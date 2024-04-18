You’ll never believe who Martin Scorsese wants to cast as Frank Sinatra & Ava Gardner

Martin Scorsese loves to explore every part of the Italian-American experience. So much so, I can’t believe this is the first time he’s been attached to a film about Frank Sinatra. What took Marty so long?? Certainly, he should have been making movies about Sinatra all along! Sinatra’s life had everything Marty loves: good-looking dames, gangsters, mobsters, good music, dude friendships, infidelity and Las Vegas. Well, apparently Scorsese has settled on his next big project: a Frank Sinatra biopic which mostly focuses on Sinatra’s marriage to Ava Gardner. You will not even believe who he wants to cast as Sinatra and Gardner.

After landing 10 Oscar nominations for last year’s historical crime epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the 81-year-old director has mapped out his next several projects. Sources say Martin Scorsese plans to shoot two films back to back: the first about Jesus, the second a Frank Sinatra biopic. The Oscar-winning director who helped usher in the Hollywood New Wave of the 1970s is looking to bypass the studio system and independently finance “Life of Jesus,” based on Shūsaku Endō’s 1973 book. He took the same approach with the 2016 drama “Silence” (which also was adapted from an Endō novel). In fact, Scorsese would like to reunite with “Silence” star Andrew Garfield for the Jesus project, though it’s unclear if the 40-year-old actor is being eyed for the titular role or to play one of the disciples. (Scholars believe Jesus died sometime between the ages of 33 and 38.) Miles Teller has also been eyed for the picture. Production is expected to begin later this year and shoot in Israel, Italy and Egypt. Filming in Israel could prove too great of a logistical challenge given that the country is at war with Hamas in Gaza. (A rep for Scorsese declined comment.) The Sinatra project could also hit some snags: The legendary crooner’s daughter Tina Sinatra controls her father’s estate and hasn’t yet given her blessing to the film. But that hasn’t stopped Scorsese from putting together a killer cast that would see frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio playing the singer and Jennifer Lawrence portraying his second wife, actress Ava Gardner, sources say. It was Gardner who broke up Sinatra’s marriage with Nancy Barbato, Tina’s mother. With two of the biggest movie stars on the planet as leads, the film is drawing interest from major studios and streamers. Apple, which financed the $215 million “Flower Moon,” would love to stay in business with Scorsese, but Sony is said to be the frontrunner to nab the project. Also on the immediate horizon is a Scorsese collaboration with Steven Spielberg on a “Cape Fear” TV series for Apple TV+. The two legends will serve as executive producers of the project, based on the 1991 and 1962 Universal movies. (Scorsese directed the 1991 noir thriller, which Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment produced.)

Re: the Cape Fear series… does it need to be made into a series? I remember Scorsese’s remake with Nick Nolte and Robert DeNiro and it is… a tough watch. Great movie, really difficult story. It feels like Scorsese already told the story the way he wanted to thirty years ago. And the Jesus movie… Andrew Garfield?? MILES TELLER?? Oh lord. Y’all know he’s probably thinking about casting Lady Gaga as Mary Magdalene (this is just a rumor I’m making up).

As for the Sinatra movie… yeah, he’ll need the rights and there’s no guarantee that Tina Sinatra would let Marty have them, although if Tina gives the rights to anyone, it would probably be Marty. I just can’t believe he would cast Jennifer Lawrence and Leo DiCaprio though. You could make an okay argument for one or the other, but together??? No. Please. Why would you cast J-Law as one of the most famous brunette vixens of all time? I know hair dye exists, but being brunette is a state of mind which J-Law does not understand.

