Queen Camilla ‘hunted partridges’ during her week-long holiday in Spain

On March 2nd, we learned that Queen Camilla had boarded a plane and she was about to take more than a week off from royal work, leaving her cancer-stricken husband by himself. What was slightly funny about it is that Camilla really was picking up everyone else’s slack before then – she had been out and about, doing events and representing the monarchy for weeks, even while the heir to the throne went MIA and the other “working royals” were wandering away in various directions. There were also rumors that Camilla had a falling out with William, just as there were rumors that William was so mad about Camilla’s week-long holiday that he went on a sympathy strike too (which actually happened – he had seven full days off during Camilla’s holiday). Some royalists even suggested that Camilla had flown off to get spa treatments in India too. Now a Spanish reporter is revealing where Camilla actually went:

Queen Camilla has been back on royal duty this week as she led the Royal Family at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, however a few days before she was enjoying a relaxing break at a Spanish finca. The finca, or estate, provided some welcome respite for the Queen, who has been at the head of the Firm temporarily while King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer.

Spanish journalist Marisa Martin Blazques revealed on the TV programme TardeAR that Camilla jetted to the European country for some sunshine for a few days. According to the television contributor, Camilla came to “hunt partridges” in a luxury finca used by former King Juan Carlos and other members of the Spanish nobility and aristocracy in Ciudad Real, south of the capital Madrid.

It is not known exactly where the Queen stayed, however the Duke of Westminster’s La Garganta estate is located nearby in the same province. Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is a close friend to Prince William and godfather to Prince George and is also one of the wealthiest men in Britain. His huge Spanish estate has previously played host to William and his younger brother Prince Harry, who travelled there to go hunting like Camilla.

The Queen was unable to stay there for too long however as she was back in the UK for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11.

[From The Daily Express]

The idea that Camilla needed a week off to get spa treatments and day-drink sort of made sense to me, but the idea that Camilla went to Spain to hunt patridges is so random and bizarre. I mean, yes, these people love to hunt. Camilla and Charles’s affair flourished, back in the day, at shooting weekends and hunting holidays. That being said, I think a trip to Spain sounds more reasonable than “she flew all the way to India and back in nine days.” I also believe that Cam stayed at some wealthy person’s estate, probably the Duke of Westminster’s La Garganta. What’s crazy is that Spanish gossips revealed this too – this was not some British royal reporter doing their job and asking where the hell the queen (consort) of England went on holiday. If it had been the Sussexes, they wouldn’t have stopped until they had done a full audit of the finca’s accounts. Also: the Mother’s Day Frankenphoto Fiasco really stopped any further criticism of Camilla’s holiday, didn’t it?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

27 Responses to "Queen Camilla 'hunted partridges' during her week-long holiday in Spain"

  1. Tessa says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:10 am

    The huntress. That fur hat is ugly. The queen to me will always be the late elizabeth not Camilla

    Reply
  2. seaflower says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:11 am

    Dons tin foil hat: So Camzilla went to Spain, country where the Kkkhate in a coma reporting came from. Hmmmm

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:11 am

    She has unfortunate smile like her stepson william.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      March 17, 2024 at 8:18 am

      Have you seen the profile shot of her in the shadows floating around Twitter? She looks identical to T*ump wearing a Camzilla wig, hat and blue dress. It was taken the day she’s wearing that light blue dress above.

      Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      March 17, 2024 at 8:32 am

      I meant to add about her smile, it actually repulses me. Her smug smiling face is like something out of Get Out great-grandma edition or some other nightmarish imaginings.

      I never understood when people here used to talk about how much fun she’d be to say-drink and gossip with. And not even including the physical, her entire energy and personality are disgusting to me. Plus, the entire time she was laughing and gossiping to your face, she’d probably be plotting ways to slip you some cyanide when your back was turned.

      Reply
  4. Jan says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:13 am

    If Cowmilla was holding a shot gun, I would seek protection.

    Reply
  5. Cessily says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:13 am

    So the bloodbath between the Palaces wasn’t enough for her? I will never understand killing animals for fun/sport, it’s sick.

    Reply
  6. Izzy says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:14 am

    Seems like taxpayer money well spent. /s

    Reply
  7. sevenblue says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:15 am

    They use this type of events for networking too. I wonder, whom did she meet there? Spanish reporter’s insistence on the coma story got curiouser now.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      March 17, 2024 at 8:25 am

      Yup. Interesting too that it’s also the Spanish papers saying Rose is pregnant again with Pegs’s baby and divorces are on the horizon.

      Who is this long-time leaker meeting with over there?

      Reply
  8. SAS says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Wtf, that was her much-needed “rest and relaxation” break?! SICK.

    Reply
  9. Beverley says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:24 am

    The photos of her in the green coat are TERRIFYING!

    Reply
  10. blueberry says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:25 am

    So… a straightforward shooting week then?

    Reply
  11. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:27 am

    If not for the Spanish media, we would know nothing about these disgusting people. So I thank them for not being like the British media.

    Reply
  12. Alexis Maxwell says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:31 am

    Wasn’t it also a Spanish reporter who leaked Kate’s had a serious operation? Camilla cozy’s up to the press did she leak about Kate’s whereabouts??

    Reply
  13. Sheyr says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:47 am

    Wasn’t there a segment in Spare where Harry mentioned a bonding moment between him and his brother shooting birds?

    Camilla comes across like a jealous biddy wanting to put her stamp on many experiences mentioned by Diana’s kids.

    Reply

