There’s a video of Princess Kate walking briskly at a Windsor garden center

Kensington Palace saw all of the outrage for their “Kate and William went to the garden store in Windsor on Saturday but no one took any photos of them” story. Magically, 24 hours after the Sun published their first story, a video was procured and published in The Sun AND TMZ. There was also some kind of coordination with the Daily Mail, which published their story (with credit to the Sun and TMZ) just a couple of minutes later. Here’s the video:
LMAO, out of all of the alleged “photos of Kate” in the past fortnight, this is definitely one of the weirdest. Although they’ve all been weird, right? If this video is 100% legitimate, then Kate is not puffy from steroids or physically compromised or locked up in a basement somewhere. She’s feeling well enough to walk briskly in Windsor, wearing leggings and sneakers. It begs the question… why all of the f–ked up secrecy about her condition, and why the delay for Kensington Palace putting out unedited photos or videos? TMZ reported on the newly published video:
Nobody around looks to be bothering them … and Kate, sure enough, does indeed look pretty cheerful here — smiling wide and even carrying on a conversation with her husband.
One of the eyewitnesses who saw them, Nelson Silva, says … “I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere. I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were.”
Silva finishes … “Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”
The couple was walking at a relatively brisk pace … and Kate, on its face, seems to be okay. Frankly, it’s as if nothing was ever wrong with her … although, of course, we know she was in the hospital for a while for a serious procedure that took her out of commission.
BTW, for all the skeptics who might not believe this was taken as it’s been relayed to us — we’ve delved into the metadata … and there’s no doubt, this was filmed on Saturday right near the Prince and Princess of Wales’ home in Windsor. So yes, it’s a legitimate video.
[From TMZ]
Yeah, I believe it’s really her as well, although we shouldn’t rule out the idea that she got some plastic surgery during her absence from public view. In fact, that would make more sense for the timeline and all of the edited photos and weirdness, if she needed to heal from some “face work.”
As I’m writing this, there’s already a lot of speculation that this is a body double/Faux Kate situation. While I don’t agree, I don’t blame anyone for spinning those conspiracies. The past three months have been bonkers and no one involved in this situation has any credibility, not the Windsors, not the royal reporters, not the British tabloids, none of them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Great Britain’s Duchess Kate sitting on a regatta boat in Heidelberg, Germany, 20 July 2017.,Image: 348282094, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Patrick Seeger / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge go Boat fishing trip at Skidegate Youth Centre
28 DAYS UK OUT
Royal Tour – Boat fishing trip at Skidegate Youth Centre, Haida Gwaii, BC, Canada, 30/09/16,Image: 513266614, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
116388, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge seen on the New Zealand’s Americas Cup Team yacht as she races Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in Auckland Harbour. Auckland, New Zealand – Friday April 11, 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â©Andrew Parsons / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 London Office: +44 208.090.4079 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 530708539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon (in process) / Avalon
-
-
The duchess of Cambridge steers the royal foundation charity boat in the kings cup charity sailing race in the Solent. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the inaugural regatta of The King?s Cup on Thursday 8th August to raise awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses? patronages. The event, which took place in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, saw The Duke and Duchess go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats, in an eight boat regatta. The winning team was awarded The King?s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes? Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920. The eight boats taking part in The King?s Cup each represented one of the charities that are being supported this year by Their Royal Highnesses. These include Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, London?s Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk ? four causes of which The Duke is Patron. The Duchess will support four of her patronages: Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation in connection with Her Royal Highness?s longstanding work on Early Years. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will compete against one another and six other teams in state of the art Fast-40 boats. The regatta will include a number of races, and will begin at 1400hrs. The winning team will be awarded The King?s Cup trophy at a public prize giving ceremony in the early afternoon, held at the SailGP Race Village along Cowes seafront towards Egypt Point.,Image: 536845443, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The duchess of Cambridge steers the royal foundation charity boat in the kings cup charity sailing race in the Solent. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the inaugural regatta of The King?s Cup on Thursday 8th August to raise awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses? patronages. The event, which took place in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, saw The Duke and Duchess go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats, in an eight boat regatta. The winning team was awarded The King?s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes? Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920. The eight boats taking part in The King?s Cup each represented one of the charities that are being supported this year by Their Royal Highnesses. These include Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, London?s Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk ? four causes of which The Duke is Patron. The Duchess will support four of her patronages: Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation in connection with Her Royal Highness?s longstanding work on Early Years. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will compete against one another and six other teams in state of the art Fast-40 boats. The regatta will include a number of races, and will begin at 1400hrs. The winning team will be awarded The King?s Cup trophy at a public prize giving ceremony in the early afternoon, held at the SailGP Race Village along Cowes seafront towards Egypt Point.,Image: 536845527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
31st July 2022 Plymouth, Devon, UK
THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE JOINS THE 1851 TRUST AND THE GREAT BRITAIN SAILGP TEAM IN PLYMOUTH.
In Plymouth, Her Royal Highness will join a group of children taking part in the Protect Our Future programme by the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.
After spending time ashore with Protect Our Future, Her Royal Highness will join the British team aboard their F50 foiling catamaran to take part in a friendly âCommonwealth Raceâ against their New Zealand rivals, ahead of the final day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. The New Zealand Team will host environmentalist Lewis Pugh as its Guest Racer.
With Sir Ben Ainslie at the helm, The Duchess will become a member of the British crew, working with the rest of the team to race the boat at speeds of up to 50 knots (more than 55 mph) against a skilled New Zealand outfit helmed by Peter Burling.,Image: 710998125, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
-
-
Plymouth, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, visits Plymouth to meet with young people taking part in the Trust’s activities to promote sustainability and get a taste of the incredible speed and skill involved in the SailGP – the global racing championship taking place in Plymouth
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Plymouth, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, visits Plymouth to meet with young people taking part in the Trust’s activities to promote sustainability and get a taste of the incredible speed and skill involved in the SailGP – the global racing championship taking place in Plymouth
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Plymouth, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, visits Plymouth to meet with young people taking part in the Trust’s activities to promote sustainability and get a taste of the incredible speed and skill involved in the SailGP – the global racing championship taking place in Plymouth
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
I dunno, that’s an awfully brisk pace and heavy bags for someone who’s not yet able to “work.” And when have she and Huevo ever looked that happy to be together?
I don’t know if it’s her or not.
If it is, she’s walking upright at a swift pace with a bag full of stuff. W is not carrying her bag, which is odd.
I’ve got friends who have had major surgery due to cancer, hysterectomy, kidneys, pancreas, Crohn’s… many of them don’t walk like that (in the months directly afterwards), they got kind of stooped over. If she had major abdominal surgery, she’s recovering really quickly in how she’s moving and strength wise.
So, if that’s her, I no longer think she’s had abdominal problems. They lied.
This definitely does not look like someone who had abdominal surgery that was so extensive she had to stay in the hospital for two weeks and they couldn’t guarantee her appearance at Trooping in June as a result.
this looks like someone who *maybe* had a minor surgery and then said “you know what? not working for the next 6 months.”
which honestly….kind of fits. She had the surgery Dec 28, by the time January 17 rolled around she was refusing to tour or whatever (but was completely fine), so they came up with the surgery story (not a complete lie), and then they’ve spent the past few months trying to get her to do something…..and she put out that photo to be passive aggressive…….and then for some reason they finally got her to do this appearance.
Throw some plastic surgery into the mix and it starts making more sense.
But did they not have a tour on the books for January? I think I read the Vatican????
As the witness said, “Frankly, it’s as if nothing was ever wrong with her … although, of course, we know she was in the hospital for a while for a serious procedure that took her out of commission.” Although, she is wrong on that last part. All we know is that they CLAIMED that she was in hospital for a while for a serious procedure.
And lest we forget, WILLIAM TOOK OFF BECAUSE OF KATE too. Sure, he had a few appearances (some really bad), but if she’s had plastic surgery and HE took off for that?!
Either way, they lied: either they set up this doppelganger video or lied about the nature and seriousness of her surgery.
Not only all of what you said, Alix, but that just isn’t her gait. She walks with her hands facing forward and has a George W stride.
And tight leggings? After abdominal surgery? And socks pulled up over her leggings? She’s always worn ankle socks with sneakers.
I’ve also seen people posting that there are Christmas decorations up in the photo which are no longer there at the shop. And not one single person is looking at them?
I suppose it’s her, minus 20+ pounds, minus some inches, plus longer legs, a new gait and better posture, but there’s so much here to be skeptical of and that fits various conspiracy theories.
She doesn’t and hasn’t walked that way,I’ve never seen a photo of her with the socks over leggings thing,and is the weather so that they couldn’t have taken down Christmas decorations yet?
Lots of weirdness.
If it’s her, the most striking feature are the cheekbones. That’s what stands out to me. If she’s fine it begs the question…why the photoshopped Mother’s Day photo?
I don’t think it’s her because 1. too tall 2. even skinnier than Kate 3. she looks relaxed around Bully 4. the shot was set up by someone in KP, not a bystander 5. too grainy and easily manipulated 6. walks too fast 7. Christmas decorations on sheds 8. Nobody is noticing The Missing Princess 9. Murdoch has Bully in his pocket 10. No security 11. Why would Kate “shop” for her own food? Especially since she only eats chicken breasts and oat bran?
KP is taking a leaf out of Russia’s playbook and filling the world with LIES
I am so mad I almost cared about this lady going off to get some work done or whatever. They could have posted more than just cobbled together or darkened nonsense, and the whole world could have moved on. Instead, we have the Colbert narrative which is worse for KP. My god this has been such a mess.
Williams full face is not seen. Kates hair looks odd I don’t think it’s Kate
Why not just send a real picture.
When did “Kate” become an elf? Those are elf ears!
Don’t think it’s her at all.
Keebler Kate. Real Kate has zero elfin features. Keebler Kate’s mouth is too small and her forehead is not right. That isn’t Bones’ bone structure. I think some random shot this video at a Christmas time yet to be determined hoping he had something to sell. It may be one of Kate’s office staff or one of Huevo’s paramours and the Sun sat on it for a long time.
This !
I’m not buying what they are selling. I agree with Twitter KateGate – The face shape is off, she is carrying bags (why isn’t Will carrying them – after abdominal surgery???), the ear shape is off too (yes they are comparing ear shape/size) and lastly Wills also has way too much hair around that baseball cap. Oh yes, then there is the fact that no one really is looking at them. I won’t even get into the graininess of the clip/pic.
At this point I trust nothing from a royal family that the press has called out as well. I will wait and see if she shows up at Easter – whether it’s the March date or Orthodox date remains the question.
OMG STOP THE CLOWN SH@T already. If this really who was in the car with carole ?? The puffy face disappear that quickly ?? If she is able to shop why she didnt attend Irish guard?? Royals and rota completely lost control this is nothing but clown. Also when does William went shopping with kate ?? Why she is wearing her socks above her pants?? She is wearing skinny Jean’s?? Omg this is hilarious because from this moment even when she comes out , there are people who is going to believe that’s body double. Trust me it’s not the conspiracy theory you want . But make these two king and queen already because their reign is nothing but clown show.
Yes exactly.
IF this is Kate (super skinny, has lost tons of weight, sculpted cheekbones) then the woman in the car with Carole (gained weight, extremely bloated and puffy face) was certainly not Kate.
So which one of them was carting a lookalike around?
KP need to answer why they’re simultaneously claiming Kate is so healthy she can gambol around shopping, yet can’t possibly be expected to sit in a chair for 5 minutes THREE months from now!
I dont believe this is Kate but I do believe that two weeks is a reasonable amount of time for swelling to go down or feel better.
And they need to explain why William has needed so much time off as well. The woman in that video clearly is healing at a rapid pace, which means that W has been acting very oddly. Maybe that’s not her?!
I’m still sticking with the Kate in the car with Carole being a recent photo of actual Kate. That one reeks of desperation—why fake something that lets Kate look “bad”?—and isn’t as laughable as the Mother’s Day picture or this video. In the War of the Waleses, one party wants to project a perfect image of Kate while the other doesn’t. And weirdly enough, I think it’s William who is trying to push a “perfect Kate” photo at the moment, not Kate. Divorce negotiations are not going well.
KP has a huge problem with trust. Not all of the Dutch news sites are showing this video or stills from it. They’ve got a link and old photos of K up from verifiable public appearances. That means that real news sites don’t know if this is genuine.
Or they don’t want to pay for some grainy video. It would be expensive, wouldn’t it?
SevenBlue, Maybe for some. For Nu.nl, the biggest news source, it’s not due to the price of the video.
This video must have been expensive if the seller knew it’s worth. I wonder how much TMZ paid for it!?
@ML, some news agencies don’t pay for things like that as a principle, not that they can’t afford it.
@Nubia, I heard before that TMZ pays the highest price in order to get the scoops first.
This is the Dutch article from nu.nl. https://www.nu.nl/achterklap/6305740/britse-media-plaatsen-nieuwe-beelden-van-prinses-kate-na-gezondheidsgeruchten.html
They’ve now added an article about how Getty is going through Kate’s photos and finding alterations. To me this reads as lack of trust.
Okay, so this just adds to the weirdness.
1) if this is Kate (and I think it is) – why the frankenphoto that was allegedly taken a week prior to this video? it doesn’t seem like it was necessary, she looks fine here. Too thin, maybe, which is alarming for her considering how thin she was before, but fine. So why cause an international uproar over a doctored photo?
2) the timing of this is just so weird. She was allegedly at this garden center and then there were no pictures or videos so this random person was like hey! I’ve got a video! and there are no RPOs in the video and no one stopped me from taking it (although we know the RPOs have stopped people before from filming them) so its perfectly legit and natural and not at all a set up!
I mean I’m seeing derangers insist on X that Kate and william don’t have their RPOs unless they’re doing official business and that’s just….not true at all.
3) I was always one who thought there was no way this was just about plastic surgery. But now looking at her – this was definitely just about plastic surgery. I wonder if she had a minor abdominal surgery (like gallbladder removal, appendectomy) and had a facelift done as well and used the surgery as an excuse for months off.
4) if she looks like this, and is moving like this, why the eff are they being squirrely about Trooping?
If this was about plastic surgery, it was minor in the way Jennifer Grey had a minor nose job.
So many layers where do we begin??? First I agree it could be gall bladder or appendectomy – coupled with a face lift – but that is A LOT to recover from and if this is what it is, more power to her.
The face just looks so off that this will noticeable come Easter. People will tear her apart with comparisons if that is what it is.
If she had a basic gallbladder removal or appendectomy with no complications, she’d be completely fine within a week or two at the most. My appendectomy took me about 2 weeks to recover from but that was more because of where they cut me to try to avoid scar tissue from c-sections. My mom had her gallbladder removed at 70 and was fine within a few days.
I think she had a basic, uncomplicated surgery, and used that to negotiate for an extended vacation and some plastic surgery.
No bowel resection, no colostomy bag, etc. Just Kate wanting an extended vacation yet again and not caring how she got it.
My sister bounced back from gall bladder surgery within a week – 3 cuts. Mine last year took five cuts – no complications BUT it took so much more time to recover. I remember my agony so pairing it with facelift, I find unimaginable.
I will say this, if your theory is correct – I have no words for what I think of her (I do actually but I can’t say them here or I may get flagged).
@Seraphina I know. It’s enraging to think about.
So many of us (I was one) assumed that there was something “embarrassing” about the surgery (bowel related, etc) and that was why KP was being so secretive.
but now I think the people who were like “oh she’s just hiding out to recover from a face lift” were probably closer to the truth.
I am kind of thinking facial surgery also now, and if she got something abdominal is has to have been pretty minor b/c of the bags and the brisk walking pace and all. I’m not an expert but I’m seeing no sign of the jowls that were definitely popping up at public events and overall something about her face does just look a bit younger/fresher. We’d all been commenting about how bad her fillers, etc. were getting…maybe she noticed too and decided it was time for something more drastic (and maybe she actually went to a decent practitioner this time? I guess we’ll know better when she emerges more formally!)
She does also look super skinny but I honestly couldn’t say if she’s lost weight or not because she almost always looks way too thin.
The way the British media trotted this out as proof of life as opposed to their refusal to show the TMZ car photo at best shows that this was staged and if this is kate then there is no reason for her to not be doing engagements.
KP have been assholes with this constant blurry photo and video nonsense and any trust has been destroyed with these games.
The body double theory will go on because these twits refuse to show an HD video of this woman.
No one with serious abdominal surgery is holding bags and trotting like this two months out and she sure could have attended the St Patrick day event which is standing for a few minutes.
The facial structure looks off in the video, especially the jaw, so if this woman really does show up with a new face, there needs to be intense criticism because lying about a serious abdominal surgery for a vain cosmetic procedure is disgusting.
I think the most logical answer is what we’ve always known about W&K – they’re lazy, entitled and deeply stupid. When we look at their various disasters, the question is always “What were they thinking?” and the answer is always “they weren’t thinking, they weren’t prepared, they don’t care what anybody thinks.” They seem to care when something blows up in their faces, but then they go right back to being the same old W&K.
They’re just going to sail on, pretending that none of this happened, taking their many holidays and doing the bare minimum the rest of the time. The royal sycophants will keep licking their boots, and the public will be “whatever” and William will become king, either tomorrow or in 20 years.
Honestly, @eurydice – I think you’re right, the correct answer to all of this is just the most obvious and logical like you said – “I think the most logical answer is what we’ve always known about W&K – they’re lazy, entitled and deeply stupid.”
that pretty much seems to sum it up.
All excellent questions. This video also benefits William more – quelling the rumours about DV, divorce etc. This only prompts us to ask a lot of questions about Kate.. why the Mothers day frankenphoto, why is her return date being pushed back, why can’t she do trooping?
If her surgery does involve work on her face, then this photo hints somewhat to cheek implants.
So she is well enough, after an abdominal surgery with a long recovery no less, to be out and about spending money that she didn’t earn and carry her shopping but is not well enough to honour her commitment to the Irish Guards, which involves pinning some shamrock to a very cute dog? She continues to stick two fingers up at the people that pay her way in the world. Nice PR there KP, well done.
The most interesting thing she ever did in her life was to disappear. There is literally no limit to K&W’s laziness. The army is gonna be pissed that they couldn’t get an approval for an engagement on July, while she is happily walking to the market.
Anyway, I am happy that this chaos showed everyone how BRF has the full control of the british media.
The Army can’t be happy. William didn’t hesitate to throw them under the bus.
Her cheekbones are INCREDIBLY prominent now so if she hasn’t had work her surgery caused some changes. That being said. If she’s good enough to look like she’s walking a 5k with huge grins why do her and her husband need so much time off? Let’s be serious neither of them work a job that’s physically demanding. There’s no reason then for either of them to be on ” light duty”. I’m not discounting the stress of recovery but if she was really struggling she wouldn’t be looking like that.
Their plan to have her come out with oooohz and aaaaahz is fckd whatever it was. She has to strut. she’s amazing: she can walk fast, hold a bag AND carry a conversation with eggplant.
She’s clearly playing up to camera whilst pretending she hasn’t been caught out manipulating a second photo. Who’s the “brazen hussy” now?
The Kate impersonator is so happy to have a real royal gig 🙂
I think it’s her and if she looks like this in back to my original theory: abdominal surgery with MH/ED related rehab to follow. What I’m still stumped about is the fake photo, team middleton’s pap photo and KP jumping down the MoD’s throat about Trooping. Makes no sense!
Part of me wants to say this extended break time was used to negotiate a postnup or WoW (war of the wales) happened and kate won hence she’s now cooperating but idk. If middleton debts are suddenly paid, Kate gets a new separation home and her her credit cards back (her clothing & beauty budget was visibly slashed last year), I’ll be more confident that the break was used to try and iron our divorce details and kate was able to hold it off. She wants that crown no matter what.
Their credibility is completely destroyed.
Kate sightings are like apparitions. Very blurry and quickly vanishing.
I do think it is her. She must have had abdominal surgery on her face though.
That is 100000% not Kate. I’m undecided on whether the man is actually Peen. It looks like too much hair under the hat to be him.
Are we sure that wasn’t a shady effort to roll out Peen’s latest mistress or something?
Someone pointed out on X that Kate somehow seems to have grown three inches in the past few months.
Metadata can be edited. There is also shooting a video of a previous video to have the metadata be more recent.
Exactly! Thank you for saying it! Metadata can be altered. It’s very easy once you are shown what to do.
Or press record on a separate phone and now you have a video shot this weekend. Never mind the Christmas garland and decorations hanging from the huts. Now my neighborhood still had a few snowmen and reindeer up recently but even those lazies took them down over the past week. It’s hard to believe a bustling retail outlet would still display Xmas decor alongside its Easter and spring merch.
The heights are all wrong. Look at where Kate’s body aligned to William’s when they were previously photographed while both wearing flats. This video has her 4 inches taller! the hair seems weirdly stiff. and the face! the eye brows are wrong the smile is wrong. And again if she is well enough to run with a large bag why kan’t she cut a ribbon?
And the nose is wrong. I took screenshots of the video. When she’s looking down the nose is all wrong.
I don’t think it’s Kate; I think it’s someone who works at KP who looks like Kate or one of the many Kate look-a-likes hired for this purpose.
I had NO clue TMZ was owned by Murdoch,I truly believed that Harvey was his own boss.
I read all the comments on the YouTube TMZ post so you don’t have to!
Beyond the obvious problematic parts of the video, some of the more interesting critiques are: William still has hair (so maybe it’s an old video). Kate’s hair grew too fast and is too bouncy. She seems to have longer legs and a shorter torso, as well as being the wrong height. Kate would never wear socks with trainers. There are no RPOs. The video is super-low quality. No one looks at them, even though the world’ most missing woman is right there. The Christmas huts are still up at the farm shop, whose owner won’t confirm she was there. The cars look old (again, maybe an old video).
Two points I don’t agree with these commenters are that 1) some think it’s Rose (I doubt it, but that would be a stone cold message for William to send to Kate), and 2) the woman is too thin (I say they haven’t seen recent pictures of Kate if they think she’s not that thin).
The most interesting suggestion is that it’s 2 different videos spliced together around the ten-second mark.
Finally, “Kate or William” was trending on X because so many people were posting that it wasn’t Kate or William in the video.
PS – If it’s Kate, she has a brand-new face. The biggest tell, though, is that this lady looks happy to be around William.
Where is her mole? Where is Big Blue?
Thanks for doing that! Super interesting!
I’m not sure this is Kate. For one thing, she and William haven’t been that easy around each other, for ages. For another, in addition to the weirdness around the head/face, which others have mentioned, this person doesn’t have Kate’s posture and gait. No long torso/short legs, here.
Of course, the video is too short and grainy, to be able to tell.
So the guy who took the photo saw someone who “looked familiar”, but didn’t identify them as William and Kate, but went out to his car to get a video camera? Also (this from a CB’er who posted yesterday and lives in the area), William and Kate were shopping for bread in the farm shop with products from the Windsor estate, where they live? So sketchy…. all of it. I tend to believe it’s them…. but just a continuation of the games and bullsh”t from the past many months. I notice that this particular little pantomime actually makes me feel angry. If this is really them, it demonstrates (again) a level of contempt for the peasants that is just off the charts.
It may be an actual video of them (?) but I question WHEN it was taken. I’ve seen multiple comments that there are holiday decorations in the background and that some of those shops are only set up for the holidays (and aren’t there now).
They have lost all trust. Their egregious lies and missteps mean everything they do now will be questioned, and rightly so.
I commented elsewhere, but those aren’t Christmas decorations. They’re corn dollies, and a lot of bougie cafes have decor exactly like that all year-round. It’s also very common for places to have fairy lights up all year round.
Britain is an officially Christian country, and Windsor Castle like all royal properties has a remit to represent the CoE church. At Christmas that farm shop/cafe would literally look like the set of the movie Deck the Halls, tinsel everywhere, giant inflatable snowman. Believe me if the video had been taken at Christmas you’d be able to see it from space.
I guess Christmas decs in America must look very different, because those absolutely aren’t British Christmas decorations. And everyone is wearing light spring clothes, if it was December they’d all be in heavy winter coats.
Incidentally the little huts aren’t shops, they’re dining huts, which are also extremely common here in Britain. You can see the man in the grey cardigan/hoodie is sitting in one, and if you squint you can see a small black square thing with the number 34 written on it, that’s a table number marker so the wait staff know what hut to bring people’s food orders to.
Outdoor dining huts? We need more places like that in America!
What I love about this is that will and kp have effed their pr up so monumentally that it doesn’t matter if this video is her or not.
There will always be fake melania rumors about Kate.
And this is 100% the fault of William and kp and their bed buddies the rota- pr firms who indulge in blackmail and pretend to be journalists.
A video that seems clear to be Kate or a look alike – did not make this go away, it’s gone too far, gotten too off the rails.
This is delightful.
If she’s well enough to go shopping and go to her kids’ sports day, she’s clearly well enough to return to work.
The woman in this photo/video looks almost as tall as the man she’s with. And that’s in flat shoes. Kate isn’t that tall! Look at pics of her with William and compare their heights, but take into account the shoes she is wearing, which are usually 3 inch heels.
Well I’m not convinced. But if it is her then why all the months of bs? These people are loathsome. And they’re still blaming m and h
I commented in the other article but very late, so I don’t think anyone saw it.
I’ve seen a lot of speculation that the video was taken in December due to the decorations on the dining huts, and I don’t think that can be true. December here in Britain is extremely cold and people would all be in winter coats, but in the video, they’re all in light jackets or jumpers, which is exactly how people are dressing during our current warm spell. The decorations on the dining huts aren’t Christmas decorations (that’s not what British Christmas decorations look like, and Windsor Castle goes super OTT for Christmas, if it was Christmas it would look super super Christmassy), the decorations are heart-shaped corn dollies and other things which are commonly used as year-round decorations in this kind of twee, posh establishment.
I definitely think the video is dodgy, but there’s no way it was filmed in December.
This does not look like Kate.
She is walking quickly, carrying a bag of shopping. Why should this mystery illness preclude her from fulfilling her duties for the Irish Guards or keep William from going in her stead knowing she is not in some sort of peril at home in her health situation that needs his direct support as she recovers?
The palace needs to clarify the situation by standing by this video as real or denouncing it as fake. They also need to stop the games they are playing and conduct themselves like adults. Someone needs to pin the palace down and make them perform a formal press event that includes non Murdoch media entities to provide proof of life for the Princess of Wales and a well check for Prince George and his siblings.
It’s her and she’s lost a lot of weight, which explains the prominent cheekbones and why they doctored the Mothers’ Day picture. It’s obviously staged: William couldn’t stop himself looking over toward where he was told the “fortunate member of the public” would be standing. KP is panicking and under pressure from the rota, they had to do this. I’m finding it hilarious how the rota has completely abandoned the stance on not showing the TMZ puffy face Kate car pic but this TMZ/Sun (both Murdoch) video isn’t considered a breach of privacy. I wonder what Charles, Cam and the mandarins at BP think of it all? Laughter and large G&T’s all round I suspect.
This video just raises questions as to why did Kate put out that fake mother’s day photo and why was KP telling the press last week that she may not be in attendance at Trooping? It also shows how much William and Kate are colluding with the press.
william got spooked and called off the divorce. kate is back and very happy. she’s also incredibly skinny which is why her face looks different.
my guess is that it was always plastic surgery and divorce negotiations. the face and the negotiations seem to have finally settled.
Agree that whatever is going on with her health, there were divorce negotiations and Will clearly overplayed his hand. The Middletons pounced on the bad PR. I also think that’s why we haven’t seen the Middletons – it wasn’t because of Kate’s health but to strengthen their position in the negotiations.
Now this is a theory that makes sense.
I would totally believe that.
He wanted her to fade away, negotiations for settlement ensued.
She refused to play ball pr-wise.
And he was dumb enough to think the public wouldn’t care if she had stepped away from public life.
A ridiculous miscalculation on his part.
Why should I believe anything having to do with these people, who lie constantly.
Someone from chinese tiktok found out that rose hanbury house has looted sofa or furniture from qing dynasty. These morons exposing the entire british class to conspiracy theories.
Have you read the comments from Nelson Silva who shot the kideo? (Not a typo.)
He says he saw a couple in the bread aisle and thought she looked familiar, like he had seen her somewhere before. Only the most recognisable woman on the planet whose been MIA for weeks and he wasn’t sure??? Snort!
Once he got back to his car he filmed them leaving. Purlease!
Someone on X has discovered someone by that name who is from Windsor and works in video media.
It’s either lookalikes pranking the world or this guy saw a fast buck and spliced something together.
I am not buying.
So I think this is Kate and the reason for these goofy muddy photos in cars and the murky video are yes, they are desperate to stop the “where’s Kate” chatter but have sold the rights to an exclusive first view of Kate to a paper or magazine, which will likely come out on the after Easter timeline. There will probably be some type of explanation of her condition as well. These latest photos have been allowed by the media outlet because they are so bad-unfortunately they aren’t removing the conspiracy theories.
The royals are terribly stupid but I don’t think they’re “release a video of Kate where she’s basically running down the street while carrying bags after we’ve made it out like she’s on her deathbed” stupid.
If they didn’t want to appear as if they were capitulating to internet pressure, they could’ve had her record a video for her Irish Guards for St Pats and called it a day, if she’s so well to be out and about in public. This staged walk only furthers speculation OR, if you believe it’s THEM (bc i don’t think that’s will, either) it makes them look like giant liars. Hardly a desired outcome.
This is now the 4th “sighting” and each one was more ridiculous than the last. I’m not sure what they’re playing at, but they’re definitely playing games.
Instead, they issued a behind-the-scenes video of the Irish Guards talking about St. Patrick’s Day.
I fell for this stunt at first but then read the very fishy photo explanation. It is hilarious, starting with “I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere. “
This is such a calculated move. Kate and Willi knew that they had to do something. They did not want to be seen to bow to public pressure in putting out something official so they did a “privat” stroll to the Windsor farm shop where they very well knew people would be and somebody would take a photo/video of them. And then they sanctioned the publication of the photo/video in the Sun so that their subjects could see it. This is such a farce.
My tinfoil hat take:
Where are the RPOs?
Her first outing where she knows she guaranteed to be seen by a ‘random’ and she’s not glammed up to the nines? C’mon….
She looks practically skeletal. And that is a new face. She seems almost unrecognizable.
Well if it is her fair enough, what I will say if the rumours are all true about him having rages and cheating on her, she’s a complete and utter mug. No amount of shiny jewels and posh frocks can make up for a lack of self esteem to stay with a man who has no respect for you. I hope to God her children don’t need therapy in the future.
The games. I couldn’t be more over it. These people deserve zero respect and zero trust.
The kideo was shot on an iPhone 12 pro. Does anyone here have that phone who can attest to the quality of video it produces?
Am not entirely convinced its them – from the jaw it looks like Peggy but she looks very different. If it is her someone got a new face thats she’s super keen to show off.
If it is them and she’s had some serious cosmetic surgery it will blow up in their faces. Cosmetic surgery explains a lot, esp with the photo last week when we saw the back of her head – could be that the swelling has gone and her new face has settled. If she’s seen at Easter with a face that looks 15 years younger then we know what it was – she was rattled about the impending divorce and roll out of the new side piece that she went and got herself a new face to compete.
No one is really buying this.
She is dangerously underweight. She was even before the surgery and she looks to have lost at least 15 pounds after surgery. She looks 15 pounds more underweight than pippa, who is smaller, more muscular, and also underweight. I fear for her daughter – very little chance she isn’t raised with an eating disorder. And indeed, the one thing we hear about Kate controlling with her family are their meals and food.