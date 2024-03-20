Bullen: Rose Hanbury ‘absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales’

Previously, I’ve used royal stories in which “royal expert” Nick Bullen is quoted. Bullen is the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV. I’ve never really gotten a strong vibe either way, that he has a particular agenda or that he has genuinely palace sources or royal sources. But Bullen has given exclusive comments to Us Weekly and this man just ruined his credibility on everything. Bullen says, with his whole chest, that not only did Prince William never fool around with Rose Hanbury, but William is not a cheater whatsoever. Come on, people. Be real. Interestingly enough, Bullen also claims that Rose is “very upset” that the alleged affair rumors are circulating once again. Girl, if I banged an angry Huevo, I wouldn’t want people to know either.

Rose Hanbury is royally frustrated with resurfaced rumors that she had an affair with Prince William.

“I know people who know the Marchioness of Cholmondeley very, very well, and she absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales,” royal expert and Editor-in-Chief of True Royalty TV Nick Bullen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 19. “Even when those rumors broke a few years ago, she was very upset by them then. She’s still very upset by them now.”

Kensington Palace never commented on the affair speculation, and the rumors died down. That is, until recently, when conspiracy theories about Kate’s whereabouts breathed new life into the alleged scandal. Stephen Colbert even repeated the theory that Kate’s recent months-long hiatus from public life — which Kensington Palace announced in January, citing a “planned” abdominal procedure — is due to trouble in her marriage. “I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” Colbert, 59, said during an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this month.

Bullen told Us that the lack of information the palace has provided about Kate’s surgery has fueled the rumor mill. “Something the royal family could possibly learn from [this] is that [with] these vacuums that are created, other people can be collateral damage,” he said. “Perhaps they need to think about that collateral damage.”

Bullen called the affair rumors “rubbish,” pointing out that infidelity “goes against everything” that William stands for given his experience watching his father and mother, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, conduct talked-about affairs during their marriage.

“He saw the damage that affairs can cause,” Bullen said. “What I’m told [is], it’s just not in his psyche.”

“Something the royal family could possibly learn from [this] is that [with] these vacuums that are created, other people can be collateral damage.” But that’s the whole royal communications model – to create collateral damage to save the reputations of the monarch and the heir. Everyone else is collateral damage fodder, including the heir’s wife and the heir’s sidepieces. As for William never having affairs… lmao. Please. He cheated on Kate constantly throughout their courtship and there’s plenty of circumstantial evidence that he’s screwed around on Kate throughout their marriage too. Now, do I believe that these “entanglements” have been passionate love affairs or that Huevo is emotionally involved enough to toss over his wife and his family-man image? No. But before Kate’s medical issues this year, I could have sworn that William was launching himself as a hot single father.

26 Responses to “Bullen: Rose Hanbury ‘absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales’”

  1. Tessa says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:25 am

    I recall after Diana and Charles separation the Parker Bowles were asked about it by the media. They created a United front and said they knew nothing about it and were not involved. Same sort of situation now. If there were an affair denials would still happen.

    Reply
  2. Water Lilly says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:28 am

    Angry Huevo, OMG, I died 🤣

    Reply
    • Renae says:
      March 20, 2024 at 9:00 am

      Is that a Deviled Egg?
      Diablo Huevo?

      Reply
      • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
        March 20, 2024 at 9:04 am

        Omg!! These comments win for Best Ever!! I will now, and forever more think of William as Deviled Egg!

        Diablo Huevo! Omg, please stop! I’m dying here🤣🤣🤣

      • SarahCS says:
        March 20, 2024 at 9:09 am

        Huevo Rageros was suggested by someone a while back. That’s my favourite so far.

  3. ML says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:28 am

    Bullen is an idiot. Less than half a year ago there was this big scandal in which the then Danish CP was splashed across the Spanish tabloids with a woman whose name wasn’t Mary. The explanation included “they all do it” and something about “hunting parties.” They meaning European royals. This includes Egg. And guess who just went to Spain to kill partridges? Does he really think that Camzilla who was justifiably slagged for adultery is going to let W’s extracurricular marital activities be?

    Reply
  4. Anna M says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Kaiser, what is the Kate missing thing is a PR ploy to increase interest in the young royals and the monarchy as a whole, especially with the younger generation? Before this the interest was dying but now there are more eyes in them waiting to see Jate and wanting King Charles to be well. If so, well played 👏 👏 👏 👏

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      March 20, 2024 at 8:34 am

      People are speculating that Will hurt Kate or cheated on her. Also, now everyone is convinced that the palace is a bunch of liars who don’t mind manipulating photos. I don’t think this increased interest is a good thing.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        March 20, 2024 at 8:40 am

        Not a good thing. They would have done well to leave it alone and let people continue in apathy toward them. Most political changes come about when people are paying more attention.

    • ML says:
      March 20, 2024 at 8:56 am

      Anna M, Well, these people aren’t the most intelligent, but I honestly don’t think they’re quite that stupid. Say they wanted to drum up interest in WanK by having them step back from the public. First off, they then didn’t do their jobs in that time. Next, the Frankenphoto debacle and aftermath. Lastly, when they return, there has to be a plan in place to build on the presumed popularity that their absence increased. If they come back and can’t further increase the popularity of the monarchy after their absence has given them a bump, that has negative consequences.

      Reply
  5. Somebody Nobody says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:32 am

    *Ahem*. At the time, King Charles was Prince of Wales, so this is a non-denial.

    Reply
    • Angie says:
      March 20, 2024 at 8:38 am

      ^^Exactly! He wasn’t POW then!!

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      March 20, 2024 at 8:51 am

      Whoa! Good catch. I love it.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 20, 2024 at 8:54 am

      It’s impossible not to see the double speak now. This particular royal family buried their credibility and good will with QEII.

      Reply
    • Random says:
      March 20, 2024 at 8:55 am

      My exact thoughts as soon as I read the title. The wording was chosen carefully, so they aren’t even lying!

      Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      March 20, 2024 at 9:17 am

      That was my very first thought. No, she didn’t have an affair with the PoW, she had an affair with the Duke of Cambridge! More awkward parsing of words, just like her lawyer’s alleged denial.

      And we know Pegs has always been a cheater because Keen told Chelsy it was the cost of being a royal girlfriend. His wandering willy goes way back.

      Reply
  6. Anna M says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:34 am

    Kaiser, what is the “Kate missing” thing is a PR ploy by the palace to increase interest in the young royals and the monarchy as a whole, especially with the younger generation? Before this the interest was dying and the only royals who generated any interest has been Harry and Meghan with more people asking for the abolition of the monarchy but now, there are even more eyes in them waiting to see Kate well & wanting King Charles to be well. Maybe it’s PR, and if so, well played 👏 👏 👏 👏

    Reply
    • Anna M says:
      March 20, 2024 at 8:41 am

      Also, there’s a feeding frenzy for the rotas who are getting their clicks and cash in the advertisement money. This is the most engagement and interest the royals and the rotas have had in a while and I’m sure they are having fun and making bank, so they’d love it to continues for a while, even years. Maybe it’s a PR and money making ploy by everyone including W and K. What do you think?

      Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:35 am

    If Rose is being used as cover for her husband and William, I don’t blame her for being pissed. But she married an aristo and being used goes with the territory.

    Reply
  8. Just Jade says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Does every rat from that island missing couple screws or they just think people are stupid to believe their propaganda.

    Reply
  9. SamuelWhiskers says:
    March 20, 2024 at 8:50 am

    Okay I have to vent. I am so sick of seeing people commenting “Giles Coren admitted he made it up and that it wasn’t true” everywhere. NO HE DID NOT!! Giles admitted to spreading pre-existing gossip without knowing if it was true or not true. Sugars are such big fat liars.

    And Giles (who clearly someone “got at” and forced him to issue a retraction) was really clever in his wording, since even his retraction was careful to point out that a) he didn’t invent or start the rumour and the rumour was the number 1 hot topic amongst all the journalists in London and b) that he couldn’t say that the rumour wasn’t true as he didn’t have personal knowledge.

    Reply
  10. Rosie says:
    March 20, 2024 at 9:00 am

    Honestly, I don’t count out the possibility that the “rural rivalry” between Kate and Rose was over something much pettier and less serious than an affair, but got blown up unexpectedly by the tabloids either because an affair was the likeliest conclusion or because there had been other rumors about William.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 20, 2024 at 9:22 am

      It got blown up bc of how William reacted to the rumors. Scobie documents this really well in Endgame. Had William not reacted the way he did there’s a very good chance the rumors would have blown over.

      Reply
  11. Harper says:
    March 20, 2024 at 9:11 am

    Meanwhile, follow Rose @HoughtonHall on Instagram. Houghton Hall is open for visitors from 9am-5pm daily beginning in spring. Admission is $xxx and be sure to visit the cafe and gift shop. Consult our calendar for upcoming special events. Parking fee is extra.

    Reply

