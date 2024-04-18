An exfoliating toner, an indoor grill and a tool to keep your washing machine open



From Rosie: I was inspired to clean out and reorganize my silverware and junk drawers by CB’s recommendation for acrylic organizer bins. I went looking for ones that matched the organization trays we already had in there and got these. I love them. All that talk about sunscreen with yesterday’s post about Kristin Cavallari reminded me that I also bought the CeraVe sunscreen from last week and like it a lot so far. Finally, Ernie Hudson’s revelation that his skincare routine includes Vitamin C serum inspired me to order the Eclat’s Glow Up! Vitamin C serum from a few weeks ago. I’ve only been using it for a week but I like it too! Here’s what else CB and I have been looking at on Amazon this week.

A set of colorful dinner plates you can use for any occasion



From Rosie: I’ve been on a big spring cleaning kick lately and decided to get rid of most of those colorful plastic plates and bowls we’ve bought from Target over the years and replace them with porcelain ones. These plates are from the same company that makes those awesome pasta bowls CB featured, so they also come in blues, multi-color, and neutrals. I bought them in 10-inches but they also come in 7.4 inches. Right now, there’s a 10% off coupon applied at checkout. They have a 4.8 star rating, more than 700 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. In reviews, people love the quality and colors. “I purchased these to match the bowls I purchased earlier. I like that you can use them for a casual dinner with your family yet still make it feel special. I love this product line.” “Am I glad I got these plates! I can’t rave enough about the quality of the plates. Cleaning is a cinch because the food just slides off. I can use it for everyday dinner or for when I have company.” “They have exceptional quality compared to more expensive pieces. Their neutral-color design makes them look great on the table every day, and cleaning them is really easy. The size is also just right, enough to serve sides, baking goods, snacks, and the raised edges ensure that no spilling happens. Great quality product!”

A Vitamin K cream that brightens and clears your skin



From Rosie: I am always looking to try products that can help with the natural dark circles I have under my eyes. Vitamin K cream is used to brighten your skin and help with the appearance of dark circles, bruises, and veins. This non-GMO cream is gluten free, fragrance free, and parabens free and works with all skin types. At $10, it’s a good price point, too. It has a 4.2 star rating, more than 2,400 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users love the effects they’re seeing after use. “This and my caffeine eye cream have made my vascular eye bags practically disappear!!” “Noticeable change on my skin my arms are usually covered in bruises ugly ones! This thick vita k has made a real difference in them and at times I’ve had no bruising which is awesome.” “I bought this cream as a did some research that Vitamin K helps with broken capillaries on the face . I’ve only been using it for a few weeks but I’ve definitely noticed a difference! Can’t wait for results over a longer period of time.”

A bug bite suction tool that relieves itching and pain



From Rosie: This tool, which is appropriately titled the “Bug Bite Thing,” was founded by two women in 2017 to alleviate the “itching, stinging, and swelling from bug bites and stings” by extracting the saliva or venom the insect left under your skin. They say that it works on bites from “mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, sea lice & more.” And it’s only $10 per tool. The Bug Bite Thing has a 4.1 star rating, more than 92,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People marvel had how well it works and even call it the “best 10 bucks” they’ve ever spent. “[T]his TOTALLY works. It’s pain free, suctions easily, fits in a pocket or purse, and definitely minimizes (and sometimes eliminates completely!) reactions to mosquito bites…If you’re prone to bug bites, then definitely buy one of these.” “Oh my God, where has this simple, effective, ingenious device been all my life and why hadn’t I ever heard of it before? My 7 year old got a mosquito bite and we used the thingie. Upon using this, it immediately stopped itching and stayed not itching.” “This is the simplest, yet most significant item I have purchased for managing Bites and Stings.”

A bendable device to keep your front loading washing machine open



From CB: Many people with front-loading washing machines struggle with keeping the door open so the machine dries out and doesn’t get moldy. This little device attaches with magnets and holds the door open. It’s bendable and us a nice reminder for yourself and family members not to shut the door. This has over 3,700 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it works great and solves a long standing problem. “I love this product! My washing machine is in a walkway area of my house so the door is always getting bumped into. This product helps it stay ajar, letting it dry out before getting smelly and moldy. It is very moldable and can move to any shape.” “I usually leave the door open to my front end loader after each wash to avoid mustiness or mold. To make sure the door stayed open, I would prop a towel or something in the door crack. This door holder was something I didn’t even know I needed until my daughter suggested it. I love that it can be bent to a shape that works for your laundry space.”

An under desk elliptical machine to improve circulation and fitness



From CB: My mom has this little elliptical machine and I was surprised by how quiet and challenging it is. It works out your butt and legs and you can use it standing or sitting. This would be a great way to get some gentle exercise in when you’re working and it’s excellent for seniors. The only drawback is that it’s heavy and not easily moved, which makes it stable. This listing has 444 ratings, 4.3 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People really like it and say it’s helped improve their fitness. “Really well-designed. Instructions are fairly easy to follow. This is exactly what I was looking for. It works really well for both sitting and standing at my desk, and the inclusion of the chair wheel casters to keep my office chair still while I’m using the elliptical in sitting mode is really thoughtful and helpful.” “Holy moly this is amazing.! Great way to get steps/ burn calories and keep working. Precisely what I wanted. Smooth ,quiet and effective. I used to pace the hallway at lunch to collect my steps. Now I move and grove while I work & lunch . Intensity levels add for the extra burn. Really feel it in my hips, thighs, arse and belly.”

A non toxic stain remover that’s safe for babies’ and children’s clothes



From CB: Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Remover Spray is under $8 and is formulated with baby-safe ingredients. It has no perfume, dyes, sulfates or chlorides. This listing has over 55,000 ratings and 4.3 stars on ReviewMeta. People love how well this gets stains out and say it’s their go-to for cleaning children’s clothes. Some reviewers say it can dye darker clothes and that you can wet the stain with water first to avoid this. “As long as you spray the stain before the next day, basically ANYTHING will come out of clothing! You simply get the spot wet with water, spray this spray on it and literally watch it disappear before your eyes! Then wash the clothing and VIOLA! Stain is gone!” “Can’t say enough how much this is a staple in our home. We have 4 kids and as you can imagine we get a lot of stains on clothes. My kids love fruit and this product is the best thing I have found to get fruit out of clothing. You spray it on and it basically disappears before your eyes.”

A gentle exfoliating toner that’s as good as more expensive brands



From CB: This gentle exfoliating toner by Minimalist is suitable for all skin types and is formulated with 3% polyhydroxy acid for clearer skin. This listing has over 6,500 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it really reduces blackheads without drying and that it leaves their skin glowing. “As a 41 year old with dehydrated and combination skin I have been struggling to find balance. I heard about PHA and started this product 3 weeks ago and am thrilled with my skin, it somehow… moisturizes yet also gently exfoliates which leaves my skin looking and feeling healthy and the blackheads are gone.” “When I first bought this I had been using the Paula’s Choice toner and it was working great but it was pricey. I came across this skin care line and was instantly intrigued by the price and the meaning behind the products. I was skeptical about it working as good because it was significantly cheaper. But I was not let down. My face is still glowing even after making the switch to this product.”

A convenient indoor grill for easier summer cooking



From CB: My mom bought this indoor grill from Hamilton Beach when we featured it almost five years ago. She still uses it every week! It is almost smokeless, is dishwasher safe, and gives food that grilled taste and look. This listing has over 29,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People love how convenient and quick it is. “I never write reviews on products whether I like it or not, but this is absolutely the best present I’ve bought myself! We have used it 3 times in the 1st week we’ve had it. Perfect bbq chicken, grilled hamburgers and shrimp kabobs!” “This cooks everything perfect. The chicken and burgers are the best. Sure bets all the mess with an out door grill. Cleaning is soooo very easy. It turned out to be much better than we were expecting.” “I cooked four burgers in under ten minutes I could not have even gotten my outdoor grill out and set up in that amount of time!”