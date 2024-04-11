Griffiths: There’s a witch hunt against Prince Harry but he ‘invited it’

As part of the Heritage Foundation’s year-long campaign against Prince Harry, a federal judge recently ordered the Department of Homeland Security to turn over Harry’s visa application to the court. This week, DHS finally found the Trump-era papers and turned them over. That’s what kills me about Heritage’s whole argument, in which they claim that the Biden administration has given special treatment to Harry, when really, Harry entered the United States under a visa issued during the Trump administration. As always, this is less about American politics and more about the high-level British right-wing effort to make Prince Harry’s life hell, to have Harry deported from America, to “force” him to come back to the UK. The judge has not issued any ruling or whatever and this story is barely getting headlines here in America. But in the UK? They’re obsessed with it.
Prince Harry is set for an “embarrassing climbdown” if he is found to have lied on his US visa application, Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffths has claimed. Appearing on GB News, Griffiths told host Patrick Christys that Prince Harry will be feeling “very anxious” as the documents have since been handed to a federal judge.
Discussing the handing of Prince Harry’s documents to Judge Carl Nichols, Griffiths said it was a “big development” in the battle between Prince Harry and the Heritage Foundation. Griffiths told GB News: “I’m actually amazed we’ve got here, because this feels like it’s been rumbling on for months and months. At first it felt like a bit of a stunt from the Heritage Foundation. They did the freedom of information request, and we wondered if it would really lead to anything. But this moment is really big because it’s actually led to something, this is really happening now.”
Griffiths revealed that there has been a “two week delay” in the Judge getting Prince Harry’s application, but now they have finally got the papers, it’s a “big moment”.
Patrick asked Griffiths if this could mean that Prince Harry may be “at some point put on a plane back to Britain and forced to stay here”.
Griffiths responded: “The most likely thing that will happen is Harry’s going to be feeling very anxious somewhere in Montecito right now, and for the next few days. It’s going to be really embarrassing because they’ve already hinted that his defence might be that he lied about drug use in Spare. We all know that he was trying to sell copies of his book, so I imagine that before deportation, there might be some sort of embarrassing climbdown.”
Patrick argued that supporters of Prince Harry may believe this is a “gratuitous witch hunt”, and the “irony” of what the Heritage Foundation is doing is that they “actually don’t really want him back in the UK anyway”.
Griffiths agreed that it is a “good point” made in defence of the royal, and said it “does feel like a witch hunt, but it was probably invited” by the Duke’s actions. She told GB News: “Sure, there’s a witch hunt, but was was it invited? I think it probably was, because Harry’s written about this in a book, to sell books to make money. It’s so ironic isn’t it, that the whole of Spare is about how hard done by he is and how he’s not actually that privileged because his brother gets all the privilege. And yet it’s actually this book that’s getting him in so much trouble. It seems like perhaps he was chancing his luck or he thought he’d get away with it, but that’s just not the case. He’s a serious public figure, and he’s admitted to drug use in a book whilst living in America.”
“Sure, there’s a witch hunt, but was was it invited?” – that’s basically the motto of the British media. “Yes, we have a completely inappropriate and disgusting obsession with this man and we feel like we own him, his wife AND his children, but didn’t he invite us to feel that way by EXISTING?” Again, on the issue of drug use – admitting you used drugs at one point in your life is not enough to have your visa revoked. The drug section of the US visa and immigration is about people who are known drug abusers (not users) and people who have been convicted of drug crimes in other countries.
Yes it is a witch hunt but Harry didn’t bring it on himself his brother the jealous idiot did. There all fixed. Peg and family will do whatever it takes and get into bed with anyone who will help to try to bring Harry down.
He invited it? What, was his skirt too short?
ha! I can’t pass by this comment without giving you props for it. I definitely snorted.
I can’t top this comment. The internet is won. 🏆
His skirt was okay, but his sweater was way too tight. He’s such a a trollop!
Perfect comment.. this is victim blaming at its most vile.
Absolutely. The attitude is that it is OK for me to do anything I want to blame you for stuff because you caused me to do it. Duh!!!
HA!
Damnit, now I have to get paper towels to wipe the diet coke I snorted all over my computer screen.
I love this!
This tells you the entire point of all of this “at some point put on a plane back to Britain and forced to stay here”. As if even if was deported he would have to return there. He could just move to another country. Are they planning on doing court cases across the globe until he’s in the White Tower? They really hate that he doesn’t have to live in that country and be subject to their invasive attention, because they don’t have any contacts in the U.S. to help them harass them, and the Sussexes run a tight ship professionally, and have great friends and family personally.
“Are they planning on doing court cases across the globe until he’s in the White Tower?” I wouldn’t put it past them. They basically admit here that the American criminal justice system has been weaponized against him.
@Brassy is absolutely terrifying how it’s been weaponized against him. I know I shouldn’t be shocked at this point, but I still am.
They won’t be satisfied until they run the Sussexes out of every country they go to if they leave the US. Or live in the eternal hope that Harry will abandon his family and leave on his own.
Yep. His wife and children are Americans and he’s British. Those are two of the most powerful passports in the world. On top of that, they are rich and famous and genuinely beloved in many places.
Between the obvious fact that the precedent of cancelling the visas and deporting every spouse and parent of Americans who (maybe) didn’t reveal their brief youthful drug experimentation (which took place in a third country outside the United States) would be INSANE and lead to so much litigation, they have plenty of obvious options, like Canada, and plenty of others (especially many very nice countries that offer “golden” residency visas to those who invest as little as $50K in the economy).
If British funded interests really do force this one out of sheer spite, Harry may NEVER return to Britain. And what is currently an uneasy but, deep down, loving (he clearly loves his father and cousins) estrangement between Harry as the country of his birth and parents’ legacy would be forever broken. He and Meghan would literally be free of even the pretense of having to be civil and understanding for the greater good.
What a clown show.
Their children hold USA and UK citizenship. They would be welcomed into any commonwealth country and there are many to choose from!. But seriously unsure what the think tank people’s game actually is.
If people like Ozzy Osborne and his missus can settle in the USA without being deported then I think Haz is safe!
I’m sure many countries would offer Harry and his family full citizenship. The BM and the Palaces are a clown show!
Let’s do all the British rock stars living over here in the US who are known current or former drug users now. The list is long. This IS a witch hunt plain and simple.
So the thing about a witch hunt is that you first invent a phantom threat and then you hunt it. Read that again. In a witch hunt *the threat isn’t real*
“Look what *you made* me/us/them do…” is the classic abuser’s argument.
They always tell on themselves.
If these people don’t think Harry had absolutely the best available immigration lawyers they are delusional. And LA immigration lawyers are used to dealing with visas for entertainers and probably know exactly how to answer the drugs questions.
Exactly.
I don’t think he’s nervous at all, but he’s probably rolling his eyes at the stupidity of this. I’m sure he had the best immigration lawyers and I wouldn’t be surprised if those immigration lawyers also reviewed Spare. The british media has this wet dream of harry being deported and sent back to the UK and that’s just not going to be how this plays out.
I suspect his initial visa applications was done with the advice of top immigration lawyers. His publisher would have had a team of lawyers review Spare before publication. The British media is trying to gaslight its audience into believing Harry’s visa is in danger. I’m sure he is irritated that these people won’t leave him in peace but not worried at all.
I’m sorry to be saying this, but once the extreme right hitches their cracked-out wagon onto something, things often do happen. Look at how women’s rights are being eviscerated. I know people say his lawyers are rock-solid and the diplomatic visa could invalidate all of this, but January 6 happened. Nothing is impossible for these people.
Girl, bye with bullshit! What you are smoking?
The right to abortion was enshrined legally for over 50 years before it was overturned by women-hating, Trump-humping white men. An admission of previous drug use cannot be compared to the disenfranchisement of women’s rights. The Heritage Foundation is playing into the BM’s fever dreams as a deflection for Ginni Thomas’s direct involvement in the Jan. 6th attempts to overturn the election. Harry is a mere scapegoat and this witch hunt will go nowhere.
It has been a decades long effort to overturn roe v wade and it happened because a lot of white women didn’t vote for Hillary and so now three anti choice Supreme Court judges are there until they retire or die.
Harry’s visa application will not be reversed or reopened since that would set a precedent of reopening the visa application of a lot of famous people. Especially since he has American kids and his wife is American.
I hate to say this, but I agree with @Shawna. We should have learned by now that NO institution can be counted on to save us from the far right when the chips are down. We have seen systemic failures at every level. Half of our elected officials have embraced the hate. Major news organizations are normalizing and both-siding this. Some courts have slapped Trump down, some (even the NY appeals court) give him a lifeline. Yes, there has been a decades long campaign to overturn Roe in the US, but we are going on almost a decade of abuse to Harry for dating/marrying Meghan. If this by the Heritage Foundation doesn’t work to harrass Harry out of the US, these forces will find something else. The BRF have now hitched their wagon to the US far right political movement. Anything could happen. I don’t trust anyone or any institution to do the right thing anymore. Harry and Meghan are not untouchable. No one is.
Shawna, other British immigrants to the U.S. have a history of using drugs and have been allowed to remain in the U.S. I’m not worried about it.
Brit Media: Harry must be forced to move back here!
The US, voiced by NFL Player of the Year Cameron Heywood “IT’S PRINCE FREAKING HARRY!!” the crowd roars
This is what the UK trashy tabloids speclialise in – tearing people apart.
They don’t want Harry back bc they GAF about him, they want him back so they make his life a living hell and remind him that they own him in the way they own members of his family.
Then if he still doesn’t come to heel they will destroy him.
It’s as simple as that.
The British press and especially the Mail need to consider this: Conservative MP Michael Gove, (former journalist, ex husband of the Mail’s Sarah Vine), flew to NYC in early 2007 to interview Trump for Murdoch’s Times UK. There are reports that Murdoch was in the room for the interview.
A couple of years later, Gove admitted he had used cocaine “on a number of occasions” when he was “a young journalist”.
What did Gove put on his visa when he went to interview Trump? Presumably he needed at least a tourist, possibly a working visa?
If Gove admitted using drugs why was he allowed to access Trump?
If Harry’s visa needs to be examined then why not Gove’s as well?
Gove would have a diplomatic passport and British don’t need a visa to enter the US.
We need an ESTA to visit the States.
If he wasn’t an MP at the time he would not have any diplomatic status.
This is a big ball of nothing that they’re rehashing because you know, Andrew and his ACTUAL crimes are in the spotlight again. Must distract the dumb old proles from a real story.
lol the BRF & its supporters are so cult like. The glee of this GB news presenter & a Fail writer recently speculating on how Harry could be forced to return to the uk over this visa issue- they cannot take that Harry has escaped, isn’t in their grasp anymore & they don’t have access to as much of his life in the US. I remember a foreign journalist saying in 2020 that a rota reporter said they wouldn’t let Harry go. all of this behaviour (the Telegraph & Mail has been noted as interested press in the Heritage Foundation’s claim) & the uk press frequent trips to Montecito to harass their residents is really giving obsessed ex
Also the uk press has reported on Harry & drugs before & no doubt would have reported on his use of cocaine etc as a got you if Harry hadn’t spilt his own tea so idea Spare caused this is a nonsense
This is domestic violence. I said what I said. “He invited it?”
What they really mean is he asked for it by not behaving, by not doing what he was told, by not being subservient to them in all manner of things.
If he were in a relationship, he would deserve every slap, punch, kick and isolation because he talked back, dinner was late, the laundry wasn’t folded correctly, why can’t he just do what he’s told?
This is sickening.
It’s TOO MUCH
I suspect the press are focusing on the wrong visa application. First of all, Harry as a holder of a British passport, he would have entered the US without a visa. Then he would have applied for temporary or indefinite stay in the US. I would like to think that the visa application in question would have asked if he had a drug conviction rather than if he has taken drugs.
I look forward to the climbdown of the Mail on Sunday after this turns out to be nothing.
There once was a time when I genuinely believed that eventually William would move past all his rage and jealousy of Harry, and move on with his life.
But it seems that William will continue to wallow in his inadequacy, self-loathing, and furious envy all his life.
Not only will he continue, he’s intensified with his obsession.
I hope and pray the judge tells the heritage foundation to go fk themselves. What right have they to Harry’s information
They are not a government body!! I hope some very rich friends of Harry now go after the Heritage foundation and ask for their personal details and melanias and every Brit performer, music wise and sports that have entered the UK. Yes we know it’s a fking witch hunt, but nice to see it admitted for a change, and how dare you bloody well say that the WAR VETERAN PRINCE, the one who did two tours in a theatre of war, DESERVES it, when you have his candy ass brother fking around and not doing the job he’s paid millions for, and you say NOTHING. And no, Harry would never go back to the toxic UK or Royals
Lol which story this week is more far fetched? Harry being deported? Harry missing Kate like he misses his mother? Or Kate being a witness in Samantha Markle’s appeal? Press desperation is next level and unreal. They so desperately want to harass the Sussexes and can’t so they have to settle for the illusion of having any impact on their lives.
The Heritage foundation is suing the US government not Harry. Additionally Harry has never been convicted of selling drugs. So this 2 year campaign to get his visa application has no impact on Harry and costs the heritage foundation a lot of money.
Samantha’s many losses are being funded by the same person paying Meghan’s court costs every time she wins. Again this doesn’t impact Meghan in anyway her lawyer deals with all of this.
No wonder Harry called these people wasps bees and flies. They are all just easily ignored insects.
It is all so stupid! This is the story that is making me the most angry though 😡
Harry is a very wealthy and well connected man, even if idiocy were to prevail and he was forced to leave the US there is an entire world out there for him to choose from where he could reside and there is not one damn thing the British media could do about it. Jamaica comes to mind…
No he did not ask for it.
This whole thing is contingent on whether he has lied. who the hell would lie on a visa application? That’s a pretty far-fatched if.
This is all bullshit. It’s about having something to print. They print their what if fantasies and their base eats it up. Pure speculation. There will be another “what if” when this is put to bed. (What if they have trouble in their marriage? What if they can’t pay their mortgage?)
Apparently they don’t know the difference between drug trafficking and drug use.
Ianne, I actually don’t think they expect there to be a problem with Harry’s Visa. This is just a way to make it a thing and harass Harry. You notice the credible US media are ignoring the whole thing.
It’s just another way to get people to hate. They really are getting desperate for ways to do that.
I know this is off-topic, but I didn’t know where else to comment about last night’s episode of “Familiy Guy”; did any of you happen to watch it? For some reason, Brad Pitt was hanging around with Peter; there’s a scene where Lois is asking Brad about his children…and he doesn’t even know their names; Lois named them all, one by one! and in another scene(maybe it was the same one, don’t exactly remember) , Brad is really mad at some woman and he says “I wish I had a private plane so I could choke you” O.M.G., I was stunned…who would have thought Seth MacFarlane would be the one to go there!? (glad that he did)
Meh, this will never happen. If Biden is in office, no one will move against Harry for such a petty reason. If The Defendant is elected (he will not be elected) then he would play hell getting this through the court system. For several good reasons, it isn’t going to happen. Harry can rest easy in Montecito.
“The whole of Spare is about how hard done by he is and how he’s not actually that privileged because his brother gets all the privilege.” No, no, it’s not.
i’ve come to the conclusion that these witch hunts the visa for Harry and the defamation suit for Meghan are not about the results but are designed to drain their resources which in their mind would have the same desired result for them to come back to the UK in Shame and Penniless.
The visa suit is against the government. It is costing the US taxpayers for these idiots to sue to gain access to a private citizen’s info. The suit against Meghan is basically the same since it would now be playing out in appeals court. Sam is basically fighting against the system now, not Meghan.
The far right problems we have in the U.S. makes it a lot clearer how Hitler got into power in Germany. Here are the steps that he and our modern potential “dictator” took:
1) Convince people that what they read and what they observe is false. Make them believe that only you, the person who wants power, is telling the truth.
2) Lie constantly. Repeat lies as often as possible and people will believe them.
3) Get others to publicly agree with your lies by threatening them. Reward the people who say that they believe your lies by giving them positions in government, preferably in the court system.
4) Yell a lot in public speeches–the louder you are, the more it will sound as if you are telling the truth. And make sure your audience cheers and applauds you.
5) Convince people that you are above the law because you make the laws. Does not matter what rest of government does.
6) Get rid of anyone who does not support you, especially minorities and women.
There is more, but the similarities are amazing.