Matt Healy: Fans who are hurt by my racist comments are ‘a bit mental’

If you’re a card-carrying member of the Snake Fam and you want to know more about Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, this New Yorker piece is probably where you should start. I’m not saying I like Matt Healy now or that I no longer find him deeply unproblematic, but I do understand a little bit better how he got to this place. The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino had been following him and interviewing him for months before the Taylor Swift stuff started happening, when he was already in “his current persona: a post-woke rock star, switching unpredictably between tenderness and trollishness.” It’s a portrait of a self-conscious douche who tried to do “the right thing” for a while, then grew tired of that persona and so he developed a new one. Or maybe this was always who he was: a guy who does Nazi salutes and says racist sh-t in interviews. Some highlights from this New Yorker piece:
Taylor Swift’s appearance at The 1975’s show in January. “It was really based of Taylor to do the show,” he said, seeming a bit awed that it had happened. Healy had skipped his make-out routine during the previous night’s show. “I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect,” he’d said
On Harry Styles: In the British press, Healy is sometimes positioned as Styles’s Wario, his evil twin. Their bands became popular around the same time; both men are straight-leaning but, like Mick Jagger and David Bowie before them, enjoy revelling in sexual ambiguity. Healy said the band had asked Styles to come. “He gave us a hard no,” he added, laughing. “He’s afraid that he would have to say something.” Healy found it annoying that, at a certain level of fame, celebrities can cultivate liberal auras while avoiding the risk of taking real political stands.
Music & love in his 30s: “All of the things that used to define my work, or the nihilistic part of one’s twenties—postmodernism, addiction, individualism—they’re all cool and sexy and appropriate at the time, but, for me now, are those the things I yearn for?” In his personal life, he had found himself wishing for consistency and reliability, “the things we get from a partner that we don’t get from the rest of the world.”
His politics: Healy often laments that “we used to expect our artists to be cigarette-smoking bohemian outsiders, and now we expect them to be liberal academics.” He has also said that, although he doesn’t count his political views as particularly educated or authoritative, he knows that they stem from impulses toward empathy and freedom that are important.
The debacle of his interview on ‘The Adam Friedland Show’: I asked him about the podcast. He’d been doing so much promo, he told me, that he wanted to do something that felt more like simply talking with his friends. But, of course, he had done this all in public, on mike. Had he baited his fans on purpose? “A little bit,” he said. “But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen…If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”
His thing with Taylor: Neither of their representatives would comment on the record, but I kept getting texts from people who knew them, and who insisted: this time, it’s real.
His answer to how people are *still* responding to his racism, bigotry and problematic words and behavior is basically “the only people who care are too online.” Not even that, he doesn’t believe that it should be or actually IS important that Taylor Swift (arguably one of the most famous women in the world, a woman who encourages a parasocial relationship with her fans) is dating someone like him, someone with a long list of problematic behavior. The snake fam will cry that Taylor is not responsible for Healy’s sh-t and I agree, she’s not responsible. She wasn’t the one calling Ice Spice “Inuit Spice,” complete with a fake “accent.” No, Taylor was the one trying to clean up her boyfriend’s mess by bringing Ice Spice on stage as a prop. Anyway…
Not a Swiftie, but I ABSOLUTELY am not here for this douche-canoe.
Also, this article states the British Press says Healy is: 1. Comparable to Harry Styles (hahahaha!) and 2. Trying to make Healy seem comparable to either Bowie or Jagger?!?!?!?!? Wow, the BP will totally back any racist, won’t they?
As a British person, I have to say I have no idea who this guy is outside of his relationship with Taylor Swift. I don’t think I’ve ever heard any of his music. I don’t think I’ve heard Harry Styles’ music either but I do at least know who he is, so clearly HS has much better PR!
i know one harry styles song which i though was incredible, i got pulled in because it had the same title as my all time favorite Prince song “Sign of the times” other than that i havent paid much attention. though i am a bit cynical of Brit boys riding the coat tails of famous women to get into headlines. yeah i said it.
Looks like an arse, sounds like an arse, has the intelligence of an arse, is an arse.
Me either and I am so sick of the minimizing of anti-Semitic language. It’s too often brushed off as no big deal. Taylor knew she was getting together with a bigot. They can both fuck off.
“both men are straight-leaning but, like Mick Jagger and David Bowie before them, enjoy revelling in sexual ambiguity.”
This comment basically confirms what a few of us on the board have seen saying about Styles for years – he’s a straight guy who has created an ambiguity to sell an image and records. Bowie, I believe, was bi from what I can remember of what he’s said over the years (he admitted to it in a Playboy interview in the 70s).
I’ve never heard of Matt Healy or his band before he got with Taylor or his beefing with the Gallagher brothers. Given who his parents are he’s clearly a spoiled nepo baby who’s courting controversy to get attention – a tactic as old as time.
Who are his parents?
Concerning this chav-impersonator with 1 braincell left, I’d bet he’s a hero over at the Daily Fail and the rest of the crooked, racist British rags.
His mother is actress/tv personality Denise Welch and his father is TV actor Tim Healy (Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Benidorm to name a few).
Bowie was sexually fluid but always strongly preferred women. He admitted at some point late in his life that he mostly only slept with men for career reasons. But I feel like what he did when he did it was so revolutionary I’m not inclined to judge. Styles just seems like another straight man playing with fashion and queerbaiting for attention.
I actually really enjoyed reading the New Yorker article. Matty Healy came across as really genuine, intense, endearing and emotional. He came across as really troubled too. I’m starting to hope for a happy ending. Maybe he and Swifty can heal each other and make each other happy after all…
@ Justpassingby
Just say your racist, sexist, and anti-somatic.
So agree
Oh this is gross. Heal each other? He’s not “troubled.” He’s a racist, antisemitic, misogynist piece of garbage and what you’re doing with your comment is showing you either agree with him or you’re perfectly fine with his views.
@justpassingby keep passing by with your saccharine healing bs. He’s a bigot; she’s a bigot too… she didn’t need him to reveal that for those paying attention to her over the years. She only voices concerns as issues specifically pertain to her and her wallet. He is trash; she is trash. I hope they rot together.
@JUSTPASSINGBY
Taylor?? Is that you???
He is still so so terrible. I did learn, however, he is on the fast track to settling down, in which case he can do a lot worse to secure his bag than get a ring on TS and start working on a baby while she’s still reeling from the breakup with Joe and seemingly hell bent winning the breakup.
I believe Taylor has very good advisors so it may be if he does propose quickly, they might talk her into a long engagement to buy time until she moves on to the next.
Someone below mentioned that this Matt guy was dating 2-3 other women during the end of last year beginning of this year so clearly he is NOT looking to settle down.
If Taylor had good advisors she wouldn’t be with him to begin with.
The era of behind-the-scenes spin doctors controlling the love lives of celebrities has long passed. The most her publicist may suggest is she invite Ice Spice to perform with her as a way to offer the artist an olive branch and a bigger spotlight to take away the stain of the crap her boyfriend said about her…see? TS is a 33-year-old multi-millionaire celebrity and no one on her payroll is going to risk their lucrative jobs by suggesting who she should and shouldn’t date. The woman has a track record of dating problematic men (John “my penis is racist” Mayer, Jake “stole my sweater” Gyllenhaal, and now this guy)…at some point, the issue actually is her and her attraction to men who suck.
“Healy found it annoying that, at a certain level of fame, celebrities can cultivate liberal auras while avoiding the risk of taking real political stands.“
He’s describing his girlfriend…
Why does Harry Styles have to be with him? What stand does this mess take besides controversy and self promotion?
He’s obviously jealous because Harry is way more successful and doesn’t need to run around saying racist and sexist $hit to get attention. Harry is smart to avoid him. Taylor should have done the same…
I hate this critique. You hear people saying it about Hollywood actors all the time…”Hollywood is uniformly woke/liberal.” Uhhh…maybe a profession that often requires a lot of international travel and asks you to put yourself into someone else’s shoes – thereby exposing you to a great many perspectives – lends itself to a more empathetic POV? Why does that never occur to anyone? Instead, it’s all “everyone in Hollywood is brainwashed.”
Also, I want to point out that appealing to a broad audience is capitalism to the core. You don’t want to isolate/exclude anyone for that reason…I’ve said this a million times: free market capitalism and social conservatism are mutually exclusive. They are logically opposed. Their core tenets do not align.
I don’t think every public figure needs to take a stance on a political position. I wouldn’t if I were such a figure, just because I think the positions discussed in public are rarely the ACTUAL policy positions. I don’t want to take a position in the pro-life vs pro-choice debate, for example, because I refuse to put women’s rights up for debate. I refuse to act like America’s extremely conservative positions are mainstream.
So I don’t find it unusual that someone would appear to “cultivate a liberal aura” (i.e. be a capitalist or a product of their profession) without publicly taking one of several stupid positions offered up by American politics.
I didn’t explain that very well, but my point is basically that you have to be careful about what issues you choose to give attention to when doing so legitimizes them. I wouldn’t debate a Holocaust denier and I wouldn’t debate a pro-lifer. These positions need to be ignored and marginalized as much as possible, IMO. I don’t think they should be treated as one of several possible positions on a policy issue. Obviously, a celebrity can choose to support a position they care about…but celebrities are successful because they’re good at capitalism, not because they’re good at activism. I’m over expecting celebrities and corporations to represent social values. We individuals need to secure our rights ourselves, directly, through government.
YESSSS to all of this and you explained it wonderfully!
@GRNIEWNIE yes, yes, yes, I want to see your macro pop culture analysis on more posts!
The moment you have to insist that THIS TIME IT’S REAL…
Stupid games, stupis prizes.
She never grew up. She herself is just a teen swiftie.
Agreed. I’m sure when Matty dumps her she will write a song about kissing in the rain while wearing red lipstick and a short skirt, etc…It’s the same thing over and over…
This whole write up is a mess and I don’t know what you are trying to say.
People who are continually ironic are just bad people who try to convince themselves they are doing it to prove the world is topsy-turvey.
THANK YOU!. I want to see the apologia for Jonathan Majors next. I’d find it nonsense too.
Thank you both! I didn’t expect much of the subject matter but I did expect something from The New Yorker. The article—prose, interview subject, direction—makes for a very disjointed and highly boring read. Here is an “artist” who could not form a coherent/logical thought or sentence to save his life. No one should take him seriously because he’s not a “serious person.” I understand he took heroin, I get that he’s diagnosed with ADHD, but it’s the interviewers job to organize it in a way that allows us to understand him better…and it’s failed on all counts. To end on a gossipy, 12-year-old note of “it’s REAL” is just the maraschino cherry on top of the blandest, virgin drink only a 12-year-old could enjoy.
Healy’s comment about no one being slumped over a keyboard over his comments…yeah, literally no one cared about you until your is-she/isn’t-she girlfriend shoved you down our throats. A non-apology is fine when you’re a nobody, but she gave you a huge platform and stage and all this talk about what his next “era” will be is useless if he’s entirely incapable of introspection. Just because no one truly cares about you doesn’t mean you’re a decent human being. This article made Harry Styles look like the genius of our times.
Ooooh no no no. These kind of people are so f’ing annoying. Trying so hard to be edgy- yuck. “I made jokes about another artist’s indigenous background because…It was all a meta-commentary on parasocial relationships and fame, man, yeah really I’m just so deep like that.” “Kay, dude, you’re actually lame and not interesting!
I mean this not unkindly, but the point would carry farther without using the word “lame.”
Performative bigotry and uplifting facist attitudes is no different than being heartfelt about those things, in terms of impact to others and in the wider real world . Especially in the current social/ political climate.
Any so called” artist” who thinks otherwise is spending too much time in his own brain and other body parts.
He sounds incredibly immature and douchey in this.
“Performative bigotry and uplifting facist attitudes is no different than being heartfelt about those things, in terms of impact to others and in the wider real world . Especially in the current social/ political climate.” THIS! How low will a person stoop to make a statement against snowflake liberal hysteria?
YES. A huge part of the reason white supremacy and Trump, etc., appeal to many people is because it’s seen as this refreshingly impolite, punk rock kind of thing to do. Which is of course horrific nonsense, white supremacy *is* the Deep State and the mainstream politic, but such is the pushback against progress and antiracism. So doing a Nazi salute because you think it’s edgy not only normalizes it but is also the literal problem.
Perfectly said. I have no patience for trolls. None.
Can you believe that MH said this: “He has also said that, although he doesn’t count his political views as particularly educated or authoritative, he knows that they stem from impulses toward empathy and freedom that are important.”? And then not question how his words (and actions) negate what he just said? He must know that using a nazi salute is controversial to say the least! How does him performing this salute during a concert make it less hurtful? Worse, how does him laughing over consuming violent porn against black women help them? Not to mention other things this douche has said and done? The empathy is completely lacking to say the least.
All of this. Truly empathetic people don’t posses the impulse to denigrate or mock marginalized folks. There’s nothing “academic” about being kind.
He is from the “women and minorities can’t take a joke” generation, and “sorry you’re offended, I hate everyone” generation. Love how white men feel the need to police our humor.
There is no such thing as performative bigotry or ironic bigotry or artitistic bigotry. It’s simply bigotry.
This. They feel so entitled to this kind of persona too.
@ otaku fairy, and finds offense when called out for his anti-Semitic comments and actions, including all of his atrocities regarding WOC and Native Americans too. An absolute blight on the world stage that will certainly encourage others that hold the same views to come out of the shadows and spew the same hatred as well.
Empathy and freedom for those like him…white men, preferably as ugly as he is.
Understand this NOW so you can start moving differently around people like him. Nice to your face, but ready to call you a slur if that means he and his buds can freely laugh. And then when there’s some backlash, have some empathy…they were only having fun after all!
But none of that is for minorities and women.
None of these racist surprise me anymore. He’s a trash loser who can’t see that he’s a trash loser. Taylor has tied hers to him as his girlfriend. I wonder how she’s going to victim her way out of this when it’s over? How will she go after him in true press?
Do not sully the good name of Jia Tolentino for this nonsense. I try not to wear aluminum hats but the internet believes Taylor laid the groundwork for Mealy’s redemption months ago, long before his formal rollout, and this is just one more sign that it’s true. Why else is the New Yorker now platforming this ignoramus?
Ehh, I remember Jia from her Jezebel days.
You can’t sully a name that wasn’t great to begin with.
Her book Trick Mirror was a great success.
Jia sullied her own name with this puff piece.
I will believe the conspiracy that Taylor was planning this rollout for a minute though.
Jia is awful. Her “close” friend, a former Gawker writer (who I won’t name for legal reasons) was listed on the Shitty Media Men list. One of his former coworkers said on Twitter they complained about him being a creep and was told that’s just how he is. Jia wrote IN THE NEW YORKER that she didn’t believe the allegations because she asked him and he denied it (shocking) and that she’d change her mind if someone told her in person what he did ! I’m not surprised she’s behind Healy’s puff piece.
Curious! I get “I’m a cool girl” vibes from Jia. She’s really good at making basic things seem profound, like drugs. (Hate men who write about drugs too, it’s not just her).
I love NYC and Brooklyn, but certain personality types are so on brand for a lot of (transplanted) people there, it makes my eyes roll. We get it, you’re cool and the rest of the us isn’t.
Despite the much-reported problematic public behavior, he says his politics tend towards empathy and freedom?? It’s funny that this NYer story is the first I’m hearing of his compassionate freedom-fighting nature. 🙄 I think he’s 100% full of it.
I mean, 2nd amendment nuts and anti-vaxxers all say they’re for freedom, too.
But for their own freedom, not anyone else’s, that’s the difference!!
I don’t like the guy, but he has actually done quite a bit of activism, especially for women’s rights and LGBTQ rights.
It isn’t out of the ordinary for someone who supports one part of a community to be bigoted against another community. LGBTQ activism is pretty rife with racism that hasn’t been addressed very well.
@ Arizona
You’ve been in these post making excuses for Taylor and are you dating this piece of sh*t.
He grabbed a camera woman who was doing her job head and started dry humping it. He said he enjoyed watching a black getting S A and made fun of a woman because she he thought she was Asian.
So you can go and have all the seat with this BS “he done activism, especially for women’s rights and LGBTQ rights” because that’s all it is BS.
@ Arizona
You’ve been in these posts making excuses for Taylor and are you dating this piece of sh*t.
He grabbed a camera woman who was doing her job head and started dry humping it. He said he enjoyed watching a black getting S A and making fun of a woman because he thought she was Asian.
So you can go and have all the seats with this BS “he has done activism, especially for women’s rights and LGBTQ rights” because that’s all it is BS.
Oh yikes this guy is so in love with himself. What a piece of trash. Taylor girl …
Did this MF’er just say that WOC are either pretending to be hurt by his vile comments, or they’re crazy if they actually ARE hurt? Straight to hell with this dude.
Yep, you totally read his words 100% correctly.
We’ve moved beyond dog whistles now. The fascists and racists are just saying it all openly now. I don’t see how this facet of the provocateur act cleans up any piece of his image.
Yep. That is precisely what he said. And agree he can take a long walk straight down
This guy must be exhausting to be around. He thinks his thoughts are profound and must be shared, but he’s just not clever or interesting. He must be great in bed, because I can’t fathom what TS sees in him.
I can see exactly what Taylor sees in him. People need to stop thinking Taylor is above this, she ain’t. She is exactly at his level.
Birds of a feather and whatnot.
Teen Vogue has an excellent article saying exactly this.
I was worried at first they were giving her a pass because the lead was basically judging women on who they date is patriarchal crap but then did a brutal segue into judge Taylor on Taylor and then you won’t be shocked or feel betrayed that this is who she’s dating.
“ Healy often laments that “we used to expect our artists to be cigarette-smoking bohemian outsiders, and now we expect them to be liberal academics.””
Oh yes…the free spirited bohemians were all racist fascists. Not at all liberals or leftists. This guy reeks of asshole and spoiled money nepo baby lack of real education.
Yes starving artists with a contempt for capitalism and an idealization of art tend to be right wing conservatives don’tcha know.
Bohemians despised the pursuit of money in lieu of intellectualism and this dude is a fucking hack.
Jfc, he us a total scumbag douche lord LOSER and she is a childish ahole with too much power and no gdamn common sense. Taylor, you fking idiot.
Accurate statement is accurate.
This guy is every sophomore philosophy student that thinks that they’re just so much smarter than everyone else, and that the people that “don’t get them ” are just stupid. Most people grow out of this phase, some double down. He’s in the latter group.
+1. And I think Taylor is like this, too. They both think they’re more profound than they are.
Apparently Ice Spice reached out to Taylor Swift months ago to do a project together, because she wanted more exposure.
We heard that from Taylor, not from Ice Spice. And even if it’s true, what was Taylor’s reason for accepting? She has been with her Nazi boyfriend for months.
@Jan
The fact that you believe that is laughable.
Bear in mind he’s a hard-core nepo baby trying to step out of Mummy and Daddy’s shadows. He got his start in music via family friends and has been desperately trying to prove he got where he is on pure talent (he didn’t) ever since.
My thoughts on this mess:
– Taylor and Joe broke up long before her Eras tour tickets went on sale. She wanted to announce an engagement at her concert but he wasn’t ready.
– Taylor started dating Matt soon thereafter but her people realized that it would hurt her Eras ticket sales so they held off on announcing the relationship until after the tickets sale and the holidays.
– She announced the break up and subsequent relationship news with this Matt asshat when it would receive the most publicity- after holidays and at the start of her tour.
– Taylor shares Matt’s need for attention whether it’s positive or negative. They are both immature and behave like stunted teens.
– She doesn’t find Matt’s views a problem because is low key racist in her personal life. How many of her advisors are black? How many of her close friends are black? When has she ever elevated a black person from obscurity? No, she only platforms black people who can elevate her (ie Ice Spice).
– Taylor is showing people who she is for real. Believe her. There is a reason she is beloved by the Nazi right wing types. Believe her!
– Taylor’s people are in on this. They may not support her relationship with Matt but they will work to mitigate any lasting financial and reputational damage it may cause her/them.
– Taylor will not understand the damage she has caused by elevating this racist until it hurts her bottom line and public image.
She needs to be cancelled.
Agree with most of that but Ratty was seeing at least 2-3 other women during the end of last year beginning of this. Like some Instagram models.
One of them is even on record saying he was sleeping at hers in LA while in the studio with Taylor in march. Also joe posted pics of Taylor’s cats in feb. So I don’t buy that they were dating that long or at least not that they were unattached to date, But yeah she doesn’t have a problem with his racism and misogyny and they probably bond over being poor little Uber privileged misunderstood white people.
I’m with you Char. There’s evidence Matty was with other people and Taylor was still with Joe up until Feb this year.
I suspect an affair though.
The New Yorker piece makes a point of saying that when Taylor made an appearance at Matty’s show on Jan 12, she stayed until 3.30 am, singing The 1975 songs with their BOOKKEEPER (?!) while Matty went home earlier.
I believe this is yet another way Ms Swift is trying to control the narrative, by putting it in print that she and Matty went home separately on Jan 12. Hahahahahahaha, nice try Taylor.
As much as I think her current BF seems like a sleazy, pretentious a-hole, I don’t believe Taylor herself should be cancelled because of his behavior. She’s dating him. They’re not married and she herself hasn’t said or done anything to warrant it. Time will tell, though. Clearly this relationship is not helping her rep.
If I found out today my boyfriend of nearly four years was into that kind of porn I’d end it. She entered into a relationship already knowing that about him, along with all the other comments he’s made. It says a lot about her values and character.
@lolagirl, Yes!!! She needs to be canceled if ever a bigot needed to be canceled. She reminds me more and more of the orange troll with her delusions of grandeur and victim-playing.
He looks a little bit like Olivier Sarkozy.
LOL, @haus, he does! Having no clue who this guy was until recently, this is the first I’ve even seen a clear picture of his face and….. yikes!
First of all he’s only in his 30s…he looks mid 50s at least! I don’t know what Taylor sees in him. He’s a misogynist, and a racist. This is who she chooses to be with, this leads me to believe who she is, and always was. Her and her bad hair and mediocre songs can take a seat. I’m done with her and her wack job fans defending her.
Well-said! I agree completely.
What a prize.
This guy is trash.
His previous behavior and comments are known, and now he is doubling down on it.
FTB forever. This sicko has some nerve saying fans are “a bit mental” whilst he chose to entertain himself to a very specific category of p*rn that abuses Black women. Reading about MH is the first time I’ve heard of this niche. He’s appalling.
TS can jump in the toilet right along with him. She’s showing us who she is. Plus this whole Ice Spice collab is merely a weak attempt to deflect and protect herself and her POS dude.
He looks like a young, super ugly Bill Murray.
Personally, I think Harry refusing to associate with Matty is a big statement lmao He’s gonna keep this one sided beef going because Harry is never responding (as he should). And Taylor, oh Taylor! I just know she’ll dump him and push some story about how he’s the bad guy (well, he is but she knew that from the beginning) and the snake fam will buy it because they’re desperate to “free her” from him.
Matty is a disgusting vile racist man the Swifties were swearing up and down that he apologized and now they all have eggs on their face . All of the good publicity that Taylor and her teams were trying to buy with the ice spice remix burying all the negative articles has Been shattered with Matty opening his bigot racist mouth . He talks about woman of color being sensitive yet the moment he talks about Harry styles he hear how insanely jealous he is of him Harry styles is everything Matty wishes he was Harry has a Grammy award he has sold out tours . Actually artist respected Harry . Matty is a clown with his faux feminist white man ally white woman are falling over themselves to defend him and Taylor .
Oh right, everyone is a fascist racist and they’re just lying to sell stuff. Oops, projecting again Healy. He’s so boring.
Never heard of these guys and went over to YouTube to have a look – Healey is a sad Pete Doherty wannabe.
Their music is ok, its average pop.
You just know he’d be offended to learn people call his music “pop” lmao He’s so pedantic.
He’s a racist, misogynist, moron. And yeah if Taylor is dating/sleeping with this dude she is guilty by association. Why would you want to date someone with such horrendous and outdated views?
Some Swifties aren’t happy; hence the #SpeakUpNow hashtag demanding an explanation from Taylor.
My daughters are Swift fans and utterly disgusted by Matt Healy and the relationship. Because he is utterly disgusting, racist and antisemitic and there’s no excuse for their relationship.
He’s a too-cool-for-school wannabe edgelord whose bad behavior may be performative and ironic, but it still lands with the fascists.
And I’m pissed off that I paid for Eras tour tickets and merch.
It’s like she’s decided to date the boy band equivalent of Elon Musk.
Exactly.
Thoughts:
• Likely starter husband
• He probably spent all his money on drugs and rehab and is hanging out for child support for little Matty Jr.
• I love his mother Denise Welch because she constantly brawls on Twitter with people who attack Meghan Markle.
His mother struggled for a long time with her mental health and often talks about it, she’s also a massive critic of Brexit – I like her. She’s very very outspoken.
Must be nice to have the cash to buy a well-timed puff peice off the New Yorker. Wonder what their price tag was
Two of his exes are black. FKA Twigs dumped him. And according to this article he took it bad.
just realized he’s the same as Taylor when it comes to demonizing and degrading his exes. He watched that gross porn of black women being brutalized because he thinks black women “deserve” to be treated that way for hurting him. Now, to be fair, Taylor doesn’t watch gross revenge porn that we know of, but she will write a pop song and let her parasocial horde of fans “attack” people she dated.They are both hung up on people “wronging” them and spend a lot of energy making sure they pay the price, in their own ways. They are both really vengeful people.
He’s now friends with that dasha person who has the red scare podcast that made a whole podcast about how twigs lied about Shia and called her a clout chaser. MH went on the podcast, is friends with dasha and wore that red scare cap a few months ago. He’s a horrible person.
I’m not sure why you felt the need to point out that two of his exes are black.
Those break ups have nothing to do with or the cause his racim.
Because it’s crucial to the point they’re making about Healy dehumanizing his romantic partners. Read the whole comment.
I think sushilove pointed it out because it adds to his psychopathy. He gets off an women who resemble his exes, at least in a general sense, who dumped him being sexually assaulted. It’s not excusing his racist attitudes so much as adding an additional noxious element.
Wow. He really tried to straddle the line when talking about his political views. He said just enough (he hopes) to make skeptics question whether he is (or isn’t) that same racist, misogynistic guy *and* placate his fans who admire his racism and misogyny. Quite the balancing act.
Unfortunately for him, this pathetic attempt at image rehabilitation is unlikely to sway anyone. As Maya Angelou said, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Period.
The best and most astute observation of this mess I found on BuzzFeed:
“Someone said ‘Either he isn’t as bad as we think, or she isn’t as good as we think, pick one.’ I hate to say it, but I’m leaning towards her, and it’s not just the Matty thing,” one fan wrote.
TL:DR Healy is at best a try tryhard edgelord, at worst he’s a fascist, either way he hasn’t the spine to stand by his actions nor his convictions.
Maybe she’s having a writers block and needs material. This is a fast track
Healey bros are defining this as parasocial and fanship gone awry, but it’s really the age old debate of famous people as role models. What they’re experiencing is yes, love in your 30s when you’re young, beautiful, and rich and talented with a ton of friends and busy days; they’ll never believe they’re the baddies.