Beyonce developed ‘Cowboy Carter’ after she did not feel ‘welcome’ at the CMAs

When Beyonce released Lemonade in 2016, it was immediately recognized as her magnum opus, arguably the most important/significant album in a CV full of significant music. At first, I wasn’t sure what I really thought about “Daddy Lessons” when I heard the album/studio version. Then Beyonce re-recorded it with the then-Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks) and in November 2016, they performed the song at the CMAs. It quickly became one of the most talked-about live performances of the year, and most significant CMA performance of all time. While many of the country music people in the room were visibly into it, there was absolutely some hostility in the room and there was a huge amount of salty white country people trashing the song and the performance online. The CMAs briefly deleted the performance from their archives, then brought it back after everyone called them racist trash.
I bring all of that up because all of that was the precursor to Beyonce’s new country album, Cowboy Carter. On Tuesday, Beyonce revealed the album cover and she made an oblique reference to what happened in 2016:
Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.
This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.
The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.
I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.
I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.
This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!
“This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album.” Period. She’s really saying “y’all wanted to say a Black artist isn’t welcome at the CMAs, that’s cute, I’m about to Beyoncify your whole g–ddamn genre.” Seriously though, this is Peak Virgo grudge-holding. You want to tell BEYONCE, the Most Virgo Ever, that she’s unwelcome somewhere? Well, she’s going to spend six-plus years showing you why you’re you should kept your f–king mouth shut.
Beyonce also posted a TikTok compilation of all of the fun videos people made dancing to “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
not beyoncé posting a tiktok celebrating all the success of TEXAS HOLD 'EM, ICONIC😭🥹
And here’s a clip of Natalie Maines explaining what went down with Beyonce and the CMAs:
The Dixie chicks spoke about performing with Beyonce and seeing how she experienced so much racism during and after the show. I believe Cowboy Carter was born from this moment
Proud Virgo. Can confirm.
I am really excited for this album. I love Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages. And I just love this way of holding a grudge – she’s not going to sulk, she’s not going to badmouth the country music industry, oh no, she’s just going to make an album that will dominate the genre for the rest of the year (because I am sure that it will.)
Imagine being the Beyonce and people saying to you, you can’t do something because you are not white while there are country (mediocre) singers with fake ass accents being welcomed and celebrated. It really hurt my heart to see how they treated her. Like she said, this is a Beyonce album and she is/will be bigger than all of those as*holes.
I hate country music but I’m all for the “explanation” and I can only applause Beyoncé for that.
Same. Not into country but absolutely here for Beyonce calling them out and coming for them in their own space.
Beyoncé is a Virgo and she also has a Scorpio moon. This is par for the course.
I’m thrilled to see this and hope it gives a bump to artists and groups like Chapel Hart, who are out there in the trenches trying to build careers.
Thanks for sharing this video! I love it.
Just hopping in to say that Amythyst Kiah is a little more country-rock but everyone should be giving her a look as well. Apparently she’s been touring with Jason Isbell and her voice is amazing, both in the singing and the songwriting.
Please continue adding black country musicians here… We need to hear all their voices (and I hope Beyonce’s work will draw some more attention to them too.)
Countdown to Cowboy Carter. Cannot wait. Cannot believe they actually deleted that video performance. I knew about it when it happened but I had forgotten over time. It becoming the origin story for this album is some serious Beyoncé synergy.
So hoping for a Dolly x Beyonce collab.
I read somewhere that she was given permission to use Jolene. Not sure it will be a duet tho.
It is the MOST Virgo thing to get revenge via “studying the archives”. I love it!
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I’m sorry I’ve listened to Texas Hold ‘Em” many times and I think it is awful. To me, it sounds like she is mocking Country music.
This is old school country, pre-9/11 patriotic bullshit, before Jason Aldean mumbled words and called it country rap. Her respect for the roots of country shines through.
Yet you keep listening to it.
When I think something is “awful” I usually put it down and go do something else.
It’s okay if someone isn’t into the song. But I definitely don’t think it’s mocking country. I don’t get that vibe at all. I get the opposite.
It certainly doesn’t sound like the dreck they currently play on country radio, whiny dudes singing about girls and beer and pickup trucks.
Had a not from the US friend say it didn’t sound like country because it was good. Grew up in a southern state. My take on country is that the stuff on the radio is terrible, but it’s great live. Country musicians have chops.
Country music has become more and more generic, formulaic and sexist since Toby Keith @#$%ed over the Dixie Chicks with his faux patriotic sycophantic bull💩. Thank you, Beyoncé, for wading into this and breaking the stranglehold of white male mediocre to give POC and other female artists an opportunity. Parts of the country, especially in the South, are becoming scary backwoods and isolationist and need exposure to the real world and less Jason Aldean-style stupidity that encourage ignorance.
I’m hoping Beyoncé’s album does for modern country what Ray Charles 1960’s album did. Ray totally changed the game/face of country music. Hope Beyoncé does the same.
Is the horse named Chardonneigh? Just the giggle I needed today.
..YES.. LOL the first horse on Act i Renaissance was caelled Raneigh and now Cowboy Carter horse Act ii is called Chardoneigh… I effin LOVE IT!
Interesting that the country community accepted that fraud and culture vulture Kid Rock but shuned Beyonce who’s actually from Texas and grew up listening to country music.
just the mental image of dedicated Bee Hive members calling country radio stations demanding this warms my heart.
These pop stars never try out jazz, opera or funk. It’s always country. Maybe that’s the easiest selling form of music?
So you’ve never listen to any of Beyonce’s work then.
@TIFFANY…LMAO howling
I love Beyonce. I have yet to not like one of her albums. I may not love every song, but I usually enjoy most. I’ve been listening since the DC days… way back. I’m aging myself. 😂
Black people have created every aspect of American popular culture.
Everyone is talking about Texas Hold Em’ but the real gem is 16 Carriages. That song is PERFECTION. And has such deep rich meaning behind it.
Agree 100%
%100