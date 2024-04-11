Griffiths: There’s a witch hunt against Prince Harry but he ‘invited it’

As part of the Heritage Foundation’s year-long campaign against Prince Harry, a federal judge recently ordered the Department of Homeland Security to turn over Harry’s visa application to the court. This week, DHS finally found the Trump-era papers and turned them over. That’s what kills me about Heritage’s whole argument, in which they claim that the Biden administration has given special treatment to Harry, when really, Harry entered the United States under a visa issued during the Trump administration. As always, this is less about American politics and more about the high-level British right-wing effort to make Prince Harry’s life hell, to have Harry deported from America, to “force” him to come back to the UK. The judge has not issued any ruling or whatever and this story is barely getting headlines here in America. But in the UK? They’re obsessed with it.

Prince Harry is set for an “embarrassing climbdown” if he is found to have lied on his US visa application, Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffths has claimed. Appearing on GB News, Griffiths told host Patrick Christys that Prince Harry will be feeling “very anxious” as the documents have since been handed to a federal judge.

Discussing the handing of Prince Harry’s documents to Judge Carl Nichols, Griffiths said it was a “big development” in the battle between Prince Harry and the Heritage Foundation. Griffiths told GB News: “I’m actually amazed we’ve got here, because this feels like it’s been rumbling on for months and months. At first it felt like a bit of a stunt from the Heritage Foundation. They did the freedom of information request, and we wondered if it would really lead to anything. But this moment is really big because it’s actually led to something, this is really happening now.”

Griffiths revealed that there has been a “two week delay” in the Judge getting Prince Harry’s application, but now they have finally got the papers, it’s a “big moment”.

Patrick asked Griffiths if this could mean that Prince Harry may be “at some point put on a plane back to Britain and forced to stay here”.

Griffiths responded: “The most likely thing that will happen is Harry’s going to be feeling very anxious somewhere in Montecito right now, and for the next few days. It’s going to be really embarrassing because they’ve already hinted that his defence might be that he lied about drug use in Spare. We all know that he was trying to sell copies of his book, so I imagine that before deportation, there might be some sort of embarrassing climbdown.”

Patrick argued that supporters of Prince Harry may believe this is a “gratuitous witch hunt”, and the “irony” of what the Heritage Foundation is doing is that they “actually don’t really want him back in the UK anyway”.

Griffiths agreed that it is a “good point” made in defence of the royal, and said it “does feel like a witch hunt, but it was probably invited” by the Duke’s actions. She told GB News: “Sure, there’s a witch hunt, but was was it invited? I think it probably was, because Harry’s written about this in a book, to sell books to make money. It’s so ironic isn’t it, that the whole of Spare is about how hard done by he is and how he’s not actually that privileged because his brother gets all the privilege. And yet it’s actually this book that’s getting him in so much trouble. It seems like perhaps he was chancing his luck or he thought he’d get away with it, but that’s just not the case. He’s a serious public figure, and he’s admitted to drug use in a book whilst living in America.”