellent point! 😂
working round the clock: when you never do much of anything you have to make the very little things you do sound like very big things. Or people won’t pay you.
Keen to be planning as always.
There’s still messaging chaos. Is she expected or not? The War of the Waleses continues.
Really, what is there to plan? Just get back to ‘work’, be it by zoom or in person. What is so hard for this woman that she has to be planned into anything – you supposedly skipped around a garden store, you can certainly sit your bum down on a sofa and smile. There, I’ve planned it for you. and nb wasn’t she working from “her bed” pretty much from day one. Where’s that gone, where are the results.
the planning is probably researching to find a condition that they could blame on Meghan that would warrant abdominal surgery
To be fair they had said she will be back by Easter from the onset, so how about we wait till Easter and avoid conspiracy theories for now! Easter is next week
Wouldn’t it be luverly if their big planned resurrection of Kate was totally boycotted by the press and social media , including Celebitchy . No photos , no comments , no fanfare . Let her crawl back into whichever cave or bunker she was holed up in . Ignore the Waleses . It would absolutely crush their attention grabbing dreams.
@jean
They also simultaneously said maybe perhaps possibly she might make her big return at trooping (June 15). And then they also simultaneously said, or maybe perhaps it could possibly be that she might not be able to return before September.
Some folks might love being taken for a fool and believe anything that emanates from KP.
Don’t care that much either way TBH!
The only clock these idiots could ever work around is an egg timer.
I’m sure those middle-aged white guys will be right on top of things as they attempt to get social media speculation under control. I imagine they’re Googling BBL right now.
Omg, Googling BBL took me out 😭
I’ve said it before but I think Jason Knauf is going to become KP’s new CEO.
One thing for sure is that when she does surface William will put on an act as a doting husband. Every engagement he has done he has managed to squeeze her name in to let people know that they haven’t split up.
I bet my bottom dollar that they will be seen holding hands ( which Kate wants because H&M do it) and William will let her walk in front of him.
Why are they working around the clock, don’t they know it’s bullying if you email before 10am or after 4pm?? And let’s not forget that “wiglet christ superstar” has been working on her lap top while she’s been home as well as dashing to the farm shop to buy a last minute farm 🏡. Look we all know that KP is going to release a video of the children sat around a massive chocolate egg, the Easter egg will burst open at the top and TAH DAH, out pops Keen, where upon Louis runs out shrieking “ahhhhhhhh nooooo, dad mums eaten the Easter bunny,🐰
Because I think she had a face-lift, I don’t doubt that she’ll have a big return on Easter. But it’s too late to salvage the royal family’s reputation. Their mishandling of this (to cover up what Kate was really having done) outed them as liars, and William’s history is already being written that way. That’s how he will be remembered by history — as a liar, as a rage monster, and as a man who alienated his bi-racial in-laws.
It’s interesting that they’re focusing on the wrong thing here. They’re working with PR people and media to come up with a plan to have Bone Idle return? They would be better off working to come up with a way to tell the truth. That’s it. Then she pops up again and a lot of the speculation would be at an end.
They don’t get it.
It’s so hard to know what they’re really writing about. First they say two former staffers have been contacted–and they specifically said ‘two’–then they say ‘including’ to say by name Kate’s new PS & Bill’s new PS. So is it two old staffers or two new staffers? Or both? The only previous staffer they mention by name is Knauf. One person.
And please, they’re working ‘around the clock’? The people so disturbed by 5AM emails? I don’t think so. Cripes, at least try to make your lies believable.
But I thought “working around the clock” was terrible since that is what they accused Meghan of doing to her staff….gasp…early AM emails. I guess working around the clock for KKKate is fine though.