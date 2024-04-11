Hello: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are ‘rising stars of the royal family’

This surprised me a little bit – Hello Magazine is jumping aboard the “York princesses should be working royals” train. Granted, Hello will cover Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie no matter what, but it says something about the boredom of the British media, to see them repeatedly push this on Buckingham Palace: the “slimmed down monarchy” isn’t working and we need some princesses out and about, wearing frocks and opening grocery stores. And I agree, that IS what is needed these days. The problem is… despite an enormous public appetite for it, King Charles and Prince William still aren’t going to budge. Can you even imagine, what if Beatrice stole their thunder?

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have long been much-loved members of the royal family. And now the King’s nieces have emerged as its rising stars too as an exclusive HELLO! Online poll reveals they are more popular than ever. According to our poll, more than half of our readers want to see the Princesses take on more prominent roles within the royal family, while, 82% of our most engaged royal readers consider them great role models as working women, wives and mothers.

Among members of HELLO!’s Royal Club, 78% are in awe at their resilience and 60% consider them rising stars of the royal family. As non-working royals, the sisters don’t carry out official engagements or receive money from the public purse, but they remain high profile members of the family and the King is said to be fond of them both.

Celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, one of Beatrice’s best friends, has helped her look her best but tell us Beatrice’s marriage to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 and the birth of their daughter Sienna the following year have also contributed to her transformation.

“Bea looks absolutely incredible; her skin is glowing, and she looks really heathy and happy, but there wasn’t any big plan,” Gabriela tells HELLO!: “She has always been very health conscious, and we like to eat healthy, but we also like to enjoy our lives. I don’t like to restrict people and my approach is about small changes that make a big difference. I very much believe that if you look after yourself, but you still enjoy your life and have a nice balance that will project not only how you feel but also how you look.

“She has a lovely family life, she’s extremely successful in her career and she has a nice social life. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her so happy. She’s got the best husband and she and Edo are a perfect couple and great team. They are so happy and in love and complement each other so well. Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea,” adds Gabriela, who says that she and Beatrice plan to spend more time in the Cotswolds with their families this summer. “She’s really cheeky and has a very good personality.

“Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she’s a fantastic mum. She’s had Wolfie [Edo’s seven-year-old son] in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him. She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids’ lives. It’s lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her.”