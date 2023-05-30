Since March, the Heritage Foundation – an American right-wing think-tank- has been openly trying to “deport” Prince Harry. The Heritage Foundation is where a lot of British right-wingers work too – there’s a direct line, these days, between the American and British neofascist ideologies, and British right-wingers clearly believe that they’re influential in American politics and culture. That’s why Heritage Foundation people are working on this special project on behalf of the British newspapers. Heritage is suing the Biden administration to get their hands on Prince Harry’s visa application. Harry wrote about doing drugs, and Heritage is trying to claim that Harry’s drug use affects his visa. It does not. And as such, Immigration has shrugged off Heritage’s FOIA requests and now they’re shrugging off Heritage’s dumbf–k lawsuit.

The Joe Biden administration has been accused of “stonewalling” a legal bid to uncover details of Prince Harry’s US visa application using Freedom of Information laws. A request to have the application fast-tracked on the grounds of exceptional public interest has been turned down, which has been described as an “outrageous” decision by the Washington-based think-tank pursuing the case.

The right-wing Heritage Foundation has now asked a judge to overturn the decision by the Department of Homeland Security and two of its agencies, with a hearing expected next month. The Heritage Foundation demanded the immediate release of the Duke of Sussex’s visa records in March after he admitted to drug-taking in his memoir, Spare.

Under US Freedom of Information laws, applications can be fast-tracked if there is “widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exist possible questions about the government’s integrity which affect public confidence”. The Heritage Foundation argued that the Prince Harry case had cleared that bar, but the fast-track application has been turned down on the grounds that British-based publishers including The Telegraph, which had demanded answers over the visa application, were not sufficiently mainstream in the US to count.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, said: “The Biden administration is clearly stonewalling here and they are trying to avoid releasing any documents. They are trying to do so by undermining the credibility of the British Press, which is outrageous, and by concentrating their fire on the British Press even though we have submitted articles in the US press about the same subject.”

The Heritage Foundation has submitted Freedom of Information requests for the Duke’s visa application records to the Department of Homeland Security, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and US Customs and Border Protection.

In its written opposition to the fast-track request, the Department of Homeland Security described The Telegraph and other British publications as “niche” and also said it was not persuaded that there were exceptional circumstances that made an urgent response necessary.