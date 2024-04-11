Hello: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are ‘rising stars of the royal family’

This surprised me a little bit – Hello Magazine is jumping aboard the “York princesses should be working royals” train. Granted, Hello will cover Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie no matter what, but it says something about the boredom of the British media, to see them repeatedly push this on Buckingham Palace: the “slimmed down monarchy” isn’t working and we need some princesses out and about, wearing frocks and opening grocery stores. And I agree, that IS what is needed these days. The problem is… despite an enormous public appetite for it, King Charles and Prince William still aren’t going to budge. Can you even imagine, what if Beatrice stole their thunder?
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have long been much-loved members of the royal family. And now the King’s nieces have emerged as its rising stars too as an exclusive HELLO! Online poll reveals they are more popular than ever. According to our poll, more than half of our readers want to see the Princesses take on more prominent roles within the royal family, while, 82% of our most engaged royal readers consider them great role models as working women, wives and mothers.
Among members of HELLO!’s Royal Club, 78% are in awe at their resilience and 60% consider them rising stars of the royal family. As non-working royals, the sisters don’t carry out official engagements or receive money from the public purse, but they remain high profile members of the family and the King is said to be fond of them both.
Celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, one of Beatrice’s best friends, has helped her look her best but tell us Beatrice’s marriage to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 and the birth of their daughter Sienna the following year have also contributed to her transformation.
“Bea looks absolutely incredible; her skin is glowing, and she looks really heathy and happy, but there wasn’t any big plan,” Gabriela tells HELLO!: “She has always been very health conscious, and we like to eat healthy, but we also like to enjoy our lives. I don’t like to restrict people and my approach is about small changes that make a big difference. I very much believe that if you look after yourself, but you still enjoy your life and have a nice balance that will project not only how you feel but also how you look.
“She has a lovely family life, she’s extremely successful in her career and she has a nice social life. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her so happy. She’s got the best husband and she and Edo are a perfect couple and great team. They are so happy and in love and complement each other so well. Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea,” adds Gabriela, who says that she and Beatrice plan to spend more time in the Cotswolds with their families this summer. “She’s really cheeky and has a very good personality.
“Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she’s a fantastic mum. She’s had Wolfie [Edo’s seven-year-old son] in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him. She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids’ lives. It’s lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her.”
If this all feels heavy on pushing Beatrice in particular, I think that’s because Beatrice is the one who wants it. The York sisters are not a package deal – Eugenie has already made plans and arrangements away from royal life, and she’s had one foot out the door for several years now. She’s found a way to largely fly under the radar and that’s exactly how she likes it. Beatrice, on the other hand, married a man who comes across as quite thirsty and eager for royal connections. Bea and Edo would love to be “working royals” to some degree. Also: have we ever seen Sienna? It’s so funny that both Bea and Eugenie ended up with redheaded children. Fergie’s genes are so strong.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Hello.
Two more secret weapons! The royals need so many secret weapons because all the big guns have left the building.
I can’t believe that 4 years after harry and meghan left that firm is still looking for secret weapons. We’ve had sophie, Anne, edward and now the york sisters.
This institution is in internal turmoil. Either that or the press is increasingly getting more desperate
@Brassy Rebel, I came here to say exactly what you have said!! 😂😂😂😂😂. Secret weapons 😂😂😂
Edo is the only secret weapon. He’s the only one I want to look at.
Jack is my favorite married in.
Yes, Jack is the favorite. But I also don’t mind Edo. He and Beatrice seem matched in how they navigate public events. Good for them. As far as I know, he hasn’t publicly talked shit about Harry or Meghan. Unlike Mike so yeah. Mike is the one who has said shit and he’s the one that I have no time for. Ugh but just remembered that Beatrice hugged Piers Morgan.
I thought Edo was a clout chaser when they got together, and he may be, but I love his sense of style and I think Beatrice’s looks (clothes, accessories, makeup) have been a lot more sophisticated since he’s been around.
I’m genuinely glad that Beatrice is happy, but I still get super smarmy vibes from Edo.
I do think Edo is a bit of a clout chaser – I’m sure he likes the attention from attending events, and I’m sure it doesn’t hurt his IG following or the attention on his business (I follow his business on IG, lol), but I also do get the impression that he is into Bea, so I don’t think its a matter of it just being one sided on her part.
And IIRC, Edo was very civil and talkative to Harry – at the coronation maybe?
You beat me to it! I was like, “oh, no! they’ve discovered two more secret weapons.” LoL!
Sophie isn’t going to like this one bit!
Well this is very much a determined push sanctioned by, certainly Beatrice and Fergie and most probably Andrew too. They would like access to the public purse again.
Talking of which: ” The problem is… despite an enormous public appetite for it, King Charles and Prince William still aren’t going to budge” = I question an enormous public appetite but there is certainly an enormous public budget (up 45% this year) and less and less royals to spend it on. Without being ghoulish, the Queen’s remaining working royal cousins are ancient and won’t be around much longer. It would be sensible to rope at least Bea in for multiple reasons. Or, you know, they could start handing some of the money back….*laughs hollowly*
I posted a while ago on how many royal engagements were carried out when QEII and PP were still operating back in 2017. A fraction of that is getting done now and the Wales show no inclination to do the bread and butter events.
I get the feeling you can expect more public spending on the royals while getting less and less “work” for it in return. This is because william loves the title but hates everything else that comes with it.
(Speaking of william, where is he? I don’t think he has done an engagement since Kate’s cancer announcement)
I get that most Brits don’t care all that much about the monarchy and don’t think or talk about them as much as people like us (lol) do.
But why isn’t there a public outcry that the amount of taxpayer money they’re receiving has increased by ALMOST FIFTY PERCENT when there are far fewer family members working (or even alive, for that matter)? It’s objectively insane.
Do the British people get any vote whatsoever when it comes to increasing or decreasing how much is given to the BRF?
I know that the royals aren’t going anywhere anytime soon because of how much of an ordeal it would be to dismantle the entire system, politically speaking, but JFC, there should be some control by the taxpayers as to just how much to spend on them. The amount they receive could be slashed by 75% and they’d still be living in unimaginable wealth.
ETA: @Chloe, please keep up! William IS working. Didn’t you see that he sent one tweet?
/s
The bar must be incredibly low for Bea also. She is being praised for parenting her own child and stepson like that is unusual. At least she has a friend with a name and not unspecified “friends” or “sources” praising her. Bea and Edo don’t have to be “working” royals as long as they get invited to a few things and get attention through this type of article that reminds everyone of the QE connection (which is likely more valuable than the KC connection).
Is that not what kate gets praised for all the time? Bare minimum seems to be par of course within the British establishment and media.
What exactly does Bea do? The friends mentions a career but what exactly is her job?
I was about to say I thought she was an art dealer and then I remembered John Malkovitch saying he’s an art dealer in Ripley and I can’t stop laughing. What is Bea’s job??😂
ETA: Sorry, it’s Eugenie who’s the art dealer. Bea is some kinda software exec??
@bettyrose: a software exec? Really? I would have never guessed Bea to do something in the tech sector.
@Chloe – Others here seem to have more of the scoop than my peruse of Wiki, but it’s probably just a title that was mutually beneficial, a company wanted a celebrity name, she needed the cover a pretend job, badabing!
Vice President of “whatever title you give to nepos that don’t really do any work and take eight vacations a year.” How on earth would she be a vice president of any company based on her own work experience, which, as far as anyone can tell, consists entirely of going on exotic vacations. Her job is her title–the company has a royal princess on its payroll and that’s good for cocktail party talk.
💯 agree, an article Kaiser wrote many years back stated that Bea took 17 vacations in 9 months at a new job.
I really think Bea, Sarah, and Andrew want to be back on the public purse as The Hench wrote above. Andrew always made such a stink over his “blood princess” daughters. Poor thing, he needs new secrets to sell to the Saudis.
Is there really a public appetite for Beatrice and Eugenie? Definitely in the press there is because they have nobody to talk about but I’m not sure about the public. I tend to agree with Tessa Dunlop who said that most of people don’t know who is who. Plus, I think Beatrice’s rep has taken a hit for her role in the Andrew interview.
Nah. There’s limited public appetite for them full stop, mostly apathy and familiarity. The press (who set the narrative) on the other hand are frothing at the mouth for more royals to write about.
Oh, there’s lots of appetite, but not for fluff stories like this. Beatrice wants the public attention, but wants none of the smoke that comes along with that. For example:
(1) how come she claimed Gwedo-what’s-his-face is a millionaire, but her father had to use money stolen from a Turkish widow to pay for her wedding? (2) What was her role in that stolen money affair? (3) How did she end up with that woman’s baby daddy? (do you have any idea how much millage the rats would have gotten out of this story if Meghan had a child from a prior marriage? (4) how does she feel about both Epstein and Weinstein (and Maxwell) attending her 18th birthday party (and don’t try to remind me that she was only 18 cuz you know if this had been Harry, the rota rats would have no trouble blaming him). Shall I go on? How does she feel about the nanny who took care of her (and Eugene) being convicted of murder? (again, let me remind you that if this was Harry . . . )
@Proud Mary – Bea’s parents tainting her birthday party like that tells us all we need to know about the Yorks.
Yes, apathy is what the royal family want. They are more than happy with people just tutting and grumbling. What they and the rota do not want is active and vocal opposition. Who can forget the arrests on coronation day, and other protestors seemingly being allowed to protest behind a screen. Out of sight out of mind.
I’m thinking there is more of a rota/BM appetite than a public one.
Edo is not a royal. There is no monarchy in Italy and the queen never conferred a title on him. Beatrice is a royal. Tim Laurence accompanies princess anne but he is not a royal.
No one is saying his or would carry out duties on his own. He doesn’t even use the honorarium title since Italy does not recognize noble titles.
Yes. Not the same as philip and Elizabeth as Far as dual and solo appearances.
Edo is as British aristo as they come.
Wolfies mother should have rate d a mention as parent
She might be happy to not have her name mentioned in connection with the RF.
Yeah this is all Beatrice. She (and her husband) absolutely want it and would jump at any chance to be ‘working’ royals.
Honestly, I don’t think the hypocrisy of being ‘half in half out’ would be an issue as we know tons of others already do it, they’d just ignore that. The issue is thunder stealing and that is something William and Charles are absolutely in agreement on, they want ALL the attention and ALL the money for themselves. If Kate is still in any way a player in this game she’ll be on the same side as no way does she want ‘blood’ princesses getting more attention than her. She’s the last ‘glamourous’ one standing (possibly/probably) and wants to keep it that way.
No offense to Bea of Eugenie, but if they were really true “thunder stealers” they would be stealing the thunder already. They are enough known that if they had any real star power, they would have been on the frontpages daily. No need for them to become working royals. The fact is that there might be a mild interest in them, but not enough to become anyone’s secret weapon. Most people regard them with indifference.
Exactly. The way Meghan taking a hike on coronation weekend made front pages in England. There’s nothing that Meghan ever does that they won’t immediately slap on the front page.
I agree this is all Beatrice. She’s always wanted to be a working royal, I think she had that expectation in her life long enough that she’s never been able to fully pivot away from the idea. Eugenie was younger when they were told they wouldn’t be working royals and I think she was able to adjust a lot better. She seems to have a pretty full life outside of the royal family.
I think it could also be Bea’s attempt to capitalize on the attention from/shift the narrative on her inclusion in the Netflix show about Andrew’s interview.
I think it’s Bea plus her parents egging her on. It’s idiotic to me, the York sisters have so many years of bad blood with Kate. Beefing with the future Queen Consort and Charles himself isn’t going to get Bea the job she wants.
If Bea gets a royal job, Sarah and Andrew will be right behind her. Gah.
Sarah probably dreams about remarriage so she can get her h r h back. Big problem since she could not do royal work unless Andrew does.
The magazine’s logo HELLO! combined with Bea’s startled look made me read the headline as though it was stunning breaking news lol
Hello!!! Did you hear?!?!
The York sisters are RISING!!! STARS!!!!
It’s like the Mad Libs of British Royal Press:
So which 40-60 year old RF member is going to be today’s “rising star”?
And which of the 7 or so left standing will be this week’s “secret weapon”
Note, funny how the secret weapons are always women. And not so funny how the press has to repeatedly focus on the secret weapons because the primary four are kind of anti-weapons:
KFC, The Other Woman, The Other Brother and Kate – there is no ‘there’ there, with Charles out of commission and myopic, W & K alternatively raging, vacuous, awkward, mean spirited and (as long as we’re going with military words like weapon) AWOL, while Camilla just swans around guffawing and raiding the royal jewelry chest.
Ok @ North that made me laugh
you forgot the “Edward is secretly butch” article!
I’m surprised there was nothing in the article about Beatrice doing school runs.
Many people could not pick out which woman is Beatrice and which is Eugenie.
that’s me and I am on this site quite a bit.
Holy photoshop what on earth did they do to them?
KC and W want all the money, they don’t want to share it. They don’t want to “work” too hard, or pay taxes. (They also just forced Wales to exempt them from agricultural laws.)
They’re not gonna un-slim the monarchy bc they want that pie all to themselves.
Another DM article last week stated late Q had 18 relatives to call on while currently there is just 9 and when on to suggest Q’s nephew’s, the Chatto brothers could join the Firm. However who would want to work for FK? BM want glamour and fresh gossip so beware anyone who decides to step up. It is so annoying that everyone dances around the Invisible Prince. Where is Mr Cellophane when the king needs him? Why dust off the aged Kents when FK shpuld be out there princing?
Um, controversial opinion: Beatrice has Ozempic face.
I was literally going to comment that. It’s pretty obvious to me she’s had some kind of help to lose weight so drastically and the face is suffering.
Came here to say this. She looks like a doll in a horror film.
Just here to say Eugenie looks incredible in that orange dress.
This is nothing more than Hello trying to sell magazines.
I can’t believe why the York sisters are seeking this kind of attention knowing how they are going to be bullied and battered by the media but maybe they have elephant thick skin like their parents.
Charles and William do not want to share the spotlight nor money. Their wives certainly do not want younger and very pretty women as working royals.
This is mean, but Eugenie is so much prettier than Beatrice.
This whole article is nonsense — Kate would be as miffed as William and Charles if either Bea or E were active royals.
I agree. Beatrice has IMO never been attractive, inside or out.