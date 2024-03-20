Someone at the London Clinic tried to access Princess Kate’s medical records

Here in America, I think people have a healthy sense of privacy and most Americans have a sense of “that’s not any of my business.” Like, we have a healthy curiosity (sometimes an unhealthy curiosity), but we generally believe that everyone has a right to privacy, especially medical privacy. There are also laws governing who can access medical records. We have HIPAA and the UK has similar regulations about private data. That being said, as an American, it’s unthinkable to me that someone like the Princess of Wales could have major abdominal surgery and no one saw her come in or out of the hospital and no one in the hospital leaked anything about her two-week hospital stay. Like, in America, someone would have sold some info about a VIP. A nurse, a tech, hell even a doctor, they would have sold some info to TMZ or made a TikTok for clout or something. The thing is, it’s the same way in the UK – VIPs are constantly having their medical information sold out in the press. It’s been more than a month and a half since Kate left the London Clinic (allegedly) and we still haven’t heard one thing about her mysterious hospital stay. Apparently, a staff member at the London Clinic did try to access Kate’s records though!!
The world renowned hospital where the Princess of Wales was treated has launched an investigation over claims staff attempted to access her private medical records. Bosses have launched a probe into the claims Kate’s confidentiality was breached while she was a patient in The London Clinic in January. At least one member of staff was said to have been caught trying to access the 42-year-old’s notes. The allegations has sent shock waves through the hospital in Marylebone, Central London, which has a reputation for discreetly treating of the royal family, former presidents, PMs and celebrities.
One insider revealed: “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family. Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”
The probe comes after comes as video and pictures emerged this week of Kate and Prince William at a farm shop in Windsor, amid conspiracy theories being churned out by internet trolls about her absence since having an abdominal operation. It is a criminal offence for any staff in an NHS or private healthcare setting to access the medical records of a patient without the consent of the organisation’s data controller. The Metropolitan Police did not confirm whether it had been informed of the allegations.
The London clinic refused to comment on the claims but said: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.” The hospital informed the Palace of the alleged breach as soon as it was discovered, sources said. Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”
Kate is understood to have been made aware of the alleged incident. Kate, who has been recovering at home in Windsor since she was discharged from the hospital on January 29 after 13 nights there, has chosen not to reveal the reason she was admitted.
Again, I know it’s none of my business and Kate has the right to medical privacy, the same as anyone else. But I would absolutely be curious to learn the exact dates of when she was checked in and how many times William visited her, because I get the feeling people told a lot of lies about both of those subjects. I would assume, given the nature of the British press, that the person who tried to access Kate’s records was probably going to sell the information to one of the tabloids. Don’t you think? Perhaps one of the tabloids even contacted the person and asked him or her to specifically access Kate’s records.
Great way to deflect from yesterday’s video of not-Kate and not-William. Or any questions about why the not-Kate video was released with a 24 hr delay.
💯🎯
Do you think that a hospital would be willing to risk their reputation for WandK? I don’t know why a hospital would lie about that. But given all the other lies/cover ups/conspiracies I guess anything is possible.
@Harla A Brazen Hussy, the story is probably real, but it is a rota exclusive. So, they were fed with this news by the palace. It isn’t just happened or they just got informed. That is why it looks like deflection.
I think the story is real, but someone has been sitting on it for a while now. It says this happened back in January and KP was made aware but the papers run the story during the midst of Fake-Kategate? It seems a way to take the focus off the video and send sympathy towards Kate.
I don’t think this is bad for the hospital’s reputation. Sounds more lile they are bragging about how safe Kate’s file is, because they caught the person before they could access anything.
Tinfoil tiara theory, maybe that’s how the Sun and TMZ got the fake Kate video exclusive? If they were the ones that bought the medical records leak, then they could have made a deal with KP to trot out “Kate” in exchange for not publishing it. We absolutely know KP will trade stories with the tabloids to cover up their secrets, and KP can’t produce the real Kate, which I’m sure the Sun and TMZ would prefer.
I don’t actually think this but definitely could be possible, in which case expect more future TMZ exclusives.
Smart&Messy, I could see that. These people can’t cook spaghetti , so nothing sticks to the wall and it freaks them out.
Pinkosaurus, That actually makes a lot of sense. Murdoch is an expert in those tactics.
No matter how much of a liar K is, going after her medical records is just plain wrong. If that gets okayed, then you create a situation where it’s okay for other people.
Surely just the money they paid to the video owner got the video, but maybe the deal was last night’s BBC announcement that KP confirmed the video was real is the target of negotiation.
Deflection is what they do and they have probably had this info for awhile and decided to let it be known now.
Let’s play the semantics game: was it “attempted” or was it an actual “major breach”? Because the latter implies unauthorized access was a success, and that someone has information that they might sell or have already sold (to TMZ, Russia, China, whomever)
Is this related to the hack of her medical records that was reported before Christmas, WTAF is going on in the palaces.
I think this is very close to being right on the money. It wasn’t an issue for the RF until it was. So now they are trying to do damage control. I think she either wasn’t there, OR she was and this is their jump ahead of any disclosure, so this is the “cover story’.
Hackers threatened to get her digital records late last year. This sounds like a random nurse strolling around the halls and seeing if she could take a peek…?
I agree, they way they put it sounds like someone on staff tried to guess the password and failed more than three times or something.
Strolling the halls to see if she was actually there.
This article isn’t clear about whether the attempt was successful or not. It’s quite possible that someone was trying to determine if she was actually there or not. If she wasn’t ever there, which I suspect, there were no records to access.
No doubt someone saw the overwhelming international interest in the story and decided to try for a big payday. I’d guess they weren’t around Kate while she was there though. They could’ve just anonymously sold any gossip from what they saw. That’d be fireable but now they’re probably going to jail,
When you work in healthcare in the US, you have to be signed in with your employee ID to access anyone’s electronic medical record, so there is a record of every patient’s info you access. I am sure with someone as famous as Kate, there is an actual alert every time there is an attempt to access her medical record.
Exactly, it sounds like someone on staff tried and failed and the system sends an alert with the person’s id. The hospital could have handled it intetnally but it got leaked for some reason. I don’t think it’s such huge news unless it was an outside hacking attempt.
Thank you Jessica! There’s no “guessing passwords” for every chart because that’s not how it’s setup. They know exactly who has viewed every chart. There are some charts of well known (either public figures or privately influential) people, wherein you will get a popup informing you that you are about to “break the glass” and inquires if you’re sure you want to. Unless you’re directly caring for that person, you do Not break that glass. Those files will trigger an immediate alert throughout the system. It’s one of many ways how the US EMR safeguards PHI. I’m positive that the land of royals and aristocrats has something similar in place.
I actually think they are rehashing a story from 2023. I won’t click on their link but maybe others have more info than me.
I now doubt anything and everything they say or claim. To me, this is a case of distract distract distract from the fact that the wheels have come off the bus of their little fake buy a load of bread outing. It seems pretty clear that that’s not Keen in that video (she’s a dead ringer for Gabriella M D). KP won’t confirm it’s them, there’s no real proof of when it was made and has the guy who filmed it now tried to retract it? I’m not sure if that was real information but even if not, he’s a social media person which claims he can ‘make things go viral.’
And that’s not even to mention a bunch of Keen’s old photos now being tagged as fake.
Nothing is what it seems with Huevo Pegs the III and his Missing Button. So it’s a little too convenient that we suddenly – months after the alleged hospital stay – get this story.
Who’s Gabriella M D?
Munro Dunkley. Looks EXACTLY like the woman in the video.
I absolutely believe the tabloids sought out someone and offered a huge payday and now they’re likely going to lose their job and not be able to get rehired and the tabloid journalist sure as shit isn’t picking up their phone.
Confirms she actually was at the London Clinic at least 🤷♀️
I don’t see how it confirms she was there since they didn’t succeed in accessing anything. If anything it makes me more likely to think she wasn’t there, otherwise someone could have just reported on what they heard through the staff grapevine or lingered outside a hallway or snapped a sneaky photo of her coming or going.
I guess the reason I assumed she had records there was that the hospital would 100% protect their reputation if these statements weren’t true.
“We can confirm senior management staff have not been in contact with Kensington Palace and there was no breach of records or privacy”.
Me typing “Kate Middleton” into my database at work isn’t a breach of privacy if she has no records there.
Sas, please don’t consider a career as a criminal lol
Mens Rea. Guilty mind.
Yes, it’s illegal to knowingly break the law (in this case patient confidentiality) whether you succeed or not.
Whether she was actually there or not, trying to break her right to privacy, especially the princess of wales (!!) yes, could get you into a a heap of trouble.
Don’t type her name in your system 😦
It doesn’t confirm anything of the sort.
It just says someone tried to access her files. Doesn’t mean there are files, just that someone searched her name.
She wasn’t there. There’s no surgery, there’s something else going on but surgery isn’t a part of it.
Either she’s unwilling to play along with Willy & the RF anymore because he’s pushing for a formal separation, or she’s unable to because he’s pushing for a formal separation.
My belief is she’s digging in & is on strike until willy accepts there will be no formal separation. Wont work but it’s what she’s got. It’s already over, everyone seems to know but her.
Isn’t it awful that she has to dig her heels in to stay. She could have a nicer life without someone who doesn’t want her.
Like others have said, it doesn’t actually confirm she’s there (depending on their system, they could be tracking searches so even a search for “princess of wales” would send up a red flag.)
But it also doesn’t say anything about the dates she was there, which is one of the big questions – was she there when KP said she was?
I wonder if this was an attempt from someone who knew she was there (saw her in the hallway or something) and tried to sell some information to the tabloids but they wanted corroboration (i.e. not enough to say “I saw her and she looked like hell, she was on a stretcher being moved down the hallway,” the tabloids wanted some evidence of her condition before running the story.)
She could have been there on other occasions and have a file of previous treatments. Outpatient stuff, 1-2 night stays we never heard of. The article only says that someone tried to look into her files in general.
“caught trying to access”
That is the key wording here. I don’t think they were successful. I don’t think in 2024, a hospital like that would have so nonchalant system where an unrelated personnel can access to a VIP’s records. The system probably sent alert about the unauthorized entry attempt, not that they successfully got it.
Exactly, and I don’t get why they are making it sound like such a big deal. It is not, and that is why I think the BM is blowing this up to deflect and redirect the narrative.
It’s part of their “Kates a victim” rehab, trying to tie her to Diana, even though it’s KP that has lied repeatedly to the public. Neither of them are victims but rather perpetrators at this point.
You would think that even if nobody talked outside the hospital or to the media, a fellow employee could get gossip from others. It is natural for people to want to talk about treating a famous person. That wouldn’t be any lesser “source” than the hearsay the BM prints all the time. So were only very, very trustworthy staff allowed around Kate or was she never really there or are the BM aware of what is going on and perpetrating the “mystery” along with KP?
I doubt a surgeon or theatre nurse or nurse ongoing would discuss it. Ditto staff such as pathologists. But all it takes is one staff member to tell his/her partner in confidence, which then gets relayed to a ‘trusted’ family member and so on. Notes could be spotted by temp admin staff. It’s amazing that it hasn’t got out; the secrecy on this will be massive. I still think she went there, because I doubt very much The London Clinic would appreciate being part of a scam. However, I’m getting to the point this could be something relatively minor, say a hernia, with facial surgery as a secondary thing. I’m going to pick a new theory every day.
There would be people in hallways seeing her coming or going. Orderlies, cleaning staff, etc. are around. Not all staff at hospitals are medical. Not to mention the media outside who managed to snap C&C and PW once going in.
I thought this was reported on last year? This is the sort of ‘blagging’ by Journos that Harry talks about in the Netflix docu, in Spare AND in the context of why he is suing the toxic media rags. These filth (I mean they cant be human to do the sort of things they do) will do anything to get a story. It IS disturbing to read about, but no less disturbing than it was when it was labelled at Harry, his girlfriends, and Meghan back in the day. The fudging of the whole Hospital stay issue lies at the feet of KP who literally must be running around like headless chickens at this point. Mind you, I do think all of the fiasco could have been largely avoided if they had been a bit less secretive at the start of all this. As much as I dont give a fig for Charles and Camilla, at least they got it right with the PR. No one is dicussing his diagnosis or prognosis really. It’s just assumed he will get better and take up the reigns again when he can. WandK literally made a crisis happen because of their ineptitude. Interesting take on this in the latest episode of the John Sopel/Emily Maitlis podcast btw.
This story is from December last year, and they’re rehashing it, to take attention away from the Sun paying a ransom for a fake video and TMZ admitting they got conned by a con.
Yes. Surprise surprise, The Daily Fail now making a big deal of the info they first reported on last year, which by and large no-one noticed or cared about.
Sadly this will continue happening because no one believes anything that they say. When it was first announced that she was having surgery I didn’t care about any of the details because why would I? It only seemed weird once we heard about the extensive recovery time. And then it’s just developed from there. Refusing to show her at all, William behaving erratically, William needing an extensive break as well, getting snippy when people ask for a little bit more detailed updates since you wouldn’t see her for 6 months, faking photos that they’re releasing to the international press. She absolutely deserves medical privacy but they’re doing every bone-headed thing under the sun to make people incredibly suspicious and instead are fanning the flames of conspiracy theories almost as if they’re enjoying it.
Yes to everything you said, Dee. And I’ll bet Pegs IS enjoying this. He seems like the type to get off on upsetting other people and throwing an obstinate tantrum, ‘nah nah nah, not gonna do what anyone tells me, you’re not the boss of me!’ Complete with the stomping of feet and grinding of molars. And he’s probably loving that Keen is getting thrown under the royal protect the heir bus.
CBS morning show had a segment about this story this morning that also mentioned the altered pic with the queen and her grandkids and great-grandkids. The piece made a statement that Americans were more curious Keen than people in the UK and that people in the UK want her to have her privacy/wish her well. After the report Gail King said Keen should be left alone. One of the male co-hosts retorted that if Kate can carry grocery bags, she can do royal work. Lol.
Well, I would say, Americans are more interested because American media is reporting on it freely. So, with each weird development people get more curious. There is a controlled reporting on BM (not just press, but also tv news, morning shows). When UK was reporting on Meghan & Harry breathlessly, the public was more curious about them. It is the same thing except no hateful, racist coverage.
I suspect this is the Mirror trying to yank Willy’s chain. I read the article and noticed that although they say London Clinic, they describe King Edward Hospital. Kaiser didn’t lift this part of the original article, but it included a description of the London Clinic as a private 56 room hospital that has treated all the royals including the Queen, Phillip and Margaret. That is King Edward Hospital, which is where that Dec. 28 convoy was supposedly headed. We all suspect she was never in the London Clinic but Willy had us looking over there as a decoy. The press most likely knows or suspects where Kate actually was hospitalized and has resurrected this old story to make KP nervous, since when you make Willy nervous he does something stupid in response.
That’s interesting… maybe someone at the King Edward clinic was checking to see if Kate had even been there…
Yikes. 😬
I think you’re right Harper
Oh wow… the plot thickens. I was on the verge of giving up on this story out of fatigue but THIS PULLS ME BACK IN lol…
Something that I am finding interesting to watch play out – and we’ll have to see how it plays out in the end – is the mini war of the tabloids that’s happening. The Sun got the exclusive over the weekend and on Monday, and Matt Wilkinson at the Sun has been doing a lot to cover for KP – so I think the exclusive was his reward. I’m seeing a lot of derangers on social media say how the DM is no longer reliable (lmao) since they’ve dared to run a few stories that are almost sort of kind of maybe a little critical of Kate and William.
and now the Mirror has this story and is pushing the idea that it might be King Edward hospital after all.
I wonder if there is something big about to drop and the tabloids are jockeying to see who gets the scoop first.
@Becks1 I thought the same thing. This is The Mirror getting antsy because they are losing out on the big stories. Only Willy or his partners in crime are going to understand that very low key reference to KE Hospital. Willy is going to have to throw them an exclusive bone now to keep them quiet.
I don’t believe this story.
The way that they are writing this does make it sound like someone tried to access her records but did not complete the task. But I assume this has been vetted by lawyers at this point. Also, I think they want to disassociate from the Grazie (?) publication who claimed impeccable sources with Kate in coma.
This is not ok to access someone medical information without their consent and that was one of the reason why many people turned on the BM rats and company for sharing Meghan medical information.
Having the London clinic admit this means that they are alleging that Kate was really there. Good little cover-up?
Technically, they are only admitting that someone tried to access any records that might or might not exist on Kate Middleton.
That is being used to suggest it confirms she was there, but in reality it does not.
I will go out on a limb, here, and say that a person holding high-profile public office does not have same rights to medical privacy as anyone else. This is especially true, when questions of national security are involved. Imagine if the POTUS lied about his health status (ooops, yeah, already happened!) and the public had no recourse to compel the information (oh, yeah, that’s happened, too!).
The analogy would be the late Queen, whose health status was kept from the public, even as she failed some of her constitutional duties. The UK effectively had a regency, without the public’s knowledge or consent. We can see that many of the poor decisions from the Palaces stem from that time. But, again, mostly in retrospect.
Kate is not currently in such a constitutionally-significant position as Queen or POTUS, but, as Kaiser has mentioned, her status does have constitutional implications. She is the current Princess of Wales and the presumptive future Queen consort.
The problem is that we’ve never engaged in a public conversation about where the line between personal privacy and public need-to-know falls, with respect to such people. We haven’t even really established that such a conversation is urgently necessary—even as we, in the USA, live in a gerontocracy. With the specter of a second Trump presidency, that need is even more urgent.
Also, just to clarify: I’m responding, here, to Kaiser’s comment, not so much the actual story/non-story.
this is a wild take. Kate is nowhere as important as the Queen , Biden or even as important as Charles , William.
it might make for speculative discussion in a comment section but this would absolutely not hold up anywhere in any parliament or court of law to make her health records public just to appease some members of the blogosphere who are using some tenuous link to “constitutionally significant” to justify more gossip material
Meh, I think there is something to this. Not that anyone is owed her entire medical history or that her health records need to be public (which I don’t think is what @bisynaptic is saying, for the record.)
But it does seem that for public, taxpayer funded figures, there should be a higher level of transparency. QEII appeared incapable of her duties the last 6 months (or more) and while its assumed Charles took over…..did he? Or was it the men in grey running things?
Do I think the public has the right to know if Kate had an appendectomy or a bowel resection? Generally speaking, yes. Not the specifics of the surgery or whatever, but whenever a public, taxpayer funded figure wants to take off for months on end and won’t disclose why, I think the public has a right to ask these questions.
And I think if we look at Charles we can see how a public figure can handle this without disclosing the specific details. Procedure related to his prostate, cancer treatments, still able to work, still attending church, still meeting with leaders, just taking a few big steps back. No one is demanding his medical records b/c he has provided that certain level of transparency.
yeah, agree @Julia. Once she’s Queen it’s a different matter, I would agree that there are constitutional issues at that point. Camilla is effectively leading the monarchy during Charles’ illness. At what point during his illness is it effectively a regency, and at what point do we demand to know what her health situation is? Or William’s, given his obvious problems since January?
Kate as Pow is a married in, not a Counselor of State so until those things change she is fully entitled to medical privacy IMO. She’s on a lower rung than Harry, who is in the line of succession and a Counselor of State and we all protect his right to privacy….
Harry no longer receives taxpayer money. Remember how the british press insisted for years that he and Meghan didn’t have the right to any kind of privacy (medical or not) because of receiving taxpayer money?
Charles is different because he is still working. Kate just completely went MIA for months. I think its normal that there are going to be questions about that.
I agree with Becks1. A person who is funded by the taxpayer for a “job” cannot call off the job with no explanation, just as “normal” people can’t. The demands are higher when on the public dime.
It’s like the welfare system. One can’t claim benefits without saying why. There’s no right to privacy there, add in constitutional roles hundreds of millions of pounds and the obligation grows, not lessens.
The job itself is to be seen to be believed. To hide out with no proper explanation coupled with fake photos to try to prove everything is fine, and they’ve raised the need to disclose, not lessened it.
WiththeAmerican
so all public servants of which there are tens of thousands should have their health records made public ?? in any government job the most you have to do is give your doctor’s certificate which gives the duration of the absence period, there is never any information on the health issues.
i know this is just a gossip section , but this is veering from being fun to downright absurd. No one is owed my health records , nor should we demand it from others unless they are holding decision making powers like a PM or a President.
I don’t think she was ever there without someone’s recollection of anything that happened around her stay or her family’s visits.
I work at a hospital and confidentially is huge. I would never talk about a famous person’s admission or presence at our hospital because I could lose my job as a result. It’s not worth it to share some gossip. I’m sure the hospitals have a flag on her records so people would get caught trying to access.
I’ll go out on a limb for the national security argument. A hostile foreign government may have hacked into Kate’s medical records and succeeded. Hospital data breaches can and have happened. KP may have been notified and well as BP and MI6. The hospital worker being caught before taking the records may be the cover story. The BRF and the government would want it out there the future king and queen consort have been compromised and the current and/or future monarch can be blackmailed into turning over the government documents that in the sovereign’s daily red boxes so the truth about Kate’s illness is not revealed. Tin foil tiara off.
When the original hacking story came out, it really did sound like Russia.
If this happened, and if it was an employee with a login to the practice management program, it will be very quick and easy for authorities to confirm it. They will be able to tell date/time, who did it and exactly what the person looked at. Every single keystroke in practice management programs is available to the administration of the medical facility.
tell me you don’t work in medicine without telling me you don’t work in medicine. i work in a hospital, several very high profile celebrities & politicians have been admitted, and not one employee went into their chart and sold their info. ppl saw them enter and leave. but we are professionals and also…everyone wants to keep their job. one time payout versus a job????