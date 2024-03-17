Zara & Mike Tindall probably got paid by a CBD company to attend Cheltenham

Here are more photos of Zara Tindall at the Cheltenham Festival, a four-day event full of horse races and hats. Zara attended all four days of the festival, while her husband Mike Tindall attended two days (Day 2 and Day 3), judging by the photos.

Zara and Mike obviously do not have royal titles, but they’ve been exploiting their royal-adjacency a lot, especially in recent years. One could make the argument that it’s not like their royal-adjacency is all they have going for them – Mike is a now-retired professional rugby player, while Zara was an Olympian and competitive equestrian. Nowadays, Mike’s doing reality television and he’s a podcaster, while Zara continues to pile up “sponsorships” and advertising deals. To me, the Tindalls come across as tacky hustlers, taking any paying gig that comes their way, even if it means paid pap strolls in Australia (that was just two months ago!!). I mean, I don’t begrudge them their money-making schemes. But why has no one ever referred to Mike and Zara as having “paymasters” or “selling out the family on a podcast”? Don’t tell me, I already know.

In any case, I’m posting these Cheltenham photos because I wondered aloud last week if Zara and Mike were getting appearance fees for showing up to the festival. I have no idea about these kinds of racing events in England – are appearance fees ever involved? As it turns out, Zara and Mike were getting paid, just by someone else. Zara made sure to get photographed with her bottle of Pureis CBD oil, with the label in clear view. Pureis CBD then posted the photo on social media. That Twitter account Gert’s Royals got involved, noting that Pureis should have labeled the tweet a sponsored post, especially considering that Mike Tindall is Pureis’s brand ambassador. What’s even crazier is that the Daily Mail published Pureis’s photo and ran it like a straight story and NOT sponcon. Once again, all of this tacky hustling is 100% fine – but god help us all if the Duchess of Sussex releases a cookbook, right?

You got really lucky then that the wife of your paid brand ambassador just so happened to have your product in its pristine original packaging falling out of her bag, with the label clearly showing. — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) March 14, 2024