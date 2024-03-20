Beyonce developed ‘Cowboy Carter’ after she did not feel ‘welcome’ at the CMAs

When Beyonce released Lemonade in 2016, it was immediately recognized as her magnum opus, arguably the most important/significant album in a CV full of significant music. At first, I wasn’t sure what I really thought about “Daddy Lessons” when I heard the album/studio version. Then Beyonce re-recorded it with the then-Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks) and in November 2016, they performed the song at the CMAs. It quickly became one of the most talked-about live performances of the year, and most significant CMA performance of all time. While many of the country music people in the room were visibly into it, there was absolutely some hostility in the room and there was a huge amount of salty white country people trashing the song and the performance online. The CMAs briefly deleted the performance from their archives, then brought it back after everyone called them racist trash.

I bring all of that up because all of that was the precursor to Beyonce’s new country album, Cowboy Carter. On Tuesday, Beyonce revealed the album cover and she made an oblique reference to what happened in 2016:

act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant. This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history. The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work. I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound. I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop. This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!

[From Beyonce]

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album.” Period. She’s really saying “y’all wanted to say a Black artist isn’t welcome at the CMAs, that’s cute, I’m about to Beyoncify your whole g–ddamn genre.” Seriously though, this is Peak Virgo grudge-holding. You want to tell BEYONCE, the Most Virgo Ever, that she’s unwelcome somewhere? Well, she’s going to spend six-plus years showing you why you’re you should kept your f–king mouth shut.

Beyonce also posted a TikTok compilation of all of the fun videos people made dancing to “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

And here’s a clip of Natalie Maines explaining what went down with Beyonce and the CMAs:

