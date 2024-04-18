Prince Harry changed his residency to America on Travalyst’s company filings

Back in 2019, Prince Harry launched Travalyst, the global initiative to encourage more environmentally-friendly travel. Travalyst basically partners with airline companies, travel sites and more to provide environmental information to create more informed tourists. It was something Harry developed on his own, away from his brother and whatever palace interventions, although he organized the launch through his then-royal office. Which is probably why Travalyst still had Harry at a UK address up until last year. He changed his residency from the UK to America on Travalyst documents:
Prince Harry has changed his country of residence from Britain to the United States in official paperwork, four years after quitting the palace for a new life in California.
The Duke of Sussex filed a notice changing his personal details in connection with Travalyst, his eco-tourism non-profit.
It comes after Harry and Meghan Markle lost their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, having been evicted by the royals last year, leaving them with no permanent base in Britain.
For four years, Harry continued to list his country of residence as the U.K. in the documentation that confirms his status as a “person with significant control” over Travalyst, holding 75 percent or more of the shares and voting rights.
The fact he has now changed tack suggests a renewed commitment to their new home in America, and that the Sussexes are in no particular hurry to replace Frogmore.
A filing at Britain’s Companies House, seen by Newsweek, read: “New Country/State Usually Resident: UNITED STATES.” The date the change was made is cited as 29 June, 2023, in paperwork that was made public for the first time on Wednesday.
I’m a little bit surprised it took him this long to change his residency status for Travalyst in particular. He brought Travalyst along with him to America, and he’s continued to work on Travalyst projects in recent years. It wasn’t something left behind in the UK, like poor Heads Together (which William and Kate haven’t touched in years). Anyway, of course Harry is based out of America now. The timing of his residency update reflects the Frogmore Cottage eviction too – remember, Charles only “allowed” Harry to keep Frogmore through the spring of 2023 (to ensure that Harry would attend the coronation). Anyway, we’ve got him now and we’re not giving him back!!
And what is ridiculous is all of the papers are reporting it as “renouncing his residency.” Which… If it said citizenship – would mean something. But it’s just residency. I’m sure there’s a technical reason why he bothered to do that for those documents, but I don’t think it was some grand statement. The papers have just blown it up for no stupid reason.
The papers are blowing it up bc they need a story. What else are they going to talk about? WFH Willy? Although, I do like how the date is a reminder that Charles evicted his grandchildren from the home the queen gifted the Sussex family.
Because they know it’s a non story but they want to make it about rejecting the UK.
That’s what’s cracking me up about this….its bringing back all those headlines about Charles evicting them from Frogmore, the cost of renovations, etc. The BM thinks they’re doing something by screeching about Harry abandoning England but…..what did they think was going to happen?
And i’m sure this was due to a legal or tax-related update and that’s why its just coming up now.
Don’t you become a permanent resident when you get a green card? Maybe this is what it’s about?
It’s a stupid reason because for years they’ve been stupidly writing stupid articles about how Harry will be coming back to the UK.
Someone said the end of US Tax Year was 15 April – so possible done for tax reasons with the effective date of residency backdated to 29 June 2023 – the end of the lease on Frogmore .
Whichever way the BM twists the story it reflects poorly on KC3 & the UK.
QEII ensured all her children were gifted property that reflected their royal status – not so with KC3 . Harry until his marriage was living in some 2 bed cottage that Meghan had to furnish & decorate when they got married.
A King & Heir who control vast estate of properties cannot find a single property suitable for his son. We all know theses being done to punish Harry for refusing to divorce Meghan whom they think he shouldn’t have married.
God does not like ugly. I hope to God that they get what they truly deserve
I don’t know why this is such a bit deal. Since leaving England Harry has probably spent a total of 2 months in the UK for the past 4 years. It doesn’t seem logical to say he’s based in England.
It isn’t a story they just needed a narrative to bash Prince Harry and his family with. It always happens after the Sussex’s are outside glowing, all the wonderful press along with the beautiful photos always sets Peggy off and then the bashing begins again. He follows the same patterns/outline/playbook every time, the man has no creativity or pride because it’s now just so obvious.
The way this exploded on the socials after Jack Royston of Newsweek “found” it.
Do these people have alerts set up? Do we consider this stalking?
Too bad the BM have nothing to report about anything that goes on in the UK – or about the sick Leftover royals, or about William the Unready – so they just had to put Harry on the front pages.
Wondering how they will cope, after all those weeks of deluding themselves into thinking Harry would be willing to come back and help out…
Wow. Man who has lived in the US for several years has updated paperwork to reflect that he lives in the US.
You’re amazing journalists, Toxic British Media.
Now do Neck-Bruises Willy and his missing wife.
Yesssss. Prince Hot Ginge (as some people call him) is officially a United States resident. We are happy to have him here in the US. We don’t have a monarchy but we sure love him. And he married an American girl too. I am delighted.
This isn’t a big deal but RRs can’t or won’t talk about anything else. He’s been based here for years, this is a logical and expected move.
It’s probably as simple as that being the time that new papers needed to be done for Travalyst and PH’s residence and address is in the US. He has no residence in the UK so why would he give an address there? The BM are masters of making a big deal out of nothing and glossing over things actually of public interest to citizens of the UK. Hopefully this change is getting under the skin of some people.
They’re running with this over here and it’s going to lead to an avalanche of articles, opinions, commentary etc on removing the titles and exclusion from the line of succession because Harry has changed his place of residence to the USA. Even knowledgeable historians will chime in for a low figure appearance fee, conveniently ignoring that the current monarch descends from the Hanoverian George I, who maintained his place in the line of succession despite being not born in England – neither was his heir- and became king after the death of Queen Anne in 1714. There are an awful lot of people, including those inside the institution and establishment that do not want the children born to a woman of colour in the LoS.
What?! Harry doesn’t live in the UK but in the US? Ok, Sherlock
Like the Invictus Games, Travalyst is based in the UK. The British press is trying put extra meaning on this but the fact is Harry doesn’t have home address in the UK anymore so it makes sense to change it to the US.
Once again a nothingburger is being blown out of proportion by the desperate-for-content rota rats. Clearly the timing is related to losing Frogmore Cottage LAST YEAR, so the rats should be ringing Chuckles’s office if they have any questions. Every breath they take, every move they make, every word they say, EVERY SINGLE DAY, the derangers will be watching you Sussexes. The obsession is REAL.
What a sad existence. They have so little going on in their own lives and jobs and with the pale, stale, leftover royals, that they report breathlessly on anything and everything relating to Harry and Meghan – up to and including lemons and address changes. Are they not embarrassed? Are they not drained from being filled with bile and hate every single day?
Yeah, when I saw this, I was like, this is breaking news? When they evicted him from his only British residence, what did they expect he would do? Start sleeping rough?
Kaiser you so funnee! “we’ve got him and we’re not giving him back “. Hahahahaaaaa.