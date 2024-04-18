Wait, is Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ about Matt Healy??

Almost one year ago exactly, Taylor Swift was about to launch a full-blown love affair with The 1975’s Matt Healy. If you ask me, I always believed that Taylor and Matt started months before The Sun broke the story last May. I think there was some overlap between “the end of her relationship with Joe Alwyn” and “the beginning of her thing with Healy.” Taylor and Matt went full-throttle once they were officially together, and it was a month of chaos. Healy has a long history of saying and doing deeply problematic and racist things, and he got really upset that Taylor’s fans noticed. Taylor’s fans were really upset with her too and they exerted pressure on her to dump him. I often got the feeling that Taylor’s team understood how this problematic relationship was hurting Taylor’s image, but Taylor was arguing with them and trying to “manage” everything… until finally, she was convinced. Taylor and Matt were done by June 2023. Travis Kelce came into the picture and Taylor quickly rebranded.

So, enter The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift’s new album which officially drops tomorrow. Everyone thought that TTPD was going to be the big Joe Alwyn album, devoted to what went wrong in her years-long serious relationship with Alwyn. Except the whole album apparently leaked on Wednesday and the streets are saying that it seems to be almost entirely about Matt Healy?? You guys, this is too funny. For what it’s worth, Healy was regularly in the Electric Lady Studio with Taylor during their brief affair, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she wrote or produced several of these songs during that time. That jackass probably was her muse!!

The Tortured Poets Department being about Matty Healy and not Joe Alwyn is the gag of the century pic.twitter.com/iF4JpbxVNb — Beelzebufo 🇵🇸 (@ACABferCutie) April 18, 2024

Pushing 40 writing about Matty Healy like it’s a forbidden love à la Romeo and Juliet. Girl he is just a nazi. — curiosity is gluttony. (@wanderinsouI) April 17, 2024

i feel so bad for joe alwyn like imagine being terrorized by swifties for a whole ass year, yet the album is about matty healy… pic.twitter.com/8yT34cs2xz — jay (@rendezwolves) April 18, 2024

taylor swift got cyberbullied out of fucking matty healy and made her own 1975 album about it — brandyn (@mmdogfood) April 17, 2024

The globe in Taylor Swift's @Spotify library has a pin for Orlando, Florida where Joe Alwyn allegedly cheated on her. #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/zJg2Bp4Scb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2024