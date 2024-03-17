Zara & Mike Tindall probably got paid by a CBD company to attend Cheltenham

Here are more photos of Zara Tindall at the Cheltenham Festival, a four-day event full of horse races and hats. Zara attended all four days of the festival, while her husband Mike Tindall attended two days (Day 2 and Day 3), judging by the photos.
Zara and Mike obviously do not have royal titles, but they’ve been exploiting their royal-adjacency a lot, especially in recent years. One could make the argument that it’s not like their royal-adjacency is all they have going for them – Mike is a now-retired professional rugby player, while Zara was an Olympian and competitive equestrian. Nowadays, Mike’s doing reality television and he’s a podcaster, while Zara continues to pile up “sponsorships” and advertising deals. To me, the Tindalls come across as tacky hustlers, taking any paying gig that comes their way, even if it means paid pap strolls in Australia (that was just two months ago!!). I mean, I don’t begrudge them their money-making schemes. But why has no one ever referred to Mike and Zara as having “paymasters” or “selling out the family on a podcast”? Don’t tell me, I already know.
In any case, I’m posting these Cheltenham photos because I wondered aloud last week if Zara and Mike were getting appearance fees for showing up to the festival. I have no idea about these kinds of racing events in England – are appearance fees ever involved? As it turns out, Zara and Mike were getting paid, just by someone else. Zara made sure to get photographed with her bottle of Pureis CBD oil, with the label in clear view. Pureis CBD then posted the photo on social media. That Twitter account Gert’s Royals got involved, noting that Pureis should have labeled the tweet a sponsored post, especially considering that Mike Tindall is Pureis’s brand ambassador. What’s even crazier is that the Daily Mail published Pureis’s photo and ran it like a straight story and NOT sponcon. Once again, all of this tacky hustling is 100% fine – but god help us all if the Duchess of Sussex releases a cookbook, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Zara Tindall and Natalie Pinkham seen at day one of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England,Image: 856212041, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Zara Tindall and Natalie Pinkham seen at day one of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England,Image: 856212164, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Zara Tindall seen at day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England,Image: 856571820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Zara Tindall seen at day two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England,Image: 856573586, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Zara Tindall seen at Cheltenham festival day 4 Gold Cup Day, Cheltenham Racecourse Cheltenham, glos,Image: 857152298, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Zara Tindall seen at Cheltenham festival day 4 Gold Cup Day, Cheltenham Racecourse Cheltenham, glos,Image: 857155783, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall arrive with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 2 at the Cheltenham Racecourse.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall arrive with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 2 at the Cheltenham Racecourse.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM – The 2024 Cheltenham Festival – Day 3 at the Cheltenham Racecourse at Prestbury Park.
Wow, they really think that everyone is stupid. The bottle is falling from her bag “accidentally”. Sure.
The Windsor were never known for their brains, now if it was adultery, lying, and thieving, that is a different story.
Zara has some sort of position with cheltenham. They were probably double dipping and getting paid by cheltenham also. Nice to be them and do these things with royal approval.
Gerts is a busy body but she’s right here. Anyway, Zara may not be getting the money for that tweet but Mike definitely is. Zara gets paid as a Director at Cheltenham. The question should be asked why and how she got that job since she not a horse racer but we all know why.
I think she has participated in National Hunt races.
Those hats with big feathers are not a good look for her or anybody.
That shot of Zara couldn’t be more staged.
The Tindalls are so downmarket. Do they just go from gig to gig? It all seems a bit hand-to-mouth.
They have amassed a $30 million fortune with their hustle. Not bad.
Don’t they also live in her mother’s estate. So, no house cost, security cost. They should have made more money now considering all of their gigs. Where is the money going?
@Sevenblue, I imagine that they have investments and such. The royals are notorious tightwads and don’t spend a pound of their own money if they can get someone else to pick up the tab, but they do enjoy screaming broke constantly.
30 million?! Wowzers :-O
Gert calling it out😂!
Lol!
I always have perfectly boxed products falling out of my purse!
This family, I cannot even.
That box does not fit in that bag and why are none of its other contents exposed if it’s not staged?
I don’t begrudge them any opportunity to make coin but geez, the Tindell’s seem to select the most down-market projects possible. If you’re going to cash in on your royal roots, then at least try to keep it classy.