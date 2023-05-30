King Charles & Camilla are ‘unsettled’ by Princess Kate’s ‘glitz & glam’

When you’ve been reading royal gossip for years, you do get a sense when the narrative starts to shift, and when certain royals are being “punished” by the palace. That’s absolutely happening right now to the Princess of Wales. Kate thought it would be a keen idea to overshadow King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the Chelsea Flower Show and she’s been paying for it ever since. To be clear, Buckingham Palace hasn’t gone Full Anti-Kate – they’re not trying to destroy her, they’re just trying to “put her in her place” and ensure that she gets some bad press. What’s also funny is seeing how the royal rota is furiously trying to make it sound like that’s not happening in plain sight. From this past weekend’s episode of “Palace Confidential” from the Mail:
The Princess of Wales’ popularity is ‘unsettling’ for King Charles and Queen Camilla – but the Palace see Kate as a ‘great model for the monarchy’, royal experts have claimed.
Kate Mansey’s take: Mansey insisted that the Princess of Wales ‘was not competing’ with her in-laws with her top-secret engagement. The expert said: ‘I think she’s a great model for the monarchy [and] for the Royal Family and they appreciate that. They wouldn’t have had her there if they didn’t think it would be brilliant so I think there’s a way they can all exist.’ What’s more, the royal expert noted that the King and Queen were in Northern Ireland where they’re engaging in ‘high level diplomacy’. Kate added: ‘So a bit of glam and glitz from Catherine [is welcome]. There’s room for everybody!’
Richard Eden’s take: Before the Queen passed away, the royal expert highlighted how there were royal aides who wanted Charles and Camilla to complete as many engagements as possible with William and Kate.He explained: ‘I think that was a chance to show that this was the future of the monarchy and it’s in safe hands, that sort of thing. Now that [Charles and Camilla] are King and Queen, it is slightly different. They want lots of attention for their causes and the things that they feel strongly about so it could be a bit unsettling if they don’t get that attention.’
“A bit of glam and glitz from Catherine [is welcome]. There’s room for everybody!” – Mansey is literally saying that to Buckingham Palace. She’s telling Charles’s musty courtiers to ease off on the Kate attacks. I believe Robert Jobson did the same – it’s like the courtiers are giving Charles and Camilla a pep talk, “it’s okay sir, Kate will get attention, it’s good attention!” Except the problem is the suggestion that Charles and Camilla don’t have enough glitz and glam on their own, that they need Kate running around in Sister Wife dresses and Shamble Wiglets to provide a dose of royal glamour. And yes, Charles and Cam are “unsettled.” You might even say they’re angry, short-sighted and punitive.
this feels like carole trying to control something for mommy’s little grifter. i honestly hope they all tear each other apart and end this insidious, fundamentally flawed institution called the monarchy.
I couldn’t agree more. Charles, Camilla & kate and william and tear each other into the ground. I am enjoying it.
They are all petty as F and it’s one big vicious circle right now.
And I’m loving it!!
I told you Kate that you were next…
Kate is being set up to fail and be divorced by Willie boy… the haters and trolls of H&M heads are literally going to explode once the British tabloids go hard after Kate, which they will real soon. Camilla has not forgotten that Kate came sauntering into the Abby with a tin foil headband DISGUISED as a tiara, to her CONoration, when she distinctly said “No sparkley TIARAS” for anyone!!! Funny thing is Willie did not talk Kate down from the edge.
You forgot that Kate did not curtsy either!
And also she was late to the The Great Big Hat party, leaving KFC furious in his golden carriage!
@chica, i didn’t realize that (i didn’t watch it, i only know what people have shared here)-was she the only one who didn’t curtsy? did william? just really curious!
Probably why Kitty wore the tin foil head piece as she knew it would be her last opportunity to attend a Con-A-Nation.
Tin-foil tiara … and Diana’s earrings
Also they ended up part of the procession when they were supposed to have already been seated by the time Chuck and Cams came down into the Abbey – Mumbles the limelight stealer struck multiple times in the space of several minutes at the coronation. She was behind them being late, the fake tiara, didn’t curtsey and was then part of the procession. She and Peggy were caught arguing in the carriage ride to BP – there was a shot of what looked like Peggy talking and she had a face on her. She looked like she was shouting at him.
I wonder how the haters, trolls and derangers will react if the press buries Kate even more. Is anyone going to defend her on social media? Whose side are tje derangers going to take in case of a divorce? Exciting times 😀
She did curtsy to Camilla when they were leaving.
Tsk..tsk…tsk… Seems as if no one is on the same page anymore now that the royal scapegoats are gone.
On another note, Kate’s face looks like it’s melting in that second picture. What happens to a face when you over Botox?
Well applying the words glitz and glam to Kate seems pretty close to proof that some heavy round the clock drinking is going on.
Since the rest of the royal family are dinosaurs, Kate might exhibit a bit of youth, but “glitz and glam” she isn’t.
It gets worse for her the longer Sussexes remain out of sight. Hopefully until the lead up Invictus. I think PH only did a few Zoom videos before. I wonder if the Keens will have a working summer because the games start later this year.
@snuffles:
Over botox? I thought that photo was Camilla!
I think your skin turns into soggy silly-putty.
I always think it starts to look like a half melted candle
This seems to be more of a Camilla play than Charles, although I imagine his courtiers also got their undies in a bunch over Flowershow-gate.
So royal is just another word for petty. Again, American branch excepted.
They need to hide Camilla as much as possible for the monarchy to have a chance at survival. Camilla is the kiss of death.
Goodt!
We know there’s not room for “everybody.”
I know, right?? Couldn’t believe they actually had the nerve to say it.
I know!! When I read what Mansey stated with her delulu comments, it’s an obvious attempt at protecting KKHate!!
And Mansey must be delulu as she labeled KKHate as glitz and glam!!! When, where??? We all know that KKHate isn’t capable of being anything but a mumbling, stumbling, maniacal whilst playing jazz hands!
Thank you @Eurydice! The nerve of these people. There’s room for everybody White. There, fixed it.
There is no doubt Princess Kate is lovely. The Botox treatments though are altering her nose or something is wonky.
She starts to lose that artificial tightness and it almost looks like filler fail.
When you ask people who’ve met her, she’s not ‘lovely’ she’s ordinary, like most young women.. We see the photoshopped version. Plus botox, filler and wigs. Her confidence comes from knowing she’s photoshopped. And if you see what her stans do on twitter, she’s unrecognisable! They love her so much they shop her out of the picture!
There is something people put *in* their noses that gives them a massive shot of… Let’s call it confidence! It also keeps you very very thin.
Over time, however, all that…stuff…tends to damage the cartilage in your nose with very visible results…
Well people have said for a long time that she looks high. Though I thought it was willy who was fond of nose candy? She seems stoned most days.
Wait, Kate is doing Coke on a regular basis?
Uppers can cause jaw clenching & aggression. Hi Pegs!
She’s got her father’s lumpy-ish nose, that’s all, and because she’s so thin it’s starting to show quite prominently. Please don’t start with the Bolivian Marching Powder nonsense. Kate may be many awful things but a coke addict is not one of them.
There’ve been rumours of William being on coke but not Kate. She was always said to be sensible “to the point of being square” so that Williams friends considered her boring.
Cartilage keeps growing as we age. That’s how you see so many people over a certain age with larger noses and ears. It’s cartilage. In her case, it’s exacerbated by her thinness.
They’ve certainly stopped airbrushing her. That alone is enough to raise suspicions. Couple that with so many articles hinting at her bad behavior and separation and…
Reign: Yes, that one photo of her above looks super-wonky as if the photo got manipulated or something. She may be looking more rough lately but I don’t think that’s really what her nose looks like. It’s got to be hard to have Meghan for a sister-in-law though because she never takes a bad photo.
You are so right!! I have looked at pictures of Meghan over her career and she has never taken a bad photo. And my admiration grew exponentially for Meghan during the last few months before the fled for their lives. She looked stunning, confident and chic in every photo!
Charles just can’t help himself. He’s threatened by anyone who upstages him for even a second. He hasn’t gone full Diana level jealousy yet, but let’s face it, Kate is no Diana.
My thoughts exactly. He was so jealous of the attention Diana received, and it was more than just her “glitz and glam”. It was her compassion, which is something this family has no concept of.
Agree but let’s face it, KKHates attendance at the CFS on THE press day with school children, including different ethnicities, was ALL orchestrated by KKHate with the SOLE intention of stealing every bit of the spotlight!!
As KKKHater finds more opportunities to outshine and divert the press she will take it. Make no mistake, KKHate has a new agenda as PoW and it’s exposure, exposure and more exposure.
the farther out we get from the Chubbly, the more ridiculous Kate’s faux tiara “floral headpiece” looks.
Agreed.
Although it doesn’t look as ridiculous as Chuckles in his costume crown holding his shiny gold ball
while I don’t disagree, those pieces have historical significance. Kate’s headpiece screams “Camilla refused to let me wear a tiara, I’m gonna show HER!”
Yes, and that wasn’t just “Oh golly what fun! I think I’ll wear this!” last minute addition. It was planned and executed premeditated TiaraChallenge.
Such as when ‘Bitchess Michael of Kent’ wore the Blackamoor brooch to meet Meghan.
Oh, absolutely!! If there is an event KKKHate is going to strut around for the most photos and coverage. I am still disgusted with her behaviour at PP’s funeral.
Exactly, Maisie. Every time I see her in it, I roll my eyes. It’s just too much.
Well, good. I hope it will get more intense at some point.
When you lie down with pure bred dogs, you get up with yours and their discarded fleas lol.
These are warning diatribes. Coordinate our events and press releases, or else!
Wow it surely is sh*t on Can’t time. They are pulling out all the stops. Can’t is too glitzy.Can’t took a picture with a murderer. Can’ts parents are a problem. Can’t needs to sleep with one eye open and hire a food tester oops she doesn’t eat.
LOLOLOLOL
Nor go for any car rides in Paris!!,
I think this is absolutely about putting Kate in her place. I think between the coronation and the flower show Charles has had it with her behavior and is sending a few warning shots in the press.
What’s interesting is we aren’t seeing that strong a defense from KP here – I mean sure, we have the bit about how there’s room for everyone! Or Kate didn’t overshadow Charles, it was fine! and let’s not forget that William apparently doesn’t care about Kate overshadowing him. But those stories feel like a pretty weak pushback overall.
Most of you sense the Kate is getting a negative makeover stories, and you could be right (I just don’t feel the H&M negativity). It is sort of amusing to see C&C bent out of shape about a fake tiara or “photobombing” at Chelsea. It’s less amusing that Peggington and KP are being dead quiet about it. Because I highly, highly doubt that Keenie has decided to go rogue all by herself after all of these years. My guess is that it’s really difficult to target William and so Kate is catching their ire, but there is absolutely no way that someone who has lived with a rage monster and whose body is disappearing and who has watched this family in action for decades has decided to suddenly poke the bear so to speak.
I think she and Carol got news the divorce announcement is soon. That’s why she went to the flower show. She got all the press to show everyone that she is the important one. To make Charles think twice about allowing a divorce. It’s her desperate way to try and hold onto the marriage.
I agree Robert Phillips.
Carole and Kate looked rough at the coronation. Carole especially looked like she’d been up all night drinking/crying/yelling/having a breakdown? I think they’ve had the threat of divorce hanging over their heads for several years but all the Jubblies, funerals and coronations helped to postpone it. I think Kate temporarily had Charles in her corner, as he wanted her to be named Princess of Wales to help erase Diana (haha as if) and he needed her around to make the RF appear normal after Sussexit. It would help explain Kate’s wasting away in front of our eyes. Just waiting for the other shoe to drop can be excruciating.
However, I think they got some kind of “the divorce is happening” news right before the coronation and this is Carole’s last desperate attempt to make Kate seem indispensable- the fake tiara, the KP coronation video. They know Charles is no longer on-side so they are trying to make Kate as visible as possible and they don’t care who they upset. The Chelsea Flower show was a Hail Mary and a major miscalculation- it was possibly the final straw. It’s clear from reporting over the last few weeks that the Middletons are adrift and scrambling.
Sad trombone.
William didn’t make kate show up on press day before the king and hijack the press attention. That was all her. It’s also unlikely he was involved with the faux tiara stuff. Even for the late arrival of the coronation he seemed pissed at kate and William isn’t known to be late to engagements when solo, unlike kate, who has made the queen of Denmark wait for her. The Eurovision piano tinkling was also all kate.
William and KP are quiet because they aren’t going to shield her.
This is Middleton PR damage control – Chuck and Cams were always going to come for her after lategate and fake tiaragate, Mumbles GOES OUT OF HER WAY to take the attention away from others and its gotten worse since she got her precious Princess of Wales title. She and Ma are still riding high on the status upgrade – the smug is written all over Mumbles face when she’s out in public now.
The narrative around this has been all over the place – which means that Ma, BP and KP are leaking against each other. Its also interesting the KP has largely been silent.
KP = Will. He benefits when press go after Kate. He got his $$ from tabloids. I wonder if the conditions were he ,Will, remains hands off but Kate is okay.
The medieval kings and queens always fight for power and glory. It is in The Windsor DNA. Now they fight for public attention through the tabloids.
Yeah the Palace aides were telling William the same thing about Harry and later Meghan and he didn’t listen. I think the press has been told to put out Charles and Camilla’s concerns in the hope that Kate gets the message that she can’t overshadow them.
Khate had the, I have won, try and stop me look, at the coronation. She actually looked like the evil queen in a disney movie. I dont find her particularly attractive, she was average years ago, now after all the fillers and other work, the harsh face, the maniacal open mouth, the wiglets, and shapeless boy shaped body and short legs, what she did have is gone. . There are many much more beautiful people around, the beauty that is inside matters very much too, for Khate her lack of it shows through. Glitz and glam is rarely something she is good at, her sense of style or lack of it, stops it.
ales: ha ha, exactly, she reminded me so much of the evil queen Narcissa in the old Disney movie Snow White. Oof. And C & C looked to me like Burger King with a matching burger queen, and the rest of them could be dwarves. Wills is obv. ‘Ragey’ – the rest of them practically name themselves too. 😂
If there was room for everyone the Sussexes would still be in the UK. Just sayin’.
Great point!! Let’s face it, KKHater and CarolE’s campaign of skipping C&C for the next king has not been forgotten. Cowmilla the Rottweiler has a book and she is keeping score for her and Burger King.
So rota, like Jobsen and Mansey are telegraphing that there’s enough room for everybody to C+C? Listen, the limelight power grabbing is silly but I do think Kate’s been playing petty games. Showing up late is rude. Showing up to get press on the same day as your FIL at the exact same event is a premeditated and petty move. Maybe the rota should be telegraphing to Kate that she needs to slow her roll. Technically, that’s what these articles are supposed to be doing? But honestly it feels kinda weak. Like they’re holding their punches? Im assuming there’s more coming?
That’s the thing, she showed up on the same day as them. They weren’t in NI as Mansey hints. Or was the ‘glitz & glam’ of Kate (is that what that is??) supposed to be in contrast with C&Cs ‘high-level diplomacy’? So she’s OK for the photo ops with the kiddies, but the king & his sidepiece are still around for the important work.
This stunt following the coronation stunts does not bode well for Katie Keen.
I shared some of this already in another post but… I know that and the articles about her family’s party business flopping was to punish her for showing up Charles and Cam at that flower show. But I do wonder if they are conspiring to get rid of her completely or just use her to deflect from C&C Trash Factory and Peg’s sh!t now too not just for stepping out of line.
It seems as though some in the press like this Mansey person want Waity to be their glam princess. But it’s probably also to try and combat the true glam princess in Duchess Meghan who doesn’t even live on that island any longer.
Chuck and his Co-hoe truly never learn. They screwed over the Sussexes so badly they left. Harry & Meghan said playing the game wasn’t worth the price of admission.
They screwed over Kate too. Hiring Rose’s husband, putting Rose & her alleged kid with Willy in the coronation, denying her access to the Crown Jewels so she can flaunt her status which is literally all she has. They intentionally set her up for humiliation & now Kate is going FU.
Chuck & his Co-hoe may not learn but the press do. Kate may not sell like Harry or Meghan but she definitely sells better then her unpopular in-laws. The press won’t risk killing another goose even if it just lay fake gold eggs.
Chuck & Co-hoe are vicious & take particular delight in humiliating women. They are going to discover they don’t have quite the hold they used to over the press. The press won’t be following them over a cliff like they did with Meghan because they LITERALLY can’t afford to.
There’s no gossip about the son and willy, he looks Like his dad. I don’t think the Rose thing is still happening, I’m sure he’s had a string of mistresses. We’ve seen pics of him with women. Rose has a better life than Kate, she doesn’t need willy full time.
I might disagree about the Rose debacle at the funeral. I mean, even if it wasn’t true anymore and she wasn’t his mistress surely C&C knew it would inflame the rumors and humiliate Kate again?
Putting Rose’s son in the coronation was, as I’ve been saying lately about Kate, a choice. A very deliberate choice.
Now you could argue it made sense – Rose’s other son will likely be William’s Great Lord Chamberlain (depending on his father obviously) and so will always have a role at court, but the other son does not have a role like that so this gave him a piece of royal history, he’ll always be able to say he was a page at Charles III’s coronation.
But…..did Charles care about that? Do we really think Charles cares about whether the Marquess of Cholmondeley’s younger son might feel left out in a few decades if he didn’t play a role in the coronation in 2023? No, no he does not, lol.
It makes more sense both as a “we like the Cholmondeley’s and we are going to keep them close” kind of thing as well as an “eff you” to Kate – reminding her once again of how she overplayed her hand with Rose.
Knowing the knives are out for Kate, wouldn’t it be something if Harry got a message through to her via Eugenie or whoever is safe, inviting her to Montecito for a nice vacation and a chance to talk some things out privately. Kate can’t bring Ma or Willy. Let her see how gorgeous it is there. She likes sporty things, let her see how that area has great hiking, water sports, you name it. That all she is likely hearing about the place is that it is in Los Angeles and it is trash. She’s incurious enough to believe that is true. A few walks on those beaches and a good meal or 3. And truly give her some safe, understanding space to talk or just be without Will or Ma trying to shape the experience the way they want it.
Who knows? Could be one hell of an alliance. Ma might even be into it because it looks like she’s been cut off financially from Willie’s purse strings, and it’s Harry and Meghan who have money now. (I REALLY hope Ma is not a part of this silly little fantasy of mine.) After a couple of weeks, she flies home, files for divorce and gets on with life before her hand is forced to by others.
That would not be a good idea after Kate behavior to Meghan.
There is no way in hell he would do this after the way he treated his wife, and it would be a terrible idea for him to even try. Meghan does not need that kind of stress invited into her home. And Kate doesn’t form alliances. She isn’t smart enough to do that. She uses people for convenience, period.
If Katie Keen really needs a place to escape, she can go to her own sister’s place. Maybe Pippa can actually teach her something useful about the Ahrly Yars.
No. There is absolutely nothing Kate can do at this point to make amends for her atrocious behavior. There’s no coming back from any of that and trusting her, allowing her into their safe space so she can inevitably betray them again — she’s shown time and again exactly who she is. She can hunker down and lie in the bed she’s made, TYVM.
After everything Kate did to Meghan it would not be a good idea. Waity will need to go it alone or form some other alliance with some other folks.
Really? I guess YT ladies should always, always, always, always, always, always get more chances, huh? She don’t even have to reach out to them and say sorry or nuthin’ huh? Just wait for an invite so she can get pity and rest.
Kate’s been. She & Billy Boy went up to Santa Barbara to watch some polo (I think he played). It was part of their whistle-stop tour so they could meet famous people in Hollywood. I seem to recall Kate being quoted as really loving it & wanting to come back with her bikinis & just hit the beach.
Kate has never retracted the lie about the crying story and she has been a vicious bitch in public to Meghan as recently as the Queen’s funeral. Why the hell would Harry invite that despicable human to his home, the woman who is bullying his own wife. The woman who remains silent despite knowing Meghan was suicidal and the media attacks caused a miscarriage.
Nope. Kate is just a bad person and deserves what she is getting now. She had her chance for an ally in 2017 but she consistently rebuffed it, even before William had issues. She made her bed and now must lie in it.
Agreed no way Harry is extending an olive branch to her after the way she bullied Meghan. Also, no way he is letting that Karen anywhere near his mixed race children.
This whole comment sounds delusional, the fact that this woman lied so many times and never once stepped in to help Meghan and you think her husband is going to invite her into their home?
I have no sympathy for Kate. She behaved very badly to Meghan
I do agree, but this could shift the power dynamic. Kate has famously been a bitch to everyone. including Bea and Eugenie way back when (BAD move). They simply iced her out. Meghan is pretty strong, and certainly far more savvy. By now she must realize it wasn’t JUST Kate who had it out for her. Kate never had that kind of muscle behind her. She would have been told to behave, get along or else. Unless of course they were using her. I know what a shock. And seeing now that it is Kate’s turn in the bad books, Meghan can show some compassion. I’m not saying this it would be butterflies and rainbows, I’m thinking alliance here, and then maybe it would become a friendship or at least as close as Kate can have those. Without Ma around telling her what to do, she is pretty hapless. She’s not even that much of a skilled mean girl. She wants to be alone with her colored pencils and shite photography. Well, let her. Because suddenly she is starting to have these things no one expected of her called “ideas” e.g. The flower show surprise visit. And when women in her place start to get “ideas”, we all know it tends to end badly.
Kate will never give up being queen willingly. She is a mean girl through and through.
Compassion and forgiveness are certainly in the Sussex’s wheelhouse, but after the way Khate behaved towards them there isn’t a snowflake’s chance in hell they would welcome her back into their lives. She’s shown again and again, publicly, that she despises the Sussexes and any invitation to visit would be ignored without the politeness of a response.
Are we forgetting how kate was a bully to Meghan in public at the funeral events? Because that was solely kate. Even William wasn’t an ass like she was to her face.
Meghan doesn’t need an alliance. She has Harry and has other friends. Kate can go rot because all this is karma and well deserved.
Couple of random thoughts. Camilla’s dress, which I like, it looks like every dress from JJill. Kate’s coronation headpiece looks just as cheap and ‘look at meeeee’ and the black gloves she wore to Baftas. Kate was supposedly big mad her family only got 4 tickets to the coronation and her siblings couldn’t bring spouses – on top of the no tiara rule. I know the rr have been sitting on these stories, who gave permission to print? Either Will as he is getting tired of her and her broke family and using C&C as cover or it really is C&C. Or all 3… hmmm.
they have nothing to worry about re bland kate.
Glitz & glam … more like ditz and sham.
Somewhat tangential but what do we think she’s actually like, behind closed doors (when Basher is far away which I’m guessing is most of the time these days)? Not when she’s being ‘early years expert’ watching the nannies look after her kids but just generally, hanging out over a cuppa?
I can pretty much picture most of the rest of them in private but with her there’s nothing. Has she spent so much of her life doing what others (CarolE) wanted that there’s no one left?
OMG, all that extraverting has made me realise – Gollum! Obsessing over the ring for so long that there’s just this shrivelled little thing left.
My niece lives in Dulwich Village and she saw Kate in her local coffee shop once. She was there chatting with another woman. So it could have been a friend (??) but more likely someone that works for her…….
@SarahCS Cannot now unsee this image of Khate stroking Diana’s engagement ring and whispering ‘my precious’ somewhere in a dark room, after yet another fight with Baldimort.
Have I missed something or has willy been MIA lately? kkkhate’s been seen here there and everywhere on her own. no wonder willy doesn’t mind her “outshining” him as this leaves him free for his pegathons.
I wonder if this “unsettled” is code for they’re afraid she’s too popular for Willy to divorce?
Kate may be trying to put that impression out there but Charles got a divorce from Diana, so…..
Another non story, the BRF is as dull as a dishwasher
Sucks that a lame picnic with a boring dim witted woman can overshadow a super diplomatic and “complex” visit of the queen and king of England 😂
Hope they tear each other down !