Andersen: Prince William has been ‘throwing gas on the fire every few days’

Here are some photos of Prince William in London on Tuesday, where he did an event in Sheffield. He went to the “Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting,” and this is all about his Homewards initiative, where he’s “solving homelessness” by giving some grants to local homeless charities and maybe creating some low-income housing in Cornwall. While in Sheffield, he spoke to Kate Joseph, chief executive of Sheffield City Council, who mentioned something about childhood experiences. William was quoted: “That’s my wife’s area. She needs to sit here.” This mention of his wife made national headlines in the UK, because Huevo has bungled this situation so badly. At his previous public events, he refused to make any reference to Kate or her health. Speaking of, there seems to be a steady stream of royal experts criticizing William and Kensington Palace for all of their communications f–kups.
As the best selling royal author Christopher Andersen told The Daily Beast: “Every time Kate pops her head above the parapet, it only serves to remind us that we still don’t know what the hell is going on. Throwing gas on the fire every few days is no way to put it out.”
Rumor or not, the idea of a sit-down interview with the BBC must have crossed the minds of Kate’s staff as one way to definitively end the speculation. However, one reputation and crisis manager, who asked not to be named, told The Daily Beast: “I deal in outcomes, so I wouldn’t advise doing an interview with the BBC because interviews with royals on the BBC have not gone well in the past. The truth is that the correct thing to do entirely depends on what is wrong with her. If, for example, it is a hysterectomy, as has been widely rumored, it might make sense to do an interview with a newspaper explaining what was wrong with her.”
“It would also be sensible to release the originals of the Mother’s Day photographs. That would go a long way towards re-establishing trust. Don’t forget that, on the plus side, they do now seem to have both the Sun and the Mail on-side, basically saying, ‘She’s fine, leave her alone.’ That is a huge part of the British press and it’s no small accomplishment. They might decide to stick to Plan A, ignore the social media stuff, have her appear on Easter Sunday and hope it all goes away.”
The idea that Kate would actually deign to do a sit-down interview is a pipe dream. She’s not doing that! Nor should she, honestly. If this whole thing is about “protecting Kate,” then they shouldn’t have to prep her for days/weeks to answer questions and add to all of her stress. Of course, it’s not clear to me that William actually gives a sh-t about protecting Kate – he and his staff were happy to toss her under the bus for the Mother’s Day photo fiasco, so that certainly wasn’t about protecting her.
Robert Jobson also wrote a curious piece in the Mail, all about how William and Kate are handling everything brilliantly – such mystery, such magic! – except he also points out that William was wrong to pull out of King Constantine’s memorial so abruptly and William has been wrong to be so furtive and secretive. Jobson even writes: “William and Kate are the stars of the Royal Family now and will be in the future. After a series of own-goals, there is less cause for confidence elsewhere, however. This has not been the British Monarchy’s finest hour.” Jobson’s Buckingham Palace sources are telling him that this is purely a KP problem, but Jobson points out that the credibility of the entire British monarchy has been damaged by KP’s shenanigans. Anyway, the piece is overwrought but gently critical, and I think that’s significant.
You really have a knack for picking the best photos.
He doesn’t care in the least, he never did. Oh maybe he liked the attention of getting married & the kids provide the best excuse for not working but… let’s not pretend he’s a loving caring dad who teaches his kids about life & love.
Look how he treats his wife: rages & throws things, makes faces behind her back (in public!!)
He’s abusive, & sees no reason to do better.
But he doesn’t know or care to learn what love can be.
The farm shop photographer was a pro-filmmaker. Hmm
“https://nelsoncostasilva.com/about-me/”
After years of interest in music and in making and editing my own films, I graduated in Filmmaking in 2011 at the University of Beira Interior, Portugal.
In the following year, I went to the UK where I obtained a Director’s Diploma in Raindance Film School. It was in London that I established my career as an editor, having created several television contents broadcast on SKY TV and participated in several film projects.
In 2018, produced and directed “Wendy“, a documentary selected in several international film festivals. Since 2019, I have been working at TVI and CNN Portugal as an editor, having one of my documentaries “Plástico, o Novo Continente” been awarded nationally and internationally, e.g. “Prémio Rey de España“.
I consider myself a multi-task editor with extensive experience in short and long form content, eg. short films, special reports, documentary series, VTs, promos and music videos.
None of the articles mentions his job the Sun mentions cryptically an “engineer” and then this junk.
Nelson shared the video with his family in Portugal over WhatsApp.
He added: “They were like, ‘Oh god, she’s alive! She hasn’t been seen since last year’. I’m not really into gossip and celebrities, I like to go fishing and to my allotment.
“I had no idea that Kate was so much in the news. I just wanted to share the video to say to my family,
“‘Look, I’ve just seen them. A normal couple shopping in the farm shop’. Not like they are usually seen in ballgowns in the public eye.
“My family sent screenshots of the rumours. I couldn’t believe how delusional people can be.
“On Monday my colleague said, ‘Do you realise that video could debunk all the rumours if it was put out there?’
@Vanya, I read that that is the wrong guy.
No not this one – that was the LEGO guy. This is the real deal, check out that link I qouted and today’s Sun and now Mail story.
OMG, how can they be so stupid? Is this real life? lol
Are there two Nelson Costa sliva? Because the one that lives in Windsor, use his LinkedIn page to deny it was him.
Indeed, they are, the LEGO guy was trending for a while and has been debunked. This second guy is a professional international tele videographer and editor that all the press articles are conveniently leaving from their potted biogs about the dad just out for a stroll. They must think we are stupid !
Now I’m leaning towards the claim of body doubles. I don’t think that it was William and Kate in the video.
I also believe it was body doubles it was a poor imitation of both of them.
The last photo of William and his jazz hands is priceless.
I have to say that i am surprised that they are going after William (albeit softly). I thought for sure that he would be the most protected but the papers are all rallying around Kate. Maybe she’s got more power than we thought.
Nah, she’s doesn’t.
Neither does willy, which is what the media are reminding him of.
He’s a lot to lose.
He will still be king of course, but they will make it the most miserable reign if he doesn’t shape up.
Consider it their shots across the bow.
The derangers want him because they claim he will remove Sussex titles.
I think it’s more that her disappearance is international news and so they would look silly villifying her and supporting Egg unreservedly when he’s the one in control.
That’s what I’ve been saying. It may only be KP screwing up, but the fallout affects the entire institution, especially with the king mostly out of action. On the other hand, Kate giving a televised interview doesn’t seem like a good idea. Royals and television interviews. What could possibly go wrong? Proof of life should be easy and quick, but, so far, the magic formula for proof of life has eluded this bunch of dummies.
Charles has the heir he deserves
He never tried to rein in William and overprotected him and is suffering the consequences
Reining him in would mean Chuck had to act like a father and we all know how well he dealt with that responsibility.
I’m learning how difficult it can be to prove that someone is alive. Mind boggling!
I know, right?
Theory: Could the Tories be stirring this all up to get Willy in line. Since he spoke up about Gaza. Reporters have complained, how Will and Kate they scan do whatever they want. It seems he has been left to fend for himself. He does have a lot of Tories adjacent employees who could stir things up from the inside?
That still doesn’t explain all the weird sh*t Will did / is still doing.
A lot of it is from the keens stubbornness and bungling ways.
W&K will be the “stars” of the RF in the future? Not likely. At some point their children will be deemed more interesting and younger, more glamorous. How will W&K respond to that?
I hope they don’t have bad attitude and bad habits of their parents.
I have abandoned all hope that these two numpties are capable of raising anything resembling a competent, well adjusted member of society. Let’s face it, Harry is a complete anomaly.
Hopefully nanny Maria will have more of an influence on them than their parents.
Maybe an incipient divorce was called off, this being a confirmation that she’s staying?
There is a reason why Kate fans only circulate her highly photoshopped pics, not speech videos, not quotes from her. She can’t talk. Maybe, she is a bad public speaker, has anxiety or simply don’t have the mental capacity to express herself. That’s why they would never put her in front of a camera with a journalist without scripts.
Kate CANNOT do an interview. We learned from the Harry & Meghan docuseries hat the wedding interviews are practiced. Kate’s wedding interview was an embarrassing mumblefest of incomplete thoughts. She couldn’t handle it.
I don’t see why Kate should have to do a sit down interview to discuss anything about her surgery—if that’s what it was—with anyone. The details are private and none of anyone’s business outside of Kate and her doctor. The problem is the secrecy surrounding her current whereabouts and condition— where is she? Is she recuperating well from whatever was wrong with her, or were there complications that have set back her health? What exactly was wrong with her? If she’s recovering, why can’t she wave from a window and give the public some proof of life?
Kensington Palace, abetted by the royals, could not have done a more thorough job of fucking this situation up if they tried. Blaming Kate for sending out fake photographs and issuing a fake apology in her name for something she most like didn’t do and had no way to tell her own side, gave the impression—to me, at least—that William felt perfectly safe in throwing his own wife under the bus, either because she is in terrible physical and mental shape and unable to defend herself, or because he plans to get her out of his life anyway. The fake Kate sightings have done nothing but fuel a bajillion conspiracy theories, each one worse than the last, thanks to which the Palace’s integrity, dignity and moral authority are shot ten ways to hell. What makes it even more disturbing is the radio silence from both palaces and Kate’s own family about what is happening with her.
It will be interesting to see how KP intends to sort this mess out over the next couple of weeks, but don’t expect Kate to pop out on top of the palace roof perfectly made up and dressed in a shining white robe on Easter morning while the tabloids scream “Hosanna, She is Risen” to the adoring multitudes.
Well… the world awaits for the two stars without any emotional intelligence.
I guess I don’t see how this will adversely affect the British monarchy in any material way. There’s no place anywhere in the world that has monarchy, aristocracy and elitism so woven into the culture as does the British system. Basically, the RF have inertia on their side – who’s going to take on the job of undoing the system? To me, it looks like a case of “It’s cheaper to keep her.”
William will be king, no matter what. That he’s an ignorant, inept rage monster only means he won’t be allowed out that much, which is in line with his desires, anyway. He might stay married to Kate or he might not, but that won’t matter, either. The press will “tut, tut” and give a wrist slap here or there, but they’ll keep covering for him at the end of the day. And, in a few years, George will be up to the plate.
So, where does all this hand-wringing about credibility fit in? There’s a lot of noise, but what do they think will actually happen?
What if this whole episode is just Will fighting with Charles? Kate has some procedure, but the Wales use it as cover to do a quiet quitting on Charles to prove some point/exert power? So they extend the recovery time and announce Will is also going to be out as well to support his family. Perhaps Charles is softening towards H&M and W&K are throwing a fit and want to protest. When they showed up looking completely fine at that market, it seemed like all this commotion over them might BE the point. Of course he’s throwing fuel on the fire, he loves how bright its burning. He is throwing his PR team and Rose H under the bus, but now Charles can see how important it is to keep W&K happy and what happens if they go rogue. Nothing but concern for Kate and Will can still claim its all about protecting her. All things considered, the blow back on him hasn’t been too bad. The fake photo is still a head scratcher, but maybe their PR team is so frustrated they gave the go-ahead out of spite. Now the “almost stealing records” stories start as they begin to re-emerge for Easter.
I just don’t see a lot of action from BP. There was only one snarky courtier from BP saying they were surprised at KP courtiers’ bungling.
watched The King on Netflix this week, and while I understand it’s a movie – it was really interesting that these titles of royalty were won in a time that men had to prove themselves – and if weakness was spotted many times those princes never made it very far. So that begs the argument- what has Wills, and Chuck for that matter, done to prove themselves worthy of a crown (and a country’s purse strings).
This is crazy. Everyone is making fun of the Wails for their mishandling of Keen’s alleged hospitalization. And they don’t care! That’s how arrogant Peg is. He’s gonna keep on releasing fake photos because he thinks he’s better than everyone else.