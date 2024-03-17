Zara & Mike Tindall probably got paid by a CBD company to attend Cheltenham

Here are more photos of Zara Tindall at the Cheltenham Festival, a four-day event full of horse races and hats. Zara attended all four days of the festival, while her husband Mike Tindall attended two days (Day 2 and Day 3), judging by the photos.

Zara and Mike obviously do not have royal titles, but they’ve been exploiting their royal-adjacency a lot, especially in recent years. One could make the argument that it’s not like their royal-adjacency is all they have going for them – Mike is a now-retired professional rugby player, while Zara was an Olympian and competitive equestrian. Nowadays, Mike’s doing reality television and he’s a podcaster, while Zara continues to pile up “sponsorships” and advertising deals. To me, the Tindalls come across as tacky hustlers, taking any paying gig that comes their way, even if it means paid pap strolls in Australia (that was just two months ago!!). I mean, I don’t begrudge them their money-making schemes. But why has no one ever referred to Mike and Zara as having “paymasters” or “selling out the family on a podcast”? Don’t tell me, I already know.

In any case, I’m posting these Cheltenham photos because I wondered aloud last week if Zara and Mike were getting appearance fees for showing up to the festival. I have no idea about these kinds of racing events in England – are appearance fees ever involved? As it turns out, Zara and Mike were getting paid, just by someone else. Zara made sure to get photographed with her bottle of Pureis CBD oil, with the label in clear view. Pureis CBD then posted the photo on social media. That Twitter account Gert’s Royals got involved, noting that Pureis should have labeled the tweet a sponsored post, especially considering that Mike Tindall is Pureis’s brand ambassador. What’s even crazier is that the Daily Mail published Pureis’s photo and ran it like a straight story and NOT sponcon. Once again, all of this tacky hustling is 100% fine – but god help us all if the Duchess of Sussex releases a cookbook, right?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

15 Responses to “Zara & Mike Tindall probably got paid by a CBD company to attend Cheltenham”

  1. sevenblue says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Wow, they really think that everyone is stupid. The bottle is falling from her bag “accidentally”. Sure.

    Reply
  2. equality says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:17 am

    Zara has some sort of position with cheltenham. They were probably double dipping and getting paid by cheltenham also. Nice to be them and do these things with royal approval.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:17 am

    Gerts is a busy body but she’s right here. Anyway, Zara may not be getting the money for that tweet but Mike definitely is. Zara gets paid as a Director at Cheltenham. The question should be asked why and how she got that job since she not a horse racer but we all know why.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:20 am

    Those hats with big feathers are not a good look for her or anybody.

    Reply
  5. TarteAuCitron says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:22 am

    That shot of Zara couldn’t be more staged.
    The Tindalls are so downmarket. Do they just go from gig to gig? It all seems a bit hand-to-mouth.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      March 17, 2024 at 8:42 am

      They have amassed a $30 million fortune with their hustle. Not bad.

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        March 17, 2024 at 8:47 am

        Don’t they also live in her mother’s estate. So, no house cost, security cost. They should have made more money now considering all of their gigs. Where is the money going?

      • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
        March 17, 2024 at 8:54 am

        @Sevenblue, I imagine that they have investments and such. The royals are notorious tightwads and don’t spend a pound of their own money if they can get someone else to pick up the tab, but they do enjoy screaming broke constantly.

      • TarteAuCitron says:
        March 17, 2024 at 9:06 am

        30 million?! Wowzers :-O

  6. Jais says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Gert calling it out😂!

    Reply
  7. Kokiri says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Lol!

    I always have perfectly boxed products falling out of my purse!
    This family, I cannot even.

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:35 am

    That box does not fit in that bag and why are none of its other contents exposed if it’s not staged?

    Reply
  9. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    March 17, 2024 at 8:50 am

    I don’t begrudge them any opportunity to make coin but geez, the Tindell’s seem to select the most down-market projects possible. If you’re going to cash in on your royal roots, then at least try to keep it classy.

    Reply

