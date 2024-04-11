Exfoliating cloths, fleece jackets and Cards Against Humanity for the whole family



From CB: I bought the set of shoehorns I mentioned last week and they’re great! I wish I bought those sooner. I can slip my sneakers on easily right before I go out. I also just purchased this under $100 air fryer after the handle on my very old one broke. Two of my friends have this 6 quart Cosori fryer and I’m looking forward to trying it out! Here are some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Exfoliating net-like cloths for softer, smoother skin



From CB: Commenter SpankyB on Kismet’s post about loofahs mentioned these net-like exfoliating cloths. They are made of nylon and dry out faster than wash cloths, gloves or loofahs, with less bacteria build up. You get four cloths for between $8 to $9.50, depending on the color combination. This listing has over 2,200 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say these are long and that you might want to cut them before using. They’re flexible and are said to give a good lather with soap and to exfoliate well. “I had been previously using a loofah and was looking for another option that harbored less bacteria and these did not disappoint. I’m still only on my first one and it’s been two weeks, one thing cool to keep in mind too is that these net sponges are suuuuper long so the next one i use i will be most likely cutting in half so stretch the life of them even further. I like how these make it really easy to scrub my back and they lather up soap really nicely, not to mention they dry really fast so i don’t have to worry about them getting that damp smell.” “I’ve been using these for almost 2 years after dating this Nigerian guy who always had the best, smoothest skin I had ever seen. At first it was rough but then, I started to notice a change. My skin is beautiful, smooth & bright. I use these everyday. I do not feel clean if I use a cloth (rag). Great exfoliant.”

A tinted mineral sunscreen that works with all skin tones



From CB: I use sunscreen every day as part of my morning routine. This mineral sunscreen from trusted brand CeraVe is competitively priced at $13 with a $1.81 coupon. This listing has over 55,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it blends in well, that it doesn’t feel greasy and that it’s lightweight while being protective. “It’s perfect! Moisturizes but it’s not oily at all, the tint is just right, not too dark… but not so light that you look like a ghost! I love it and will be buying again soon just to have a back up!!” “Great moisturizer! I’ve been searching for one to replace an Estée Lauder product (daywear) that’s been discontinued. Most of the ones I’ve tried are very oily, ridiculously expensive and are either too dark or too light. This one blends well, isn’t oily and has SPF.”

A fleece jacket for under $9



From CB: It’s that time of year when it gets cold randomly and it’s hard to tell what you should wear. These fleece jackets from Amazon essentials are on sale with some versions on sale for under $9! They come in sizes x-small to 6x and in 23 different colors and patterns. These have over 52,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re comfortable, warm and that they hold up after washing. “My work is always freezing. I needed a grey zip up jacket to wear over scrubs. This sweater is perfect! It’s warm and I love that it has zippered pockets. I got it on sale for $19 which was such a steal! I would have purchased at the higher price too because the quality seems good. I’m usually a small to medium but I got a medium because I wanted a looser fit.” “I really like this fleece that I ordered it is the perfect warmth, not too thin not too thick. It fits perfectly under my winter coat. I plan on ordering more, the price was not too expensive it was affordable.” “Bought it a few years back and still a great solution for cold weather. Also, great price.”

A gentle jelly peel that makes your skin glow



From Rosie: Bliss’s Jelly Glow Peel is a popular option for a more gentle exfoliator and is great for sensitive skin. It contains “fruit-based enzymes” and “plant-based cellulose” to make your skin brighter and smoother, with no harsh scrubbing necessary. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 4,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users love how well it gently exfoliates their skin, making it look so nice it “glows.” “This stuff is AMAZING. I’ve been buying religiously for at least two years. I know it’s made for the face but I also use it on my shoulders, chest, other problem areas.” “Every time I used this exfoliator it leaves my skin with a beautiful glow. This is a great alternative for anyone who wants to exfoliate their skin, but not with a grainy scrub.” “Easy to use, genuinely does gently exfoliate the skin. My skin is softer, smoother, and even bouncier. I use it about 2x/wk.”

An electric scrubber that makes it easy to clean your bathroom



Do you hate cleaning the bathroom like I do? This electric spin scrubber is here to make the job easier and less taxing on your back and knees. It has four different brush heads for cleaning your tiles, shower, toilet, bath tub, marble, grout, and more. The handle is adjustable, too. You can get it in white, black and white, or light blue. It’s currently on sale for between $40-$45 (depending on color), with an additional $3 coupon applied at checkout. This electric subber has a 4.4 star rating, more than 3,400 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers rave about how it’s made cleaning the bathroom much easier, quicker, and less painful. “I hate cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower and tub, so I bought this in the hope that it would make the job less awful. And it was worth every penny. Seriously, go buy this thing. It’s amazing.” “This item is great for cleaning, showers, tubs, and anything else that needs a good scrubbing. Easy on the back and makes life much easier. One charge last a long time!” “I love how easy this was to use. Scrubbing your bath and shower is always a pain and this made it super easy and got up stains I hadn’t been able to previously.”

A Cards Against Humanity game you can play with the whole family



From Rosie: I had no idea that Cards Against Humanity had a family edition until I saw a friend post pictures of their family playing it on Facebook. This version, which is under $30, is 600 cards that are all appropriate for the whole family (recommended ages 8 and up) to play. There’s also a glow-in-the-dark expansion pack edition for $20. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 13,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. In reviews, people say it’s a great option for a family game night. “Clean, kid friendly version of Cards Against Humanity. This is a family favorite for game night.” “It is hard to find something my pre-teen through young adult children will all agree to do with Mom. They all sat down Christmas Day to play this together with no complaints.” “We have the bet [sic] time playing this as a family, and great for when kids friends are over too. So many laughs.”

A copper pitcher and tumbler set that makes your water taste delicious



From Rosie: I keep hearing that copper drinkware, like the ones used for Moscow mules, is all the rage now. It’s supposed to have some health benefits, and is known to have antibacterial properties. This copper pitcher and tumbler set is a great addition to your kitchen. If you don’t need the pitcher, then the same company also sells a set of just the two cups. Either one would make a good gift, too. The description says that they are hand wash only, though, and there are guidelines suggesting you don’t use them every day. This pitcher/tumbler set has a 4.3 star rating, more than 850 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People say that an additional benefit is that it makes their water taste great. “Got this to remind myself to drink more water. I fill this up before I leave work and have delicious tasting water the next morning. The cups are a nice addition. Can only recommend!” “Using daily & very pleased with taste, no after taste. No more plastic bottles, yea!!” “These are beautiful and just the perfect size so you don’t drink to [sic] much copper water. I will have a cup first thing in the morning and then a cup right before bed.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.