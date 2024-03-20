Donald Trump promises to take ‘appropriate action’ against Prince Harry

For the past year, Heritage Foundation has been engaged in a truly disturbing attack on Prince Harry’s American residency. The Heritage wingnuts have latched onto Harry’s admissions in Spare that he tried cocaine and he’s used other drugs, including hallucinogens. Heritage claims that Harry’s Spare confessions somehow mean that he lied on his visa application and the only way they can prove that is if DHS releases Harry’s visa application publicly. This is also about Heritage trying to make the Biden administration look “bad,” because the wingnuts have all apparently forgotten that Harry moved to the US in 2020, when Donald Trump was president and presumably the Trump-era DHS originally approved Harry’s visa application. Speaking of, the judge in the case has basically asked to see Harry’s visa application so he can double-check it, only DHS has asked for a delay:
The Department of Homeland Security says it needs an extra two weeks to hunt down Prince Harry’s immigration records as a federal judge weighs whether or not they should be made public. The department made its request in a court filing Sunday, saying it needed more time to respond to Judge Carl Nichols’ order to provide more information about why his immigration details should be kept secret.
The conservative Heritage Foundation is seeking the release of the documents amid questions about whether Harry lied about his drug use in his visa application.
‘Defendant has begun the search but searching for and reviewing the records has taken longer than anticipated,’ wrote D.H.S. lawyers in the filing. They also said other government agencies may need to review the documents before they can be handed over to the judge.
‘Thus, having established good cause, defendant respectfully requests an additional fourteen days, up to and including April 4, 2024, to comply with the court’s order,’ they wrote.
Yeah, this sounds like a typical bureaucratic mess, especially given (once again) that the visa application was probably approved during the previous administration. I genuinely hope nothing comes of this case, but just wait – the Heritage wingnuts are keeping Trump informed and they’re feeding him talking points about Harry too:
Donald Trump has once again hinted that, under a second Trump administration, Prince Harry could be kicked out of the United States if he is found to have lied on paperwork about his drug use. Trump told Nigel Farage in a GB News interview to be broadcast Tuesday, when asked what he would do if allegations that Harry may have lied on his visa forms proved accurate: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”
Farage asked if “appropriate action” could mean “not staying in America,” to which Trump replied, according to a report on the outlet’s website, “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”
The interview is the latest twist in a legal case that increasingly looks like it could become a real problem for Harry. An immigration lawyer recently told The Daily Beast that Harry could be vulnerable to a politically motivated attack on his residential status, saying: “Department of State decisions are discretionary and very susceptible to political influence. His visa could be canceled. He could be denied entry upon return to the U.S. from foreign travel for inadmissibility due to prior drug usage, despite an unexpired visa in his passport. There are many scenarios where political influence could impact Harry’s ability to re-enter the U.S.”
As I’ve said before, if Trump “wins,” there are much bigger issues than “will he deport Prince Harry.” The end of the American republic will be upon us and an army of white supremacists will take to the streets. Which makes it even more notable that our British allies, drunk with white nationalist/royalist fervor, are excitedly pitching Harry’s deportation as a selling point for a second Trump term.
Photos courtesy of Netflix and Cover Images.
From the outset, one has to question Trump’s ability to discern what is “appropriate” about anything.
Yes, Harry is for sure the most compelling issue plaguing the US right now. Good lord .
I guess since the queen was vaguely polite to Trump MAGA owes a their total allegiance to a dead woman.
Trump would use a presidency to take revenge on all sorts of people. He would free the insurrectionists and try to prosecute those who had them jailed. He would probably have a big white house dinner for the criminals. He wants to be a dictator. Hope, pray and vote that he is not elected again. It is frightening how many people follow and believe him.
That’s exactly what he wants to do . Take revenge on everyone who said something bad about him or tried to bring him down legally. It will be a dictatorship he has said he would only be a dictator his first day in office so he is telling people that’s what he wants. Get out there and vote even if you don’t like Biden because if you vote for Biden you are guaranteed the ability to vote the next election. Trump will find away to stay in office for longer than our current time terms allow because Trump will be a dictator and our voting rights will disappear.
As the wife of a Latino man, I’m scared for my family.
He is definitely gonna do that right after building a wall. What promise did Trump ever follow up? Something like that would be years long court mess. He can’t just deport some rich white guy out of the country. BM is just gonna use this as a deflection material, no doubt.
I think harry might got his American citizenship. Because the usual standard doesn’t apply and if im not wrong it is easy for parents get American citizenship if they had their kids in usa. In harry case not only he has child , he also married an American. Also I learned somewhere that if you start a company or invest in a company its easy to get citizenship like musk and murdock.
Yeah, I think we can rest easy on this point. Harry’s citizenship status is just about the least troubling thing happening in the world right now.
But the Trump people have talked about revoking citizenship for both people born in the US to non citizen parents and naturalized citizens. They want to be able to kick out anyone who annoys them.
They don’t think any law that restricts their behavior is legitimate. Best way I’ve seen it described is that to MAGA, freedom is about having property rights over everything and everyone.
If they’ll go after someone as privileged as Harry they’ll go after anyone.
I think that the only benefit of Harry’s getting American citizenship is to vote in federal elections (or run for office.) One interesting note – off topic – Rupert Murdoch was granted American citizenship when he bought an American television network in 1985. He renounced his Australian citizenship. Murdoch did not fulfill any of the requirements for citizenship. He didn’t even live in the US. But owners of American TV networks have to be American citizens.
Under normal circumstances, Meghan could petition for her spouse. Harry could be a dual citizen of the US and UK. But would he have to renounce his British titles? It might not be worth it – the derangers would go crazy.
That got serious fast.
I think, on the whole, it’s good to review visas & be certain the person still qualifies. There’s many, I’m sure, who shouldn’t have a visa anymore.
Of course, that’s not what’s going on here. There’s no reason to review Harry’s visa whatsoever. But let’s waste time & resources in the hopes of separating a loving family because Harry married a Black woman.
Desr Media, please follow the flow of dark, laundered money that stuck this country with this lump of lard and the lot of loons that follow his every word like he is a messiah. Please stop showing the Frankenstein-ed and fake images of Keen and figure this out asap. Vote blue. This is ridiculous, but shows how the extremists in the UK and USA collude with each other.
I need to order my grandparents’ immigration paperwork from INS.
It’s a TWO HUNDRED AND NINETY day turn around time.
2 weeks is nothing.
These quotes don’t say anything about Trump promising to take action against Harry, appropriate or not. It’s just “we’ll see” and “I don’t know.” Trump is a kiss-ass when it comes to the monarchy (well, when it comes to a lot of things) – if it looks like Charles is accepting Harry and Meghan, Trump will change his tune.
I have said this from the beginning. This Heritage Foundation fishing expedition through Harry’s immigration records is not the Nothing Burger it appeared to be at first glance. Trump may get back in the WH (God forbid!), but even without that we now have a very Trumpy judge making all sorts of Trumpy decisions like show ME the records so I can decide if you have a good enough reason to keep them private. That is ass backwards. HF would ordinarily be required to prove that they should be made public: A clear and compelling public interest in making them public which is an extremely high bar. So we’re already on a dangerous political slippery slope.
Yes, there are more alarming things in store than Harry’s immigration records being dumped on the Internet should Trump return to the WH. But it’s chilling to think how all of us private citizens will face threats like the political weaponization of our official documents should this monster return to the WH. One more very good reason to make damn sure that never happens.
Same to all of this. When this first started I laid out how HF would have to prove they should be considered a party of interest to the information in order for them to be allowed to see the visa application.
This judge demanding to see the visa application is stunning. There is no reason for the judge to see the visa app. None. Zip. Nada.
If the judge releases Harry’s visa application to a group of people who do not have any connection proving they should be considered a party of interest to the information then all hell breaks loose on visa applications and who gets to see them.
Considering how many hinky af Republican supporting immigrants (Melania, Russian mobsters) would be affected and outed one would think the power players supporting the Republicans and their bedmates would tell HF to knock off this garbage.
I guess those people haven’t figured out there are face eating leopards fasting right now so they can feast on their faces if the judge hands over Harry’s visa info.
My guess is the right wing 💩 stirrers know the face eating leopards will never come for them. Non Trumpy judges will follow the rule of law and put the burden of proof where it belongs—on the plaintiffs in the action. Trumpy judges will simply protect potential right wing defendants from such illegal intrusions into private government records. This is how fascism works. The rule of law is out and only “enemies of the state” are targeted for government abuse. The friends of the authoritarians in power have nothing to worry about. That’s why I figure they’re not worrying about face eating leopards coming for them.
The gross irony is that so many of the people involved in that organization and this mess absolutely, positively do illegal street drugs. Illegal drug use is rampant in that social set.
So for them to try to “out” Harry on some bizarre, unsubstantiated idea that he is a junkie who lied on his visa application is so hypocritical I can’t even.
Jesus Christ, don’t these people have anything better to do??
My husband was a permanent resident before he became a citizen – I just looked at the application. It is far more invasive than I remember it being back when we were married 30 years ago. Maybe they asked if he had ever been convicted of a crime but I don’t remember questions about drugs, torture, human trafficking, etc… mostly I remember questions about how long we had known one another and if we had a joint bank account.
This is actually something I don’t think he’d bother doing, he’ll pander to his base/The Heritage Foundation for clout but at the end of the day he’s an Anglophile.
If he could deport Megan though he absolutely would.
I am sick and tired of everyone using Harry & Meghan name to distract from Salt Island’s madness. That man needs to focus on finding a bail bond before Monday.
@JustJade Exactly right!
And since Harry was never arrested for illegal drug use it is an absolute nothing burger anyway. Just something for the orange one to blather on about!
My understanding is that, correct me if I’m wrong, Trump has it out for Harry because Harry disrespected the Queen, who Trump really admired. It’s ironic because I also recall that the Queen was somewhat vocal that she found Trump very distasteful (on brand with her background and personality) and that disdain is reflected in photos from Trump’s State visit. The Queen, apparently, was truly warm to the Obamas and the Bushes.
Trump has it out for Harry because the tabloids that are right wing arm of the british government have it out for Harry & Meghan. That’s why whenever they talk to Trump, they ask him about H&M, so they can get some negative quotes. They were doing this even when Meghan was working royal. They told Trump some made up quotes of Meghan about how she hates Trump, then Trump called her “nasty woman”. That is all this is about. They know how to play Trump. Just tell him, someone said something bad about you and he will go off.
You’re totally right. Absolutely this is media-created, not media-reported. Infuriating.
I think it’s more of the right wing UK press – Nile Gardner , the Director of Heritage Foundation is a contributing writer for the Telegraph . He is one of the most hateful , anti Sussex propagandist . He is the one who has petitioned for Harry to be deported as he probably believes Harry should be back in the UK , working for the Monarchy.
He is also anti Obama and made some disparaging remarks on twitter regarding Obama .
Trump well is being his vindictive self given the grudge he holds against Meghan. He is also racist.
QEll was closer to the Obamas than any of the other US presidents.
An interesting article about an A1 head of state visa, which Harry could have used. https://www.chavinimmigration.com/news/prince-harry-head-of-state-visa
So hopefully he is on a A1 head of state visa, which he should be.
So there would have been zero questions about drug use on the application.
Thanks for the link ! I’d never heard of that type of visa before. The last bit might have turned me into a monarchist though:
“He can stay as long as he remains a member of a royal family.”
Should it ever come to deportation (which I don’t think it will), I doubt they’ll ever go back to England.
They’d probably go to back Canada, South Africa, or Australia before ever going back to Britain. There are many places they could call home.
Trump’s bratty pettiness knows no bounds.
🙄 STOP, please. Neither Harry nor Meghan are going to be deported from the U.S. There is no grounds whatsoever. This whole case is politically and personally vindictive. And this so-called ‘reporting’ is, as usual, a distraction tactic. The ‘put-up’ legal case is about MAGA-nut political busybodies in the U.S. doing the bidding of ruthless, petty U.K. operatives.
Trump is just shooting his mouth off again, there won’t be a deportation. Nobody is going to deport a member of the Windsor Mountbattens, Harry would have help volunteered from very high places. It’s not like Trump makes good on his campaign promises, he just likes to insert himself into the middle of things, especially since Harry has been critical of Trump in private.
What part of I don’t think this will happen did you guys miss in my comment? I was clearly NOT indicating I thought it was likely. Get ahold of yourselves.
But, since you went off, Trump is insane and backed up literal dictators and tried to steal an election during his last term, so do I think it is remotely possible he could f*** with Harry’s residency? Yes I do. There is a whole lot of shit that has happened in the last eight years that I never thought would happen. You better prepare yourselves if you don’t think he and his cronies are that vindictive and petty. Britain managed to deport its actual citizens who descended from Windrush migrants six years ago. Are you paying attention to how much outrageous stuff has been going on?
This is just a distraction from the fact that he is about to be HUMILIATED on the international stage when the State of New York seizes all his properties. I wonder if they will dig up Ivana to see what she was buried with.
Am not sure the Russians or Saudi’s will bail him out again regardless of what secrets he thinks he has – they already gave him $80million for the Jean Carroll case. I think even they would balk at close to $1b.
No American president should be taking direction from Nigel Farage. “You’ll have to tell me.” NO HE CANNOT.
Does he know that British royalists don’t vote in the US elections ? He sounds like he’s trying to get their vote.
BP and KP should be nipping this in the bud. They are the ones being coopted by the Trumpers. That’s not good for an institution that’s supposed to be “above politics.” This is NOT a win for royalists–but it does tell us who the royalists really are. Royalist=white supremacist. How’s THAT going to play in the mostly non-white Commonwealth?
@lanne- BP & esp KP do not care – anything to humiliate Harry and bring him to heel is most welcomed by them .I hope the UK Govt would do something abt it if they can
@jemmy, exactly ! But they really need to realise that Harry is not the one being humiliated there and they are the buffoons in this story.
Can anyone explain to me how with a population of 332 million people they can only find people like Trump or Biden?? Like I’m seriously asking how that is even possible to have a crook in hinged Trump or a senior citizen like Biden? How?????
It’s solely a matter of who runs and wins primaries. The younger candidates have all lost or are trying to be a third party spoiler. The 2028 election will have much younger candidates if that’s your litmus test.
Seriously? $$$$$$$$$$$$$
Fundraising ability is a/the major part of any political campaign. Some wealthy candidates don’t have to fundraise as much. (Bloomberg, for example.). Others, like Trump, have “friends” with wish lists and agendas. With Trump, many of them quickly and directly got what they paid for. I think Biden ran — and is running — because in an increasingly polarized country, he is capable of beating Trump and seems to be our best chance of beating Trump again.
Note, too, that so far we’ve only had one president— ONE — who was not a white male. So while we do have better and younger candidates (Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker are two that I would have been thrilled with), as things stand, they would have to first win their party primaries— as Truthiness has said, and then not only win the popular vote but win the electoral college vote as well (which disproportionately prioritizes states with smaller and whiter populations). All of this is further complicated by our relatively low voter turnout and systematic efforts to make voting difficult, especially for communities with a history of being disenfranchised.
tldr: We have other potential candidates. The issue is getting them adequate support within our current 2 party system and with the winner-takes-all (mostly) electoral college.
— Correction: Winning the popular vote overall is NOT necessary to win the electoral college. That’s how we ended up with Trump as president.
When I wrote that sentence,I was thinking about the EC votes in each state following from the popular votes in each state. That might not be entirely accurate either though. (I didn’t grow up in a state so my required HS government class included frequent statements from the teacher : “But that doesn’t apply to us”.)
This is truly upsetting to me. I want Harry to be left alone. Harry has many, many friends and supporters in the US. At least I pray and hope that he does. Probably Republicans as well as Democrats. Invictus and service are beyond politics. What I am worried about is if this is going to harm Harry on another level: i.e. his security. I don’t want anything else stirred up about Harry’s security. I don’t understand why anyone has to climb on top of someone else’s hate horse. Optics matter. I don’t see why Trump can’t see that. I see that most politicians have very bitter, ugly campaigns now days; I get that rhetoric is part of it, but decency declares (on both sides) that a line be drawn. I am thinking of John McCain. I get that they were political enemies, but so were McCain and Obama, and Obama attended McCain’s funeral and was a key speaker. His tribute was very engaging and funny, and he started by saying “wouldn’t you know John would have it so that I have to get up and say something nice about him at his funeral.” Trump didn’t attend McCain’s funeral, and McCain was a true American hero. He was a POW who was going to be rescued, but he refused to go if his fellow POW’s didn’t come with him. Trump even said about McCain being captured in Viet Nam, I don’t like losers. Trump trashing McCain helped no one.
Harry is an asset to any country. Why can’t people see that. If you climb on someone else’s hate horse, it will just bring you down. Look at Will. I think he is having some Karma right now. As Shakesphere said, he hoisted his own petard. Hope I didn’t get off subject.
Tell you what, let’s do a deep dive into trumps parents visas, or his wife’s visa, or his in laws, see you have to be careful when you go fishing, you might find your line snagged on a bloody great mine 🎣.
Harry has never been charged /convicted of any crime, let alone a drugs related one, and how is this going to sit with the fact that Harry did his Apache helicopter training in the US?, and finally, could someone please instruct a lawyer to look into the heritage finances and THEIR visa requirements
Or if Trump’s so concerned due to Harry’s “drug use,” he should take a look at Don Jr.
I’m 80 years old and every day I hope that Trump takes his dirt nap before I do.
😂
I hope people understand that if Harry’s immigration paperwork is released, it’s open season on EVERYONE. Including Melanoma. And I will happily donate to an organization going after her records.