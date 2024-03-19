“FKA Twigs covers British Vogue, talks about burning off her eyebrows” links

FKA Twigs covers British Vogue and explains how she burnt off her eyebrows. Did they never grow back?? [OMG Blog]
Anne Hathaway was a huge hit at SXSW. [LaineyGossip]
Kim Kardashian basically takes her private jet to the grocery store. [Jezebel]
The Walking Dead is finally giving some fan-service. [Pajiba]
Dwayne Johnson showed how consent works in real time. [Buzzfeed]
Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend Konstantine Koltsov passed away suddenly. [JustJared]
Richard Simmons is not dying! [Socialite Life]
Everything to know about Kristen Stewart’s fiancee, Dylan Meyer. [Hollywood Life]
The many faces of Glenn Close. [Seriously OMG]
Priyanka Chopra looks amazing in Gaurav Gupta. [RCFA]
She’s beautiful with or without eyebrows. I think Priyanka is one of the most beautiful women being photographed today.
Does British Vogue hate FKA Twigs. They made her look sick and ugly, putting her in a dress already worn by Audry Plaza.
The photos of Anne Hathaway and Gabrielle Union are so cute!
About the consent demonstrated by The Rock: What the Rock followed was actually the specific legal procedure mandated by OSHA and followed not only in professional wrestling but in any other workplace where an individual will be raised 4 feet or more off the ground. It has been the legal standard for a very very long time. All of the elements that the Rock followed are actually legally required, such as the fact that all points of contact must be stated and agreed to, etc.
It’s really funny how it’s completely non-controversial and viewed as a necessary safety measure to have this level of consent and agreement when it’s mandated by OSHA. It’s funny how even in very macho industries, everyone happily follows along with this and nobody boohoo’s or complains about it. It’s funny how nobody whines and cries that they can no longer have any fun or they stand at a risk of false accusations because of it.
Could it be that it’s seen as “soooo non-controversial” when it’s in place to protect the safety of a workforce that is majority MEN?
Oh, wow. I had no idea, you’ve given me a lot to ponder.
I remember seeing FKA Twigs in a Grammys performance. She was performing a dance on a pole. I didn’t realize who she was but I thought holy crap that woman is GORGEOUS. She’s stunning. The Vogue pictures don’t do her any justice. They’re OK. Me shipping her and Robert Pattinson still. I envision a future with her dancing with the sparkly vampire. Sorry Suki…