DHS rejected the Heritage Foundation’s attempt to get Prince Harry’s records

Since March, the Heritage Foundation – an American right-wing think-tank- has been openly trying to “deport” Prince Harry. The Heritage Foundation is where a lot of British right-wingers work too – there’s a direct line, these days, between the American and British neofascist ideologies, and British right-wingers clearly believe that they’re influential in American politics and culture. That’s why Heritage Foundation people are working on this special project on behalf of the British newspapers. Heritage is suing the Biden administration to get their hands on Prince Harry’s visa application. Harry wrote about doing drugs, and Heritage is trying to claim that Harry’s drug use affects his visa. It does not. And as such, Immigration has shrugged off Heritage’s FOIA requests and now they’re shrugging off Heritage’s dumbf–k lawsuit.
The Joe Biden administration has been accused of “stonewalling” a legal bid to uncover details of Prince Harry’s US visa application using Freedom of Information laws. A request to have the application fast-tracked on the grounds of exceptional public interest has been turned down, which has been described as an “outrageous” decision by the Washington-based think-tank pursuing the case.
The right-wing Heritage Foundation has now asked a judge to overturn the decision by the Department of Homeland Security and two of its agencies, with a hearing expected next month. The Heritage Foundation demanded the immediate release of the Duke of Sussex’s visa records in March after he admitted to drug-taking in his memoir, Spare.
Under US Freedom of Information laws, applications can be fast-tracked if there is “widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exist possible questions about the government’s integrity which affect public confidence”. The Heritage Foundation argued that the Prince Harry case had cleared that bar, but the fast-track application has been turned down on the grounds that British-based publishers including The Telegraph, which had demanded answers over the visa application, were not sufficiently mainstream in the US to count.
Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, said: “The Biden administration is clearly stonewalling here and they are trying to avoid releasing any documents. They are trying to do so by undermining the credibility of the British Press, which is outrageous, and by concentrating their fire on the British Press even though we have submitted articles in the US press about the same subject.”
The Heritage Foundation has submitted Freedom of Information requests for the Duke’s visa application records to the Department of Homeland Security, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and US Customs and Border Protection.
In its written opposition to the fast-track request, the Department of Homeland Security described The Telegraph and other British publications as “niche” and also said it was not persuaded that there were exceptional circumstances that made an urgent response necessary.
“The Department of Homeland Security described The Telegraph and other British publications as ‘niche’” – OH MY GOD. The Telegraph and other British outlets have spent a lot of time and resources putting together this whole “case” for why Prince Harry needs to be deported and then Homeland Security just laughed at them and called them niche. I mean, is IS niche. Homeland Security and Immigration are huge departments dealing with millions of different issues every day. What the Heritage Foundation is doing – in concert with these niche publications – is waste everyone’s time, money and effort. DHS was never going to give a f–k that a rich, white, Christian man did drugs and that he included that fact on his visa!
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
ORLANDO, FL – MAY 11: Prince Harry and Vice President of the United States of America Joe Biden watch USA Vs Denmark in the wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games Orlando 2016 at ESPN Wide World of Sports on May 11, 2016 in Orlando, Florida.
What a good chuckle this gave me. And yeah, like Prince Harry is a threat or something. Please. If anything, it’s a huge finger to the BaRF establishment (having him and his family here on US soil).
Will the clowns ever give up??? Glad the majority of these hateful people are old… they have a very limited time to act like the arses they are.
‘They are trying to do so by undermining the credibility of the British Press…’
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
And breathe…
In this context, niche = dinky.😂
If you think “niche” is funny, get a load of “exceptional public interest” and “undermining the integrity of the British press.” It’s not just funny but actually, “fun-nayyy.” (Not to mention delusional).
Niche will haunt BM for years to come 😂😂 can you imagine thinking you the the it n get told you nah just niche…
Niche, when you don’t want to say trash.
The fact that this request is even covered in newspapers speaks to those papers’ biases. It’s a nonstory, and yet, they are using it to score political points.
It’s being covered because these papers are the ones behind this story. They’re paying the Heritage Foundation to do this.
All while pretending innocence about ridiculous measures taken to gather intel. During active legal cases about it…. The audacity!
And this just proves the British press have their fingers deep into the US press and are funding the hounding of Harry in the US. Burn them down Harry, burn all the British press down
Good on DHS.
Do we think that he will eventually ask for his American citizenship?
Lol. No harry won’t.
He would never renounce his UK citizenship but he still could apply for dual citizenship. Even so, heads would explode over in the UK if he did.
I hope you’re wrong on this. I would LOVE to see him renounce his UK citizenship. But I’m vengeful that way.
The US does not recognize “dual” citizenship.
He would have to renounce his UK citizenship, get his American citizenship and then go back and apply to the UK to get his UK citizenship back. The UK would recognize him as a dual citizen, but the US would still only consider him a sole US citizen. (they won’t grant US citizenship unless he renounces his UK). I had a friend that went through this and my daughter is US born to Canadian parents. So she has dual because we applied for her Canadian second, but the US considers her to be a US citizen only and does not recognize the Cdn citizenship. (very wordy but i hope i explained the point. 🙂
@Brandy, my husband has dual citizenship that is recognized by the U.S.
@QuiteContrary, did he get his US citizenship first or second. My point is that to become a US citizen you have to renounce your other citizenship. They do not require their own (US citizens) to renounce their citizenship to be granted one from another country. Thereby allowing the dual citizenship. But to get the US citizenship as the second one was not allowed a few years ago. (maybe something has changed…) My daughter has to file taxes in the US even though she currently lives in Canada because to them she is a US citizen and while she may hold other citizenship, they don’t care. They have to get their piece of the pie…
@Brandy you no longer have to renounce citizenship of your country of origin to become a US citizen and the UK is not one of those countries that automatically revokes British citizenship when a British national decides to obtain dual citizenship with the US. https://www.usa.gov/dual-citizenship
That said, Harry would probably have to renounce his place in the line of succession
This might help to clear up some of the fog.
https://visaguide.world/tips/dual-citizenship-countries/
@Brandy, that’s how it used to work. I’m a US citizen and a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. You most certainly can have dual citizenship. They no longer require you to renounce your citizenship. My Dad kept his citizenship and my Mom became a US citizen. My Dad became a US citizen in his 70’s and came up just to vote in person for Barak Obama.
@Brandy, my husband has dual US/UK citizenship. You don’t have to renounce your US citizenship. However, my FIL never bothered to get his. He has a US permanent resident visa (green card) and his UK citizenship. The only thing he really can’t do is vote in US elections. I’m sure there are other things, but they’re pretty minor.
That being said, as a prince of the realm and 5th in the line of succession, I doubt Harry will get US citizenship. He’ll get a permanent resident visa.
There do exist “possible questions about” the Telegraph’s “integrity”. Can we demand private records from them?
“ the fast-track application has been turned down on the grounds that British-based publishers including The Telegraph, which had demanded answers over the visa application, were not sufficiently mainstream in the US to count.”
This. NO US media is interested in this story. This is solely a witch-hunt from British tabloids. These jag-offs still believe their UK modus operandi they give themselves as an excuse to cover every minute detail of the royal family, continues to apply to the Sussexes who have been off the public purse for 3 years. AND they think it stretches to the entire world.
They keep getting slapped with the reality that their reach is limited.
So I was just recently in the UK and I was asked by a royalist who wanted to probe me about Harry and Meghan if it was true that he was going to be deported. I told them that no, this is not a huge story in the US, and that Harry is not El Chapo the likelihood of him being deported is damn small. The way this man visibly deflated was so bizarre to me. You hate Harry you think he’s awful, so you want him back? Real strong if I can’t have you no one can vibes.
The royalists have so much in common with abusive exes.
Wow, that shows you how easily the UK falls for this tabloid trash. You would think after so many allegations and rumors never turning out to be true or predictions never coming to pass, they’d figure out by now it’s all BS.
Question. I know Harry’s not being deported. But let’s say he was. Does that mean he would have to go back to England. Or could he go to another country. He’s rich enough to go anywhere he wants.
@Robert Phiilips, in the US “deported” means you can’t stay *here* but they don’t care where you go. Sometimes undocumented people are deported to their original countries, but people with paperwork and financial means are free to go wherever.
I can’t think of a single time anyone’s visa application was made public for any reason, much less for a bunch of invented reasons as we see here. And calling the trash British tabs “niche” was chef’s kiss 😘 perfect. Did not know that a large bureaucracy like DHS had a sense of humor.
Note to the right wing: FOIA is to uncover government misdeeds, not to harass private citizens.
Didn’t Prince Harry enter the US in 2020 – so Trump time? And therefore the Trump administration would have been responsible for issuing his visa?
You bring up a good point.
So, FOIA should be on Melanias paperwork. Not Harry.
As well as her parents which they utilized as he was president and once they were here, Drumpf closed the family immigration applications as well.
At least this confirms that the British press are paying the Heritage Foundation to pursue this matter. It also shows how desperate the British press is to get Harry back into the country. The fact that Harry didn’t stick around after the coronation must have been a major shock to the press. They thought that Harry would be swayed by the pomp and circumstance to stay longer than he promised.
I do wonder: why are they so desperate to have him back? I mean yeah the monarchy has an issue age wise but lets not kid ourselves. Thanks to this smear campaign harry has become quite unpopular. Previously he basically carried the monarchy on his back but even if he were to return that won’t be the case now. So why exactly is he needed?
Chloe- they want him back to have better access so they can trash him more and earn more money off of him. This is about wanting him for clicks, not really wanting him back for any good thing he’d do.
To write more stories about him? To torture him in revenge for leaving? Idk these people give jealous-ex and stalker vibes.
So they can continue to write stories about how unopular he is and how not-needed he is. I mean they do that anyway, but I think the RRs are figuring they’ll have more to write about if he’s back in the UK with leaks from the palaces again.
I also think it would be spun as Harry “failing” in the US so he “had” to return and the RRs would eat that up for years.
Not everybody buys into the smear campaign. The ones doing the smear campaign started up when harry.and Meghan were first seen together. It’s probably the same “bots” and derangers that just continue with the same campaign. Imo
@tessa; i never said that everyone buys into the smear campaign. But it did have an effect and we can be honest about that. Just look at the reaction after the paparazzi chase: zero empathy. Had it happened in 2014 there would have been mass outrage at the paps and media, rightfully so. But now harry (and Meghan’s) every word is scrutinized and doubted over.
Chloe , they want him back so they can write about how a big failure he is , they want him back so they can use him as a cautionary tale to others ,they want him.back so he can beg for mercies from his family. They want him back broke , desperate and be beholden to them like Fergie . Harry being successful outside the firm is the ultimate betrayal for them
I don’t believe Harry has become quite unpopular. His unpopularity lies within a certain niche.
The communications between the BM and Heritage Foundation are of far more public interest than Harry’s visa application.
Harry unpopular? Maybe in the UK, but UK is not the whole world.
People love Harry and his efforts to do good in the world. Also, earning his own money, working to provide for himself and his family gets him a lot of respect, and walking away from a toxic family, to save his wife and marriage made him immensely popular with a lot of people.
They know why they need Harry back, they need his star power. They can always find another scapegoat, but that international star power is an elusive thing.
@ Agreakreckoning, I saw what you did there!! Nice!
They want Harry back because 🥚 and ☠ are about to divorce and they need Harry for cover. Also the 🥚 is a lazy bum who hasn’t been doing anything lately so to ensure the monarchy, which is the rotas bread and butter, continues, they NEED a whipping boy who also does the impactful work. They played themselves. You love to see it.
The British Press want Harry back to punish him and to make money off him with clicks.
Chloe, I understand why you say Harry is unpopular – in the UK, among the general public and I’m talking in broad strokes here about the population, he is unpopular.
He was the most liked member of the Royal Family after the Queen. And after the Royals used his wife and child as fodder in racially motivated attacks by the British Media, after years of pleading, he did what any good man would do and protected his family by leaving the country. The most popular man in the most elitist family on Earth said “No”.
He committed the cardinal sin of leaving the pinnacle of British society. For a mixed race AMERICAN. And even ordinary Brits tend to look down on Americans. They consider them fat, stupid, shallow, uncultured and obsessed with plastic surgery.
And bear in mind that the British are so high of their own sense of superiority that the populace sabotaged their own economy by voting for Brexit, basically, because they don’t like foreigners.
Harry is unpopular because has revealed the fragile house of cards sitting at the centre of monarchy, and in turn, of British social structures.
@AGreatReckoning Excellent point: “The communications between the BM and Heritage Foundation are of far more public interest than Harry’s visa application”
How I wish Harry could litigate this too and subpoena those communications.
With all of the immigration issues it’s hilarious that this group thinks the government would make this a priority. Besides I think the question about drugs asked if you are an addict not if you ever used them.
AND questions about being able to support yourself while you’re here or those you are living with being able to support you (not being a drain on the US.)
This is so weird. The Heritage Foundation gets boatloads of money from rich conservatives and has a zillion conservative issues to flog, and they’re wasting their time on Harry? I mean, I love Harry, but compared to the political battles going in the US, he’s kind of “niche,” too.
Right? If I were donating to them, I’d be mad that they’ve wasted so much money and time on this silly suit when there are so many issues currently in the US, like politically flogging McCarthy for his debt ceiling agreement with Biden. 😉
Oh I am certain that their white, cis, anti-everything is big mad at the HF for wasting their time and hard earned donations to pursue an issue that is not important to them. On top of creating an environment of being labeled as a vehicle for a “niche” group by the Department of HS. There will be hell to be paid at the HF and I am here for it!!!
Bravo to the DHS for calling them out for what they are!
DHS and other US agencies saw this lawsuit for the frivolousthat it is. The agencies are probably aware the BM are on the same level as the National Enquirer, Page Six and TMZ and not worth the bother. No mainstream US media has touched this mess. I don’t think the US tabloids bothered. The Heritage Foundation has no standing and embarrassed it has been branded as a joke. Harry has to give written consent to anyone to inquire about his visa.
Just horrible that these awful people want to separate harry from his wife and children.
Ooohhhh, That’s gotta sting. Niche BAWHAHAHAA. The DHS is not wrong either.
“Niche.” 🤭🤭🤭 Oh, I needed that shade today.
These trolls are obviously not used to getting what they want. I also notice that they admit the “interest” is concentrated in a few British papers, “even though we have submitted articles in the US press”. Submitted, but perhaps not accepted? Certainly I have not seen the story make waves on this side of the pond.
None that I know of as well, except probably any of the Murdoch mud slingers which I don’t read. If there were, it would be the Murdoch puppets and no more.
What the Heritage Foundation has seem to be blind to is that Harry is very much loved in the US and no amount of trying to have him deported will look kindly upon them. They are certainly creating a greater issue of their reputation than they think.
Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire has been covering it.
So, definitely niche.
Ben Shapiro, who nearly had an aneurysm over CardiB and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP lyrics?
Yeah, they are in good company all right. I’m laughing like an evil troll just recalling his rant about WAP.
I think this was just another diversion tactic nothing more. Harry was never a threat but they need to push things over here to make Harry unsafe by riling up the derangers.
Deporting the son of a king whose country claims a “special relationship” with yours without just cause is terrible and stupid. Esp when that son has a work visa, is internationally famous, and has an American wife and American children with dual citizenship in both countries. Not to mention, it’s also a slippery slope that will further waste and stretch resources needed for more important issues. It’s cute that they assume they will get a hearing next month for a judge to overturn requests that 3 Different federal govt agencies have basically laughed at.
I Lol at the BM being called niche and them and the HF being offended by it. I’d call them another not so nice name. They need to find some other way to waste their time and money bc this isn’t it. They certainly don’t want the U.S. govt wondering why a foreign country’s press is trying to bully it, with radio silence from that country’s own govt and head of state. If C-Rex and the Tories were smart, they would call off the rabid press tout de suite.
Prince Harry’s Visa application is to the Heritage Foundation what Hunter Biden’s laptop is to the GOP.
Bleached white ultra conservative organisation who are pro monarchy. Hating Harry and wanting him deported is ridiculous move, what are their motives ? They claim that they are defending British Monarchy From American ‘Radical Left.’ Have I completely missed something and now Harry and Meghan are talking the USA into going to war with the UK.
The Left has a beef with the BRF? Now I have to go clean off my keyboard. Snorted coffee all over it.
Love that picture of Harry and Biden. Giving me Grandpa and favorite grandson vibes
Somebody over there has more than one screw loose. It’s not the HF’s mission to defend the British Monarchy.
Once having a child born in the U S would guarantee you Residency, but they have been a lot of changes in immigration.
1. Harry is married to an American citizen.
2. Harry is an employer of more than five people.
3. Harry is a millionaire.
I would not worry about Harry.
Nixon could not get John Lemon out of the US for smoking Weed, now in most States Weed is legal.
That photo of Harry smiling and pointing his finger. LOL! He looks so yummy!! Living his best life!!
It is beyond despicable that an ancient 200 years plus mainstream newspaper like the Telegraph is working with the Heritage Foundation, just to make trouble for Prince Harry.
There’s a reason its known as the Torygraph these days.
Apparently, neither the Heritage Foundation or British media have heard of British musician John Lennon who prevailed against Nixon’s attempt to deport him over marijuana or British musician and admitted heroin addict Keith Richards, who has been living in Connecticut for the last 40 years
You are so right! There are too many examples to mention.
Since you mentioned Lennon, one thing I was thinking about is that the Nixon administration did not succeed in deporting him, but they did clip his wings somewhat. From what I read, he feared that if he travelled abroad and then returned to the U.S., he would be denied at the border. And since he and Yoko were fighting for custody of her daughter, it made things more complicated and likely stressful. It also meant he had to always be fighting to stay, so as an exhausting tactic, it was effective.
So I wonder if the goal here was not really to deport, but to try to make it difficult or potentially risky for Harry to travel for family events or for his work? I don’t think that would happen under this administration, but under Trump? I wonder. Just my two cents.
Even Trump and his administration would not have successfully had Prince Harry deported. It was under Trump that prince Harry legally applied for and obtained permission to stay and live in the US. At the time, Trump was a bitter loud vocal hater of Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and her husband prince Harry the Duke of Sussex and, Trump had made his hatred of this couple publicly clear as broad day light. But even Trump and his administration knew that they would have no leg to stand on trying to deport a millionaire individual that is married to an American woman with whom he already had an American child, and they did not even try.
Some paper should do the same for Melanoma Trump. If her odious husband should run and win again (God forbid) then as First Lady she could have duties as an official representative of her husband. Shouldn’t we know if she “lied” on her visa application? What was her special genius talent? Slippery slope, right wingnuts, slippery slope.
God forbid is right. But, if he does win, I’ll bet all the loose change in my sock drawer that she doesn’t go to Washington with him.
Wasn’t she admitted on an “Einstein visa”? That’s reserved for people of rare or highly specialized talents that can’t readily be found in America. If we consider that her special talent is forever being tied to TFG, I would say she might just fit the bill!
The meltdowns from niche british media LOL
I see Nile Gardiner was going for the laugh, “They are trying to do so by undermining the credibility of the British Press..”
He’s ready to take his act on the road.
Niche, when you don’t want to say trash.
I know, right? I love that bit of American understatement. It’s sly.
How much money is the Heritage Foundation getting from the British media? Heritage Foundation wouldn’t sweat it out for the BM without the moolah. Nothing is for free. Corrupt.
Nothing to add that hasn’t been said before, but, as ever, picture choices are *chefs kiss*
Any organization that has Ginni Thomas’s name associated with it is cray. She’s been doing “liaison” work for them since 2000 and has made almost $700K as a result. Something Clarence Thomas failed to disclose in his financial filings
After all, why should he? As the expression goes, “Nothing to see here.” (Wink, wink, say no more.)
I think it’s funny some random company thinks they can boss around the Department of Homeland Security. First of all, you do not mess with those guys because you don’t want to piss them off. Second of all, it’s a US government agency and given that they barely communicate on the visa applications of the applicants themselves and take forever to do anything, I think it’s hilarious they thought a FOIA would make them move faster lol.
I snorted at this: ‘Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom’. Ha!
I mean talk about an oxymoron…
it’s like giving Kissinger the Nobel Peace prize…
an acquaintance of mine has just been granted citizenship after 10+ years in the country, marriage to an american and 3 american children later and she smokes pot publicly so yeah, I’m sure the government is really worried about a British Prince smoking pot and other drugs while married to an American-born Duchess and father to 2 American-British Prince and Princess!
Most Americans cannot name one British “newspaper.” The people that can, think of the papers as smut tabloids. The BBC even has a bad reputation now.
The question here is how long Harry will stay in the US on a green card. (We are assuming he’s here on a green card because if was on a travel visa it would have expired; if he was on an 0-1 visa he’d have to declare that he had ‘no intent’ to live in the US permanently. If he applies for one, he will have to disclose financial and credit information, every 10 years. He cannot apply for citizenship without renunciation his birth-right titles…so it’s unlikely he’ll apply for naturalization. What will Harry do?
My husband is a resident alien with a green card, from Denmark.
He has never had to declare financial information when he has had to renew his green cards
I doubt he’d have to renounce royal title. The duke of Windsor lived in the USA for years and never had to renounce title.
@Scenic in Oregon, where is the idea of him having to renounce his birth right titles coming from? I’ve looked at several sites and have queried that specific question and nada. If you could provide a direct link that states that would be great. A government link. I’ve read some interesting “rules” put out there by people that don’t seem to exist in any of the official rules. Curious.
It’s not a stretch to assume he has experienced, well versed lawyers working with him on what he actually needs to do.
No one outside of the UK royalist bubble cares about this. This was a fishing expedition to get intel in a private citizen. That’s it. Does the FOIA even apply to a non-governmental person? Not to mention the conflict of interest with many of the niche papers being sued by Harry. This was a waste of time and intrusive just to harass an individual. There is no public interest here other than nosiness, spite and greed on the part of the papers.
i think they know it’s bogus, never going to get taken seriously by DHS, and totally a waste of everyone’s time…but they use money and resources anyways to continue to be a thorn in harry’s side bc they can annoy him. this is all just to keep his name in the tabloids, keep smearing him and selling ad clicks. i think the BM have turned baiting harry into a sport. sure, not everything is going to get to him bc he’s grown a tough skin, but when they can poke they will. and they’ve gotten to him somewhat with his vocal hatred of them and willingness to take them on in court. it’s become a game.
“They are trying to do so by undermining the credibility of the British Press”
The British Press involved in this are NICHE because they have ZERO credibility. The DHS see that the BP have been hounding Harry and Meghan for years and are sticking two fingers up at the BP.
They are trying to undermine Harry’s court cases against the BP as well as to try and get him deported. They really really are deplorable.
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: Prince Harry is NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER WITH the ToxicRacistBritishMedia & the ToxicRacistBaRF. Enjoying every delicious second of the slowly dawning realisation overtaking both these fetid, rotting UK institutions that he is finished with them forever.🤣🍿. Second the someone on Twitter today who utterly perfectly described M & H as ‘madly in love and thriving’ 😍😍. That’s all.
I read this article last night . It also game me a rolling eyes laugh. Is the BP trying to do another American Revolutionary War or something . Maybe the right wing crazies should leave the country and renounce their US citizenship since they have been very much anti-American ever since the Trump years (btw.. didn’t that nutcase say he’s going to leave the US if Biden is POTUS).
@YELLOWY – Btw 100% agree with your comment. Having been to England multiple times, many (not all though) of the Brits can be condescending to Americans. I think some Americans who were neutral or loved anything British are starting to realize that now. But at the same time, they have this weirdly love/hate relationship where they can’t leave us alone either(even before Meghan married into the BRF).
This Sussex hate-mongering is right in line with American derangers, but Heritage Foundation knows their suit will go nowhere. They’re using this to rake in the donations.