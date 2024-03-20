Kensington Palace is ‘working around the clock’ to plan for Princess Kate’s return

One of the craziest parts of this whole Kate Middleton fiasco is being told by patronizing British reporters that all of Kensington Palace’s clownish catastrophes are no big deal and that it’s only gauche, impertinent Americans who are concerned with any of it. There’s been a real effort to downplay both the Princess of Wales’s medical condition while also downplaying the palace’s shambolic messaging and haphazard ass-covering and damage-control. All of which to say, I don’t feel bad in the least for talking about all of this – these are not my clowns and it’s not my circus, but I have my popcorn and I’m still enjoying the show.

So, what’s on the agenda now? A lot of talk about what will happen if and when Kate eventually comes back to work. Considering the way RepliKate was practically sprinting out of the Windsor Farm Store over the weekend, you’d think she would be eager to plop on a Spring Equinox Wiglet™ and shimmy into another pair of jeggings and get to work. Not so fast! First, Kate’s staffers have to do multiple briefings about how they’re making plans for Wiglet Christ Superstar’s resurrection. Sources insisted to Chris Ship at ITV that Kate still doesn’t know if she’ll make it to church on Easter, or if she’ll wait until mid to late April (or even later). Staffers are signaling that Kate will discuss her medical situation “during one of her chats with the public or with someone from a charity that she’s come to support, what it has been like being sick and knowing the rampant clamour online for people to see a photograph or some kind of ‘proof of life.’” A friend of Kate’s insists that if and when Kate does reveal all, “a lot of people are going to feel a lot of regret about the pressure Kate was put under to appear in public during her recovery.” Literally, we just wanted one unedited photo and a real update. That was it. KP f–ked up and now they’re acting like it’s our fault. Anyway, the Mirror also got a similar briefing:

Kensington Palace is working around the clock with publicity big guns on the plan for the Princess of Wales’s return to public life. A team featuring Kate and Prince Willliam’s closest aides, their communications team and former palace staff members are being consulted as part of the top secret project. Royal sources said courtiers had asked for help and advice after a tumultuous period surrounding the princess’s absence from royal life, following abdominal surgery in January. The Mirror understands two former aides, known for being “well-established public relations experts” have been consulted by the team tasked with devising Kate’s new schedule after weeks of heightened scrutiny. One of them is her new private secretary, Lt Col Tom White, who joined the royal team in January. He previously served as an equerry to the late Queen Elizabeth II from November 2020 until her death in September 2022. Prince William ’s new private secretary, former diplomat Ian Patrick, who previously worked for former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown, is also part of the senior team. One source said: “The teams are working round the clock to devise the Princess of Wales’s back-to-work plan after weeks of immense pressure. They all know that the world will be watching after weeks of heightened speculation and often outlandish commentary on social media.” The decision, sanctioned by both the Prince and Princess of Wales, follows weeks of chaos at Kensington Palace as it struggled to deal with an outbreak of outlandish conspiracy theories over Kate’s condition and whereabouts. While Kensington Palace last night reiterated that the princess would not return to royal duties until after Easter, conversations have taken place for her to join her family and other senior royals at church on Easter Sunday. Conversations among members of the senior team are understood to have involved scenarios where the princess might discuss her condition and recovery. Sources said if the princess decides to be more open, she could decide to address it in an interview or podcast, such as when she appeared in 2020 on Giovanna Fletcher ’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby. A palace source said: “The team has been very consistent in any updates. When there is something more to say or announce, we will do so.” At the time the palace announced Kate’s hospital stay, sources suggested she may speak about her health battle, but only when she returned to work and felt comfortable in doing so. Charities and organisations the princess is already aligned to are also in the process of being contacted as her schedule is devised, sources said. A palace source said: “There are ongoing conversations that involve the senior team at Kensington Palace and the communications team. Naturally, conversations are had with former staffers as part of our continued operations.” The prince and princess are also understood to be close to their former communications chief Jason Knauf, who later became CEO of their charitable Royal Foundation.

[From The Daily Mirror]

They’re in such a giant self-created catastrophe that they went running to Jason Knauf for help. That speaks volumes, that Knauf represents stability to them, that when Knauf was one of their senior staffers, things were “under control.” Knauf is such a weasel, but even I have to admit that the new KP team is making Knauf look like Olivia Pope. And again with “weeks of chaos at Kensington Palace as it struggled to deal with an outbreak of outlandish conspiracy theories over Kate’s condition and whereabouts.” The “chaos” was coming from inside the palace! They are the agents of chaos! The secrecy and squirreliness, the Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco, the weirdness over which paparazzi photos are “allowed” to be published in the British media, the highly suspicious shopping trip in Windsor. None of these palace staffers have ever done real crisis management and we can tell.