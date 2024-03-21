“Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend is suing him for assault & defamation” links
  • March 21, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Grace Jabbari sued Jonathan Majors for defamation & assault. [Jezebel]
Hollywood wants to monetize Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s relationship. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Late Night with the Devil. [Pajiba]
PR professionals unpack the Kate Middleton situation. [Buzzfeed]
These candid shots of a head-scarf-wearing Jennifer Lawrence look so Old Hollywood, except for the wireless earbud. [JustJared]
This male model is very furry (positive). [Socialite Life]
What to know about Beyonce’s country album. [Hollywood Life]
Beyonce’s latest Cowboy Carter promotional image. [Seriously OMG]
Sandra Huller’s awards season fashion was heavy on LV. [RCFA]
John Waters talks about being a “filth elder.” [OMG Blog]

5 Responses to ““Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend is suing him for assault & defamation” links”

  1. Kate says:
    March 21, 2024 at 2:21 pm

    Waiting for Majors’ defamation defense to hinge on the definition of “hit” or “strike”…

    Reply
    • Charter says:
      March 21, 2024 at 5:45 pm

      Majors team are using the Depp social media strategy. The amount of abuse she’s getting and the puffing up he’s getting is seriously gross.

      Reply
  2. tealily says:
    March 21, 2024 at 2:31 pm

    I’m looking forward to seeing Late Night with the Devil! I really like David Dastmalchian and this looks like a fun one.

    Reply
  3. Juniper says:
    March 21, 2024 at 5:11 pm

    If John Waters is ever coming to your town to speak, I highly recommend you go see him. He’s just so damn delightful. He tours pretty much every year around the holidays. He also has a summer camp in Maryland. I’ve never gone, but a friend of mine goes every year and says it’s a blast.

    Reply
  4. Shawna says:
    March 21, 2024 at 6:16 pm

    The PR angle is interesting, but it shouldn’t shut down inquiry about the actual truth.

    Reply

