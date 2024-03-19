Was the Princess Kate-TMZ video really taken last Saturday & is it really Kate??

As I said in the earlier post, when I saw TMZ’s video of Prince William and the Princess of Wales walking out of the Windsor Farm Shop, I thought it was them but I also thought the whole thing was weird. The fact that there was a video all along, but the Sun ran the story without the video or photos for 24 hours. The fact that the woman in the video seems to have a completely different gait than the real Kate. The fact that there appears to be Christmas decorations up in the middle of March. The fact that Kate is carrying what looks like a somewhat heavy bag following her abdominal surgery. The fact that Kate is walking briskly and without aid following what we were told was major abdominal surgery. The fact that no one can seemingly get a clear photo or video of Kate and everything looks like the photos were taken with a potato. The fact that Kate’s face suddenly appears quite slim and un-puffy, after TMZ published blurry car photos two weeks ago where she looked sort of round-faced from steroids. It’s all just weird.
So, I don’t know what to believe anymore but I thought you guys would enjoy the theories and the social media. Next week will be the three-month anniversary of the last time Kate did an “event” – the walk to church in Sandringham. That was the last time anyone photographed her with a real camera. Things have gotten so nutty in three months. Kensington Palace has bungled all of this so badly, of course everyone questions whatever dumbass video they did in collusion with the Sun/TMZ. Of course we’ve got regular old celebrities and Twitter journalists commenting about their disbelief. All of this could have been stopped if KP had just released an unedited photo or video of Kate weeks ago. The fact that they’re still resorting to these increasingly bizarre stunts to provide “proof of life” is really telling.
That ain’t Kate….
I've unblurred two of the stills taken of Will and Kate at the farm shop using AI
This Kate Middleton story is crazy. I haven't seen a coverup like this since the Secret Service deleted their text messages from January 6th.
WHOMST?!
You mean to tell me that TMZ couldn't get a closeup and they're literally across the street?? Something ain't right in the fish and chips.
"these Kate Middleton pics will silence internet critics" I don't think u understand how badly you've fucked this. there are now people on the internet who could SHAKE HER HAND and still claim she's four cats in a wig
that's fake Melania
TMZ: “Kate Middleton spotted out with Prince William.”
Twitter: “That is not Kate.”
A powerful reminder of the symbiotic relationship enjoyed by the royals and the media.
A clear breach of privacy.
Kensington Palace is silent.
I am just curious to know how much TMZ pays for these type of things. And how these amateur bystanders negotiate for their videos !?
If it’s not real, we might need to ask how much TMZ was paid to do this.
I have *never* been into conspiracy theories but I’m sorry-I’m having serious doubts over this video! The face looks similar but the whole thing is so odd. No one is even looking at them and she has been so sought after lately. It’s all just a little off.
I agree, her (the woman is the video) profile is completely different than Kate’s!
Narrator: It isn’t Kate
Why was my comment removed? I posted a comment earlier saying it is her. And you guys need to know when to reign in the conspiracies.
Rein, not reign. And let us have our fun.
My mom had abdominal surgery for Crohn’s last summer, she wasn’t allowed to carry anything for a while, her incision wouldn’t allow her to wear tight leggings and she had trouble standing totally straight for a bit as well. This is so fishy!
OriginalLala, Her standing up straight sprung out at me too. Just about everyone I know who’s had major surgery on their midriff area has that “stoop.”
Wtf is going on? Is it her or is it not?! I want her live, smiling, hugging strangers the crowd, holding today’s newspaper and live streaming on facebook/youtube with Rose beside her and I will believe it’s her.
I feel like I’m going down a conspiracy rabbit hole. And I don’t usually do this kind of thing. But good grief that isn’t her. There’s no way they’d let her out free range in public, after all the nonsense of the mother’s day photo and general disgust with her lack of transparency; surely, it would have been the most ludicrous security slip. It doesn’t look like her. And if it is her, it’s a farce that she can appear at a garden centre, having a hoot, but not lift a zoom finger. It’s a disgusting stunt.
Since that “Kate” looks happy and relaxed with her husband, it can’t really be her. Duh. I’m starting to get pissed off by this horseplay. I hope Obama had a word about it with Rishi.
I haves refused to get involved in all the conspiracy theories.
But…..
I am now all in because it doesn’t look like Kate to me.
If you want to stop the drama on social media, a blurry picture is not it, and I am wondering why this seems to be the only way that they can take photos.
If she is fine and happy why not have a normal photo taken?
That is not Kate. And it’s so bad that the daily fail comments shows people were really irritated with them for the fake Kate which is a first. You know you mess up when your ardent most racist supporters are like nah, that ain’t Kate, what’s happening.
Twitter was not having it.
The interesting thing for me was that the sun slightly “kateshoped” their front page so that the newspaper front page photo of fake kate is slightly brownish and looks slightly like Kate but is different from the front page on the daily mail for instance where you can clearly see that this is not Kate.
Very weird.
https://www.frontpages.com/uk-newspapers/
Something seems very wrong. To be honest if they release fake photos after a worldwide scandal of a fake photo , it means they cannot release an original. Why do we still do not have any clear video or photo of Kate.
Zero credibility for the video n the cover images in The Sun, Daily Fail, etc
I think the Sun is being messy: either that’s not Kate, that’s not Will, or they want to expose Kate as lying about the reason behind her absence (i.e., the woman in this vid clearly didn’t have abdominal surgery, so where’s she been?).
My only question at this point is: where are the children? Because we’ve now had 4 increasingly ridiculous Kate sightings, clearly released in a manner to incite speculation and distraction, and yet none of the children have been seen for months, not even alone with Will like they’ve staged many times in the past. It wasn’t just Kate that was photoshopped into that Mother’s Day photo, they all were. It’s not like they took a photo of all 3 children together and edited Kate in, they edited all of them. So where are they?
I will literally not believe any picture is her until I have video of her talking in that wack fake posh accent she has and jazz hand-ing.
On one hand, I have had several abdominal surgeries (two younger than Kate is now and I had very quick recoveries) and there is no way I would have a stride like that at 2 months while swinging what looks like a full bag of groceries – anything that requires use of your abs (so…everything) is just a little more tentative for a while. On the other hand, I think that’s her…I just watched videos of her striding in various situations and I think she’s just kinda sporty and awkward. I just think she had two freckles removed from her abs and all the wrinkles removed from her face.
My theory is that video was taken sometime before Christmas 2023. As the unfortunate recipient of several abdominal surgeries my issue is, they want us to believe she was under 2 months post-op and carrying a full bag.This is something I will never believe. I was weight restricted 3-5 pounds max for three months with all my surgeries.
I don’t think that’s her at all 🤷🏽♀️ or her face was added. Also if she had abdominal surgery she wouldn’t be able to walk this briskly so quick
Where is the metadata in this? How are there no pictures. This is just weird.
I think maybe some people are too deep into this lol. That is clearly her. I know we all love a good story that’s why we’re here cause we like the juice gossip but that’s her. Also her “major” surgery could have been like an appendectomy or gallbladder removal that they couldn’t do laproscopically. My surgeon had serious doubts if they could do mine laproscopically and then you have a larger incision to take care of.
I think this whole thing has been a pr disaster but I do think that is her.
The decorations aren’t Christmas… Unless they hang floofy hearts in doorways during the holidays. I’ve seen other comments on Twitter from a local who says that Farm shop (more like a farmers market in Canada), is busy during the week, but PACKED on the weekend – no where to sit etc.