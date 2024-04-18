Prince Harry changed his residency to America on Travalyst’s company filings

Back in 2019, Prince Harry launched Travalyst, the global initiative to encourage more environmentally-friendly travel. Travalyst basically partners with airline companies, travel sites and more to provide environmental information to create more informed tourists. It was something Harry developed on his own, away from his brother and whatever palace interventions, although he organized the launch through his then-royal office. Which is probably why Travalyst still had Harry at a UK address up until last year. He changed his residency from the UK to America on Travalyst documents:

Prince Harry has changed his country of residence from Britain to the United States in official paperwork, four years after quitting the palace for a new life in California. The Duke of Sussex filed a notice changing his personal details in connection with Travalyst, his eco-tourism non-profit. It comes after Harry and Meghan Markle lost their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, having been evicted by the royals last year, leaving them with no permanent base in Britain. For four years, Harry continued to list his country of residence as the U.K. in the documentation that confirms his status as a “person with significant control” over Travalyst, holding 75 percent or more of the shares and voting rights. The fact he has now changed tack suggests a renewed commitment to their new home in America, and that the Sussexes are in no particular hurry to replace Frogmore. A filing at Britain’s Companies House, seen by Newsweek, read: “New Country/State Usually Resident: UNITED STATES.” The date the change was made is cited as 29 June, 2023, in paperwork that was made public for the first time on Wednesday.

[From Newsweek]

I’m a little bit surprised it took him this long to change his residency status for Travalyst in particular. He brought Travalyst along with him to America, and he’s continued to work on Travalyst projects in recent years. It wasn’t something left behind in the UK, like poor Heads Together (which William and Kate haven’t touched in years). Anyway, of course Harry is based out of America now. The timing of his residency update reflects the Frogmore Cottage eviction too – remember, Charles only “allowed” Harry to keep Frogmore through the spring of 2023 (to ensure that Harry would attend the coronation). Anyway, we’ve got him now and we’re not giving him back!!