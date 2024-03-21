Eden: Duchess Meghan had a photographer fly to Montecito to take family photos

Richard Eden at the Daily Mail had a hot tip about an American woman hiring a photographer, you guys. Did you know that the Duchess of Sussex hired a photographer to take some family photos? The audacity! Why would Meghan do that when she could just cobble together her own frankenphotos and release them publicly as proof of life?!?! Eden seems particularly incensed that someone would care about her privacy and yet bring in a photographer to privately photograph her children and refuse to release the photos?? These people are so utterly desperate to change the subject back to the Sussexes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were so protective of their children’s ‘privacy’ that they refused even to name the godparents of their son, Prince Archie. So it’s fascinating to discover that Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet, have been the subject of a very glamorous shoot by one of Meghan’s favourite photographers.
I hear that New York-based Jake Rosenberg flew to California earlier this month where he took a series of pictures of Meghan on her own, cooking, and her with the children. The photo-shoot, at Prince Harry and Meghan’s mansion in Montecito, coincided with the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle and cookery brand, American Riviera Orchard.
The venture was unveiled last week, in a glitzy Instagram video, in which Meghan could be seen busying herself in a rustic-looking kitchen. The video was posted a day after I contacted Meghan’s office for comment on her plans. American Riviera Orchard will focus on home, garden, food and lifestyle wares.
Rosenberg, who is originally from Toronto in Canada, where Meghan spent six years while filming the television legal drama Suits, has photographed the Duchess many times. On his website, he says ‘his lens has captured the radiance of talent such as Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Cindy Crawford, David Beckham, and Michael B. Jordan, unveiling their authentic personas through his vibrant imagery’.
There have been very few photographs of Archie, who turns five in May, and Lily, two, issued by their parents. They did. however, feature in Netflix’s tawdry documentary series about the couple. A friend of Meghan confirms that the photo-shoot took place but insists they were ‘portraits for the family’. The pal tells me: ‘I would not connect those to the business.’
Rosenberg could not be reached for comment.
“Netflix’s tawdry documentary series” – it was actually amazing to see how many cute family photos were used in the series, and it just goes to show you that the Sussexes wanted to show off their photogenic children for a while but they simply wanted to do it on their terms, in a careful and thoughtful way. I get what Eden is trying to do though – he’s trying to say HOW DARE Meghan have her children photographed, presumably to aid in the launch of American Riviera Orchard. Like, these people have no chill – all we’ve gotten is a grainy little IG clip. Be patient.
Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman for Archewell and Netflix.
That documentary series is so not tawdry. Also why is it an issue to hire a photographer
I’m a poor nobody from fuckin’ nowhere and I hire a professional photographer to photograph my family every 12-24 months. I think it’s a pretty normal thing to do? Like, it’s not Meg’s fault the Waleses prefer Olan Mills. FOH.
Right? My niece does it several times a year for her children. How scandalous!
Breaking news, but can we get back to how much their monthly water bill is, and count their 37 bathrooms again? 🙄
Breaking News: Woman Spends Own Money.
He probably came to take photos for the new venture and Meghan may have decided to have family photos shot while he was there. He could even have had other business in the area while he was there. Big deal. The public isn’t paying either way so what makes it this guy’s business?
It could be she was taking some pics for ARO and decided to also take some family portraits. Whenever there is a professional photographer around you will be surprised how that can turn into other photoshoots,hardly a crime.
My guess is that those kids look quite a bit different now from the last time we saw them. Any photos or videos taken recently will not be released publicly I’m pretty sure. It’s very much a security issue.
That’s why I think we saw them so much in the docuseries – because a lot of the footage was older, and in more recent footage a lot of times you couldn’t see their faces.
Sure, maybe W&K can do the same and not rely on their photographic “skills.”
“The video was posted a day after I contacted Meghan’s office for comment on her plans.” Oh yes, Eden, it was you and you alone who provoked the unveiling of The Riv. How wonderful you are!
It’s interesting that he didn’t write an exclusive the minute he allegedly found out about the launch.
They’re still so pissed about being cut out.
I am so happy for the Sussexes doing this their own way, and not supporting the papers that made their lives so difficult. Anybody with a brain knows why. They would hire someone they know and trust.
Deflect deflect deflect.
Ol’ girl really wants to mud the Sussexes, he should just turn around and see the faults in his very own employers, KP.
Poor rats….. they badly want to change the conversation back to the Sussexes that mess is going to stay in salt island. Everything they wanted for the Sussexes happened to their boring favorites . It’s going to be a while before they can get out of that self inflicted mess. Love that very much for them!
Kinda like people hire photographers for their own family things, like family portraits on their own time, own money and like Meghan and Harry DON’T release them to Eden. Millions of us do this!
Alrighty Eden, what’s really newsworthy in this your little story? Oh, I get it: the Sussexes hire expert and professional photographers to take pictures of their family and their work instead of releasing Frankenphotos like KKKHate and Kensington palace. C’mon Eden, you know AND you can do better!! There’s absof***inglutely nothing to see there, move it along.
More projection to cover Peg and Cants a**es. Trying to make something of nothing is what they are left with. So what if she wants professional photos of her children. It’s her money and she can spend it anyway she wants to spend it. Doesn’t mean she has to put those photos out there. They are pictures for hers and what she does with them isn’t salt isles business.
How dare Meghan hire…..a photographer? The outrage? Who ever heard of such a thing? They are so desperate for Sussex news y’all. Next up, Meghan has to buy toilet paper for all of her 150 bathrooms, can you imagine the cost? Shocking!
Is Richard Eden stupid? The last family photos we saw of them were taken by Alexi Lubomirski for the Christmas card who is also a fashion and portrait photographer. So what does this have to do with privacy? No one knew they’d been taken until they released the Christmas card. This man is ridiculous.
The BM is mad they can’t change the subject re: Kate’sbmesa and they can’t access the Sussexes.
Tawdry? He says the same of ‘Spare’, so I’m thinking a limited (as well as inaccurate) vocabulary. What a silly, spiteful little man.
Sooo what I’m hearing is the rota rats have learned to stop attacking real pictures because the photographers come out swinging. Now they are going to attack imaginary photos that no one will ever see because its safer.
True!
If true, I cannot wait to see the photos. I’m so excited about Meghan’s new venture.
Lick rust Eden 🤫
Wow, they must be feeling depressed that their hit pieces don’t affect the narrative like it used to. Everyone is paying attention now to their game and they know throwing H&M under the bus is their go-to move. They know it thanks to the most watched Netflix doc H&M did. I saw criticism at the time why H&M are talking so much about the past. It was the smartest move to tell their story both in a book and in a documentary. They covered all their bases. If it was only Spare, a lot of people would only hear about it thorough tabloids’ headlines about the book.
So, I will confess something here, judge me if you must:
Every year we hire a photographer and have a photoshoot somewhere local in the area (outdoors.) I never release these photos to the press.
I’m sorry guys. I know its a scandal.
I’m quite scandalous too Perhaps we should send our family snaps to Eden?
@HEATHERC, I actually love this idea. I would genuinely love it if several thousand squaddies blew up his inbox with our professional family photos while apologizing for the oversight of not sending them to him sooner.
How very dare you!
LOL
Gasp! The audacity! How could you @becks1? 😂
Breaking News: Meghan took a dump in one of the 3000 bathrooms in her $15m Montecito mansion. (Or is it pile?)
Once again for the morons in the back, there are no “friends ” of Meghan’s talking to these fools. Because, let’s all say it together now, in Montecito there are no leaks!!!
All I hope is that New York-based Jake Rosenberg stays away from Richard Eden and any suspicious social media accounts named Maureen.
Who’s the friend talking to Richard Eden of the DM? As Kaiser said, the British press are so eager to change the the topic. People take photos of their children all the time, are we supposed to be outraged that Meghan got one of her photographer friends to take some picture of her children?
Um hello? If Harry would just apologize then I am sure William and Kate would have popped over after the market trip for a photoshoot/photoshop demo.
If the photographer went by train it would have been even more expensive, hahaha, what Eden says is idiotic , especially considering his faves fly all the time, they heli here, heli there, even for tawdry country diners, and short trips where they could drive in their much smaller country. The USA has four?! Time zones! It is a business, and she is employing people. This family can do just as many ithers do, lots of people fly for business, pleasure or to visit family. How are they different? It ist like they have a helipad in their many yards in their many homes.
Maureen Richard Eden is exhausted after trying to stick the Middlebum photogate mud to the Sussexes and it didn’t stick. Since he can’t blame them for the fraud of doctoring photos, he is now trying to scandalise a perfectly normal scenario. He should stay in his lane, why bother contacting them? They have made it perfectly clear that they don’t engage with rag that he works for.
I can guarantee that *if* the Sussexes do release photos it won’t look like it was taken at Olan Mills
🤣🤣🤣
I’m sorry but what exactly was the point of his story? ‘Woman hires professional photographer to take pictures of her children and keeps them for herself…’
Where is the problem with this? Oh right. There is none.
Meanwhile, many of us have done the same. In the past I have trekked to Sears photo studio to have professional pictures taken of my children. They were cute kids. The public doesn’t care about them.
Wow, Maureen. You really got them, didn’t you? Devastating reveal. True journalism. Congrats.
It’s hilarious to me how they try to make anything they do evidence of “hypocrisy” on privacy. Take private photos of your family that allows someone else to see them and your home? I thought you wanted privacy! Take your kids to a parade outside or on vacation with your friends? I thought you wanted privacy! It pisses them off so much that they just won’t allow them access to their kids or personal lives. They are so used to having that parasitic relationship with the royals they think it’s literally unfair to them.
Do you think they will publish a new picture for Archie’s birthday? They stopped releasing any personal pictures after the Christmas one ( and I totally get it) but since he is turning 5, I wonder
My guess is no they won’t. I think they’re done releasing photos of their children.
I wish my husband and I would have splurged on professional photos of our family over the years. Candid snaps are lovely of course but a reputable professional can bring something out of scenes that the rest of us just can’t.
I think it’s wonderful that Meghan and Harry have done this. And that they keep those photos private. I am perfectly happy to see a sprinkling release of photos that are years behind, if it means those children are spared the hounding Harry and William got as children.
Nobody in the public needs to know what those children look like in real time. There are too many people who are deranged when it comes to this family. And most of them are just ordinary people who like celebrity gossip. But they’ve been whipped up into a weird and scary level of hate somehow.
I think even Will and Kate’s kids are dangerously exposed. I’ll see comments on social media about Louis or Charlotte (supposedly made by average older women like me) frothing at the mouth at what a rude brat Louis is and what a bossy shrew Charlotte is …all based off a fragment of video in which the children are simply having very human moments under the scrutiny of crowds and noise.