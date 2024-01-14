Zara & Mike Tindall could have more ‘earning power’ than the Sussexes…?

From the looks of things, Zara and Mike Tindall were in England for Christmas, and they walked with the royal family to church on Christmas morning at Sandringham. Soon after Christmas, Mike and Zara – and maybe their kids? – jetted off to Australia for the new year. Zara and Mike have been photographed out and about – shopping, attending a polo game, and Zara took part in some horse thing on the beach which I don’t completely understand (so I won’t try to explain). They’ve been photographed a lot and it seems that the Tindalls have gotten positive coverage in the Australian media, and of course they’ve also gotten positive coverage in the British media. But because the Brits can’t help themselves, the Tindalls’ visit to Australia has to be made into a comparison with… Prince Harry and Meghan. From Robert Jobson’s latest piece in the Mail, “The Tindalls show Harry and Meghan how it’s done: As Zara and Mike are predicted to become top Royal earners, they have made their lives a huge success… without spilling family secrets or attacking the Royal Family.”
It comes as no surprise to me that Zara and Mike Tindall go down well in sporting mad Australia. They’re honest, funny and candid, as I saw at first hand when I interviewed Zara at her Gatcombe Park home for an Aussie TV channel. Yes, she was working – promoting Magic Millions which is the paid gig she does Down Under every year – but she couldn’t have been more friendly and professional.
Zara has always been open, which is why people seem to see her as relatable pretty much everywhere she goes. She’s got the likeability X-factor. People warm to Zara, like they do to her mother, Princess Anne, because she’s hard-working and authentic. Her achievements speak for themselves. She is a bone fide Olympian, a member of the Team GB equestrian team. Mike, a hulking centre, was at the heart of the England rugby side which won the world cup in 2003 – in Australia, beating the Australians.
There is a ‘what you see, is what there is’ self-confidence about them as a couple. Mike is a man happy to admit he once split his trousers dancing with the Princess Royal, his mother-in-law. He’s got the confidence and humour to tease the Prince of Wales as ‘One-pint Willy’ for his lack of drinking prowess. Mike and Zara are tactile, unafraid to show affection, offering beaming smiles to the cameras.
So it’s no wonder the Aussies like them – or that Sydney-based commentator Angela Mollard wrote in yesterday’s MailOnline that the Tindalls’ approach could kill Republicanism stone dead. All this while making their own money – without being a burden to the taxpayer.
Mike and Zara have done well commercially, too, making millions between them. They are not Down Under just for the sun, after all. They are there because Zara is sponsored by the Magic Millions thoroughbred auction house, which runs a festival of horse sales and racing on the Gold Coast. Mike has business ventures of his own, including a well-received podcast with fellow ex-international James Haskell, the Good, the Bad & the Rugby.
It’s been suggested that the Tindall’s earning power could have even greater potential than that of Zara’s cousin Harry and wife Meghan in Montecito. One analyst, Giles Kenningham from Trafalgar Strategy, said yesterday that the Tindalls are now the ‘premier royal couple’ when it comes to commercial deals as the Harry and Meghan brand has become tarnished.
It would be daft to write the Sussexes off just yet. But we can be clear about this: unencumbered by royal titles or regal airs, Zara and Mike Tindall have made a huge success all round. And unlike the Sussexes, they’ve achieved it without disclosing family secrets or attacking the Monarchy.
“They’ve achieved it without disclosing family secrets…” Mike talks about the Windsors constantly in interviews, in his podcast and on the cheesy reality show appearances he does. The difference is that Mike mostly compliments the Windsors or stays in his lane as the family clown/boor/lout. As for money… I assume that the more money Zara and Mike make, they’re be less welcome at family events? Isn’t that the whole paradigm they invented for the Sussexes? The Sussexes have “paymasters” and “they’re commercial,” therefore the sanctity of the Windsors cannot be besmirched by the Sussexes’ commercialism? Weird how no one is saying that about Zara and Mike. Anyway, considering how little attention Zara and Mike have actually received in Australia, I think Jobson shouldn’t hold his breath waiting for Zara and Mike to become the new Sussexes.
I’ve not seen their visit mentioned anywhere in the media here in Australia. I had no idea they were here.
As for them having more earning power than M&H, hahahahahaha!!!!!!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha and so on and so forth. It’s like comparing a Robin Reliant to a Ferrari. Both are indeed cars but
Hahaha indeed but let them be the hot, cool and loveable couple and see how that works for them back in the uk. Let’s see if eggplant prince his kkk wife, Petty King and his mistress coween, will like their light beaming.
LOL! I love your way with words.
I’ve seen them in the press a couple of times, but they were the same photos over and over again. He was here last year for one of those. “I’m a celebrity-“ shows but I don’t know if she was with him then.. no idea what they are doing here now and I don’t care. Britain, please call them HOME immediately – he is a Yob and she is a bore; Zzzzzzzzz_.
Standards are low for jobson if he thinks Sara and Mike can show how royal work is done. Mike is not a royal and his work consists of going on reality shows.mike does spill secrets. Z a r a has no royal title.
Well, Jobson thinks there’s some kind of prowess associated with drinking excessively, so that’s the kind of standards he has.
If they could’ve, they would’ve already. They just aren’t IT.
Exactly. Stop trying to make fetch happen. If they were going to be big stars and hugely famous, they would already be that already. They wouldn’t be just getting started because H&M left the cult.
Wasn’t he in Australia on a reality show set when he was photographed harassing/assaulting a TV crew member? I’m sure that makes him very welcome. 🙄
Upsurge in p r for them lately.
Zara and Mike have been trading off on those royal connections for years. They probably have amassed quite a bit of money. Funny how it’s not crass merching when they do it. And funny how they quote Mike revealing PW’s supposed nickname in the same article they say they do this without revealing family secrets. Royal “experts” are irony and common sense impaired.
Well, they’re white so…
The headline could be accurate in that Z&M will sell out for ANYTHING (see her brother and Chinese milk) while H&M have undoubtedly left a lot of money on the table because they’re not about to shill for anything that comes along.
There’s a level of greed in that family that just staggers me. I’m currently reading Endgame and one minor frustration was the references to the ‘slimmed down monarchy’ Charles wants but with a reference to it costing less. How? At what point have we heard anything about the Sovereign Grant being reduced? There’s a mechanism in place to stop that happening even if the revenue it’s based on is reduced (as happened during covid). It’s going UP in the coming years all while we have fewer ‘working’ royals to fund.
One more: they’re tactile & everybody loves that. Harry & Meghan hold hands, they’re so crass! Head-spinning idiocy.
Where’s that video/gif of that young black girl trying not to laugh cause this whole article needs it?
AS IF!
Didn’t the BM say there would be a big break up announced in the new year? And we all thought it was Zara & Mike? Was that just another fairy tale to fill column inches?
Wait, isn’t this the guy who went on a reality show and groped a member of the staff? In full view of the camera? It was a joke of course, so nothing happened to him. That’s about all I know about him. Oh, and now I know he can drink more than Will. Woo-hoo.
I guess he’s called a “YOP” for a reason. Anne must be so proud of her daughter and SIL. Will selling access be next for these two famewhores?
They are not a royal couple. She and peter Phillips have no royal titles and Mike is a commoner.
She’s the late queens granddaughter and her uncle is now king. Titles or not she is royal.
Good for them, now they can buy their own property and pay for their own security like the Sussexes too and stop mooching off Princess Anne. Are we still getting that post-holiday blind item divorce announcement, or no?
They get their security paid for by the tax payer because they live at Anne’s place.
When Anne dies does that place still get security paid for by the tax payer ?
I guess the taxpayer-supplied security accounts for their associations with Australia. Can the Tindalls achieve any substantial success outside of the British Commonwealth?
I thought they only got security when they were AT that place because Anne is “there”.
Surely they don’t get taxpayer-supplied security anywhere else
I suspect Zara and Mike have entered into a deal with the press. It can be the only explanation for the fawning press they’ve been getting in the last few weeks.
Which is not going to change anything because people don’t care for the tindalls. Sophie and Edward did the same thing and again nothing made their profile bigger and they’re still irrelevant.
Every few months or so, the rotaRATS go in rotation, looking for a new royal couple to best H&M or a new royal male or adjacent to replace H or a new royal female or adjacent to replace M.
Yaaaaaaaaaaaaawwwwwwnnnnn.
Hahaha! That’s what they hate that no one in that ratchet family can compete with Meg and Harry. I am sorry but Mike’s is not even remotely attractive nor is Zara. They lack charisma and everything else. lol, why not mention Will and Kate??they clearly know that those two have nothing.
Serious question here because I honestly do not know. But in GB, is any discussion or revelation of family abuse by anyone considered “spilling family secrets and attacking” your family? This is how Harry and Meghan’s experiences are consistently described. It’s a very false narrative, of course. And all forms of domestic violence here in the States used to be considered a private “family matter”, but for the most part, we’ve gotten beyond that here. Thankfully.
It’s a quintessentially british [as in: english] trait, first of all to wallow in some of the worst forms of familial abuse; to hide intra-family abuse; and to scapegoat any abused family member who escapes such abuse and tell their story.
It’s not unique to them, of course, but they’ve perfected all forms of human abuse.
They went from Sophie and Edward to Louise and now the shrek pair Tindalls. I’m starting to feel sorry for the British media because they are desperate, lol. Robert Jobson wrote this article and even he doesn’t believe this. These people are losing their jobs, credibility, the royals are boring. They’re trying to manifest a reality that the Sussexes are losing and they’re winning and it’s becoming delusional. They’re the ones still begging for access, hoping Meghan makes an Instagram. They’re the ones hiring astrologers and tarot readers because they have no access. They’re the ones who have to pay to attend the events that the Sussexes attend because they’re on the outside looking in. They’re the ones who have to go on social media begging for pictures and videos. They’re the ones whose books are flopping and whose jobs are drying up.
I will never stop laughing at the British media begging in the comments to use videos of the Sussexes that are posted on Twitter. Never.
It’s not even good video, which makes it all the more pathetic. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Sophie and Edward were the family’s “secret weapon” — and then when that didn’t work, they tried to make it Anne, then Beatrice and Eugenie, then Louise, then Camiila’s son (can’t be bothered to look up his name), then Zara and Mike, then [fill in the blank]. The only message I get from all that, is that Harry and Meghan are irreplaceable.
😂😂😂 What a joke of an article. Didn’t Mike just tell on his podcast that Peg can’t hold his drink and called him one pint Willy? So the family secret is out. About making more money than the Sussexes I highly doubt that. Mike is a low class Neanderthal who just does crappy reality shows.
I’m laughing at all this because even the press know it’s not true. They rotate from one family member to the next trying to hype them up and it doesn’t sell. They go from the Sophie, Edward, Louise, the York sisters, Anne, and now the Tindalls. I really don’t think the press will handle another year without access to the Sussexes and I truly believe this. It’s seems the press have no idea where to turn and they’re just saying anything at this point.
The Tindalls can be competitive with the Sussex earning power but they still live with Zara’s mother. The Sussexes own their own home. Make that make sense. The Tindalls don’t pull in enough money.
Imagine having the temerity to say they’ll earn more than the Sussexes, which is an outright lie and then a Instagram post that doesn’t even have Harry and Meghan present makes worldwide news. The press are trying to manifest a reality they desperately want to happen because that’s the only way they’ll feel better about how they screwed up. It’s hysterical.
My understanding of the royals and the aristocracy is that they hate spending their own money, so if ZandM are able to live in a home on Anne’s estate and pay nominal rent then they’ll do that instead of having “their own” place.
“Living with your parents” has a slightly different connotation when you’re talking about a several-hundred-acre estate with multiple houses on it. It’s like aristocrats saying that someone “had to buy their own furniture” as an insult. Earning your own way is declasse. The “smart set” inherit.
These people inhabit a totally different, lesser, orbit than the Sussexes. The press shouldn’t be setting them up for embarrassment by comparing them to Harry and Meghan. Also it’s incredibly convenient how no one but the Sussexes spill secrets, but fail to mention no one but the Sussexes have dealt with a sustained hate campaign of attacks and press harassment starting years before they left royal duties. The fact is it’s been 4 years since they left and there is still a vacuum of charisma, talent and glamour, and the Tindalls certainly aren’t the ones to fill it.
These two are utterly unknown in the U.S. which is where the major commercial power for the English speaking world resides. Rugby is a minor sport here and even saying she’s Princess Anne’s daughter will get blank looks.
It’s also quite funny they skim over the sale of their wedding pictures to Hello magazine and how much that upset people.
Most of the world don’t even know these two exist. Nice try though.
I hope Jobson wiped his nose after having it so far up their bums I’m sure it needs it.
My eyes may be permanently rolled back in my head from this tripe. Sure, these two boors are the next It couple coming in to save the British monarchy.
Honestly, this is the best they can do? I mean every week we get another story about the latest “secret weapon” that will save the monarchy – they are really scraping the bottom of the barrel if they think it’s these two!
You can’t conjure-up charisma, you’ve got it or you don’t. These two read as average suburban couple and nothing more. Their sartorial style is terrible too. Whereas, her cousin and his wife…..
Canadian posting here and honestly I don’t think they are at all known here. The only connection would be through Princess Anne (who is, I think, somewhat popular as far as royals go) but otherwise, nope.
No one in the US cares about these 2.
We barely cared about Anne, years ago.
They overlook one key thing: the Sussexes earn money and donate to charity. The Tindalls earn money and …. what exactly? They certainly aren’t known as philanthropists so I suppose earning money for yourself is, in the eyes of the RF, more admirable than earning for charity.
As for the spilling family secrets, as a British comedian (don’t know who) said “don’t make me larf ….”
I will say one thing about Mike Tindall. He looks much less thuggish in shorts and a T-shirt than he does in a suit.
Mike tindall is on video lamenting the fact that he needs to make money to take care of their growing expenses, including their kids’ education. I saw this sometime last year.
Outside of chucky & bully who hold purse strings, every other member of tht large, extended family is skint. And so they all live on OPM (other people’s money.) Or end up doing shoddy comm deals. Like the blackamoor brooch woman & her hubby. Like beatrice & edo. Mike & zara. Poor eddie & sophie….wonder wht part of their soul they hv to sell to hv the deal they currently hv in that family.
Even if, as in Anne’s case, her mother set her up for life (using tax payers money of course) and she in turn, set up her children, certainly as far as hvng a place to live permanently. And even if, in Pedrew’s case his mother gave him a sweetheart deal on royal property, they still hv to hustle, like Anne does wth her secret, lucrative horse biz. And as Pedrew used to do wth those trade deals-within-deals.
But as i said, Mike tindall was bawling last year about needing to earn more than he & zara hv been able to do so far, bcos they hv a growing brood to take care of, what wth schooling & whatnot.
One of the shidtrags hv something in it today abt zara’s deal wth the magic millions folks, tht she has to be in aussie every new yr to maintain & that it earns her abt 125K pounds per yr.
LOL that’s chickenshit money for folks who want to live as high as they do.
These sycophantic rotaRats can try as hard as they want to minimise the SussexSuccess but tht won’t negate the fact that H&M fund Archewell Foundation from the profits they make from their Archewell Productions output. In other words, they earn their own money and give away their own money.
And as of Dec 2023, less than 3 yrs after the foundation was registered & became active, they had given away abt 5M total & currently hv assets in hand of 11M. And that’s just their Foundation.
I’m sure all the jealous envious greedy grasping leftovers wd kill to be in H&M’s shoes right now.
125k is chicken feed for their lifestyle; but still–Australia in January sounds pretty good to me! Plus, I am sure, all travel & food expenses paid. And dang, she’s got some nice Gucci shoes on her feet!
For four years the media has been saying X royal will replace Harry and Meghan. Don’t reporters understand that claiming random royals will replace them makes the media look bad not Harry and Meghan? For all of the screaming that Harry and Meghan are nobodies and losers, they report on them more than any other family member.
“the Tindalls are now the ‘premier royal couple’ when it comes to commercial deals”
Why is this a good thing? I thought this was capitalizing on royal connections, grifting and hustling and beneath the royal family. Good God tabloids make up your mind
Premier must have another meaning. LMAO
Anne has stated that “my children are not royal” long ago. However, it seems to me that none in the Windsor clan have used their royal connections more than Peter and Zara Phillips. Both are living on Anne’s estate which is obviously sound economics. Zara and Mike use their connections as a couple with their brand ambassadorships. Lately, the BM have been trying to make the Tindalls into a “glamorous” couple so they can make up stories about how they are showing up the Sussexes. Apparently the Tindalls are paid ambassadors for something called Magic Millions, and Nacho and his wife appear to be as well. There was a story about how the two couples are friendly and close, etc. implying that Harry and Meghan must be so jealous. The premise of most of their stories is so juvenile. All this is only in the BM who live in their own little created world.
That’s a pretty accurate assessment. Anne can say her kids aren’t royal but they’re absolutely cashing in on being royal adjacent. Which whatever. It wouldn’t bother me so much except for the hypocrisy with the Sussexes. And yes, all their stories are juvenile and at a middle school level. The Sussexes are not jealous that Nacho and his wife are friendly with Mike and Zara. Please. Nacho was in their netflix doc and defends them to the death. Whereas Mike talks about how he used to beat Harry up. Sooo, I’m sure they’re friendly but nacho ain’t confiding anything important to Mike.
These two are really pushing hard – well, Mike is at least. I actually do think Zara is more low-key and embarrassed by some of this. Mike seems to have an issue with Harry based on all the little leaks we see – but if he’s convinced himself that he can compete with the Sussexes, that’s a fool’s errand.
I suspect they do well in the Uk and niche worlds like rugby, show jumping, polo etc but that’s the limit of their reach. Outside those worlds no one knows who they are.
Let’s get one thing straight, Tyndal does nothing BUT name drop and talk about the Royals, let’s face it if it wasn’t for Zara being Anne’s daughter, he would be known for what he really is, a thug who can’t hold his booze, and Zara would be known for being a very good equestrian, but a wife who puts up with the lager lout who man handles other women. So NOT an A list couple. Add that to the fact that they live rent free on mummy’s estate and you have their full worth. Money goes into their account and stays there, until they go on a little personal spending spree. Money goes into Harry and Megan’s Archwell and sometimes like with spare, private accounts and goes out again on their different charities.
Once again the sycophants are cretins, and I must be mistaken, as I thought the Royals weren’t allowed to earn money 🙄
Are the bm just throwing this stuff at the wall? These people are not remotely interesting, appealing or attractive. Is it to find new “storylines”? Or drum up a new couple to tear down later?
Yes. They are throwing stuff at the wall, the ceiling, the sliding glass doors praying something sticks. It’s pathetic.
My only comment is that I love her striped dress, hat and shoes.
It’s a nice outfit; I especially like those Gucci shoes. I do think a red nail color would have been better, but that’s me.
They seem to go to Australia this time of year every year and in an interview some time back Zara had said that they have considered moving to Australia. They probably would be better off moving but it’s probably difficult for them to image life outside of the royal adjacent bubble.
They wouldn’t have free housing in Australia. Imagine what they would have to pay for a home and grounds similar to where they currently live in Australia? I think these two live large only because of that huge benefit.
Harry made 10m pounds last year in the UK alone from print (not counting digital which was probably way more!) sales of Spare. Imagine the sales numbers in the US, Canada and the rest of the world where it was a major bestseller. It was the bestselling non-fiction book in even Romania ffs. Where and how does Mike want to see that kind of money or commercial power? Jobson should focus on breathing
I mean good for them for earning some $$. That is smart as their cousin will surely be cutting them off during an incandescent rage at some point down the line. But more than H&M? Hahahahahahaha
hahahaha – the Tindall’s are too niche. No one cares about them. Also the husband is shady and dumb. Nothing screams global success like participating in the reality show “I’m a Celebrity” — which, he lost.