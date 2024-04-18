Wait, is Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ about Matt Healy??

Almost one year ago exactly, Taylor Swift was about to launch a full-blown love affair with The 1975’s Matt Healy. If you ask me, I always believed that Taylor and Matt started months before The Sun broke the story last May. I think there was some overlap between “the end of her relationship with Joe Alwyn” and “the beginning of her thing with Healy.” Taylor and Matt went full-throttle once they were officially together, and it was a month of chaos. Healy has a long history of saying and doing deeply problematic and racist things, and he got really upset that Taylor’s fans noticed. Taylor’s fans were really upset with her too and they exerted pressure on her to dump him. I often got the feeling that Taylor’s team understood how this problematic relationship was hurting Taylor’s image, but Taylor was arguing with them and trying to “manage” everything… until finally, she was convinced. Taylor and Matt were done by June 2023. Travis Kelce came into the picture and Taylor quickly rebranded.
So, enter The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift’s new album which officially drops tomorrow. Everyone thought that TTPD was going to be the big Joe Alwyn album, devoted to what went wrong in her years-long serious relationship with Alwyn. Except the whole album apparently leaked on Wednesday and the streets are saying that it seems to be almost entirely about Matt Healy?? You guys, this is too funny. For what it’s worth, Healy was regularly in the Electric Lady Studio with Taylor during their brief affair, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she wrote or produced several of these songs during that time. That jackass probably was her muse!!
The Tortured Poets Department being about Matty Healy and not Joe Alwyn is the gag of the century pic.twitter.com/iF4JpbxVNb
— Beelzebufo 🇵🇸 (@ACABferCutie) April 18, 2024
Pushing 40 writing about Matty Healy like it’s a forbidden love à la Romeo and Juliet. Girl he is just a nazi.
— curiosity is gluttony. (@wanderinsouI) April 17, 2024
i feel so bad for joe alwyn like imagine being terrorized by swifties for a whole ass year, yet the album is about matty healy… pic.twitter.com/8yT34cs2xz
— jay (@rendezwolves) April 18, 2024
taylor swift got cyberbullied out of fucking matty healy and made her own 1975 album about it
— brandyn (@mmdogfood) April 17, 2024
The globe in Taylor Swift's @Spotify library has a pin for Orlando, Florida where Joe Alwyn allegedly cheated on her. #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/zJg2Bp4Scb
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2024
Weren’t we told about a WhatsApp group of Joe and some other guys that was called Tortured Poets something or other?
This is all so delightfully immature.
I think it is going to be about both of them.
Also, Midnights was low key the Joe Alwyn break-up album.
I have always thought Midnights was their break-up album as well.
Waiting for her to drop the act and bring out her MAGA hat already. She hasn’t changed, and never will.
Oh boy the coming think pieces. I don’t get the Pop Crave tweet, Joe is supposed to have cheated on her or is that from when they were assuming the album was about him and it’s actually Matt? This is where not being a real fan can be interesting, cuz I’m not invested at all so it’s just gossip.
From what I have seen, Joe didn’t cheat. Swifties were making up theories about him cheating on her because why else she would leave her long-term relationship to date an edge lord. They were sending death threats to the guy and it was all lies they themselves made up.
This should be an interesting album then – 1975’s music is not bad (not totally my thing thou) but he is totally a whiney pretentious muppet who thinks he’s something special. He tries to front like he’s some sort of starving artist – he’s a nepo baby of 2 successful / well known British actors, his mother is also well known day time TV presenter.
It’s probably about both of them and every guy (Calvin, Jake etc.) that looked down on her work.
As a fan, I’d be surprised if the entire (or majority of) album is about Healy. I thought she’d treat him the same way as Calvin Harris. I’ll await judgement until I hear the album.
Pettiness is good for art.
“But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave
And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen”
I refuse to believe this is the same person who wrote Folklore and Evermore. How can an artist progress and then regress so much? The only thing I am happy about is she was misleading that this will be a joe breakup album where she is gonna give all the “dirt”. Instead, from what I have seen it is mostly about the edge lord she dated and apparently who dumped her. Both of them can fight in the mud as much as they want, I don’t care. Just leave the poor introvert guy alone, who was just depressed (such a sh*tty thing to reveal on an album) and didn’t want to marry her.
Honestly with the heat Joe has been catching (death threats, death threats sent to his family, death threats sent to his female colleagues because the swifties decided he’d cheated etc) only for him to have done nothing I have to side eye the misdirection leading up to the album’s release too. That’s downright cruel.
@Belli, my only explanation is if she gave clues that it was gonna be about Matty, swifties wouldn’t buy / support the album as much. They have a love/hate relationship with Joe. They listened to the love songs about that guy for 6 years. So, they were eager to see his fall down. She is living in her own world, where she is the idol of millions of people. So, she probably doesn’t care that Joe and his family, friends are getting death threats because of her marketing campaigns.
This is embarrassing, melodramatic drivel.
I believe Aaron Dessner provided what was good about Folklore/Evermore.
@K-Peace, That is incorrect. Aaron said he would send the music production to Taylor and she would write the lyrics to the music. So, the lyrics were all Taylor on these albums. That is why it is shocking to see how she regressed so much after.
God, I hope it’s not ALL about him. Girl, this is embarrassing. I have so much respect for her talent, but Taylor frequently seems to prove that theory that child stars are emotionally stuck at the age at which they first achieved fame. And I’m not suggesting that as an excuse for her poor choices, but as a reason. This is some cringey rebellious teenager shit, romanticizing a toxic guy and stubbornly insisting on hooking up with him not in spite of, but BECAUSE everybody told her that he was a walking red flag. My theory has always been that Joe dumped her, or at least she saw that him doing so was inevitable, and she went after Matt Healy to prove a point to Joe. And what was that point? F–k if I know. It’s rebellious teenager shit, it doesn’t have to make sense.
she and her stans are so freaking embarrassing and immature. Joe dodged a bullet. dating na/zi matty and now travis who likes trump but joe is somehow the worst.
LOL. I honestly had forgotten all about this guy! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣