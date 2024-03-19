There’s a video of Princess Kate walking briskly at a Windsor garden center

Kensington Palace saw all of the outrage for their “Kate and William went to the garden store in Windsor on Saturday but no one took any photos of them” story. Magically, 24 hours after the Sun published their first story, a video was procured and published in The Sun AND TMZ. There was also some kind of coordination with the Daily Mail, which published their story (with credit to the Sun and TMZ) just a couple of minutes later. Here’s the video:

LMAO, out of all of the alleged “photos of Kate” in the past fortnight, this is definitely one of the weirdest. Although they’ve all been weird, right? If this video is 100% legitimate, then Kate is not puffy from steroids or physically compromised or locked up in a basement somewhere. She’s feeling well enough to walk briskly in Windsor, wearing leggings and sneakers. It begs the question… why all of the f–ked up secrecy about her condition, and why the delay for Kensington Palace putting out unedited photos or videos? TMZ reported on the newly published video:

Nobody around looks to be bothering them … and Kate, sure enough, does indeed look pretty cheerful here — smiling wide and even carrying on a conversation with her husband. One of the eyewitnesses who saw them, Nelson Silva, says … “I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere. I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were.” Silva finishes … “Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.” The couple was walking at a relatively brisk pace … and Kate, on its face, seems to be okay. Frankly, it’s as if nothing was ever wrong with her … although, of course, we know she was in the hospital for a while for a serious procedure that took her out of commission. BTW, for all the skeptics who might not believe this was taken as it’s been relayed to us — we’ve delved into the metadata … and there’s no doubt, this was filmed on Saturday right near the Prince and Princess of Wales’ home in Windsor. So yes, it’s a legitimate video.

[From TMZ]

Yeah, I believe it’s really her as well, although we shouldn’t rule out the idea that she got some plastic surgery during her absence from public view. In fact, that would make more sense for the timeline and all of the edited photos and weirdness, if she needed to heal from some “face work.”

As I’m writing this, there’s already a lot of speculation that this is a body double/Faux Kate situation. While I don’t agree, I don’t blame anyone for spinning those conspiracies. The past three months have been bonkers and no one involved in this situation has any credibility, not the Windsors, not the royal reporters, not the British tabloids, none of them.

Breaking: You can now watch footage of Princess of Wales looking “happy and relaxed” while out shopping and read exclusive interview with onlooker here on ⁦@TheSun⁩ website, if you wish….https://t.co/scuFxQW4NC — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 18, 2024