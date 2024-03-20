She Hath Risen: Princess Kate plans ‘big bang’ return on Easter Sunday

So my quiet little conspiracy about the Princess of Wales is that she, along with Kensington Palace staffers, always intended to do certain things to show her “recovery.” I believe that there was always a plan to release a “new photo of Kate” for Mother’s Day, just as I believe the original plan was for Kate’s first public appearance to be at church in Windsor on Easter Sunday. The thing is, the palace wanted those things to be a surprise – they didn’t want anyone to EXPECT Kate to be seen or to do anything until May/June. They were caught off-guard by the past month of speculation, conspiracies and rumormongering, and they’ve been trying to react in real time, only everyone involved – from senior staff to junior staff to the Waleses themselves – is an incompetent dumbass. It’s given the impression that Will and Kate are staggering from one self-created crisis to another. Mid-stagger, they’re trying to go back to the original plan, only they’ve made everything into such a four-alarm crisis that if Kate doesn’t show up to church on Easter, it will be international news and the conspiracies will get even worse. Speaking of, now “friends of King Charles” are basically letting Kate know (through the press) that she better put on an Easter wig and hustle her ass to church OR ELSE.
Kate Middleton’s return to public life will be marked with a “big bang” return to the limelight on Easter Sunday, March 31, friends of the royals have told The Daily Beast. Expectations are building that the Princess of Wales will walk to church with other members of the royal family on Easter Sunday and greet well-wishers in a show-stopping set piece, heralding her return to public life.
While her officials have been busily reminding journalists that they initially briefed that her return to public duties would come “after Easter,” with some suggestions that could actually mean “after the kids Easter holidays have finished,” a friend of Kate’s and a friend of King Charles told The Daily Beast that they expected and hoped respectively that Kate would attend church on Easter Sunday morning, in just under two weeks.
While Kensington Palace declined to comment on whether Kate would be walking to church on Easter Sunday, or indeed if she would be seen out and about privately before then after she visited a farm shop with husband Prince William this weekend, one friend said, “She is doing well. Everything is on track. Easter will be the big bang moment.”
A friend of the king’s, meanwhile, told The Daily Beast that Charles “of course” hoped Kate would attend church at Easter. However they were also careful to point out that there was no suggestion of any pressure being put on Kate to do so, and that it would be ultimately up to her. (As for Charles himself, while there has been no specific guidance on whether the king will attend church on Easter Sunday, his attendance would be unlikely as the palace has said he is avoiding crowds while he receives cancer treatment. Queen Camilla will likely represent him instead.)
Another source, a former Buckingham Palace staffer, told The Daily Beast that Easter was “the natural choice” for Kate to make her return to the public sphere. The former courtier said that attending the Easter Day church service at Sandringham with her family would provide a “powerful dose of continuity.”
They said they understood it was unlikely that there would be a social media campaign featuring Kate—last seen in public on Dec. 25, 2023—or that her team would release any more images of Kate before Easter.
The former courtier added that she is now expected to delegate the business of photographing her family for media handouts to professional photographers, after another image taken by Kate of the late Queen Elizabeth II was struck out of official records by the photo agency Getty Images which declared it had been altered. The former courtier, who retains good links with current staff members said: “We won’t be seeing any more official pictures with Kate’s credit. It would just stir the whole story up again. The kids are older now anyway, so it is less of an issue.”
Asked if the reality was that the palace would have little choice now that major picture agencies have said they no longer regard Kensington Palace as a trusted source, the former staffer said: “They could continue to put her pictures out on social media but the point is, they won’t.”
[From The Daily Beast]
Re: the palace-released photos, I said yesterday that I genuinely hope that media agencies dip into their archives and start labeling all of the manipulated photos released by KP for YEARS. This is practically an admission that yeah, they got caught on that too. They thought they could keep sending out manipulated photos forever and no one would say sh-t. That blew up in their faces, as did their lack of preparation for how to keep the public informed about Kate’s condition. Anyway, I’m sure Kate will be resurrected for Easter, or at least that’s what everyone in Windsor World is telling Kate that she has to do. Although, history shows us that whenever pressure is applied on Will and Kate to get off their asses, they refuse.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Berwick Upon Tweed, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick Upon Tweed to meet staff and pupils. Their Royal Highnesses’ visit, on the second day of their three-day tour across the UK aboard the Royal train, recognized the work of teachers over the past year, including their efforts to keep schools open for vulnerable children and the children of key workers, in Berwick Upon Tweed, Northumberland, UK
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 7 DECEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs after delivering her keynote speech at an event hosted by the Forward Trust to launch the charity’s “Taking Action On Addiction” campaign.
Pictured: Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate the Scouts #PromiseToThePlanet campaign.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Dennistoun to meet with Scouts from across the area and learn more about the Scouts’ #PromiseToThePlanet campaign. One of their hosts will be 12-year-old Lewis Howe, one of the 26 #OneStepGreener Ambassadors recently announced by the UK Government – extraordinary, everyday people who are going above and beyond for the climate.
Through Scouting, Lewis is taking positive action on the issues that matter to him the most and challenging all Scottish schools to reduce food waste by using surplus food to create meals for those in need using environmentally friendly packaging.
Their Royal Highnesses will take part in activities that demonstrate how Scouting is helping to equip young people with the skills to tackle climate change. They will also learn how millions of Scouts across the globe have been contributing to the #PromiseToThePlanet campaign, raising awareness of the consequences of climate change and encouraging individual as well as collective action to address it.
The Duchess of Cambridge is Joint President of The Scout Association alongside The Duke of Kent.
Pictured: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured visiting the Foundling Museum in London.
The Foundling Museum tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first children’s charity which was founded in 1739 as a home for children whose mothers couldn’t keep or care for them. The Museum delivers training, mentorship programmes and creative projects, led and developed by contemporary artists, writers and musicians, to continue to use creative action to transform and improve the lives of care-experienced young people.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Burnley, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Church on the Street, where they met with volunteers and staff in Burnley, Lancashire, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Aberavon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate Visit Wales.
Ahead of St. David’s Day, The Prince and Princess of Wales visit South Wales to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.
Here we see the Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.
Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre opened in 2016 and offers a range of physical activities to promote a healthy lifestyle for local people in Aberavon.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Is Carole the quoted friend of kate
Carole still bothers me a bit in this whole situation. The realistic pic of K was the photoshopped car image. Since then, she’s appeared amazingly healthy in pix and a video. The Carole info doesn’t seem to rhyme with the rest.
I’m still stuck on the fact the Carole photo was the only one the British Press didn’t publish. That says the Carole photo is the one to pay most attention to because it’s what they don’t want seen.
Why were they in a rental car in that photo? I still think Kate is not anywhere near William.
And that photo is what makes everything else seem sketchy. That’s why the Mother’s Day pic came under immediate scrutiny – not the alteration errors, but the fact that Kate looked like a different person from a week prior. THEN people started picking up on all the errors.
And that’s also what makes the video seem unreliable – this is the same Kate from two weeks ago? The one in a rental car with her mom in some unknown location?
I agree that I think the picture with Carole is the one that KP doesn’t want people to see and you have to ask – why?
I seriously don’t think it was her in that video.
These are all good points and very good questions. I didn’t buy that it was Kate in the video due to the face shape, it was very off – no way could she explain that without telling on herself. And as one person on Twitter stated: that is too much hair around Will’s baseball cap to be Will, which is hilarious and true.
I agree. This is what is bogging things down for me. as well.
One thing I have to keep reminding myself is we don’t know when the Carole photo was taken. Has its metadata been examined? That photo could have been taken early on in this debacle and that’s why Kate’s face has recovered (or whatever).
I don’t believe she was in that picture with Carol. I believe the press is saying she might walk for the Easter service to see if they can get her to do it. I have said it before that these sources use a magic eight ball to come up with this stuff. They have no idea if she will be out at Easter.
The Carole photo really kicked the Kate frenzy into high gear and exposed Will’s school run story as a lie. At that time, KP was sticking with their terse ‘read the statement, idiots!’ approach, which was falling flat, and I think Carole/Kate got sick of it and decided to break cover and make a move with the quote to Page 6 and then that TMZ photo. I think the photo was edited or manipulated and Will knew it, and so he decided that if Carole could do it then so could KP (the side profile was will trolling kate for the carole pic), and then the Mother’s Day was the ultimate troll job – no engagement ring and off with her head in the edits – bc KP is a group of morons who didn’t expect to get called out or blow up their credibility so spectacularly. Then, the Sun decided to get in on the fun because if the royals can run fake photos of themselves then surely it’s a freeforall at the tabloids, and now here we are.
I think that’s definitely William in the video and definitely not Kate. William’s tradecraft is very bad: he always shows his whole soul to the camera when he shouldn’t even be looking at it. I think his soul looked pretty darn desperate as they rounded that corner, and if that was an easy-breezy Kate next to him, why was he showing such desperation?
The photographer comments are seriously amusing. The OG photoshoppers are the Kardashians. Now, there’s a new name and face to indicate that a picture has been altered. Kate Middleton, whose photos are as trustworthy as those of North Korea and Iran.
I know! Kate emerges from this as a discredited photographer. They may think they’re going to get their big bang moment, but she’s done for as the royal family chronicler. Embarrassing.
She will have to go back to being known at the royal chutney maker.
@ML
The Kardashian’s ain’t gonna like this intrusion on their territory, nope
I can hear Kris now.
“All hands on deck. This is not a drill. I repeat. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Interloper at 12:00”
Well, I guess its time to stop worrying and start popping the popcorn!
To me it has always felt like an attempt to take some time off, maybe get some work done, and have a big Oprah-style reveal for all of the attention she apparently needs. Throw in some drama for pity and a little misdirection to keep the focus on her. But I’m old and skeptical and think that the real conspiracy is that there was ever a royal family in the first place.
Well… All I can say is that she better not upstage Charles if he attends or this is going to get bigly ugly.
Too late for that, TN Democrat. Even if she wanted to be next to invisible there, the first time she’s seen live she is going to be the story.
It’s only bc of KP’s shoddy work that the only way she wouldn’t outstage KC and William is by not showing. This saga has nothing but cemented any popularity she had before her confinement.
Even if she doesn’t show, she’ll upstage Chuckles because then the story becomes why didn’t she show, they promised a big bang, where is she, etc.
Will we believe its her even if we see it? Or will it be Not Kate? Stay tuned!
Royal family: who you gonna believe? Us or your lying eyes?
Willy will have a hard time to leave Kitty because Ma Middleton will take everyone down in the process. I can’t wait to see their demeanor and the kids reaction to them both.
So no impending divorce?
the sandringham bit is interesting. Usually the royals attend church in Windsor – but I guess there aren’t big crowds there for a meet and greet and to ensure Kate has the big “welcome back” she so clearly wants.
the funny thing here really is if KP had stuck to their original “guidance” about how she wouldn’t be back until after Easter and hadn’t released the frankenphoto, none of this would be a big deal. We wouldnt be weeks into a Fake Kate Gate scandal.
There were half a dozen things KP could have done to have saved themselves this embarrassment. Maybe, like the derangers, W&K like this because Kate hasn’t gotten this much attention since her wedding and pregnancy with George – but its not the right kind of attention. KP has become a laughingstock.
@becks1: none of this would have happened had they told everyone what was ailing her from the onset. But i think that if they did she wouldn’t have been able to get away with taking 3 months of her duties. I still think the procedure wasn’t as grave as they tried to make it out to be but she just took that opportunity to not have to work. And william saw his chance to do less work as well. They are so used to positive comments that they expected sympathy. Not ridicule and conspiracy theories.
I don’t even think they had to tell anything specific. They just had to say it’s somewhat serious but not debilitating and she would be okay in 3-4 months time as she goes through recovery and rehabilitation, and then William had to keep working. If William had been normal, none of this would have happened. Nobody is braying for her medical records, but how they’ve handled this just racks up suspicion
This….they are not accustomed to dealing with anything other than sycophantic coverage.
It should not have come to this. They made such ridiculous decisions this entire time.
The scrutiny will be off the charts…..
I agree with you. I think it was either something completely minor or some major cosmetic work, but either way, she’s been physically fine for a while now. I think they said “abdominal surgery” thinking that would end a lot of questions and people would understand the long recovery time.
and I mean even on here, with as skeptical as we are of the palace PR machine – a lot of us bought it. “oh its something embarrassing like a bowel resection” or “oh she has to wear a colostomy bag, I don’t blame her for not wanting to go out with crowds” and so on. how many days did we spend debating what type of abdominal surgery it might be that would require that long a break?
And now it looks like she just didn’t want to work. Is she going to have significant surgery twice a year so she never has to work again?
@Shazbot: they could have given one (1) of the following: an actual diagnosis; a real photo whose date is unquestionable; a short video referencing her being ill; a series of verbal updates, even in the third person (“Catherine,” not “I”). Any one of those would have sufficed.
The return to Sandringham bit is interesting, given that she was supposedly back at Windsor since the kids’ last holiday at Sandringham.
This does nothing to shake my belief that she has been on the Sandringham estate since last xmas. I still think she’s convalescing at Wood Farm on the estate, where she has the benefit of seclusion. KC has been spending a lot of time at Sandringham; possibly using his own illness as a cover for keeping an eye on her situation?
“The former courtier said that attending the Easter Day church service at Sandringham with her family would provide a “powerful dose of continuity.”
Lots of continuity, considering she’ll have been in residence about 3 mos by that point…
You caught that too. Windsor is traditional. Sandringham I think was picked because she never left there. She’s been there since xmas. She may still be weak, OR this is KFC trying to protect her from Huevos Rageros. Or possibly a bit of both.
Sandringham has the advantage of not being a Crown property like Windsor, it’s privately owned by the monarch, so they can effectively do what they like there and the press can’t cry foul about it.
I assumed CRex is hanging out at Sandringham now between his treatments (if he is still getting them) and that’s where Easter will be held.
I’ve got to the point I think it’s a new face, I really do. Big bang! They are seriously naff as all ****, as we say in our household. I’ll be scanning for hats, in every size but esp large, maryp.
I think its a new face too. I think all of this was just because Kate wanted to get some work done and I think KP really thought by saying “we aren’t going to share any information” that the press and public would just shrug and say okay.
And that might have worked, but for the frankenphoto.
I’ve lost all faith in them. I think it could have been facial surgery that went wrong and she was rushed anywhere, with LTC taking the hit – it’s hardly like they’d take her into the local A&E. Also, who’s to say facial surgeons weren’t allowed access to TLC operating theatres? How facial surgery fits with their schedule of planned engagements at the start of this year is the turning point, tho. Is a face lift usually quick to heal? Could it be a smaller facial surgery that went wrong? All this ta dah! makes me think it’s going to be, look at the new me. I think the reality of unshopped Kate at remembrance tipped her over the edge.
Look, I keep seriously underestimating their sheer stupidity, so I might be totally wrong in what I going to say. I don’t understand why the rest of the royals would not let that leak. I think they’re mainly pissed off at Egg, because K was in a weaker position around Xmas and it would make sense to just attack her. I also don’t understand the Carole Middleton photo where K doesn’t look her best (and which wasn’t acceptable to the BM). So I do think that there was something serious, but potentially not as serious as we’ve been led to believe. I also think that if she got plastic surgery (not because of DV or a nasty accident), then after the whole Frankenphoto incident, K and W and KP and possibly the other royals are in for a very rough landing.
Hi ML. I read your comments on here a lot, and post under several – I like that you seem very level headed. I think those of us who believed the “seriously” ill story, and the Carole photo, started down a very dark path – I thought a very bad complication from abdo surgery. Would someone looking that bad in the Carole photo be able to turn it round so quickly for the supposed garden centre walk of shame? Does anyone know whether the drugs that can puff you up so badly can disappear so quickly? About William – he seemed to be cast adrift at Christmas, like you say. Perhaps he had threatened her with divorce.
@ML I’ll just say that I think one mistake many of us have made over the past few months is exactly your first sentence – underestimating their sheer stupidity AND their arrogance.
And I agree the Carole M picture makes little sense, because then two weeks later Kate looks thinner than ever, happy, frolicking through a farm stand?
none of this really makes sense at this point. But I do think if we consider that it was NOT something serious, other things fit. Not everything, but a lot. Pippa off in St Barts like she hasn’t a care in the world, James going skiing, no sightings of Carole or the kids visiting Kate or buying Kate flowers or whatever – because Kate went back to Anmer right after the face lift. camilla’s smugness is because she knows Kate is worthless (and potentially on her way out?)
Even William’s behavior kind of fits – Kate said “I’m not working for three months,” William tried to get out of work as well and Charles said “nope, you’ve got to do something” so William has done the bare minimum over the past few months while still enjoying an extended break.
I don’t know. I just think a lot more fits if we figure this was just a ploy to get out of work and recover from plastic surgery than if Kate had a major abdominal surgery.
but nothing fits 100%.
Is Sykes trying to phrase this in the tackiest, most inflammatory way possible? Maybe. After the video yesterday I am actually starting to think it’s a new face too. Which…people’s reactions to that will be a thing to behold. IF all this clownery was over a facelift, twitter is going to go feral.
Looking back at all of this, a face lift would fit completely with their reluctance to publicly acknowledge well wishes and cards; how inappropriate to be thanking people for their concern when, all the while, she’s really been recovering from cosmetic surgery. Perhaps even they wouldn’t be so sick as to publicly twist the narrative so fraudulently. The mother’s day photo also chimes – get ready for me looking absolutely fine because the abdominal surgery was a sham and I’m going to ta dah a new face.
There’s a trend with stars being very open about their cosmetic work (not all, I suspect there are a lot more lower face lifts going on than we get told about). But women who can’t be out of the public eye for long enough to fully recover tend to make the decision to be “transparent.” The Royal family’s attitude of shame and secrecy around medical stuff is a total anachronism and already rubs people the wrong way.
But yeah, now that I think about everything that’s gone on—Pippa’s vacation, Camilla’s gloating—good lord could a facelift actually be be the answer. They better hope it’s the best work anyone has ever seen.
Honestly if it’s a facelift, the public might actually forgive William for divorcing her. At the very least, Kate will never again be the perfect English rose who never put a foot wrong.
I do too. A facelift. And they led everyone, with their statements specifically, to think it was something much more serious. Shame on them. Shame on me for believing anything they said, and I won’t make that mistake again.
The Sertraline should have fully kicked in by then , that and the Sword of Damocles over her newly face lifted head.
“ in a show-stopping set piece, heralding her return to public life.”
Tom Sykes should be embarrassed to write such brown-nosing drivel and the Daily Beast should have better journalistic standards. The threshold for this undeserving, tax payer funded family is truly in hell
This is a grotesque line. Can he actually be serious? Honestly think he’s riling up the masses.
At the least, Will and the children could do the Easter parade, even if Kate doesn’t feel up to it. If she is supposed to be recovering so well, why couldn’t they be there?
It is a tough situation for the children if Kate doesn’t go. They may have questions about their mother shouted at them. Louis might act out. It would be very unpleasant for them. After all the disasters in the media some may not believe she is doing we. Maybe the children and their young cousins could not have the walkabout.
Edit doing well
If their mother is recovering well, as KP wants to put about, why would it be stressful to teach the children to say “she is well, thank you”? Louis seemed to behave better with Will and even sitting with Charles than he did with Kate at the jubilee. Nobody is shouting questions at PW when he has been out, so I’m sure, instructions would be given to anyone present. If there is something shameful being hidden, then yeah, the children need to stay home. The people who stand and wait for them are die-hard royalists. They wouldn’t be likely to shout questions. The most they would do is send flowers for her.
The typical Easter walk is very short and I think its only press that’s allowed, since its usually at St. George’s at Windsor. So no questions would be shouted. the Sandringham walk seems more “risky” in terms of that.
Would not want to be in her shoes if they decide to have her do a meet and greet with the public after church!!!! Imagine the questions !
Maybe there would be a walk without meet and greet.
People who stand that long to talk with the royals aren’t likely to be the ones who would ask questions. It would be the royalists allowed to stand there for the meet and greet who would give flowers and just wish her well. I’m sure the crowds are pre-approved.
Yes, those people are a very different breed altogether. I always think – you lot obviously find gawping at people walking into a church much more appropriate than attending church yourselves. It’s odd for both sides. I’d feel like zoo animals if I were the royal family.
No one actually misses her because her work is going undone. She never really worked in the first place. The interest is in the soap opera of it all. The lying, the manipulating, etc. She’ll swan around at church and then when she doesn’t get back to work, what will the excuse be then?
The BRF is one if the most popular telenovelas of 2024 so far…
Kate has achieved Diana level fame or notoriety, depending on how you feel about Diana. It’s been surreal.
She should appear inside a cake. Now, that would be a show.
That made me smile. It’s funny how they’re treating a very important date in the religious calendar as a bit of a merry go round set piece.
Yeah, she better be incorporating that new fast walk she picked up during her recuperation, too!
No doubt a big Easter resurrection Sun story is coming as well. Gross.
You believe that was her?
Middle aged woman goes for walk.
Is she in any physical or mental condition to do a walkabout? If she is, questions are going to come up as to why there was no sign of life from her up until Easter Sunday. And they keep pushing the date back. First they said Easter, then it was “after Easter”, and then it was not before mid-April because the kids are on holiday or something like that. Actually, “after Easter” is so vague it could mean anything and nothing, They already said she won’t be attending the Trooping of the Colors which isn’t until June; why would they say that if she’s well enough to make her big appearance ten days from now?
I have a very strong feeling that something is happening with Kate that they don’t want to talk about, and I’m wondering how much William has to do with it.
They’re playing chicken with netizens on social media… and right now…they’re losing.
This is the palaces admitting defeat in all their reindeer games the last 2.5 months, and setting her up to appease the crowd.
Who doesn’t expect a sacrificial (mutton dressed as lamb) for Easter?
They didn’t say Kate is not attending Trooping. They said it has not been determined which, in light of the video released yesterday, seems like they should be able to confirm she’ll attend.
But considering the absolute stupidity if William and their staff, along with the iffyness of that video, who knows what will happen at Trooping.
I think the Easter walk is a test run of some sorts. If it goes well then Kate will announce she will attend Trooping. If there is any hinkyness and the public can’t 100% see it is Kate then her schedule will remain wide open even Trooping weekend.
Whoops, I should have said that *if* Kate does the family walk on Easter it will be a test run.
I’m not convinced she will be there for the Easter walk.
They make it sound like she’s going to pop out of a cake.
Bit late to be parading her around in Carnivale feathers & popping out of cakes Vegas style… then again, maybe it’s all in celebration of the much vaunted BBL social media rumors claimed she had, lol.
Lol, I’m trying to figure how showing up to an Easter service could be a Big Bang. Are they going to blow her out of a cannon, will she parachute in like Liz at the Olympics, will they carry her in on a litter like Cleopatra?
BP is mad that KP and Kate have damaged the BRF’s reputation….more.
Mark my words, Cluck’s hands-off approach to Huevo is bringing down his own reign even faster than the shenanigans Cluck & his sidepiece were capable of at his Con-A-Nation.
People are going to get tired of being lied to and look to free themselves from the painful financial burden of this House of Clowns at some point in the near future. And the path to that lies clear: follow the money. Cluck is up to his neck in financial scandals and crimes – and that’s just the ones we know about. Huevos Rageros is up to heaven knows what else.
If Spain could jettison Juan Carlos, England can eject Cluck.
They drop kicked Juan Carlos, but his son still took over as king. When Charles goes, William steps in and the financial burden is still there.
If Kate can return at Easter, then why did KP slap down the MoD for saying Kate will be at Trooping in June? If she’s anywhere close to being ready for Easter, why wouldn’t she be at Trooping in June? She’s always at Trooping.
This is what convinces me this isn’t (or isn’t just) a facelift (or surgery to her face) or a minor surgery exaggerated for time off. There’s some reason they aren’t clearer about the return timeline. And that says they don’t have control over something regarding what happened to Kate.
I wonder if they are being dodgy about Trooping because a divorce announcement is coming.
She is not ready for Easter. This is more “is expected to” and “hopes to” amidst no comment from the palace. The palace is hinting she will be there as a distraction because the heat is on. Come Easter there will be a gentle let down that she was not quite up for it with mild scolding of the public for pressuring her.
That wasn’t her at the farm shop and she’s not camera ready.
“She Hath Risen”
“She better put on an Easter wig and hustle her ass to church OR ELSE”
SO.MUCH.SHADE.
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
If the Easter Big bang was the plan all along … then its William creating all this unnecessary drama with the doctored photos etc. He most likely thought he would be in the spotlight during her leave of absence from public life – but he tripped over his own feet… first with the BAFTAs, and the Middle East Statement — and suddenly his spotlight is shadowed by everyone wondering about Kate… he tries to shut everyone up to refocus on him with the Frankenphoto… all this to say that William has learned nothing, he’s petty of the attention his wife gets and has gone out of his way to sabotage and tarnish her perfect image. Also he is very bad at this.
I am suspending disbelief until I see this woman at Easter (if she shows at Easter). If Kate doesn’t have an entirely new jaw (rearranged by whom we might ask) when she shows, then that little farm shop film isn’t her. Easter is coming.