“Are we interested in Anya Taylor Joy’s version of ‘Furiosa’?” links

Barely. I loved the old Mad Max movies. They had a funny charm about them. The new ones are too serious, meh. Probably wont watch unless it gets amazing reviews.
My answer is no. Went to see Dune last weekend and could not get over how many apocalyptic movies are coming out! It was just doom, destruction, and death in the previews. We need a little levity. Real life is too hard as it is.
I really liked Charlize as Furiosa. There really was no need to recast. I’m not interested in this at all
same. it just looks like a very CGI re-tread of the same character that was already done extraordinarily by Charlize just a few years back.
I think Anya Taylor Joy will be great. Just rewatched The VVitch. Hope Chris Hemsworth is better than he is in the trailer. It’s never a good idea to bet against George Miller, though.
As to those faked background stories, a lot of them are just strange. All sorts of things are relative. Growing up as one of the poorest kids in a wealthy community is it’s own experience. It doesn’t matter that your parent’s salaries would have made you relatively richer somewhere else. The likelihood is that the parent’s salaries would have been lower in someplace with a lower cost of living anyway. Also, there is a lot of problematic gatekeeping with the Native American tribes. Most tribes go by who was living on the reservation when certain censuses were taken. But there were also a lot of indigenous people who had moved to town or to cities to find work. So now their descendants are told that they aren’t Native American. Yes, there are fakers, but there needs to be recognition that the tribal rolls don’t include everyone with Native ancestry.
You’re kidding, right? Here you are, telling the indigenous what they are doing is wrong, while protecting a rich Caucasian girl. Astonishing, the absolute gall you have 🙄 No one would have cared about the nepotism this much, if she hadn’t outright lied for YEARS. Please stop playing at being a feminist, or anything really, as your voice, is one of colonialism.
And it’s hard to prove with DNA because so many of the nations refuse to do DNA testing. The companies just don’t have enough to compare correctly.
I have not interest- she is too much of a waif. Should have been Charlize.
I saw the trailer while I went to see Dune. It just doesn’t look as good as Fury Road.
I’d rather see another one with Charlize
It is probably a moot point whether Furiosa would have been better with Charlize or not since it sounds like she would have rather *actually* cut off her own arm than go thru another shoot as harrowing as the first one was for her.
There’s something overly precious about Anya Taylor Joy’s acting. I don’t see a lot of range from her, so I’m curious to see how she’ll stack up against an actress like Charlize Theron.
That cloud formation artist is so imaginative! And I love how ‘happy’ the sketches are.
I’m trying to do more sketching to get my creative juices flowing, but I’m highly distractible and struggle to just pick up a pencil and do it. This would be a fun little exercise to emulate and might just get me back into the habit.
I really enjoyed those drawings. They put a smile on my face.
It’s Amy Duggar (the cousin). I would have been surprised if this had been Anna Duggar (Josh’s wife).
Man am I glad Amy didn’t get sucked into that cult.
It’s vile either way and the same group of people who are trying so desperately to control everything about women are absolutely ok with the abuse done to children in the name of religion and a man’s right to have absolute power over all family members. The religious right is a scary, hypocritical, vile movement.
Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth. This is the Ron Howard version of Mad Max, yes?
That gave me CHILLS! I cannot wait!
Are you referring to Furiosa? Oh my gosh, me too! I think it will be a terrific movie.
Charlize iS Furiosa. I struggle with ATJ on screen. Even if her performances are good, I still see her first and foremost. I can’t get lost in the believability of her characters like I can with more talented actors who have more range.
And I think SpongeBob Sidepiece (Ariana’s bf) is still technically married even if she’s now *technically* divorced… Can’t stand her and the twee baby voice/body signaling/little girl fashion choices to disguise how truly disgusting she is as a person.
It looks awesome, and I’ll see it, but it really changes the feel when a movie uses mainly CGI effects instead of mainly practical (real) effects.
I’m not surprised about Johnny Depp. I’m just surprised that it took this long for someone else to come forth.
Bummer on Mad Max. I think Jodie Comer would’ve matched the lethal edge Charlize had as Furiosa. Anya is too waif, light weight figuratively and literally. Jodie has much more range and she can be threatening, Anya can’t.