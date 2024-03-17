The Waleses’ advisor: Reuters, AP & AFP are ‘hypocritical’ for killing the Frankenphoto

The British papers were full of royal stories this weekend. Some of the coverage was critical, but having read through multiple articles and columns in the Mail, Telegraph and Times, it looks like the royal reporters are dutifully circling the wagons under the belief that they can still somehow control the narrative. They don’t realize that the barn door was left open and the horses bolted long ago. Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times had the biggest exclusive, straight from Kensington Palace. When I say “straight from Kensington Palace,” I mean that I’m surprised she didn’t just publish the palace emails and WhatsApp messages directly instead of trying to hide the palace’s manipulations behind “sources.” You can read an archived version of Roya’s big, fancy exclusive here. Some highlights:
The Waleses will release a new photo for Louis’s birthday: Despite the global furore over Kate’s attempts to tidy up the picture, she and her husband, Prince William, are still expected to uphold the annual tradition of releasing a new photograph marking their children’s birthdays. Prince Louis turns six on April 23. “They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” an aide said. Sources close to the couple say no “firm decision” has been taken yet on whether Kate will point the camera or leave it to a professional photographer.
The Frankenphoto fiasco fallout: A source close to Kate says she wanted to “bring a bit of joy” with what was intended as a reassuring image to thank the public for their support during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January. But the subsequent fallout and hysteria, screeches of a “royal crisis” and demands for “more transparency”, together with wild and unfounded conspiracy theories on social media about Kate’s health and the state of her marriage due to the “missing wedding ring”, has shaken them. A friend insists there was nothing sinister in Kate’s editing, just a desire to project the polished image that the public has come to expect from the couple: “It’s a photo that she knew everyone would pore over so she pored over it herself — she likes trying to make the family look the best they can.”
Devastated Kate: Kate was “devastated” by the furore, prompted by several picture agencies on Sunday night issuing “kill notices” for the image over “manipulation” that did not meet their standards. She moved decisively on Monday morning to “own it” with a rare personal apology on social media, to try to explain what happened. A friend and adviser to the couple said: “If you want to call out the mistake, it was Kate not telling her team that she’d done it [edited the photo]. But she came out and said sorry. The photo was a misstep, even with something as innocent as that you should disclose altering it. But in the history of image-cropping and photo-altering to tell a story, a lot of the reaction from picture agencies was hypocritical.”
When Kate will actually return to work: By [after Easter], they meant the end of their children’s school holidays, not the Easter weekend. They return to Lambrook School, near Ascot, on April 17, and Kate is still expected to resume public duties from then, though there are no signals yet as to when or where her first engagement will be. William will also take time away from public duties during their children’s Easter holiday.
William pulling out of his godfather’s memorial: The tide turned when William pulled out of a memorial service in Windsor at short notice last month for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, citing a “personal matter”. The friend, who knows why William cancelled, said: “He had no choice but to pull out but the reaction was disappointing. That blew the lid off everything with people’s impatience to know what was going on. He’s not in ‘blaming the media’ mode. He’s just really upset that his wife is having to go through all of this with her recovery, and then having to think about making statements about a family photo.”
Kate will disclose her medical situation on her terms: A royal source said: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.” A friend says: “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”
She’s not a show pony!! Says a source: “In Kate’s case, there is almost nobody else in the world whose face, body, clothes are more judged than hers. So it’s entirely right for them not to want to be drawn into a game about what is going on with her health. What is happening is exactly what they said would happen — she would spend two weeks in hospital and be back after Easter. So what if they haven’t pushed her out there to wave from the back of a car? She is not a show pony.”
Social media is being so cruel to them!! Friends say the couple are fully aware of the recent news coverage and some of the more outlandish and lurid conspiracy theories about them on social media. “They’re not like [Prince] Harry, obsessing and scrolling through Twitter, but they know it has broken through. They follow the news and see the BBC breaking news alerts,” says a friend who is in close touch with both. “Social media has provided the media with plenty of content and the speculation around their marriage is just cruel. These are people with three small children going through the hardest time they’ve had to go through as a family, with that as an awful backdrop. They are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids, but it’s not easy.”
William’s new private secretary is doing a bang-up job, you guys!!! Helping the couple navigate the current terrain is Ian Patrick, William’s new private secretary, a former diplomat who was appointed MBE for international peacekeeping. He has been in post for less than a fortnight but is already a hit in the household. “Ian is fabulous — thank God he arrived at the perfect moment,” a royal insider says. “He’s fantastic, really calm, super smart. He is perfect for William, and William is really pleased he’s there. He’s been funny, calm and very clear about not reacting to everything.”
The Waleses have a lot of public support: William and Kate have also been “buoyed” by public support and the sense that “the public sentiment is not the same as on TikTok”. On Tuesday, the Buckingham Palace switchboard “rang off the hook” with messages of support for them. After a tumultuous few weeks and months, royal insiders say there will be no big “rethink” over how the couple move forwards. They will simply endeavour to keep calm and carry on, as Queen Elizabeth so often did in the final years of her life when family drama escalated. “I don’t think they should engineer what they do next,” says one who has been in touch with the couple. “The royals are at their best when they get on with their job. Don’t strategise about how to recover ground lost over Photogate, do what you were always intending to do, and when you take the next picture, make sure you take enough so you don’t have to use Photoshop.”
WOW: “But in the history of image-cropping and photo-altering to tell a story, a lot of the reaction from picture agencies was hypocritical.” Kensington Palace hacked together a Frankenphoto and when Reuters, Getty, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse ALL got in touch with KP for clarification and/or an unedited photo, those agencies were ignored, which is what led to the kill order on the photo. KP had ample opportunity to handle this better, to speak with the agencies or simply release the “original” photo. Instead, these dumbf–ks are calling major international agencies “hypocrites” because those agencies wouldn’t publish their amateurish propaganda as proof-of-life.
Also – I’m glad Roya finally solved the mystery of what “after Easter” means. They’ve pushed back Wiglet Christ Superstar’s resurrection until mid-to-late April. After April 17th or thereabouts. Weird that they wouldn’t even confirm Kate’s appearance at Trooping in June then, huh? As for the rest of it… as I said, all of this clearly came from the clowns at KP, including the hilarious aside about William’s brand new private secretary doing such a bang-up job. Huevo has staggered from one fiasco to another since Ian Patrick has been on the job. But hey, at least the new guy makes William and Kate sound like self-pitying, arrogant buffoons in his emails to Roya.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images, Avalon Red, Kensington Palace.
Not everybody has a public appetite to see those children being trotted out.another article about the sanctimonious wails with a dig at Harry included. I wonder who made all those calls to see how keen is doing.
Who exactly is K’s “friend?” William? I ask this because nothing is being attributed to her new secretary. Ian Patrick on the other is getting kudos. And there’s that focus on that big-blue wearing addict who seemingly edited her own Mother’s Day photo, which was taken by Peggington and distributed by KP. She’s still being thrown in front of the bus for that—no mention of Egg here! I still don’t believe she is in charge of what’s being printed about her. I’m still wondering if she’s okay.
“The royals are at their best when they get on with their job.”
I mean, sure. But William & Kate are NOT getting on with their jobs. If they had done so for years, they’d have a reserve of goodwill to draw upon. That well is dry, which is a big part of why this is such a problem.
I love the part where they say, “Easter? You thought we meant the religious holiday? No, it’s the school holiday.” And poor William is so exhausted from not obsessively following X/Twitter like his brother Harry, that he has to take that time off, too.
Exactly. Imagine the stupidity and arrogance of these people pontificating about carrying on with their work WHILST informing people about four more weeks of holidays on top of their 19 weeks per year.
Wait, “hardest time”?? “Keep things as normal as possible for the kids”??? How serious IS this??
Well, previously, Kate said the hardest thing she ever did was walk around greeting the public with H&M present after QE’s death. So this could be a hangnail.
A hangnail! This is my new favorite theory. Sounds about right for Kitty.
Ha!! I have no doubt that Kate has a flair for the dramatique, I’m just bewildered at the messages being sent (“Don’t worry! Stop making up absurd stories! This is the most difficult thing they’ve ever experienced and rest assured she is getting the best of care” WHAT)
Right it sounds so dramatic. My husband had surgery and was off work for 3 months, we have 3 kids who were within the Wales kids age range and they just went about their life, all while I worked. All this “as normal as possible” makes it sound life altering or she has been GONE from the home.
@jenn: probably not so serious at all. Kate just enjoys staying home, not working (which is why she’s taken the most “recovery time”) and being a victim and coddled. She’ll be back after april 17th fresh as a daisy.
Who haven’t they blamed for their actions now? If they could have produced the original none of this would have happened. The gaslighting is visible once you have been exposed, blaming others isn’t going to work for this.
I think the reason they won’t release the original is she must look pretty terrible still because all the little edits to the kids aside that is not Kate’s 2024 face. That’s not even her 2023 face. They grabbed a much older photo and don’t want to admit it. To me that’s the biggest issue and it makes the blurring of the hair make sense.
I don’t think that she sat for that photo at all – and that is why they didn’t release the original – because she’s not in it. That image is a fraud and the fact that KP and the BM is underplaying this as a housewife doing a bit of editing to tidy up an image is so condescending and downright insulting! Especially when one of the several news agencies that killed the image is comparing KP with North Korea!
Condescending and insulting is absolutely right @arthistorian. KP is scolding the public and the photo agencies. They are still lying when they say it was just a little editing and then scolding anyone who says otherwise. The gaslighting is deeply exhausting. I’m so sick of royal lies and the BM that covers for them.
@ArtHistorian agree completely. Well almost completely. I think she may be in that picture, but it’s clearly a few months old. Or like you said maybe she’s not in it at all and they just covered that up.
If they can’t release the original, it’s either bc there isn’t an original to release, or because the original has information in it (either the meta data or something in the trees etc) that gives away the date.
Again, as we’ve said before, this isn’t about Kate making minor touch ups to a picture. This is about propaganda.
At this point, they’re trying to gaslight the whole planet. The desperation reeks.
The Guardian published this article, and in it there’s an altered photo with QE2. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/mar/17/people-question-everything-now-how-kates-photo-scandal-rips-up-the-rules-for-royals-and-the-media
Clearly, the royals have been illegally altering pictures for a very long time and this, no matter what spin Roya Nikkhah and the rest want to do to make this disappear, they can’t.
A lot of people on here were already calling that one out as photoshopped. Interestingly, it was supposedly taken by Kate. The way they are posed without touching each other, they could have all been added in.
So they did fill that new executive position at KP? Linked In shows Sean Carney’s position is COO in The Household of TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales and the starting date was Oct 2023. Three new people with impressive qualifications at KP and things seem worse than ever.
According to the press the CEO position hasn’t been filled yet.
I’m still in stitches over Wiglet Christ Superstar. 😆😂🤣
And, yes, the self pity is dripping from every word of this. The announcement that they’re just going to continue on with the lies, the non-transperency, and the entitlement would be breathtaking coming from anyone else. But from them? To be expected. I mean we all knew we weren’t going to get an apology and a vow to change their ways and do better in the future. And we still have no idea what’s going on.
That was the best part for me. I’m going to have it as an ear worm today.
I found the agencies hypocritical too. K&W sent a lot of photos before, clearly altered beyond a few touch ups. The most recent one was their christmas photo, that looked like a photo from a true crime series. The hypocrisy is that they should have killed other photos too. On the other hand, the BM and the palace treated this photo as the “look, she is alive and looks younger than ever” photo. So, I understand why the agencies were more careful with this one.
This Mother’s Day photo involved cloning. Quite different from the Christmas disaster.
The guy from the French photo agency admitted that they hadn’t followed their own guidelines when they got photos from KP in the past and they will tighten up their procedures.
Few things in roya’s exclusive stood out to me
1. “A friend insists there was nothing sinister in Kate’s editing, just a desire to project the polished image that the public has come to expect from the couple”
When will Kate and William understand that no one cares and no one expects a polished images from them? Kate has been married into the royal family for over a decade and still can’t shake off that “imposter syndrome” so she overcompensates and micromanages everything from her clothes / hair / makeup/ how she and her children pose for the camera etc. that’s a very pathetic and sad life to live because that way you can never be free, you’re always on edge and very likely to breakdown.
2 “ They’re not like [Prince] Harry, obsessing and scrolling through Twitter, but they know it has broken through.”
Kate and William don’t know this but they are deeply mentally broken and completely obsessed with Harry and Meghan, it eats them deep in their core and I’m sure they spend every waking moment thinking about them, they’re a royal personification of the trolls on social media unable to quit Meghan and Harry and this will spill to how they raise their children, also the absolutely scroll Twitter, they even have a couple of troll accounts that they manage personally.
3. “ the public sentiment is not the same as on TikTok”. On Tuesday, the Buckingham Palace switchboard “rang off the hook” with messages of support for them. “
The general public doesn’t care, they don’t get it! Equating max 100 messages of support from a country of 60 million people doesn’t mean people care, perhaps more people would have cared if they planned out their PR, but the whole fiasco has delved into gossip, no amount of paid for # on X , supportive columns from the scum at daily mail, falsified polls will change that
I’m cackling that their “modern royals” defense boils down to “but y’all didn’t see our landline blow up! SEE, EVERYONE STILL LOVES US!!!!!”
🤣Yes touting your landline credentials over that of the internet is certainly a choice!👍
The landline was full bc royal reporters were calling to get info from the palace. I’m sure they were obsequiously wishing them well at the same time. Honestly, Arthur Edwards probably called at least 10 times.
Excellent summary. 💯
EM: I totally agree. The part about Kate wanting to ensure that she put a polished struck me as weird. For all this talk about Kate coming into her own, growing in confidence and having a steely spine don’t ring true if shes believes that the public wanted a perfect photo. It also confirms that she was extremely threatened by Meghan.
Calling the photo agencies hypocritical is not going to take their heat off you! The opposite.
They knew the public would pore over the picture? The only did because it was faked.
Major eye roll in bringing in Harry. Of course William can’t resist.
“In Kate’s case, there is almost nobody else in the world whose face, body, clothes are more judged than hers.“
“Almost” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in this statement…
Indeed.
Of course she’s a show pony! They all are!
That’s the deal. The get millions in clothes, travel, palaces, absolutely anything & everything they could ever want.
In return they give “service”. So like, being seen is about what they all actually do.
If they can’t even do that, what’s the point of them?
What did they say to Meghan? “We pay, you pose”. It sounds like the BM sees them as a “show pony”.
“There is almost nobody else in the world whose face, body, clothes are more judged than hers”? Try your sil, Kate, the one you helped slam and who was constantly being accused of breaking royal “protocol” with anything she wore or did while you had praise heaped on you for everything. Give me a break.
They are not going to be rushed. They have said this for many years and they continue to be workshy
KP cannot put the Genie back in the bottle.
A writer from NY Times was on X talking about going down the rabbit hole with the botched picture.
Triple the people watched Harry’s video at the Diana Awards as opposed to Cain’s live appearance, remember how the BP made such a big deal that Cain was leaving before Harry appeared, a good thing he did, the young people went wild when Harry appeared.
It’s far bigger than a little cropping and color correcting. It’s about publishing an image of an experience that never existed, and passing off fiction as fact.
It’s also about whether KP has copyright to use those images, let alone manipulate and publish them while crediting someone else.
The other weird thing is, Kate (in her own words) is a ‘hands on mom’ and keen photographer that has a public history in capturing photos of/with her children.
So why was it necessary to frankenshop the Mother’s day image? The real Kate would have about a million snaps on her laptop ready to go at any moment.
Wherever Kate is, it doesn’t apear William has access to her or her things.
They have (unwittingly) externalized their most personal and secret internal insecurities and fears so thoroughly in all of their actions since 2016. I think only Trump is comparable. If they ever realized it Im not sure they could recover. Probably this is why they wont allow their brains to go there and therefore cant change.
Well…the best they can hope for is to change the narrative in Britain. Unfortunately for them this won’t change the way they are now perceived by everyone else.
The difference in the way Meghan was treated is also clear to everyone but them.
More yada yada Can’t is great. MIGHT tell the truth about what’s wrong with her. Social media is cruel funny how it wasn’t cruel to Meg. Just more white washing of a totally f**ked up situation. They decided to bring the squirt gun to the wildfire they lit with the secrecy over what has really happened. They will just continue to lie
Keen on planning to maybe be open later! Same as it ever was. Empty promises. And here we thought we weren’t in for the annual spring keenery of promises to work!
A keenery of promises. Going to stick with that collective noun.
Hi there. First time commenter but looong time reader and admirers of this blog and all your fabulous comments!
Question: speaking of Frankenphotos….does anyone think these two actually loved each other at one point? I have never gotten the feeling that there was anything “there there”. It’s sad but also so bizarre. Like their whole marriage is a Frankenphoto. The monarchy itself is a Frankenphoto of what they think the people want to see, what the people actually want to see, and a smoke screen for what it really is.
I mean compare this to anything the Sussex’s do and the authenticity dichotomy is off the charts. One couple is electric and real and dedicated to their causes and the other is just an illusion. Gives me the creeps.
Well, Will and Kate’s wedding is probably the coldest wedding I’ve ever seen. Not a lot of love there.
That was one of the least passionate kisses I’ve ever seen.
No there was no love on Pegs part. He wanted an aristocrat but they wouldn’t have him so Can’t was always their doing her best to catch him and the crown. She was called the mattress by his friends. He settled and married her and continues to treat her like dirt in public by not letting her touch him without him giving her a dirty look. This was no love story. She knew what she was getting.
I’m with you, I think they only ever tolerated each other, and even that ended years ago. They briefly got punch-drunk when they united to abuse the Sussexes out of the country, but that’s it.
So obvious that Will is the source because he just couldn’t resist this… “They’re not like [Prince] Harry, obsessing and scrolling through Twitter ….”
Also, Will actually got Ryan Air to pull a tweet because he’s so thin-skinned.
ITA, Trix. In fact, I still have no confidence that we’ve seen or heard anything from K since Christmas 2023. We’ve heard from the Huevo, KP, the RR spin points, BP, etc, but there is nothing in this article that says she had anything to do with it.
We know it’s from Egg because K is getting blamed for the photoshop disaster, Ian Patrick is lauded, Harry is being criticized, and nothing negative is being said about W.
As the Mother Jones article stated, the home is the most dangerous place for women in abusive relationships. It’s beyond weird that they do not want to risk Kate appearing in public or showing that she’s okay.
https://www.motherjones.com/media/2024/03/kate-middleton-princess-wales-photoshop-photo-royal-family-twitter-conspiracy/
Very good points ML
So, that’s the new line, is it? Poor, dear, sweet Kate, who only thinks of others first, dragged herself from her sickbed to bring a little joy into people’s humdrum little lives. And all those ungrateful Tiktokers, like AP and Reuters and Getty and AFP are a bunch of hypocrites for looking this generous show pony in its huge gaping mouth.
lol— they’re just a couple with three small children. We should give them some grace, y’all. How about when Meghan was just a pregnant woman with a toddler? It always blows my mind when the BM tries to shame the public for their questions and opinions by pointing out that they’re only human. They certainly had no problem going after H&M and leading the public to do the same. No grace for them, ever.
Yep. We all know why.
And Harry is forever persona non grata for bringing all of “that” into the royal family.
This part: “issuing “kill notices” for the image over “manipulation” that did not meet their standards” is so misleading. The implication here is that they killed it because the manipulation was amateur and didn’t meet their standard for photo manipulation. (When in fact the manipulation itself was the problem) Poor Kate! Bullied by the big, bad international press. Just a simple mom who is the most looked-at woman in the world! gmafb
Yeah, they’re laying it on thick. It wasn’t killed over a little editing. It was killed bc it was manipulated at North Korean levels. A new head was plopped on Kate and they couldn’t produce the original. And KP calling the photo agencies hypocrites seems like a petty move. They really shouldn’t be insulting the agencies that could potentially comb through more of their old photos. Really hope CNN follows through on their investigation.
I read this article le yesterday and all I can say is KP and the Wales are deluded and arrogant. Plus Kate is never going to talk publicly about her illness and recovery.
I mean… we all knew William was short sighted, stupid, and arrogant.
But, this is BREATHTAKINGLY short sighted, moronic and arrogant.
Not sure how far the press will back them. Maybe they will toe the line. But I don’t think William has as much -I’m untouchable – power as he thinks
What will it take to make William realize he needs to course correct? There’s just no way, is there?
The combination of intense stupidity, arrogance and entitlement that the left behind royals and their stenigraphers like Roya show is so aggravating, one feels like smacking them in the face.
I am so glad they have landed themselves in such deep shit of their own making that no one with any sense can defend them.
The photo blowup was not about Charlotte’s sleeve. It was meant to be an update on Kate’s health and after press agencies scrutinized her appearance, they discovered inconsistencies that led to the ban. None of the followup conversation mentioned Kate’s health or if she appeared healthy or sickly. KP allowed the “perfect family” photoshop issue to play out because it served as the perfect distraction from the real issue of Kate’s recovery.
So many things to write about this article, so little space…a)” The Waleses will release a new photo for Louis’s birthday Why did they feel the need to say that? Are they trying to appease the RR after photogate? It’s something they do each year for each child, b)”A friend insists there was nothing sinister in Kate’s editing, just a desire to project the polished image that the public has come to expect from the couple”: telling the public that their “perfect” family is an illusion without telling them..they got away too many times with it…c) according to the article, Kate would return on the 17th of April, after the children’s break…God forbid, they lose a day or two from their vacations, even after such a long break, d)“Social media has provided the media with plenty of content and the speculation around their marriage is just cruel. These are people with three small children going through the hardest time they’ve had to go through as a family, with that as an awful backdrop.” : poor little mice, they are always the victims…no matter that they brought the whole thing on themselves..and while I can understand that this was a difficult time for the children, specially during the “surgery “, I don’t know why they keep insisting on it, if Kate is well and recuperating as they want us to believe, and e) finally, congratulations to William’s new private secretary who dictated this article and probably, is the Wales friend, royal source etc judging by the way Roya speaks about him..perhaps so as to have similar scoops in the future 😀?
My head is spinning from all the lies in this piece coming from Huevo Pegs the III and his missing soon-to-be ex-wife. Let’s see, we have:
—Keen will arise after Easter, but, oh by after Easter we mean 3-4 weeks later. Or maybe not even by Trooping. We’ll also drop some hints that she’s too fragile to handle any of this and may disappear from public life altogether.
—We never complain or explain, except for all the times (and every single word in this article) when we literally complain and explain (and blame Harry or Meghan).
—Keen gave the photo to her staff and they didn’t think to review it or ask any questions about the Frankenphoto. But oh, they also haven’t seen or spoken to her in months.
—Keen is such a self-sacrificing mom that just wants her children to look good, but it was just her (younger) face that was pasted in; the kids edits were only their clothes and hands.
—We don’t pour over social media like obsessed Harry, we only buy bots to harass and bully other people online and to make sure we always have more followers than the Sussexes.
—So what if Keen didn’t wear big blue? That means nothing, move along. I mean, so what if she’s only worn it every single time we’ve ever seen her since her engagement (including sailing on the open ocean, digging in the dirt, and digging her hands into sticky bread dough with the scouts).
This entire piece sounds like one big Peg rant, with some ‘don’t forget about me’ cries from the disappeared soon-to-be ex. I’ll laugh and laugh if the big royal news that the BBC has been briefed on is the divorce and all of the rota rats will look stupid as hell for covering the Wailses asses this whole time that Pegs has been planning Keen’s long goodbye.