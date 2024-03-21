“Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend is suing him for assault & defamation” links

Grace Jabbari sued Jonathan Majors for defamation & assault. [Jezebel]

Hollywood wants to monetize Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s relationship. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Late Night with the Devil. [Pajiba]

PR professionals unpack the Kate Middleton situation. [Buzzfeed]

These candid shots of a head-scarf-wearing Jennifer Lawrence look so Old Hollywood, except for the wireless earbud. [JustJared]

This male model is very furry (positive). [Socialite Life]

What to know about Beyonce’s country album. [Hollywood Life]

Beyonce’s latest Cowboy Carter promotional image. [Seriously OMG]

Sandra Huller’s awards season fashion was heavy on LV. [RCFA]

John Waters talks about being a “filth elder.” [OMG Blog]